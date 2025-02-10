paul-skenes.jpg

If you saw our Rotisserie Dynasty start-up mock recently and thought, "What about points leagues?" well, here you go. We did the process all over again, this time with that scoring format in mind.

It made a difference, I think. With much smaller lineups -- no corner or middle infielder and just three outfielders -- I wasn't so motivated to draft a prospect at a position where I already had a long-term solution. (Who's ever going to topple Gunnar Henderson, am I right?) So instead, I gravitated toward established players with plenty of runway left, taking advantage of the values created by others swerving for prospects, and mostly used my minor-league slots to stockpile pitching depth, which is always in demand in this format.

Even so, I couldn't take advantage of all the values. Matt Chapman going with the second-to-last pick (311) is borderline hysterical to me, but you only have so many roster spots and are being pulled in so many directions. It's almost like 12 team is too small for the optimum Dynasty experience, and now that I think about it, all my actual Dynasty leagues are 24-teamers. Not everyone can be so blessed, but it is a blessing.

Because this draft format can make for some bizarro individual player values, I'd rather not draw attention to that but instead focus on how each team came together. The teams are listed by draft order. Given that prospects are a central part of the Dynasty experience, each was required to select at least five. I've made a point to list off which prospects each team took and with what pick.

1) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData
@CJMitch73
Prospects: Roman Anthony (48), Walker Jenkins (49), Max Clark (96), Coby Mayo (97), Starlyn Caba (312)

Chris used two of his earliest picks on prospects Anthony and Jenkins and then grabbed Clark and Mayo just a few picks later. It's a build that's seemingly set its sights on the future, but then again, the pitching staff trends old. There are a number of offbeat picks worth noting here, too, namely Grant Holmes (216) and Zack Gelof (265). You're more likely to see those sorts of pet projects in a Dynasty draft.

2) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball
@RaymondAtherton
Prospects: Andrew Painter (71), Jackson Jobe (74), Bryce Eldridge (98), Kevin McGonigle (143), Hye Seong Kim (239), Bryce Rainer (290)

Raymond took 32-year-old Aaron Judge with the second overall pick, which seemed like a not-so-Dynasty-inspired choice, but then he came right back with Junior Caminero in Round 2, Ozzie Albies in Round 4, Grayson Rodriguez in Round 5, and the top two non-Sasaki pitching prospects, Painter and Jobe, in Rounds 6 and 7. McGonigle is also a great fit for this format and suitable heir to Raymond's third-round pick, Francisco Lindor. The build may appear to be disjointed at first glance, but there's a logic to it.

3) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball
@fantasyaceball
Prospects: Matt Shaw (70), Emmanuel Rodriguez (75), Josue De Paula (171), Alejandro Rosario (238), Jaison Chourio (243), Michael McGreevy (310)

Tim clearly moved Matt McLain (Round 4) and Spencer Strider (Round 5) up his draft board in light of it being a Dynasty league and got a really nice value in Shaw, who appears to be his Plan A at third base both now and forever. But then he turned around and cashed in on old-man discounts for Jose Altuve (94), Teoscar Hernandez (118), Willy Adames (123), Sonny Gray (166) and Nathan Eovaldi (267). He was also clever enough to snatch up Tommy John patients Shane Bieber (190) and Kyle Bradish (195) at a discount. Tim may not be set up best for the present or the future, but he's set up well for both, all while being anchored by points-league darling Juan Soto.

4) Jeremy Olenek, The Upside Prospect
@UpsideProspect
Prospects: Nick Kurtz (69), Quinn Mathews (93), Luke Keaschall (165), Rhett Lowder (213), Aidan Smith (285)

Jeremy got the benefit of Shohei Ohtani sliding to Pick 4 and then grabbed up two dominant arms in Garrett Crochet (21) and Cole Ragans (28). His top prospect expenditures (Kurtz, Mathews, and Keaschall) all seem particularly well suited for points leagues as well. The lineup is a little strikeout-prone for my liking, with the obvious exception of Vinnie Pasquantino, but it's strong throughout and also trends young.

5) Scott White, CBS Sports
@CBSScottWhite
Prospects: Travis Bazzana (68), Chase Burns (164), Hagen Smith (173), Marcelo Mayer (188), Thomas White (221), Jarlin Susana (308)

After reluctantly taking on the role of prospect hoarder in the Rotisserie Dynasty mock, I played things more conventionally this time around, not really seeing the need to build a big stable of prospects when my first three picks were Gunnar Henderson, Julio Rodriguez, and Fernando Tatis. With studs also at catcher (William Contreras), first base (Pete Alonso), and third base (Manny Machado) and a pitching staff that's strong 1-5, I imagine I'll be one of the early favorites. Most of my players still have plenty of years ahead of them, too.

6) Derek Blake, lucky reader who got to join in
Prospects: Chase Dollander (174), Zyhir Hope (187), Cam Collier (211), Kyle Teel (222), Eduardo Quintero (283)

I'm always a little nervous turning over a draft spot to a Fantasy civilian, particularly for an offbeat format like this one, but Derek did a nice job here. Like me, he didn't fixate on the Dynasty aspect by going overboard for prospects but took advantage of the discounts created by others looking to go young, with Jose Ramirez in Round 2 being the most prominent example, but also Corbin Burnes in Round 4, Dylan Cease in Round 6 and Blake Snell in Round 9. With multiple studs both in the lineup and pitching staff, he'll be an early title favorite.

7) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline
@DocHollidayDyna
Prospects: Daulton Rushing (127), Caleb Durbin (151), Jace Jung (271), Agustin Ramirez (282), Josue Briceno (306)

I don't know why I pegged Doc as a prospects guy, but that's not how he approached either of the Dynasty mocks. Paul Skenes in Round 1 obviously makes sense. Wyatt Langford in Round 2 is so Doc but also reasonable enough for a Dynasty format. After that, it seems like he mostly just tried to build the most dominant team he could, capitalizing on slipping veterans. He's showing a lot of trust by making Durbin his second baseman, but the lineup is imposing otherwise. I'd like to have more pitching depth if I were him, and I don't really understand the need for three catcher prospects when he already has Adley Rutschman.

8) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline
@Matt_E_Morris
Prospects: Jasson Dominguez (56), Sebastian Walcott (89), Jesus Made (137), Travis Sykora (152), Franklin Arias (224), Felnin Celesten (233), Konnor Griffin (248), Ethan Salas (257), Jonny Farmelo (272), Caden Dana (281)

Matt was clearly fixated on drafting prospects, and while he got some good ones, most are so far away that he's really hamstrung himself in the short term. When roster space is limited, I don't so much recommend stashing those Arias and Celesten types. You're going to end up taking so many Ls on your way to a maybe. The good news is that Matt's lineup looks strong, highlighted by a studly infield and old but functional pitching staff. It's just that there's zero margin for error health-wise.

9) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos
Prospects: Roki Sasaki (33), Dylan Crews (57), Kristian Campbell (64), Noah Schultz (81), Leo De Vries (105), Jordan Lawlar (112), JJ Wetherholt (136), Cam Smith (153), Moises Ballesteros (201), Lazaro Montes (208), Tink Hence (232), Moises Chaice (249), Trey Sweeney (273)

Every Dynasty start-up draft has that one guy who goes all out for prospects, completely forsaking the present in the hopes of building an eventual juggernaut. Chris did it about as well as anyone could, especially when you consider that some of his non-prospect picks include recent prospects like Jackson Chourio, James Wood, Eury Perez, Heston Kjerstad, Taj Bradley, and Noelvi Marte. There are no guarantees with prospects, of course -- that's why they're called prospects -- but Chris has given himself enough bites at the apple to ensure a bright future. He'll almost certainly finish last this year, though.

10) Jake Holland, The Cutoff Man podcast
@jakebaseball17
Prospects: Bubba Chandler (82), Jac Caglianone (106), Samuel Basallo (130), Chase DeLauter (135), Christian Moore (154), Jacob Wilson (159), Aidan Miller (207), Noble Meyer (250)

While I like many of Jake's individual picks (Basallo at 130 got a big reaction in the chat), his lineup is left with major holes at first base (Jonathan Aranda) and shortstop (Jacob Wilson), which is the ultimate no-no in a small-lineup format. He's given himself a nice young nucleus, though, highlighted by Kyle Tucker, Jackson Merrill, and Michael Harris on the hitting side and Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Spencer Schwellenbach on the pitching side. It's also theoretically possible that Aranda and Wilson (or, later, Caglianone and Miller) work out.

11) Anthony Kates, SportsEthos
@akfantasybb
Prospects: Kumar Rocker (110), Colson Montgomery (131), Brandon Sproat (134), Cade Horton (206), Xavier Isaac (251), Sawyer Gipson-Long (302)

Anthony's roster is a nice mix of young and old with a chance of competing in the short term, though I'd feel better about that if he invested a little more up the middle (Luis Garcia at second base and Carlos Correa at shortstop) and had some extra starting pitchers ready to go on his bench. I'm not in love with his prospect choices either, though to be fair, he didn't invest much in them.

12) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid
@GeorgeKurtz
Prospects: Colt Emerson (85), Charlie Condon (132), Carson Williams (205), Owen Caissie (229), Jett Williams (253)

George started his draft with three guys (Mookie Betts, Zach Wheeler, and Freddie Freeman) on the wrong side of 30, and while he tried to buy it back with picks like Jackson Holliday in Round 5 and Jared Jones in Round 7, he eventually settled into drafting a bunch of old guys nobody else wanted, like Mike Trout in Round 13, Christian Yelich in Round 14 and J.T. Realmuto in Round 19. He's clearly in win-now mode, though his prospects are high-end enough that the eventual rebuild may not be so painful.

There's the team-by-team breakdown. Now, for the full results.

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Mitchell B. Witt SS KC
2 Raymond Atherton A. Judge CF NYY
3 Tim Kanak J. Soto RF NYM
4 Jeremy Olenek S. Ohtani DH LAD
5 Scott White G. Henderson SS BAL
6 Derek Blake C. Carroll CF ARI
7 Doc Eisenhauer P. Skenes SP PIT
8 Matt Morris E. De La Cruz SS CIN
9 Chris Rossi J. Chourio LF MIL
10 Jake Holland T. Skubal SP DET
11 Anthony Kates Y. Alvarez DH HOU
12 George Kurtz M. Betts SS LAD
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Kurtz Z. Wheeler SP PHI
14 Anthony Kates R. Acuna RF ATL
15 Jake Holland K. Tucker RF CHC
16 Chris Rossi J. Wood LF WAS
17 Matt Morris V. Guerrero 1B TOR
18 Doc Eisenhauer W. Langford LF TEX
19 Derek Blake J. Ramirez 3B CLE
20 Scott White J. Rodriguez CF SEA
21 Jeremy Olenek G. Crochet SP BOS
22 Tim Kanak B. Harper 1B PHI
23 Raymond Atherton J. Caminero 3B TB
24 Chris Mitchell J. Duran CF BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Mitchell J. Chisholm CF NYY
26 Raymond Atherton F. Lindor SS NYM
27 Tim Kanak L. Gilbert SP SEA
28 Jeremy Olenek C. Ragans SP KC
29 Scott White F. Tatis RF SD
30 Derek Blake C. Seager SS TEX
31 Doc Eisenhauer T. Turner SS PHI
32 Matt Morris K. Marte 2B ARI
33 Chris Rossi R. Sasaki SP LAD
34 Jake Holland J. Merrill CF SD
35 Anthony Kates R. Devers 3B BOS
36 George Kurtz F. Freeman 1B LAD
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Kurtz G. Kirby SP SEA
38 Anthony Kates B. Miller SP SEA
39 Jake Holland Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
40 Chris Rossi E. Perez SP MIA
41 Matt Morris A. Riley 3B ATL
42 Doc Eisenhauer M. Olson 1B ATL
43 Derek Blake C. Burnes SP ARI
44 Scott White W. Contreras C MIL
45 Jeremy Olenek O. Cruz SS PIT
46 Tim Kanak M. McLain SS CIN
47 Raymond Atherton O. Albies 2B ATL
48 Chris Mitchell R. Anthony CF BOS
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Mitchell W. Jenkins CF MIN
50 Raymond Atherton G. Rodriguez SP BAL
51 Tim Kanak S. Strider SP ATL
52 Jeremy Olenek J. Westburg 3B BAL
53 Scott White M. Machado 3B SD
54 Derek Blake R. Greene LF DET
55 Doc Eisenhauer B. Rooker DH ATH
56 Matt Morris J. Dominguez LF NYY
57 Chris Rossi D. Crews RF WAS
58 Jake Holland M. Semien 2B TEX
59 Anthony Kates P. Lopez SP MIN
60 George Kurtz J. Holliday 2B BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Kurtz L. Robert CF CHW
62 Anthony Kates T. Casas 1B BOS
63 Jake Holland M. Harris CF ATL
64 Chris Rossi K. Campbell 2B BOS
65 Matt Morris C. Sale SP ATL
66 Doc Eisenhauer A. Bregman 3B HOU
67 Derek Blake D. Cease SP SD
68 Scott White T. Bazzana 2B CLE
69 Jeremy Olenek N. Kurtz 1B ATH
70 Tim Kanak M. Shaw 3B CHC
71 Raymond Atherton A. Painter SP PHI
72 Chris Mitchell C. Bellinger RF NYY
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Mitchell L. Castillo SP SEA
74 Raymond Atherton J. Jobe RP DET
75 Tim Kanak E. Rodriguez CF MIN
76 Jeremy Olenek L. Butler RF ATH
77 Scott White P. Alonso 1B NYM
78 Derek Blake C. Abrams SS WAS
79 Doc Eisenhauer A. Rutschman C BAL
80 Matt Morris G. Cole SP NYY
81 Chris Rossi N. Schultz SP CHW
82 Jake Holland B. Chandler SP PIT
83 Anthony Kates J. Steele SP CHC
84 George Kurtz J. Jones SP PIT
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Kurtz C. Emerson SS SEA
86 Anthony Kates B. Ober SP MIN
87 Jake Holland S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
88 Chris Rossi S. McClanahan SP TB
89 Matt Morris S. Walcott SS TEX
90 Doc Eisenhauer M. King SP SD
91 Derek Blake H. Greene SP CIN
92 Scott White F. Valdez SP HOU
93 Jeremy Olenek Q. Mathews SP STL
94 Tim Kanak J. Altuve 2B HOU
95 Raymond Atherton K. Schwarber DH PHI
96 Chris Mitchell M. Clark CF DET
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Mitchell C. Mayo 3B BAL
98 Raymond Atherton B. Eldridge 1B SF
99 Tim Kanak H. Ramos CF SF
100 Jeremy Olenek M. Vientos 3B NYM
101 Scott White L. Webb SP SF
102 Derek Blake B. Snell SP LAD
103 Doc Eisenhauer J. Walker RF STL
104 Matt Morris M. Fried SP NYY
105 Chris Rossi L. De Vries SS SD
106 Jake Holland J. Caglianone 1B KC
107 Anthony Kates C. Correa SS MIN
108 George Kurtz R. Lewis 3B MIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Kurtz S. Alcantara SP MIA
110 Anthony Kates K. Rocker SP TEX
111 Jake Holland E. Clase RP CLE
112 Chris Rossi J. Lawlar SS ARI
113 Matt Morris D. Williams RP NYY
114 Doc Eisenhauer M. Miller RP ATH
115 Derek Blake J. deGrom SP TEX
116 Scott White J. Naylor 1B ARI
117 Jeremy Olenek V. Pasquantino 1B KC
118 Tim Kanak T. Hernandez LF LAD
119 Raymond Atherton S. Kwan LF CLE
120 Chris Mitchell A. Nola SP PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Mitchell Z. Gallen SP ARI
122 Raymond Atherton B. Reynolds LF PIT
123 Tim Kanak W. Adames SS SF
124 Jeremy Olenek J. Ryan SP MIN
125 Scott White S. Imanaga SP CHC
126 Derek Blake Y. Diaz C HOU
127 Doc Eisenhauer D. Rushing C LAD
128 Matt Morris A. Munoz RP SEA
129 Chris Rossi B. Woo SP SEA
130 Jake Holland S. Basallo C BAL
131 Anthony Kates C. Montgomery SS CHW
132 George Kurtz C. Condon LF COL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Kurtz J. Hader RP HOU
134 Anthony Kates B. Sproat SP NYM
135 Jake Holland C. DeLauter RF CLE
136 Chris Rossi J. Wetherholt SS STL
137 Matt Morris J. Made SS MIL
138 Doc Eisenhauer M. Ozuna DH ATL
139 Derek Blake C. Walker 1B HOU
140 Scott White T. Bibee SP CLE
141 Jeremy Olenek H. Brown SP HOU
142 Tim Kanak C. Raleigh C SEA
143 Raymond Atherton K. McGonigle SS DET
144 Chris Mitchell F. Peralta SP MIL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Mitchell R. Iglesias RP ATL
146 Raymond Atherton K. Senga SP NYM
147 Tim Kanak S. Baz SP TB
148 Jeremy Olenek Z. Neto SS LAA
149 Scott White T. Glasnow SP LAD
150 Derek Blake E. Diaz RP NYM
151 Doc Eisenhauer C. Durbin 2B MIL
152 Matt Morris T. Sykora SP WAS
153 Chris Rossi C. Smith 3B HOU
154 Jake Holland C. Moore 2B LAA
155 Anthony Kates F. Bautista RP BAL
156 George Kurtz M. Trout CF LAA
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Kurtz C. Yelich LF MIL
158 Anthony Kates B. Woodruff SP MIL
159 Jake Holland J. Wilson SS ATH
160 Chris Rossi S. Steer LF CIN
161 Matt Morris K. Carpenter RF DET
162 Doc Eisenhauer R. Helsley RP STL
163 Derek Blake E. Carter LF TEX
164 Scott White C. Burns SP CIN
165 Jeremy Olenek L. Keaschall 2B MIN
166 Tim Kanak S. Gray SP STL
167 Raymond Atherton L. Arraez 1B SD
168 Chris Mitchell B. Turang 2B MIL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Chris Mitchell B. Francis RP TOR
170 Raymond Atherton S. Arrighetti SP HOU
171 Tim Kanak J. De Paula RF LAD
172 Jeremy Olenek B. Pfaadt SP ARI
173 Scott White H. Smith SP CHW
174 Derek Blake C. Dollander SP COL
175 Doc Eisenhauer J. Berrios SP TOR
176 Matt Morris A. Santander RF TOR
177 Chris Rossi H. Kjerstad LF BAL
178 Jake Holland C. Sanchez SP PHI
179 Anthony Kates L. Garcia 2B WAS
180 George Kurtz B. Bichette SS TOR
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 George Kurtz L. Gil SP NYY
182 Anthony Kates W. Contreras C STL
183 Jake Holland S. Perez C KC
184 Chris Rossi N. Lodolo SP CIN
185 Matt Morris F. Alvarez C NYM
186 Doc Eisenhauer R. Pepiot SP TB
187 Derek Blake Z. Hope LF LAD
188 Scott White M. Mayer SS BOS
189 Jeremy Olenek R. Olson SP DET
190 Tim Kanak S. Bieber SP CLE
191 Raymond Atherton J. Flaherty SP DET
192 Chris Mitchell B. Buxton CF MIN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Chris Mitchell J. Luzardo SP PHI
194 Raymond Atherton J. Duran RP MIN
195 Tim Kanak K. Bradish SP BAL
196 Jeremy Olenek R. Walker RP SF
197 Scott White S. Suzuki RF CHC
198 Derek Blake A. Garcia RF TEX
199 Doc Eisenhauer S. Lugo SP KC
200 Matt Morris K. Gausman SP TOR
201 Chris Rossi M. Ballesteros C CHC
202 Jake Holland I. Paredes 3B HOU
203 Anthony Kates T. Megill RP MIL
204 George Kurtz A. Diaz RP CIN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 George Kurtz C. Williams SS TB
206 Anthony Kates C. Horton SP CHC
207 Jake Holland A. Miller SS PHI
208 Chris Rossi L. Montes RF SEA
209 Matt Morris T. Houck SP BOS
210 Doc Eisenhauer A. Burleson RF STL
211 Derek Blake C. Collier 3B CIN
212 Scott White C. Rodon SP NYY
213 Jeremy Olenek R. Lowder SP CIN
214 Tim Kanak G. Williams SP CLE
215 Raymond Atherton Z. Matthews SP MIN
216 Chris Mitchell G. Holmes RP ATL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Chris Mitchell S. Manaea SP NYM
218 Raymond Atherton W. Smith C LAD
219 Tim Kanak T. Scott RP LAD
220 Jeremy Olenek C. Cowser LF BAL
221 Scott White T. White SP MIA
222 Derek Blake K. Teel C CHW
223 Doc Eisenhauer M. Winn SS STL
224 Matt Morris F. Arias SS BOS
225 Chris Rossi T. Bradley SP TB
226 Jake Holland R. Lopez SP ATL
227 Anthony Kates B. Nimmo LF NYM
228 George Kurtz J. Realmuto C PHI
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 George Kurtz O. Caissie RF CHC
230 Anthony Kates B. Lowe 2B TB
231 Jake Holland J. Aranda 1B TB
232 Chris Rossi T. Hence SP STL
233 Matt Morris F. Celesten SS SEA
234 Doc Eisenhauer M. Garcia 3B KC
235 Derek Blake B. Doyle CF COL
236 Scott White I. Happ LF CHC
237 Jeremy Olenek L. O'Hoppe C LAA
238 Tim Kanak A. Rosario SP TEX
239 Raymond Atherton H. Kim 2B LAD
240 Chris Mitchell V. Robles CF SEA
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Chris Mitchell X. Edwards SS MIA
242 Raymond Atherton B. Miller SP LAD
243 Tim Kanak J. Chourio CF CLE
244 Jeremy Olenek C. Schmidt SP NYY
245 Scott White M. Gore SP WAS
246 Derek Blake J. Hoffman RP TOR
247 Doc Eisenhauer R. Weathers SP MIA
248 Matt Morris K. Griffin SS PIT
249 Chris Rossi M. Chace SP PHI
250 Jake Holland N. Meyer SP MIA
251 Anthony Kates X. Isaac 1B TB
252 George Kurtz A. Volpe SS NYY
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 George Kurtz J. Williams SS NYM
254 Anthony Kates J. India 2B KC
255 Jake Holland C. Holmes RP NYM
256 Chris Rossi N. Marte 3B CIN
257 Matt Morris E. Salas C SD
258 Doc Eisenhauer N. Jones LF COL
259 Derek Blake X. Bogaerts 2B SD
260 Scott White N. Hoerner 2B CHC
261 Jeremy Olenek A. Bohm 3B PHI
262 Tim Kanak D. Rasmussen RP TB
263 Raymond Atherton R. Suarez RP SD
264 Chris Mitchell R. Ray SP SF
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Chris Mitchell Z. Gelof 2B ATH
266 Raymond Atherton Y. Darvish SP SD
267 Tim Kanak N. Eovaldi SP TEX
268 Jeremy Olenek H. Wesneski RP HOU
269 Scott White K. Bubic RP KC
270 Derek Blake Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
271 Doc Eisenhauer J. Jung 3B DET
272 Matt Morris J. Farmelo CF SEA
273 Chris Rossi T. Sweeney SS DET
274 Jake Holland R. Blanco SP HOU
275 Anthony Kates W. Castro LF MIN
276 George Kurtz M. Muncy 3B LAD
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 George Kurtz K. Yates RP LAD
278 Anthony Kates E. Cabrera SP MIA
279 Jake Holland J. Profar LF ATL
280 Chris Rossi J. Jung 3B TEX
281 Matt Morris C. Dana SP LAA
282 Doc Eisenhauer A. Ramirez C MIA
283 Derek Blake E. Quintero CF LAD
284 Scott White M. Keller SP PIT
285 Jeremy Olenek A. Smith CF TB
286 Tim Kanak Z. Eflin SP BAL
287 Raymond Atherton L. Giolito SP BOS
288 Chris Mitchell B. Bello SP BOS
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 Chris Mitchell K. Higashioka C TEX
290 Raymond Atherton B. Rainer SS DET
291 Tim Kanak L. Nootbaar RF STL
292 Jeremy Olenek D. Festa SP MIN
293 Scott White N. Martinez RP CIN
294 Derek Blake J. Burger 1B TEX
295 Doc Eisenhauer D. Thorpe SP CHW
296 Matt Morris R. Arozarena LF SEA
297 Chris Rossi P. Hodge RP CHC
298 Jake Holland J. Misiorowski SP MIL
299 Anthony Kates L. Rengifo 3B LAA
300 George Kurtz N. Castellanos RF PHI
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 George Kurtz W. Buehler SP BOS
302 Anthony Kates S. Gipson-Long SP DET
303 Jake Holland J. Springs SP ATH
304 Chris Rossi L. Weaver RP NYY
305 Matt Morris E. Tovar SS COL
306 Doc Eisenhauer J. Briceno C DET
307 Derek Blake C. Bradford SP TEX
308 Scott White J. Susana SP WAS
309 Jeremy Olenek K. Harrison SP SF
310 Tim Kanak M. McGreevy SP STL
311 Raymond Atherton M. Chapman 3B SF
312 Chris Mitchell S. Caba SS PHI
Team by Team
Chris Mitchell
Rd Pk Player
1 1 B. Witt SS KC
2 24 J. Duran CF BOS
3 25 J. Chisholm CF NYY
4 48 R. Anthony CF BOS
5 49 W. Jenkins CF MIN
6 72 C. Bellinger RF NYY
7 73 L. Castillo SP SEA
8 96 M. Clark CF DET
9 97 C. Mayo 3B BAL
10 120 A. Nola SP PHI
11 121 Z. Gallen SP ARI
12 144 F. Peralta SP MIL
13 145 R. Iglesias RP ATL
14 168 B. Turang 2B MIL
15 169 B. Francis RP TOR
16 192 B. Buxton CF MIN
17 193 J. Luzardo SP PHI
18 216 G. Holmes RP ATL
19 217 S. Manaea SP NYM
20 240 V. Robles CF SEA
21 241 X. Edwards SS MIA
22 264 R. Ray SP SF
23 265 Z. Gelof 2B ATH
24 288 B. Bello SP BOS
25 289 K. Higashioka C TEX
26 312 S. Caba SS PHI
Raymond Atherton
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Judge CF NYY
2 23 J. Caminero 3B TB
3 26 F. Lindor SS NYM
4 47 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 50 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
6 71 A. Painter SP PHI
7 74 J. Jobe RP DET
8 95 K. Schwarber DH PHI
9 98 B. Eldridge 1B SF
10 119 S. Kwan LF CLE
11 122 B. Reynolds LF PIT
12 143 K. McGonigle SS DET
13 146 K. Senga SP NYM
14 167 L. Arraez 1B SD
15 170 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
16 191 J. Flaherty SP DET
17 194 J. Duran RP MIN
18 215 Z. Matthews SP MIN
19 218 W. Smith C LAD
20 239 H. Kim 2B LAD
21 242 B. Miller SP LAD
22 263 R. Suarez RP SD
23 266 Y. Darvish SP SD
24 287 L. Giolito SP BOS
25 290 B. Rainer SS DET
26 311 M. Chapman 3B SF
Tim Kanak
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Soto RF NYM
2 22 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 27 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 46 M. McLain SS CIN
5 51 S. Strider SP ATL
6 70 M. Shaw 3B CHC
7 75 E. Rodriguez CF MIN
8 94 J. Altuve 2B HOU
9 99 H. Ramos CF SF
10 118 T. Hernandez LF LAD
11 123 W. Adames SS SF
12 142 C. Raleigh C SEA
13 147 S. Baz SP TB
14 166 S. Gray SP STL
15 171 J. De Paula RF LAD
16 190 S. Bieber SP CLE
17 195 K. Bradish SP BAL
18 214 G. Williams SP CLE
19 219 T. Scott RP LAD
20 238 A. Rosario SP TEX
21 243 J. Chourio CF CLE
22 262 D. Rasmussen RP TB
23 267 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
24 286 Z. Eflin SP BAL
25 291 L. Nootbaar RF STL
26 310 M. McGreevy SP STL
Jeremy Olenek
Rd Pk Player
1 4 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 21 G. Crochet SP BOS
3 28 C. Ragans SP KC
4 45 O. Cruz SS PIT
5 52 J. Westburg 3B BAL
6 69 N. Kurtz 1B ATH
7 76 L. Butler RF ATH
8 93 Q. Mathews SP STL
9 100 M. Vientos 3B NYM
10 117 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
11 124 J. Ryan SP MIN
12 141 H. Brown SP HOU
13 148 Z. Neto SS LAA
14 165 L. Keaschall 2B MIN
15 172 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
16 189 R. Olson SP DET
17 196 R. Walker RP SF
18 213 R. Lowder SP CIN
19 220 C. Cowser LF BAL
20 237 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
21 244 C. Schmidt SP NYY
22 261 A. Bohm 3B PHI
23 268 H. Wesneski RP HOU
24 285 A. Smith CF TB
25 292 D. Festa SP MIN
26 309 K. Harrison SP SF
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 20 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
3 29 F. Tatis RF SD
4 44 W. Contreras C MIL
5 53 M. Machado 3B SD
6 68 T. Bazzana 2B CLE
7 77 P. Alonso 1B NYM
8 92 F. Valdez SP HOU
9 101 L. Webb SP SF
10 116 J. Naylor 1B ARI
11 125 S. Imanaga SP CHC
12 140 T. Bibee SP CLE
13 149 T. Glasnow SP LAD
14 164 C. Burns SP CIN
15 173 H. Smith SP CHW
16 188 M. Mayer SS BOS
17 197 S. Suzuki RF CHC
18 212 C. Rodon SP NYY
19 221 T. White SP MIA
20 236 I. Happ LF CHC
21 245 M. Gore SP WAS
22 260 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
23 269 K. Bubic RP KC
24 284 M. Keller SP PIT
25 293 N. Martinez RP CIN
26 308 J. Susana SP WAS
Derek Blake
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 19 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
3 30 C. Seager SS TEX
4 43 C. Burnes SP ARI
5 54 R. Greene LF DET
6 67 D. Cease SP SD
7 78 C. Abrams SS WAS
8 91 H. Greene SP CIN
9 102 B. Snell SP LAD
10 115 J. deGrom SP TEX
11 126 Y. Diaz C HOU
12 139 C. Walker 1B HOU
13 150 E. Diaz RP NYM
14 163 E. Carter LF TEX
15 174 C. Dollander SP COL
16 187 Z. Hope LF LAD
17 198 A. Garcia RF TEX
18 211 C. Collier 3B CIN
19 222 K. Teel C CHW
20 235 B. Doyle CF COL
21 246 J. Hoffman RP TOR
22 259 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
23 270 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
24 283 E. Quintero CF LAD
25 294 J. Burger 1B TEX
26 307 C. Bradford SP TEX
Doc Eisenhauer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 P. Skenes SP PIT
2 18 W. Langford LF TEX
3 31 T. Turner SS PHI
4 42 M. Olson 1B ATL
5 55 B. Rooker DH ATH
6 66 A. Bregman 3B HOU
7 79 A. Rutschman C BAL
8 90 M. King SP SD
9 103 J. Walker RF STL
10 114 M. Miller RP ATH
11 127 D. Rushing C LAD
12 138 M. Ozuna DH ATL
13 151 C. Durbin 2B MIL
14 162 R. Helsley RP STL
15 175 J. Berrios SP TOR
16 186 R. Pepiot SP TB
17 199 S. Lugo SP KC
18 210 A. Burleson RF STL
19 223 M. Winn SS STL
20 234 M. Garcia 3B KC
21 247 R. Weathers SP MIA
22 258 N. Jones LF COL
23 271 J. Jung 3B DET
24 282 A. Ramirez C MIA
25 295 D. Thorpe SP CHW
26 306 J. Briceno C DET
Matt Morris
Rd Pk Player
1 8 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
2 17 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 32 K. Marte 2B ARI
4 41 A. Riley 3B ATL
5 56 J. Dominguez LF NYY
6 65 C. Sale SP ATL
7 80 G. Cole SP NYY
8 89 S. Walcott SS TEX
9 104 M. Fried SP NYY
10 113 D. Williams RP NYY
11 128 A. Munoz RP SEA
12 137 J. Made SS MIL
13 152 T. Sykora SP WAS
14 161 K. Carpenter RF DET
15 176 A. Santander RF TOR
16 185 F. Alvarez C NYM
17 200 K. Gausman SP TOR
18 209 T. Houck SP BOS
19 224 F. Arias SS BOS
20 233 F. Celesten SS SEA
21 248 K. Griffin SS PIT
22 257 E. Salas C SD
23 272 J. Farmelo CF SEA
24 281 C. Dana SP LAA
25 296 R. Arozarena LF SEA
26 305 E. Tovar SS COL
Chris Rossi
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Chourio LF MIL
2 16 J. Wood LF WAS
3 33 R. Sasaki SP LAD
4 40 E. Perez SP MIA
5 57 D. Crews RF WAS
6 64 K. Campbell 2B BOS
7 81 N. Schultz SP CHW
8 88 S. McClanahan SP TB
9 105 L. De Vries SS SD
10 112 J. Lawlar SS ARI
11 129 B. Woo SP SEA
12 136 J. Wetherholt SS STL
13 153 C. Smith 3B HOU
14 160 S. Steer LF CIN
15 177 H. Kjerstad LF BAL
16 184 N. Lodolo SP CIN
17 201 M. Ballesteros C CHC
18 208 L. Montes RF SEA
19 225 T. Bradley SP TB
20 232 T. Hence SP STL
21 249 M. Chace SP PHI
22 256 N. Marte 3B CIN
23 273 T. Sweeney SS DET
24 280 J. Jung 3B TEX
25 297 P. Hodge RP CHC
26 304 L. Weaver RP NYY
Jake Holland
Rd Pk Player
1 10 T. Skubal SP DET
2 15 K. Tucker RF CHC
3 34 J. Merrill CF SD
4 39 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
5 58 M. Semien 2B TEX
6 63 M. Harris CF ATL
7 82 B. Chandler SP PIT
8 87 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
9 106 J. Caglianone 1B KC
10 111 E. Clase RP CLE
11 130 S. Basallo C BAL
12 135 C. DeLauter RF CLE
13 154 C. Moore 2B LAA
14 159 J. Wilson SS ATH
15 178 C. Sanchez SP PHI
16 183 S. Perez C KC
17 202 I. Paredes 3B HOU
18 207 A. Miller SS PHI
19 226 R. Lopez SP ATL
20 231 J. Aranda 1B TB
21 250 N. Meyer SP MIA
22 255 C. Holmes RP NYM
23 274 R. Blanco SP HOU
24 279 J. Profar LF ATL
25 298 J. Misiorowski SP MIL
26 303 J. Springs SP ATH
Anthony Kates
Rd Pk Player
1 11 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 14 R. Acuna RF ATL
3 35 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 38 B. Miller SP SEA
5 59 P. Lopez SP MIN
6 62 T. Casas 1B BOS
7 83 J. Steele SP CHC
8 86 B. Ober SP MIN
9 107 C. Correa SS MIN
10 110 K. Rocker SP TEX
11 131 C. Montgomery SS CHW
12 134 B. Sproat SP NYM
13 155 F. Bautista RP BAL
14 158 B. Woodruff SP MIL
15 179 L. Garcia 2B WAS
16 182 W. Contreras C STL
17 203 T. Megill RP MIL
18 206 C. Horton SP CHC
19 227 B. Nimmo LF NYM
20 230 B. Lowe 2B TB
21 251 X. Isaac 1B TB
22 254 J. India 2B KC
23 275 W. Castro LF MIN
24 278 E. Cabrera SP MIA
25 299 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
26 302 S. Gipson-Long SP DET
George Kurtz
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Betts SS LAD
2 13 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
3 36 F. Freeman 1B LAD
4 37 G. Kirby SP SEA
5 60 J. Holliday 2B BAL
6 61 L. Robert CF CHW
7 84 J. Jones SP PIT
8 85 C. Emerson SS SEA
9 108 R. Lewis 3B MIN
10 109 S. Alcantara SP MIA
11 132 C. Condon LF COL
12 133 J. Hader RP HOU
13 156 M. Trout CF LAA
14 157 C. Yelich LF MIL
15 180 B. Bichette SS TOR
16 181 L. Gil SP NYY
17 204 A. Diaz RP CIN
18 205 C. Williams SS TB
19 228 J. Realmuto C PHI
20 229 O. Caissie RF CHC
21 252 A. Volpe SS NYY
22 253 J. Williams SS NYM
23 276 M. Muncy 3B LAD
24 277 K. Yates RP LAD
25 300 N. Castellanos RF PHI
26 301 W. Buehler SP BOS