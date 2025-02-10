If you saw our Rotisserie Dynasty start-up mock recently and thought, "What about points leagues?" well, here you go. We did the process all over again, this time with that scoring format in mind.
It made a difference, I think. With much smaller lineups -- no corner or middle infielder and just three outfielders -- I wasn't so motivated to draft a prospect at a position where I already had a long-term solution. (Who's ever going to topple Gunnar Henderson, am I right?) So instead, I gravitated toward established players with plenty of runway left, taking advantage of the values created by others swerving for prospects, and mostly used my minor-league slots to stockpile pitching depth, which is always in demand in this format.
Even so, I couldn't take advantage of all the values. Matt Chapman going with the second-to-last pick (311) is borderline hysterical to me, but you only have so many roster spots and are being pulled in so many directions. It's almost like 12 team is too small for the optimum Dynasty experience, and now that I think about it, all my actual Dynasty leagues are 24-teamers. Not everyone can be so blessed, but it is a blessing.
Because this draft format can make for some bizarro individual player values, I'd rather not draw attention to that but instead focus on how each team came together. The teams are listed by draft order. Given that prospects are a central part of the Dynasty experience, each was required to select at least five. I've made a point to list off which prospects each team took and with what pick.
1) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData
@CJMitch73
Prospects: Roman Anthony (48), Walker Jenkins (49), Max Clark (96), Coby Mayo (97), Starlyn Caba (312)
Chris used two of his earliest picks on prospects Anthony and Jenkins and then grabbed Clark and Mayo just a few picks later. It's a build that's seemingly set its sights on the future, but then again, the pitching staff trends old. There are a number of offbeat picks worth noting here, too, namely Grant Holmes (216) and Zack Gelof (265). You're more likely to see those sorts of pet projects in a Dynasty draft.
2) Raymond Atherton, Fantasy Aceball
@RaymondAtherton
Prospects: Andrew Painter (71), Jackson Jobe (74), Bryce Eldridge (98), Kevin McGonigle (143), Hye Seong Kim (239), Bryce Rainer (290)
Raymond took 32-year-old Aaron Judge with the second overall pick, which seemed like a not-so-Dynasty-inspired choice, but then he came right back with Junior Caminero in Round 2, Ozzie Albies in Round 4, Grayson Rodriguez in Round 5, and the top two non-Sasaki pitching prospects, Painter and Jobe, in Rounds 6 and 7. McGonigle is also a great fit for this format and suitable heir to Raymond's third-round pick, Francisco Lindor. The build may appear to be disjointed at first glance, but there's a logic to it.
3) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball
@fantasyaceball
Prospects: Matt Shaw (70), Emmanuel Rodriguez (75), Josue De Paula (171), Alejandro Rosario (238), Jaison Chourio (243), Michael McGreevy (310)
Tim clearly moved Matt McLain (Round 4) and Spencer Strider (Round 5) up his draft board in light of it being a Dynasty league and got a really nice value in Shaw, who appears to be his Plan A at third base both now and forever. But then he turned around and cashed in on old-man discounts for Jose Altuve (94), Teoscar Hernandez (118), Willy Adames (123), Sonny Gray (166) and Nathan Eovaldi (267). He was also clever enough to snatch up Tommy John patients Shane Bieber (190) and Kyle Bradish (195) at a discount. Tim may not be set up best for the present or the future, but he's set up well for both, all while being anchored by points-league darling Juan Soto.
4) Jeremy Olenek, The Upside Prospect
@UpsideProspect
Prospects: Nick Kurtz (69), Quinn Mathews (93), Luke Keaschall (165), Rhett Lowder (213), Aidan Smith (285)
Jeremy got the benefit of Shohei Ohtani sliding to Pick 4 and then grabbed up two dominant arms in Garrett Crochet (21) and Cole Ragans (28). His top prospect expenditures (Kurtz, Mathews, and Keaschall) all seem particularly well suited for points leagues as well. The lineup is a little strikeout-prone for my liking, with the obvious exception of Vinnie Pasquantino, but it's strong throughout and also trends young.
5) Scott White, CBS Sports
@CBSScottWhite
Prospects: Travis Bazzana (68), Chase Burns (164), Hagen Smith (173), Marcelo Mayer (188), Thomas White (221), Jarlin Susana (308)
After reluctantly taking on the role of prospect hoarder in the Rotisserie Dynasty mock, I played things more conventionally this time around, not really seeing the need to build a big stable of prospects when my first three picks were Gunnar Henderson, Julio Rodriguez, and Fernando Tatis. With studs also at catcher (William Contreras), first base (Pete Alonso), and third base (Manny Machado) and a pitching staff that's strong 1-5, I imagine I'll be one of the early favorites. Most of my players still have plenty of years ahead of them, too.
6) Derek Blake, lucky reader who got to join in
Prospects: Chase Dollander (174), Zyhir Hope (187), Cam Collier (211), Kyle Teel (222), Eduardo Quintero (283)
I'm always a little nervous turning over a draft spot to a Fantasy civilian, particularly for an offbeat format like this one, but Derek did a nice job here. Like me, he didn't fixate on the Dynasty aspect by going overboard for prospects but took advantage of the discounts created by others looking to go young, with Jose Ramirez in Round 2 being the most prominent example, but also Corbin Burnes in Round 4, Dylan Cease in Round 6 and Blake Snell in Round 9. With multiple studs both in the lineup and pitching staff, he'll be an early title favorite.
7) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline
@DocHollidayDyna
Prospects: Daulton Rushing (127), Caleb Durbin (151), Jace Jung (271), Agustin Ramirez (282), Josue Briceno (306)
I don't know why I pegged Doc as a prospects guy, but that's not how he approached either of the Dynasty mocks. Paul Skenes in Round 1 obviously makes sense. Wyatt Langford in Round 2 is so Doc but also reasonable enough for a Dynasty format. After that, it seems like he mostly just tried to build the most dominant team he could, capitalizing on slipping veterans. He's showing a lot of trust by making Durbin his second baseman, but the lineup is imposing otherwise. I'd like to have more pitching depth if I were him, and I don't really understand the need for three catcher prospects when he already has Adley Rutschman.
8) Matt Morris, Scout the Statline
@Matt_E_Morris
Prospects: Jasson Dominguez (56), Sebastian Walcott (89), Jesus Made (137), Travis Sykora (152), Franklin Arias (224), Felnin Celesten (233), Konnor Griffin (248), Ethan Salas (257), Jonny Farmelo (272), Caden Dana (281)
Matt was clearly fixated on drafting prospects, and while he got some good ones, most are so far away that he's really hamstrung himself in the short term. When roster space is limited, I don't so much recommend stashing those Arias and Celesten types. You're going to end up taking so many Ls on your way to a maybe. The good news is that Matt's lineup looks strong, highlighted by a studly infield and old but functional pitching staff. It's just that there's zero margin for error health-wise.
9) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos
Prospects: Roki Sasaki (33), Dylan Crews (57), Kristian Campbell (64), Noah Schultz (81), Leo De Vries (105), Jordan Lawlar (112), JJ Wetherholt (136), Cam Smith (153), Moises Ballesteros (201), Lazaro Montes (208), Tink Hence (232), Moises Chaice (249), Trey Sweeney (273)
Every Dynasty start-up draft has that one guy who goes all out for prospects, completely forsaking the present in the hopes of building an eventual juggernaut. Chris did it about as well as anyone could, especially when you consider that some of his non-prospect picks include recent prospects like Jackson Chourio, James Wood, Eury Perez, Heston Kjerstad, Taj Bradley, and Noelvi Marte. There are no guarantees with prospects, of course -- that's why they're called prospects -- but Chris has given himself enough bites at the apple to ensure a bright future. He'll almost certainly finish last this year, though.
10) Jake Holland, The Cutoff Man podcast
@jakebaseball17
Prospects: Bubba Chandler (82), Jac Caglianone (106), Samuel Basallo (130), Chase DeLauter (135), Christian Moore (154), Jacob Wilson (159), Aidan Miller (207), Noble Meyer (250)
While I like many of Jake's individual picks (Basallo at 130 got a big reaction in the chat), his lineup is left with major holes at first base (Jonathan Aranda) and shortstop (Jacob Wilson), which is the ultimate no-no in a small-lineup format. He's given himself a nice young nucleus, though, highlighted by Kyle Tucker, Jackson Merrill, and Michael Harris on the hitting side and Tarik Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Spencer Schwellenbach on the pitching side. It's also theoretically possible that Aranda and Wilson (or, later, Caglianone and Miller) work out.
11) Anthony Kates, SportsEthos
@akfantasybb
Prospects: Kumar Rocker (110), Colson Montgomery (131), Brandon Sproat (134), Cade Horton (206), Xavier Isaac (251), Sawyer Gipson-Long (302)
Anthony's roster is a nice mix of young and old with a chance of competing in the short term, though I'd feel better about that if he invested a little more up the middle (Luis Garcia at second base and Carlos Correa at shortstop) and had some extra starting pitchers ready to go on his bench. I'm not in love with his prospect choices either, though to be fair, he didn't invest much in them.
12) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid
@GeorgeKurtz
Prospects: Colt Emerson (85), Charlie Condon (132), Carson Williams (205), Owen Caissie (229), Jett Williams (253)
George started his draft with three guys (Mookie Betts, Zach Wheeler, and Freddie Freeman) on the wrong side of 30, and while he tried to buy it back with picks like Jackson Holliday in Round 5 and Jared Jones in Round 7, he eventually settled into drafting a bunch of old guys nobody else wanted, like Mike Trout in Round 13, Christian Yelich in Round 14 and J.T. Realmuto in Round 19. He's clearly in win-now mode, though his prospects are high-end enough that the eventual rebuild may not be so painful.
There's the team-by-team breakdown. Now, for the full results.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Judge CF NYY
|3
|Tim Kanak
|J. Soto RF NYM
|4
|Jeremy Olenek
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|5
|Scott White
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|6
|Derek Blake
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|7
|Doc Eisenhauer
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|8
|Matt Morris
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|9
|Chris Rossi
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|10
|Jake Holland
|T. Skubal SP DET
|11
|Anthony Kates
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|12
|George Kurtz
|M. Betts SS LAD
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Kurtz
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|14
|Anthony Kates
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|15
|Jake Holland
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|16
|Chris Rossi
|J. Wood LF WAS
|17
|Matt Morris
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|18
|Doc Eisenhauer
|W. Langford LF TEX
|19
|Derek Blake
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|20
|Scott White
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|21
|Jeremy Olenek
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|22
|Tim Kanak
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|23
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|24
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Duran CF BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|26
|Raymond Atherton
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|27
|Tim Kanak
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|28
|Jeremy Olenek
|C. Ragans SP KC
|29
|Scott White
|F. Tatis RF SD
|30
|Derek Blake
|C. Seager SS TEX
|31
|Doc Eisenhauer
|T. Turner SS PHI
|32
|Matt Morris
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|33
|Chris Rossi
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|34
|Jake Holland
|J. Merrill CF SD
|35
|Anthony Kates
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|36
|George Kurtz
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Kurtz
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|38
|Anthony Kates
|B. Miller SP SEA
|39
|Jake Holland
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|40
|Chris Rossi
|E. Perez SP MIA
|41
|Matt Morris
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|42
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|43
|Derek Blake
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|44
|Scott White
|W. Contreras C MIL
|45
|Jeremy Olenek
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|46
|Tim Kanak
|M. McLain SS CIN
|47
|Raymond Atherton
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|48
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Anthony CF BOS
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Mitchell
|W. Jenkins CF MIN
|50
|Raymond Atherton
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|51
|Tim Kanak
|S. Strider SP ATL
|52
|Jeremy Olenek
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|53
|Scott White
|M. Machado 3B SD
|54
|Derek Blake
|R. Greene LF DET
|55
|Doc Eisenhauer
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|56
|Matt Morris
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|57
|Chris Rossi
|D. Crews RF WAS
|58
|Jake Holland
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|59
|Anthony Kates
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|60
|George Kurtz
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Kurtz
|L. Robert CF CHW
|62
|Anthony Kates
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|63
|Jake Holland
|M. Harris CF ATL
|64
|Chris Rossi
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|65
|Matt Morris
|C. Sale SP ATL
|66
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|67
|Derek Blake
|D. Cease SP SD
|68
|Scott White
|T. Bazzana 2B CLE
|69
|Jeremy Olenek
|N. Kurtz 1B ATH
|70
|Tim Kanak
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|71
|Raymond Atherton
|A. Painter SP PHI
|72
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|74
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Jobe RP DET
|75
|Tim Kanak
|E. Rodriguez CF MIN
|76
|Jeremy Olenek
|L. Butler RF ATH
|77
|Scott White
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|78
|Derek Blake
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|79
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|80
|Matt Morris
|G. Cole SP NYY
|81
|Chris Rossi
|N. Schultz SP CHW
|82
|Jake Holland
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|83
|Anthony Kates
|J. Steele SP CHC
|84
|George Kurtz
|J. Jones SP PIT
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Kurtz
|C. Emerson SS SEA
|86
|Anthony Kates
|B. Ober SP MIN
|87
|Jake Holland
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|88
|Chris Rossi
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|89
|Matt Morris
|S. Walcott SS TEX
|90
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. King SP SD
|91
|Derek Blake
|H. Greene SP CIN
|92
|Scott White
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|93
|Jeremy Olenek
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|94
|Tim Kanak
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|95
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|96
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Clark CF DET
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Mayo 3B BAL
|98
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Eldridge 1B SF
|99
|Tim Kanak
|H. Ramos CF SF
|100
|Jeremy Olenek
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|101
|Scott White
|L. Webb SP SF
|102
|Derek Blake
|B. Snell SP LAD
|103
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Walker RF STL
|104
|Matt Morris
|M. Fried SP NYY
|105
|Chris Rossi
|L. De Vries SS SD
|106
|Jake Holland
|J. Caglianone 1B KC
|107
|Anthony Kates
|C. Correa SS MIN
|108
|George Kurtz
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Kurtz
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|110
|Anthony Kates
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|111
|Jake Holland
|E. Clase RP CLE
|112
|Chris Rossi
|J. Lawlar SS ARI
|113
|Matt Morris
|D. Williams RP NYY
|114
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Miller RP ATH
|115
|Derek Blake
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|116
|Scott White
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|117
|Jeremy Olenek
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|118
|Tim Kanak
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|119
|Raymond Atherton
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|120
|Chris Mitchell
|A. Nola SP PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Mitchell
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|122
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|123
|Tim Kanak
|W. Adames SS SF
|124
|Jeremy Olenek
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|125
|Scott White
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|126
|Derek Blake
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|127
|Doc Eisenhauer
|D. Rushing C LAD
|128
|Matt Morris
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|129
|Chris Rossi
|B. Woo SP SEA
|130
|Jake Holland
|S. Basallo C BAL
|131
|Anthony Kates
|C. Montgomery SS CHW
|132
|George Kurtz
|C. Condon LF COL
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Kurtz
|J. Hader RP HOU
|134
|Anthony Kates
|B. Sproat SP NYM
|135
|Jake Holland
|C. DeLauter RF CLE
|136
|Chris Rossi
|J. Wetherholt SS STL
|137
|Matt Morris
|J. Made SS MIL
|138
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|139
|Derek Blake
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|140
|Scott White
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|141
|Jeremy Olenek
|H. Brown SP HOU
|142
|Tim Kanak
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|143
|Raymond Atherton
|K. McGonigle SS DET
|144
|Chris Mitchell
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|146
|Raymond Atherton
|K. Senga SP NYM
|147
|Tim Kanak
|S. Baz SP TB
|148
|Jeremy Olenek
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|149
|Scott White
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|150
|Derek Blake
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|151
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|152
|Matt Morris
|T. Sykora SP WAS
|153
|Chris Rossi
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|154
|Jake Holland
|C. Moore 2B LAA
|155
|Anthony Kates
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|156
|George Kurtz
|M. Trout CF LAA
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Kurtz
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|158
|Anthony Kates
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|159
|Jake Holland
|J. Wilson SS ATH
|160
|Chris Rossi
|S. Steer LF CIN
|161
|Matt Morris
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|162
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Helsley RP STL
|163
|Derek Blake
|E. Carter LF TEX
|164
|Scott White
|C. Burns SP CIN
|165
|Jeremy Olenek
|L. Keaschall 2B MIN
|166
|Tim Kanak
|S. Gray SP STL
|167
|Raymond Atherton
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|168
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Francis RP TOR
|170
|Raymond Atherton
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|171
|Tim Kanak
|J. De Paula RF LAD
|172
|Jeremy Olenek
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|173
|Scott White
|H. Smith SP CHW
|174
|Derek Blake
|C. Dollander SP COL
|175
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|176
|Matt Morris
|A. Santander RF TOR
|177
|Chris Rossi
|H. Kjerstad LF BAL
|178
|Jake Holland
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|179
|Anthony Kates
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|180
|George Kurtz
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|George Kurtz
|L. Gil SP NYY
|182
|Anthony Kates
|W. Contreras C STL
|183
|Jake Holland
|S. Perez C KC
|184
|Chris Rossi
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|185
|Matt Morris
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|186
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|187
|Derek Blake
|Z. Hope LF LAD
|188
|Scott White
|M. Mayer SS BOS
|189
|Jeremy Olenek
|R. Olson SP DET
|190
|Tim Kanak
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|191
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|192
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|194
|Raymond Atherton
|J. Duran RP MIN
|195
|Tim Kanak
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|196
|Jeremy Olenek
|R. Walker RP SF
|197
|Scott White
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|198
|Derek Blake
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|199
|Doc Eisenhauer
|S. Lugo SP KC
|200
|Matt Morris
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|201
|Chris Rossi
|M. Ballesteros C CHC
|202
|Jake Holland
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|203
|Anthony Kates
|T. Megill RP MIL
|204
|George Kurtz
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|George Kurtz
|C. Williams SS TB
|206
|Anthony Kates
|C. Horton SP CHC
|207
|Jake Holland
|A. Miller SS PHI
|208
|Chris Rossi
|L. Montes RF SEA
|209
|Matt Morris
|T. Houck SP BOS
|210
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Burleson RF STL
|211
|Derek Blake
|C. Collier 3B CIN
|212
|Scott White
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|213
|Jeremy Olenek
|R. Lowder SP CIN
|214
|Tim Kanak
|G. Williams SP CLE
|215
|Raymond Atherton
|Z. Matthews SP MIN
|216
|Chris Mitchell
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Chris Mitchell
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|218
|Raymond Atherton
|W. Smith C LAD
|219
|Tim Kanak
|T. Scott RP LAD
|220
|Jeremy Olenek
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|221
|Scott White
|T. White SP MIA
|222
|Derek Blake
|K. Teel C CHW
|223
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Winn SS STL
|224
|Matt Morris
|F. Arias SS BOS
|225
|Chris Rossi
|T. Bradley SP TB
|226
|Jake Holland
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|227
|Anthony Kates
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|228
|George Kurtz
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|George Kurtz
|O. Caissie RF CHC
|230
|Anthony Kates
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|231
|Jake Holland
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|232
|Chris Rossi
|T. Hence SP STL
|233
|Matt Morris
|F. Celesten SS SEA
|234
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|235
|Derek Blake
|B. Doyle CF COL
|236
|Scott White
|I. Happ LF CHC
|237
|Jeremy Olenek
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|238
|Tim Kanak
|A. Rosario SP TEX
|239
|Raymond Atherton
|H. Kim 2B LAD
|240
|Chris Mitchell
|V. Robles CF SEA
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Chris Mitchell
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|242
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Miller SP LAD
|243
|Tim Kanak
|J. Chourio CF CLE
|244
|Jeremy Olenek
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|245
|Scott White
|M. Gore SP WAS
|246
|Derek Blake
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|247
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|248
|Matt Morris
|K. Griffin SS PIT
|249
|Chris Rossi
|M. Chace SP PHI
|250
|Jake Holland
|N. Meyer SP MIA
|251
|Anthony Kates
|X. Isaac 1B TB
|252
|George Kurtz
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|George Kurtz
|J. Williams SS NYM
|254
|Anthony Kates
|J. India 2B KC
|255
|Jake Holland
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|256
|Chris Rossi
|N. Marte 3B CIN
|257
|Matt Morris
|E. Salas C SD
|258
|Doc Eisenhauer
|N. Jones LF COL
|259
|Derek Blake
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|260
|Scott White
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|261
|Jeremy Olenek
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|262
|Tim Kanak
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|263
|Raymond Atherton
|R. Suarez RP SD
|264
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Ray SP SF
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Chris Mitchell
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|266
|Raymond Atherton
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|267
|Tim Kanak
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|268
|Jeremy Olenek
|H. Wesneski RP HOU
|269
|Scott White
|K. Bubic RP KC
|270
|Derek Blake
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|271
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Jung 3B DET
|272
|Matt Morris
|J. Farmelo CF SEA
|273
|Chris Rossi
|T. Sweeney SS DET
|274
|Jake Holland
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|275
|Anthony Kates
|W. Castro LF MIN
|276
|George Kurtz
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|George Kurtz
|K. Yates RP LAD
|278
|Anthony Kates
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|279
|Jake Holland
|J. Profar LF ATL
|280
|Chris Rossi
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|281
|Matt Morris
|C. Dana SP LAA
|282
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Ramirez C MIA
|283
|Derek Blake
|E. Quintero CF LAD
|284
|Scott White
|M. Keller SP PIT
|285
|Jeremy Olenek
|A. Smith CF TB
|286
|Tim Kanak
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|287
|Raymond Atherton
|L. Giolito SP BOS
|288
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Bello SP BOS
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|Chris Mitchell
|K. Higashioka C TEX
|290
|Raymond Atherton
|B. Rainer SS DET
|291
|Tim Kanak
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|292
|Jeremy Olenek
|D. Festa SP MIN
|293
|Scott White
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|294
|Derek Blake
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|295
|Doc Eisenhauer
|D. Thorpe SP CHW
|296
|Matt Morris
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|297
|Chris Rossi
|P. Hodge RP CHC
|298
|Jake Holland
|J. Misiorowski SP MIL
|299
|Anthony Kates
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|300
|George Kurtz
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|George Kurtz
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|302
|Anthony Kates
|S. Gipson-Long SP DET
|303
|Jake Holland
|J. Springs SP ATH
|304
|Chris Rossi
|L. Weaver RP NYY
|305
|Matt Morris
|E. Tovar SS COL
|306
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Briceno C DET
|307
|Derek Blake
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|308
|Scott White
|J. Susana SP WAS
|309
|Jeremy Olenek
|K. Harrison SP SF
|310
|Tim Kanak
|M. McGreevy SP STL
|311
|Raymond Atherton
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|312
|Chris Mitchell
|S. Caba SS PHI
|Chris Mitchell
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|24
|J. Duran CF BOS
|3
|25
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|4
|48
|R. Anthony CF BOS
|5
|49
|W. Jenkins CF MIN
|6
|72
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|7
|73
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|8
|96
|M. Clark CF DET
|9
|97
|C. Mayo 3B BAL
|10
|120
|A. Nola SP PHI
|11
|121
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|12
|144
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|13
|145
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|14
|168
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|15
|169
|B. Francis RP TOR
|16
|192
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|17
|193
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|18
|216
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|19
|217
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|20
|240
|V. Robles CF SEA
|21
|241
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|22
|264
|R. Ray SP SF
|23
|265
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|24
|288
|B. Bello SP BOS
|25
|289
|K. Higashioka C TEX
|26
|312
|S. Caba SS PHI
|Raymond Atherton
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|23
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|3
|26
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|4
|47
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|50
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|6
|71
|A. Painter SP PHI
|7
|74
|J. Jobe RP DET
|8
|95
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|9
|98
|B. Eldridge 1B SF
|10
|119
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|11
|122
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|12
|143
|K. McGonigle SS DET
|13
|146
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|167
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|15
|170
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|16
|191
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|17
|194
|J. Duran RP MIN
|18
|215
|Z. Matthews SP MIN
|19
|218
|W. Smith C LAD
|20
|239
|H. Kim 2B LAD
|21
|242
|B. Miller SP LAD
|22
|263
|R. Suarez RP SD
|23
|266
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|24
|287
|L. Giolito SP BOS
|25
|290
|B. Rainer SS DET
|26
|311
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|Tim Kanak
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|22
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|27
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|4
|46
|M. McLain SS CIN
|5
|51
|S. Strider SP ATL
|6
|70
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|7
|75
|E. Rodriguez CF MIN
|8
|94
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|9
|99
|H. Ramos CF SF
|10
|118
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|11
|123
|W. Adames SS SF
|12
|142
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|13
|147
|S. Baz SP TB
|14
|166
|S. Gray SP STL
|15
|171
|J. De Paula RF LAD
|16
|190
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|17
|195
|K. Bradish SP BAL
|18
|214
|G. Williams SP CLE
|19
|219
|T. Scott RP LAD
|20
|238
|A. Rosario SP TEX
|21
|243
|J. Chourio CF CLE
|22
|262
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|23
|267
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|24
|286
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|25
|291
|L. Nootbaar RF STL
|26
|310
|M. McGreevy SP STL
|Jeremy Olenek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|21
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|3
|28
|C. Ragans SP KC
|4
|45
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|5
|52
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|6
|69
|N. Kurtz 1B ATH
|7
|76
|L. Butler RF ATH
|8
|93
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|9
|100
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|10
|117
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|11
|124
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|12
|141
|H. Brown SP HOU
|13
|148
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|14
|165
|L. Keaschall 2B MIN
|15
|172
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|16
|189
|R. Olson SP DET
|17
|196
|R. Walker RP SF
|18
|213
|R. Lowder SP CIN
|19
|220
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|20
|237
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|21
|244
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|22
|261
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|23
|268
|H. Wesneski RP HOU
|24
|285
|A. Smith CF TB
|25
|292
|D. Festa SP MIN
|26
|309
|K. Harrison SP SF
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|20
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|3
|29
|F. Tatis RF SD
|4
|44
|W. Contreras C MIL
|5
|53
|M. Machado 3B SD
|6
|68
|T. Bazzana 2B CLE
|7
|77
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|8
|92
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|9
|101
|L. Webb SP SF
|10
|116
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|11
|125
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|12
|140
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|13
|149
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|14
|164
|C. Burns SP CIN
|15
|173
|H. Smith SP CHW
|16
|188
|M. Mayer SS BOS
|17
|197
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|18
|212
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|19
|221
|T. White SP MIA
|20
|236
|I. Happ LF CHC
|21
|245
|M. Gore SP WAS
|22
|260
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|23
|269
|K. Bubic RP KC
|24
|284
|M. Keller SP PIT
|25
|293
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|26
|308
|J. Susana SP WAS
|Derek Blake
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|19
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|3
|30
|C. Seager SS TEX
|4
|43
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|5
|54
|R. Greene LF DET
|6
|67
|D. Cease SP SD
|7
|78
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|8
|91
|H. Greene SP CIN
|9
|102
|B. Snell SP LAD
|10
|115
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|11
|126
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|12
|139
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|13
|150
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|14
|163
|E. Carter LF TEX
|15
|174
|C. Dollander SP COL
|16
|187
|Z. Hope LF LAD
|17
|198
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|18
|211
|C. Collier 3B CIN
|19
|222
|K. Teel C CHW
|20
|235
|B. Doyle CF COL
|21
|246
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|22
|259
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|23
|270
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|24
|283
|E. Quintero CF LAD
|25
|294
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|26
|307
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|Doc Eisenhauer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|2
|18
|W. Langford LF TEX
|3
|31
|T. Turner SS PHI
|4
|42
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|5
|55
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|6
|66
|A. Bregman 3B HOU
|7
|79
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|8
|90
|M. King SP SD
|9
|103
|J. Walker RF STL
|10
|114
|M. Miller RP ATH
|11
|127
|D. Rushing C LAD
|12
|138
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|13
|151
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|14
|162
|R. Helsley RP STL
|15
|175
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|16
|186
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|17
|199
|S. Lugo SP KC
|18
|210
|A. Burleson RF STL
|19
|223
|M. Winn SS STL
|20
|234
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|21
|247
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|22
|258
|N. Jones LF COL
|23
|271
|J. Jung 3B DET
|24
|282
|A. Ramirez C MIA
|25
|295
|D. Thorpe SP CHW
|26
|306
|J. Briceno C DET
|Matt Morris
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|17
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|32
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|4
|41
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|5
|56
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|6
|65
|C. Sale SP ATL
|7
|80
|G. Cole SP NYY
|8
|89
|S. Walcott SS TEX
|9
|104
|M. Fried SP NYY
|10
|113
|D. Williams RP NYY
|11
|128
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|12
|137
|J. Made SS MIL
|13
|152
|T. Sykora SP WAS
|14
|161
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|15
|176
|A. Santander RF TOR
|16
|185
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|17
|200
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|18
|209
|T. Houck SP BOS
|19
|224
|F. Arias SS BOS
|20
|233
|F. Celesten SS SEA
|21
|248
|K. Griffin SS PIT
|22
|257
|E. Salas C SD
|23
|272
|J. Farmelo CF SEA
|24
|281
|C. Dana SP LAA
|25
|296
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|26
|305
|E. Tovar SS COL
|Chris Rossi
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|2
|16
|J. Wood LF WAS
|3
|33
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|4
|40
|E. Perez SP MIA
|5
|57
|D. Crews RF WAS
|6
|64
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|7
|81
|N. Schultz SP CHW
|8
|88
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|9
|105
|L. De Vries SS SD
|10
|112
|J. Lawlar SS ARI
|11
|129
|B. Woo SP SEA
|12
|136
|J. Wetherholt SS STL
|13
|153
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|14
|160
|S. Steer LF CIN
|15
|177
|H. Kjerstad LF BAL
|16
|184
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|17
|201
|M. Ballesteros C CHC
|18
|208
|L. Montes RF SEA
|19
|225
|T. Bradley SP TB
|20
|232
|T. Hence SP STL
|21
|249
|M. Chace SP PHI
|22
|256
|N. Marte 3B CIN
|23
|273
|T. Sweeney SS DET
|24
|280
|J. Jung 3B TEX
|25
|297
|P. Hodge RP CHC
|26
|304
|L. Weaver RP NYY
|Jake Holland
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|T. Skubal SP DET
|2
|15
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|3
|34
|J. Merrill CF SD
|4
|39
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|5
|58
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|6
|63
|M. Harris CF ATL
|7
|82
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|8
|87
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|9
|106
|J. Caglianone 1B KC
|10
|111
|E. Clase RP CLE
|11
|130
|S. Basallo C BAL
|12
|135
|C. DeLauter RF CLE
|13
|154
|C. Moore 2B LAA
|14
|159
|J. Wilson SS ATH
|15
|178
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|16
|183
|S. Perez C KC
|17
|202
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|18
|207
|A. Miller SS PHI
|19
|226
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|20
|231
|J. Aranda 1B TB
|21
|250
|N. Meyer SP MIA
|22
|255
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|23
|274
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|24
|279
|J. Profar LF ATL
|25
|298
|J. Misiorowski SP MIL
|26
|303
|J. Springs SP ATH
|Anthony Kates
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|14
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|3
|35
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|38
|B. Miller SP SEA
|5
|59
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|6
|62
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|7
|83
|J. Steele SP CHC
|8
|86
|B. Ober SP MIN
|9
|107
|C. Correa SS MIN
|10
|110
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|11
|131
|C. Montgomery SS CHW
|12
|134
|B. Sproat SP NYM
|13
|155
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|14
|158
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|15
|179
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|16
|182
|W. Contreras C STL
|17
|203
|T. Megill RP MIL
|18
|206
|C. Horton SP CHC
|19
|227
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|20
|230
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|21
|251
|X. Isaac 1B TB
|22
|254
|J. India 2B KC
|23
|275
|W. Castro LF MIN
|24
|278
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|25
|299
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|26
|302
|S. Gipson-Long SP DET
|George Kurtz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Betts SS LAD
|2
|13
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|3
|36
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|4
|37
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|5
|60
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|6
|61
|L. Robert CF CHW
|7
|84
|J. Jones SP PIT
|8
|85
|C. Emerson SS SEA
|9
|108
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|10
|109
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|11
|132
|C. Condon LF COL
|12
|133
|J. Hader RP HOU
|13
|156
|M. Trout CF LAA
|14
|157
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|15
|180
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|16
|181
|L. Gil SP NYY
|17
|204
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|18
|205
|C. Williams SS TB
|19
|228
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|20
|229
|O. Caissie RF CHC
|21
|252
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|22
|253
|J. Williams SS NYM
|23
|276
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|24
|277
|K. Yates RP LAD
|25
|300
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|26
|301
|W. Buehler SP BOS