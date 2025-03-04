I did something I said I wouldn't do: I took Elly De La Cruz with the fourth pick of a draft, making him the first player selected after the obvious top three of Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bobby Witt.
Part of it owes to the encouraging reports of his shorter, quicker stroke this spring, but a bigger part of it owes to the scoring format -- a Yahoo-style Head-to-Head categories league with only 10 lineup spots (the usual eight plus two DH) to balance the five hitting categories.
With so few lineup spots and so many hitting categories, there isn't room to dilly-dally. You need players who can really put a dent in a category -- without fear of overdoing it since any excess only improves your chances of winning that category every week -- and there is no clearer dominator of any one category than De La Cruz. If he takes the step forward many hope he will, he may dominate more than one.
So that was my thinking behind the De La Cruz pick, and it was also the thinking behind taking Tarik Skubal in Round 2, something I also said I wouldn't do. Partly I never imagined he'd make it to Pick 21, and then when he did, I decided that the surefire advantage he offers in ERA and WHIP was too good to pass up in a format where every week is a struggle to win as many categories as possible.
This manner of thinking informed my third-round selection of Ronald Acuna, my fourth- and fifth-round selections of Marcell Ozuna and Kyle Schwarber (thank goodness for two DH spots), and my sixth-round selection of Lawrence Butler. It was basically top of mind for the entire draft. Simply put, I wanted players who could dominate at something, giving me numbers I could bank on every week instead of just here and there and maximizing the impact of the few spots I had. (Bigger risks were also justified given the caliber of hitters that go undrafted in this format).
And it seemed like most everyone subscribed to this thinking to some degree. You can see it in the higher-volume pitchers like Luis Castillo, Aaron Nola and Logan Webb slipping behind ratio darlings like Tyler Glasnow, Bryce Miller, and Spencer Schwellenbach. You can see it in a less-proven player like Dylan Crews, who figures to provide gobs of steals, if nothing else, going ahead of more-proven players who don't excel at any one particular thing, like Bryan Reynolds and Riley Greene. You can see it from this special group of drafters who made the entire thing possible:
1) Michael Waterloo, The Athletic (@MichaelWaterloo)
2) Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
3) Nick Francis, Nick's Picks (@nicksMLBpicks)
4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
5) B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
6) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
7) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
8) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)
9) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
10) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
11) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
12) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
Some quick thoughts before we get to the results:
- One hallmark of this format is daily lineup changes, which made Shohei Ohtani the obvious choice at No. 1 since you could switch him to pitcher on the days he's starting and not sacrifice too much of his hitting production. Michael Waterloo, who made the pick, did offer that he would have gone with Bobby Witt instead if the hitter version of Ohtani and the pitcher version of Ohtani were two separate players, which I understand to be the norm in Yahoo leagues.
- The daily aspect of this format also makes relief pitchers -- even those not in line for saves -- more attractive since they can be inserted for starting pitchers who happen not to be starting that day. It's a big reason why I drafted four myself, including Lucas Erceg, who wouldn't appear to be in line for saves (though I think he actually may be). Other relievers who moved up in the draft because of this were Kirby Yates (Pick 180), Porter Hodge (188), Ben Joyce (197), A.J. Puk (201), Edwin Uceta (217), Griffin Jax (233), Luke Weaver (239), Bryan Abreu (248), Joel Payamps (252), Cade Smith (260) and Jason Adam (273).
- This was our first draft since word broke of Spencer Steer likely beginning the year on the IL due to a shoulder issue that doesn't have a clear diagnosis or timetable, and he fell all the way to 257th, about 130 spots below ADP. I think part of the reason he slid so far is because everyone wanted to stockpile their benches with pitchers to take advantage of the daily lineups, but the thought occurred to me during the draft that I don't know why we'd take Steer ahead of Zachary Neto at this point. From a 5x5 perspective, Neto projects for better numbers than Steer, and there's at least a trajectory to his injury -- one that even put him coming back sooner than Steer. I ended up taking Neto four picks after Steer went.
- Among the players who climbed in this draft based on spring happenings were Clay Holmes (208), who has so far taken well to his move to the rotation, flashing an expanded arsenal that should help him counteract left-handed hitters, Kristian Campbell (218), who appears to be in line for the Red Sox's second base job if he can begin to string some hits together, and Max Meyer (229), who has flashed improved velocity early on.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Michael Waterloo
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|Kayla Walz
|A. Judge CF NYY
|3
|Nick Francis
|B. Witt SS KC
|4
|Scott White
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|5
|B_Don
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|6
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Soto RF NYM
|7
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|8
|Sean Millerick
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|9
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|10
|Zac Morain
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|11
|Phil Ponebshek
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|12
|Nick Fox
|F. Tatis RF SD
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Nick Fox
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|14
|Phil Ponebshek
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|15
|Zac Morain
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|16
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Betts SS LAD
|17
|Sean Millerick
|T. Turner SS PHI
|18
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|19
|Doc Eisenhauer
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|20
|B_Don
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|21
|Scott White
|T. Skubal SP DET
|22
|Nick Francis
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|23
|Kayla Walz
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|24
|Michael Waterloo
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Michael Waterloo
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|26
|Kayla Walz
|J. Duran CF BOS
|27
|Nick Francis
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|28
|Scott White
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|29
|B_Don
|J. Merrill CF SD
|30
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|31
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Ragans SP KC
|32
|Sean Millerick
|W. Contreras C MIL
|33
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|34
|Zac Morain
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|35
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|36
|Nick Fox
|M. Machado 3B SD
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Nick Fox
|C. Seager SS TEX
|38
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Sale SP ATL
|39
|Zac Morain
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|40
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|41
|Sean Millerick
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|42
|Chris Mitchell
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|43
|Doc Eisenhauer
|W. Langford LF TEX
|44
|B_Don
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|45
|Scott White
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|46
|Nick Francis
|B. Snell SP LAD
|47
|Kayla Walz
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|48
|Michael Waterloo
|E. Clase RP CLE
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Michael Waterloo
|M. Harris CF ATL
|50
|Kayla Walz
|D. Cease SP SD
|51
|Nick Francis
|J. Wood LF WAS
|52
|Scott White
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|53
|B_Don
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|54
|Doc Eisenhauer
|G. Cole SP NYY
|55
|Chris Mitchell
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|56
|Sean Millerick
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|57
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|58
|Zac Morain
|J. Hader RP HOU
|59
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|60
|Nick Fox
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Nick Fox
|D. Williams RP NYY
|62
|Phil Ponebshek
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|63
|Zac Morain
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|64
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Miller RP ATH
|65
|Sean Millerick
|M. King SP SD
|66
|Chris Mitchell
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|67
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|68
|B_Don
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|69
|Scott White
|L. Butler RF ATH
|70
|Nick Francis
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|71
|Kayla Walz
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|72
|Michael Waterloo
|B. Doyle CF COL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Michael Waterloo
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|74
|Kayla Walz
|R. Helsley RP STL
|75
|Nick Francis
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|76
|Scott White
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|77
|B_Don
|M. McLain SS CIN
|78
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|79
|Chris Mitchell
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|80
|Sean Millerick
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|81
|Frank Stampfl
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|82
|Zac Morain
|M. Trout CF LAA
|83
|Phil Ponebshek
|A. Santander RF TOR
|84
|Nick Fox
|M. Fried SP NYY
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Nick Fox
|D. Crews RF WAS
|86
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|87
|Zac Morain
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|88
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Robert CF CHW
|89
|Sean Millerick
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|90
|Chris Mitchell
|B. Ober SP MIN
|91
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Walker RP SF
|92
|B_Don
|R. Suarez RP SD
|93
|Scott White
|B. Miller SP SEA
|94
|Nick Francis
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|95
|Kayla Walz
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|96
|Michael Waterloo
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Michael Waterloo
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|98
|Kayla Walz
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|99
|Nick Francis
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|100
|Scott White
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|101
|B_Don
|S. Perez C KC
|102
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|103
|Chris Mitchell
|W. Adames SS SF
|104
|Sean Millerick
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|105
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Contreras C STL
|106
|Zac Morain
|L. Webb SP SF
|107
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Smith C LAD
|108
|Nick Fox
|A. Nola SP PHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Nick Fox
|H. Greene SP CIN
|110
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Steele SP CHC
|111
|Zac Morain
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|112
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Strider SP ATL
|113
|Sean Millerick
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|114
|Chris Mitchell
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|115
|Doc Eisenhauer
|H. Brown SP HOU
|116
|B_Don
|J. Duran RP MIN
|117
|Scott White
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|118
|Nick Francis
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|119
|Kayla Walz
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|120
|Michael Waterloo
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Michael Waterloo
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|122
|Kayla Walz
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|123
|Nick Francis
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|124
|Scott White
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|125
|B_Don
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|126
|Doc Eisenhauer
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|127
|Chris Mitchell
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|128
|Sean Millerick
|B. Woo SP SEA
|129
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Gray SP STL
|130
|Zac Morain
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|131
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|132
|Nick Fox
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Nick Fox
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|134
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|135
|Zac Morain
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|136
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|137
|Sean Millerick
|T. Megill RP MIL
|138
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|139
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Estevez RP KC
|140
|B_Don
|J. Jones SP PIT
|141
|Scott White
|T. Scott RP LAD
|142
|Nick Francis
|J. Lowe RF TB
|143
|Kayla Walz
|S. Lugo SP KC
|144
|Michael Waterloo
|J. Profar LF ATL
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Michael Waterloo
|K. Senga SP NYM
|146
|Kayla Walz
|R. Greene LF DET
|147
|Nick Francis
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|148
|Scott White
|I. Happ LF CHC
|149
|B_Don
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|150
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|151
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|152
|Sean Millerick
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|153
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|154
|Zac Morain
|J. Romano RP PHI
|155
|Phil Ponebshek
|C. Correa SS MIN
|156
|Nick Fox
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Nick Fox
|J. Jobe RP DET
|158
|Phil Ponebshek
|L. Hendriks RP BOS
|159
|Zac Morain
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|160
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|161
|Sean Millerick
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|162
|Chris Mitchell
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|163
|Doc Eisenhauer
|E. Perez SP MIA
|164
|B_Don
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|165
|Scott White
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|166
|Nick Francis
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|167
|Kayla Walz
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|168
|Michael Waterloo
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Michael Waterloo
|E. Tovar SS COL
|170
|Kayla Walz
|B. Francis RP TOR
|171
|Nick Francis
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|172
|Scott White
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|173
|B_Don
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|174
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Winn SS STL
|175
|Chris Mitchell
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|176
|Sean Millerick
|R. Ray SP SF
|177
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|178
|Zac Morain
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|179
|Phil Ponebshek
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|180
|Nick Fox
|K. Yates RP LAD
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Nick Fox
|V. Robles CF SEA
|182
|Phil Ponebshek
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|183
|Zac Morain
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|184
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|185
|Sean Millerick
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|186
|Chris Mitchell
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|187
|Doc Eisenhauer
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|188
|B_Don
|P. Hodge RP CHC
|189
|Scott White
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|190
|Nick Francis
|T. Story SS BOS
|191
|Kayla Walz
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|192
|Michael Waterloo
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Michael Waterloo
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|194
|Kayla Walz
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|195
|Nick Francis
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|196
|Scott White
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|197
|B_Don
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|198
|Doc Eisenhauer
|E. Carter LF TEX
|199
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|200
|Sean Millerick
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|201
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Puk RP ARI
|202
|Zac Morain
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|203
|Phil Ponebshek
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|204
|Nick Fox
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Nick Fox
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|206
|Phil Ponebshek
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|207
|Zac Morain
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|208
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|209
|Sean Millerick
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|210
|Chris Mitchell
|M. Gore SP WAS
|211
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|212
|B_Don
|J. Soler DH LAA
|213
|Scott White
|L. Erceg RP KC
|214
|Nick Francis
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|215
|Kayla Walz
|S. Baz SP TB
|216
|Michael Waterloo
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Michael Waterloo
|E. Uceta RP TB
|218
|Kayla Walz
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|219
|Nick Francis
|N. Jones LF COL
|220
|Scott White
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|221
|B_Don
|B. Singer SP CIN
|222
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Olson SP DET
|223
|Chris Mitchell
|J. Foley RP DET
|224
|Sean Millerick
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|225
|Frank Stampfl
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|226
|Zac Morain
|C. Martin RP TEX
|227
|Phil Ponebshek
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|228
|Nick Fox
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Nick Fox
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|230
|Phil Ponebshek
|B. Donovan LF STL
|231
|Zac Morain
|J. Pederson DH TEX
|232
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|233
|Sean Millerick
|G. Jax RP MIN
|234
|Chris Mitchell
|T. Kinley RP COL
|235
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|236
|B_Don
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|237
|Scott White
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|238
|Nick Francis
|J. Springs SP ATH
|239
|Kayla Walz
|L. Weaver RP NYY
|240
|Michael Waterloo
|G. Williams SP CLE
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Michael Waterloo
|J. Walker RF STL
|242
|Kayla Walz
|T. Bradley SP TB
|243
|Nick Francis
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|244
|Scott White
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|245
|B_Don
|R. Anthony CF BOS
|246
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|247
|Chris Mitchell
|V. Vodnik RP COL
|248
|Sean Millerick
|B. Abreu RP HOU
|249
|Frank Stampfl
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|250
|Zac Morain
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|251
|Phil Ponebshek
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|252
|Nick Fox
|J. Payamps RP MIL
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|Nick Fox
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|254
|Phil Ponebshek
|E. Fedde SP STL
|255
|Zac Morain
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|256
|Frank Stampfl
|A. Burleson RF STL
|257
|Sean Millerick
|S. Steer LF CIN
|258
|Chris Mitchell
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|259
|Doc Eisenhauer
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|260
|B_Don
|C. Smith RP CLE
|261
|Scott White
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|262
|Nick Francis
|D. May SP LAD
|263
|Kayla Walz
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|264
|Michael Waterloo
|T. Houck SP BOS
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Michael Waterloo
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|266
|Kayla Walz
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|267
|Nick Francis
|O. Bido SP ATH
|268
|Scott White
|J. India 2B KC
|269
|B_Don
|A. Painter SP PHI
|270
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|271
|Chris Mitchell
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|272
|Sean Millerick
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|273
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Adam RP SD
|274
|Zac Morain
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|275
|Phil Ponebshek
|V. Scott II CF STL
|276
|Nick Fox
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|Michael Waterloo
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|24
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|3
|25
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|4
|48
|E. Clase RP CLE
|5
|49
|M. Harris CF ATL
|6
|72
|B. Doyle CF COL
|7
|73
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|8
|96
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|9
|97
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|10
|120
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|11
|121
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|12
|144
|J. Profar LF ATL
|13
|145
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|168
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|15
|169
|E. Tovar SS COL
|16
|192
|A. Volpe SS NYY
|17
|193
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|18
|216
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|19
|217
|E. Uceta RP TB
|20
|240
|G. Williams SP CLE
|21
|241
|J. Walker RF STL
|22
|264
|T. Houck SP BOS
|23
|265
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|Kayla Walz
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|23
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|3
|26
|J. Duran CF BOS
|4
|47
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|5
|50
|D. Cease SP SD
|6
|71
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|7
|74
|R. Helsley RP STL
|8
|95
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|9
|98
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|10
|119
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|11
|122
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|12
|143
|S. Lugo SP KC
|13
|146
|R. Greene LF DET
|14
|167
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|15
|170
|B. Francis RP TOR
|16
|191
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|17
|194
|C. Cowser LF BAL
|18
|215
|S. Baz SP TB
|19
|218
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|20
|239
|L. Weaver RP NYY
|21
|242
|T. Bradley SP TB
|22
|263
|Q. Mathews SP STL
|23
|266
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|Nick Francis
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|22
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|3
|27
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|4
|46
|B. Snell SP LAD
|5
|51
|J. Wood LF WAS
|6
|70
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|7
|75
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|8
|94
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|9
|99
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|10
|118
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|11
|123
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|12
|142
|J. Lowe RF TB
|13
|147
|A. Diaz RP CIN
|14
|166
|F. Alvarez C NYM
|15
|171
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|16
|190
|T. Story SS BOS
|17
|195
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|18
|214
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|19
|219
|N. Jones LF COL
|20
|238
|J. Springs SP ATH
|21
|243
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|22
|262
|D. May SP LAD
|23
|267
|O. Bido SP ATH
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|2
|21
|T. Skubal SP DET
|3
|28
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|4
|45
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|5
|52
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|6
|69
|L. Butler RF ATH
|7
|76
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|8
|93
|B. Miller SP SEA
|9
|100
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|10
|117
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|11
|124
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|12
|141
|T. Scott RP LAD
|13
|148
|I. Happ LF CHC
|14
|165
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|15
|172
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|16
|189
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|17
|196
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|18
|213
|L. Erceg RP KC
|19
|220
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|20
|237
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|21
|244
|C. Bradford SP TEX
|22
|261
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|23
|268
|J. India 2B KC
|B_Don
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|20
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|3
|29
|J. Merrill CF SD
|4
|44
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|53
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|6
|68
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|7
|77
|M. McLain SS CIN
|8
|92
|R. Suarez RP SD
|9
|101
|S. Perez C KC
|10
|116
|J. Duran RP MIN
|11
|125
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|12
|140
|J. Jones SP PIT
|13
|149
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|14
|164
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|15
|173
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|16
|188
|P. Hodge RP CHC
|17
|197
|B. Joyce RP LAA
|18
|212
|J. Soler DH LAA
|19
|221
|B. Singer SP CIN
|20
|236
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|21
|245
|R. Anthony CF BOS
|22
|260
|C. Smith RP CLE
|23
|269
|A. Painter SP PHI
|Doc Eisenhauer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|19
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|30
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|4
|43
|W. Langford LF TEX
|5
|54
|G. Cole SP NYY
|6
|67
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|7
|78
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|8
|91
|R. Walker RP SF
|9
|102
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|10
|115
|H. Brown SP HOU
|11
|126
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|12
|139
|C. Estevez RP KC
|13
|150
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|14
|163
|E. Perez SP MIA
|15
|174
|M. Winn SS STL
|16
|187
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|17
|198
|E. Carter LF TEX
|18
|211
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|19
|222
|R. Olson SP DET
|20
|235
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|21
|246
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|22
|259
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|23
|270
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|Chris Mitchell
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|2
|18
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|3
|31
|C. Ragans SP KC
|4
|42
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|5
|55
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|6
|66
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|7
|79
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|8
|90
|B. Ober SP MIN
|9
|103
|W. Adames SS SF
|10
|114
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|11
|127
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|12
|138
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|13
|151
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|14
|162
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|15
|175
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|16
|186
|Z. Gelof 2B ATH
|17
|199
|M. Toglia 1B COL
|18
|210
|M. Gore SP WAS
|19
|223
|J. Foley RP DET
|20
|234
|T. Kinley RP COL
|21
|247
|V. Vodnik RP COL
|22
|258
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|23
|271
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|Sean Millerick
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|17
|T. Turner SS PHI
|3
|32
|W. Contreras C MIL
|4
|41
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|5
|56
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|6
|65
|M. King SP SD
|7
|80
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|8
|89
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|9
|104
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|10
|113
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|11
|128
|B. Woo SP SEA
|12
|137
|T. Megill RP MIL
|13
|152
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|14
|161
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|15
|176
|R. Ray SP SF
|16
|185
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|17
|200
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|18
|209
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|19
|224
|C. Faucher RP MIA
|20
|233
|G. Jax RP MIN
|21
|248
|B. Abreu RP HOU
|22
|257
|S. Steer LF CIN
|23
|272
|C. Encarnacion-Strand 1B CIN
|Frank Stampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|2
|16
|M. Betts SS LAD
|3
|33
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|4
|40
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|5
|57
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|6
|64
|M. Miller RP ATH
|7
|81
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|8
|88
|L. Robert CF CHW
|9
|105
|W. Contreras C STL
|10
|112
|S. Strider SP ATL
|11
|129
|S. Gray SP STL
|12
|136
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|13
|153
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|14
|160
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|15
|177
|K. Finnegan RP WAS
|16
|184
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|17
|201
|A. Puk RP ARI
|18
|208
|A. Chapman RP BOS
|19
|225
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|20
|232
|R. Mountcastle 1B BAL
|21
|249
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|22
|256
|A. Burleson RF STL
|23
|273
|J. Adam RP SD
|Zac Morain
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|15
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|3
|34
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|4
|39
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|5
|58
|J. Hader RP HOU
|6
|63
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|7
|82
|M. Trout CF LAA
|8
|87
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|9
|106
|L. Webb SP SF
|10
|111
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|11
|130
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|12
|135
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|13
|154
|J. Romano RP PHI
|14
|159
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|15
|178
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|16
|183
|A. Gimenez 2B TOR
|17
|202
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|18
|207
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|19
|226
|C. Martin RP TEX
|20
|231
|J. Pederson DH TEX
|21
|250
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|22
|255
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|23
|274
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|Phil Ponebshek
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|14
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|3
|35
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|4
|38
|C. Sale SP ATL
|5
|59
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|6
|62
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|7
|83
|A. Santander RF TOR
|8
|86
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|9
|107
|W. Smith C LAD
|10
|110
|J. Steele SP CHC
|11
|131
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|12
|134
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|13
|155
|C. Correa SS MIN
|14
|158
|L. Hendriks RP BOS
|15
|179
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|16
|182
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|17
|203
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|18
|206
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|19
|227
|G. Stanton DH NYY
|20
|230
|B. Donovan LF STL
|21
|251
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|22
|254
|E. Fedde SP STL
|23
|275
|V. Scott II CF STL
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|F. Tatis RF SD
|2
|13
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|36
|M. Machado 3B SD
|4
|37
|C. Seager SS TEX
|5
|60
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|6
|61
|D. Williams RP NYY
|7
|84
|M. Fried SP NYY
|8
|85
|D. Crews RF WAS
|9
|108
|A. Nola SP PHI
|10
|109
|H. Greene SP CIN
|11
|132
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|12
|133
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|13
|156
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|14
|157
|J. Jobe RP DET
|15
|180
|K. Yates RP LAD
|16
|181
|V. Robles CF SEA
|17
|204
|T. Stephenson C CIN
|18
|205
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|19
|228
|L. Thomas RF CLE
|20
|229
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|21
|252
|J. Payamps RP MIL
|22
|253
|M. Conforto LF LAD
|23
|276
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA