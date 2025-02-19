alec-bohm.jpg

Second base is the weakest infield position, as I've explained here. But what's become increasingly clear to me is that no one treats it that way in drafts. Maybe that's too broad of a characterization, but what I mean is that there's no shared urgency to fill the position early, thus preventing that weakness from becoming a true scarcity.

I put the theory to the test in our latest mock draft, this one being a conventional 12-team Rotisserie league. Normally when I have an early pick (I was picking fourth in this one), I'll default to taking Ketel Marte at the Round 2-3 turn, happy to get a true difference-maker at a position with so few. But I've been frustrated in the past when, after selecting Marte, one of Jose Altuve and Ozzie Albies would make it back to me late in Round 4, and so, in the spirit of experimentation, I decided to forgo Marte this time to see if it would happen again. Sure enough, Albies made it back to me, and well ... I passed him up, too, choosing to push the theory to its limit by waiting on the best bang-for-the-buck pick at the position, Jordan Westburg.

Westburg indeed made it back to me at the end of Round 6, Pick 69 overall, so naturally, I took him, right? Well ... it was still ahead of ADP, so I thought I might be able to grab him on the way back, at Pick 76. Not so much. He went at Pick 74

So what did I learn? I kept pushing the envelope and missing out, which you could say undermines my theory of no shared urgency. But does it? Over the course of six rounds, I had three chances to grab one of my top five second basemen -- two boats and a helicopter, you might even say -- and stubbornly refused. That hardly qualifies as an emergency.

Of course, you might say I made it an emergency by passing up those three chances -- I sure thought so at the time -- but what if I told you I grabbed my sixth-ranked second baseman, Luis Garcia, nearly 70 picks later, all the way in Round 13? It's true. Rather than a collective urgency at second, there was a collective disregard, and because I consider Garcia to be a big step down from Westburg, I contributed to it. But for all the complications Garcia's poor platoon splits present, he still went nearly 20/20 last year while batting .282. At cost, he's a perfectly fine option at second base.

Ultimately, I think that's why the position gets drafted like it does, without any shared urgency. While the quality of talent is lacking, the distribution of talent is sensible, presenting no reason to reach if you can live with being merely fine there. Particularly in a Rotisserie league, where there are so many lineup spots to fill that you can be sure you'll be merely fine somewhere, many are happy to leave second base as sort of a free space for some cheap speed or whatever else is needed. The fact that Andres Gimenez and Bryson Stott, two surefire 30-steal guys with 15-homer upside, lasted to Round 19 should itself eliminate any feeling of urgency at second base. It's just a question of whether you want to devote your draft capital to getting a true difference-maker at the position. 

And it's yet another example of how no intentional position strategy is required this year. The player pool just happens to break down that way, and how liberating it is to feel like you can simply take the best player at whatever position you haven't filled yet.

Exceeept when it comes to starting pitcher. Its incredible depth is particularly evident in a format such as this one, where there are only 12 teams as opposed to 15 and, unlike in a Head-to-Head points league, there's little incentive to carry extra pitchers. Every draft seems to reveal amazing bargains at the position, enticing me to wait all the more next time (though I did splurge on Cole Ragans this time). Some of the bargains in this draft include Shane McClanahan and Tanner Bibee in Round 13, Reynaldo Lopez and Seth Lugo in Round 16, and Yusei Kikuchi and Robbie Ray in Round 18.

Otherwise, the draft played out pretty conventionally (with the notable exception of Evan Carter going 113rd overall, but Doc Eisenhauer loves his post-hype sleepers). Here's who all took part:

1) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
2) Sean Martin, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Sean_Martin7)
3) Doug Roe, former Podcast League champ
4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
5) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)
6) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
8) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
9) Nate Atkins, The Indianapolis Star (@NateAtkins_)
10) Derek Blake, lucky reader who got to join in
11) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
12) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Nick Francis B. Witt SS KC
2 Sean Martin S. Ohtani DH LAD
3 Doug Roe A. Judge CF NYY
4 Scott White J. Ramirez 3B CLE
5 Matt Morris G. Henderson SS BAL
6 B_Don E. De La Cruz SS CIN
7 Chris Towers K. Tucker RF CHC
8 Doc Eisenhauer C. Carroll CF ARI
9 Nate Atkins J. Soto RF NYM
10 Derek Blake F. Tatis RF SD
11 Frank Stampfl M. Betts SS LAD
12 Nick Fox F. Lindor SS NYM
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Nick Fox J. Rodriguez CF SEA
14 Frank Stampfl V. Guerrero 1B TOR
15 Derek Blake P. Skenes SP PIT
16 Nate Atkins T. Turner SS PHI
17 Doc Eisenhauer B. Harper 1B PHI
18 Chris Towers Y. Alvarez DH HOU
19 B_Don J. Chourio LF MIL
20 Matt Morris T. Skubal SP DET
21 Scott White J. Duran CF BOS
22 Doug Roe J. Merrill CF SD
23 Sean Martin Z. Wheeler SP PHI
24 Nick Francis M. Olson 1B ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Nick Francis G. Crochet SP BOS
26 Sean Martin J. Chisholm CF NYY
27 Doug Roe F. Freeman 1B LAD
28 Scott White R. Acuna RF ATL
29 Matt Morris R. Devers 3B BOS
30 B_Don A. Riley 3B ATL
31 Chris Towers K. Marte 2B ARI
32 Doc Eisenhauer C. Seager SS TEX
33 Nate Atkins C. Burnes SP ARI
34 Derek Blake M. Harris CF ATL
35 Frank Stampfl M. Machado 3B SD
36 Nick Fox W. Contreras C MIL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Nick Fox W. Langford LF TEX
38 Frank Stampfl L. Gilbert SP SEA
39 Derek Blake E. Clase RP CLE
40 Nate Atkins J. Altuve 2B HOU
41 Doc Eisenhauer B. Rooker DH ATH
42 Chris Towers D. Williams RP NYY
43 B_Don J. Wood LF WAS
44 Matt Morris P. Alonso 1B NYM
45 Scott White C. Ragans SP KC
46 Doug Roe O. Albies 2B ATL
47 Sean Martin O. Cruz SS PIT
48 Nick Francis J. Hader RP HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Nick Francis T. Hernandez LF LAD
50 Sean Martin C. Sale SP ATL
51 Doug Roe G. Kirby SP SEA
52 Scott White C. Abrams SS WAS
53 Matt Morris A. Rutschman C BAL
54 B_Don D. Cease SP SD
55 Chris Towers F. Valdez SP HOU
56 Doc Eisenhauer G. Cole SP NYY
57 Nate Atkins E. Diaz RP NYM
58 Derek Blake K. Schwarber DH PHI
59 Frank Stampfl M. Ozuna DH ATL
60 Nick Fox L. Butler RF ATH
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Nick Fox M. Semien 2B TEX
62 Frank Stampfl B. Snell SP LAD
63 Derek Blake J. deGrom SP TEX
64 Nate Atkins M. King SP SD
65 Doc Eisenhauer C. Walker 1B HOU
66 Chris Towers M. Miller RP ATH
67 B_Don M. McLain SS CIN
68 Matt Morris L. Robert CF CHW
69 Scott White A. Santander RF TOR
70 Doug Roe S. Imanaga SP CHC
71 Sean Martin J. Naylor 1B ARI
72 Nick Francis Y. Diaz C HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Nick Francis P. Lopez SP MIN
74 Sean Martin J. Westburg 3B BAL
75 Doug Roe Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
76 Scott White B. Bichette SS TOR
77 Matt Morris R. Iglesias RP ATL
78 B_Don B. Doyle CF COL
79 Chris Towers W. Adames SS SF
80 Doc Eisenhauer R. Helsley RP STL
81 Nate Atkins S. Perez C KC
82 Derek Blake S. Suzuki RF CHC
83 Frank Stampfl W. Contreras C STL
84 Nick Fox C. Bellinger RF NYY
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Nick Fox M. Vientos 3B NYM
86 Frank Stampfl B. Reynolds LF PIT
87 Derek Blake J. Caminero 3B TB
88 Nate Atkins T. Casas 1B BOS
89 Doc Eisenhauer R. Greene LF DET
90 Chris Towers M. Fried SP NYY
91 B_Don J. Duran RP MIN
92 Matt Morris L. Castillo SP SEA
93 Scott White T. Glasnow SP LAD
94 Doug Roe A. Bregman 3B HOU
95 Sean Martin H. Greene SP CIN
96 Nick Francis M. Trout CF LAA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Nick Francis D. Crews RF WAS
98 Sean Martin S. Strider SP ATL
99 Doug Roe B. Ober SP MIN
100 Scott White A. Nola SP PHI
101 Matt Morris J. Dominguez LF NYY
102 B_Don B. Miller SP SEA
103 Chris Towers R. Lewis 3B MIN
104 Doc Eisenhauer W. Smith C LAD
105 Nate Atkins S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
106 Derek Blake C. Raleigh C SEA
107 Frank Stampfl L. Webb SP SF
108 Nick Fox G. Rodriguez SP BAL
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Nick Fox J. Steele SP CHC
110 Frank Stampfl A. Munoz RP SEA
111 Derek Blake H. Brown SP HOU
112 Nate Atkins S. Steer LF CIN
113 Doc Eisenhauer E. Carter LF TEX
114 Chris Towers R. Arozarena LF SEA
115 B_Don F. Bautista RP BAL
116 Matt Morris C. Yelich LF MIL
117 Scott White R. Walker RP SF
118 Doug Roe J. Realmuto C PHI
119 Sean Martin B. Nimmo LF NYM
120 Nick Francis M. Chapman 3B SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Nick Francis S. Gray SP STL
122 Sean Martin A. Garcia RF TEX
123 Doug Roe R. Suarez RP SD
124 Scott White V. Pasquantino 1B KC
125 Matt Morris Z. Gallen SP ARI
126 B_Don J. Burger 1B TEX
127 Chris Towers I. Paredes 3B HOU
128 Doc Eisenhauer J. Hoffman RP TOR
129 Nate Atkins J. Ryan SP MIN
130 Derek Blake R. Sasaki SP LAD
131 Frank Stampfl I. Happ LF CHC
132 Nick Fox B. Turang 2B MIL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Nick Fox B. Woo SP SEA
134 Frank Stampfl M. Winn SS STL
135 Derek Blake S. Kwan LF CLE
136 Nate Atkins F. Peralta SP MIL
137 Doc Eisenhauer J. Holliday 2B BAL
138 Chris Towers J. Profar LF ATL
139 B_Don R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
140 Matt Morris X. Edwards SS MIA
141 Scott White J. Flaherty SP DET
142 Doug Roe T. O'Neill LF BAL
143 Sean Martin T. Megill RP MIL
144 Nick Francis A. Diaz RP CIN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Nick Francis S. McClanahan SP TB
146 Sean Martin K. Carpenter RF DET
147 Doug Roe T. Scott RP LAD
148 Scott White L. Garcia 2B WAS
149 Matt Morris R. Pressly RP CHC
150 B_Don N. Hoerner 2B CHC
151 Chris Towers M. Toglia 1B COL
152 Doc Eisenhauer S. Arrighetti SP HOU
153 Nate Atkins E. Suarez 3B ARI
154 Derek Blake A. Volpe SS NYY
155 Frank Stampfl T. Bibee SP CLE
156 Nick Fox K. Yates RP LAD
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Nick Fox J. Jones SP PIT
158 Frank Stampfl X. Bogaerts 2B SD
159 Derek Blake E. Tovar SS COL
160 Nate Atkins P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
161 Doc Eisenhauer J. Walker RF STL
162 Chris Towers K. Senga SP NYM
163 B_Don P. Fairbanks RP TB
164 Matt Morris J. Lowe RF TB
165 Scott White S. Langeliers C ATH
166 Doug Roe A. Bohm 3B PHI
167 Sean Martin J. Romano RP PHI
168 Nick Francis B. Lowe 2B TB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Nick Francis K. Jansen RP BOS
170 Sean Martin C. Martin RP TEX
171 Doug Roe C. Correa SS MIN
172 Scott White S. Manaea SP NYM
173 Matt Morris M. Shaw 3B CHC
174 B_Don C. Rodon SP NYY
175 Chris Towers T. Edman CF LAD
176 Doc Eisenhauer N. Jones LF COL
177 Nate Atkins C. Mullins CF BAL
178 Derek Blake P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
179 Frank Stampfl D. Bednar RP PIT
180 Nick Fox C. Estevez RP KC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Nick Fox B. Buxton CF MIN
182 Frank Stampfl F. Alvarez C NYM
183 Derek Blake R. Lopez SP ATL
184 Nate Atkins L. Rengifo 3B LAA
185 Doc Eisenhauer M. Garcia 3B KC
186 Chris Towers C. Cowser LF BAL
187 B_Don S. Lugo SP KC
188 Matt Morris J. Martinez RP ARI
189 Scott White L. Arraez 1B SD
190 Doug Roe L. Thomas RF CLE
191 Sean Martin A. Wells C NYY
192 Nick Francis S. Murphy C ATL
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Nick Francis T. Story SS BOS
194 Sean Martin L. O'Hoppe C LAA
195 Doug Roe D. Swanson SS CHC
196 Scott White Z. Neto SS LAA
197 Matt Morris H. Ramos CF SF
198 B_Don T. Ward LF LAA
199 Chris Towers S. Alcantara SP MIA
200 Doc Eisenhauer K. Gausman SP TOR
201 Nate Atkins L. Gil SP NYY
202 Derek Blake C. Sanchez SP PHI
203 Frank Stampfl N. Castellanos RF PHI
204 Nick Fox J. Jobe RP DET
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Nick Fox T. Stephenson C CIN
206 Frank Stampfl P. Meadows CF DET
207 Derek Blake Y. Diaz 1B TB
208 Nate Atkins J. Jung 3B TEX
209 Doc Eisenhauer R. Pepiot SP TB
210 Chris Towers I. Herrera C STL
211 B_Don A. Burleson RF STL
212 Matt Morris G. Moreno C ARI
213 Scott White Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
214 Doug Roe R. Ray SP SF
215 Sean Martin Z. Gelof 2B ATH
216 Nick Francis C. Norby 3B MIA
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Nick Francis T. Friedl CF CIN
218 Sean Martin C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
219 Doug Roe N. Pivetta SP BOS
220 Scott White B. Francis RP TOR
221 Matt Morris A. Gimenez 2B TOR
222 B_Don A. Painter SP PHI
223 Chris Towers Z. Eflin SP BAL
224 Doc Eisenhauer C. Durbin 2B MIL
225 Nate Atkins J. Foley RP DET
226 Derek Blake J. India 2B KC
227 Frank Stampfl B. Stott 2B PHI
228 Nick Fox N. Arenado 3B STL
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Nick Fox N. Lodolo SP CIN
230 Frank Stampfl M. Muncy 3B LAD
231 Derek Blake G. Springer RF TOR
232 Nate Atkins C. Rafaela CF BOS
233 Doc Eisenhauer R. Olson SP DET
234 Chris Towers S. Baz SP TB
235 B_Don K. Rocker SP TEX
236 Matt Morris V. Robles CF SEA
237 Scott White M. Conforto LF LAD
238 Doug Roe C. Holmes RP NYM
239 Sean Martin S. Marte RF NYM
240 Nick Francis G. Mitchell CF MIL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Nick Francis J. Luzardo SP PHI
242 Sean Martin G. Torres 2B DET
243 Doug Roe J. Lee CF SF
244 Scott White J. Bart C PIT
245 Matt Morris T. Bradley SP TB
246 B_Don R. Jeffers C MIN
247 Chris Towers C. Keith 2B DET
248 Doc Eisenhauer J. Berrios SP TOR
249 Nate Atkins K. Ruiz C WAS
250 Derek Blake E. Uceta RP TB
251 Frank Stampfl N. Eovaldi SP TEX
252 Nick Fox J. Soler DH LAA
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Nick Fox R. McMahon 3B COL
254 Frank Stampfl B. Pfaadt SP ARI
255 Derek Blake C. Faucher RP MIA
256 Nate Atkins G. Stanton DH NYY
257 Doc Eisenhauer R. Weathers SP MIA
258 Chris Towers B. Woodruff SP MIL
259 B_Don C. Wong C BOS
260 Matt Morris T. Houck SP BOS
261 Scott White A. Puk RP ARI
262 Doug Roe J. Aranda 1B TB
263 Sean Martin R. Blanco SP HOU
264 Nick Francis V. Scott II CF STL
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Nick Francis M. Gore SP WAS
266 Sean Martin C. Schmidt SP NYY
267 Doug Roe A. Kirk C TOR
268 Scott White L. Nootbaar RF STL
269 Matt Morris B. Joyce RP LAA
270 B_Don R. Hoskins 1B MIL
271 Chris Towers H. Goodman RF COL
272 Doc Eisenhauer H. Davis C PIT
273 Nate Atkins G. Williams SP CLE
274 Derek Blake B. Naylor C CLE
275 Frank Stampfl A. Chapman RP BOS
276 Nick Fox L. Erceg RP KC
Team by Team
Nick Francis
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Witt SS KC
2 24 M. Olson 1B ATL
3 25 G. Crochet SP BOS
4 48 J. Hader RP HOU
5 49 T. Hernandez LF LAD
6 72 Y. Diaz C HOU
7 73 P. Lopez SP MIN
8 96 M. Trout CF LAA
9 97 D. Crews RF WAS
10 120 M. Chapman 3B SF
11 121 S. Gray SP STL
12 144 A. Diaz RP CIN
13 145 S. McClanahan SP TB
14 168 B. Lowe 2B TB
15 169 K. Jansen RP BOS
16 192 S. Murphy C ATL
17 193 T. Story SS BOS
18 216 C. Norby 3B MIA
19 217 T. Friedl CF CIN
20 240 G. Mitchell CF MIL
21 241 J. Luzardo SP PHI
22 264 V. Scott II CF STL
23 265 M. Gore SP WAS
Sean Martin
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 23 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
3 26 J. Chisholm CF NYY
4 47 O. Cruz SS PIT
5 50 C. Sale SP ATL
6 71 J. Naylor 1B ARI
7 74 J. Westburg 3B BAL
8 95 H. Greene SP CIN
9 98 S. Strider SP ATL
10 119 B. Nimmo LF NYM
11 122 A. Garcia RF TEX
12 143 T. Megill RP MIL
13 146 K. Carpenter RF DET
14 167 J. Romano RP PHI
15 170 C. Martin RP TEX
16 191 A. Wells C NYY
17 194 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
18 215 Z. Gelof 2B ATH
19 218 C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
20 239 S. Marte RF NYM
21 242 G. Torres 2B DET
22 263 R. Blanco SP HOU
23 266 C. Schmidt SP NYY
Doug Roe
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Judge CF NYY
2 22 J. Merrill CF SD
3 27 F. Freeman 1B LAD
4 46 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 51 G. Kirby SP SEA
6 70 S. Imanaga SP CHC
7 75 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
8 94 A. Bregman 3B HOU
9 99 B. Ober SP MIN
10 118 J. Realmuto C PHI
11 123 R. Suarez RP SD
12 142 T. O'Neill LF BAL
13 147 T. Scott RP LAD
14 166 A. Bohm 3B PHI
15 171 C. Correa SS MIN
16 190 L. Thomas RF CLE
17 195 D. Swanson SS CHC
18 214 R. Ray SP SF
19 219 N. Pivetta SP BOS
20 238 C. Holmes RP NYM
21 243 J. Lee CF SF
22 262 J. Aranda 1B TB
23 267 A. Kirk C TOR
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 21 J. Duran CF BOS
3 28 R. Acuna RF ATL
4 45 C. Ragans SP KC
5 52 C. Abrams SS WAS
6 69 A. Santander RF TOR
7 76 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 93 T. Glasnow SP LAD
9 100 A. Nola SP PHI
10 117 R. Walker RP SF
11 124 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
12 141 J. Flaherty SP DET
13 148 L. Garcia 2B WAS
14 165 S. Langeliers C ATH
15 172 S. Manaea SP NYM
16 189 L. Arraez 1B SD
17 196 Z. Neto SS LAA
18 213 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
19 220 B. Francis RP TOR
20 237 M. Conforto LF LAD
21 244 J. Bart C PIT
22 261 A. Puk RP ARI
23 268 L. Nootbaar RF STL
Matt Morris
Rd Pk Player
1 5 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 20 T. Skubal SP DET
3 29 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 44 P. Alonso 1B NYM
5 53 A. Rutschman C BAL
6 68 L. Robert CF CHW
7 77 R. Iglesias RP ATL
8 92 L. Castillo SP SEA
9 101 J. Dominguez LF NYY
10 116 C. Yelich LF MIL
11 125 Z. Gallen SP ARI
12 140 X. Edwards SS MIA
13 149 R. Pressly RP CHC
14 164 J. Lowe RF TB
15 173 M. Shaw 3B CHC
16 188 J. Martinez RP ARI
17 197 H. Ramos CF SF
18 212 G. Moreno C ARI
19 221 A. Gimenez 2B TOR
20 236 V. Robles CF SEA
21 245 T. Bradley SP TB
22 260 T. Houck SP BOS
23 269 B. Joyce RP LAA
B_Don
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
2 19 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 30 A. Riley 3B ATL
4 43 J. Wood LF WAS
5 54 D. Cease SP SD
6 67 M. McLain SS CIN
7 78 B. Doyle CF COL
8 91 J. Duran RP MIN
9 102 B. Miller SP SEA
10 115 F. Bautista RP BAL
11 126 J. Burger 1B TEX
12 139 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
13 150 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
14 163 P. Fairbanks RP TB
15 174 C. Rodon SP NYY
16 187 S. Lugo SP KC
17 198 T. Ward LF LAA
18 211 A. Burleson RF STL
19 222 A. Painter SP PHI
20 235 K. Rocker SP TEX
21 246 R. Jeffers C MIN
22 259 C. Wong C BOS
23 270 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 7 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 18 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
3 31 K. Marte 2B ARI
4 42 D. Williams RP NYY
5 55 F. Valdez SP HOU
6 66 M. Miller RP ATH
7 79 W. Adames SS SF
8 90 M. Fried SP NYY
9 103 R. Lewis 3B MIN
10 114 R. Arozarena LF SEA
11 127 I. Paredes 3B HOU
12 138 J. Profar LF ATL
13 151 M. Toglia 1B COL
14 162 K. Senga SP NYM
15 175 T. Edman CF LAD
16 186 C. Cowser LF BAL
17 199 S. Alcantara SP MIA
18 210 I. Herrera C STL
19 223 Z. Eflin SP BAL
20 234 S. Baz SP TB
21 247 C. Keith 2B DET
22 258 B. Woodruff SP MIL
23 271 H. Goodman RF COL
Doc Eisenhauer
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 17 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 32 C. Seager SS TEX
4 41 B. Rooker DH ATH
5 56 G. Cole SP NYY
6 65 C. Walker 1B HOU
7 80 R. Helsley RP STL
8 89 R. Greene LF DET
9 104 W. Smith C LAD
10 113 E. Carter LF TEX
11 128 J. Hoffman RP TOR
12 137 J. Holliday 2B BAL
13 152 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
14 161 J. Walker RF STL
15 176 N. Jones LF COL
16 185 M. Garcia 3B KC
17 200 K. Gausman SP TOR
18 209 R. Pepiot SP TB
19 224 C. Durbin 2B MIL
20 233 R. Olson SP DET
21 248 J. Berrios SP TOR
22 257 R. Weathers SP MIA
23 272 H. Davis C PIT
Nate Atkins
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Soto RF NYM
2 16 T. Turner SS PHI
3 33 C. Burnes SP ARI
4 40 J. Altuve 2B HOU
5 57 E. Diaz RP NYM
6 64 M. King SP SD
7 81 S. Perez C KC
8 88 T. Casas 1B BOS
9 105 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
10 112 S. Steer LF CIN
11 129 J. Ryan SP MIN
12 136 F. Peralta SP MIL
13 153 E. Suarez 3B ARI
14 160 P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
15 177 C. Mullins CF BAL
16 184 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
17 201 L. Gil SP NYY
18 208 J. Jung 3B TEX
19 225 J. Foley RP DET
20 232 C. Rafaela CF BOS
21 249 K. Ruiz C WAS
22 256 G. Stanton DH NYY
23 273 G. Williams SP CLE
Derek Blake
Rd Pk Player
1 10 F. Tatis RF SD
2 15 P. Skenes SP PIT
3 34 M. Harris CF ATL
4 39 E. Clase RP CLE
5 58 K. Schwarber DH PHI
6 63 J. deGrom SP TEX
7 82 S. Suzuki RF CHC
8 87 J. Caminero 3B TB
9 106 C. Raleigh C SEA
10 111 H. Brown SP HOU
11 130 R. Sasaki SP LAD
12 135 S. Kwan LF CLE
13 154 A. Volpe SS NYY
14 159 E. Tovar SS COL
15 178 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
16 183 R. Lopez SP ATL
17 202 C. Sanchez SP PHI
18 207 Y. Diaz 1B TB
19 226 J. India 2B KC
20 231 G. Springer RF TOR
21 250 E. Uceta RP TB
22 255 C. Faucher RP MIA
23 274 B. Naylor C CLE
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Betts SS LAD
2 14 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 35 M. Machado 3B SD
4 38 L. Gilbert SP SEA
5 59 M. Ozuna DH ATL
6 62 B. Snell SP LAD
7 83 W. Contreras C STL
8 86 B. Reynolds LF PIT
9 107 L. Webb SP SF
10 110 A. Munoz RP SEA
11 131 I. Happ LF CHC
12 134 M. Winn SS STL
13 155 T. Bibee SP CLE
14 158 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
15 179 D. Bednar RP PIT
16 182 F. Alvarez C NYM
17 203 N. Castellanos RF PHI
18 206 P. Meadows CF DET
19 227 B. Stott 2B PHI
20 230 M. Muncy 3B LAD
21 251 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
22 254 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
23 275 A. Chapman RP BOS
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Lindor SS NYM
2 13 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
3 36 W. Contreras C MIL
4 37 W. Langford LF TEX
5 60 L. Butler RF ATH
6 61 M. Semien 2B TEX
7 84 C. Bellinger RF NYY
8 85 M. Vientos 3B NYM
9 108 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
10 109 J. Steele SP CHC
11 132 B. Turang 2B MIL
12 133 B. Woo SP SEA
13 156 K. Yates RP LAD
14 157 J. Jones SP PIT
15 180 C. Estevez RP KC
16 181 B. Buxton CF MIN
17 204 J. Jobe RP DET
18 205 T. Stephenson C CIN
19 228 N. Arenado 3B STL
20 229 N. Lodolo SP CIN
21 252 J. Soler DH LAA
22 253 R. McMahon 3B COL
23 276 L. Erceg RP KC