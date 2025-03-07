aaron-judge.jpg

Ever since we introduced the Head-to-Head points salary cap mock draft (which, by the way, isn't actually a mock but a true, play-it-out league), it's been complete and utter pandemonium.

Perhaps that's because salary cap drafts (or auctions, as they're sometimes known) are an uncommon method of distribution for this scoring format. Without an established framework, we're all left to feel our way through.

Perhaps, though, it's because we all recognize that in a shallower league with smaller lineups (and this one would certainly quality with only 16 players being started and 252 being rostered), the only players who can reliably set us apart are the studs. They're the ones who we can be sure we won't be dropping and who we'll be attempting to swing 2-for-1 trades for when our rosters are getting squeezed. So we go hog wild for them and then spend the rest of the draft competing to see who gets to $5 first on the many other worthwhile players who happen not to be studs.

That's an exaggeration, of course. We might go to $10 for some of them. But my point is that, when you scroll down, you're not going to see an orderly tapering of dollars commensurate with projections or ADP. You're going to see truckloads of dollars dumped on a couple dozen players and then a disproportionate stinginess for the mid- and low-tier players.

That stinginess may have been an overcorrection, in fact. One common occurrence in this draft was that several players of a certain caliber would go for obvious discounts, leading us to believe that it was the market rate and that we could get our favorites of that caliber at the same rate ... only to find out that's what everyone else was holding out for, too. It's how Dylan Crews could go for $5 while Brandon Nimmo goes for $11 and how Royce Lewis could go for $6 while Isaac Paredes goes for $13. Forget being consistent with other drafts. This draft wasn't even consistent with itself!

And to some degree, that's just the way salary cap drafts go, with the best buys being less obvious in the moment. This draft takes it to another level, though, such that I'm not even sure it makes sense to draw attention to the specific dollar amounts.

Still, I'll offer up some observations after first introducing the participants.

Now, for those observations:

  • It's clear that most teams were motivated to build around stud hitters, which I've argued is the better approach in Head-to-Head points leagues since you have so few lineup spots to distinguish yourself. Aaron Judge received the highest bid at $64, which probably overstates the advantage he offers over Bobby Witt ($56), Shohei Ohtani ($54) and Juan Soto ($50). Notably, those four players were nominated in the reverse order of their cost (meaning Soto first and Judge last), which only furthers the theme of this draft: Waiting for a better deal doesn't always pay off.
  • With so many teams paying up for hitters, the pitchers were relative bargains. The only ones who went for more than I projected them for were Tarik Skubal ($42), Cole Ragans ($31), Garrett Crochet ($27), Bryan Woo ($17), Roki Sasaki ($14) and maybe some of the lower-dollar guys. I got my ace, Michael King ($16), at a seven-dollar discount, and others like Pablo Lopez ($14), Zac Gallen ($10), and Sonny Gray ($8) were just as heavily discounted.
  • One drafter who took particular advantage of those pitching discounts was Jeremy Heist, who, in addition to drafting Zack Wheeler at sticker price ($37), landed Gerrit Cole for $17, Aaron Nola for $17, Yoshinobu Yamamoto for $15 and Tyler Glasnow for $14. That's a heck of a staff, and he wasn't left out of the stud hitter frenzy either, grabbing Kyle Tucker for $50 and Francisco Lindor for $38. He may not have had as many stud hitters, but so many of the league's dollars were tied up in stud hitters that there were plenty of bargains to be found just a tier down. Among those Jeremy snatched up were Josh Naylor ($15), Brent Rooker ($14), Bryan Reynolds ($10), Riley Greene ($7), Cal Raleigh ($4) and Alec Bohm ($3). I'm not saying it's the league's best lineup, but combined with his pitching, his team will be hard to beat.
  • Two positions that offered particularly striking cost disparities were catcher and relief pitcher. Paying up for William Contreras ($29) or Adley Rutschman ($21) makes sense in a league with so few lineup spots to fill, but it's a tough pill to swallow when Will Smith and Cal Raleigh then go for $4. Likewise, the $20 spent on Emmanuel Clase or Devin Williams feels like a missed opportunity when you then see Robert Suarez go for $4 or Jeff Hoffman for $2.
  • How often were people caught holding out for their favorites rather than just accepting the discounts that presented themselves? So often that two teams were left with nothing good to bid on and had to throw double-digit dollars at the last player they purchased just to avoid the indignity of having that much money left over. So if you're wondering about the outsized bids for Jonathan Aranda ($17) and Caleb Durbin ($14), there's your explanation

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

B_DON

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

William Contreras, MIL

29

 

Bobby Witt, SS, KC

56

Adley Rutschman, BAL

21

 

Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

37

Willson Contreras, STL

13

 

Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

32

Salvador Perez, KC

10

 

Cole Ragans, SP, KC

31

Yainer Diaz, HOU

9

 

Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL

16

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

7

 

Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD

14

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

4

 

Josh Hader, RP, HOU

13

Will Smith, LAD

4

 

Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM

10

Cal Raleigh, SEA

4

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN

9

Patrick Bailey, SF

1

 

Matt McLain, SS, CIN

9

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

1

 

Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY

8

Shea Langeliers, ATH

1

 

Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

5

FIRST BASE

 
 

Willi Castro, 2B, MIN

4

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL

3

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

42

 

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

3

Bryce Harper, PHI

35

 

Ryan Pepiot, SP, TB

3

Freddie Freeman, LAD

33

 

Xavier Edwards, SS, MIA

2

Matt Olson, ATL

27

 

Jeffrey Springs, SP, ATH

2

Pete Alonso, NYM

23

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

1

Cody Bellinger, NYY

22

 

Brady Singer, SP, CIN

1

Jonathan Aranda, TB

17

 

Roman Anthony, OF, BOS

1

Vinnie Pasquantino, KC

15

 

BRANT CHESSER

 

Josh Naylor, ARI

15

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Christian Walker, HOU

14

 

Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE

49

Triston Casas, BOS

12

 

Jackson Merrill, OF, SD

27

Jake Burger, TEX

6

 

Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM

23

Spencer Steer, CIN

5

 

Framber Valdez, SP, HOU

23

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

3

 

Cody Bellinger, 1B, NYY

22

Yandy Diaz, TB

1

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD

21

Michael Toglia, COL

1

 

Carlos Correa, SS, MIN

14

SECOND BASE

 
 

Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM

11

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Hunter Brown, SP, HOU

11

Ketel Marte, ARI

32

 

Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE

10

Jose Altuve, HOU

27

 

Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET

10

Ozzie Albies, ATL

21

 

Yainer Diaz, C, HOU

9

Marcus Semien, TEX

20

 

Jared Jones, SP, PIT

8

Caleb Durbin, MIL

14

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

5

Xander Bogaerts, SD

7

 

Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS

4

Brice Turang, MIL

5

 

Taj Bradley, SP, TB

4

Nico Hoerner, CHC

5

 

Grant Holmes, RP, ATL

3

Kristian Campbell, BOS

5

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

2

Jonathan India, KC

5

 

Jeff Hoffman, RP, TOR

2

Jackson Holliday, BAL

4

 

Tommy Edman, OF, LAD

1

Luis Garcia, WAS

4

 

Brayan Bello, SP, BOS

1

Willi Castro, MIN

4

 

NICK FOX

 

Luis Arraez, SD

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Brandon Lowe, TB

3

 

Fernando Tatis, OF, SD

38

Colt Keith, DET

1

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

31

Luis Rengifo, LAA

1

 

Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC

19

THIRD BASE

 
 

Max Fried, SP, NYY

19

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Bryan Woo, SP, SEA

17

Jose Ramirez, CLE

49

 

Lawrence Butler, OF, ATH

16

Rafael Devers, BOS

27

 

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

15

Austin Riley, ATL

26

 

Caleb Durbin, 2B, MIL

14

Manny Machado, SD

26

 

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL

12

Alex Bregman, BOS

21

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

12

Jordan Westburg, BAL

16

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

10

Junior Caminero, TB

13

 

Jackson Jobe, RP, DET

10

Isaac Paredes, HOU

13

 

Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY

9

Mark Vientos, NYM

10

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, SF

8

Matt Chapman, SF

8

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SF

8

Royce Lewis, MIN

6

 

Brice Turang, 2B, MIL

5

Alec Bohm, PHI

3

 

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

4

Eugenio Suarez, ARI

2

 

Jackson Holliday, 2B, BAL

4

Max Muncy, LAD

2

 

Ronel Blanco, SP, HOU

4

Matt Shaw, CHC

2

 

Trevor Megill, RP, MIL

3

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Edwin Uceta, RP, TB

2

PLAYER

SALARY

 

JEREMY HEIST

 

Bobby Witt, KC

56

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Mookie Betts, LAD

45

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, CHC

50

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

45

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

38

Gunnar Henderson, BAL

41

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

37

Francisco Lindor, NYM

38

 

Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY

17

Corey Seager, TEX

33

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

17

Trea Turner, PHI

31

 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD

16

C.J. Abrams, WAS

19

 

Josh Naylor, 1B, ARI

15

Oneil Cruz, PIT

18

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD

14

Willy Adames, SF

15

 

Brent Rooker, DH, ATH

14

Bo Bichette, TOR

15

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

10

Carlos Correa, MIN

14

 

Ryan Helsley, RP, STL

9

Matt McLain, CIN

9

 

Riley Greene, OF, DET

7

Dansby Swanson, CHC

5

 

Cal Raleigh, C, SEA

4

Masyn Winn, STL

3

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

3

Xavier Edwards, MIA

2

 

Sean Manaea, SP, NYM

2

Zachary Neto, LAA

1

 

David Bednar, RP, PIT

1

Anthony Volpe, NYY

1

 

Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC

1

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

1

 

Luis Rengifo, 2B, LAA

1

OUTFIELD

 
 

Luis Severino, SP, ATH

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI

1

Aaron Judge, NYY

64

 

Michael Toglia, 1B, COL

1

Juan Soto, NYM

50

 

NATHAN JUDAH

 

Kyle Tucker, CHC

50

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Yordan Alvarez, HOU

48

 

Mookie Betts, SS, LAD

45

Corbin Carroll, ARI

44

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

33

Julio Rodriguez, SEA

38

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, BOS

21

Fernando Tatis, SD

38

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

19

Jackson Chourio, MIL

32

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

17

Ronald Acuna, ATL

31

 

Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX

16

Jarren Duran, BOS

28

 

Bryce Miller, SP, SEA

16

Jazz Chisholm, NYY

28

 

Jordan Westburg, 3B, BAL

16

Jackson Merrill, SD

27

 

Nick Pivetta, SP, SD

12

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

21

 

Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM

11

James Wood, WAS

20

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

10

Michael Harris, ATL

17

 

Jack Flaherty, SP, DET

9

Lawrence Butler, ATH

16

 

Ryan Walker, RP, SF

6

Wyatt Langford, TEX

16

 

Jose Berrios, SP, TOR

5

Christian Yelich, MIL

14

 

Reese Olson, SP, DET

5

Mike Trout, LAA

14

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

4

Anthony Santander, TOR

13

 

Robert Suarez, RP, SD

4

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

12

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

4

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

11

 

Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI

3

Luis Robert, CHW

10

 

Shane Bieber, SP, CLE

2

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

10

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

2

Kerry Carpenter, DET

10

 

GREG LATHROP

 

Jasson Dominguez, NYY

9

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Brenton Doyle, COL

8

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD

54

Ian Happ, CHC

8

 

Tarik Skubal, SP, DET

42

Riley Greene, DET

7

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

29

Byron Buxton, MIN

5

 

Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA

28

Steven Kwan, CLE

5

 

Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS

27

Dylan Crews, WAS

5

 

Jonathan Aranda, 1B, TB

17

Randy Arozarena, SEA

4

 

Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN

14

Jurickson Profar, ATL

3

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

8

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

3

 

Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR

7

Cedric Mullins, BAL

3

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

6

Tyler O'Neill, BAL

2

 

Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL

6

Jordan Walker, STL

1

 

Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC

5

Tommy Edman, LAD

1

 

Randy Arozarena, OF, SEA

4

Taylor Ward, LAA

1

 

Jordan Romano, RP, PHI

3

Adolis Garcia, TEX

1

 

Drew Rasmussen, RP, TB

2

Michael Conforto, LAD

1

 

Tyler O'Neill, OF, BAL

2

Roman Anthony, BOS

1

 

Tanner Scott, RP, LAD

2

Joshua Lowe, TB

1

 

Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Taylor Ward, OF, LAA

1

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

54

 

Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB

1

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

23

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Marcell Ozuna, ATL

16

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Brent Rooker, ATH

14

 

Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

45

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA

38

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jazz Chisholm, OF, NYY

28

Tarik Skubal, DET

42

 

Dylan Cease, SP, SD

22

Paul Skenes, PIT

37

 

Blake Snell, SP, LAD

19

Zack Wheeler, PHI

37

 

Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT

18

Cole Ragans, KC

31

 

Willy Adames, SS, SF

15

Logan Gilbert, SEA

28

 

Spencer Arrighetti, SP, HOU

11

Corbin Burnes, ARI

27

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL

9

Garrett Crochet, BOS

27

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

9

Chris Sale, ATL

27

 

Brenton Doyle, OF, COL

8

George Kirby, SEA

23

 

Jake Burger, 1B, TEX

6

Framber Valdez, HOU

23

 

Bowden Francis, RP, TOR

6

Dylan Cease, SD

22

 

MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS

4

Blake Snell, LAD

19

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI

4

Shota Imanaga, CHC

19

 

Walker Buehler, SP, BOS

4

Max Fried, NYY

19

 

Mike Soroka, RP, WAS

3

Gerrit Cole, NYY

17

 

Luis Arraez, 2B, SD

3

Logan Webb, SF

17

 

Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL

3

Aaron Nola, PHI

17

 

Tobias Myers, SP, MIL

1

Bryan Woo, SEA

17

 

Shea Langeliers, C, ATH

1

Jacob deGrom, TEX

16

 

MATT MORRIS

 

Luis Castillo, SEA

16

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

16

 

Aaron Judge, OF, NYY

64

Michael King, SD

16

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

31

Bryce Miller, SEA

16

 

Garrett Crochet, SP, BOS

27

Bailey Ober, MIN

15

 

Devin Williams, RP, NYY

20

Roki Sasaki, LAD

14

 

Luis Castillo, SP, SEA

16

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

14

 

Christian Walker, 1B, HOU

14

Pablo Lopez, MIN

14

 

Christian Yelich, OF, MIL

14

Justin Steele, CHC

14

 

Junior Caminero, 3B, TB

13

Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL

13

 

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL

13

Grayson Rodriguez, BAL

12

 

Triston Casas, 1B, BOS

12

Nick Pivetta, SD

12

 

Shane McClanahan, SP, TB

11

Shane McClanahan, TB

11

 

Felix Bautista, RP, BAL

9

Hunter Brown, HOU

11

 

Justin Martinez, RP, ARI

5

Spencer Arrighetti, HOU

11

 

Masyn Winn, SS, STL

3

Spencer Strider, ATL

10

 

Tanner Houck, SP, BOS

2

Hunter Greene, CIN

10

 

Jordan Walker, OF, STL

1

Zac Gallen, ARI

10

 

Casey Mize, SP, DET

1

Tanner Bibee, CLE

10

 

Patrick Bailey, C, SF

1

Joe Ryan, MIN

10

 

Zachary Neto, SS, LAA

1

Freddy Peralta, MIL

9

 

Colt Keith, 2B, DET

1

Jack Flaherty, DET

9

 

Luis Gil, SP, NYY

1

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

9

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Carlos Rodon, NYY

8

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Sonny Gray, STL

8

 

Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU

48

Jared Jones, PIT

8

 

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR

42

Seth Lugo, KC

8

 

Chris Sale, SP, ATL

27

Robbie Ray, SF

8

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

26

Kevin Gausman, TOR

7

 

Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE

20

Gavin Williams, CLE

6

 

Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX

20

Kodai Senga, NYM

6

 

Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX

16

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

6

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

15

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

6

 

Willson Contreras, C, STL

13

Zach Eflin, BAL

6

 

Xander Bogaerts, 2B, SD

7

Jose Berrios, TOR

5

 

Byron Buxton, OF, MIN

5

Reese Olson, DET

5

 

Max Scherzer, SP, TOR

4

MacKenzie Gore, WAS

4

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

3

Max Scherzer, TOR

4

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB

3

Ronel Blanco, HOU

4

 

Ryan Weathers, SP, MIA

2

Yusei Kikuchi, LAA

4

 

Nestor Cortes, SP, MIL

2

Shane Baz, TB

4

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX

1

Jesus Luzardo, PHI

4

 

Michael Conforto, OF, LAD

1

Nick Lodolo, CIN

4

 

Erick Fedde, SP, STL

1

Walker Buehler, BOS

4

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC

1

Taj Bradley, TB

4

 

Lance McCullers, SP, HOU

1

Andrew Painter, PHI

3

 

CHRIS TOWERS

 

Yu Darvish, SD

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Ranger Suarez, PHI

3

 

Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL

41

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

3

 

Jarren Duran, OF, BOS

28

Ryan Pepiot, TB

3

 

Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

27

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX

3

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

27

Clarke Schmidt, NYY

3

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

21

Cody Bradford, TEX

3

 

James Wood, OF, WAS

20

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

2

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

17

Tanner Houck, BOS

2

 

Salvador Perez, C, KC

10

Michael Wacha, KC

2

 

Luis Robert, OF, CHW

10

Jeffrey Springs, ATH

2

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

10

Ryan Weathers, MIA

2

 

Joe Ryan, SP, MIN

10

Shane Bieber, CLE

2

 

Sonny Gray, SP, STL

8

Mitch Keller, PIT

2

 

Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN

6

Nestor Cortes, MIL

2

 

Zach Eflin, SP, BAL

6

Sean Manaea, NYM

2

 

Yusei Kikuchi, SP, LAA

4

Casey Mize, DET

1

 

Yu Darvish, SP, SD

3

Tobias Myers, MIL

1

 

Kenley Jansen, RP, LAA

3

Chris Bassitt, TOR

1

 

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX

3

Brady Singer, CIN

1

 

Michael Wacha, SP, KC

2

Erick Fedde, STL

1

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARI

2

Brayan Bello, BOS

1

 

Lucas Erceg, RP, KC

2

Luis Gil, NYY

1

 

KAYLA WALZ

 

Lucas Giolito, BOS

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Matthew Boyd, CHC

1

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

44

Jameson Taillon, CHC

1

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

32

Max Meyer, MIA

1

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI

27

Lance McCullers, HOU

1

 

George Kirby, SP, SEA

23

Luis Severino, ATH

1

 

Bailey Ober, SP, MIN

15

Ryne Nelson, ARI

1

 

Bo Bichette, SS, TOR

15

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Mike Trout, OF, LAA

14

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Anthony Santander, OF, TOR

13

Emmanuel Clase, CLE

20

 

Isaac Paredes, 3B, HOU

13

Devin Williams, NYY

20

 

Mason Miller, RP, ATH

11

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

15

 

Andres Munoz, RP, SEA

9

Josh Hader, HOU

13

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

7

Edwin Diaz, NYM

11

 

Gavin Williams, SP, CLE

6

Mason Miller, ATH

11

 

Clay Holmes, RP, NYM

6

Jackson Jobe, DET

10

 

Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN

5

Ryan Helsley, STL

9

 

Kristian Campbell, 2B, BOS

5

Jhoan Duran, MIN

9

 

Shane Baz, SP, TB

4

Felix Bautista, BAL

9

 

Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

3

Andres Munoz, SEA

9

 

Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY

3

Ryan Walker, SF

6

 

Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC

2

Bowden Francis, TOR

6

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, BOS

1

Clay Holmes, NYM

6

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Justin Martinez, ARI

5

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Robert Suarez, SD

4

 

Juan Soto, OF, NYM

50

Trevor Megill, MIL

3

 

Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI

35

Jordan Romano, PHI

3

 

Corey Seager, SS, TEX

33

Kenley Jansen, LAA

3

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

26

Mike Soroka, WAS

3

 

Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI

23

Grant Holmes, ATL

3

 

Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

21

Nick Martinez, CIN

3

 

Michael King, SP, SD

16

Kris Bubic, KC

3

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

14

Edwin Uceta, TB

2

 

Seth Lugo, SP, KC

8

Drew Rasmussen, TB

2

 

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

6

Lucas Erceg, KC

2

 

Steven Kwan, OF, CLE

5

Tanner Scott, LAD

2

 

Jonathan India, 2B, KC

5

Jeff Hoffman, TOR

2

 

Jurickson Profar, OF, ATL

3

David Bednar, PIT

1

 

Cody Bradford, SP, TEX

3

Pete Fairbanks, TB

1

 

Nick Martinez, RP, CIN

3

 
 
 

Kris Bubic, RP, KC

3

 
 
 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

2

 
 
 

Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR

1

 
 
 

Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB

1

 
 
 

Max Meyer, SP, MIA

1

 
 
 

Joshua Lowe, OF, TB

1