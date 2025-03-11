Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C 1B 2B

Below are the second base tiers for 2025, showing a position that's light at the top but useful for meeting specific category needs later in Rotisserie drafts.

The Elite: Ketel Marte

The Near-Elite: Jose Altuve, Ozzie Albies

The Next-Best Things: Marcus Semien, Jordan Westburg

The Fallback Options: Luis Garcia, Brice Turang, Nico Hoerner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Lowe, Jonathan India†, Andres Gimenez^, Bryson Stott^, Luis Arraez

The Last Resorts: Jackson Holliday, Kristian Campbell, Luis Rengifo

The Leftovers: Zack Gelof, Jake Cronenworth, Thairo Estrada, Maikel Garcia, Brendan Donovan, Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Christopher Morel, Willi Castro, Hye Seong Kim, Caleb Durbin, David Hamilton, Jose Caballero, Gavin Lux, Nolan Gorman, Jeff McNeil, Michael Massey, Otto Lopez, Dylan Moore, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Christian Moore, Jorge Polanco, Nick Yorke, Spencer Horwitz

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues