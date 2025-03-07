Ever since we introduced the Head-to-Head points salary cap mock draft (which, by the way, isn't actually a mock but a true, play-it-out league), it's been complete and utter pandemonium.

Perhaps that's because salary cap drafts (or auctions, as they're sometimes known) are an uncommon method of distribution for this scoring format. Without an established framework, we're all left to feel our way through.

Perhaps, though, it's because we all recognize that in a shallower league with smaller lineups (and this one would certainly quality with only 16 players being started and 252 being rostered), the only players who can reliably set us apart are the studs. They're the ones who we can be sure we won't be dropping and who we'll be attempting to swing 2-for-1 trades for when our rosters are getting squeezed. So we go hog wild for them and then spend the rest of the draft competing to see who gets to $5 first on the many other worthwhile players who happen not to be studs.

That's an exaggeration, of course. We might go to $10 for some of them. But my point is that, when you scroll down, you're not going to see an orderly tapering of dollars commensurate with projections or ADP. You're going to see truckloads of dollars dumped on a couple dozen players and then a disproportionate stinginess for the mid- and low-tier players.

That stinginess may have been an overcorrection, in fact. One common occurrence in this draft was that several players of a certain caliber would go for obvious discounts, leading us to believe that it was the market rate and that we could get our favorites of that caliber at the same rate ... only to find out that's what everyone else was holding out for, too. It's how Dylan Crews could go for $5 while Brandon Nimmo goes for $11 and how Royce Lewis could go for $6 while Isaac Paredes goes for $13. Forget being consistent with other drafts. This draft wasn't even consistent with itself!

And to some degree, that's just the way salary cap drafts go, with the best buys being less obvious in the moment. This draft takes it to another level, though, such that I'm not even sure it makes sense to draw attention to the specific dollar amounts.

Still, I'll offer up some observations after first introducing the participants.

B_Don , Razzball (@RazzBDon)

, Razzball (@RazzBDon) Brant Chesser , Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)



, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser) Nick Fox , NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)

, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX) Jeremy Heist , Pitcher List (@heistjm)

, Pitcher List (@heistjm) Nathan Judah , Express & Star (@NathanJudah)

, Express & Star (@NathanJudah) Greg Lathrop , Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)

, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg) Chris Mitchell , FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

, FantasyData (@CJMitch73) Matt Morris , Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)

, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris) Phil Ponebshek , Patton & Company

, Patton & Company Chris Towers , CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS) Kayla Walz , former Podcast League participant

, former Podcast League participant Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

Now, for those observations: