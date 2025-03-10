Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C

Below are the first base tiers for 2025, which depict a position that tends to go off the board in waves, with the first three tiers depleted by the middle of Round 4 and the next one by the end of Round 10. If you get caught napping, you might end up in a regrettable place.

The First-Rounders: Vladimir Guerrero

The Elite: Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Pete Alonso

The Next-Best Things: Josh Naylor, Christian Walker, Salvador Perez, Cody Bellinger, Triston Casas, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jake Burger^

The Fallback Options: Michael Toglia, Luis Arraez, Ryan Mountcastle^

The Last Resorts: Paul Goldschmidt, Spencer Steer

The Leftovers: Michael Busch, Andrew Vaughn, Jonathan Aranda, (Kyle Manzardo), Jake Cronenworth, Yandy Diaz, Nate Lowe, Rhys Hoskins, Tyler Soderstrom, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Jeimer Candelario, Carlos Santana, Josh Bell, Nolan Schanuel, Ty France, Spencer Torkelson, Deyvison De Los Santos, Luke Raley, Ryan O'Hearn, Jonah Bride, Spencer Horwitz, LaMonte Wade, (Matt Mervis)

^: one tier lower in points leagues

( ): DH-only