Seeing as this is our last mock draft for the 2025 season, I should take this opportunity to address an issue that's come up over and over again in our Head-to-Head points leagues.
We have to talk about first base.
I've written elsewhere that it's the position where you're most likely to get boxed out, but that goes double in Head-to-Head points, where fallback options like Jake Burger, Michael Toglia, and Ryan Mountcastle are rendered toothless. With walks registering a point each and strikeouts revoking half a point, those three simply don't have the plate discipline to measure up. You could start them in an emergency, sure, but you don't want your roster in emergency mode from the get-go.
So how to avoid it? The simplest way is to take a stud first baseman at the point where they normally go. Vladimir Guerrero is only realistic for those picking at the Round 1-2 turn, and Bryce Harper soon follows in the middle of Round 2. Matt Olson sometimes lasts to the middle of Round 3, and Freddie Freeman is now right there with him given the new concerns over his health (none of which scare me off of him). If you pass up those chances, you may still have a shot at Pete Alonso in Round 4, but it's no certainty.
It's a tight window, which means if you want to be sure that you're set at first base, you have to be intentional about grabbing one of those guys. You know when to do it, so just do it.
And if you don't? There are a few others who could still work, but they tend to get pushed up due to the scarcity. Josh Naylor actually went ahead of Alonso in Round 4 this time, and by the end of Round 6, a point when borderline aces were still being drafted, Cody Bellinger, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Christian Walker were all gone. Triston Casas, an upside play whose own strikeout concerns may also render him ineffective in this format, lasted only six picks into Round 7, and with that, it was game over for first base. No sneaky format specialists. No buzzy upside plays. Just a bunch of guys that you'd only care to start in an emergency.
So why bother? That's what I asked myself before waiting until the second-to-last round to grab my first baseman, Rhys Hoskins. He used to be a serviceable starter in this format and has shown signs of returning to that form this spring after a couple years afflicted by a torn ACL. It could work, but it's not where you want to be.
I could have avoided it by simply taking Matt Olson with the third pick of Round 3, so that's what I advise for you. If you don't want to have to reach for Pasquantino and don't want to have to settle for Hoskins, then just know that you're committing your second or maybe early third-round pick to one of the few good first basemen who's appropriately priced. That's the only way. I understand how tempting some of the other players in that range are, but I'd rather not put my roster in an immediate state of emergency.
For this draft, I wasn't able to secure as many industry folks, so I petitioned my Twitter followers (or X, if you prefer) to share with me their Head-to-Head points credentials and picked out the ones who made the most compelling case. They did a fine enough job of representing the format's priorities.
1) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos (@ChrisRossi701)
2) John Huerta, lucky reader who got to join in
3) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
4) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
5) Chris Baskys, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
7) Zach Ramsey, lucky reader who got to join in
8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
9) Anthony Teague, lucky reader who got to join in
10) Todd Hedberg, Fantrax (@TheToddMpls)
11) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
12) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)
A few picks of note:
- Christian Yelich was selected 54th overall, the highest I've seen him go. This is his better format, as evidenced by him averaging more points per game (3.78) than Mookie Betts (3.75) last season, but the rise here would mostly suggest that enthusiasm for him is ramping up again now that we have some reassurance following back surgery. His stroke has looked great so far.
- Willson Contreras has been surging up the rankings more uniformly than Yelich, going 64th in this one. The extra volume he figures to get by shifting to first base (while retaining his catcher eligibility, of course) should help even more in this format, but clearly, no one is sleeping on that possibility anymore.
- I unveiled my new enthusiasm for Hayden Birdsong in this draft, taking him at 190. It was an aggressive pick, but I do think he's one of the clearer breakout candidates of the spring, striking out 18 while walking none in 12 innings. In a shallower format with a waiver wire full of fallback possibilities, it generally pays to sell out for upside.
- We're still awaiting a second opinion on Jared Jones' elbow, which probably means the first opinion wasn't so favorable, and I think it's right to fear the worst in this case. Since we don't actually know, though, he still needs to be drafted, and I fell on the sword with my fourth-to-last pick (214). If it's a wasted pick, it came at a point in the draft where it does me no harm.
- Anthony Teague's entire draft was offbeat, beginning with Corey Seager in Round 2 and continuing with Naylor in Round 4, Byron Buxton in Round 8, Brandon Lowe in Round 10, and Nolan Arenado in Round 12. His pitcher picks were fairly normal by comparison, and he was among the most dogged in his pursuit of SPARPs, snatching up Kris Bubic, Nick Martinez, Drew Rasmussen, and Hayden Wesneski. It was get-your-guys sort of approach, and it added an element of spontaneity to the proceedings, as is sure to be true for your home league as well.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Chris Rossi
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|John Huerta
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|3
|Scott White
|B. Witt SS KC
|4
|Zac Morain
|J. Soto RF NYM
|5
|Chris Baskys
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|6
|Nick Fox
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|7
|Zach Ramsey
|M. Betts SS LAD
|8
|Chris Towers
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|9
|Anthony Teague
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|10
|Todd Hedberg
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|11
|Doc Eisenhauer
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|12
|Sean Millerick
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Sean Millerick
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|14
|Doc Eisenhauer
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|15
|Todd Hedberg
|T. Skubal SP DET
|16
|Anthony Teague
|C. Seager SS TEX
|17
|Chris Towers
|F. Tatis RF SD
|18
|Zach Ramsey
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|19
|Nick Fox
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|20
|Chris Baskys
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|21
|Zac Morain
|W. Contreras C MIL
|22
|Scott White
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|23
|John Huerta
|T. Turner SS PHI
|24
|Chris Rossi
|J. Duran CF BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Chris Rossi
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|26
|John Huerta
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|27
|Scott White
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|28
|Zac Morain
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|29
|Chris Baskys
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|30
|Nick Fox
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|31
|Zach Ramsey
|J. Merrill CF SD
|32
|Chris Towers
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|33
|Anthony Teague
|C. Ragans SP KC
|34
|Todd Hedberg
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|35
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Machado 3B SD
|36
|Sean Millerick
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Sean Millerick
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|38
|Doc Eisenhauer
|W. Langford LF TEX
|39
|Todd Hedberg
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|40
|Anthony Teague
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|41
|Chris Towers
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|42
|Zach Ramsey
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|43
|Nick Fox
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|44
|Chris Baskys
|C. Sale SP ATL
|45
|Zac Morain
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|46
|Scott White
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|47
|John Huerta
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|48
|Chris Rossi
|D. Cease SP SD
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Chris Rossi
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|50
|John Huerta
|B. Snell SP LAD
|51
|Scott White
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|52
|Zac Morain
|A. Santander RF TOR
|53
|Chris Baskys
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|54
|Nick Fox
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|55
|Zach Ramsey
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|56
|Chris Towers
|J. Wood LF WAS
|57
|Anthony Teague
|M. Trout CF LAA
|58
|Todd Hedberg
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|59
|Doc Eisenhauer
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|60
|Sean Millerick
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Sean Millerick
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|62
|Doc Eisenhauer
|W. Contreras C STL
|63
|Todd Hedberg
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|64
|Anthony Teague
|L. Webb SP SF
|65
|Chris Towers
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|66
|Zach Ramsey
|A. Nola SP PHI
|67
|Nick Fox
|M. Fried SP NYY
|68
|Chris Baskys
|M. King SP SD
|69
|Zac Morain
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|70
|Scott White
|L. Butler RF ATH
|71
|John Huerta
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|72
|Chris Rossi
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Chris Rossi
|H. Greene SP CIN
|74
|John Huerta
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|75
|Scott White
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|76
|Zac Morain
|E. Clase RP CLE
|77
|Chris Baskys
|M. Harris CF ATL
|78
|Nick Fox
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|79
|Zach Ramsey
|J. Steele SP CHC
|80
|Chris Towers
|B. Miller SP SEA
|81
|Anthony Teague
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|82
|Todd Hedberg
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|83
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|84
|Sean Millerick
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Sean Millerick
|S. Strider SP ATL
|86
|Doc Eisenhauer
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|87
|Todd Hedberg
|D. Williams RP NYY
|88
|Anthony Teague
|B. Ober SP MIN
|89
|Chris Towers
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|90
|Zach Ramsey
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|91
|Nick Fox
|S. Perez C KC
|92
|Chris Baskys
|W. Adames SS SF
|93
|Zac Morain
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|94
|Scott White
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|95
|John Huerta
|L. Robert CF CHW
|96
|Chris Rossi
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Chris Rossi
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|98
|John Huerta
|H. Brown SP HOU
|99
|Scott White
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|100
|Zac Morain
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|101
|Chris Baskys
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|102
|Nick Fox
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|103
|Zach Ramsey
|I. Happ LF CHC
|104
|Chris Towers
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|105
|Anthony Teague
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|106
|Todd Hedberg
|J. Profar LF ATL
|107
|Doc Eisenhauer
|S. Lugo SP KC
|108
|Sean Millerick
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Sean Millerick
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|110
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|111
|Todd Hedberg
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|112
|Anthony Teague
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|113
|Chris Towers
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|114
|Zach Ramsey
|M. McLain SS CIN
|115
|Nick Fox
|R. Ray SP SF
|116
|Chris Baskys
|R. Greene LF DET
|117
|Zac Morain
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|118
|Scott White
|S. Gray SP STL
|119
|John Huerta
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|120
|Chris Rossi
|C. Correa SS MIN
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Chris Rossi
|B. Woo SP SEA
|122
|John Huerta
|D. Crews RF WAS
|123
|Scott White
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|124
|Zac Morain
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|125
|Chris Baskys
|W. Smith C LAD
|126
|Nick Fox
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|127
|Zach Ramsey
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|128
|Chris Towers
|J. Hader RP HOU
|129
|Anthony Teague
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|130
|Todd Hedberg
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|131
|Doc Eisenhauer
|B. Francis RP TOR
|132
|Sean Millerick
|G. Williams SP CLE
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Sean Millerick
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|134
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Walker RP SF
|135
|Todd Hedberg
|M. Miller RP ATH
|136
|Anthony Teague
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|137
|Chris Towers
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|138
|Zach Ramsey
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|139
|Nick Fox
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|140
|Chris Baskys
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|141
|Zac Morain
|E. Tovar SS COL
|142
|Scott White
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|143
|John Huerta
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|144
|Chris Rossi
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Chris Rossi
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|146
|John Huerta
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|147
|Scott White
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|148
|Zac Morain
|B. Doyle CF COL
|149
|Chris Baskys
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|150
|Nick Fox
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|151
|Zach Ramsey
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|152
|Chris Towers
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|153
|Anthony Teague
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|154
|Todd Hedberg
|K. Senga SP NYM
|155
|Doc Eisenhauer
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|156
|Sean Millerick
|J. Jobe RP DET
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Sean Millerick
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|158
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|159
|Todd Hedberg
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|160
|Anthony Teague
|K. Bubic RP KC
|161
|Chris Towers
|S. Steer LF CIN
|162
|Zach Ramsey
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|163
|Nick Fox
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|164
|Chris Baskys
|M. Soroka RP WAS
|165
|Zac Morain
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|166
|Scott White
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|167
|John Huerta
|R. Helsley RP STL
|168
|Chris Rossi
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Chris Rossi
|D. May SP LAD
|170
|John Huerta
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|171
|Scott White
|M. Gore SP WAS
|172
|Zac Morain
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|173
|Chris Baskys
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|174
|Nick Fox
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|175
|Zach Ramsey
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|176
|Chris Towers
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|177
|Anthony Teague
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|178
|Todd Hedberg
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|179
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Olson SP DET
|180
|Sean Millerick
|J. Lowe RF TB
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Sean Millerick
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|182
|Doc Eisenhauer
|A. Burleson RF STL
|183
|Todd Hedberg
|J. India 2B KC
|184
|Anthony Teague
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|185
|Chris Towers
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|186
|Zach Ramsey
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|187
|Nick Fox
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|188
|Chris Baskys
|M. Wacha SP KC
|189
|Zac Morain
|T. Houck SP BOS
|190
|Scott White
|H. Birdsong SP SF
|191
|John Huerta
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|192
|Chris Rossi
|T. Scott RP LAD
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Chris Rossi
|S. Baz SP TB
|194
|John Huerta
|R. Fitts SP BOS
|195
|Scott White
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|196
|Zac Morain
|M. Keller SP PIT
|197
|Chris Baskys
|N. Cortes SP MIL
|198
|Nick Fox
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|199
|Zach Ramsey
|J. Duran RP MIN
|200
|Chris Towers
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|201
|Anthony Teague
|H. Wesneski RP HOU
|202
|Todd Hedberg
|B. Donovan LF STL
|203
|Doc Eisenhauer
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|204
|Sean Millerick
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Sean Millerick
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|206
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Suarez RP SD
|207
|Todd Hedberg
|V. Robles CF SEA
|208
|Anthony Teague
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|209
|Chris Towers
|J. Leiter SP TEX
|210
|Zach Ramsey
|T. Bradley SP TB
|211
|Nick Fox
|T. Megill RP MIL
|212
|Chris Baskys
|L. Ortiz RP CLE
|213
|Zac Morain
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|214
|Scott White
|J. Jones SP PIT
|215
|John Huerta
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|216
|Chris Rossi
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Chris Rossi
|S. Smith RP CHW
|218
|John Huerta
|J. Romano RP PHI
|219
|Scott White
|G. Moreno C ARI
|220
|Zac Morain
|T. Ward LF LAA
|221
|Chris Baskys
|C. Morton SP BAL
|222
|Nick Fox
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|223
|Zach Ramsey
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|224
|Chris Towers
|T. Sugano SP BAL
|225
|Anthony Teague
|J. Verlander SP SF
|226
|Todd Hedberg
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|227
|Doc Eisenhauer
|V. Scott II CF STL
|228
|Sean Millerick
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Sean Millerick
|J. Springs SP ATH
|230
|Doc Eisenhauer
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|231
|Todd Hedberg
|M. Busch 1B CHC
|232
|Anthony Teague
|L. Severino SP ATH
|233
|Chris Towers
|T. Edman CF LAD
|234
|Zach Ramsey
|J. Taillon SP CHC
|235
|Nick Fox
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|236
|Chris Baskys
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|237
|Zac Morain
|C. Mize SP DET
|238
|Scott White
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|239
|John Huerta
|G. Canning SP NYM
|240
|Chris Rossi
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Chris Rossi
|M. Winn SS STL
|242
|John Huerta
|C. Povich SP BAL
|243
|Scott White
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|244
|Zac Morain
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|245
|Chris Baskys
|J. Soriano SP LAA
|246
|Nick Fox
|E. Fedde SP STL
|247
|Zach Ramsey
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|248
|Chris Towers
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|249
|Anthony Teague
|N. Schanuel 1B LAA
|250
|Todd Hedberg
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|251
|Doc Eisenhauer
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|252
|Sean Millerick
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|Chris Rossi
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|24
|J. Duran CF BOS
|3
|25
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|4
|48
|D. Cease SP SD
|5
|49
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|6
|72
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|7
|73
|H. Greene SP CIN
|8
|96
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|9
|97
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|10
|120
|C. Correa SS MIN
|11
|121
|B. Woo SP SEA
|12
|144
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|13
|145
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|14
|168
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|15
|169
|D. May SP LAD
|16
|192
|T. Scott RP LAD
|17
|193
|S. Baz SP TB
|18
|216
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|19
|217
|S. Smith RP CHW
|20
|240
|R. Jeffers C MIN
|21
|241
|M. Winn SS STL
|John Huerta
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|2
|23
|T. Turner SS PHI
|3
|26
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|4
|47
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|5
|50
|B. Snell SP LAD
|6
|71
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|7
|74
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|8
|95
|L. Robert CF CHW
|9
|98
|H. Brown SP HOU
|10
|119
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|11
|122
|D. Crews RF WAS
|12
|143
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|13
|146
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|14
|167
|R. Helsley RP STL
|15
|170
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|16
|191
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|17
|194
|R. Fitts SP BOS
|18
|215
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|19
|218
|J. Romano RP PHI
|20
|239
|G. Canning SP NYM
|21
|242
|C. Povich SP BAL
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|B. Witt SS KC
|2
|22
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|3
|27
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|4
|46
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|5
|51
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|6
|70
|L. Butler RF ATH
|7
|75
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|8
|94
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|9
|99
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|10
|118
|S. Gray SP STL
|11
|123
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|12
|142
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|13
|147
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|14
|166
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|15
|171
|M. Gore SP WAS
|16
|190
|H. Birdsong SP SF
|17
|195
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|18
|214
|J. Jones SP PIT
|19
|219
|G. Moreno C ARI
|20
|238
|R. Hoskins 1B MIL
|21
|243
|R. Pressly RP CHC
|Zac Morain
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Soto RF NYM
|2
|21
|W. Contreras C MIL
|3
|28
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|4
|45
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|5
|52
|A. Santander RF TOR
|6
|69
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|7
|76
|E. Clase RP CLE
|8
|93
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|9
|100
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|10
|117
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|11
|124
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|12
|141
|E. Tovar SS COL
|13
|148
|B. Doyle CF COL
|14
|165
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|15
|172
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|16
|189
|T. Houck SP BOS
|17
|196
|M. Keller SP PIT
|18
|213
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|19
|220
|T. Ward LF LAA
|20
|237
|C. Mize SP DET
|21
|244
|G. Mitchell CF MIL
|Chris Baskys
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|2
|20
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|3
|29
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|4
|44
|C. Sale SP ATL
|5
|53
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|6
|68
|M. King SP SD
|7
|77
|M. Harris CF ATL
|8
|92
|W. Adames SS SF
|9
|101
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|10
|116
|R. Greene LF DET
|11
|125
|W. Smith C LAD
|12
|140
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|13
|149
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|14
|164
|M. Soroka RP WAS
|15
|173
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|16
|188
|M. Wacha SP KC
|17
|197
|N. Cortes SP MIL
|18
|212
|L. Ortiz RP CLE
|19
|221
|C. Morton SP BAL
|20
|236
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|21
|245
|J. Soriano SP LAA
|Nick Fox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|2
|19
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|3
|30
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|4
|43
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|5
|54
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|6
|67
|M. Fried SP NYY
|7
|78
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|8
|91
|S. Perez C KC
|9
|102
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|10
|115
|R. Ray SP SF
|11
|126
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|12
|139
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|13
|150
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|14
|163
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|15
|174
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|16
|187
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|17
|198
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|18
|211
|T. Megill RP MIL
|19
|222
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|20
|235
|R. McMahon 3B COL
|21
|246
|E. Fedde SP STL
|Zach Ramsey
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Betts SS LAD
|2
|18
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|3
|31
|J. Merrill CF SD
|4
|42
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|5
|55
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|6
|66
|A. Nola SP PHI
|7
|79
|J. Steele SP CHC
|8
|90
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|9
|103
|I. Happ LF CHC
|10
|114
|M. McLain SS CIN
|11
|127
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|12
|138
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|13
|151
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|14
|162
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|15
|175
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|16
|186
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|17
|199
|J. Duran RP MIN
|18
|210
|T. Bradley SP TB
|19
|223
|P. Fairbanks RP TB
|20
|234
|J. Taillon SP CHC
|21
|247
|B. Stott 2B PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|2
|17
|F. Tatis RF SD
|3
|32
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|4
|41
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|5
|56
|J. Wood LF WAS
|6
|65
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|7
|80
|B. Miller SP SEA
|8
|89
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|9
|104
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|10
|113
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|11
|128
|J. Hader RP HOU
|12
|137
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|13
|152
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|14
|161
|S. Steer LF CIN
|15
|176
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|16
|185
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|17
|200
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|18
|209
|J. Leiter SP TEX
|19
|224
|T. Sugano SP BAL
|20
|233
|T. Edman CF LAD
|21
|248
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|Anthony Teague
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|2
|16
|C. Seager SS TEX
|3
|33
|C. Ragans SP KC
|4
|40
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|5
|57
|M. Trout CF LAA
|6
|64
|L. Webb SP SF
|7
|81
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|8
|88
|B. Ober SP MIN
|9
|105
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|10
|112
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|11
|129
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|12
|136
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|13
|153
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|14
|160
|K. Bubic RP KC
|15
|177
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|16
|184
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|17
|201
|H. Wesneski RP HOU
|18
|208
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|19
|225
|J. Verlander SP SF
|20
|232
|L. Severino SP ATH
|21
|249
|N. Schanuel 1B LAA
|Todd Hedberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|2
|15
|T. Skubal SP DET
|3
|34
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|4
|39
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|5
|58
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|6
|63
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|7
|82
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|8
|87
|D. Williams RP NYY
|9
|106
|J. Profar LF ATL
|10
|111
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|11
|130
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|12
|135
|M. Miller RP ATH
|13
|154
|K. Senga SP NYM
|14
|159
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|15
|178
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|16
|183
|J. India 2B KC
|17
|202
|B. Donovan LF STL
|18
|207
|V. Robles CF SEA
|19
|226
|B. Chandler SP PIT
|20
|231
|M. Busch 1B CHC
|21
|250
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|Doc Eisenhauer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|2
|14
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|3
|35
|M. Machado 3B SD
|4
|38
|W. Langford LF TEX
|5
|59
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|6
|62
|W. Contreras C STL
|7
|83
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|8
|86
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|9
|107
|S. Lugo SP KC
|10
|110
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|11
|131
|B. Francis RP TOR
|12
|134
|R. Walker RP SF
|13
|155
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|14
|158
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|15
|179
|R. Olson SP DET
|16
|182
|A. Burleson RF STL
|17
|203
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|18
|206
|R. Suarez RP SD
|19
|227
|V. Scott II CF STL
|20
|230
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|21
|251
|M. Garcia 3B KC
|Sean Millerick
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|2
|13
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|3
|36
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|4
|37
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|5
|60
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|6
|61
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|7
|84
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|8
|85
|S. Strider SP ATL
|9
|108
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|10
|109
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|11
|132
|G. Williams SP CLE
|12
|133
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|13
|156
|J. Jobe RP DET
|14
|157
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|15
|180
|J. Lowe RF TB
|16
|181
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|17
|204
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|18
|205
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|19
|228
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|20
|229
|J. Springs SP ATH
|21
|252
|B. Woodruff SP MIL