christian-yelich.jpg

Seeing as this is our last mock draft for the 2025 season, I should take this opportunity to address an issue that's come up over and over again in our Head-to-Head points leagues.

We have to talk about first base.

I've written elsewhere that it's the position where you're most likely to get boxed out, but that goes double in Head-to-Head points, where fallback options like Jake Burger, Michael Toglia, and Ryan Mountcastle are rendered toothless. With walks registering a point each and strikeouts revoking half a point, those three simply don't have the plate discipline to measure up. You could start them in an emergency, sure, but you don't want your roster in emergency mode from the get-go.

So how to avoid it? The simplest way is to take a stud first baseman at the point where they normally go. Vladimir Guerrero is only realistic for those picking at the Round 1-2 turn, and Bryce Harper soon follows in the middle of Round 2. Matt Olson sometimes lasts to the middle of Round 3, and Freddie Freeman is now right there with him given the new concerns over his health (none of which scare me off of him). If you pass up those chances, you may still have a shot at Pete Alonso in Round 4, but it's no certainty.

It's a tight window, which means if you want to be sure that you're set at first base, you have to be intentional about grabbing one of those guys. You know when to do it, so just do it.

And if you don't? There are a few others who could still work, but they tend to get pushed up due to the scarcity. Josh Naylor actually went ahead of Alonso in Round 4 this time, and by the end of Round 6, a point when borderline aces were still being drafted, Cody Bellinger, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Christian Walker were all gone. Triston Casas, an upside play whose own strikeout concerns may also render him ineffective in this format, lasted only six picks into Round 7, and with that, it was game over for first base. No sneaky format specialists. No buzzy upside plays. Just a bunch of guys that you'd only care to start in an emergency.

So why bother? That's what I asked myself before waiting until the second-to-last round to grab my first baseman, Rhys Hoskins. He used to be a serviceable starter in this format and has shown signs of returning to that form this spring after a couple years afflicted by a torn ACL. It could work, but it's not where you want to be.

I could have avoided it by simply taking Matt Olson with the third pick of Round 3, so that's what I advise for you. If you don't want to have to reach for Pasquantino and don't want to have to settle for Hoskins, then just know that you're committing your second or maybe early third-round pick to one of the few good first basemen who's appropriately priced. That's the only way. I understand how tempting some of the other players in that range are, but I'd rather not put my roster in an immediate state of emergency.

For this draft, I wasn't able to secure as many industry folks, so I petitioned my Twitter followers (or X, if you prefer) to share with me their Head-to-Head points credentials and picked out the ones who made the most compelling case. They did a fine enough job of representing the format's priorities.

1) Chris Rossi, SportsEthos (@ChrisRossi701)
2) John Huerta, lucky reader who got to join in
3) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
4) Zac Morain, Driveline Baseball (@makeitmorain)
5) Chris Baskys, lucky reader who got to join in
6) Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
7) Zach Ramsey, lucky reader who got to join in
8) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
9) Anthony Teague, lucky reader who got to join in
10) Todd Hedberg, Fantrax (@TheToddMpls)
11) Doc Eisenhauer, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)
12) Sean Millerick, Marlins Maniac (@miasportsminute)

A few picks of note:

  • Christian Yelich was selected 54th overall, the highest I've seen him go. This is his better format, as evidenced by him averaging more points per game (3.78) than Mookie Betts (3.75) last season, but the rise here would mostly suggest that enthusiasm for him is ramping up again now that we have some reassurance following back surgery. His stroke has looked great so far.
  • Willson Contreras has been surging up the rankings more uniformly than Yelich, going 64th in this one. The extra volume he figures to get by shifting to first base (while retaining his catcher eligibility, of course) should help even more in this format, but clearly, no one is sleeping on that possibility anymore.
  • I unveiled my new enthusiasm for Hayden Birdsong in this draft, taking him at 190. It was an aggressive pick, but I do think he's one of the clearer breakout candidates of the spring, striking out 18 while walking none in 12 innings. In a shallower format with a waiver wire full of fallback possibilities, it generally pays to sell out for upside.
  • We're still awaiting a second opinion on Jared Jones' elbow, which probably means the first opinion wasn't so favorable, and I think it's right to fear the worst in this case. Since we don't actually know, though, he still needs to be drafted, and I fell on the sword with my fourth-to-last pick (214). If it's a wasted pick, it came at a point in the draft where it does me no harm.
  • Anthony Teague's entire draft was offbeat, beginning with Corey Seager in Round 2 and continuing with Naylor in Round 4, Byron Buxton in Round 8, Brandon Lowe in Round 10, and Nolan Arenado in Round 12. His pitcher picks were fairly normal by comparison, and he was among the most dogged in his pursuit of SPARPs, snatching up Kris Bubic, Nick Martinez, Drew Rasmussen, and Hayden Wesneski. It was get-your-guys sort of approach, and it added an element of spontaneity to the proceedings, as is sure to be true for your home league as well.
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Chris Rossi A. Judge CF NYY
2 John Huerta S. Ohtani DH LAD
3 Scott White B. Witt SS KC
4 Zac Morain J. Soto RF NYM
5 Chris Baskys J. Ramirez 3B CLE
6 Nick Fox K. Tucker RF CHC
7 Zach Ramsey M. Betts SS LAD
8 Chris Towers F. Lindor SS NYM
9 Anthony Teague Z. Wheeler SP PHI
10 Todd Hedberg Y. Alvarez DH HOU
11 Doc Eisenhauer G. Henderson SS BAL
12 Sean Millerick C. Carroll CF ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Sean Millerick V. Guerrero 1B TOR
14 Doc Eisenhauer P. Skenes SP PIT
15 Todd Hedberg T. Skubal SP DET
16 Anthony Teague C. Seager SS TEX
17 Chris Towers F. Tatis RF SD
18 Zach Ramsey B. Harper 1B PHI
19 Nick Fox E. De La Cruz SS CIN
20 Chris Baskys K. Marte 2B ARI
21 Zac Morain W. Contreras C MIL
22 Scott White J. Chourio LF MIL
23 John Huerta T. Turner SS PHI
24 Chris Rossi J. Duran CF BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Chris Rossi F. Freeman 1B LAD
26 John Huerta J. Rodriguez CF SEA
27 Scott White J. Chisholm CF NYY
28 Zac Morain L. Gilbert SP SEA
29 Chris Baskys M. Olson 1B ATL
30 Nick Fox A. Riley 3B ATL
31 Zach Ramsey J. Merrill CF SD
32 Chris Towers C. Burnes SP ARI
33 Anthony Teague C. Ragans SP KC
34 Todd Hedberg K. Schwarber DH PHI
35 Doc Eisenhauer M. Machado 3B SD
36 Sean Millerick R. Acuna RF ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Sean Millerick J. Altuve 2B HOU
38 Doc Eisenhauer W. Langford LF TEX
39 Todd Hedberg R. Devers 3B BOS
40 Anthony Teague J. Naylor 1B ARI
41 Chris Towers O. Albies 2B ATL
42 Zach Ramsey A. Bregman 3B BOS
43 Nick Fox M. Semien 2B TEX
44 Chris Baskys C. Sale SP ATL
45 Zac Morain P. Alonso 1B NYM
46 Scott White G. Crochet SP BOS
47 John Huerta A. Rutschman C BAL
48 Chris Rossi D. Cease SP SD
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Chris Rossi C. Bellinger RF NYY
50 John Huerta B. Snell SP LAD
51 Scott White M. Ozuna DH ATL
52 Zac Morain A. Santander RF TOR
53 Chris Baskys O. Cruz SS PIT
54 Nick Fox C. Yelich LF MIL
55 Zach Ramsey B. Rooker DH ATH
56 Chris Towers J. Wood LF WAS
57 Anthony Teague M. Trout CF LAA
58 Todd Hedberg Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
59 Doc Eisenhauer V. Pasquantino 1B KC
60 Sean Millerick F. Valdez SP HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Sean Millerick T. Glasnow SP LAD
62 Doc Eisenhauer W. Contreras C STL
63 Todd Hedberg T. Hernandez LF LAD
64 Anthony Teague L. Webb SP SF
65 Chris Towers P. Lopez SP MIN
66 Zach Ramsey A. Nola SP PHI
67 Nick Fox M. Fried SP NYY
68 Chris Baskys M. King SP SD
69 Zac Morain J. Westburg 3B BAL
70 Scott White L. Butler RF ATH
71 John Huerta C. Walker 1B HOU
72 Chris Rossi L. Castillo SP SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Chris Rossi H. Greene SP CIN
74 John Huerta J. Caminero 3B TB
75 Scott White S. Imanaga SP CHC
76 Zac Morain E. Clase RP CLE
77 Chris Baskys M. Harris CF ATL
78 Nick Fox T. Casas 1B BOS
79 Zach Ramsey J. Steele SP CHC
80 Chris Towers B. Miller SP SEA
81 Anthony Teague B. Buxton CF MIN
82 Todd Hedberg S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
83 Doc Eisenhauer C. Abrams SS WAS
84 Sean Millerick B. Bichette SS TOR
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Sean Millerick S. Strider SP ATL
86 Doc Eisenhauer L. Arraez 1B SD
87 Todd Hedberg D. Williams RP NYY
88 Anthony Teague B. Ober SP MIN
89 Chris Towers B. Reynolds LF PIT
90 Zach Ramsey Z. Gallen SP ARI
91 Nick Fox S. Perez C KC
92 Chris Baskys W. Adames SS SF
93 Zac Morain J. Ryan SP MIN
94 Scott White J. deGrom SP TEX
95 John Huerta L. Robert CF CHW
96 Chris Rossi S. Alcantara SP MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Chris Rossi I. Paredes 3B HOU
98 John Huerta H. Brown SP HOU
99 Scott White S. Suzuki RF CHC
100 Zac Morain M. Chapman 3B SF
101 Chris Baskys E. Diaz RP NYM
102 Nick Fox S. McClanahan SP TB
103 Zach Ramsey I. Happ LF CHC
104 Chris Towers M. Vientos 3B NYM
105 Anthony Teague J. Realmuto C PHI
106 Todd Hedberg J. Profar LF ATL
107 Doc Eisenhauer S. Lugo SP KC
108 Sean Millerick B. Nimmo LF NYM
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Sean Millerick C. Raleigh C SEA
110 Doc Eisenhauer C. Sanchez SP PHI
111 Todd Hedberg J. Flaherty SP DET
112 Anthony Teague B. Lowe 2B TB
113 Chris Towers F. Peralta SP MIL
114 Zach Ramsey M. McLain SS CIN
115 Nick Fox R. Ray SP SF
116 Chris Baskys R. Greene LF DET
117 Zac Morain T. Bibee SP CLE
118 Scott White S. Gray SP STL
119 John Huerta G. Kirby SP SEA
120 Chris Rossi C. Correa SS MIN
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Chris Rossi B. Woo SP SEA
122 John Huerta D. Crews RF WAS
123 Scott White S. Kwan LF CLE
124 Zac Morain R. Arozarena LF SEA
125 Chris Baskys W. Smith C LAD
126 Nick Fox R. Sasaki SP LAD
127 Zach Ramsey R. Blanco SP HOU
128 Chris Towers J. Hader RP HOU
129 Anthony Teague C. Rodon SP NYY
130 Todd Hedberg X. Edwards SS MIA
131 Doc Eisenhauer B. Francis RP TOR
132 Sean Millerick G. Williams SP CLE
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Sean Millerick C. Holmes RP NYM
134 Doc Eisenhauer R. Walker RP SF
135 Todd Hedberg M. Miller RP ATH
136 Anthony Teague N. Arenado 3B STL
137 Chris Towers Y. Diaz C HOU
138 Zach Ramsey S. Arrighetti SP HOU
139 Nick Fox R. Iglesias RP ATL
140 Chris Baskys G. Holmes RP ATL
141 Zac Morain E. Tovar SS COL
142 Scott White N. Hoerner 2B CHC
143 John Huerta J. Holliday 2B BAL
144 Chris Rossi X. Bogaerts 2B SD
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Chris Rossi K. Gausman SP TOR
146 John Huerta G. Rodriguez SP BAL
147 Scott White A. Bohm 3B PHI
148 Zac Morain B. Doyle CF COL
149 Chris Baskys Z. Eflin SP BAL
150 Nick Fox J. Dominguez LF NYY
151 Zach Ramsey S. Langeliers C ATH
152 Chris Towers N. Pivetta SP SD
153 Anthony Teague A. Garcia RF TEX
154 Todd Hedberg K. Senga SP NYM
155 Doc Eisenhauer J. Berrios SP TOR
156 Sean Millerick J. Jobe RP DET
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Sean Millerick J. Burger 1B TEX
158 Doc Eisenhauer R. Pepiot SP TB
159 Todd Hedberg Y. Diaz 1B TB
160 Anthony Teague K. Bubic RP KC
161 Chris Towers S. Steer LF CIN
162 Zach Ramsey K. Carpenter RF DET
163 Nick Fox A. Munoz RP SEA
164 Chris Baskys M. Soroka RP WAS
165 Zac Morain N. Eovaldi SP TEX
166 Scott White S. Manaea SP NYM
167 John Huerta R. Helsley RP STL
168 Chris Rossi R. Lewis 3B MIN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Chris Rossi D. May SP LAD
170 John Huerta N. Lodolo SP CIN
171 Scott White M. Gore SP WAS
172 Zac Morain Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
173 Chris Baskys M. Muncy 3B LAD
174 Nick Fox M. Kelly SP ARI
175 Zach Ramsey C. Bassitt SP TOR
176 Chris Towers R. Lopez SP ATL
177 Anthony Teague N. Martinez RP CIN
178 Todd Hedberg L. O'Hoppe C LAA
179 Doc Eisenhauer R. Olson SP DET
180 Sean Millerick J. Lowe RF TB
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Sean Millerick L. Garcia 2B WAS
182 Doc Eisenhauer A. Burleson RF STL
183 Todd Hedberg J. India 2B KC
184 Anthony Teague D. Rasmussen RP TB
185 Chris Towers E. Suarez 3B ARI
186 Zach Ramsey W. Buehler SP BOS
187 Nick Fox N. Castellanos RF PHI
188 Chris Baskys M. Wacha SP KC
189 Zac Morain T. Houck SP BOS
190 Scott White H. Birdsong SP SF
191 John Huerta J. Luzardo SP PHI
192 Chris Rossi T. Scott RP LAD
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Chris Rossi S. Baz SP TB
194 John Huerta R. Fitts SP BOS
195 Scott White F. Bautista RP BAL
196 Zac Morain M. Keller SP PIT
197 Chris Baskys N. Cortes SP MIL
198 Nick Fox M. Shaw 3B CHC
199 Zach Ramsey J. Duran RP MIN
200 Chris Towers M. Scherzer SP TOR
201 Anthony Teague H. Wesneski RP HOU
202 Todd Hedberg B. Donovan LF STL
203 Doc Eisenhauer C. Durbin 2B MIL
204 Sean Millerick B. Pfaadt SP ARI
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Sean Millerick C. Smith 3B HOU
206 Doc Eisenhauer R. Suarez RP SD
207 Todd Hedberg V. Robles CF SEA
208 Anthony Teague P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
209 Chris Towers J. Leiter SP TEX
210 Zach Ramsey T. Bradley SP TB
211 Nick Fox T. Megill RP MIL
212 Chris Baskys L. Ortiz RP CLE
213 Zac Morain J. Hoffman RP TOR
214 Scott White J. Jones SP PIT
215 John Huerta L. Rengifo 3B LAA
216 Chris Rossi T. O'Neill LF BAL
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Chris Rossi S. Smith RP CHW
218 John Huerta J. Romano RP PHI
219 Scott White G. Moreno C ARI
220 Zac Morain T. Ward LF LAA
221 Chris Baskys C. Morton SP BAL
222 Nick Fox C. Mullins CF BAL
223 Zach Ramsey P. Fairbanks RP TB
224 Chris Towers T. Sugano SP BAL
225 Anthony Teague J. Verlander SP SF
226 Todd Hedberg B. Chandler SP PIT
227 Doc Eisenhauer V. Scott II CF STL
228 Sean Millerick M. Meyer SP MIA
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Sean Millerick J. Springs SP ATH
230 Doc Eisenhauer R. Weathers SP MIA
231 Todd Hedberg M. Busch 1B CHC
232 Anthony Teague L. Severino SP ATH
233 Chris Towers T. Edman CF LAD
234 Zach Ramsey J. Taillon SP CHC
235 Nick Fox R. McMahon 3B COL
236 Chris Baskys D. Swanson SS CHC
237 Zac Morain C. Mize SP DET
238 Scott White R. Hoskins 1B MIL
239 John Huerta G. Canning SP NYM
240 Chris Rossi R. Jeffers C MIN
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Chris Rossi M. Winn SS STL
242 John Huerta C. Povich SP BAL
243 Scott White R. Pressly RP CHC
244 Zac Morain G. Mitchell CF MIL
245 Chris Baskys J. Soriano SP LAA
246 Nick Fox E. Fedde SP STL
247 Zach Ramsey B. Stott 2B PHI
248 Chris Towers K. Jansen RP LAA
249 Anthony Teague N. Schanuel 1B LAA
250 Todd Hedberg K. Campbell 2B BOS
251 Doc Eisenhauer M. Garcia 3B KC
252 Sean Millerick B. Woodruff SP MIL
Team by Team
Chris Rossi
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Judge CF NYY
2 24 J. Duran CF BOS
3 25 F. Freeman 1B LAD
4 48 D. Cease SP SD
5 49 C. Bellinger RF NYY
6 72 L. Castillo SP SEA
7 73 H. Greene SP CIN
8 96 S. Alcantara SP MIA
9 97 I. Paredes 3B HOU
10 120 C. Correa SS MIN
11 121 B. Woo SP SEA
12 144 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
13 145 K. Gausman SP TOR
14 168 R. Lewis 3B MIN
15 169 D. May SP LAD
16 192 T. Scott RP LAD
17 193 S. Baz SP TB
18 216 T. O'Neill LF BAL
19 217 S. Smith RP CHW
20 240 R. Jeffers C MIN
21 241 M. Winn SS STL
John Huerta
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 23 T. Turner SS PHI
3 26 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
4 47 A. Rutschman C BAL
5 50 B. Snell SP LAD
6 71 C. Walker 1B HOU
7 74 J. Caminero 3B TB
8 95 L. Robert CF CHW
9 98 H. Brown SP HOU
10 119 G. Kirby SP SEA
11 122 D. Crews RF WAS
12 143 J. Holliday 2B BAL
13 146 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
14 167 R. Helsley RP STL
15 170 N. Lodolo SP CIN
16 191 J. Luzardo SP PHI
17 194 R. Fitts SP BOS
18 215 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
19 218 J. Romano RP PHI
20 239 G. Canning SP NYM
21 242 C. Povich SP BAL
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 3 B. Witt SS KC
2 22 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 27 J. Chisholm CF NYY
4 46 G. Crochet SP BOS
5 51 M. Ozuna DH ATL
6 70 L. Butler RF ATH
7 75 S. Imanaga SP CHC
8 94 J. deGrom SP TEX
9 99 S. Suzuki RF CHC
10 118 S. Gray SP STL
11 123 S. Kwan LF CLE
12 142 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
13 147 A. Bohm 3B PHI
14 166 S. Manaea SP NYM
15 171 M. Gore SP WAS
16 190 H. Birdsong SP SF
17 195 F. Bautista RP BAL
18 214 J. Jones SP PIT
19 219 G. Moreno C ARI
20 238 R. Hoskins 1B MIL
21 243 R. Pressly RP CHC
Zac Morain
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Soto RF NYM
2 21 W. Contreras C MIL
3 28 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 45 P. Alonso 1B NYM
5 52 A. Santander RF TOR
6 69 J. Westburg 3B BAL
7 76 E. Clase RP CLE
8 93 J. Ryan SP MIN
9 100 M. Chapman 3B SF
10 117 T. Bibee SP CLE
11 124 R. Arozarena LF SEA
12 141 E. Tovar SS COL
13 148 B. Doyle CF COL
14 165 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
15 172 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
16 189 T. Houck SP BOS
17 196 M. Keller SP PIT
18 213 J. Hoffman RP TOR
19 220 T. Ward LF LAA
20 237 C. Mize SP DET
21 244 G. Mitchell CF MIL
Chris Baskys
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 20 K. Marte 2B ARI
3 29 M. Olson 1B ATL
4 44 C. Sale SP ATL
5 53 O. Cruz SS PIT
6 68 M. King SP SD
7 77 M. Harris CF ATL
8 92 W. Adames SS SF
9 101 E. Diaz RP NYM
10 116 R. Greene LF DET
11 125 W. Smith C LAD
12 140 G. Holmes RP ATL
13 149 Z. Eflin SP BAL
14 164 M. Soroka RP WAS
15 173 M. Muncy 3B LAD
16 188 M. Wacha SP KC
17 197 N. Cortes SP MIL
18 212 L. Ortiz RP CLE
19 221 C. Morton SP BAL
20 236 D. Swanson SS CHC
21 245 J. Soriano SP LAA
Nick Fox
Rd Pk Player
1 6 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 19 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
3 30 A. Riley 3B ATL
4 43 M. Semien 2B TEX
5 54 C. Yelich LF MIL
6 67 M. Fried SP NYY
7 78 T. Casas 1B BOS
8 91 S. Perez C KC
9 102 S. McClanahan SP TB
10 115 R. Ray SP SF
11 126 R. Sasaki SP LAD
12 139 R. Iglesias RP ATL
13 150 J. Dominguez LF NYY
14 163 A. Munoz RP SEA
15 174 M. Kelly SP ARI
16 187 N. Castellanos RF PHI
17 198 M. Shaw 3B CHC
18 211 T. Megill RP MIL
19 222 C. Mullins CF BAL
20 235 R. McMahon 3B COL
21 246 E. Fedde SP STL
Zach Ramsey
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Betts SS LAD
2 18 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 31 J. Merrill CF SD
4 42 A. Bregman 3B BOS
5 55 B. Rooker DH ATH
6 66 A. Nola SP PHI
7 79 J. Steele SP CHC
8 90 Z. Gallen SP ARI
9 103 I. Happ LF CHC
10 114 M. McLain SS CIN
11 127 R. Blanco SP HOU
12 138 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
13 151 S. Langeliers C ATH
14 162 K. Carpenter RF DET
15 175 C. Bassitt SP TOR
16 186 W. Buehler SP BOS
17 199 J. Duran RP MIN
18 210 T. Bradley SP TB
19 223 P. Fairbanks RP TB
20 234 J. Taillon SP CHC
21 247 B. Stott 2B PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 8 F. Lindor SS NYM
2 17 F. Tatis RF SD
3 32 C. Burnes SP ARI
4 41 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 56 J. Wood LF WAS
6 65 P. Lopez SP MIN
7 80 B. Miller SP SEA
8 89 B. Reynolds LF PIT
9 104 M. Vientos 3B NYM
10 113 F. Peralta SP MIL
11 128 J. Hader RP HOU
12 137 Y. Diaz C HOU
13 152 N. Pivetta SP SD
14 161 S. Steer LF CIN
15 176 R. Lopez SP ATL
16 185 E. Suarez 3B ARI
17 200 M. Scherzer SP TOR
18 209 J. Leiter SP TEX
19 224 T. Sugano SP BAL
20 233 T. Edman CF LAD
21 248 K. Jansen RP LAA
Anthony Teague
Rd Pk Player
1 9 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
2 16 C. Seager SS TEX
3 33 C. Ragans SP KC
4 40 J. Naylor 1B ARI
5 57 M. Trout CF LAA
6 64 L. Webb SP SF
7 81 B. Buxton CF MIN
8 88 B. Ober SP MIN
9 105 J. Realmuto C PHI
10 112 B. Lowe 2B TB
11 129 C. Rodon SP NYY
12 136 N. Arenado 3B STL
13 153 A. Garcia RF TEX
14 160 K. Bubic RP KC
15 177 N. Martinez RP CIN
16 184 D. Rasmussen RP TB
17 201 H. Wesneski RP HOU
18 208 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
19 225 J. Verlander SP SF
20 232 L. Severino SP ATH
21 249 N. Schanuel 1B LAA
Todd Hedberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 15 T. Skubal SP DET
3 34 K. Schwarber DH PHI
4 39 R. Devers 3B BOS
5 58 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
6 63 T. Hernandez LF LAD
7 82 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
8 87 D. Williams RP NYY
9 106 J. Profar LF ATL
10 111 J. Flaherty SP DET
11 130 X. Edwards SS MIA
12 135 M. Miller RP ATH
13 154 K. Senga SP NYM
14 159 Y. Diaz 1B TB
15 178 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
16 183 J. India 2B KC
17 202 B. Donovan LF STL
18 207 V. Robles CF SEA
19 226 B. Chandler SP PIT
20 231 M. Busch 1B CHC
21 250 K. Campbell 2B BOS
Doc Eisenhauer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 14 P. Skenes SP PIT
3 35 M. Machado 3B SD
4 38 W. Langford LF TEX
5 59 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
6 62 W. Contreras C STL
7 83 C. Abrams SS WAS
8 86 L. Arraez 1B SD
9 107 S. Lugo SP KC
10 110 C. Sanchez SP PHI
11 131 B. Francis RP TOR
12 134 R. Walker RP SF
13 155 J. Berrios SP TOR
14 158 R. Pepiot SP TB
15 179 R. Olson SP DET
16 182 A. Burleson RF STL
17 203 C. Durbin 2B MIL
18 206 R. Suarez RP SD
19 227 V. Scott II CF STL
20 230 R. Weathers SP MIA
21 251 M. Garcia 3B KC
Sean Millerick
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 13 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
3 36 R. Acuna RF ATL
4 37 J. Altuve 2B HOU
5 60 F. Valdez SP HOU
6 61 T. Glasnow SP LAD
7 84 B. Bichette SS TOR
8 85 S. Strider SP ATL
9 108 B. Nimmo LF NYM
10 109 C. Raleigh C SEA
11 132 G. Williams SP CLE
12 133 C. Holmes RP NYM
13 156 J. Jobe RP DET
14 157 J. Burger 1B TEX
15 180 J. Lowe RF TB
16 181 L. Garcia 2B WAS
17 204 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
18 205 C. Smith 3B HOU
19 228 M. Meyer SP MIA
20 229 J. Springs SP ATH
21 252 B. Woodruff SP MIL