If you're the sort of person who consumes all the mock draft content we put out, then you may remember me not so long ago trying to make excuses for an AL-only Rotisserie roster that looked ... unconventional, to put it kindly.

Yeah ... that team stinks, which I can more confidently say after putting together its NL counterpart, a work of art by comparison.

And I've got to hand it to Chris Towers, who has long contended that creating a plan for a salary cap draft (otherwise known as an auction) is just setting yourself up for disappointment, desperation and, quite possibly, failure. Oh, it used to work back in the nascent days of Fantasy Baseball journalism, when I felt like I had an analytical advantage over my competition. I could just say, "Yeah, I know I'm higher on these guys than everyone else, so I'm sure I'll get them at a price I like," and generally speaking, I would. But my troubles on the AL side began because I presumed as much for Bo Bichette and Ryan Mountcastle, only to find out (after passing up several cost-effective alternatives) that my optimism for them was hardly unique to me.

The bottom line is this: I can't expect to outsmart anyone anymore. Everyone is just too smart, or perhaps the better way to put it is that our methods of evaluating players have become so sophisticated and so accessible that I can't expect to have a competitive advantage there anymore. It's a reality I'm slowly but surely waking up to.

So if I'm not going to win by picking better players, perhaps I should focus on picking better numbers. To clarify, I'm referring to cost -- or salary, if you prefer -- since that's the method of distributing players in this particular format. But of course, I don't know what the actual costs will be going into a salary cap draft, so there's no point in anticipating. All it does is make me so stubborn about following my plan that I'm unable to improvise when a better opportunity presents itself.

So I decided to flip the script this time, having no particular player or positional targets but just gobbling up values wherever I saw them. Obviously, I couldn't capitalize on all of them. There were too many to fit into a single budget, so I had to let a $17 Aaron Nola go to someone else. Same for an $11 Nolan Arenado (who, on second thought, could still get traded to an AL team, presenting major risk for an NL-only format). I also thought some of the end-of-draft purchases, like a $3 Gavin Lux and a $1 Ryne Nelson, were pretty slick. But by and large, my favorite values -- from a $14 Brandon Nimmo to a $7 Sean Murphy to a $7 Jung Hoo Lee to a $4 Andy Pages -- were my own. And that's because I directed by stubbornness toward seizing upon those values rather than purchasing any particular player.

And it started from my very first purchases. No, I didn't create a plan for the auction, as in singling out particular players for particular positions, but I did prepare loosely by highlighting several in the mid-to-low-dollar range that I could fall back on at every position. Then, I just waited to see which high-end players went for multiple dollars less than I projected them for, with the understanding that I wasn't willing to go to $30 on anyone. Turns out the winners were Freddie Freeman ($28), C.J. Abrams ($27), Corbin Burnes ($26), Kyle Schwarber ($24) and Ozzie Albies ($23). I didn't deliberately target any of them, but with them locked into place early, at a price I knew I could live with, I could then wait to see which of those mid-to-low-dollar would come at a discount.

And you know what? I was far less stressed during it all. At no point did I find myself tilting during the auction, which is certainly out of character for me.

As for observations about the NL player pool in general, it doesn't seem like anything to fixate on. Overall, it might be a little bit stronger than the AL. Second base and especially third base came off as thinner than the other positions -- and you'll notice Ryan McMahon for $12 is about as close as I came to splurging on a player. I also bit the bullet and shelled out $17 for a closer (Ryan Walker), not wanting to have to go the piecemeal route for saves again, as so often happens in these ultra-deep formats.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

Grey Albright , Razzball (@Razzball)



, Razzball (@Razzball) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)



, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)

, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Mike Gianella , Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)



, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella) The Itch , Razzball (@theprospectitch)



, Razzball (@theprospectitch) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Matt Morris , Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)

, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris) Jeff Nix , lucky reader (and former champ!)

, lucky reader (and former champ!) Michael Polidoro , The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow)

, The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)