If I don't rank major-leaguers the same way I did four months ago, then suffice it to say I don't rank minor-leaguers the same way either. You wouldn't know, though, since I haven't had a chance to update those rankings since the preseason.

Thanks to the All-Star break, now I do. And I have. You're seeing the results right here.

Before you dive in, though, I want to make you aware of a few ground rules. For starters, only those who have yet to reach the majors were considered. Prospect eligibility is normally determined by playing-time thresholds -- specifically, 130 at-bats, 50 innings, or 45 days on the active roster. Any player who exceeds those thresholds at the major-league level is no longer a prospect. That's the standard I use for my preseason rank list, anyway. In season, though, I have to be more stringent in order for this rank list to have staying power, so the moment a player is called up, he's out.

If that feels like a copout to you, well, you're in luck. I can still reveal where the already-debuted prospects would rank if they qualified, and I do so like this:

You see? I've just inserted Roman Anthony ahead of the entire list, which is to say that if he qualified, he'd be No. 1. Here comes another:

What I'm saying here is that Chase Burns would be No. 2 if he qualified. Any time you see one of these player graphics, it's meant to signal where some already-debuted prospect would theoretically rank.

Another ground rule: I've opted not to rank the latest draft class, as in the one from just a few days ago. It's still so fresh that I don't trust myself to have an honest or reliable assessment of those players, at least not relative to the existing prospects. I've gone back and forth with this over the years, but looking back at where I ranked prominent members of last year's draft class, it's fair to say I have some regrets.

I don't feel like this year's class is as strong anyway. My initial read is that Ethan Holliday, drafted fourth by the Rockies, would be of the most interest for Fantasy, but Baseball Prospects places him 58th on their midseason list. My list is only a top 50. I've seen others say that top pick Eli Willits is the best choice for Fantasy, and to be fair, Baseball Prospectus ranks him 29th. We'll see how things have shaken out by the time I begin ranking again in the offseason.

Besides, I'm pretty happy with this selection of 50 and would hate to have to trim it down more.

All stats are updated through Wednesday, July 16.

Age: 20

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .345 BA (171 AB), 7 HR, 21 2B, 1.028 OPS, 27 BB, 20 K

The peak exit velocities are lower than you'd prefer from the top overall prospect, but for a hitter who makes as much contact as McGonigle does, the amount of hard contact is uncanny, solidifying him as an elite hitting talent.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

2. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles

Age: 20

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .264 BA (208 AB), 19 HR, .975 OPS, 39 BB, 55 K

Between his Kyle Schwarber-like exit velocities and increased willingness to work the count, I'm tempted to rank Basallo No. 1, but I don't think he's actually a catcher. The Orioles have struggled in recent years to find at-bats for prospects who lack a clear defensive home.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

Age: 19

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A

2025 stats: .327 BA (303 AB), 13 HR, 41 SB, .921 OPS, 29 BB, 76 K

Among the many teenage shortstops populating the top of prospect rank lists right now, rarely is Griffin mentioned first, but he's the one producing at a high level already, which should count for more than it seems to these days.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 18

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .248 BA (266 AB), 6 HR, 6 SB, .765 OPS, 45 BB, 64 K

The top international signing from two years ago has been moved so aggressively that it's hard to tell what the Padres have in De Vries. But the fact he hasn't gotten buried by strikeouts against far more advanced pitchers is itself an encouraging sign, particularly given the power projection.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 18

2025 levels: Low-A

2025 stats: .268 BA (276 AB), 4 HR, 38 SB, .772 OPS, 47 BB, 67 K

Made is likewise more projection than production at this point, but still far ahead of the curve for an 18-year-old, even though he's a level behind De Vries. He has learned to actualize his speed a little better than De Vries and is expected to grow into power.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 22

2025 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: .303 BA (234 AB), 8 HR, 14 SB, .912 OPS, 45 BB, 42 K

We interrupt this string of projectable shortstops to bring you one whose potential is already realized, with a hit tool that's second only to Kevin McGonigle's. Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

7. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers

Age: 19

2025 levels: Double-A

2025 stats: .238 BA (302 AB), 9 HR, 20 SB, .719 OPS, 44 BB, 75 K

Walcott is a popular choice for top overall prospect, but the reasoning seems to boil down to "because he's already at Double-A", which strikes me as a secondary indicator rather than a primary one. He projects for the most power of the teenage shortstops (and as much as anyone in these rankings, really) but has the most downside risk because of a questionable hit tool.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

8. Bubba Chandler, SP, Pirates

Age: 22

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: 4-2, 2.82 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 93 K

Chandler should have come up in May, and seemed like he was pressing thereafter, losing his feel for the strike zone. But he's bounced back in recent starts and should soon provide the Pirates with another ace who routinely reaches triple digits.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

Age: 22

2025 levels: Low-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: 3-5, 4.84 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 67 IP, 21 BB, 71 K

Painter looked like the best pitching prospect in history (only a mild exaggeration) prior to Tommy John surgery in 2022, but hasn't been nearly as effective in his first year back. The stuff appears to be intact, though, apart from some variation in breaking ball shape, so evaluators are, by and large, keeping the faith.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .265 BA (275 AB), 10 HR, 26 SB, .835 OPS, 65 BB, 66 K

Perhaps no prospect combines premium exit velocities with premium plate discipline better than De Paula, and he's learned to lift the ball better this year, too. A poor defensive outlook is the only reason he doesn't rank higher.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: .266 BA (192 AB), 10 HR, .811 OPS, 19 BB, 60 K

Eldridge's power tool rates near the top of the scale, which earns him outsized attention from Fantasy evaluators, but at 6-feet-7, his strikeout issues are likely a permanent part of his profile. It's telling that the Giants are fast-tracking him, though.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 20

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Low-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .252 BA (111 AB), 3 HR, 9 SB, .774 OPS, 26 BB, 26 K

The fifth pick in the 2023 draft remains more sizzle than steak now in his third full professional season, wowing evaluators with his pretty left-handed swing and 80-grade strike-zone judgment. He'll need to actualize his power soon, though, to retain this high ranking.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

13. Max Clark, OF, Tigers

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .280 BA (271 AB), 8 HR, 12 SB, .850 OPS, 65 BB, 58 K

I've been reluctant to embrace Clark, who the Tigers selected with the third overall pick two years ago, but seeing him reach base at a .422 clip while improving his home run output this year has me feeling bullish all of a sudden.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 19

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .270 BA (289 AB), 8 HR, .798 OPS, 42 BB, 59 K

Emerson's situation is a little like Walker Jenkins' in that he understands the strike zone and certainly looks the part of an elite bat, but at some point, he'll need to deliver on it. He has the floor of a solid regular, though, which is why I'm still giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

15. Zyhir Hope, OF, Dodgers

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .293 BA (290 AB), 9 HR, 12 SB, .873 OPS, 46 BB, 89 K

Part of me wonders if we're looking at another Roman Anthony in Hope, who wasn't really on anyone's radar before the Dodgers acquired him in the Michael Busch trade two years ago. I'm showing some restraint because his strikeout rate has run hot this year, but the same was true for Anthony when he was at High-A.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

16. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians

Age: 22

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A

2025 stats: .248 BA (145 AB), 4 HR, 9 SB, .798 OPS, 27 BB, 43 K

The top pick in last year's draft hasn't lived up to the billing so far, but he's had to contend with injuries and aggressive assignments. The on-base skills have been impressive, and the capacity for both power and speed remains.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

17. Josue Briceno, C, Tigers

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .296 BA (206 AB), 15 HR, 1.010 OPS, 41 BB, 42 K

Like Samuel Basallo, Briceno is a catcher in name only, but don't let his defensive shortcomings distract you from the stone-cold killer he is at the plate. His performance this year comes on the heels of an MVP performance in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .433 with 10 homers in 25 games against much older competition.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

18. Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners

Age: 20

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A

2025 stats: .269 BA (305 AB), 23 HR, .971 OPS, 59 BB, 101 K

Concerns remain over his swing-and-miss tendencies and defensive insolvency, but there isn't a minor-league hitter who's figured out how to actualize his power better than Montes.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2025 levels: Double-A

2025 stats: 6-4, 1.83 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 35 BB, 125 K

Pitchers with an over-the-top delivery aren't supposed to get as much carry on their fastball as Tong does, and the advancement of his secondary offerings this year has rendered hitters helpless against him. There are control issues and some elevated injury risk because of the delivery, but the strikeout upside is massive.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

20. Jett Williams, SS, Mets

Age: 21

2025 levels: Double-A

2025 stats:.288 BA (281 AB), 8 HR, 26 SB, .891 OPS, 49 BB, 74 K

Williams has bounced back nicely from an injury-plagued 2024 and once again looks like a prototypical leadoff man, reaching base at a nice clip and generating surprising power from his 5-foot-7 frame. He'll more likely wind up at second base or center field than shortstop.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

21. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins

Age: 22

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Low-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: .273 BA (165 AB), 5 HR, 7 SB, .853 OPS, 40 BB, 68 K

So often, athletic marvels like Rodriguez, who earn high marks for both power and speed, are free-swingers, but he has the opposite problem: passivity. You love the walks, but the gap between those and the strikeouts is likely to grow against major-leaguers.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 21

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: 5-1, 3.19 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 67 2/3 IP, 30 BB, 111 K

Yesavage's strikeout numbers have turned heads in his first full professional season, made possible by a funky splitter. While his walk rate is concerning, his overall strike percentage is respectable, which leads me to believe it's something he'll outgrow.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

23. Luis Pena, SS, Brewers

Age: 18

2025 levels: Low-A

2025 stats: .311 BA (225 AB), 6 HR, 36 SB, .870 OPS, 24 BB, 32 K

You'll see Pena crack the top 10 on some lists, which to me is the epitome of the youth inflation we're seeing pervade the prospecting world right now, but yeah, he's a pretty good prospect. I don't see the same power projection for him as for Leo De Vries or Jesus Made, but as long as he keeps making contact at a high rate and swiping bags, he profiles as a regular.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 21

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Low-A, High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: 3-1, 1.79 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 45 1/3 IP, 17 BB, 79 K

Sykora's dominance this year is at least partly a product of him being too good for his level, and we'll have a much better sense of where he should rank once he gets a few turns in at Double-A. He also has yet to prove he can handle a true starter's workload.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 21

2025 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: 4-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 68 IP, 44 BB, 71 K

Schultz has had trouble finding the strike zone all year, which explains the crooked stat line, but my hunch is it's just a developmental glitch for a pitcher who stands 6-feet-9 and throws from a weird arm angle. I wouldn't want to abandon what was universally thought to be ace upside just a few months ago.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: 2-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 47 1/3 IP, 25 BB, 69 K

It's hard to say whether the 13.1 K/9 rate or .179 batting average against is more impressive, but both would suggest White's stuff is something to behold. Efficiency is an issue as he works to be more consistent with his delivery.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

27. Bryce Rainer, SS, Tigers

Age: 20

2025 levels: Low-A

2025 stats: .288 BA (125 AB), 5 HR, 9 SB, .831 OPS, 20 BB, 33 K

Rainer's debut season has already ended because of a shoulder injury, but it was enough to assuage some of the biggest concerns about him. There's plenty of pop and on-base ability for a player with the defensive chops to stick at shortstop.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

28. Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians

Age: 23

2025 levels: Rookie ball, Triple-A

2025 stats: .264 BA (148 AB), 7 HR, .852 OPS, 28 BB, 28 K

The Guardians waited too long to call up DeLauter, and now he has a sore wrist, adding to a robust injury history that includes a hernia surgery at the start of this season and a thrice broken left foot. He has the makings of a hitting savant, but his all-too-frequent unavailability casts a pall over his long-term outlook.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

29. Michael Arroyo, 2B, Mariners

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .276 BA (297 AB), 17 HR, 6 SB, .938 OPS, 50 BB, 72 K

Arroyo isn't built like a masher and may not even be athletic enough for second base in the long run, but he continues to crush it with every move up the minor-league ladder. The .422 on-base percentage may be even more impressive than the home run total.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

30. Mike Sirota, OF, Dodgers

Age: 22

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A

2025 stats: .333 BA (216 AB), 13 HR, 1.068 OPS, 48 BB, 59 K

The Dodgers have done it again, this time swindling the Reds out of Sirota in the Gavin Luix deal. It's worth noting that he's a 22-year-old in A-ball, a competitive mismatch that has made for a number of prospect fakeouts over the years, but there's more of a pedigree here. Sirota was at one point projected to be a first-round pick.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

31. Arjun Nimmala, SS, Blue Jays

Age: 19

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .237 BA (316 AB), 11 HR, 7 SB, .743 OPS, 38 BB, 76 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .239 BA (284 AB), 3 HR, 25 SB, .738 OPS, 57 BB, 80 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

33. Eduardo Quintero, OF, Dodgers

Age: 19

2025 levels: Low-A

2025 stats: .303 BA (300 AB), 14 HR, 34 SB, .959 OPS, 58 BB, 80 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 22

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: 1-3, 3.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 63 2/3 IP, 17 BB, 101 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

35. Nolan McLean, SP, Mets

Age: 23

2025 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2025 stats: 6-5, 2.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 87 IP, 38 BB, 95 K

Second half call-up is ... expected.

36. Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox

Age: 21

2025 levels: Double-A

2025 stats: 2-0, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 IP, 24 BB, 52 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .216 BA (292 AB), 16 HR, 17 SB, .767 OPS, 42 BB, 117 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

38. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies

Age: 21

2025 levels: Double-A

2025 stats: .234 BA (256 AB), 8 HR, 34 SB, .733 OPS, 44 BB, 78 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 23

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .278 BA (273 AB), 19 HR, .961 OPS, 45 BB, 97 K

Second half call-up is ... expected.

40. Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies

Age: 21

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .331 BA (296 AB), 2 HR, 29 SB, .839 OPS, 39 BB, 62 K

Second half call-up is ... expected.

41. Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Twins

Age: 22

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .311 BA (283 AB), 12 HR, 18 SB, .886 OPS, 35 BB, 52 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

42. Braden Montgomery, OF, White Sox

Age: 22

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A

2025 stats: .261 BA (295 AB), 11 HR, 10 SB, .795 OPS, 36 BB, 82 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

43. Aroon Escobar, 2B, Phillies

Age: 20

2025 levels: Low-A, High-A

2025 stats: .283 BA (293 AB), 11 HR, 12 SB, .813 OPS, 34 BB, 55 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

44. Harry Ford, C, Mariners



Age: 22

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .292 BA (267 AB), 9 HR, 4 SB, .854 OPS, 50 BB, 55 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

45. Charlie Condon, OF, Rockies

Age: 22

2025 levels: Rookie ball, High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .301 BA (196 AB), 3 HR, .808 OPS, 30 BB, 59 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

46. Alex Freeland, SS, Dodgers

Age: 23

2025 levels: Triple-A

2025 stats: .260 BA (331 AB), 10 HR, 16 SB, .804 OPS, 66 BB, 93 K

Second half call-up is ... expected.

47. Carson Benge, OF, Mets

Age: 22

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .302 BA (268 AB), 6 HR, 17 SB, .907 OPS, 52 BB, 58 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 22

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: .267 BA (300 AB), 10 HR, 13 SB, .848 OPS, 62 BB, 68 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 22

2025 levels: High-A, Double-A

2025 stats: 9-3, 2.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 80 1/3 IP, 24 BB, 97 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

50. Jefferson Rojas, SS, Cubs

Age: 20

2025 levels: High-A

2025 stats: .278 BA (252 AB), 11 HR, 14 SB, .871 OPS, 38 BB, 47 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.