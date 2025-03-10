Alex Bregman 3B BOS Boston • #2 • Age: 30 FantasyPros ADP 107.5 Scott's Ranking 78 AVG .260 HR 26 RBI 75 R 79 OPS .768 AB 581 Alex Bregman is coming off the worst year of what had been a downward trend with the Astros, with his RBI and run production suffering the most. I suspect those will bounce back with him batting second or third with the Red Sox, and that's especially true if Fenway Park does for his batting average what I think it will. He excels at elevating to his pull side but doesn't always have the juice to send it out of the park. The Green Monster is close enough that many would-be outs will bang off of it for singles or even doubles. The four-category production should at least put him on equal footing with Mark Vientos and Junior Caminero.

Bo Bichette SS TOR Toronto • #11 • Age: 27 FantasyPros ADP 123.5 Scott's Ranking 72 AVG .225 HR 4 RBI 31 R 29 SB 5 AB 311 Bo Bichette was routinely drafted in the first three rounds from the time he debuted late in 2019, but all it took was one year with a sub.290 batting average for his Fantasy stock to plummet. Granted, it was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year, but he was plagued by a calf injury throughout and maintained comparable plate discipline and exit velocity readings. Players of his caliber and consistency generally get a pass for a one-off year, particularly when they're still only 27, but for whatever reason, the drafting public has decided to value Bichette on the same terms as Ezequiel Tovar.

Justin Steele SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #35 • Age: 29 FantasyPros ADP 126.0 Scott's Ranking 103 W-L 5-5 ERA 3.07 WHIP 1.10 INN 134.2 BB 37 K 135 Remember how two years ago, Justin Steele competed for the NL Cy Young right up until the end with a 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 9.1 K/9? Um ... you see how those numbers compare to last year's? He was exactly the same guy. It's just that he missed the first six weeks with a strained hamstring and won only 21 percent of his starts rather than 53 percent. If anything, we should draft him more emphatically now that he's proven himself twice over, but alas, he'd be drafted after pitchers with clearer vulnerabilities such as Hunter Brown, Joe Ryan, and Sonny Gray.

Ryan Walker RP SF San Francisco • #74 • Age: 29 FantasyPros ADP 132.5 Scott's Ranking 112 SV 10 ERA 1.91 WHIP 0.85 INN 80 BB 18 K 99 I genuinely don't understand the lack of enthusiasm for Ryan Walker, who had the look of an ace reliever last year and handled the closer role with aplomb once he stepped into it in mid-August. The Giants have confirmed he's back in it to begin 2025, and that's as much assurance as anyone can hope for from a role defined by its volatility. I'm never one to pay up for an elite closer, but knowing Walker typically lasts beyond Round 10 gives me hope for one anyway.

J.T. Realmuto C PHI Philadelphia • #10 • Age: 33 FantasyPros ADP 155.0 Scott's Ranking 113 AVG .266 HR 14 RBI 47 R 50 SB 2 AB 380 It just seems like reports of J.T. Realmuto's demise have been greatly exaggerated. You'd think a torn meniscus would have felled him last year, but he returned after six weeks and did his best work thereafter, batting .272 with a .788 OPS in 48 games. The recovery explains the absence of stolen bases -- a development that he's hinted at reversing this year -- but even as just a batter, he brings more to the table than Logan O'Hoppe, for one. I've seen him go later than Tyler Stephenson and Austin Wells in some expert leagues as well.

Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 27 FantasyPros ADP 158.0 Scott's Ranking 145 AVG .273 HR 7 RBI 48 R 86 SB 31 OPS .708 No doubt, Nico Hoerner's cost is dragged down by his recovery from flexor tendon surgery, but all along, the Cubs have suggested he'll be ready to go following the season-opening series in Tokyo. The injury discount can make him the most perfect pick in Rotisserie if you happen to need both batting average and stolen bases at that point in the draft. His 2024 performance even undersells his upside in those two areas. He batted .283 with 43 stolen bases in 2023 -- when, by the way, he also averaged 3.36 Head-to-Head points per game. That's more than Jose Altuve averaged last year.

Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 31 FantasyPros ADP 181.3 Scott's Ranking 149 AVG .242 HR 16 RBI 66 R 82 SB 19 OPS .701 Dansby Swanson is underrated just from the perspective of where he's been drafted historically. He was the 109th player drafted a year ago and hasn't been drafted later than 116th dating back to 2021. Sure, he underperformed last year, but he was playing through a core muscle injury the whole time and still managed to find his footing over the final two months, batting .283 with seven homers, 12 steals, and a .822 OPS. None of the underlying indicators would suggest he's fundamentally a different player.

Isaac Paredes 3B HOU Houston • #15 • Age: 26 FantasyPros ADP 185.3 Scott's Ranking 123 AVG .238 HR 19 RBI 80 R 64 OPS .739 AB 542 A look at Isaac Paredes' spray chart over the past few years will show him consistently pulling the ball down the left field line, which is how he was able to hit 31 home runs in 2023 for the Rays, whose ballpark at the time was only 315 feet down the line. The Astros' ballpark is also only 315 down the line and remains shallower than most all the way to left-center because of the Crawford Boxes. I suspect the numbers we'll see from Paredes in his first year in Houston will be much like those we saw from Alex Bregman in his final couple of years with the Astros.

Brandon Lowe 2B TB Tampa Bay • #8 • Age: 30 FantasyPros ADP 206.8 Scott's Ranking 147 AVG .244 HR 21 RBI 58 R 56 OPS .783 AB 385 There's some injury risk and platoon concern for Brandon Lowe, no doubt, but there's also incomparable power production for a second baseman. Even for playing in just 107 games last year, his 21 homers were the third-most at the position. Project out those numbers, and he's something like Pete Alonso at second base, which we saw come to fruition when Lowe hit 39 homers in 2021. A gamble on good health is well worth a pick outside of the top 200.

Cedric Mullins CF BAL Baltimore • #31 • Age: 30 FantasyPros ADP 208.8 Scott's Ranking 153 AVG .234 HR 18 RBI 54 R 69 SB 32 AB 444 Beyond the fact that 20-homer, 30-steal guys aren't common enough to let one drop outside of the top 200, Cedric Mullins' numbers last year were suppressed by a miserable start in which he hit .174 with a .532 OPS through 60 games. In 87 games thereafter, he hit .277 with a .834 OPS. He's going 60 picks after Pete Crow-Armstrong when he might just be the superior version.

Carlos Correa SS MIN Minnesota • #4 • Age: 30 FantasyPros ADP 236.3 Scott's Ranking 148 AVG .310 HR 14 RBI 54 R 55 OPS .905 AB 319 Last season should have gone a long way toward reassuring drafters that Carlos Correa is indeed an impact bat when healthy, his 3.33 Head-to-Head point-per-game average nearly matching that of Trea Turner, but a second half plagued by plantar fasciitis seems to have made the performance an afterthought, seeing him drafted behind the likes of Ceddanne Rafaela and Jeremy Pena. Correa is no stranger to the trainer's room, but a lengthy absence is hardly a fait accompli seeing as he averaged 140 games in the three years prior to 2024.

Ryan Mountcastle 1B BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 28 FantasyPros ADP 240.8 Scott's Ranking 191 AVG .271 HR 13 RBI 63 R 54 OPS .733 AB 473 Ryan Mountcastle was a 33-homer guy the year before the Orioles moved the entire length of the left field fence back 30 feet, and in the years since, he's only improved his exit velocities, such that they now actually resemble those of a 33-homer man. The Orioles are moving the left field fence back in this year -- not completely, but enough that you'd expect his power to play that way again. I'll take Mountcastle over Paul Goldschmidt, who's going about 80 picks earlier.

Jackson Jobe P DET Detroit • #78 • Age: 22 FantasyPros ADP 256.3 Scott's Ranking 182 Minors W-L 5-3 ERA 2.36 WHIP 1.12 INN 91.2 BB 45 K 96 Before Roki Sasaki entered the scene, Jackson Jobe was widely regarded as the top pitching prospect in baseball, and he has the inside track on a rotation spot this spring. Normally, enthusiasm for such a player would be off the charts, but Jobe is receiving a tepid response -- as are Matt Shaw and Kristian Campbell, for that matter. This seems like an overreaction to some of the prospect fakeouts of the recent past. Paul Skenes, Jackson Chourio, and Jackson Merrill turned out to be pretty good, after all!

Michael Conforto RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 32 FantasyPros ADP 307.3 Scott's Ranking 208 AVG .237 HR 20 RBI 66 R 56 OPS .759 AB 438 I don't know if it's because they're fearful of a platoon role or they're focusing too much on the top-line numbers, but drafters seem reluctant to buy into Michael Conforto even with the Dodgers committing to him as their left fielder during an offseason when it seemed like they could get anyone they wanted. What those drafters are missing (and the likely reason for the Dodgers' buy-in) is that Conforto delivered his highest exit velocities since 2016 last year. It's just that his return to form was concealed by a suppressive home environment where he hit .216 with just three of his 20 home runs.

Nick Martinez RP CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 FantasyPros ADP 330.8 Scott's Ranking 239 W-L 10-7 ERA 3.10 WHIP 1.03 INN 142.1 BB 18 K 116 WHIP can be an especially difficult category to address late in drafts, but Nick Martinez emerged as a specialist last year with greatly improved control. Though it was a departure from his track record, the Reds bought in enough to make him a qualifying offer ($21.05 million), which he accepted. In points leagues, you may not care as much about the low WHIP, but did I mention he's a SPARP?