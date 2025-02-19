Second base is the weakest infield position, as I've explained here. But what's become increasingly clear to me is that no one treats it that way in drafts. Maybe that's too broad of a characterization, but what I mean is that there's no shared urgency to fill the position early, thus preventing that weakness from becoming a true scarcity.
I put the theory to the test in our latest mock draft, this one being a conventional 12-team Rotisserie league. Normally when I have an early pick (I was picking fourth in this one), I'll default to taking Ketel Marte at the Round 2-3 turn, happy to get a true difference-maker at a position with so few. But I've been frustrated in the past when, after selecting Marte, one of Jose Altuve and Ozzie Albies would make it back to me late in Round 4, and so, in the spirit of experimentation, I decided to forgo Marte this time to see if it would happen again. Sure enough, Albies made it back to me, and well ... I passed him up, too, choosing to push the theory to its limit by waiting on the best bang-for-the-buck pick at the position, Jordan Westburg.
Westburg indeed made it back to me at the end of Round 6, Pick 69 overall, so naturally, I took him, right? Well ... it was still ahead of ADP, so I thought I might be able to grab him on the way back, at Pick 76. Not so much. He went at Pick 74
So what did I learn? I kept pushing the envelope and missing out, which you could say undermines my theory of no shared urgency. But does it? Over the course of six rounds, I had three chances to grab one of my top five second basemen -- two boats and a helicopter, you might even say -- and stubbornly refused. That hardly qualifies as an emergency.
Of course, you might say I made it an emergency by passing up those three chances -- I sure thought so at the time -- but what if I told you I grabbed my sixth-ranked second baseman, Luis Garcia, nearly 70 picks later, all the way in Round 13? It's true. Rather than a collective urgency at second, there was a collective disregard, and because I consider Garcia to be a big step down from Westburg, I contributed to it. But for all the complications Garcia's poor platoon splits present, he still went nearly 20/20 last year while batting .282. At cost, he's a perfectly fine option at second base.
Ultimately, I think that's why the position gets drafted like it does, without any shared urgency. While the quality of talent is lacking, the distribution of talent is sensible, presenting no reason to reach if you can live with being merely fine there. Particularly in a Rotisserie league, where there are so many lineup spots to fill that you can be sure you'll be merely fine somewhere, many are happy to leave second base as sort of a free space for some cheap speed or whatever else is needed. The fact that Andres Gimenez and Bryson Stott, two surefire 30-steal guys with 15-homer upside, lasted to Round 19 should itself eliminate any feeling of urgency at second base. It's just a question of whether you want to devote your draft capital to getting a true difference-maker at the position.
And it's yet another example of how no intentional position strategy is required this year. The player pool just happens to break down that way, and how liberating it is to feel like you can simply take the best player at whatever position you haven't filled yet.
Exceeept when it comes to starting pitcher. Its incredible depth is particularly evident in a format such as this one, where there are only 12 teams as opposed to 15 and, unlike in a Head-to-Head points league, there's little incentive to carry extra pitchers. Every draft seems to reveal amazing bargains at the position, enticing me to wait all the more next time (though I did splurge on Cole Ragans this time). Some of the bargains in this draft include Shane McClanahan and Tanner Bibee in Round 13, Reynaldo Lopez and Seth Lugo in Round 16, and Yusei Kikuchi and Robbie Ray in Round 18.
Otherwise, the draft played out pretty conventionally (with the notable exception of Evan Carter going 113rd overall, but Doc Eisenhauer loves his post-hype sleepers). Here's who all took part:
1) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
2) Sean Martin, Fantasy Baseball Now (@Sean_Martin7)
3) Doug Roe, former Podcast League champ
4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
5) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)
6) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
7) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
8) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
9) Nate Atkins, The Indianapolis Star (@NateAtkins_)
10) Derek Blake, lucky reader who got to join in
11) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
12) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Nick Francis
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|Sean Martin
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|3
|Doug Roe
|A. Judge CF NYY
|4
|Scott White
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|5
|Matt Morris
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|6
|B_Don
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|7
|Chris Towers
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|8
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|9
|Nate Atkins
|J. Soto RF NYM
|10
|Derek Blake
|F. Tatis RF SD
|11
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Betts SS LAD
|12
|Nick Fox
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Nick Fox
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|14
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|15
|Derek Blake
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|16
|Nate Atkins
|T. Turner SS PHI
|17
|Doc Eisenhauer
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|18
|Chris Towers
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|19
|B_Don
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|20
|Matt Morris
|T. Skubal SP DET
|21
|Scott White
|J. Duran CF BOS
|22
|Doug Roe
|J. Merrill CF SD
|23
|Sean Martin
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|24
|Nick Francis
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Nick Francis
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|26
|Sean Martin
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|27
|Doug Roe
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|28
|Scott White
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|29
|Matt Morris
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|30
|B_Don
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|31
|Chris Towers
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|32
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Seager SS TEX
|33
|Nate Atkins
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|34
|Derek Blake
|M. Harris CF ATL
|35
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Machado 3B SD
|36
|Nick Fox
|W. Contreras C MIL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Nick Fox
|W. Langford LF TEX
|38
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|39
|Derek Blake
|E. Clase RP CLE
|40
|Nate Atkins
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|41
|Doc Eisenhauer
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|42
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RP NYY
|43
|B_Don
|J. Wood LF WAS
|44
|Matt Morris
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|45
|Scott White
|C. Ragans SP KC
|46
|Doug Roe
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|47
|Sean Martin
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|48
|Nick Francis
|J. Hader RP HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Nick Francis
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|50
|Sean Martin
|C. Sale SP ATL
|51
|Doug Roe
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|52
|Scott White
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|53
|Matt Morris
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|54
|B_Don
|D. Cease SP SD
|55
|Chris Towers
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|56
|Doc Eisenhauer
|G. Cole SP NYY
|57
|Nate Atkins
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|58
|Derek Blake
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|59
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|60
|Nick Fox
|L. Butler RF ATH
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Nick Fox
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|62
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Snell SP LAD
|63
|Derek Blake
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|64
|Nate Atkins
|M. King SP SD
|65
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|66
|Chris Towers
|M. Miller RP ATH
|67
|B_Don
|M. McLain SS CIN
|68
|Matt Morris
|L. Robert CF CHW
|69
|Scott White
|A. Santander RF TOR
|70
|Doug Roe
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|71
|Sean Martin
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|72
|Nick Francis
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Nick Francis
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|74
|Sean Martin
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|75
|Doug Roe
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|76
|Scott White
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|77
|Matt Morris
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|78
|B_Don
|B. Doyle CF COL
|79
|Chris Towers
|W. Adames SS SF
|80
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Helsley RP STL
|81
|Nate Atkins
|S. Perez C KC
|82
|Derek Blake
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|83
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Contreras C STL
|84
|Nick Fox
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Nick Fox
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|86
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|87
|Derek Blake
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|88
|Nate Atkins
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|89
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Greene LF DET
|90
|Chris Towers
|M. Fried SP NYY
|91
|B_Don
|J. Duran RP MIN
|92
|Matt Morris
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|93
|Scott White
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|94
|Doug Roe
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|95
|Sean Martin
|H. Greene SP CIN
|96
|Nick Francis
|M. Trout CF LAA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Nick Francis
|D. Crews RF WAS
|98
|Sean Martin
|S. Strider SP ATL
|99
|Doug Roe
|B. Ober SP MIN
|100
|Scott White
|A. Nola SP PHI
|101
|Matt Morris
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|102
|B_Don
|B. Miller SP SEA
|103
|Chris Towers
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|104
|Doc Eisenhauer
|W. Smith C LAD
|105
|Nate Atkins
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|106
|Derek Blake
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|107
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Webb SP SF
|108
|Nick Fox
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Nick Fox
|J. Steele SP CHC
|110
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|111
|Derek Blake
|H. Brown SP HOU
|112
|Nate Atkins
|S. Steer LF CIN
|113
|Doc Eisenhauer
|E. Carter LF TEX
|114
|Chris Towers
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|115
|B_Don
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|116
|Matt Morris
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|117
|Scott White
|R. Walker RP SF
|118
|Doug Roe
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|119
|Sean Martin
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|120
|Nick Francis
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Nick Francis
|S. Gray SP STL
|122
|Sean Martin
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|123
|Doug Roe
|R. Suarez RP SD
|124
|Scott White
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|125
|Matt Morris
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|126
|B_Don
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|127
|Chris Towers
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|128
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|129
|Nate Atkins
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|130
|Derek Blake
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|131
|Frank Stampfl
|I. Happ LF CHC
|132
|Nick Fox
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Nick Fox
|B. Woo SP SEA
|134
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Winn SS STL
|135
|Derek Blake
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|136
|Nate Atkins
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|137
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|138
|Chris Towers
|J. Profar LF ATL
|139
|B_Don
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|140
|Matt Morris
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|141
|Scott White
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|142
|Doug Roe
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|143
|Sean Martin
|T. Megill RP MIL
|144
|Nick Francis
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Nick Francis
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|146
|Sean Martin
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|147
|Doug Roe
|T. Scott RP LAD
|148
|Scott White
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|149
|Matt Morris
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|150
|B_Don
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|151
|Chris Towers
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|152
|Doc Eisenhauer
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|153
|Nate Atkins
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|154
|Derek Blake
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|155
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|156
|Nick Fox
|K. Yates RP LAD
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Nick Fox
|J. Jones SP PIT
|158
|Frank Stampfl
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|159
|Derek Blake
|E. Tovar SS COL
|160
|Nate Atkins
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|161
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Walker RF STL
|162
|Chris Towers
|K. Senga SP NYM
|163
|B_Don
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|164
|Matt Morris
|J. Lowe RF TB
|165
|Scott White
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|166
|Doug Roe
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|167
|Sean Martin
|J. Romano RP PHI
|168
|Nick Francis
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Nick Francis
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|170
|Sean Martin
|C. Martin RP TEX
|171
|Doug Roe
|C. Correa SS MIN
|172
|Scott White
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|173
|Matt Morris
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|174
|B_Don
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|175
|Chris Towers
|T. Edman CF LAD
|176
|Doc Eisenhauer
|N. Jones LF COL
|177
|Nate Atkins
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|178
|Derek Blake
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|179
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|180
|Nick Fox
|C. Estevez RP KC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Nick Fox
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|182
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|183
|Derek Blake
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|184
|Nate Atkins
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|185
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|186
|Chris Towers
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|187
|B_Don
|S. Lugo SP KC
|188
|Matt Morris
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|189
|Scott White
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|190
|Doug Roe
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|191
|Sean Martin
|A. Wells C NYY
|192
|Nick Francis
|S. Murphy C ATL
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Nick Francis
|T. Story SS BOS
|194
|Sean Martin
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|195
|Doug Roe
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|196
|Scott White
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|197
|Matt Morris
|H. Ramos CF SF
|198
|B_Don
|T. Ward LF LAA
|199
|Chris Towers
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|200
|Doc Eisenhauer
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|201
|Nate Atkins
|L. Gil SP NYY
|202
|Derek Blake
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|203
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|204
|Nick Fox
|J. Jobe RP DET
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Nick Fox
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|206
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Meadows CF DET
|207
|Derek Blake
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|208
|Nate Atkins
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|209
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|210
|Chris Towers
|I. Herrera C STL
|211
|B_Don
|A. Burleson RF STL
|212
|Matt Morris
|G. Moreno C ARI
|213
|Scott White
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|214
|Doug Roe
|R. Ray SP SF
|215
|Sean Martin
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|216
|Nick Francis
|C. Norby 3B MIA
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Nick Francis
|T. Friedl CF CIN
|218
|Sean Martin
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|219
|Doug Roe
|N. Pivetta SP BOS
|220
|Scott White
|B. Francis RP TOR
|221
|Matt Morris
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|222
|B_Don
|A. Painter SP PHI
|223
|Chris Towers
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|224
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|225
|Nate Atkins
|J. Foley RP DET
|226
|Derek Blake
|J. India 2B KC
|227
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|228
|Nick Fox
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Nick Fox
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|230
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|231
|Derek Blake
|G. Springer RF TOR
|232
|Nate Atkins
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|233
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Olson SP DET
|234
|Chris Towers
|S. Baz SP TB
|235
|B_Don
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|236
|Matt Morris
|V. Robles CF SEA
|237
|Scott White
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|238
|Doug Roe
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|239
|Sean Martin
|S. Marte RF NYM
|240
|Nick Francis
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Nick Francis
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|242
|Sean Martin
|G. Torres 2B DET
|243
|Doug Roe
|J. Lee CF SF
|244
|Scott White
|J. Bart C PIT
|245
|Matt Morris
|T. Bradley SP TB
|246
|B_Don
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|247
|Chris Towers
|C. Keith 2B DET
|248
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|249
|Nate Atkins
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|250
|Derek Blake
|E. Uceta RP TB
|251
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|252
|Nick Fox
|J. Soler DH LAA
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Nick Fox
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|254
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|255
|Derek Blake
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|256
|Nate Atkins
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|257
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|258
|Chris Towers
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|259
|B_Don
|C. Wong C BOS
|260
|Matt Morris
|T. Houck SP BOS
|261
|Scott White
|A. Puk RP ARI
|262
|Doug Roe
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|263
|Sean Martin
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|264
|Nick Francis
|V. Scott II CF STL
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Nick Francis
|M. Gore SP WAS
|266
|Sean Martin
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|267
|Doug Roe
|A. Kirk C TOR
|268
|Scott White
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|269
|Matt Morris
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|270
|B_Don
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|271
|Chris Towers
|H. Goodman RF COL
|272
|Doc Eisenhauer
|H. Davis C PIT
|273
|Nate Atkins
|G. Williams SP CLE
|274
|Derek Blake
|B. Naylor C CLE
|275
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|276
|Nick Fox
|L. Erceg RP KC
|Nick Francis
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|24
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|3
|25
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|4
|48
|J. Hader RP HOU
|5
|49
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|6
|72
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|7
|73
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|8
|96
|M. Trout CF LAA
|9
|97
|D. Crews RF WAS
|10
|120
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|11
|121
|S. Gray SP STL
|12
|144
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|13
|145
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|14
|168
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|15
|169
|K. Jansen RP BOS
|16
|192
|S. Murphy C ATL
|17
|193
|T. Story SS BOS
|18
|216
|C. Norby 3B MIA
|19
|217
|T. Friedl CF CIN
|20
|240
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|21
|241
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|22
|264
|V. Scott II CF STL
|23
|265
|M. Gore SP WAS
|Sean Martin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|23
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|3
|26
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|4
|47
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|5
|50
|C. Sale SP ATL
|6
|71
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|7
|74
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|8
|95
|H. Greene SP CIN
|9
|98
|S. Strider SP ATL
|10
|119
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|11
|122
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|12
|143
|T. Megill RP MIL
|13
|146
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|14
|167
|J. Romano RP PHI
|15
|170
|C. Martin RP TEX
|16
|191
|A. Wells C NYY
|17
|194
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|18
|215
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|19
|218
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|20
|239
|S. Marte RF NYM
|21
|242
|G. Torres 2B DET
|22
|263
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|23
|266
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|Doug Roe
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|22
|J. Merrill CF SD
|3
|27
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|4
|46
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|51
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|6
|70
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|7
|75
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|8
|94
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|9
|99
|B. Ober SP MIN
|10
|118
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|11
|123
|R. Suarez RP SD
|12
|142
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|13
|147
|T. Scott RP LAD
|14
|166
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|15
|171
|C. Correa SS MIN
|16
|190
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|17
|195
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|18
|214
|R. Ray SP SF
|19
|219
|N. Pivetta SP BOS
|20
|238
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|21
|243
|J. Lee CF SF
|22
|262
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|23
|267
|A. Kirk C TOR
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|21
|J. Duran CF BOS
|3
|28
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|4
|45
|C. Ragans SP KC
|5
|52
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|6
|69
|A. Santander RF TOR
|7
|76
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|93
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|9
|100
|A. Nola SP PHI
|10
|117
|R. Walker RP SF
|11
|124
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|12
|141
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|13
|148
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|14
|165
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|15
|172
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|16
|189
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|17
|196
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|18
|213
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|19
|220
|B. Francis RP TOR
|20
|237
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|21
|244
|J. Bart C PIT
|22
|261
|A. Puk RP ARI
|23
|268
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|Matt Morris
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|20
|T. Skubal SP DET
|3
|29
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|44
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|5
|53
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|6
|68
|L. Robert CF CHW
|7
|77
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|8
|92
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|9
|101
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|10
|116
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|11
|125
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|12
|140
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|13
|149
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|14
|164
|J. Lowe RF TB
|15
|173
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|16
|188
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|17
|197
|H. Ramos CF SF
|18
|212
|G. Moreno C ARI
|19
|221
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|20
|236
|V. Robles CF SEA
|21
|245
|T. Bradley SP TB
|22
|260
|T. Houck SP BOS
|23
|269
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|B_Don
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|19
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|3
|30
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|4
|43
|J. Wood LF WAS
|5
|54
|D. Cease SP SD
|6
|67
|M. McLain SS CIN
|7
|78
|B. Doyle CF COL
|8
|91
|J. Duran RP MIN
|9
|102
|B. Miller SP SEA
|10
|115
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|11
|126
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|12
|139
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|13
|150
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|14
|163
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|15
|174
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|16
|187
|S. Lugo SP KC
|17
|198
|T. Ward LF LAA
|18
|211
|A. Burleson RF STL
|19
|222
|A. Painter SP PHI
|20
|235
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|21
|246
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|22
|259
|C. Wong C BOS
|23
|270
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|2
|18
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|3
|31
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|4
|42
|D. Williams RP NYY
|5
|55
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|6
|66
|M. Miller RP ATH
|7
|79
|W. Adames SS SF
|8
|90
|M. Fried SP NYY
|9
|103
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|10
|114
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|11
|127
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|12
|138
|J. Profar LF ATL
|13
|151
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|14
|162
|K. Senga SP NYM
|15
|175
|T. Edman CF LAD
|16
|186
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|17
|199
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|18
|210
|I. Herrera C STL
|19
|223
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|20
|234
|S. Baz SP TB
|21
|247
|C. Keith 2B DET
|22
|258
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|23
|271
|H. Goodman RF COL
|Doc Eisenhauer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|17
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|32
|C. Seager SS TEX
|4
|41
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|5
|56
|G. Cole SP NYY
|6
|65
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|7
|80
|R. Helsley RP STL
|8
|89
|R. Greene LF DET
|9
|104
|W. Smith C LAD
|10
|113
|E. Carter LF TEX
|11
|128
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|12
|137
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|13
|152
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|14
|161
|J. Walker RF STL
|15
|176
|N. Jones LF COL
|16
|185
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|17
|200
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|18
|209
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|19
|224
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|20
|233
|R. Olson SP DET
|21
|248
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|22
|257
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|23
|272
|H. Davis C PIT
|Nate Atkins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|16
|T. Turner SS PHI
|3
|33
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|4
|40
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|5
|57
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|6
|64
|M. King SP SD
|7
|81
|S. Perez C KC
|8
|88
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|9
|105
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|10
|112
|S. Steer LF CIN
|11
|129
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|12
|136
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|13
|153
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|14
|160
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|15
|177
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|16
|184
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|17
|201
|L. Gil SP NYY
|18
|208
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|19
|225
|J. Foley RP DET
|20
|232
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|21
|249
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|22
|256
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|23
|273
|G. Williams SP CLE
|Derek Blake
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|F. Tatis RF SD
|2
|15
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|3
|34
|M. Harris CF ATL
|4
|39
|E. Clase RP CLE
|5
|58
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|6
|63
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|7
|82
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|8
|87
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|9
|106
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|10
|111
|H. Brown SP HOU
|11
|130
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|12
|135
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|13
|154
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|14
|159
|E. Tovar SS COL
|15
|178
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|16
|183
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|17
|202
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|18
|207
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|19
|226
|J. India 2B KC
|20
|231
|G. Springer RF TOR
|21
|250
|E. Uceta RP TB
|22
|255
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|23
|274
|B. Naylor C CLE
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Betts SS LAD
|2
|14
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|35
|M. Machado 3B SD
|4
|38
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|5
|59
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|6
|62
|B. Snell SP LAD
|7
|83
|W. Contreras C STL
|8
|86
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|9
|107
|L. Webb SP SF
|10
|110
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|11
|131
|I. Happ LF CHC
|12
|134
|M. Winn SS STL
|13
|155
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|14
|158
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|15
|179
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|16
|182
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|17
|203
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|18
|206
|P. Meadows CF DET
|19
|227
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|20
|230
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|21
|251
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|22
|254
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|23
|275
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|2
|13
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|3
|36
|W. Contreras C MIL
|4
|37
|W. Langford LF TEX
|5
|60
|L. Butler RF ATH
|6
|61
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|7
|84
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|8
|85
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|9
|108
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|10
|109
|J. Steele SP CHC
|11
|132
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|12
|133
|B. Woo SP SEA
|13
|156
|K. Yates RP LAD
|14
|157
|J. Jones SP PIT
|15
|180
|C. Estevez RP KC
|16
|181
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|17
|204
|J. Jobe RP DET
|18
|205
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|19
|228
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|20
|229
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|21
|252
|J. Soler DH LAA
|22
|253
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|23
|276
|L. Erceg RP KC