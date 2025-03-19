You would think drafting over and over again as part of your job would be fun -- and for the most part, it is!
But as with any repeated action at any job, complacency can set in, and as soon as you begin to take things for granted, a shakeup is sure to happen.
That's what Frank Stampfl, Chris Towers and I experienced in our latest 12-team Rotisserie mock. We've done dozens of drafts at this point, and we've studied ADP religiously. We know where players are supposed to go, and we rely on them to actually go there. So when the time comes to take them and they're no longer there, great distress ensues. You can observe these reactions for yourself because we live-streamed the whole thing.
What sort of picks am I talking about? Well, Isaac Paredes went 115th instead of 162nd. Gavin Williams went 145th instead of 179th. Nico Hoerner went 150th instead of 192nd. Brandon Lowe went 168th instead of 198th. Cedric Mullins went 169th instead of 212th. Clay Holmes went 174th instead of 190th. Sean Manaea went 187th instead of 248th. These are some of my absolute favorites to target in the mid-to-late stages of a Rotisserie draft, and I never had a chance at them.
To be clear, the ADP comparisons that I'm making are from just this past weekend, and there's more where those came from, with spring training risers like Kristian Campbell (173), Jackson Holliday (179), Cam Smith (196), Victor Scott II (226) and Zac Veen (264) rising to their highest levels yet. I could keep listing names and numbers, but you get the point. The draft mostly stuck to the script for the first half, but then rather abruptly, everyone broke with convention and simply got their guys.
Well, not everyone. I wish I had, because while you might think that reaching for players doesn't pay off, it certainly can if they were undervalued in the first place. I look at the two people, Raymond Atherton and Sean Millerick, who most often reached up to grab my guys (which just so happened to be their guys), and I must admit I love their teams.
But I don't love my team. Frank doesn't love his team. Chris doesn't love his team either. So let that be a lesson to you as we head into the biggest draft weekend of the year: All bets are off. Playtime is over, and ADP is merely academic. When the draft begins to break down, with the picks no longer seeming so choreographed, you need to know how much you actually value your guys so that you don't settle for lesser players just because that's where they're supposed to go. (Who knew a good old-fashioned rank list could still have so much value in 2025?)
Because if you can't count on a bunch of seasoned experts to stick to the script in late March, what chance do you give that guy from your ninth-grade homeroom who you've strung along for the past three decades even though you can barely picture his face anymore?
Let's meet those seasoned experts:
1) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball (@RaymondAtherton)
2) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
3) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
4) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos (@ChrisRossi701)
5) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
6) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)
7) Jake Weiner, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)
8) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)
9) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
10) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
11) Mike Rippe, TGFBI participant (@MichaelRippe)
12) Jesse Severe, Dynasty Sports Life podcast
A couple of quick notes before we dive into the results:
- With Alexis Diaz and David Bednar no longer seeming like locks for saves with their respective teams, the urgency at closer ratcheted up in a way I didn't really anticipate. It was a little slow to get going, but by the time I looked up in Round 13, the last decent source of them (Jordan Romano) was already gone. There was no point in reaching at that point, which left me to take Diaz and Bednar, along with Kyle Finnegan, in Rounds 18-20. I normally like to scrape the bottom of the saves barrel, but that's yuck even for me.
- Freddie Freeman (ribs) and Royce Lewis (hamstring) didn't fall as much as I thought they might given their new injury concerns, with Freeman coming off the board at Pick 29 and Lewis at Pick 159. Granted, Freeman likely isn't IL-bound, but given that the discomfort in his ribs is in the same spot where he tore cartilage during the postseason, it's reasonable to wonder if the situation could escalate, particularly since the investment in him is so great. Hopefully (and most likely), it's just scar tissue.
- Grayson Rodriguez, who was dropping outside of the top 250 when news of his elbow inflammation first broke, went 192nd in this draft, which I take to mean that concerns over him are easing now that he's already resumed his throwing program. He still figures to miss about the first month of the season.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|3
|Nick Fox
|A. Judge CF NYY
|4
|Chris Rossi
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|5
|Chris Towers
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|6
|Sean Millerick
|J. Soto RF NYM
|7
|Jake Wiener
|F. Tatis RF SD
|8
|George Kurtz
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|9
|Scott White
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|10
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|11
|Mike Rippe
|M. Betts SS LAD
|12
|Jesse Severe
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jesse Severe
|T. Skubal SP DET
|14
|Mike Rippe
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|15
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|16
|Scott White
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|17
|George Kurtz
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|18
|Jake Wiener
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|19
|Sean Millerick
|T. Turner SS PHI
|20
|Chris Towers
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|21
|Chris Rossi
|J. Duran CF BOS
|22
|Nick Fox
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|23
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|24
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Merrill CF SD
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|26
|Frank Stampfl
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|27
|Nick Fox
|W. Contreras C MIL
|28
|Chris Rossi
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|29
|Chris Towers
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|30
|Sean Millerick
|C. Seager SS TEX
|31
|Jake Wiener
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|32
|George Kurtz
|M. Machado 3B SD
|33
|Scott White
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|34
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|35
|Mike Rippe
|C. Ragans SP KC
|36
|Jesse Severe
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jesse Severe
|C. Sale SP ATL
|38
|Mike Rippe
|W. Langford LF TEX
|39
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|40
|Scott White
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|41
|George Kurtz
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|42
|Jake Wiener
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|43
|Sean Millerick
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|44
|Chris Towers
|M. Harris CF ATL
|45
|Chris Rossi
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|46
|Nick Fox
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|47
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Wood LF WAS
|48
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Raymond Atherton
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|50
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|51
|Nick Fox
|E. Clase RP CLE
|52
|Chris Rossi
|D. Cease SP SD
|53
|Chris Towers
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|54
|Sean Millerick
|D. Williams RP NYY
|55
|Jake Wiener
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|56
|George Kurtz
|B. Snell SP LAD
|57
|Scott White
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|58
|Phil Ponebshek
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|59
|Mike Rippe
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|60
|Jesse Severe
|W. Contreras C STL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jesse Severe
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|62
|Mike Rippe
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|63
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|64
|Scott White
|L. Butler RF ATH
|65
|George Kurtz
|J. Hader RP HOU
|66
|Jake Wiener
|L. Robert CF CHW
|67
|Sean Millerick
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|68
|Chris Towers
|A. Santander RF TOR
|69
|Chris Rossi
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|70
|Nick Fox
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|71
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Doyle CF COL
|72
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Raymond Atherton
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|74
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|75
|Nick Fox
|M. Miller RP ATH
|76
|Chris Rossi
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|77
|Chris Towers
|M. Fried SP NYY
|78
|Sean Millerick
|M. King SP SD
|79
|Jake Wiener
|A. Nola SP PHI
|80
|George Kurtz
|B. Miller SP SEA
|81
|Scott White
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|82
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Trout CF LAA
|83
|Mike Rippe
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|84
|Jesse Severe
|R. Greene LF DET
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jesse Severe
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|86
|Mike Rippe
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|87
|Phil Ponebshek
|S. Strider SP ATL
|88
|Scott White
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|89
|George Kurtz
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|90
|Jake Wiener
|S. Perez C KC
|91
|Sean Millerick
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|92
|Chris Towers
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|93
|Chris Rossi
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|94
|Nick Fox
|B. Ober SP MIN
|95
|Frank Stampfl
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|96
|Raymond Atherton
|L. Webb SP SF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|98
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|99
|Nick Fox
|D. Crews RF WAS
|100
|Chris Rossi
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|101
|Chris Towers
|W. Adames SS SF
|102
|Sean Millerick
|J. Steele SP CHC
|103
|Jake Wiener
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|104
|George Kurtz
|H. Greene SP CIN
|105
|Scott White
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|106
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Helsley RP STL
|107
|Mike Rippe
|M. McLain SS CIN
|108
|Jesse Severe
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jesse Severe
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|110
|Mike Rippe
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|111
|Phil Ponebshek
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|112
|Scott White
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|113
|George Kurtz
|W. Smith C LAD
|114
|Jake Wiener
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|115
|Sean Millerick
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|116
|Chris Towers
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|117
|Chris Rossi
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|118
|Nick Fox
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|119
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Gray SP STL
|120
|Raymond Atherton
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Walker RP SF
|122
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Duran RP MIN
|123
|Nick Fox
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|124
|Chris Rossi
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|125
|Chris Towers
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|126
|Sean Millerick
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|127
|Jake Wiener
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|128
|George Kurtz
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|129
|Scott White
|I. Happ LF CHC
|130
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Ray SP SF
|131
|Mike Rippe
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|132
|Jesse Severe
|R. Suarez RP SD
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jesse Severe
|T. Scott RP LAD
|134
|Mike Rippe
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|135
|Phil Ponebshek
|V. Robles CF SEA
|136
|Scott White
|H. Brown SP HOU
|137
|George Kurtz
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|138
|Jake Wiener
|B. Woo SP SEA
|139
|Sean Millerick
|J. Profar LF ATL
|140
|Chris Towers
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|141
|Chris Rossi
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|142
|Nick Fox
|T. Megill RP MIL
|143
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Lowe RF TB
|144
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Jones SP PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Williams SP CLE
|146
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|147
|Nick Fox
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|148
|Chris Rossi
|K. Senga SP NYM
|149
|Chris Towers
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|150
|Sean Millerick
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|151
|Jake Wiener
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|152
|George Kurtz
|H. Ramos CF SF
|153
|Scott White
|S. Lugo SP KC
|154
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Romano RP PHI
|155
|Mike Rippe
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|156
|Jesse Severe
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jesse Severe
|S. Steer LF CIN
|158
|Mike Rippe
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|159
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|160
|Scott White
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|161
|George Kurtz
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|162
|Jake Wiener
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|163
|Sean Millerick
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|164
|Chris Towers
|C. Correa SS MIN
|165
|Chris Rossi
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|166
|Nick Fox
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|167
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|168
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Raymond Atherton
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|170
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Winn SS STL
|171
|Nick Fox
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|172
|Chris Rossi
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|173
|Chris Towers
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|174
|Sean Millerick
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|175
|Jake Wiener
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|176
|George Kurtz
|E. Tovar SS COL
|177
|Scott White
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|178
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|179
|Mike Rippe
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|180
|Jesse Severe
|J. Jobe RP DET
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Jesse Severe
|A. Wells C NYY
|182
|Mike Rippe
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|183
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Story SS BOS
|184
|Scott White
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|185
|George Kurtz
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|186
|Jake Wiener
|T. Edman CF LAD
|187
|Sean Millerick
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|188
|Chris Towers
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|189
|Chris Rossi
|S. Baz SP TB
|190
|Nick Fox
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|191
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|192
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|194
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|195
|Nick Fox
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|196
|Chris Rossi
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|197
|Chris Towers
|I. Herrera C STL
|198
|Sean Millerick
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|199
|Jake Wiener
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|200
|George Kurtz
|G. Torres 2B DET
|201
|Scott White
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|202
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Moreno C ARI
|203
|Mike Rippe
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|204
|Jesse Severe
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Jesse Severe
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|206
|Mike Rippe
|B. Francis RP TOR
|207
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|208
|Scott White
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|209
|George Kurtz
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|210
|Jake Wiener
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|211
|Sean Millerick
|T. Friedl CF CIN
|212
|Chris Towers
|T. Ward LF LAA
|213
|Chris Rossi
|M. Gore SP WAS
|214
|Nick Fox
|A. Burleson RF STL
|215
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Soler DH LAA
|216
|Raymond Atherton
|E. Carter LF TEX
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|218
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|219
|Nick Fox
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|220
|Chris Rossi
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|221
|Chris Towers
|L. Erceg RP KC
|222
|Sean Millerick
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|223
|Jake Wiener
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|224
|George Kurtz
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|225
|Scott White
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|226
|Phil Ponebshek
|V. Scott II CF STL
|227
|Mike Rippe
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|228
|Jesse Severe
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Jesse Severe
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|230
|Mike Rippe
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|231
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|232
|Scott White
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|233
|George Kurtz
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|234
|Jake Wiener
|C. Martin RP TEX
|235
|Sean Millerick
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|236
|Chris Towers
|J. India 2B KC
|237
|Chris Rossi
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|238
|Nick Fox
|M. Wallner RF MIN
|239
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|240
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Olson SP DET
|242
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Pena SS HOU
|243
|Nick Fox
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|244
|Chris Rossi
|J. Foley RP DET
|245
|Chris Towers
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|246
|Sean Millerick
|E. Uceta RP TB
|247
|Jake Wiener
|G. Springer RF TOR
|248
|George Kurtz
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|249
|Scott White
|J. Bart C PIT
|250
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Kirk C TOR
|251
|Mike Rippe
|S. Murphy C ATL
|252
|Jesse Severe
|E. Fedde SP STL
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Jesse Severe
|B. Donovan LF STL
|254
|Mike Rippe
|J. Lee CF SF
|255
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Fitzgerald SS SF
|256
|Scott White
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|257
|George Kurtz
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|258
|Jake Wiener
|A. Puk RP ARI
|259
|Sean Millerick
|L. Gurriel LF ARI
|260
|Chris Towers
|T. Houck SP BOS
|261
|Chris Rossi
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|262
|Nick Fox
|C. Wong C BOS
|263
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|264
|Raymond Atherton
|Z. Veen LF COL
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Raymond Atherton
|D. Jansen C TB
|266
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Estevez RP KC
|267
|Nick Fox
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|268
|Chris Rossi
|D. May SP LAD
|269
|Chris Towers
|P. Meadows CF DET
|270
|Sean Millerick
|B. Naylor C CLE
|271
|Jake Wiener
|T. Bradley SP TB
|272
|George Kurtz
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|273
|Scott White
|K. Bubic RP KC
|274
|Phil Ponebshek
|T. Estrada 2B COL
|275
|Mike Rippe
|M. Amaya C CHC
|276
|Jesse Severe
|J. Bleday CF ATH
|Raymond Atherton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|24
|J. Merrill CF SD
|3
|25
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|4
|48
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|5
|49
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|6
|72
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|7
|73
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|8
|96
|L. Webb SP SF
|9
|97
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|10
|120
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|11
|121
|R. Walker RP SF
|12
|144
|J. Jones SP PIT
|13
|145
|G. Williams SP CLE
|14
|168
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|15
|169
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|16
|192
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|17
|193
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|18
|216
|E. Carter LF TEX
|19
|217
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|20
|240
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|21
|241
|R. Olson SP DET
|22
|264
|Z. Veen LF COL
|23
|265
|D. Jansen C TB
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|23
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|3
|26
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|4
|47
|J. Wood LF WAS
|5
|50
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|6
|71
|B. Doyle CF COL
|7
|74
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|8
|95
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|9
|98
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|10
|119
|S. Gray SP STL
|11
|122
|J. Duran RP MIN
|12
|143
|J. Lowe RF TB
|13
|146
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|14
|167
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|15
|170
|M. Winn SS STL
|16
|191
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|17
|194
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|18
|215
|J. Soler DH LAA
|19
|218
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|20
|239
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|21
|242
|J. Pena SS HOU
|22
|263
|K. Ruiz C WAS
|23
|266
|C. Estevez RP KC
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|22
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|3
|27
|W. Contreras C MIL
|4
|46
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|51
|E. Clase RP CLE
|6
|70
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|7
|75
|M. Miller RP ATH
|8
|94
|B. Ober SP MIN
|9
|99
|D. Crews RF WAS
|10
|118
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|11
|123
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|12
|142
|T. Megill RP MIL
|13
|147
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|14
|166
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|15
|171
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|16
|190
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|17
|195
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|18
|214
|A. Burleson RF STL
|19
|219
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|20
|238
|M. Wallner RF MIN
|21
|243
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|22
|262
|C. Wong C BOS
|23
|267
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|Chris Rossi
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|21
|J. Duran CF BOS
|3
|28
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|4
|45
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|5
|52
|D. Cease SP SD
|6
|69
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|7
|76
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|8
|93
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|9
|100
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|10
|117
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|11
|124
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|12
|141
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|13
|148
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|165
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|15
|172
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|16
|189
|S. Baz SP TB
|17
|196
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|18
|213
|M. Gore SP WAS
|19
|220
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|20
|237
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|21
|244
|J. Foley RP DET
|22
|261
|C. Rafaela CF BOS
|23
|268
|D. May SP LAD
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|20
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|3
|29
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|4
|44
|M. Harris CF ATL
|5
|53
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|6
|68
|A. Santander RF TOR
|7
|77
|M. Fried SP NYY
|8
|92
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|9
|101
|W. Adames SS SF
|10
|116
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|11
|125
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|12
|140
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|13
|149
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|14
|164
|C. Correa SS MIN
|15
|173
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|16
|188
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|17
|197
|I. Herrera C STL
|18
|212
|T. Ward LF LAA
|19
|221
|L. Erceg RP KC
|20
|236
|J. India 2B KC
|21
|245
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|22
|260
|T. Houck SP BOS
|23
|269
|P. Meadows CF DET
|Sean Millerick
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|19
|T. Turner SS PHI
|3
|30
|C. Seager SS TEX
|4
|43
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|5
|54
|D. Williams RP NYY
|6
|67
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|7
|78
|M. King SP SD
|8
|91
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|9
|102
|J. Steele SP CHC
|10
|115
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|11
|126
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|12
|139
|J. Profar LF ATL
|13
|150
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|14
|163
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|15
|174
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|16
|187
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|17
|198
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|18
|211
|T. Friedl CF CIN
|19
|222
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|20
|235
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|21
|246
|E. Uceta RP TB
|22
|259
|L. Gurriel LF ARI
|23
|270
|B. Naylor C CLE
|Jake Wiener
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|F. Tatis RF SD
|2
|18
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|31
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|42
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|5
|55
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|6
|66
|L. Robert CF CHW
|7
|79
|A. Nola SP PHI
|8
|90
|S. Perez C KC
|9
|103
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|10
|114
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|11
|127
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|12
|138
|B. Woo SP SEA
|13
|151
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|14
|162
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|15
|175
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|16
|186
|T. Edman CF LAD
|17
|199
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|18
|210
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|19
|223
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|20
|234
|C. Martin RP TEX
|21
|247
|G. Springer RF TOR
|22
|258
|A. Puk RP ARI
|23
|271
|T. Bradley SP TB
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|2
|17
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|32
|M. Machado 3B SD
|4
|41
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|5
|56
|B. Snell SP LAD
|6
|65
|J. Hader RP HOU
|7
|80
|B. Miller SP SEA
|8
|89
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|9
|104
|H. Greene SP CIN
|10
|113
|W. Smith C LAD
|11
|128
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|12
|137
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|13
|152
|H. Ramos CF SF
|14
|161
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|15
|176
|E. Tovar SS COL
|16
|185
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|17
|200
|G. Torres 2B DET
|18
|209
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|19
|224
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|20
|233
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|21
|248
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|22
|257
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|23
|272
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|2
|16
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|3
|33
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|4
|40
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|5
|57
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|6
|64
|L. Butler RF ATH
|7
|81
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|88
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|9
|105
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|10
|112
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|11
|129
|I. Happ LF CHC
|12
|136
|H. Brown SP HOU
|13
|153
|S. Lugo SP KC
|14
|160
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|15
|177
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|16
|184
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|17
|201
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|18
|208
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|19
|225
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|20
|232
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|21
|249
|J. Bart C PIT
|22
|256
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|23
|273
|K. Bubic RP KC
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|15
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|3
|34
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|39
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|5
|58
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|6
|63
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|7
|82
|M. Trout CF LAA
|8
|87
|S. Strider SP ATL
|9
|106
|R. Helsley RP STL
|10
|111
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|11
|130
|R. Ray SP SF
|12
|135
|V. Robles CF SEA
|13
|154
|J. Romano RP PHI
|14
|159
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|15
|178
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|16
|183
|T. Story SS BOS
|17
|202
|G. Moreno C ARI
|18
|207
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|19
|226
|V. Scott II CF STL
|20
|231
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|21
|250
|A. Kirk C TOR
|22
|255
|T. Fitzgerald SS SF
|23
|274
|T. Estrada 2B COL
|Mike Rippe
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Betts SS LAD
|2
|14
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|3
|35
|C. Ragans SP KC
|4
|38
|W. Langford LF TEX
|5
|59
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|6
|62
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|7
|83
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|8
|86
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|9
|107
|M. McLain SS CIN
|10
|110
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|11
|131
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|12
|134
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|13
|155
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|14
|158
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|15
|179
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|16
|182
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|17
|203
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|18
|206
|B. Francis RP TOR
|19
|227
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|20
|230
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|21
|251
|S. Murphy C ATL
|22
|254
|J. Lee CF SF
|23
|275
|M. Amaya C CHC
|Jesse Severe
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|13
|T. Skubal SP DET
|3
|36
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|4
|37
|C. Sale SP ATL
|5
|60
|W. Contreras C STL
|6
|61
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|7
|84
|R. Greene LF DET
|8
|85
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|9
|108
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|10
|109
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|11
|132
|R. Suarez RP SD
|12
|133
|T. Scott RP LAD
|13
|156
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|14
|157
|S. Steer LF CIN
|15
|180
|J. Jobe RP DET
|16
|181
|A. Wells C NYY
|17
|204
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|18
|205
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|19
|228
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|20
|229
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|21
|252
|E. Fedde SP STL
|22
|253
|B. Donovan LF STL
|23
|276
|J. Bleday CF ATH