Proximity isn't the primary consideration of most prospect rank lists, with my own top 100 being no exception. Instead, they mainly focus on who's best over the long haul, no matter how long that haul ends up being.

But what if you play in a redraft league? What if you mostly just care about the prospects set to contribute in 2025? Well, luckily for you, I've put together this All-Rookie team, identifying a startling lineup's worth of such prospects.

I'm not promising they'll all make the opening-day roster, but the ones who don't should be up soon enough to make them worth stashing in deeper leagues still. I've also designated an alternate at each position just to get a few more names in there.

Catcher

Drake Baldwin C

Minors: .276 BA (468 AB), 16 HR, .793 OPS, 72 BB, 95 K

Sean Murphy's cracked rib pushes Drake Baldwin to the top of the Braves depth chart to begin the year. He slashed .298/.407/.484 after reaching Triple-A last year with premium exit velocities and nearly as many walks (52) as strikeouts (54).

Alternate: Dalton Rushing, Dodgers

It sounds like Will Smith will need to manage a badly bruised ankle this year, which could eventually lead to Rushing playing a hybrid role, serving as both a backup catcher and a part-time outfielder.

First base

Minors: .294 BA (538 AB), 40 HR, .914 OPS, 34 BB, 144 K

It won't be opening day, but it's only a matter of time before the hapless Marlins give Deyvison De Los Santos a chance to show that his power will play in the majors despite his considerable chase issues.

Alternate: Nick Kurtz, Athletics

There isn't a surefire choice here, but I'll give Kurtz the nod over the Giants' Bryce Eldridge because he's two years older and further along developmentally, judging from the little bit we've seen from him so far as a professional.

Second base

Kristian Campbell 2B

Minors: .330 BA (430 AB), 20 HR, 24 SB, .997 OPS, 74 BB, 103 K

Reports suggest that the Red Sox are willing to raise the ire of Rafael Devers by awarding the second base job to Kristian Campbell (thereby shifting Alex Bregman to third base). The 22-year-old slashed .330/.439/.558 between three minor-league stops last year, but early returns this spring should serve as a reminder that he doesn't have the job yet.

Alternate: Christian Moore, Angels

The Angels sped their first-round pick last year to Double-A, as is their way, and he performed admirably enough that he's a fringe contender for a roster spot this spring, with a midseason arrival seeming more likely.

Third base

Matt Shaw SS

Minors: .284 BA (443 AB), 21 HR, 31 SB, .867 OPS, 62 BB, 95 K

The Cubs have left third base wide open for Matt Shaw, their first-round pick in 2023 who zoomed through the minors with nary a hiccup at any stop. He figures to be a Rookie of the Year favorite and could contribute across all five Rotisserie categories.

Alternate: Jace Jung, Tigers

Between the Tigers' failure to reel in Alex Bregman and a rotator cuff strain to Matt Vierling, third base is basically Jung's to lose, and while he underwhelmed in a late-season trial last year, he was playing through a wrist injury that ultimately required surgery.

Shortstop

Minors: .433 BA (208 AB), 7 HR, 28 2B, 1.142 OPS, 14 BB, 15 K

Wilson has a curious profile that draws attention but doesn't lend itself so well to Fantasy, given his modest power and speed. A Luis Arraez comp is logical, but it's a narrow path to get there.

Alternate: Colson Montgomery, White Sox

Montgomery came on strong enough late in 2024 not to tank his prospect stock, and he appeared to have the inside track on the White Sox's shortstop job before missing time recently with back spasms. Hard to know what you're getting here, but it should happen soon.

Outfield

Minors: .270 BA (397 AB), 13 HR, 25 SB, .792 OPS, 36 BB, 92 K

Majors: .219 BA (119 AB), 3 HR, 12 SB, .641 OPS, 11 BB, 26 K

Dylan Crews has already shown his aptitude as a base-stealer, and the underlying exit velocity and plate discipline numbers point to him eventually hitting at a level commensurate with him being the second pick in the 2023 draft.

Minors: .314 BA (226 AB), 11 HR, 16 SB, .880 OPS, 22 BB, 50 K

Majors: .179 BA (56 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .617 OPS, 11 BB, 19 K

Tommy John surgery late in 2023 likely delayed Jasson Dominguez's rookie season by a year, and his stints in the majors have been a mixed bag so far. In theory, though, he's an across-the-board contributor who could have a prominent spot in the Yankees lineup.

Roman Anthony OF

Minors: .291 BA (454 AB), 18 HR, 21 SB, .894 OPS, 79 BB, 127 K

Most publications consider Roman Anthony to be the game's top-hitting prospect, and while there isn't nearly as much buzz for him as for fellow Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell this spring, Wilyer Abreu's slow recovery from an illness might clear the way. Anthony has already done what he can at Triple-A, batting .353 with eight homers and a 1.022 OPS in his final 52 games there.

Alternates: Chase DeLauter, Guardians; Zac Veen, Rockies; Chandler Simpson, Rays

DeLauter seemed on the verge of a promotion last spring only to miss most of 2024 due to his thrice-fractured left foot. It doesn't seem like the Guardians are giving him a real chance this spring, but they don't have a good enough plan in right field to hold him back if he's healthy. Veen and Simpson are a couple of speed demons of questionable prospect standing but with enough hitterish qualities that they could stick if given a chance. Veen sort of resembles the current version of Cody Bellinger while Simpson is more of an Xavier Edwards type.

Designated hitter

Minors: .293 BA (358 AB), 25 HR, .964 OPS, 42 BB, 102 K

Majors: .098 BA (41 AB), 0 HR, 4 BB, 22 K

Coby Mayo has been a third baseman to this point but is likely to settle in at first base or DH eventually. There seems to be little rush to find a spot for him after he struck out in nearly half his plate appearances late last year, but there also isn't much left for him to accomplish at Triple-A.

Alternate: Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks

Wherever Lawlar's future is, it's not at shortstop for the Diamondbacks, not after they locked up Geraldo Perdomo on a four-year deal. He's overdue for his major-league chance and still brings plenty to the table as a speedster with good plate discipline and pull-side pop.

Starting pitcher

Roki Sasaki SP

Japan: 10-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 111 IP, 32 BB, 129 K

The latest star out of Japan has a best-in-class splitter, but it's not clear what else Roki Sasaki has nor how much the Dodgers figure to lean on him during a regular season where they'll mostly just be looking to keep everyone intact for the playoffs.

Andrew Painter SP

Minors (2022): 6-2, 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Andrew Painter made it back from Tommy John surgery in time to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, but the Phillies have already said they're holding him out at the start of the season, building him up to debut at some point midseason.

Bubba Chandler SP

Minors: 10-7, 3.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 119 2/3 IP, 41 BB, 148 K

It doesn't seem like the Pirates have seriously entertained the idea of having Bubba Chandler in their rotation to begin the season -- a la Jared Jones last year -- but provided his health doesn't betray him, he's sure to debut at some point in the first half.

Quinn Mathews SP

Minors: 8-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 143 1/3 IP, 49 BB, 202 K

Adding 4 mph to his fastball in his professional debut transformed Quinn Mathews from also-ran in the 2024 draft to elite pitching prospect. He figures to be first or second in the pecking order when an opening inevitably develops in the Cardinals rotation.

Minors: 0-1, 1.96 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 36 2/3 IP, 5 BB, 55 K

Majors: 0-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 11 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 14 K

Kumar Rocker's struggles this spring have likely already eliminated him from rotation consideration and reinforced the need to bolster his arsenal around his showstopping slider. For the moment, he's caught in the purgatory of being too good for the minors but not good enough for the majors.

Alternates: Brandon Sproat, Mets; Chase Dollander, Rockies; Cade Horton, Cubs; Rhett Lowder, Reds; Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles

Sproat is nearly a finished product for the Mets but will need to prove himself at Triple-A first after stumbling there late last year. Dollander's eventual arrival at Coors Field figures to undermine his Fantasy value, but his fastball may be good enough to overcome it. Lowder, a 23-year-old who cruised to the majors just a year after being drafted, and Sugano, a 35-year-old who starred in Japan, have opposing backstories but a similar outlook, profiling more as strike-throwing innings-eaters than true Fantasy standouts.



Relief pitcher

Minors: 5-3, 2.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 91 2/3 IP, 45 BB, 96 K

Majors: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Jackson Jobe's handful of relief appearances late last year make him eligible for this position and explain why he was left out of the previous one -- where he'd place second only to Roki Sasaki, for what it's worth. It's kind of amazing that a pitcher with his pedigree and a clear path to a rotation spot isn't receiving more attention in drafts.

Minors: 9 SV, 4.47 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 44 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 56 K

Majors: 2 SV, 1.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 12 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 13 K

Though kind of a long shot to claim their closer spot, Seth Halvorsen is arguably the Rockies' most talented reliever, averaging 100 mph on his fastball. He may never be an impactful player for Fantasy, but he is getting some buzz as a low-end sleeper for saves.