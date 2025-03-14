Leading up to the eight-hour Fantasy Baseball Today Mock Draft Mega Stream, I'll admit I was uneasy about using the Head-to-Head points portion as "official" mock draft results for our humble website. The room was comprised of Fantasy civilians -- fans of the podcast, basically -- and you just never know tuned into the format those guys are.
But I have to say, they knocked it out of the park, giving us the most fitting Head-to-Head points mock draft results that we've had so far.
By that, I mean that all the format specialists, even the ones who we can normally trust to slip because of commonly held biases against the injury-prone or the unproven, were singled out and elevated to the point that, even in what's ostensibly a shallow format with only 252 players being drafted, the late rounds actually felt like late rounds. There were no layups, only dice throws.
I specifically mean within the hitter ranks. I got the ball rolling with Ian Happ at Pick 101, a selection that was well suited for the format but still felt like a reach because of all the points league-coded outfielders that I knew would be available later. Turns out they weren't. Brandon Nimmo went at Pick 104, Steven Kwan at Pick 105 and Jurickson Profar at Pick 111.
Still reeling from that sequence of events, I had a chance to fill my shortstop opening with Matt McLain in Round 10, but I chose not to because I knew Xavier Edwards (3.46 points per game last year, nearly as many as Elly De La Cruz) and Carlos Correa (3.33 points per game last year, nearly as many as Trea Turner) would be available later. Turns out they weren't. I didn't even have a shot at Edwards, who went eight picks later (124), and I had just one chance to grab Correa, who went at Pick 136.
Third base was another position where points league specialists were elevated, with Alex Bregman going at Pick 38, Isaac Paredes at Pick 106, Alec Bohm at Pick 142 and Max Muncy at Pick 175. All were taken well ahead of where we normally see them go, but it's hard to argue given the way their skill sets play in this format.
With so many "hidden gems" removed from the draft pool so early, there came a point midway through the draft when hitters just weren't worth taking anymore, not beyond what was necessary to fill out a starting lineup. In a format where you're only looking at overall production rather than having to balance particular categories, the hitters eventually all look the same, and again, with only 252 players being drafted, some of those virtually identical hitters are sure to be available on the waiver wire after the fact. When the hitter pool enters that stage of homogeneity, many of us like pile up starting pitchers, knowing that we'll need more of them to move in and out of the lineup based on matchups and two-start status.
I say "many of us," but in this draft, it was more like all of us. The push for pitching was so widespread that hurlers who you'd never see drafted in a comparably sized Roto league more or less dominated the late rounds. Examples include Ryan Weathers (Pick 195), Jose Soriano (201), Luis Severino (203), Mitch Keller (204), Max Meyer (207), Brandon Woodruff (209), Nestor Cortes (201), Tomoyuki Sugano (214), David Festa (215), Charlie Morton (220), Zebby Matthews (221), Jack Leiter (222), Kumar Rocker (226), Casey Mize (227), Mitch Spence (229), Hayden Wesneski (235), David Peterson (237), Shane Smith (238), Will Warren (240) and Jameson Taillon (248).
That's what I mean when I say the late rounds actually felt like late rounds. We went deep into the pitching pool, in a way that doesn't always happen in our Head-to-Head points mocks but may be most advisable for the format.
So who were the whiz kids who made this magical mock draft happen? Here are their names (and/or pseudonyms) followed by the full draft results.
1) CJ, CJBaseball16
2) Vincent Giammanco, For the Love of the Pod
3) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
4) Randy Russell, Trans-Siberian
5) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
7) Trent Clifton, Trent Clifton
8) Phillip Wombacher, Cool as a Cucumber
9) Greg Harris, Harris87
10) Sean Millerick, Sean Millerick
11) Brandon Melchiorre, @ATrendyNiteClub
12) Jonathan Fraser, House Fray
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|CJBaseball16
|A. Judge CF NYY
|2
|For the Love of the Pod
|B. Witt SS KC
|3
|Chris Towers
|S. Ohtani DH LAD
|4
|Trans-Siberian
|J. Ramirez 3B CLE
|5
|Scott White
|J. Soto RF NYM
|6
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Tucker RF CHC
|7
|Trent Clifton
|M. Betts SS LAD
|8
|Cool as a Cucumber
|Y. Alvarez DH HOU
|9
|Harris87
|C. Carroll CF ARI
|10
|Sean Millerick
|G. Henderson SS BAL
|11
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|P. Skenes SP PIT
|12
|House Fray
|V. Guerrero 1B TOR
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|House Fray
|F. Lindor SS NYM
|14
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|T. Skubal SP DET
|15
|Sean Millerick
|B. Harper 1B PHI
|16
|Harris87
|Z. Wheeler SP PHI
|17
|Cool as a Cucumber
|F. Freeman 1B LAD
|18
|Trent Clifton
|E. De La Cruz SS CIN
|19
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Turner SS PHI
|20
|Scott White
|W. Contreras C MIL
|21
|Trans-Siberian
|K. Marte 2B ARI
|22
|Chris Towers
|F. Tatis RF SD
|23
|For the Love of the Pod
|J. Chourio LF MIL
|24
|CJBaseball16
|J. Duran CF BOS
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|CJBaseball16
|C. Seager SS TEX
|26
|For the Love of the Pod
|R. Acuna RF ATL
|27
|Chris Towers
|C. Burnes SP ARI
|28
|Trans-Siberian
|J. Rodriguez CF SEA
|29
|Scott White
|J. Chisholm CF NYY
|30
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Olson 1B ATL
|31
|Trent Clifton
|L. Gilbert SP SEA
|32
|Cool as a Cucumber
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|33
|Harris87
|J. Merrill CF SD
|34
|Sean Millerick
|J. Altuve 2B HOU
|35
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|E. Clase RP CLE
|36
|House Fray
|R. Devers 3B BOS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|House Fray
|C. Sale SP ATL
|38
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|A. Bregman 3B BOS
|39
|Sean Millerick
|K. Schwarber DH PHI
|40
|Harris87
|M. Machado 3B SD
|41
|Cool as a Cucumber
|C. Ragans SP KC
|42
|Trent Clifton
|G. Crochet SP BOS
|43
|Frank Stampfl
|F. Valdez SP HOU
|44
|Scott White
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|45
|Trans-Siberian
|A. Rutschman C BAL
|46
|Chris Towers
|O. Albies 2B ATL
|47
|For the Love of the Pod
|M. Ozuna DH ATL
|48
|CJBaseball16
|D. Cease SP SD
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|CJBaseball16
|M. Semien 2B TEX
|50
|For the Love of the Pod
|W. Langford LF TEX
|51
|Chris Towers
|J. Wood LF WAS
|52
|Trans-Siberian
|B. Snell SP LAD
|53
|Scott White
|M. King SP SD
|54
|Frank Stampfl
|B. Rooker DH ATH
|55
|Trent Clifton
|J. Caminero 3B TB
|56
|Cool as a Cucumber
|P. Lopez SP MIN
|57
|Harris87
|V. Pasquantino 1B KC
|58
|Sean Millerick
|S. Imanaga SP CHC
|59
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|60
|House Fray
|L. Butler RF ATH
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|House Fray
|T. Hernandez LF LAD
|62
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|L. Castillo SP SEA
|63
|Sean Millerick
|A. Nola SP PHI
|64
|Harris87
|M. Fried SP NYY
|65
|Cool as a Cucumber
|C. Abrams SS WAS
|66
|Trent Clifton
|J. deGrom SP TEX
|67
|Frank Stampfl
|Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
|68
|Scott White
|L. Webb SP SF
|69
|Trans-Siberian
|C. Yelich LF MIL
|70
|Chris Towers
|J. Naylor 1B ARI
|71
|For the Love of the Pod
|C. Bellinger RF NYY
|72
|CJBaseball16
|B. Miller SP SEA
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|CJBaseball16
|S. Perez C KC
|74
|For the Love of the Pod
|T. Glasnow SP LAD
|75
|Chris Towers
|Z. Gallen SP ARI
|76
|Trans-Siberian
|M. Trout CF LAA
|77
|Scott White
|A. Santander RF TOR
|78
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Westburg 3B BAL
|79
|Trent Clifton
|R. Sasaki SP LAD
|80
|Cool as a Cucumber
|W. Contreras C STL
|81
|Harris87
|S. Strider SP ATL
|82
|Sean Millerick
|M. Harris CF ATL
|83
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|W. Adames SS SF
|84
|House Fray
|S. Suzuki RF CHC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|House Fray
|J. Steele SP CHC
|86
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|T. Casas 1B BOS
|87
|Sean Millerick
|B. Ober SP MIN
|88
|Harris87
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|89
|Cool as a Cucumber
|J. Ryan SP MIN
|90
|Trent Clifton
|S. Alcantara SP MIA
|91
|Frank Stampfl
|S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
|92
|Scott White
|G. Kirby SP SEA
|93
|Trans-Siberian
|H. Greene SP CIN
|94
|Chris Towers
|R. Ray SP SF
|95
|For the Love of the Pod
|S. Lugo SP KC
|96
|CJBaseball16
|C. Walker 1B HOU
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|CJBaseball16
|B. Reynolds LF PIT
|98
|For the Love of the Pod
|B. Woo SP SEA
|99
|Chris Towers
|L. Robert CF CHW
|100
|Trans-Siberian
|D. Williams RP NYY
|101
|Scott White
|I. Happ LF CHC
|102
|Frank Stampfl
|Y. Diaz C HOU
|103
|Trent Clifton
|R. Greene LF DET
|104
|Cool as a Cucumber
|B. Nimmo LF NYM
|105
|Harris87
|S. Kwan LF CLE
|106
|Sean Millerick
|I. Paredes 3B HOU
|107
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|S. McClanahan SP TB
|108
|House Fray
|J. Hader RP HOU
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|House Fray
|J. Dominguez LF NYY
|110
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|W. Smith C LAD
|111
|Sean Millerick
|J. Profar LF ATL
|112
|Harris87
|J. Realmuto C PHI
|113
|Cool as a Cucumber
|M. Miller RP ATH
|114
|Trent Clifton
|E. Diaz RP NYM
|115
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Crews RF WAS
|116
|Scott White
|T. Bibee SP CLE
|117
|Trans-Siberian
|H. Brown SP HOU
|118
|Chris Towers
|M. McLain SS CIN
|119
|For the Love of the Pod
|R. Lewis 3B MIN
|120
|CJBaseball16
|F. Peralta SP MIL
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|CJBaseball16
|R. Iglesias RP ATL
|122
|For the Love of the Pod
|S. Gray SP STL
|123
|Chris Towers
|C. Raleigh C SEA
|124
|Trans-Siberian
|X. Edwards SS MIA
|125
|Scott White
|J. Flaherty SP DET
|126
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Chapman 3B SF
|127
|Trent Clifton
|N. Hoerner 2B CHC
|128
|Cool as a Cucumber
|B. Doyle CF COL
|129
|Harris87
|X. Bogaerts 2B SD
|130
|Sean Millerick
|C. Sanchez SP PHI
|131
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|B. Buxton CF MIN
|132
|House Fray
|J. Jones SP PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|House Fray
|K. Senga SP NYM
|134
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|L. Arraez 1B SD
|135
|Sean Millerick
|G. Williams SP CLE
|136
|Harris87
|C. Correa SS MIN
|137
|Cool as a Cucumber
|S. Arrighetti SP HOU
|138
|Trent Clifton
|R. Helsley RP STL
|139
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Rodon SP NYY
|140
|Scott White
|C. Holmes RP NYM
|141
|Trans-Siberian
|K. Gausman SP TOR
|142
|Chris Towers
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|143
|For the Love of the Pod
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|144
|CJBaseball16
|B. Francis RP TOR
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|CJBaseball16
|A. Munoz RP SEA
|146
|For the Love of the Pod
|N. Pivetta SP SD
|147
|Chris Towers
|Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
|148
|Trans-Siberian
|J. Burger 1B TEX
|149
|Scott White
|J. Jobe RP DET
|150
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Lopez SP ATL
|151
|Trent Clifton
|S. Steer LF CIN
|152
|Cool as a Cucumber
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|153
|Harris87
|J. Berrios SP TOR
|154
|Sean Millerick
|A. Garcia RF TEX
|155
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|F. Bautista RP BAL
|156
|House Fray
|G. Holmes RP ATL
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|House Fray
|S. Manaea SP NYM
|158
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|J. Lee CF SF
|159
|Sean Millerick
|J. Luzardo SP PHI
|160
|Harris87
|N. Lodolo SP CIN
|161
|Cool as a Cucumber
|B. Turang 2B MIL
|162
|Trent Clifton
|K. Carpenter RF DET
|163
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Arozarena LF SEA
|164
|Scott White
|M. Gore SP WAS
|165
|Trans-Siberian
|M. Kelly SP ARI
|166
|Chris Towers
|M. Soroka RP WAS
|167
|For the Love of the Pod
|S. Langeliers C ATH
|168
|CJBaseball16
|R. Blanco SP HOU
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|CJBaseball16
|Z. Eflin SP BAL
|170
|For the Love of the Pod
|N. Eovaldi SP TEX
|171
|Chris Towers
|G. Rodriguez SP BAL
|172
|Trans-Siberian
|Y. Darvish SP SD
|173
|Scott White
|R. Walker RP SF
|174
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Hoffman RP TOR
|175
|Trent Clifton
|M. Muncy 3B LAD
|176
|Cool as a Cucumber
|C. Bassitt SP TOR
|177
|Harris87
|J. Duran RP MIN
|178
|Sean Millerick
|K. Bubic RP KC
|179
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|J. Holliday 2B BAL
|180
|House Fray
|K. Campbell 2B BOS
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|House Fray
|D. May SP LAD
|182
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|B. Pfaadt SP ARI
|183
|Sean Millerick
|N. Martinez RP CIN
|184
|Harris87
|T. Houck SP BOS
|185
|Cool as a Cucumber
|T. Megill RP MIL
|186
|Trent Clifton
|R. Pepiot SP TB
|187
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Scherzer SP TOR
|188
|Scott White
|D. Swanson SS CHC
|189
|Trans-Siberian
|T. Edman CF LAD
|190
|Chris Towers
|S. Baz SP TB
|191
|For the Love of the Pod
|E. Suarez 3B ARI
|192
|CJBaseball16
|R. Olson SP DET
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|CJBaseball16
|N. Arenado 3B STL
|194
|For the Love of the Pod
|P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
|195
|Chris Towers
|R. Weathers SP MIA
|196
|Trans-Siberian
|T. Scott RP LAD
|197
|Scott White
|M. Shaw 3B CHC
|198
|Frank Stampfl
|W. Buehler SP BOS
|199
|Trent Clifton
|Z. Neto SS LAA
|200
|Cool as a Cucumber
|J. Lowe RF TB
|201
|Harris87
|J. Soriano SP LAA
|202
|Sean Millerick
|G. Moreno C ARI
|203
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|L. Severino SP ATH
|204
|House Fray
|M. Keller SP PIT
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|House Fray
|P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
|206
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|J. Bleday CF ATH
|207
|Sean Millerick
|M. Meyer SP MIA
|208
|Harris87
|D. Bednar RP PIT
|209
|Cool as a Cucumber
|B. Woodruff SP MIL
|210
|Trent Clifton
|T. O'Neill LF BAL
|211
|Frank Stampfl
|N. Cortes SP MIL
|212
|Scott White
|D. Rasmussen RP TB
|213
|Trans-Siberian
|R. Suarez SP PHI
|214
|Chris Towers
|T. Sugano SP BAL
|215
|For the Love of the Pod
|D. Festa SP MIN
|216
|CJBaseball16
|Y. Diaz 1B TB
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|CJBaseball16
|J. India 2B KC
|218
|For the Love of the Pod
|J. Martinez RP ARI
|219
|Chris Towers
|J. Springs SP ATH
|220
|Trans-Siberian
|C. Morton SP BAL
|221
|Scott White
|Z. Matthews SP MIN
|222
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Leiter SP TEX
|223
|Trent Clifton
|T. Bradley SP TB
|224
|Cool as a Cucumber
|E. Cabrera SP MIA
|225
|Harris87
|J. Verlander SP SF
|226
|Sean Millerick
|K. Rocker SP TEX
|227
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|C. Mize SP DET
|228
|House Fray
|L. Rengifo 3B LAA
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|House Fray
|M. Spence SP ATH
|230
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|C. Mullins CF BAL
|231
|Sean Millerick
|R. Suarez RP SD
|232
|Harris87
|A. Painter SP PHI
|233
|Cool as a Cucumber
|L. Gil SP NYY
|234
|Trent Clifton
|L. O'Hoppe C LAA
|235
|Frank Stampfl
|H. Wesneski RP HOU
|236
|Scott White
|S. Bieber SP CLE
|237
|Trans-Siberian
|D. Peterson SP NYM
|238
|Chris Towers
|S. Smith RP CHW
|239
|For the Love of the Pod
|J. Romano RP PHI
|240
|CJBaseball16
|W. Warren SP NYY
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|CJBaseball16
|T. Holton RP DET
|242
|For the Love of the Pod
|C. Schmidt SP NYY
|243
|Chris Towers
|C. Smith 3B HOU
|244
|Trans-Siberian
|M. Wacha SP KC
|245
|Scott White
|L. Garcia 2B WAS
|246
|Frank Stampfl
|K. Jansen RP LAA
|247
|Trent Clifton
|N. Castellanos RF PHI
|248
|Cool as a Cucumber
|J. Taillon SP CHC
|249
|Harris87
|E. Carter LF TEX
|250
|Sean Millerick
|E. Perez SP MIA
|251
|@ATrendyNiteClub
|C. Durbin 2B MIL
|252
|House Fray
|T. Stephenson C CIN
