Ever since we introduced the Head-to-Head points salary cap mock draft (which, by the way, isn't actually a mock but a true, play-it-out league), it's been complete and utter pandemonium.
Perhaps that's because salary cap drafts (or auctions, as they're sometimes known) are an uncommon method of distribution for this scoring format. Without an established framework, we're all left to feel our way through.
Perhaps, though, it's because we all recognize that in a shallower league with smaller lineups (and this one would certainly quality with only 16 players being started and 252 being rostered), the only players who can reliably set us apart are the studs. They're the ones who we can be sure we won't be dropping and who we'll be attempting to swing 2-for-1 trades for when our rosters are getting squeezed. So we go hog wild for them and then spend the rest of the draft competing to see who gets to $5 first on the many other worthwhile players who happen not to be studs.
That's an exaggeration, of course. We might go to $10 for some of them. But my point is that, when you scroll down, you're not going to see an orderly tapering of dollars commensurate with projections or ADP. You're going to see truckloads of dollars dumped on a couple dozen players and then a disproportionate stinginess for the mid- and low-tier players.
That stinginess may have been an overcorrection, in fact. One common occurrence in this draft was that several players of a certain caliber would go for obvious discounts, leading us to believe that it was the market rate and that we could get our favorites of that caliber at the same rate ... only to find out that's what everyone else was holding out for, too. It's how Dylan Crews could go for $5 while Brandon Nimmo goes for $11 and how Royce Lewis could go for $6 while Isaac Paredes goes for $13. Forget being consistent with other drafts. This draft wasn't even consistent with itself!
And to some degree, that's just the way salary cap drafts go, with the best buys being less obvious in the moment. This draft takes it to another level, though, such that I'm not even sure it makes sense to draw attention to the specific dollar amounts.
Still, I'll offer up some observations after first introducing the participants.
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Nick Fox, NBC Sports (@CT_FOX)
- Jeremy Heist, Pitcher List (@heistjm)
- Nathan Judah, Express & Star (@NathanJudah)
- Greg Lathrop, Triple Crown Fantasy Baseball (@roto_Greg)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Matt Morris, Scout the Statline (@Matt_E_Morris)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
- Kayla Walz, former Podcast League participant
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
Now, for those observations:
- It's clear that most teams were motivated to build around stud hitters, which I've argued is the better approach in Head-to-Head points leagues since you have so few lineup spots to distinguish yourself. Aaron Judge received the highest bid at $64, which probably overstates the advantage he offers over Bobby Witt ($56), Shohei Ohtani ($54) and Juan Soto ($50). Notably, those four players were nominated in the reverse order of their cost (meaning Soto first and Judge last), which only furthers the theme of this draft: Waiting for a better deal doesn't always pay off.
- With so many teams paying up for hitters, the pitchers were relative bargains. The only ones who went for more than I projected them for were Tarik Skubal ($42), Cole Ragans ($31), Garrett Crochet ($27), Bryan Woo ($17), Roki Sasaki ($14) and maybe some of the lower-dollar guys. I got my ace, Michael King ($16), at a seven-dollar discount, and others like Pablo Lopez ($14), Zac Gallen ($10), and Sonny Gray ($8) were just as heavily discounted.
- One drafter who took particular advantage of those pitching discounts was Jeremy Heist, who, in addition to drafting Zack Wheeler at sticker price ($37), landed Gerrit Cole for $17, Aaron Nola for $17, Yoshinobu Yamamoto for $15 and Tyler Glasnow for $14. That's a heck of a staff, and he wasn't left out of the stud hitter frenzy either, grabbing Kyle Tucker for $50 and Francisco Lindor for $38. He may not have had as many stud hitters, but so many of the league's dollars were tied up in stud hitters that there were plenty of bargains to be found just a tier down. Among those Jeremy snatched up were Josh Naylor ($15), Brent Rooker ($14), Bryan Reynolds ($10), Riley Greene ($7), Cal Raleigh ($4) and Alec Bohm ($3). I'm not saying it's the league's best lineup, but combined with his pitching, his team will be hard to beat.
- Two positions that offered particularly striking cost disparities were catcher and relief pitcher. Paying up for William Contreras ($29) or Adley Rutschman ($21) makes sense in a league with so few lineup spots to fill, but it's a tough pill to swallow when Will Smith and Cal Raleigh then go for $4. Likewise, the $20 spent on Emmanuel Clase or Devin Williams feels like a missed opportunity when you then see Robert Suarez go for $4 or Jeff Hoffman for $2.
- How often were people caught holding out for their favorites rather than just accepting the discounts that presented themselves? So often that two teams were left with nothing good to bid on and had to throw double-digit dollars at the last player they purchased just to avoid the indignity of having that much money left over. So if you're wondering about the outsized bids for Jonathan Aranda ($17) and Caleb Durbin ($14), there's your explanation
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
B_DON
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
William Contreras, MIL
29
|
Bobby Witt, SS, KC
56
Adley Rutschman, BAL
21
|
Paul Skenes, SP, PIT
37
Willson Contreras, STL
13
|
Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
32
Salvador Perez, KC
10
|
Cole Ragans, SP, KC
31
Yainer Diaz, HOU
9
|
Marcell Ozuna, DH, ATL
16
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
7
|
Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD
14
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
4
|
Josh Hader, RP, HOU
13
Will Smith, LAD
4
|
Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM
10
Cal Raleigh, SEA
4
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, MIN
9
Patrick Bailey, SF
1
|
Matt McLain, SS, CIN
9
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
1
|
Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY
8
Shea Langeliers, ATH
1
|
Dylan Crews, OF, WAS
5
FIRST BASE
|
|
Willi Castro, 2B, MIN
4
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
3
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
42
|
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC
3
Bryce Harper, PHI
35
|
Ryan Pepiot, SP, TB
3
Freddie Freeman, LAD
33
|
Xavier Edwards, SS, MIA
2
Matt Olson, ATL
27
|
Jeffrey Springs, SP, ATH
2
Pete Alonso, NYM
23
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
1
Cody Bellinger, NYY
22
|
Brady Singer, SP, CIN
1
Jonathan Aranda, TB
17
|
Roman Anthony, OF, BOS
1
Vinnie Pasquantino, KC
15
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
Josh Naylor, ARI
15
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Christian Walker, HOU
14
|
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
49
Triston Casas, BOS
12
|
Jackson Merrill, OF, SD
27
Jake Burger, TEX
6
|
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
23
Spencer Steer, CIN
5
|
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
23
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
3
|
Cody Bellinger, 1B, NYY
22
Yandy Diaz, TB
1
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
21
Michael Toglia, COL
1
|
Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
14
SECOND BASE
|
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
11
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Hunter Brown, SP, HOU
11
Ketel Marte, ARI
32
|
Tanner Bibee, SP, CLE
10
Jose Altuve, HOU
27
|
Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET
10
Ozzie Albies, ATL
21
|
Yainer Diaz, C, HOU
9
Marcus Semien, TEX
20
|
Jared Jones, SP, PIT
8
Caleb Durbin, MIL
14
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
5
Xander Bogaerts, SD
7
|
Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS
4
Brice Turang, MIL
5
|
Taj Bradley, SP, TB
4
Nico Hoerner, CHC
5
|
Grant Holmes, RP, ATL
3
Kristian Campbell, BOS
5
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
2
Jonathan India, KC
5
|
Jeff Hoffman, RP, TOR
2
Jackson Holliday, BAL
4
|
Tommy Edman, OF, LAD
1
Luis Garcia, WAS
4
|
Brayan Bello, SP, BOS
1
Willi Castro, MIN
4
|
NICK FOX
|
Luis Arraez, SD
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Brandon Lowe, TB
3
|
Fernando Tatis, OF, SD
38
Colt Keith, DET
1
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
31
Luis Rengifo, LAA
1
|
Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC
19
THIRD BASE
|
|
Max Fried, SP, NYY
19
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Bryan Woo, SP, SEA
17
Jose Ramirez, CLE
49
|
Lawrence Butler, OF, ATH
16
Rafael Devers, BOS
27
|
Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
15
Austin Riley, ATL
26
|
Caleb Durbin, 2B, MIL
14
Manny Machado, SD
26
|
Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL
12
Alex Bregman, BOS
21
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
12
Jordan Westburg, BAL
16
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
10
Junior Caminero, TB
13
|
Jackson Jobe, RP, DET
10
Isaac Paredes, HOU
13
|
Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY
9
Mark Vientos, NYM
10
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, SF
8
Matt Chapman, SF
8
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SF
8
Royce Lewis, MIN
6
|
Brice Turang, 2B, MIL
5
Alec Bohm, PHI
3
|
Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
4
Eugenio Suarez, ARI
2
|
Jackson Holliday, 2B, BAL
4
Max Muncy, LAD
2
|
Ronel Blanco, SP, HOU
4
Matt Shaw, CHC
2
|
Trevor Megill, RP, MIL
3
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Edwin Uceta, RP, TB
2
PLAYER
SALARY
|
JEREMY HEIST
|
Bobby Witt, KC
56
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Mookie Betts, LAD
45
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, CHC
50
Elly De La Cruz, CIN
45
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
38
Gunnar Henderson, BAL
41
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
37
Francisco Lindor, NYM
38
|
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
17
Corey Seager, TEX
33
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
17
Trea Turner, PHI
31
|
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD
16
C.J. Abrams, WAS
19
|
Josh Naylor, 1B, ARI
15
Oneil Cruz, PIT
18
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD
14
Willy Adames, SF
15
|
Brent Rooker, DH, ATH
14
Bo Bichette, TOR
15
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
10
Carlos Correa, MIN
14
|
Ryan Helsley, RP, STL
9
Matt McLain, CIN
9
|
Riley Greene, OF, DET
7
Dansby Swanson, CHC
5
|
Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
4
Masyn Winn, STL
3
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
3
Xavier Edwards, MIA
2
|
Sean Manaea, SP, NYM
2
Zachary Neto, LAA
1
|
David Bednar, RP, PIT
1
Anthony Volpe, NYY
1
|
Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC
1
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
1
|
Luis Rengifo, 2B, LAA
1
OUTFIELD
|
|
Luis Severino, SP, ATH
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI
1
Aaron Judge, NYY
64
|
Michael Toglia, 1B, COL
1
Juan Soto, NYM
50
|
NATHAN JUDAH
|
Kyle Tucker, CHC
50
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Yordan Alvarez, HOU
48
|
Mookie Betts, SS, LAD
45
Corbin Carroll, ARI
44
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
33
Julio Rodriguez, SEA
38
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, BOS
21
Fernando Tatis, SD
38
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
19
Jackson Chourio, MIL
32
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
17
Ronald Acuna, ATL
31
|
Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX
16
Jarren Duran, BOS
28
|
Bryce Miller, SP, SEA
16
Jazz Chisholm, NYY
28
|
Jordan Westburg, 3B, BAL
16
Jackson Merrill, SD
27
|
Nick Pivetta, SP, SD
12
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
21
|
Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
11
James Wood, WAS
20
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
10
Michael Harris, ATL
17
|
Jack Flaherty, SP, DET
9
Lawrence Butler, ATH
16
|
Ryan Walker, RP, SF
6
Wyatt Langford, TEX
16
|
Jose Berrios, SP, TOR
5
Christian Yelich, MIL
14
|
Reese Olson, SP, DET
5
Mike Trout, LAA
14
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
4
Anthony Santander, TOR
13
|
Robert Suarez, RP, SD
4
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
12
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
4
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
11
|
Ranger Suarez, SP, PHI
3
Luis Robert, CHW
10
|
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
2
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
10
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
2
Kerry Carpenter, DET
10
|
GREG LATHROP
|
Jasson Dominguez, NYY
9
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Brenton Doyle, COL
8
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD
54
Ian Happ, CHC
8
|
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET
42
Riley Greene, DET
7
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
29
Byron Buxton, MIN
5
|
Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA
28
Steven Kwan, CLE
5
|
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
27
Dylan Crews, WAS
5
|
Jonathan Aranda, 1B, TB
17
Randy Arozarena, SEA
4
|
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN
14
Jurickson Profar, ATL
3
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
8
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
3
|
Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR
7
Cedric Mullins, BAL
3
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
6
Tyler O'Neill, BAL
2
|
Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL
6
Jordan Walker, STL
1
|
Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
5
Tommy Edman, LAD
1
|
Randy Arozarena, OF, SEA
4
Taylor Ward, LAA
1
|
Jordan Romano, RP, PHI
3
Adolis Garcia, TEX
1
|
Drew Rasmussen, RP, TB
2
Michael Conforto, LAD
1
|
Tyler O'Neill, OF, BAL
2
Roman Anthony, BOS
1
|
Tanner Scott, RP, LAD
2
Joshua Lowe, TB
1
|
Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Taylor Ward, OF, LAA
1
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
54
|
Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB
1
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
23
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Marcell Ozuna, ATL
16
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Brent Rooker, ATH
14
|
Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
45
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
38
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jazz Chisholm, OF, NYY
28
Tarik Skubal, DET
42
|
Dylan Cease, SP, SD
22
Paul Skenes, PIT
37
|
Blake Snell, SP, LAD
19
Zack Wheeler, PHI
37
|
Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
18
Cole Ragans, KC
31
|
Willy Adames, SS, SF
15
Logan Gilbert, SEA
28
|
Spencer Arrighetti, SP, HOU
11
Corbin Burnes, ARI
27
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL
9
Garrett Crochet, BOS
27
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
9
Chris Sale, ATL
27
|
Brenton Doyle, OF, COL
8
George Kirby, SEA
23
|
Jake Burger, 1B, TEX
6
Framber Valdez, HOU
23
|
Bowden Francis, RP, TOR
6
Dylan Cease, SD
22
|
MacKenzie Gore, SP, WAS
4
Blake Snell, LAD
19
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI
4
Shota Imanaga, CHC
19
|
Walker Buehler, SP, BOS
4
Max Fried, NYY
19
|
Mike Soroka, RP, WAS
3
Gerrit Cole, NYY
17
|
Luis Arraez, 2B, SD
3
Logan Webb, SF
17
|
Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
3
Aaron Nola, PHI
17
|
Tobias Myers, SP, MIL
1
Bryan Woo, SEA
17
|
Shea Langeliers, C, ATH
1
Jacob deGrom, TEX
16
|
MATT MORRIS
|
Luis Castillo, SEA
16
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
16
|
Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
64
Michael King, SD
16
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
31
Bryce Miller, SEA
16
|
Garrett Crochet, SP, BOS
27
Bailey Ober, MIN
15
|
Devin Williams, RP, NYY
20
Roki Sasaki, LAD
14
|
Luis Castillo, SP, SEA
16
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
14
|
Christian Walker, 1B, HOU
14
Pablo Lopez, MIN
14
|
Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
14
Justin Steele, CHC
14
|
Junior Caminero, 3B, TB
13
Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL
13
|
Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL
13
Grayson Rodriguez, BAL
12
|
Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
12
Nick Pivetta, SD
12
|
Shane McClanahan, SP, TB
11
Shane McClanahan, TB
11
|
Felix Bautista, RP, BAL
9
Hunter Brown, HOU
11
|
Justin Martinez, RP, ARI
5
Spencer Arrighetti, HOU
11
|
Masyn Winn, SS, STL
3
Spencer Strider, ATL
10
|
Tanner Houck, SP, BOS
2
Hunter Greene, CIN
10
|
Jordan Walker, OF, STL
1
Zac Gallen, ARI
10
|
Casey Mize, SP, DET
1
Tanner Bibee, CLE
10
|
Patrick Bailey, C, SF
1
Joe Ryan, MIN
10
|
Zachary Neto, SS, LAA
1
Freddy Peralta, MIL
9
|
Colt Keith, 2B, DET
1
Jack Flaherty, DET
9
|
Luis Gil, SP, NYY
1
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
9
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Carlos Rodon, NYY
8
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Sonny Gray, STL
8
|
Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
48
Jared Jones, PIT
8
|
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
42
Seth Lugo, KC
8
|
Chris Sale, SP, ATL
27
Robbie Ray, SF
8
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
26
Kevin Gausman, TOR
7
|
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
20
Gavin Williams, CLE
6
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
20
Kodai Senga, NYM
6
|
Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX
16
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
6
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
15
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
6
|
Willson Contreras, C, STL
13
Zach Eflin, BAL
6
|
Xander Bogaerts, 2B, SD
7
Jose Berrios, TOR
5
|
Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
5
Reese Olson, DET
5
|
Max Scherzer, SP, TOR
4
MacKenzie Gore, WAS
4
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
3
Max Scherzer, TOR
4
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
3
Ronel Blanco, HOU
4
|
Ryan Weathers, SP, MIA
2
Yusei Kikuchi, LAA
4
|
Nestor Cortes, SP, MIL
2
Shane Baz, TB
4
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
1
Jesus Luzardo, PHI
4
|
Michael Conforto, OF, LAD
1
Nick Lodolo, CIN
4
|
Erick Fedde, SP, STL
1
Walker Buehler, BOS
4
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC
1
Taj Bradley, TB
4
|
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
1
Andrew Painter, PHI
3
|
CHRIS TOWERS
|
Yu Darvish, SD
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Ranger Suarez, PHI
3
|
Gunnar Henderson, SS, BAL
41
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
3
|
Jarren Duran, OF, BOS
28
Ryan Pepiot, TB
3
|
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
27
Nathan Eovaldi, TEX
3
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
27
Clarke Schmidt, NYY
3
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
21
Cody Bradford, TEX
3
|
James Wood, OF, WAS
20
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
2
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
17
Tanner Houck, BOS
2
|
Salvador Perez, C, KC
10
Michael Wacha, KC
2
|
Luis Robert, OF, CHW
10
Jeffrey Springs, ATH
2
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
10
Ryan Weathers, MIA
2
|
Joe Ryan, SP, MIN
10
Shane Bieber, CLE
2
|
Sonny Gray, SP, STL
8
Mitch Keller, PIT
2
|
Royce Lewis, 3B, MIN
6
Nestor Cortes, MIL
2
|
Zach Eflin, SP, BAL
6
Sean Manaea, NYM
2
|
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, LAA
4
Casey Mize, DET
1
|
Yu Darvish, SP, SD
3
Tobias Myers, MIL
1
|
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAA
3
Chris Bassitt, TOR
1
|
Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX
3
Brady Singer, CIN
1
|
Michael Wacha, SP, KC
2
Erick Fedde, STL
1
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARI
2
Brayan Bello, BOS
1
|
Lucas Erceg, RP, KC
2
Luis Gil, NYY
1
|
KAYLA WALZ
|
Lucas Giolito, BOS
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Matthew Boyd, CHC
1
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
44
Jameson Taillon, CHC
1
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
32
Max Meyer, MIA
1
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI
27
Lance McCullers, HOU
1
|
George Kirby, SP, SEA
23
Luis Severino, ATH
1
|
Bailey Ober, SP, MIN
15
Ryne Nelson, ARI
1
|
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
15
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Mike Trout, OF, LAA
14
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Anthony Santander, OF, TOR
13
Emmanuel Clase, CLE
20
|
Isaac Paredes, 3B, HOU
13
Devin Williams, NYY
20
|
Mason Miller, RP, ATH
11
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
15
|
Andres Munoz, RP, SEA
9
Josh Hader, HOU
13
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
7
Edwin Diaz, NYM
11
|
Gavin Williams, SP, CLE
6
Mason Miller, ATH
11
|
Clay Holmes, RP, NYM
6
Jackson Jobe, DET
10
|
Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN
5
Ryan Helsley, STL
9
|
Kristian Campbell, 2B, BOS
5
Jhoan Duran, MIN
9
|
Shane Baz, SP, TB
4
Felix Bautista, BAL
9
|
Andrew Painter, SP, PHI
3
Andres Munoz, SEA
9
|
Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY
3
Ryan Walker, SF
6
|
Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC
2
Bowden Francis, TOR
6
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, BOS
1
Clay Holmes, NYM
6
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Justin Martinez, ARI
5
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Robert Suarez, SD
4
|
Juan Soto, OF, NYM
50
Trevor Megill, MIL
3
|
Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
35
Jordan Romano, PHI
3
|
Corey Seager, SS, TEX
33
Kenley Jansen, LAA
3
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
26
Mike Soroka, WAS
3
|
Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI
23
Grant Holmes, ATL
3
|
Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
21
Nick Martinez, CIN
3
|
Michael King, SP, SD
16
Kris Bubic, KC
3
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
14
Edwin Uceta, TB
2
|
Seth Lugo, SP, KC
8
Drew Rasmussen, TB
2
|
Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI
6
Lucas Erceg, KC
2
|
Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
5
Tanner Scott, LAD
2
|
Jonathan India, 2B, KC
5
Jeff Hoffman, TOR
2
|
Jurickson Profar, OF, ATL
3
David Bednar, PIT
1
|
Cody Bradford, SP, TEX
3
Pete Fairbanks, TB
1
|
Nick Martinez, RP, CIN
3
|
|
|
Kris Bubic, RP, KC
3
|
|
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
2
|
|
|
Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR
1
|
|
|
Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB
1
|
|
|
Max Meyer, SP, MIA
1
|
|
|
Joshua Lowe, OF, TB
1