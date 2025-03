Last year, it was by accident. This year, it was on purpose.

Salary cap drafts -- otherwise known as auctions -- are often pitched as opportunities to gather up all of your favorite players on a single roster. Unlike a snake draft, where you're helpless in between picks, a salary cap auction gives you the opportunity to claim anyone whose name is called. You just have to be willing to go the extra dollar.

And historically, that's what I've done. I'd have my limits, of course. If the bidding went $4-5 over sticker price, I'd have to back down, usually through boiling rage. But I'd generally go the extra dollar or three for the players who fit into my preconceived plan.

I had great success with that approach ... back when I felt like I had a leg up in player evaluation. But that's not the case anymore. Evaluation resources have become so sophisticated and so accessible that there's far less daylight to be found between my views on a player and anyone else's.

Last year in the Memorial Magazine League, a long-running 12-team Rotisserie competition hosted by CBS Sports, I made some haphazard bids early on and so depleted my funds that I had to abandon all hope of pursuing my favorites. I simply couldn't count on them being the most economical use of what little dollars I had left. To have any chance of filling out a competitive roster, I had to sniff out bargains and pounce whenever I saw one, not concerning myself so much with my personal feelings about the player. So through much fear and self-loathing, I did exactly that.

And you know what? I won the league.

Which is to say ... more of that, please. I laid out the strategy in greater detail in my recap of our recent NL-only salary cap auction -- so be sure to check out that out -- but the idea is to have no plan at the start, just a blank canvas. You then observe which high-end bats are priced most reasonably, scoop up as many as you can justify, and fill in the remaining gaps by doing what I did last year, seizing upon the low- and mid-dollar bargains that inevitably develop from all the early overpays. It'll take great restraint during those stretches when it seems like everyone is priced fairly, but if you hold out long enough and act decisively when the moment comes, you can get some incredible value.

My reasonably-priced studs this time were Fernando Tatis ($35), Francisco Lindor ($33), Trea Turner ($30), Freddie Freeman ($28), Rafael Devers ($23) and Ozzie Albies ($20). That's a lot of dollars to devote to just six players, but then again, six studs are a lot to have. Most of my mid-range bargains needed to be pitchers, then, and I landed four excellent ones in Shota Imanaga ($14), Aaron Nola ($13), Bryce Miller ($11), and Jack Flaherty ($7), giving me a sturdy foundation for WHIP especially. Bryan Reynolds ($11) and Mark Vientos ($9) were a couple more bats whose prices were too good to resist.

And then came the low-dollar bargains, with some of my favorites being Brandon Nimmo ($2), Tyler O'Neill ($2), and Bowden Francis ($2). I could have fixated on my insecurities over those players and held out for the better ones still remaining, but for all I knew, that's what everyone else was holding out for. Sure enough, Jurickson Profar went for $8 just a few picks after I got O'Neill for $2, and Nick Castellanos went for $7 immediately after I got Nimmo for $2. You have to accept what bargains come to you rather than fantasizing about the ones that could be.

That's how I approached this salary cap auction and the NL-only one, and I have to say I'm thrilled with the results of both.

Here's who all took part in this one:

Garrett Atkins , Fake Teams (@13atkins13)

, Fake Teams (@13atkins13) B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Doc Eisenhauer , Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna)

, Scout the Statline (@DocHollidayDyna) JR Fenton , TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215)

, TGFBI participant (@JohnRussell215) Jake Holland , The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17)

, The Cutoff Man podcast (@jakebaseball17) Tim Kanak , Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)



, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Doug Roe , former Podcast League champ

, former Podcast League champ Frank Stampfl , CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank) Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)



, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

And here are a few more draft developments of note:

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)