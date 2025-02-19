The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C | 1B | 2B

Below are the second base tiers for 2025, revealing a position that's light at the top, which makes for an opportunity to set your team apart.

The Elite: Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies, Marcus Semien

The Next-Best Things: Jordan Westburg

The Fallback Options: Xander Bogaerts, Luis Garcia, Brice Turang, Nico Hoerner, Brandon Lowe, Luis Rengifo, Jonathan India†, Andres Gimenez^, Bryson Stott^, Luis Arraez

The Last Resorts: Jackson Holliday

The Leftovers: Zack Gelof, Jake Cronenworth, Thairo Estrada, Kristian Campbell, Maikel Garcia, Brendan Donovan, Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Christopher Morel, Willi Castro, Hye Seong Kim, Caleb Durbin, David Hamilton, Jose Caballero, Gavin Lux, Nolan Gorman, Jeff McNeil, Michael Massey, Otto Lopez, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Dylan Moore, Jorge Polanco, Nick Yorke, Spencer Horwitz

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues