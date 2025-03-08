So you can't get enough Fantasy Baseball content but also can't read it as fast as we're putting it out? Do you remember seeing a fascinating article that you wanted to circle back to but now don't know where it went?
Your troubles are no more! With this Draft Prep Guide, you'll find links to all the content we're putting out during this critical time on the Fantasy Baseball calendar, allowing you to consume it on your own timeline.
Whether it's predictions, projections, or analysis, you'll find it here in this one-stop shop for victory, with contributions from Scott White, Chris Towers, Frank Stampfl and others.
You'll notice it's not all filled in yet. That's because we're still hard at work. With new content added almost daily, you'll want to camp out on this page right up until Opening Day.
✅ - new this week
Draft Day essentials
- Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast (new episodes five days a week)
- White: 30 burning questions for 2025
- Towers: One key question for every team
- White: What you missed once Fantasy Football started
- White: 60 defining stats from last season
- Survey: Must-haves, breakouts, specialists, and more
- Bullpen breakdown for all 30 teams
- White: Can these one-hit wonders repeat?
- Top SPARPs for Head-to-Head points
- Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
Spring Training updates
- Spring Roundup: 2/24 | 2/27 | 3/6 ✅
- Top 30 position battles
- What else to watch for
Rankings and auction values
- Head-to-Head points
- Rotisserie (and H2H categories)
- Top 100 Prospects
- Dynasty Top 150
- Top 50 keepers based on last year's ADP
Tiers (v. 2.0)
Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts
- White: Sleepers 2.0 ✅ | Breakouts 1.0 | Busts 2.0 | 40 Deep Sleepers | Players Scott Keeps Drafting
- Towers: Sleepers 2.0 | Breakouts 2.0 ✅ | Busts 1.0 | 'My Guys'
- Stampfl: Sleepers 1.0 | Breakouts 2.0 | Busts 2.0 ✅
Mock drafts
- 12-Team: H2H points | H2H categories ✅ | Rotisserie
- 15-team: Rotisserie
- Dynasty: Prospects-only Roto | Prospects-only H2H | Roto startup | H2H startup
- Salary Cap (auction): Mixed Roto | H2H points ✅ | AL-only Roto | NL-only Roto
Strategy
- How to draft each position: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP
- Towers: Target goals in each Roto category
- Towers: Late-round category specialists
- White: Players with biggest gap in H2H (points) and Roto values ✅
- Towers: Identifying and avoiding the SP 'dead zone'
ADP review
- Risers and Fallers: 2/21 | 3/5 ✅
- White: 12 underrated players
- White: 12 overrated players
- Towers: Best values on each site
- Towers: Worst values on each site
Contemplative
- Towers: Worst-case scenarios for every first-rounder
- Towers: Who is this year's (fill in the blank)
- Towers: Boom-or-Bust All-Stars
- Towers: Toughest players to rank
- White: Every team's most pivotal player
- Towers: Potential first-rounders ... in 2026
Prospect hunting
- Top 100 Prospects
- First-year player rankings (top 30)
- Prospects-only drafts: Roto | H2H points
- Top 12 prospects to stash
- The All-Rookie Team ✅
- Top Dynasty targets by position (according to survey)
Miscellaneous
- Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold predictions
- Offseason Tracker
- Reviewing Scott White's Tout Wars team ✅
- Reviewing Chris Towers' Tout Wars team