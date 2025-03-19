brandon-lowe.jpg

You would think drafting over and over again as part of your job would be fun -- and for the most part, it is!

But as with any repeated action at any job, complacency can set in, and as soon as you begin to take things for granted, a shakeup is sure to happen.

That's what Frank Stampfl, Chris Towers and I experienced in our latest 12-team Rotisserie mock. We've done dozens of drafts at this point, and we've studied ADP religiously. We know where players are supposed to go, and we rely on them to actually go there. So when the time comes to take them and they're no longer there, great distress ensues. You can observe these reactions for yourself because we live-streamed the whole thing.

What sort of picks am I talking about? Well, Isaac Paredes went 115th instead of 162nd. Gavin Williams went 145th instead of 179th. Nico Hoerner went 150th instead of 192nd. Brandon Lowe went 168th instead of 198th. Cedric Mullins went 169th instead of 212th. Clay Holmes went 174th instead of 190th. Sean Manaea went 187th instead of 248th. These are some of my absolute favorites to target in the mid-to-late stages of a Rotisserie draft, and I never had a chance at them. 

To be clear, the ADP comparisons that I'm making are from just this past weekend, and there's more where those came from, with spring training risers like Kristian Campbell (173), Jackson Holliday (179), Cam Smith (196), Victor Scott II (226) and Zac Veen (264) rising to their highest levels yet. I could keep listing names and numbers, but you get the point. The draft mostly stuck to the script for the first half, but then rather abruptly, everyone broke with convention and simply got their guys.

Well, not everyone. I wish I had, because while you might think that reaching for players doesn't pay off, it certainly can if they were undervalued in the first place. I look at the two people, Raymond Atherton and Sean Millerick, who most often reached up to grab my guys (which just so happened to be their guys), and I must admit I love their teams.

But I don't love my team. Frank doesn't love his team. Chris doesn't love his team either. So let that be a lesson to you as we head into the biggest draft weekend of the year: All bets are off. Playtime is over, and ADP is merely academic. When the draft begins to break down, with the picks no longer seeming so choreographed, you need to know how much you actually value your guys so that you don't settle for lesser players just because that's where they're supposed to go. (Who knew a good old-fashioned rank list could still have so much value in 2025?)

Because if you can't count on a bunch of seasoned experts to stick to the script in late March, what chance do you give that guy from your ninth-grade homeroom who you've strung along for the past three decades even though you can barely picture his face anymore?

Let's meet those seasoned experts:

1) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)
2) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
3) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
4) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos (@ChrisRossi701)
5) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
6) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)
7) Jake Weiner, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)
8) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)
9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
10) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
11) Mike Rippe, TGFBI participant (@MichaelRippe)
12) Jesse Severe, Dynasty Sports Life podcast

A couple of quick notes before we dive into the results:

  • With Alexis Diaz and David Bednar no longer seeming like locks for saves with their respective teams, the urgency at closer ratcheted up in a way I didn't really anticipate. It was a little slow to get going, but by the time I looked up in Round 13, the last decent source of them (Jordan Romano) was already gone. There was no point in reaching at that point, which left me to take Diaz and Bednar, along with Kyle Finnegan, in Rounds 18-20. I normally like to scrape the bottom of the saves barrel, but that's yuck even for me.
  • Freddie Freeman (ribs) and Royce Lewis (hamstring) didn't fall as much as I thought they might given their new injury concerns, with Freeman coming off the board at Pick 29 and Lewis at Pick 159. Granted, Freeman likely isn't IL-bound, but given that the discomfort in his ribs is in the same spot where he tore cartilage during the postseason, it's reasonable to wonder if the situation could escalate, particularly since the investment in him is so great. Hopefully (and most likely), it's just scar tissue.
  • Grayson Rodriguez, who was dropping outside of the top 250 when news of his elbow inflammation first broke, went 192nd in this draft, which I take to mean that concerns over him are easing now that he's already resumed his throwing program. He still figures to miss about the first month of the season.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Raymond Atherton B. Witt SS KC
2 Frank Stampfl S. Ohtani DH LAD
3 Nick Fox A. Judge CF NYY
4 Chris Rossi E. De La Cruz SS CIN
5 Chris Towers J. Ramirez 3B CLE
6 Sean Millerick J. Soto RF NYM
7 Jake Wiener F. Tatis RF SD
8 George Kurtz F. Lindor SS NYM
9 Scott White K. Tucker RF CHC
10 Phil Ponebshek C. Carroll CF ARI
11 Mike Rippe M. Betts SS LAD
12 Jesse Severe G. Henderson SS BAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jesse Severe T. Skubal SP DET
14 Mike Rippe P. Skenes SP PIT
15 Phil Ponebshek Y. Alvarez DH HOU
16 Scott White J. Rodriguez CF SEA
17 George Kurtz V. Guerrero 1B TOR
18 Jake Wiener B. Harper 1B PHI
19 Sean Millerick T. Turner SS PHI
20 Chris Towers J. Chourio LF MIL
21 Chris Rossi J. Duran CF BOS
22 Nick Fox J. Chisholm CF NYY
23 Frank Stampfl A. Riley 3B ATL
24 Raymond Atherton J. Merrill CF SD
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Raymond Atherton K. Marte 2B ARI
26 Frank Stampfl Z. Wheeler SP PHI
27 Nick Fox W. Contreras C MIL
28 Chris Rossi M. Olson 1B ATL
29 Chris Towers F. Freeman 1B LAD
30 Sean Millerick C. Seager SS TEX
31 Jake Wiener R. Devers 3B BOS
32 George Kurtz M. Machado 3B SD
33 Scott White C. Burnes SP ARI
34 Phil Ponebshek P. Alonso 1B NYM
35 Mike Rippe C. Ragans SP KC
36 Jesse Severe L. Gilbert SP SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jesse Severe C. Sale SP ATL
38 Mike Rippe W. Langford LF TEX
39 Phil Ponebshek G. Crochet SP BOS
40 Scott White R. Acuna RF ATL
41 George Kurtz O. Cruz SS PIT
42 Jake Wiener C. Abrams SS WAS
43 Sean Millerick J. Altuve 2B HOU
44 Chris Towers M. Harris CF ATL
45 Chris Rossi B. Rooker DH ATH
46 Nick Fox O. Albies 2B ATL
47 Frank Stampfl J. Wood LF WAS
48 Raymond Atherton K. Schwarber DH PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Raymond Atherton T. Hernandez LF LAD
50 Frank Stampfl M. Semien 2B TEX
51 Nick Fox E. Clase RP CLE
52 Chris Rossi D. Cease SP SD
53 Chris Towers A. Rutschman C BAL
54 Sean Millerick D. Williams RP NYY
55 Jake Wiener J. deGrom SP TEX
56 George Kurtz B. Snell SP LAD
57 Scott White M. Ozuna DH ATL
58 Phil Ponebshek F. Valdez SP HOU
59 Mike Rippe E. Diaz RP NYM
60 Jesse Severe W. Contreras C STL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jesse Severe J. Westburg 3B BAL
62 Mike Rippe C. Walker 1B HOU
63 Phil Ponebshek S. Imanaga SP CHC
64 Scott White L. Butler RF ATH
65 George Kurtz J. Hader RP HOU
66 Jake Wiener L. Robert CF CHW
67 Sean Millerick T. Glasnow SP LAD
68 Chris Towers A. Santander RF TOR
69 Chris Rossi C. Bellinger RF NYY
70 Nick Fox Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
71 Frank Stampfl B. Doyle CF COL
72 Raymond Atherton J. Naylor 1B ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Raymond Atherton Y. Diaz C HOU
74 Frank Stampfl S. Suzuki RF CHC
75 Nick Fox M. Miller RP ATH
76 Chris Rossi A. Bregman 3B BOS
77 Chris Towers M. Fried SP NYY
78 Sean Millerick M. King SP SD
79 Jake Wiener A. Nola SP PHI
80 George Kurtz B. Miller SP SEA
81 Scott White B. Bichette SS TOR
82 Phil Ponebshek M. Trout CF LAA
83 Mike Rippe C. Yelich LF MIL
84 Jesse Severe R. Greene LF DET
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jesse Severe R. Arozarena LF SEA
86 Mike Rippe M. Vientos 3B NYM
87 Phil Ponebshek S. Strider SP ATL
88 Scott White J. Caminero 3B TB
89 George Kurtz B. Reynolds LF PIT
90 Jake Wiener S. Perez C KC
91 Sean Millerick C. Raleigh C SEA
92 Chris Towers R. Iglesias RP ATL
93 Chris Rossi S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
94 Nick Fox B. Ober SP MIN
95 Frank Stampfl P. Lopez SP MIN
96 Raymond Atherton L. Webb SP SF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Raymond Atherton G. Kirby SP SEA
98 Frank Stampfl V. Pasquantino 1B KC
99 Nick Fox D. Crews RF WAS
100 Chris Rossi J. Dominguez LF NYY
101 Chris Towers W. Adames SS SF
102 Sean Millerick J. Steele SP CHC
103 Jake Wiener R. Sasaki SP LAD
104 George Kurtz H. Greene SP CIN
105 Scott White T. Casas 1B BOS
106 Phil Ponebshek R. Helsley RP STL
107 Mike Rippe M. McLain SS CIN
108 Jesse Severe S. Kwan LF CLE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jesse Severe J. Burger 1B TEX
110 Mike Rippe F. Bautista RP BAL
111 Phil Ponebshek F. Peralta SP MIL
112 Scott White J. Ryan SP MIN
113 George Kurtz W. Smith C LAD
114 Jake Wiener S. Alcantara SP MIA
115 Sean Millerick I. Paredes 3B HOU
116 Chris Towers L. Castillo SP SEA
117 Chris Rossi A. Munoz RP SEA
118 Nick Fox B. Turang 2B MIL
119 Frank Stampfl S. Gray SP STL
120 Raymond Atherton M. Chapman 3B SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Raymond Atherton R. Walker RP SF
122 Frank Stampfl J. Duran RP MIN
123 Nick Fox X. Edwards SS MIA
124 Chris Rossi J. Realmuto C PHI
125 Chris Towers Z. Gallen SP ARI
126 Sean Millerick B. Nimmo LF NYM
127 Jake Wiener L. Garcia 2B WAS
128 George Kurtz A. Garcia RF TEX
129 Scott White I. Happ LF CHC
130 Phil Ponebshek R. Ray SP SF
131 Mike Rippe S. McClanahan SP TB
132 Jesse Severe R. Suarez RP SD
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jesse Severe T. Scott RP LAD
134 Mike Rippe J. Hoffman RP TOR
135 Phil Ponebshek V. Robles CF SEA
136 Scott White H. Brown SP HOU
137 George Kurtz R. Pressly RP CHC
138 Jake Wiener B. Woo SP SEA
139 Sean Millerick J. Profar LF ATL
140 Chris Towers J. Flaherty SP DET
141 Chris Rossi T. Bibee SP CLE
142 Nick Fox T. Megill RP MIL
143 Frank Stampfl J. Lowe RF TB
144 Raymond Atherton J. Jones SP PIT
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Raymond Atherton G. Williams SP CLE
146 Frank Stampfl S. Langeliers C ATH
147 Nick Fox E. Suarez 3B ARI
148 Chris Rossi K. Senga SP NYM
149 Chris Towers M. Toglia 1B COL
150 Sean Millerick N. Hoerner 2B CHC
151 Jake Wiener P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
152 George Kurtz H. Ramos CF SF
153 Scott White S. Lugo SP KC
154 Phil Ponebshek J. Romano RP PHI
155 Mike Rippe C. Sanchez SP PHI
156 Jesse Severe D. Swanson SS CHC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jesse Severe S. Steer LF CIN
158 Mike Rippe B. Buxton CF MIN
159 Phil Ponebshek R. Lewis 3B MIN
160 Scott White A. Bohm 3B PHI
161 George Kurtz K. Gausman SP TOR
162 Jake Wiener C. Cowser LF BAL
163 Sean Millerick L. Arraez 1B SD
164 Chris Towers C. Correa SS MIN
165 Chris Rossi X. Bogaerts 2B SD
166 Nick Fox T. O'Neill LF BAL
167 Frank Stampfl C. Rodon SP NYY
168 Raymond Atherton B. Lowe 2B TB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Raymond Atherton C. Mullins CF BAL
170 Frank Stampfl M. Winn SS STL
171 Nick Fox S. Arrighetti SP HOU
172 Chris Rossi N. Castellanos RF PHI
173 Chris Towers K. Campbell 2B BOS
174 Sean Millerick C. Holmes RP NYM
175 Jake Wiener P. Fairbanks RP TB
176 George Kurtz E. Tovar SS COL
177 Scott White B. Stott 2B PHI
178 Phil Ponebshek R. Lopez SP ATL
179 Mike Rippe J. Holliday 2B BAL
180 Jesse Severe J. Jobe RP DET
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Jesse Severe A. Wells C NYY
182 Mike Rippe P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
183 Phil Ponebshek T. Story SS BOS
184 Scott White A. Volpe SS NYY
185 George Kurtz L. Thomas RF CLE
186 Jake Wiener T. Edman CF LAD
187 Sean Millerick S. Manaea SP NYM
188 Chris Towers Z. Eflin SP BAL
189 Chris Rossi S. Baz SP TB
190 Nick Fox R. Pepiot SP TB
191 Frank Stampfl K. Jansen RP LAA
192 Raymond Atherton G. Rodriguez SP BAL
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Raymond Atherton J. Martinez RP ARI
194 Frank Stampfl N. Eovaldi SP TEX
195 Nick Fox K. Carpenter RF DET
196 Chris Rossi C. Smith 3B HOU
197 Chris Towers I. Herrera C STL
198 Sean Millerick R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
199 Jake Wiener L. O'Hoppe C LAA
200 George Kurtz G. Torres 2B DET
201 Scott White N. Pivetta SP SD
202 Phil Ponebshek G. Moreno C ARI
203 Mike Rippe A. Gimenez 2B TOR
204 Jesse Severe Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Jesse Severe M. Garcia 3B KC
206 Mike Rippe B. Francis RP TOR
207 Phil Ponebshek M. Conforto LF LAD
208 Scott White A. Diaz RP CIN
209 George Kurtz J. Berrios SP TOR
210 Jake Wiener C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
211 Sean Millerick T. Friedl CF CIN
212 Chris Towers T. Ward LF LAA
213 Chris Rossi M. Gore SP WAS
214 Nick Fox A. Burleson RF STL
215 Frank Stampfl J. Soler DH LAA
216 Raymond Atherton E. Carter LF TEX
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Raymond Atherton J. Jung 3B TEX
218 Frank Stampfl M. Shaw 3B CHC
219 Nick Fox Y. Diaz 1B TB
220 Chris Rossi L. Rengifo 3B LAA
221 Chris Towers L. Erceg RP KC
222 Sean Millerick C. Faucher RP MIA
223 Jake Wiener Z. Gelof 2B ATH
224 George Kurtz M. Muncy 3B LAD
225 Scott White D. Bednar RP PIT
226 Phil Ponebshek V. Scott II CF STL
227 Mike Rippe J. Luzardo SP PHI
228 Jesse Severe R. McMahon 3B COL
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Jesse Severe R. Suarez SP PHI
230 Mike Rippe Z. Neto SS LAA
231 Phil Ponebshek R. Hoskins 1B MIL
232 Scott White K. Finnegan RP WAS
233 George Kurtz A. Chapman RP BOS
234 Jake Wiener C. Martin RP TEX
235 Sean Millerick R. Blanco SP HOU
236 Chris Towers J. India 2B KC
237 Chris Rossi T. Stephenson C CIN
238 Nick Fox M. Wallner RF MIN
239 Frank Stampfl B. Pfaadt SP ARI
240 Raymond Atherton G. Holmes RP ATL
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Raymond Atherton R. Olson SP DET
242 Frank Stampfl J. Pena SS HOU
243 Nick Fox W. Buehler SP BOS
244 Chris Rossi J. Foley RP DET
245 Chris Towers N. Lodolo SP CIN
246 Sean Millerick E. Uceta RP TB
247 Jake Wiener G. Springer RF TOR
248 George Kurtz N. Arenado 3B STL
249 Scott White J. Bart C PIT
250 Phil Ponebshek A. Kirk C TOR
251 Mike Rippe S. Murphy C ATL
252 Jesse Severe E. Fedde SP STL
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Jesse Severe B. Donovan LF STL
254 Mike Rippe J. Lee CF SF
255 Phil Ponebshek T. Fitzgerald SS SF
256 Scott White R. Jeffers C MIN
257 George Kurtz F. Alvarez C NYM
258 Jake Wiener A. Puk RP ARI
259 Sean Millerick L. Gurriel LF ARI
260 Chris Towers T. Houck SP BOS
261 Chris Rossi C. Rafaela CF BOS
262 Nick Fox C. Wong C BOS
263 Frank Stampfl K. Ruiz C WAS
264 Raymond Atherton Z. Veen LF COL
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Raymond Atherton D. Jansen C TB
266 Frank Stampfl C. Estevez RP KC
267 Nick Fox N. Martinez RP CIN
268 Chris Rossi D. May SP LAD
269 Chris Towers P. Meadows CF DET
270 Sean Millerick B. Naylor C CLE
271 Jake Wiener T. Bradley SP TB
272 George Kurtz Y. Darvish SP SD
273 Scott White K. Bubic RP KC
274 Phil Ponebshek T. Estrada 2B COL
275 Mike Rippe M. Amaya C CHC
276 Jesse Severe J. Bleday CF ATH
Team by Team
Raymond Atherton
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Witt SS KC
2 24 J. Merrill CF SD
3 25 K. Marte 2B ARI
4 48 K. Schwarber DH PHI
5 49 T. Hernandez LF LAD
6 72 J. Naylor 1B ARI
7 73 Y. Diaz C HOU
8 96 L. Webb SP SF
9 97 G. Kirby SP SEA
10 120 M. Chapman 3B SF
11 121 R. Walker RP SF
12 144 J. Jones SP PIT
13 145 G. Williams SP CLE
14 168 B. Lowe 2B TB
15 169 C. Mullins CF BAL
16 192 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
17 193 J. Martinez RP ARI
18 216 E. Carter LF TEX
19 217 J. Jung 3B TEX
20 240 G. Holmes RP ATL
21 241 R. Olson SP DET
22 264 Z. Veen LF COL
23 265 D. Jansen C TB
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 23 A. Riley 3B ATL
3 26 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
4 47 J. Wood LF WAS
5 50 M. Semien 2B TEX
6 71 B. Doyle CF COL
7 74 S. Suzuki RF CHC
8 95 P. Lopez SP MIN
9 98 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
10 119 S. Gray SP STL
11 122 J. Duran RP MIN
12 143 J. Lowe RF TB
13 146 S. Langeliers C ATH
14 167 C. Rodon SP NYY
15 170 M. Winn SS STL
16 191 K. Jansen RP LAA
17 194 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
18 215 J. Soler DH LAA
19 218 M. Shaw 3B CHC
20 239 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
21 242 J. Pena SS HOU
22 263 K. Ruiz C WAS
23 266 C. Estevez RP KC
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Judge CF NYY
2 22 J. Chisholm CF NYY
3 27 W. Contreras C MIL
4 46 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 51 E. Clase RP CLE
6 70 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
7 75 M. Miller RP ATH
8 94 B. Ober SP MIN
9 99 D. Crews RF WAS
10 118 B. Turang 2B MIL
11 123 X. Edwards SS MIA
12 142 T. Megill RP MIL
13 147 E. Suarez 3B ARI
14 166 T. O'Neill LF BAL
15 171 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
16 190 R. Pepiot SP TB
17 195 K. Carpenter RF DET
18 214 A. Burleson RF STL
19 219 Y. Diaz 1B TB
20 238 M. Wallner RF MIN
21 243 W. Buehler SP BOS
22 262 C. Wong C BOS
23 267 N. Martinez RP CIN
Chris Rossi
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
2 21 J. Duran CF BOS
3 28 M. Olson 1B ATL
4 45 B. Rooker DH ATH
5 52 D. Cease SP SD
6 69 C. Bellinger RF NYY
7 76 A. Bregman 3B BOS
8 93 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
9 100 J. Dominguez LF NYY
10 117 A. Munoz RP SEA
11 124 J. Realmuto C PHI
12 141 T. Bibee SP CLE
13 148 K. Senga SP NYM
14 165 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
15 172 N. Castellanos RF PHI
16 189 S. Baz SP TB
17 196 C. Smith 3B HOU
18 213 M. Gore SP WAS
19 220 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
20 237 T. Stephenson C CIN
21 244 J. Foley RP DET
22 261 C. Rafaela CF BOS
23 268 D. May SP LAD
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 20 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 29 F. Freeman 1B LAD
4 44 M. Harris CF ATL
5 53 A. Rutschman C BAL
6 68 A. Santander RF TOR
7 77 M. Fried SP NYY
8 92 R. Iglesias RP ATL
9 101 W. Adames SS SF
10 116 L. Castillo SP SEA
11 125 Z. Gallen SP ARI
12 140 J. Flaherty SP DET
13 149 M. Toglia 1B COL
14 164 C. Correa SS MIN
15 173 K. Campbell 2B BOS
16 188 Z. Eflin SP BAL
17 197 I. Herrera C STL
18 212 T. Ward LF LAA
19 221 L. Erceg RP KC
20 236 J. India 2B KC
21 245 N. Lodolo SP CIN
22 260 T. Houck SP BOS
23 269 P. Meadows CF DET
Sean Millerick
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Soto RF NYM
2 19 T. Turner SS PHI
3 30 C. Seager SS TEX
4 43 J. Altuve 2B HOU
5 54 D. Williams RP NYY
6 67 T. Glasnow SP LAD
7 78 M. King SP SD
8 91 C. Raleigh C SEA
9 102 J. Steele SP CHC
10 115 I. Paredes 3B HOU
11 126 B. Nimmo LF NYM
12 139 J. Profar LF ATL
13 150 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
14 163 L. Arraez 1B SD
15 174 C. Holmes RP NYM
16 187 S. Manaea SP NYM
17 198 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
18 211 T. Friedl CF CIN
19 222 C. Faucher RP MIA
20 235 R. Blanco SP HOU
21 246 E. Uceta RP TB
22 259 L. Gurriel LF ARI
23 270 B. Naylor C CLE
Jake Wiener
Rd Pk Player
1 7 F. Tatis RF SD
2 18 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 31 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 42 C. Abrams SS WAS
5 55 J. deGrom SP TEX
6 66 L. Robert CF CHW
7 79 A. Nola SP PHI
8 90 S. Perez C KC
9 103 R. Sasaki SP LAD
10 114 S. Alcantara SP MIA
11 127 L. Garcia 2B WAS
12 138 B. Woo SP SEA
13 151 P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
14 162 C. Cowser LF BAL
15 175 P. Fairbanks RP TB
16 186 T. Edman CF LAD
17 199 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
18 210 C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
19 223 Z. Gelof 2B ATH
20 234 C. Martin RP TEX
21 247 G. Springer RF TOR
22 258 A. Puk RP ARI
23 271 T. Bradley SP TB
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 8 F. Lindor SS NYM
2 17 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 32 M. Machado 3B SD
4 41 O. Cruz SS PIT
5 56 B. Snell SP LAD
6 65 J. Hader RP HOU
7 80 B. Miller SP SEA
8 89 B. Reynolds LF PIT
9 104 H. Greene SP CIN
10 113 W. Smith C LAD
11 128 A. Garcia RF TEX
12 137 R. Pressly RP CHC
13 152 H. Ramos CF SF
14 161 K. Gausman SP TOR
15 176 E. Tovar SS COL
16 185 L. Thomas RF CLE
17 200 G. Torres 2B DET
18 209 J. Berrios SP TOR
19 224 M. Muncy 3B LAD
20 233 A. Chapman RP BOS
21 248 N. Arenado 3B STL
22 257 F. Alvarez C NYM
23 272 Y. Darvish SP SD
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 16 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
3 33 C. Burnes SP ARI
4 40 R. Acuna RF ATL
5 57 M. Ozuna DH ATL
6 64 L. Butler RF ATH
7 81 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 88 J. Caminero 3B TB
9 105 T. Casas 1B BOS
10 112 J. Ryan SP MIN
11 129 I. Happ LF CHC
12 136 H. Brown SP HOU
13 153 S. Lugo SP KC
14 160 A. Bohm 3B PHI
15 177 B. Stott 2B PHI
16 184 A. Volpe SS NYY
17 201 N. Pivetta SP SD
18 208 A. Diaz RP CIN
19 225 D. Bednar RP PIT
20 232 K. Finnegan RP WAS
21 249 J. Bart C PIT
22 256 R. Jeffers C MIN
23 273 K. Bubic RP KC
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 15 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
3 34 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 39 G. Crochet SP BOS
5 58 F. Valdez SP HOU
6 63 S. Imanaga SP CHC
7 82 M. Trout CF LAA
8 87 S. Strider SP ATL
9 106 R. Helsley RP STL
10 111 F. Peralta SP MIL
11 130 R. Ray SP SF
12 135 V. Robles CF SEA
13 154 J. Romano RP PHI
14 159 R. Lewis 3B MIN
15 178 R. Lopez SP ATL
16 183 T. Story SS BOS
17 202 G. Moreno C ARI
18 207 M. Conforto LF LAD
19 226 V. Scott II CF STL
20 231 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
21 250 A. Kirk C TOR
22 255 T. Fitzgerald SS SF
23 274 T. Estrada 2B COL
Mike Rippe
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Betts SS LAD
2 14 P. Skenes SP PIT
3 35 C. Ragans SP KC
4 38 W. Langford LF TEX
5 59 E. Diaz RP NYM
6 62 C. Walker 1B HOU
7 83 C. Yelich LF MIL
8 86 M. Vientos 3B NYM
9 107 M. McLain SS CIN
10 110 F. Bautista RP BAL
11 131 S. McClanahan SP TB
12 134 J. Hoffman RP TOR
13 155 C. Sanchez SP PHI
14 158 B. Buxton CF MIN
15 179 J. Holliday 2B BAL
16 182 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
17 203 A. Gimenez 2B TOR
18 206 B. Francis RP TOR
19 227 J. Luzardo SP PHI
20 230 Z. Neto SS LAA
21 251 S. Murphy C ATL
22 254 J. Lee CF SF
23 275 M. Amaya C CHC
Jesse Severe
Rd Pk Player
1 12 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 13 T. Skubal SP DET
3 36 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 37 C. Sale SP ATL
5 60 W. Contreras C STL
6 61 J. Westburg 3B BAL
7 84 R. Greene LF DET
8 85 R. Arozarena LF SEA
9 108 S. Kwan LF CLE
10 109 J. Burger 1B TEX
11 132 R. Suarez RP SD
12 133 T. Scott RP LAD
13 156 D. Swanson SS CHC
14 157 S. Steer LF CIN
15 180 J. Jobe RP DET
16 181 A. Wells C NYY
17 204 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
18 205 M. Garcia 3B KC
19 228 R. McMahon 3B COL
20 229 R. Suarez SP PHI
21 252 E. Fedde SP STL
22 253 B. Donovan LF STL
23 276 J. Bleday CF ATH