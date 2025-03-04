marcell-ozuna.jpg

I did something I said I wouldn't do: I took Elly De La Cruz with the fourth pick of a draft, making him the first player selected after the obvious top three of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt.

Part of it owes to the encouraging reports of his shorter, quicker stroke this spring, but a bigger part of it owes to the scoring format -- a Yahoo-style Head-to-Head categories league with only 10 lineup spots (the usual eight plus two DH) to balance the five hitting categories.

With so few lineup spots and so many hitting categories, there isn't room to dilly-dally. You need players who can really put a dent in a category -- without fear of overdoing it since any excess only improves your chances of winning that category every week -- and there is no clearer dominator of any one category than De La Cruz. If he takes the step forward many hope he will, he may dominate more than one.

So that was my thinking behind the De La Cruz pick, and it was also the thinking behind taking Tarik Skubal in Round 2, something I also said I wouldn't do. Partly I never imagined he'd make it to Pick 21, and then when he did, I decided that the surefire advantage he offers in ERA and WHIP was too good to pass up in a format where every week is a struggle to win as many categories as possible.

This manner of thinking informed my third-round selection of Ronald Acuna, my fourth- and fifth-round selections of Marcell Ozuna and Kyle Schwarber (thank goodness for two DH spots), and my sixth-round selection of Lawrence Butler. It was basically top of mind for the entire draft. Simply put, I wanted players who could dominate at something, giving me numbers I could bank on every week instead of just here and there and maximizing the impact of the few spots I had. (Bigger risks were also justified given the caliber of hitters that go undrafted in this format).

And it seemed like most everyone subscribed to this thinking to some degree. You can see it in the higher-volume pitchers like Luis Castillo, Aaron Nola and Logan Webb slipping behind ratio darlings like Tyler Glasnow, Bryce Miller, and Spencer Schwellenbach. You can see it in a less-proven player like Dylan Crews, who figures to provide gobs of steals, if nothing else, going ahead of more-proven players who don't excel at any one particular thing, like Bryan Reynolds and Riley Greene. You can see it from this special group of drafters who made the entire thing possible:

1) Michael Waterloo, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)
2) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
3) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
5) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
6) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
7) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
8) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)
9) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
10) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
11) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
12) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

Some quick thoughts before we get to the results:

  • One hallmark of this format is daily lineup changes, which made Shohei Ohtani the obvious choice at No. 1 since you could switch him to pitcher on the days he's starting and not sacrifice too much of his hitting production. Michael Waterloo, who made the pick, did offer that he would have gone with Bobby Witt instead if the hitter version of Ohtani and the pitcher version of Ohtani were two separate players, which I understand to be the norm in Yahoo leagues.
  • The daily aspect of this format also makes relief pitchers -- even those not in line for saves -- more attractive since they can be inserted for starting pitchers who happen not to be starting that day. It's a big reason why I drafted four myself, including Lucas Erceg, who wouldn't appear to be in line for saves (though I think he actually may be). Other relievers who moved up in the draft because of this were Kirby Yates (Pick 180), Porter Hodge (188), Ben Joyce (197), A.J. Puk (201), Edwin Uceta (217), Griffin Jax (233), Luke Weaver (239), Bryan Abreu (248), Joel Payamps (252), Cade Smith (260) and Jason Adam (273).
  • This was our first draft since word broke of Spencer Steer likely beginning the year on the IL due to a shoulder issue that doesn't have a clear diagnosis or timetable, and he fell all the way to 257th, about 130 spots below ADP. I think part of the reason he slid so far is because everyone wanted to stockpile their benches with pitchers to take advantage of the daily lineups, but the thought occurred to me during the draft that I don't know why we'd take Steer ahead of Zachary Neto at this point. From a 5x5 perspective, Neto projects for better numbers than Steer, and there's at least a trajectory to his injury -- one that even put him coming back sooner than Steer. I ended up taking Neto four picks after Steer went.
  • Among the players who climbed in this draft based on spring happenings were Clay Holmes (208), who has so far taken well to his move to the rotation, flashing an expanded arsenal that should help him counteract left-handed hitters, Kristian Campbell (218), who appears to be in line for the Red Sox's second base job if he can begin to string some hits together, and Max Meyer (229), who has flashed improved velocity early on.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Michael Waterloo S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 Kayla Walz A. Judge CF NYY
3 Nick Francis B. Witt SS KC
4 Scott White E. De La Cruz SS CIN
5 B_Don G. Henderson SS BAL
6 Doc Eisenhauer J. Soto RF NYM
7 Chris Mitchell J. Rodriguez CF SEA
8 Sean Millerick J. Ramirez 3B CLE
9 Frank Stampfl K. Tucker RF CHC
10 Zac Morain C. Carroll CF ARI
11 Phil Ponebshek Y. Alvarez DH HOU
12 Nick Fox F. Tatis RF SD
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Nick Fox V. Guerrero 1B TOR
14 Phil Ponebshek P. Skenes SP PIT
15 Zac Morain F. Lindor SS NYM
16 Frank Stampfl M. Betts SS LAD
17 Sean Millerick T. Turner SS PHI
18 Chris Mitchell J. Chisholm CF NYY
19 Doc Eisenhauer B. Harper 1B PHI
20 B_Don J. Chourio LF MIL
21 Scott White T. Skubal SP DET
22 Nick Francis M. Olson 1B ATL
23 Kayla Walz F. Freeman 1B LAD
24 Michael Waterloo Z. Wheeler SP PHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Michael Waterloo K. Marte 2B ARI
26 Kayla Walz J. Duran CF BOS
27 Nick Francis G. Crochet SP BOS
28 Scott White R. Acuna RF ATL
29 B_Don J. Merrill CF SD
30 Doc Eisenhauer A. Riley 3B ATL
31 Chris Mitchell C. Ragans SP KC
32 Sean Millerick W. Contreras C MIL
33 Frank Stampfl L. Gilbert SP SEA
34 Zac Morain P. Alonso 1B NYM
35 Phil Ponebshek R. Devers 3B BOS
36 Nick Fox M. Machado 3B SD
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Nick Fox C. Seager SS TEX
38 Phil Ponebshek C. Sale SP ATL
39 Zac Morain G. Kirby SP SEA
40 Frank Stampfl C. Abrams SS WAS
41 Sean Millerick J. Altuve 2B HOU
42 Chris Mitchell O. Cruz SS PIT
43 Doc Eisenhauer W. Langford LF TEX
44 B_Don O. Albies 2B ATL
45 Scott White M. Ozuna DH ATL
46 Nick Francis B. Snell SP LAD
47 Kayla Walz C. Burnes SP ARI
48 Michael Waterloo E. Clase RP CLE
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Michael Waterloo M. Harris CF ATL
50 Kayla Walz D. Cease SP SD
51 Nick Francis J. Wood LF WAS
52 Scott White K. Schwarber DH PHI
53 B_Don B. Rooker DH ATH
54 Doc Eisenhauer G. Cole SP NYY
55 Chris Mitchell E. Diaz RP NYM
56 Sean Millerick T. Hernandez LF LAD
57 Frank Stampfl M. Semien 2B TEX
58 Zac Morain J. Hader RP HOU
59 Phil Ponebshek C. Bellinger RF NYY
60 Nick Fox F. Valdez SP HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Nick Fox D. Williams RP NYY
62 Phil Ponebshek R. Iglesias RP ATL
63 Zac Morain J. Westburg 3B BAL
64 Frank Stampfl M. Miller RP ATH
65 Sean Millerick M. King SP SD
66 Chris Mitchell Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
67 Doc Eisenhauer A. Rutschman C BAL
68 B_Don C. Walker 1B HOU
69 Scott White L. Butler RF ATH
70 Nick Francis J. deGrom SP TEX
71 Kayla Walz B. Bichette SS TOR
72 Michael Waterloo B. Doyle CF COL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Michael Waterloo S. Imanaga SP CHC
74 Kayla Walz R. Helsley RP STL
75 Nick Francis A. Bregman 3B BOS
76 Scott White J. Naylor 1B ARI
77 B_Don M. McLain SS CIN
78 Doc Eisenhauer M. Vientos 3B NYM
79 Chris Mitchell P. Lopez SP MIN
80 Sean Millerick T. Glasnow SP LAD
81 Frank Stampfl V. Pasquantino 1B KC
82 Zac Morain M. Trout CF LAA
83 Phil Ponebshek A. Santander RF TOR
84 Nick Fox M. Fried SP NYY
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Nick Fox D. Crews RF WAS
86 Phil Ponebshek B. Reynolds LF PIT
87 Zac Morain J. Caminero 3B TB
88 Frank Stampfl L. Robert CF CHW
89 Sean Millerick C. Yelich LF MIL
90 Chris Mitchell B. Ober SP MIN
91 Doc Eisenhauer R. Walker RP SF
92 B_Don R. Suarez RP SD
93 Scott White B. Miller SP SEA
94 Nick Francis F. Bautista RP BAL
95 Kayla Walz B. Turang 2B MIL
96 Michael Waterloo T. Casas 1B BOS
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Michael Waterloo S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
98 Kayla Walz A. Munoz RP SEA
99 Nick Francis S. Suzuki RF CHC
100 Scott White Y. Diaz C HOU
101 B_Don S. Perez C KC
102 Doc Eisenhauer J. Hoffman RP TOR
103 Chris Mitchell W. Adames SS SF
104 Sean Millerick L. Castillo SP SEA
105 Frank Stampfl W. Contreras C STL
106 Zac Morain L. Webb SP SF
107 Phil Ponebshek W. Smith C LAD
108 Nick Fox A. Nola SP PHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Nick Fox H. Greene SP CIN
110 Phil Ponebshek J. Steele SP CHC
111 Zac Morain C. Raleigh C SEA
112 Frank Stampfl S. Strider SP ATL
113 Sean Millerick B. Nimmo LF NYM
114 Chris Mitchell F. Peralta SP MIL
115 Doc Eisenhauer H. Brown SP HOU
116 B_Don J. Duran RP MIN
117 Scott White J. Ryan SP MIN
118 Nick Francis R. Lewis 3B MIN
119 Kayla Walz S. McClanahan SP TB
120 Michael Waterloo I. Paredes 3B HOU
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Michael Waterloo A. Garcia RF TEX
122 Kayla Walz M. Chapman 3B SF
123 Nick Francis G. Rodriguez SP BAL
124 Scott White J. Burger 1B TEX
125 B_Don R. Sasaki SP LAD
126 Doc Eisenhauer Z. Gallen SP ARI
127 Chris Mitchell L. Garcia 2B WAS
128 Sean Millerick B. Woo SP SEA
129 Frank Stampfl S. Gray SP STL
130 Zac Morain S. Kwan LF CLE
131 Phil Ponebshek J. Flaherty SP DET
132 Nick Fox B. Lowe 2B TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Nick Fox X. Edwards SS MIA
134 Phil Ponebshek B. Buxton CF MIN
135 Zac Morain S. Alcantara SP MIA
136 Frank Stampfl T. Bibee SP CLE
137 Sean Millerick T. Megill RP MIL
138 Chris Mitchell J. Realmuto C PHI
139 Doc Eisenhauer C. Estevez RP KC
140 B_Don J. Jones SP PIT
141 Scott White T. Scott RP LAD
142 Nick Francis J. Lowe RF TB
143 Kayla Walz S. Lugo SP KC
144 Michael Waterloo J. Profar LF ATL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Michael Waterloo K. Senga SP NYM
146 Kayla Walz R. Greene LF DET
147 Nick Francis A. Diaz RP CIN
148 Scott White I. Happ LF CHC
149 B_Don C. Rodon SP NYY
150 Doc Eisenhauer J. Holliday 2B BAL
151 Chris Mitchell J. Dominguez LF NYY
152 Sean Millerick N. Hoerner 2B CHC
153 Frank Stampfl R. Arozarena LF SEA
154 Zac Morain J. Romano RP PHI
155 Phil Ponebshek C. Correa SS MIN
156 Nick Fox R. Pressly RP CHC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Nick Fox J. Jobe RP DET
158 Phil Ponebshek L. Hendriks RP BOS
159 Zac Morain A. Bohm 3B PHI
160 Frank Stampfl E. Suarez 3B ARI
161 Sean Millerick R. Lopez SP ATL
162 Chris Mitchell C. Mullins CF BAL
163 Doc Eisenhauer E. Perez SP MIA
164 B_Don C. Sanchez SP PHI
165 Scott White D. Bednar RP PIT
166 Nick Francis F. Alvarez C NYM
167 Kayla Walz S. Langeliers C ATH
168 Michael Waterloo K. Jansen RP LAA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Michael Waterloo E. Tovar SS COL
170 Kayla Walz B. Francis RP TOR
171 Nick Francis X. Bogaerts 2B SD
172 Scott White P. Fairbanks RP TB
173 B_Don R. Pepiot SP TB
174 Doc Eisenhauer M. Winn SS STL
175 Chris Mitchell S. Arrighetti SP HOU
176 Sean Millerick R. Ray SP SF
177 Frank Stampfl K. Finnegan RP WAS
178 Zac Morain N. Pivetta SP SD
179 Phil Ponebshek M. Scherzer SP TOR
180 Nick Fox K. Yates RP LAD
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Nick Fox V. Robles CF SEA
182 Phil Ponebshek N. Castellanos RF PHI
183 Zac Morain A. Gimenez 2B TOR
184 Frank Stampfl L. Arraez 1B SD
185 Sean Millerick T. O'Neill LF BAL
186 Chris Mitchell Z. Gelof 2B ATH
187 Doc Eisenhauer K. Gausman SP TOR
188 B_Don P. Hodge RP CHC
189 Scott White P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
190 Nick Francis T. Story SS BOS
191 Kayla Walz B. Stott 2B PHI
192 Michael Waterloo A. Volpe SS NYY
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Michael Waterloo K. Carpenter RF DET
194 Kayla Walz C. Cowser LF BAL
195 Nick Francis J. Luzardo SP PHI
196 Scott White Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
197 B_Don B. Joyce RP LAA
198 Doc Eisenhauer E. Carter LF TEX
199 Chris Mitchell M. Toglia 1B COL
200 Sean Millerick M. Shaw 3B CHC
201 Frank Stampfl A. Puk RP ARI
202 Zac Morain C. Holmes RP NYM
203 Phil Ponebshek W. Buehler SP BOS
204 Nick Fox T. Stephenson C CIN
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Nick Fox Y. Diaz 1B TB
206 Phil Ponebshek J. Martinez RP ARI
207 Zac Morain N. Lodolo SP CIN
208 Frank Stampfl A. Chapman RP BOS
209 Sean Millerick R. Blanco SP HOU
210 Chris Mitchell M. Gore SP WAS
211 Doc Eisenhauer J. Berrios SP TOR
212 B_Don J. Soler DH LAA
213 Scott White L. Erceg RP KC
214 Nick Francis B. Woodruff SP MIL
215 Kayla Walz S. Baz SP TB
216 Michael Waterloo B. Pfaadt SP ARI
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Michael Waterloo E. Uceta RP TB
218 Kayla Walz K. Campbell 2B BOS
219 Nick Francis N. Jones LF COL
220 Scott White S. Manaea SP NYM
221 B_Don B. Singer SP CIN
222 Doc Eisenhauer R. Olson SP DET
223 Chris Mitchell J. Foley RP DET
224 Sean Millerick C. Faucher RP MIA
225 Frank Stampfl Z. Eflin SP BAL
226 Zac Morain C. Martin RP TEX
227 Phil Ponebshek G. Stanton DH NYY
228 Nick Fox L. Thomas RF CLE
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Nick Fox M. Meyer SP MIA
230 Phil Ponebshek B. Donovan LF STL
231 Zac Morain J. Pederson DH TEX
232 Frank Stampfl R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
233 Sean Millerick G. Jax RP MIN
234 Chris Mitchell T. Kinley RP COL
235 Doc Eisenhauer R. Weathers SP MIA
236 B_Don M. Muncy 3B LAD
237 Scott White N. Eovaldi SP TEX
238 Nick Francis J. Springs SP ATH
239 Kayla Walz L. Weaver RP NYY
240 Michael Waterloo G. Williams SP CLE
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Michael Waterloo J. Walker RF STL
242 Kayla Walz T. Bradley SP TB
243 Nick Francis G. Mitchell CF MIL
244 Scott White C. Bradford SP TEX
245 B_Don R. Anthony CF BOS
246 Doc Eisenhauer M. Garcia 3B KC
247 Chris Mitchell V. Vodnik RP COL
248 Sean Millerick B. Abreu RP HOU
249 Frank Stampfl Y. Darvish SP SD
250 Zac Morain G. Holmes RP ATL
251 Phil Ponebshek K. Rocker SP TEX
252 Nick Fox J. Payamps RP MIL
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 Nick Fox M. Conforto LF LAD
254 Phil Ponebshek E. Fedde SP STL
255 Zac Morain B. Chandler SP PIT
256 Frank Stampfl A. Burleson RF STL
257 Sean Millerick S. Steer LF CIN
258 Chris Mitchell R. Hoskins 1B MIL
259 Doc Eisenhauer P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
260 B_Don C. Smith RP CLE
261 Scott White Z. Neto SS LAA
262 Nick Francis D. May SP LAD
263 Kayla Walz Q. Mathews SP STL
264 Michael Waterloo T. Houck SP BOS
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Michael Waterloo L. O'Hoppe C LAA
266 Kayla Walz C. Schmidt SP NYY
267 Nick Francis O. Bido SP ATH
268 Scott White J. India 2B KC
269 B_Don A. Painter SP PHI
270 Doc Eisenhauer C. Durbin 2B MIL
271 Chris Mitchell E. Cabrera SP MIA
272 Sean Millerick C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
273 Frank Stampfl J. Adam RP SD
274 Zac Morain S. Bieber SP CLE
275 Phil Ponebshek V. Scott II CF STL
276 Nick Fox L. Rengifo 3B LAA
Team by Team
Michael Waterloo
Rd Pk Player
1 1 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 24 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
3 25 K. Marte 2B ARI
4 48 E. Clase RP CLE
5 49 M. Harris CF ATL
6 72 B. Doyle CF COL
7 73 S. Imanaga SP CHC
8 96 T. Casas 1B BOS
9 97 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
10 120 I. Paredes 3B HOU
11 121 A. Garcia RF TEX
12 144 J. Profar LF ATL
13 145 K. Senga SP NYM
14 168 K. Jansen RP LAA
15 169 E. Tovar SS COL
16 192 A. Volpe SS NYY
17 193 K. Carpenter RF DET
18 216 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
19 217 E. Uceta RP TB
20 240 G. Williams SP CLE
21 241 J. Walker RF STL
22 264 T. Houck SP BOS
23 265 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
Kayla Walz
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Judge CF NYY
2 23 F. Freeman 1B LAD
3 26 J. Duran CF BOS
4 47 C. Burnes SP ARI
5 50 D. Cease SP SD
6 71 B. Bichette SS TOR
7 74 R. Helsley RP STL
8 95 B. Turang 2B MIL
9 98 A. Munoz RP SEA
10 119 S. McClanahan SP TB
11 122 M. Chapman 3B SF
12 143 S. Lugo SP KC
13 146 R. Greene LF DET
14 167 S. Langeliers C ATH
15 170 B. Francis RP TOR
16 191 B. Stott 2B PHI
17 194 C. Cowser LF BAL
18 215 S. Baz SP TB
19 218 K. Campbell 2B BOS
20 239 L. Weaver RP NYY
21 242 T. Bradley SP TB
22 263 Q. Mathews SP STL
23 266 C. Schmidt SP NYY
Nick Francis
Rd Pk Player
1 3 B. Witt SS KC
2 22 M. Olson 1B ATL
3 27 G. Crochet SP BOS
4 46 B. Snell SP LAD
5 51 J. Wood LF WAS
6 70 J. deGrom SP TEX
7 75 A. Bregman 3B BOS
8 94 F. Bautista RP BAL
9 99 S. Suzuki RF CHC
10 118 R. Lewis 3B MIN
11 123 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
12 142 J. Lowe RF TB
13 147 A. Diaz RP CIN
14 166 F. Alvarez C NYM
15 171 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
16 190 T. Story SS BOS
17 195 J. Luzardo SP PHI
18 214 B. Woodruff SP MIL
19 219 N. Jones LF COL
20 238 J. Springs SP ATH
21 243 G. Mitchell CF MIL
22 262 D. May SP LAD
23 267 O. Bido SP ATH
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
2 21 T. Skubal SP DET
3 28 R. Acuna RF ATL
4 45 M. Ozuna DH ATL
5 52 K. Schwarber DH PHI
6 69 L. Butler RF ATH
7 76 J. Naylor 1B ARI
8 93 B. Miller SP SEA
9 100 Y. Diaz C HOU
10 117 J. Ryan SP MIN
11 124 J. Burger 1B TEX
12 141 T. Scott RP LAD
13 148 I. Happ LF CHC
14 165 D. Bednar RP PIT
15 172 P. Fairbanks RP TB
16 189 P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
17 196 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
18 213 L. Erceg RP KC
19 220 S. Manaea SP NYM
20 237 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
21 244 C. Bradford SP TEX
22 261 Z. Neto SS LAA
23 268 J. India 2B KC
B_Don
Rd Pk Player
1 5 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 20 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 29 J. Merrill CF SD
4 44 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 53 B. Rooker DH ATH
6 68 C. Walker 1B HOU
7 77 M. McLain SS CIN
8 92 R. Suarez RP SD
9 101 S. Perez C KC
10 116 J. Duran RP MIN
11 125 R. Sasaki SP LAD
12 140 J. Jones SP PIT
13 149 C. Rodon SP NYY
14 164 C. Sanchez SP PHI
15 173 R. Pepiot SP TB
16 188 P. Hodge RP CHC
17 197 B. Joyce RP LAA
18 212 J. Soler DH LAA
19 221 B. Singer SP CIN
20 236 M. Muncy 3B LAD
21 245 R. Anthony CF BOS
22 260 C. Smith RP CLE
23 269 A. Painter SP PHI
Doc Eisenhauer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Soto RF NYM
2 19 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 30 A. Riley 3B ATL
4 43 W. Langford LF TEX
5 54 G. Cole SP NYY
6 67 A. Rutschman C BAL
7 78 M. Vientos 3B NYM
8 91 R. Walker RP SF
9 102 J. Hoffman RP TOR
10 115 H. Brown SP HOU
11 126 Z. Gallen SP ARI
12 139 C. Estevez RP KC
13 150 J. Holliday 2B BAL
14 163 E. Perez SP MIA
15 174 M. Winn SS STL
16 187 K. Gausman SP TOR
17 198 E. Carter LF TEX
18 211 J. Berrios SP TOR
19 222 R. Olson SP DET
20 235 R. Weathers SP MIA
21 246 M. Garcia 3B KC
22 259 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
23 270 C. Durbin 2B MIL
Chris Mitchell
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
2 18 J. Chisholm CF NYY
3 31 C. Ragans SP KC
4 42 O. Cruz SS PIT
5 55 E. Diaz RP NYM
6 66 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
7 79 P. Lopez SP MIN
8 90 B. Ober SP MIN
9 103 W. Adames SS SF
10 114 F. Peralta SP MIL
11 127 L. Garcia 2B WAS
12 138 J. Realmuto C PHI
13 151 J. Dominguez LF NYY
14 162 C. Mullins CF BAL
15 175 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
16 186 Z. Gelof 2B ATH
17 199 M. Toglia 1B COL
18 210 M. Gore SP WAS
19 223 J. Foley RP DET
20 234 T. Kinley RP COL
21 247 V. Vodnik RP COL
22 258 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
23 271 E. Cabrera SP MIA
Sean Millerick
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 17 T. Turner SS PHI
3 32 W. Contreras C MIL
4 41 J. Altuve 2B HOU
5 56 T. Hernandez LF LAD
6 65 M. King SP SD
7 80 T. Glasnow SP LAD
8 89 C. Yelich LF MIL
9 104 L. Castillo SP SEA
10 113 B. Nimmo LF NYM
11 128 B. Woo SP SEA
12 137 T. Megill RP MIL
13 152 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
14 161 R. Lopez SP ATL
15 176 R. Ray SP SF
16 185 T. O'Neill LF BAL
17 200 M. Shaw 3B CHC
18 209 R. Blanco SP HOU
19 224 C. Faucher RP MIA
20 233 G. Jax RP MIN
21 248 B. Abreu RP HOU
22 257 S. Steer LF CIN
23 272 C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 9 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 16 M. Betts SS LAD
3 33 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 40 C. Abrams SS WAS
5 57 M. Semien 2B TEX
6 64 M. Miller RP ATH
7 81 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
8 88 L. Robert CF CHW
9 105 W. Contreras C STL
10 112 S. Strider SP ATL
11 129 S. Gray SP STL
12 136 T. Bibee SP CLE
13 153 R. Arozarena LF SEA
14 160 E. Suarez 3B ARI
15 177 K. Finnegan RP WAS
16 184 L. Arraez 1B SD
17 201 A. Puk RP ARI
18 208 A. Chapman RP BOS
19 225 Z. Eflin SP BAL
20 232 R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
21 249 Y. Darvish SP SD
22 256 A. Burleson RF STL
23 273 J. Adam RP SD
Zac Morain
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 15 F. Lindor SS NYM
3 34 P. Alonso 1B NYM
4 39 G. Kirby SP SEA
5 58 J. Hader RP HOU
6 63 J. Westburg 3B BAL
7 82 M. Trout CF LAA
8 87 J. Caminero 3B TB
9 106 L. Webb SP SF
10 111 C. Raleigh C SEA
11 130 S. Kwan LF CLE
12 135 S. Alcantara SP MIA
13 154 J. Romano RP PHI
14 159 A. Bohm 3B PHI
15 178 N. Pivetta SP SD
16 183 A. Gimenez 2B TOR
17 202 C. Holmes RP NYM
18 207 N. Lodolo SP CIN
19 226 C. Martin RP TEX
20 231 J. Pederson DH TEX
21 250 G. Holmes RP ATL
22 255 B. Chandler SP PIT
23 274 S. Bieber SP CLE
Phil Ponebshek
Rd Pk Player
1 11 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 14 P. Skenes SP PIT
3 35 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 38 C. Sale SP ATL
5 59 C. Bellinger RF NYY
6 62 R. Iglesias RP ATL
7 83 A. Santander RF TOR
8 86 B. Reynolds LF PIT
9 107 W. Smith C LAD
10 110 J. Steele SP CHC
11 131 J. Flaherty SP DET
12 134 B. Buxton CF MIN
13 155 C. Correa SS MIN
14 158 L. Hendriks RP BOS
15 179 M. Scherzer SP TOR
16 182 N. Castellanos RF PHI
17 203 W. Buehler SP BOS
18 206 J. Martinez RP ARI
19 227 G. Stanton DH NYY
20 230 B. Donovan LF STL
21 251 K. Rocker SP TEX
22 254 E. Fedde SP STL
23 275 V. Scott II CF STL
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 12 F. Tatis RF SD
2 13 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 36 M. Machado 3B SD
4 37 C. Seager SS TEX
5 60 F. Valdez SP HOU
6 61 D. Williams RP NYY
7 84 M. Fried SP NYY
8 85 D. Crews RF WAS
9 108 A. Nola SP PHI
10 109 H. Greene SP CIN
11 132 B. Lowe 2B TB
12 133 X. Edwards SS MIA
13 156 R. Pressly RP CHC
14 157 J. Jobe RP DET
15 180 K. Yates RP LAD
16 181 V. Robles CF SEA
17 204 T. Stephenson C CIN
18 205 Y. Diaz 1B TB
19 228 L. Thomas RF CLE
20 229 M. Meyer SP MIA
21 252 J. Payamps RP MIL
22 253 M. Conforto LF LAD
23 276 L. Rengifo 3B LAA