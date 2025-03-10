Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the catcher tiers for 2025, three of which feature only a single player. There isn't much room for discernment beyond the top nine at the position.

The Elite: William Contreras

The Near-Elite: Adley Rutschman

The Next-Best Things: Yainer Diaz, Salvador Perez, Cal Raleigh, Willson Contreras, Will Smith, J.T. Realmuto

The Fallback Options: Shea Langeliers

The Last Resorts: Logan O'Hoppe, Tyler Stephenson, Gabriel Moreno, Austin Wells, Ivan Herrera, Sean Murphy, Joey Bart, Ryan Jeffers, Keibert Ruiz†

The Leftovers: Connor Wong, Alejandro Kirk, Bo Naylor, Francisco Alvarez, Travis d'Arnaud, Jonah Heim, Danny Jansen, Miguel Amaya, Patrick Bailey, Hunter Goodman, Mitch Garver, Freddy Fermin, Luis Campusano, Drake Baldwin, Dalton Rushing, Pedro Pages, Kyle Teel, David Fry

†: one tier lower in categories leagues