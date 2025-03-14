christian-yelich.jpg

Leading up to the eight-hour Fantasy Baseball Today Mock Draft Mega Stream, I'll admit I was uneasy about using the Head-to-Head points portion as "official" mock draft results for our humble website. The room was comprised of Fantasy civilians -- fans of the podcast, basically -- and you just never know tuned into the format those guys are.

But I have to say, they knocked it out of the park, giving us the most fitting Head-to-Head points mock draft results that we've had so far.

By that, I mean that all the format specialists, even the ones who we can normally trust to slip because of commonly held biases against the injury-prone or the unproven, were singled out and elevated to the point that, even in what's ostensibly a shallow format with only 252 players being drafted, the late rounds actually felt like late rounds. There were no layups, only dice throws.

I specifically mean within the hitter ranks. I got the ball rolling with Ian Happ at Pick 101, a selection that was well suited for the format but still felt like a reach because of all the points league-coded outfielders that I knew would be available later. Turns out they weren't. Brandon Nimmo went at Pick 104, Steven Kwan at Pick 105 and Jurickson Profar at Pick 111.

Still reeling from that sequence of events, I had a chance to fill my shortstop opening with Matt McLain in Round 10, but I chose not to because I knew Xavier Edwards (3.46 points per game last year, nearly as many as Elly De La Cruz) and Carlos Correa (3.33 points per game last year, nearly as many as Trea Turner) would be available later. Turns out they weren't. I didn't even have a shot at Edwards, who went eight picks later (124), and I had just one chance to grab Correa, who went at Pick 136.

Third base was another position where points league specialists were elevated, with Alex Bregman going at Pick 38, Isaac Paredes at Pick 106, Alec Bohm at Pick 142 and Max Muncy at Pick 175. All were taken well ahead of where we normally see them go, but it's hard to argue given the way their skill sets play in this format.

With so many "hidden gems" removed from the draft pool so early, there came a point midway through the draft when hitters just weren't worth taking anymore, not beyond what was necessary to fill out a starting lineup. In a format where you're only looking at overall production rather than having to balance particular categories, the hitters eventually all look the same, and again, with only 252 players being drafted, some of those virtually identical hitters are sure to be available on the waiver wire after the fact. When the hitter pool enters that stage of homogeneity, many of us like pile up starting pitchers, knowing that we'll need more of them to move in and out of the lineup based on matchups and two-start status.

I say "many of us," but in this draft, it was more like all of us. The push for pitching was so widespread that hurlers who you'd never see drafted in a comparably sized Roto league more or less dominated the late rounds. Examples include Ryan Weathers (Pick 195), Jose Soriano (201), Luis Severino (203), Mitch Keller (204), Max Meyer (207), Brandon Woodruff (209), Nestor Cortes (201), Tomoyuki Sugano (214), David Festa (215), Charlie Morton (220), Zebby Matthews (221), Jack Leiter (222), Kumar Rocker (226), Casey Mize (227), Mitch Spence (229), Hayden Wesneski (235), David Peterson (237), Shane Smith (238), Will Warren (240) and Jameson Taillon (248).

That's what I mean when I say the late rounds actually felt like late rounds. We went deep into the pitching pool, in a way that doesn't always happen in our Head-to-Head points mocks but may be most advisable for the format.

So who were the whiz kids who made this magical mock draft happen? Here are their names (and/or pseudonyms) followed by the full draft results.

1) CJ, CJBaseball16
2) Vincent Giammanco, For the Love of the Pod
3) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
4) Randy Russell, Trans-Siberian
5) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
6) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)
7) Trent Clifton, Trent Clifton
8) Phillip Wombacher, Cool as a Cucumber
9) Greg Harris, Harris87
10) Sean Millerick, Sean Millerick
11) Brandon Melchiorre, @ATrendyNiteClub
12) Jonathan Fraser, House Fray

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 CJBaseball16 A. Judge CF NYY
2 For the Love of the Pod B. Witt SS KC
3 Chris Towers S. Ohtani DH LAD
4 Trans-Siberian J. Ramirez 3B CLE
5 Scott White J. Soto RF NYM
6 Frank Stampfl K. Tucker RF CHC
7 Trent Clifton M. Betts SS LAD
8 Cool as a Cucumber Y. Alvarez DH HOU
9 Harris87 C. Carroll CF ARI
10 Sean Millerick G. Henderson SS BAL
11 @ATrendyNiteClub P. Skenes SP PIT
12 House Fray V. Guerrero 1B TOR
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 House Fray F. Lindor SS NYM
14 @ATrendyNiteClub T. Skubal SP DET
15 Sean Millerick B. Harper 1B PHI
16 Harris87 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
17 Cool as a Cucumber F. Freeman 1B LAD
18 Trent Clifton E. De La Cruz SS CIN
19 Frank Stampfl T. Turner SS PHI
20 Scott White W. Contreras C MIL
21 Trans-Siberian K. Marte 2B ARI
22 Chris Towers F. Tatis RF SD
23 For the Love of the Pod J. Chourio LF MIL
24 CJBaseball16 J. Duran CF BOS
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 CJBaseball16 C. Seager SS TEX
26 For the Love of the Pod R. Acuna RF ATL
27 Chris Towers C. Burnes SP ARI
28 Trans-Siberian J. Rodriguez CF SEA
29 Scott White J. Chisholm CF NYY
30 Frank Stampfl M. Olson 1B ATL
31 Trent Clifton L. Gilbert SP SEA
32 Cool as a Cucumber A. Riley 3B ATL
33 Harris87 J. Merrill CF SD
34 Sean Millerick J. Altuve 2B HOU
35 @ATrendyNiteClub E. Clase RP CLE
36 House Fray R. Devers 3B BOS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 House Fray C. Sale SP ATL
38 @ATrendyNiteClub A. Bregman 3B BOS
39 Sean Millerick K. Schwarber DH PHI
40 Harris87 M. Machado 3B SD
41 Cool as a Cucumber C. Ragans SP KC
42 Trent Clifton G. Crochet SP BOS
43 Frank Stampfl F. Valdez SP HOU
44 Scott White P. Alonso 1B NYM
45 Trans-Siberian A. Rutschman C BAL
46 Chris Towers O. Albies 2B ATL
47 For the Love of the Pod M. Ozuna DH ATL
48 CJBaseball16 D. Cease SP SD
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 CJBaseball16 M. Semien 2B TEX
50 For the Love of the Pod W. Langford LF TEX
51 Chris Towers J. Wood LF WAS
52 Trans-Siberian B. Snell SP LAD
53 Scott White M. King SP SD
54 Frank Stampfl B. Rooker DH ATH
55 Trent Clifton J. Caminero 3B TB
56 Cool as a Cucumber P. Lopez SP MIN
57 Harris87 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
58 Sean Millerick S. Imanaga SP CHC
59 @ATrendyNiteClub O. Cruz SS PIT
60 House Fray L. Butler RF ATH
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 House Fray T. Hernandez LF LAD
62 @ATrendyNiteClub L. Castillo SP SEA
63 Sean Millerick A. Nola SP PHI
64 Harris87 M. Fried SP NYY
65 Cool as a Cucumber C. Abrams SS WAS
66 Trent Clifton J. deGrom SP TEX
67 Frank Stampfl Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
68 Scott White L. Webb SP SF
69 Trans-Siberian C. Yelich LF MIL
70 Chris Towers J. Naylor 1B ARI
71 For the Love of the Pod C. Bellinger RF NYY
72 CJBaseball16 B. Miller SP SEA
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 CJBaseball16 S. Perez C KC
74 For the Love of the Pod T. Glasnow SP LAD
75 Chris Towers Z. Gallen SP ARI
76 Trans-Siberian M. Trout CF LAA
77 Scott White A. Santander RF TOR
78 Frank Stampfl J. Westburg 3B BAL
79 Trent Clifton R. Sasaki SP LAD
80 Cool as a Cucumber W. Contreras C STL
81 Harris87 S. Strider SP ATL
82 Sean Millerick M. Harris CF ATL
83 @ATrendyNiteClub W. Adames SS SF
84 House Fray S. Suzuki RF CHC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 House Fray J. Steele SP CHC
86 @ATrendyNiteClub T. Casas 1B BOS
87 Sean Millerick B. Ober SP MIN
88 Harris87 B. Bichette SS TOR
89 Cool as a Cucumber J. Ryan SP MIN
90 Trent Clifton S. Alcantara SP MIA
91 Frank Stampfl S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
92 Scott White G. Kirby SP SEA
93 Trans-Siberian H. Greene SP CIN
94 Chris Towers R. Ray SP SF
95 For the Love of the Pod S. Lugo SP KC
96 CJBaseball16 C. Walker 1B HOU
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 CJBaseball16 B. Reynolds LF PIT
98 For the Love of the Pod B. Woo SP SEA
99 Chris Towers L. Robert CF CHW
100 Trans-Siberian D. Williams RP NYY
101 Scott White I. Happ LF CHC
102 Frank Stampfl Y. Diaz C HOU
103 Trent Clifton R. Greene LF DET
104 Cool as a Cucumber B. Nimmo LF NYM
105 Harris87 S. Kwan LF CLE
106 Sean Millerick I. Paredes 3B HOU
107 @ATrendyNiteClub S. McClanahan SP TB
108 House Fray J. Hader RP HOU
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 House Fray J. Dominguez LF NYY
110 @ATrendyNiteClub W. Smith C LAD
111 Sean Millerick J. Profar LF ATL
112 Harris87 J. Realmuto C PHI
113 Cool as a Cucumber M. Miller RP ATH
114 Trent Clifton E. Diaz RP NYM
115 Frank Stampfl D. Crews RF WAS
116 Scott White T. Bibee SP CLE
117 Trans-Siberian H. Brown SP HOU
118 Chris Towers M. McLain SS CIN
119 For the Love of the Pod R. Lewis 3B MIN
120 CJBaseball16 F. Peralta SP MIL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 CJBaseball16 R. Iglesias RP ATL
122 For the Love of the Pod S. Gray SP STL
123 Chris Towers C. Raleigh C SEA
124 Trans-Siberian X. Edwards SS MIA
125 Scott White J. Flaherty SP DET
126 Frank Stampfl M. Chapman 3B SF
127 Trent Clifton N. Hoerner 2B CHC
128 Cool as a Cucumber B. Doyle CF COL
129 Harris87 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
130 Sean Millerick C. Sanchez SP PHI
131 @ATrendyNiteClub B. Buxton CF MIN
132 House Fray J. Jones SP PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 House Fray K. Senga SP NYM
134 @ATrendyNiteClub L. Arraez 1B SD
135 Sean Millerick G. Williams SP CLE
136 Harris87 C. Correa SS MIN
137 Cool as a Cucumber S. Arrighetti SP HOU
138 Trent Clifton R. Helsley RP STL
139 Frank Stampfl C. Rodon SP NYY
140 Scott White C. Holmes RP NYM
141 Trans-Siberian K. Gausman SP TOR
142 Chris Towers A. Bohm 3B PHI
143 For the Love of the Pod B. Lowe 2B TB
144 CJBaseball16 B. Francis RP TOR
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 CJBaseball16 A. Munoz RP SEA
146 For the Love of the Pod N. Pivetta SP SD
147 Chris Towers Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
148 Trans-Siberian J. Burger 1B TEX
149 Scott White J. Jobe RP DET
150 Frank Stampfl R. Lopez SP ATL
151 Trent Clifton S. Steer LF CIN
152 Cool as a Cucumber M. Vientos 3B NYM
153 Harris87 J. Berrios SP TOR
154 Sean Millerick A. Garcia RF TEX
155 @ATrendyNiteClub F. Bautista RP BAL
156 House Fray G. Holmes RP ATL
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 House Fray S. Manaea SP NYM
158 @ATrendyNiteClub J. Lee CF SF
159 Sean Millerick J. Luzardo SP PHI
160 Harris87 N. Lodolo SP CIN
161 Cool as a Cucumber B. Turang 2B MIL
162 Trent Clifton K. Carpenter RF DET
163 Frank Stampfl R. Arozarena LF SEA
164 Scott White M. Gore SP WAS
165 Trans-Siberian M. Kelly SP ARI
166 Chris Towers M. Soroka RP WAS
167 For the Love of the Pod S. Langeliers C ATH
168 CJBaseball16 R. Blanco SP HOU
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 CJBaseball16 Z. Eflin SP BAL
170 For the Love of the Pod N. Eovaldi SP TEX
171 Chris Towers G. Rodriguez SP BAL
172 Trans-Siberian Y. Darvish SP SD
173 Scott White R. Walker RP SF
174 Frank Stampfl J. Hoffman RP TOR
175 Trent Clifton M. Muncy 3B LAD
176 Cool as a Cucumber C. Bassitt SP TOR
177 Harris87 J. Duran RP MIN
178 Sean Millerick K. Bubic RP KC
179 @ATrendyNiteClub J. Holliday 2B BAL
180 House Fray K. Campbell 2B BOS
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 House Fray D. May SP LAD
182 @ATrendyNiteClub B. Pfaadt SP ARI
183 Sean Millerick N. Martinez RP CIN
184 Harris87 T. Houck SP BOS
185 Cool as a Cucumber T. Megill RP MIL
186 Trent Clifton R. Pepiot SP TB
187 Frank Stampfl M. Scherzer SP TOR
188 Scott White D. Swanson SS CHC
189 Trans-Siberian T. Edman CF LAD
190 Chris Towers S. Baz SP TB
191 For the Love of the Pod E. Suarez 3B ARI
192 CJBaseball16 R. Olson SP DET
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 CJBaseball16 N. Arenado 3B STL
194 For the Love of the Pod P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
195 Chris Towers R. Weathers SP MIA
196 Trans-Siberian T. Scott RP LAD
197 Scott White M. Shaw 3B CHC
198 Frank Stampfl W. Buehler SP BOS
199 Trent Clifton Z. Neto SS LAA
200 Cool as a Cucumber J. Lowe RF TB
201 Harris87 J. Soriano SP LAA
202 Sean Millerick G. Moreno C ARI
203 @ATrendyNiteClub L. Severino SP ATH
204 House Fray M. Keller SP PIT
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 House Fray P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
206 @ATrendyNiteClub J. Bleday CF ATH
207 Sean Millerick M. Meyer SP MIA
208 Harris87 D. Bednar RP PIT
209 Cool as a Cucumber B. Woodruff SP MIL
210 Trent Clifton T. O'Neill LF BAL
211 Frank Stampfl N. Cortes SP MIL
212 Scott White D. Rasmussen RP TB
213 Trans-Siberian R. Suarez SP PHI
214 Chris Towers T. Sugano SP BAL
215 For the Love of the Pod D. Festa SP MIN
216 CJBaseball16 Y. Diaz 1B TB
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 CJBaseball16 J. India 2B KC
218 For the Love of the Pod J. Martinez RP ARI
219 Chris Towers J. Springs SP ATH
220 Trans-Siberian C. Morton SP BAL
221 Scott White Z. Matthews SP MIN
222 Frank Stampfl J. Leiter SP TEX
223 Trent Clifton T. Bradley SP TB
224 Cool as a Cucumber E. Cabrera SP MIA
225 Harris87 J. Verlander SP SF
226 Sean Millerick K. Rocker SP TEX
227 @ATrendyNiteClub C. Mize SP DET
228 House Fray L. Rengifo 3B LAA
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 House Fray M. Spence SP ATH
230 @ATrendyNiteClub C. Mullins CF BAL
231 Sean Millerick R. Suarez RP SD
232 Harris87 A. Painter SP PHI
233 Cool as a Cucumber L. Gil SP NYY
234 Trent Clifton L. O'Hoppe C LAA
235 Frank Stampfl H. Wesneski RP HOU
236 Scott White S. Bieber SP CLE
237 Trans-Siberian D. Peterson SP NYM
238 Chris Towers S. Smith RP CHW
239 For the Love of the Pod J. Romano RP PHI
240 CJBaseball16 W. Warren SP NYY
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 CJBaseball16 T. Holton RP DET
242 For the Love of the Pod C. Schmidt SP NYY
243 Chris Towers C. Smith 3B HOU
244 Trans-Siberian M. Wacha SP KC
245 Scott White L. Garcia 2B WAS
246 Frank Stampfl K. Jansen RP LAA
247 Trent Clifton N. Castellanos RF PHI
248 Cool as a Cucumber J. Taillon SP CHC
249 Harris87 E. Carter LF TEX
250 Sean Millerick E. Perez SP MIA
251 @ATrendyNiteClub C. Durbin 2B MIL
252 House Fray T. Stephenson C CIN
Team by Team
CJBaseball16
Rd Pk Player
1 1 A. Judge CF NYY
2 24 J. Duran CF BOS
3 25 C. Seager SS TEX
4 48 D. Cease SP SD
5 49 M. Semien 2B TEX
6 72 B. Miller SP SEA
7 73 S. Perez C KC
8 96 C. Walker 1B HOU
9 97 B. Reynolds LF PIT
10 120 F. Peralta SP MIL
11 121 R. Iglesias RP ATL
12 144 B. Francis RP TOR
13 145 A. Munoz RP SEA
14 168 R. Blanco SP HOU
15 169 Z. Eflin SP BAL
16 192 R. Olson SP DET
17 193 N. Arenado 3B STL
18 216 Y. Diaz 1B TB
19 217 J. India 2B KC
20 240 W. Warren SP NYY
21 241 T. Holton RP DET
For the Love of the Pod
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Witt SS KC
2 23 J. Chourio LF MIL
3 26 R. Acuna RF ATL
4 47 M. Ozuna DH ATL
5 50 W. Langford LF TEX
6 71 C. Bellinger RF NYY
7 74 T. Glasnow SP LAD
8 95 S. Lugo SP KC
9 98 B. Woo SP SEA
10 119 R. Lewis 3B MIN
11 122 S. Gray SP STL
12 143 B. Lowe 2B TB
13 146 N. Pivetta SP SD
14 167 S. Langeliers C ATH
15 170 N. Eovaldi SP TEX
16 191 E. Suarez 3B ARI
17 194 P. Goldschmidt 1B NYY
18 215 D. Festa SP MIN
19 218 J. Martinez RP ARI
20 239 J. Romano RP PHI
21 242 C. Schmidt SP NYY
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 S. Ohtani DH LAD
2 22 F. Tatis RF SD
3 27 C. Burnes SP ARI
4 46 O. Albies 2B ATL
5 51 J. Wood LF WAS
6 70 J. Naylor 1B ARI
7 75 Z. Gallen SP ARI
8 94 R. Ray SP SF
9 99 L. Robert CF CHW
10 118 M. McLain SS CIN
11 123 C. Raleigh C SEA
12 142 A. Bohm 3B PHI
13 147 Y. Kikuchi SP LAA
14 166 M. Soroka RP WAS
15 171 G. Rodriguez SP BAL
16 190 S. Baz SP TB
17 195 R. Weathers SP MIA
18 214 T. Sugano SP BAL
19 219 J. Springs SP ATH
20 238 S. Smith RP CHW
21 243 C. Smith 3B HOU
Trans-Siberian
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Ramirez 3B CLE
2 21 K. Marte 2B ARI
3 28 J. Rodriguez CF SEA
4 45 A. Rutschman C BAL
5 52 B. Snell SP LAD
6 69 C. Yelich LF MIL
7 76 M. Trout CF LAA
8 93 H. Greene SP CIN
9 100 D. Williams RP NYY
10 117 H. Brown SP HOU
11 124 X. Edwards SS MIA
12 141 K. Gausman SP TOR
13 148 J. Burger 1B TEX
14 165 M. Kelly SP ARI
15 172 Y. Darvish SP SD
16 189 T. Edman CF LAD
17 196 T. Scott RP LAD
18 213 R. Suarez SP PHI
19 220 C. Morton SP BAL
20 237 D. Peterson SP NYM
21 244 M. Wacha SP KC
Scott White
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Soto RF NYM
2 20 W. Contreras C MIL
3 29 J. Chisholm CF NYY
4 44 P. Alonso 1B NYM
5 53 M. King SP SD
6 68 L. Webb SP SF
7 77 A. Santander RF TOR
8 92 G. Kirby SP SEA
9 101 I. Happ LF CHC
10 116 T. Bibee SP CLE
11 125 J. Flaherty SP DET
12 140 C. Holmes RP NYM
13 149 J. Jobe RP DET
14 164 M. Gore SP WAS
15 173 R. Walker RP SF
16 188 D. Swanson SS CHC
17 197 M. Shaw 3B CHC
18 212 D. Rasmussen RP TB
19 221 Z. Matthews SP MIN
20 236 S. Bieber SP CLE
21 245 L. Garcia 2B WAS
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 6 K. Tucker RF CHC
2 19 T. Turner SS PHI
3 30 M. Olson 1B ATL
4 43 F. Valdez SP HOU
5 54 B. Rooker DH ATH
6 67 Y. Yamamoto SP LAD
7 78 J. Westburg 3B BAL
8 91 S. Schwellenbach SP ATL
9 102 Y. Diaz C HOU
10 115 D. Crews RF WAS
11 126 M. Chapman 3B SF
12 139 C. Rodon SP NYY
13 150 R. Lopez SP ATL
14 163 R. Arozarena LF SEA
15 174 J. Hoffman RP TOR
16 187 M. Scherzer SP TOR
17 198 W. Buehler SP BOS
18 211 N. Cortes SP MIL
19 222 J. Leiter SP TEX
20 235 H. Wesneski RP HOU
21 246 K. Jansen RP LAA
Trent Clifton
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Betts SS LAD
2 18 E. De La Cruz SS CIN
3 31 L. Gilbert SP SEA
4 42 G. Crochet SP BOS
5 55 J. Caminero 3B TB
6 66 J. deGrom SP TEX
7 79 R. Sasaki SP LAD
8 90 S. Alcantara SP MIA
9 103 R. Greene LF DET
10 114 E. Diaz RP NYM
11 127 N. Hoerner 2B CHC
12 138 R. Helsley RP STL
13 151 S. Steer LF CIN
14 162 K. Carpenter RF DET
15 175 M. Muncy 3B LAD
16 186 R. Pepiot SP TB
17 199 Z. Neto SS LAA
18 210 T. O'Neill LF BAL
19 223 T. Bradley SP TB
20 234 L. O'Hoppe C LAA
21 247 N. Castellanos RF PHI
Cool as a Cucumber
Rd Pk Player
1 8 Y. Alvarez DH HOU
2 17 F. Freeman 1B LAD
3 32 A. Riley 3B ATL
4 41 C. Ragans SP KC
5 56 P. Lopez SP MIN
6 65 C. Abrams SS WAS
7 80 W. Contreras C STL
8 89 J. Ryan SP MIN
9 104 B. Nimmo LF NYM
10 113 M. Miller RP ATH
11 128 B. Doyle CF COL
12 137 S. Arrighetti SP HOU
13 152 M. Vientos 3B NYM
14 161 B. Turang 2B MIL
15 176 C. Bassitt SP TOR
16 185 T. Megill RP MIL
17 200 J. Lowe RF TB
18 209 B. Woodruff SP MIL
19 224 E. Cabrera SP MIA
20 233 L. Gil SP NYY
21 248 J. Taillon SP CHC
Harris87
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Carroll CF ARI
2 16 Z. Wheeler SP PHI
3 33 J. Merrill CF SD
4 40 M. Machado 3B SD
5 57 V. Pasquantino 1B KC
6 64 M. Fried SP NYY
7 81 S. Strider SP ATL
8 88 B. Bichette SS TOR
9 105 S. Kwan LF CLE
10 112 J. Realmuto C PHI
11 129 X. Bogaerts 2B SD
12 136 C. Correa SS MIN
13 153 J. Berrios SP TOR
14 160 N. Lodolo SP CIN
15 177 J. Duran RP MIN
16 184 T. Houck SP BOS
17 201 J. Soriano SP LAA
18 208 D. Bednar RP PIT
19 225 J. Verlander SP SF
20 232 A. Painter SP PHI
21 249 E. Carter LF TEX
Sean Millerick
Rd Pk Player
1 10 G. Henderson SS BAL
2 15 B. Harper 1B PHI
3 34 J. Altuve 2B HOU
4 39 K. Schwarber DH PHI
5 58 S. Imanaga SP CHC
6 63 A. Nola SP PHI
7 82 M. Harris CF ATL
8 87 B. Ober SP MIN
9 106 I. Paredes 3B HOU
10 111 J. Profar LF ATL
11 130 C. Sanchez SP PHI
12 135 G. Williams SP CLE
13 154 A. Garcia RF TEX
14 159 J. Luzardo SP PHI
15 178 K. Bubic RP KC
16 183 N. Martinez RP CIN
17 202 G. Moreno C ARI
18 207 M. Meyer SP MIA
19 226 K. Rocker SP TEX
20 231 R. Suarez RP SD
21 250 E. Perez SP MIA
@ATrendyNiteClub
Rd Pk Player
1 11 P. Skenes SP PIT
2 14 T. Skubal SP DET
3 35 E. Clase RP CLE
4 38 A. Bregman 3B BOS
5 59 O. Cruz SS PIT
6 62 L. Castillo SP SEA
7 83 W. Adames SS SF
8 86 T. Casas 1B BOS
9 107 S. McClanahan SP TB
10 110 W. Smith C LAD
11 131 B. Buxton CF MIN
12 134 L. Arraez 1B SD
13 155 F. Bautista RP BAL
14 158 J. Lee CF SF
15 179 J. Holliday 2B BAL
16 182 B. Pfaadt SP ARI
17 203 L. Severino SP ATH
18 206 J. Bleday CF ATH
19 227 C. Mize SP DET
20 230 C. Mullins CF BAL
21 251 C. Durbin 2B MIL
House Fray
Rd Pk Player
1 12 V. Guerrero 1B TOR
2 13 F. Lindor SS NYM
3 36 R. Devers 3B BOS
4 37 C. Sale SP ATL
5 60 L. Butler RF ATH
6 61 T. Hernandez LF LAD
7 84 S. Suzuki RF CHC
8 85 J. Steele SP CHC
9 108 J. Hader RP HOU
10 109 J. Dominguez LF NYY
11 132 J. Jones SP PIT
12 133 K. Senga SP NYM
13 156 G. Holmes RP ATL
14 157 S. Manaea SP NYM
15 180 K. Campbell 2B BOS
16 181 D. May SP LAD
17 204 M. Keller SP PIT
18 205 P. Crow-Armstrong CF CHC
19 228 L. Rengifo 3B LAA
20 229 M. Spence SP ATH
21 252 T. Stephenson C CIN