The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C

Below are the catcher tiers for 2025, which highlight three names that are worth going the extra dollar for because each comprises a tier of one. For the most part, though, catcher isn't a position where you're likely to distinguish yourself from the competition.

The Elite: William Contreras

The Near-Elite: Adley Rutschman

The Next-Best Things: Yainer Diaz, Salvador Perez, Cal Raleigh, Willson Contreras, Will Smith, J.T. Realmuto

The Fallback Options: Shea Langeliers

The Last Resorts: Logan O'Hoppe, Francisco Alvarez, Tyler Stephenson, Gabriel Moreno, Austin Wells, Sean Murphy, Ivan Herrera, Joey Bart, Ryan Jeffers, Keibert Ruiz†

The Leftovers: Connor Wong, Alejandro Kirk, Bo Naylor, Travis d'Arnaud, Jonah Heim, Danny Jansen, Miguel Amaya, Patrick Bailey, David Fry, Hunter Goodman, Mitch Garver, Freddy Fermin, Luis Campusano, Dalton Rushing, Kyle Teel

†: one tier lower in categories leagues