If you've been following along with me over the past few weeks, you'll know that two of my favorite players to draft this year are Bo Bichette and Ryan Mountcastle.

The participants in our AL-only salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) apparently felt the same way. In fact, using ADP as our basis for comparison, this might be the one league where those two are properly valued -- or overvalued, you might even argue, given that Bichette ($24) fetched a higher price than Luis Robert ($22) and Mountcastle ($23) fetched a higher price than Vinnie Pasquantino ($21).

And just like that, two of my presumed gimmes were priced beyond my reach. Too bad it took half the draft, with all of its potential contingencies, for me to find out.

Such are the perils of a salary cap draft, where timing is often the biggest determinant of a player's cost and shared affinities can blow up an entire game plan. The latter is what happened to me with Bichette and Mountcastle. I presumed I'd like them more than everyone else because that's what my rankings show relative to ADP, but all it takes is one person who's willing to go the extra dollar.

Going the extra dollar was a theme throughout the hitter ranks. Bichette and Mountcastle were among the more extreme examples, but consistently, hitters went for more than I projected and pitchers for less. I was wrong-footed from the start by this turn of events, unable to resist what seemed like discounts for Cole Ragans ($31) and Garrett Crochet ($29) only to find out that those prices were in line with the rest of the starting pitcher crop. And meanwhile, my budget hitters that allowed for such a pitching splurge (the aforementioned Bichette and Mountcastle) went up in smoke.

Imagine me building a team around starting pitching in the Year of Our Lord 2025. Not how I drew it up at all.

Perhaps I should have known better, having on more than one occasion marveled at the starting pitcher depth in this year's draft pool. But in AL-only, scarcities change. Drop below a certain pitching threshold -- one you're unlikely ever to see in a standard mixed league -- and truly scary ERA and WHIP outcomes await. But unlike in past iterations of this league, no sense of urgency ever developed within the pitcher ranks, which is why discounts like Max Fried for $20, Jack Flaherty for $13, Shane Baz for $7, and Chris Bassitt for $4 were commonplace.

So where was there urgency? Two places you'll often find it in leagues of real depth, stolen bases, and saves. I'm not sure the fervor over stolen base is justified anymore, given how plentiful they've become since the rule changes that took effect two years ago, but that fervor nonetheless explains bids like Victor Robles for $20, Willi Castro for $20 and Maikel Garcia for $18. More affordable stolen base targets like Ceddanne Rafaela ($12) and David Hamilton ($5) came later, a testament to there indeed being enough steals to go around.

There are never enough saves to go around in these leagues, though, and as such, any pitcher who we take seriously as a closer (apologies to Jason Foley) went for $16 or more. Having budgeted only $15 for such a player, I was forced to take multiple stabs at prospective closers like Aroldis Chapman ($5), Edwin Uceta ($5), Ben Joyce ($3), Jon Gray ($2) and free agent Craig Kimbrel (reserve rounds), who'll obviously have to sign with an AL team for me to get any use out of him at all. Maybe two closers emerge from that group of five, making it a much better use of my $15, but then again, maybe none do.

My team is weird, and not just in that way. It features two surefire aces (Ragans and Crochet) and a lineup full of boring compilers, with Steven Kwan ($21), Isaac Paredes ($20), and Brandon Lowe ($18) being the most expensive. It can work in an AL-only league, where devoting too many dollars to too few players will yield a lineup riddled with holes, unable to compete in the counting stats. My lineup might have the fewest holes of any, with only Travis d'Arnaud and David Hamilton projecting for less than full-time duty, but whew, is it ugly? And even to have a lineup of that dubious caliber, I still had to relent on the inflated hitter prices, settling for Kwan at $21 and Lowe at $18 when I could have had Marcus Semien and Cal Raleigh, respectively, for the same amount much earlier on. I knew they seemed like good values at the time, but doggone it, I wasn't willing to abandon my plan yet.

You know who did a good job capitalizing on the few hitter discounts that presented themselves? Defending champ Mike Gianella, who not only landed Raleigh but also Royce Lewis for $18 and Luis Robert for $22. Of course, he's leaving a great deal to chance on the pitcher side (no closers for him either and no starting pitchers of note beyond Hunter Brown and Tanner Bibee). I'd say Grey Albright came closer to achieving the sort of balance I'm looking for. Perhaps Michael Polidoro to a lesser extent.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)

, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Doc Eisenhauer , Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)

, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) Jake Holland , The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17)



, The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)



, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Michael Polidoro , The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow)

, The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow) Dean Peterson , NFBC

, NFBC Scott Shea , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)