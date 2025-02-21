I'll be the first to admit that the concept of spring position battles is outdated. With the wealth of information available to teams these days, a one-month sample compiled in less-than-competitive circumstances will have minimal influence on a team's decision-making, usually just as a final readiness check for players already on the verge of making the roster. And given how loosely roles are defined these days, anything resembling a battle is unlikely to have a clear winner or loser anyway.

Still, as people preparing for Fantasy Baseball drafts, we enter spring training with a number of questions. Even if complete clarity is a pipe dream, just a glimpse into a team's thinking could be enough to tip the scales toward or away from a player. That's especially true for prospects and closers.

So ... to the degree that we can call an uncertain playing-time arrangement a "position battle," these 30 are of the greatest interest for Fantasy Baseball. Notice how I phrased that. You could point to others that come closer to meeting the traditional definition of "position battle," but I genuinely don't care who the Yankees third baseman will be when the choices are DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza, to use just one example.

Try not to quibble about the order. It's possible for a battle with higher stakes to rank lower just because the outcome is less in doubt. Basically, I've ordered these position battles by how much we should be paying attention to them.

Likely choice: Yoshida

Preferred choice: Campbell

Initial reports said newly-signed Alex Bregman would be shifting to second base in deference to Rafael Devers, who has made perfectly clear that he has no intention of moving off third base. The fact that the Red Sox won't let the issue die, though, tells me they would prefer for prospect Kristian Campbell to force the issue this spring, allowing Bregman to remain at third base and sparing Devers' balky shoulders from the rigors of playing defense. That they've opened the door to playing Masataka Yoshida in the outfield again (presumably because the DH spot won't be available to him with Devers there) only raises my suspicions. However it plays out, it's clearly one of the most compelling storylines of spring training.

2. Cubs third base Candidates Matt Shaw CHC SS Justin Turner CHC DH

Likely choice: Shaw

Preferred choice: Shaw

The Cubs cleared the way for top prospect Matt Shaw this offseason only to decide they needed a contingency plan at the last minute, signing veteran Justin Turner to a modest deal. By all accounts, though, the job is Shaw's as long as he proves up to the task, leaving Turner to serve as the lesser half of a first base platoon with Michael Busch.

Likely choice: Martinez

Preferred choice: Puk

A.J. Puk's name seems to come up more in interviews with Diamondbacks officials, but Justin Martinez is presumed to be the front-runner after finishing out last year in the role. Both have considerable potential, but Puk was surging at the end while Martinez was faltering. Because one throws lefty and the other righty, a closing tandem is possible, at least to start out, which would be the worst of all scenarios for Fantasy.

Likely choices: Bradford, Gray, Mahle

Preferred choices: Bradford, Mahle, Rocker

Mostly, we're watching to see if Kumar Rocker and his best-in-class slider can find a way into the starting rotation. The path of least resistance is probably Cody Bradford, who I like quite a bit as well, but it's possible Tyler Mahle or Jon Gray drops out of the rotation instead. Mahle has yet to prove he's back up to speed following Tommy John surgery, getting only a cursory look late last year, and Gray has been mentioned as a closer possibility (more on that in a bit).

Likely choice: Holliday

Preferred choice: Holliday

Jackson Holliday is a second baseman and Coby Mayo a third baseman, but Jordan Westburg could shift across the diamond to accommodate either one. The Orioles may have tipped their hand by saying they want Westburg to focus on third base this spring, but given how overmatched Holliday looked as a rookie, it's doubtful they'll just hand him the second base job. Mayo is a top prospect in his own right and could force the issue with a big spring.

Likely choices: Jobe, Mize

Preferred choices: Jobe, Mize

Jackson Jobe is arguably the top pitching prospect in baseball, but he isn't being drafted like it, going outside the top 250 players overall. If he commands attention with his performance this spring, making his spot in the Tigers rotation seem more secure, he'll likely fly up draft boards. None of these other pitchers particularly matter.

Likely choices: Edman, Kim

Preferred choices: Edman, Pages

Tommy Edman likely has a job either way, but it's presumed to be in center field because the Dodgers have already said Mookie Betts would focus on shortstop this spring. If Betts doesn't pass muster there, though, or if Andy Pages forces his way into the center field discussion by tearing the cover off the ball, then Edman could shift to shortstop and Betts to second base. Newly signed Hye Seong Kim, who is currently penciled in at second base, is the other variable here, but he stands out more for his glove than his bat and likely wouldn't be missed in Fantasy.

Likely choice: a committee

Preferred choice: Chapman

Any thoughts of 36-year-old Liam Hendriks claiming the role after losing 2023 to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and 2024 to Tommy John surgery seem a bit fanciful to me, and early reports on his velocity aren't exactly encouraging. The Red Sox seem reluctant to anoint Aroldis Chapman to the role, even though he seems like the correct choice, which might mean it's a committee to start out.

Likely choice: Dominguez

Preferred choice: Chisholm

Batting leadoff for the Yankees means batting ahead of Aaron Judge, so it's a primo spot for three players who would be of interest in Fantasy regardless. Chisholm would be my preferred choice because he might just put up first-round numbers in that scenario, but the leadoff spot also wouldn't be a bad way to break in prospect Jasson Dominguez, who appears to be the early front-runner. Of course, there's also a chance Judge fills the spot himself.

Likely choice: Martin

Preferred choice: Gray

As things presently stand, the Rangers don't have anyone with significant closing experience, which is weird for a team with obvious playoff aspirations and makes me wonder if their eventual closer is still to be acquired (with Craig Kimbrel being one possibility). Chris Martin would appear to be their most closer-capable reliever, but they haven't approached him about the possibility. Rumors have spread about the Rangers trying Jon Gray in the role, but officially, they still view him as a starter. Gray would be my preferred choice, though, if only because it would free up a rotation spot for Kumar Rocker (see above).

Likely choice: Bubic

Preferred choice: Bubic

With a firmer changeup and newly developed slider, Kris Bubic looked like a breakout starter early in 2023 but then needed Tommy John surgery. He came back as a reliever midway through 2024 and dominated, which might lead you to believe that the Royals would keep him in that role. But no, they're trying him as a starter again this spring, and he's clearly the most interesting of the pitchers competing for the No. 5 spot (even more than Kyle Wright, who seems like a long shot to regain his former stuff).

Likely choice: Estevez

Preferred choice: Erceg

The Royals signed Carlos Estevez for closer money, leading many to presume he was hijacking the role from Lucas Erceg, who came on strong late last season. But while the Royals have said Estevez will have opportunities, they have deliberately avoided naming a closer, leading me to believe Erceg still has an outside shot of being their top choice for saves. Hopefully, spring training helps to clarify things.

Likely choice: Pressly

Preferred choice: Hodge

As with the Royals' acquisition of Carlos Estevez, most presumed that the Cubs' acquisition of Ryan Pressly meant he would be closing games ahead of Porter Hodge. After all, Pressly was reluctant to waive his no-trade clause at first and likely needed some assurances to do so. But Pressly himself views it as a competition, so even though he seems like the clear front-runner, I'm merely taking him at his word here. His velocity and strikeout numbers slipped last season, so maybe if he continues down that path this spring, Hodge still has a chance.

Likely choices: Anderson, Holmes

Preferred choices: Anderson, Holmes

Holmes impressed in a swingman role for the Braves last season, maintaining a swinging-strike rate on the level of Garrett Crochet and Blake Snell while generally working three innings or more, and GM Alex Anthopoulos has expressed genuine enthusiasm for him as a rotation candidate this spring. Ian Anderson struggled to make it back from Tommy John surgery last season but has strong credentials and is out of minor-league options. The others are relative long shots but might have a chance if it turns out Anderson just ... doesn't have it anymore.

Likely choice: Gonsolin

Preferred choice: May or Miller

Dustin May and Bobby Miller are my preferred choices just because I perceive them to have the most upside of the bunch, but whether or not they start out in the rotation likely doesn't change how much they'll contribute to the Dodgers, a team that figures to cycle through its deep collection of starters all season long. Tony Gonsolin has been a pitcher of Fantasy consequence in the past, too, so I don't mean to discount his sleeper appeal. Both he and May are returning from elbow surgery while Miller is coming off a disastrous sophomore season.

Likely choices: Candelario, Fraley, Hays, Lux

Preferred choices: Candelario, Encarnacion-Strand, Lux, Marte

The Reds have the most invested in Jeimer Candelario and Gavin Lux, so realistically, those two will be starting somewhere. Both are versatile enough (particularly when you factor in Spencer Steer's ability to shift around the diamond) that the Reds have considerable leeway when filling out their other two lineup spots. Noelvi Marte has the most upside but is almost certain to begin the year in the minors. Christian Encarnacion-Strand has considerable upside, too, and figures to get a long look after a season lost to wrist surgery.

Likely choice: Gorman

Preferred choice: Gorman

The Cardinals' inability to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason really complicates things for them this spring. They've said they want to give Nolan Gorman 550-600 at-bats, but those aren't likely to come at the expense of either Brendan Donovan or Lars Nootbaar. The only way to get all three in the lineup would be to play Gorman at second, Donovan in left field, and Nootbaar in center field, but would they be satisfied with that defensive alignment, particularly Nootbaar in center? Victor Scott's stolen base ability makes him an enticing alternative for Fantasy.

Likely choices: Lodolo, Lowder

Preferred choices: Lodolo, Lowder

Mainly, we just want to be sure Nick Lodolo secures a spot in the starting rotation, and he's a clear favorite to do so. His ERA blew up on him last season, but only when he began pitching through a finger injury that compromised his curveball grip. He was thriving before then. The biggest impediment would be if the Reds insisted on having both Andrew Abbott and rookie Rhett Lowder in the rotation, which is plausible, but both are dealing with minor injuries right now that might put them behind the eight ball.

Likely choice: a platoon

Preferred choice: anything but a platoon

My affinity for Jonathan Aranda is no secret, and he's long overdue for an opportunity to settle into the Rays lineup. But Eloy Jimenez, still only 28 and now 30 pounds later, is just a couple years removed from being a Fantasy stud himself, so I imagine if he were to cut into Aranda's at-bats, it would be because he was flashing his old potential again. I wouldn't complain about that outcome. There's also a scenario in which both play regularly, seeing as the Rays are open to trying Jimenez in the outfield again.



Likely choice: Rodgers

Preferred choice: Dezenzo or Whitcomb

This one is more of a curiosity for Fantasy purposes because it signals where Jose Altuve will be spending most of his time. The career second baseman is being introduced to left field this spring, and reading between the lines, it sure seems like the Astros want him to transition there. They'll need someone else to take over at second base, though, and Brendan Rodgers, who they brought in on a minor-league deal, seems like a viable option. The Astros are also trying prospect Zach Dezenzo in left field, but he's more likely miscast there than Altuve.

Likely choice: Montgomery, Rojas

Preferred choice: Drury, Montgomery

A lot of names here but only one we actually care about: Colson Montgomery, the White Sox's top-hitting prospect who had a rough season last year but came on strong at the end. He's not especially more likely to win an opening day job than anyone else here -- in fact, you could argue it wouldn't make sense for a cellar dweller like the White Sox to have him collect service time so early in the year -- but the White Sox have mentioned the possibility with such frequency that it's almost like they want it to happen.

22. Rockies fifth starter Candidates Chase Dollander COL SP Antonio Senzatela COL SP

Likely choice: Senzatela

Preferred choice: Dollander

In the entire history of the Rockies franchise, we can count the number of Fantasy-relevant starting pitchers on one hand, but Chase Dollander, their first-round pick in the 2023, has a realistic shot of being the next. That's largely because his primary weapon, a fastball with a shape that's optimized for the modern game, wouldn't be thwarted by the thin air of Coors Field. And it sounds like the Rockies are giving him a legitimate chance to win a rotation spot, unlikely though it may be.

Likely choices: France, Lee

Preferred choices: Julien, Lee

The Twins don't seem so thrilled to play Edouard Julien at second base anymore, so if Brooks Lee has a better showing this spring than he did as a rookie last season, he likely takes that job. Julien would still have a chance of securing at-bats at first base, but it sounds like the favorite for manager Rocco Baldelli is Ty France, who's looking to bounce back after changes he made to his swing last season failed to pay off.

Likely choice: Brennan/Noel platoon

Preferred choice: DeLauter

Our rooting interest here is prospect Chase DeLauter, who hit .520 (13 for 25) with four homers last spring and likely would have reached the majors already if not for another year plagued by foot issues. Jhonkensy Noel's power potential would make him interesting in a full-time role as well, but he's stretched as an outfielder and has significant enough chase issues that he's likely best implemented as a weak-side platoon bat.

Likely choice: Durbin

Preferred choice: Durbin

One of Brice Turang and Joseph Ortiz will be shifting to Willy Adames' old spot at shortstop, but the Brewers have yet to decide which one. If it's Turang, second base opens up. If it's Ortiz, third base opens up. Either way, Caleb Durbin has a chance to fill the void, though he might be best suited for second base. He's been a noteworthy performer in the minors, standing out most for his on-base ability and speed, but his 5-foot-6 frame may not be capable of the sort of oomph needed to measure up in the majors.

Likely choice: Lopez

Preferred choice: Lopez

The Nationals non-tendered a pretty good closer in Kyle Finnegan this offseason, leaving them to go the patchwork route at the end of games, with right-hander Jorge Lopez and Jose Ferrer being suggested as the most likely possibilities. Lopez seems like the easy favorite, not just because of his handedness but also because of his closing experience and superior bat-missing ability. Lopez's track record is spotty, though, so he likely won't have a firm grip on the role even if he does secure it.

Likely choice: Faucher

Preferred choice: Faucher

Calvin Faucher got the first crack at replacing Tanner Scott last season, and though his walks were too high, he did demonstrate the stuff to close. He was ultimately shut down with a shoulder impingement, giving Jesus Tinoco a crack at the role. Presumably, that's the pecking order to begin 2025, though it's worth noting that neither would be a serious candidate to close on most any other team. The save opportunities also figure to be few and far between.

Likely choice: Kinley

Preferred choice: Halvorsen

Like the Marlins, the Rockies are dreadful, and so choosing between their undesirable closer candidates is truly scraping the bottom of the saves barrel. (Well, almost. You'll notice I didn't even bother to address the White Sox closer battle.) Tyler Kinley is the incumbent, but his track record is uninspiring indeed. Seth Halvorsen looked good in 12 appearances and probably has the best strikeout potential of the bunch, but he has so little professional experience (majors or minors) that he'd be a true wild card in the role.

Likely choice: Kjerstad

Preferred choice: Kjerstad

The Orioles seem motivated to find a spot on their roster for Heston Kjerstad, and they wouldn't carry a player of his pedigree unless they intended to give him at-bats. Looking at their lineup, those at-bats would most likely come from Ryan O'Hearn, who has been an unspectacular performer for them the past couple years but a solid enough one that they wouldn't want to cast him aside completely. Kjerstad has upside at a hitter, but he's likely looking at a timeshare no matter how things play out this spring, which is why this position battle ranks only 29th.

Likely choice: Bride

Preferred choice: De Los Santos

When a player who hits .294 with 40 homers and a .914 OPS in the minors has a shot of securing a job the following spring, that's of interest in Fantasy, no doubt. But I'd consider Deyvison De Los Santos to be a long-shot candidate for the Marlins first base job, particularly given Jonah Bride's performance down the stretch and the team's apparent enthusiasm for new acquisition Matt Mervis. Seeing as his impressive surface-level stats conceal a sinister chase rate, De Los Santos wouldn't be a surefire success in the majors, but he's more interesting than the other two.