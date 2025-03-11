Aaron Judge RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #99 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 2 Roto 3 Roto (OF) 1 H2H 1 H2H (OF) 1 2024 Stats AVG 0.322 HR 58 R 122 RBI 144 SB 10 SO 171 I guess the new, healthy baseline for Aaron Judge is just high-50s homer totals, something he's done in two of the past three years – and he was on pace for 57 in the other year. He'll be 33 shortly after the season starts, but with no signs of slowing down, betting against Judge just doesn't make a ton of sense at this point. Injury risk is the biggest red flag here, but that's not a reason to ever let Judge fall further than third in any league.

Kyle Tucker RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #30 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 8 Roto 5 Roto (OF) 2 H2H 6 H2H (OF) 3 2024 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 23 R 56 RBI 49 SB 11 SO 54 A shin injury robbed Tucker of what could have been a career season, and the smaller sample size robbed us of knowing for sure if Tucker took another step forward. He upped his walk rate to 16.5% while his strikeout rate remained well within the normal range for his career, and Tucker's 23 homers in 78 games put him on pace to demolish his previous career best marks. Chicago is a tougher place to hit, but if Tucker hits like he did last season, it probably won't matter much – and he might be a top-five player in Fantasy if he does.

Juan Soto RF NYM N.Y. Mets • #22 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 4 Roto 7 Roto (OF) 3 H2H 4 H2H (OF) 2 2024 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 41 R 128 RBI 109 SB 7 SO 119 Soto's first season in New York went about as well as you could have hoped, but the job will be a little harder with his cross-borough move to the Mets. Citi Field is a tougher home park than Yankee Stadium to hit in, more akin to Petco, where Soto notably struggled (relatively speaking). I'm not saying I expect Soto to struggle in 2025, but a repeat of last year's 41-homers seems unlikely, at the very least. He's still a first-rounder, but it's worth resetting expectations after a career-best season.

Mookie Betts RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #50 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 7 Roto 8 Roto (OF) 4 H2H 7 H2H (OF) 4 2024 Stats AVG 0.289 HR 19 R 75 RBI 75 SB 16 SO 57 Was last year the start of a decline phase from Betts? We've thought that before only for him to unlock new levels of upside, so I don't want to write him off … but I kind of think last season was the start of a decline phase from Betts. His multi-eligibility and overall strong skill set (especially in that lineup) keep him in the first round in Fantasy drafts, but I don't expect a return to top-three status.

Corbin Carroll LF ARI Arizona • #7 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 17 Roto 10 Roto (OF) 6 H2H 9 H2H (OF) 5 2024 Stats AVG 0.231 HR 22 R 121 RBI 74 SB 35 SO 130 It was truly a tale of two seasons for Carroll, who was downright dreadful for the first three months of the season, finishing the month of June with a .213/.305/.315 line. He was hitless on July 1, but he slowly started turning things around from that point, hitting .250/.339/.549 with a near-40-homer pace over the final three months. He's not a 40-homer hitter, but Carroll admitted his tried to rework his swing in the offseason and it left him off-time when he tried to drive the ball. There's some batting average risk here for a first-rounder – Carroll's career expected batting average is .251 – but he's going to hit for power and steal a bunch of bases and probably rank among the league leaders in runs scored again. If he avoids the depths of his 2024 slump in the bad times, Carroll should remain a viable first-rounder.

Fernando Tatis RF SD San Diego • #23 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 19 Roto 12 Roto (OF) 5 H2H 14 H2H (OF) 7 2024 Stats AVG 0.276 HR 21 R 64 RBI 49 SB 11 SO 96 Tatis dealt with another serious injury in 2024, this time a right femur stress fracture that limited him to just 102 games. And when he was on the field, Tatis still didn't look much like the guy we thought would be challenging for the No. 1 pick for a decade a few years back. And yet, he's still a first rounder, which is a testament to the upside he is still capable of flashing when everything is going right. He underperformed his expected wOBA by nearly 30 points, one of the biggest gaps in the majors, but also continuing a multi-year trend – he has underperformed by at least 28 points in three of his past four seasons. There is still No. 1 overall player upside here – 40 homers, 30 steals? – but it looks less certain with each passing season.

Julio Rodriguez CF SEA Seattle • #44 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 22 Roto 13 Roto (OF) 7 H2H 20 H2H (OF) 8 2024 Stats AVG 0.273 HR 20 R 76 RBI 68 SB 24 SO 156 Rodriguez is a slow starter. His OPS has been at least 123 points higher in the second half of each of his three MLB seasons than the first half, so we can probably assume there's some predictability there. Why does Rodriguez get off to consistently slow starts? Well, that's the harder question to answer, but I think it speaks to something inherently inconsistent in Rodriguez's skill set. We know the ceiling is sky-high here, but he's a flawed hitter in a tough hitting environment, and that makes him one of the riskier early-rounders out there.

Yordan Alvarez DH HOU Houston • #44 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 13 Roto 15 Roto (DH) 4 H2H 10 H2H (DH) 4 2024 Stats AVG 0.308 HR 35 R 88 RBI 86 SB 6 SO 95 2024 was a weirdly down year for counting stats for Alvarez, which probably explains why his price is down a bit in drafts. I'll take the discount on one of the most dominant hitters in Fantasy, a big bat capable of both hitting .310 and 40-plus homers if everything comes together. I'm not sure he's a worse Fantasy option than Juan Soto, given the park downgrade for Soto, and he's going at close to a round discount in drafts these days. Alvarez is one of my favorite second-round targets in all drafts.

Jackson Chourio CF MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 32 Roto 18 Roto (OF) 9 H2H 23 H2H (OF) 10 2024 Stats AVG 0.275 HR 21 R 80 RBI 79 SB 22 SO 121 It took Jackson Chourio almost exactly two months to figure it out at the major-league level, and once he did, it was full steam ahead. From June 1, Chourio hit .303/.358/.525 and looked every bit like a future MVP winner. He doesn't quite generate elite exit velocities yet, but he also doesn't turn 21 until shortly before the season, so there's plenty of room to grow into a legit power threat – and there's enough speed here to swipe 40 bags if the Brewers unleash him. Chourio might not challenge for the No. 1 player spot in 2025, but it's not out of the question.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 23 Roto 21 Roto (OF) 10 H2H 21 H2H (OF) 9 2024 Stats AVG 0.285 HR 21 R 111 RBI 75 SB 34 SO 160 I have to assume 2024 was close to a best-case scenario for Duran, if only because it's hard to imagine much better. He's an extremely well-rounded hitter, and he might just be a first-round hitter available at a relative discount. The problem is, we really only have a one-year sample size of him producing at this level – except that he was nearly identical on a per-game basis in 2024, when the Red Sox were much more careful about his playing time. Duran is older than you'd think, but there's no reason to think 2024 was a fluke.

Jackson Merrill SS SD San Diego • #3 • Age: 21 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 32 Roto 25 Roto (OF) 11 H2H 28 H2H (OF) 14 2024 Stats AVG 0.292 HR 24 R 77 RBI 90 SB 16 SO 101 Merrill came to the majors with significantly less hype than Chourio, but was arguably already more of a finished production. He's an aggressive swinger, but that didn't really hold him back, because Merrill just creates so much damage when he makes contact, and he makes plenty of contact. He sported a 97th percentile expected batting average and 96th percentile slugging percentage as a 21-year-old rookie with no experience above Double-A, and if his home park and spray chart make it unlikely he'll live up to quite that ceiling, you can still see some Christian Yelich-y outcomes here on the high ends. This might be the last time we're drafting Merrill outside of the first-round until 2030 or so.

Jazz Chisholm CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #13 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 39 Roto 27 Roto (OF) 11 H2H 34 H2H (OF) 13 2024 Stats AVG 0.256 HR 24 R 74 RBI 73 SB 40 SO 152 Chisholm mostly stayed healthy in 2024 and gave us a tantalizing glimpse of just how the upside can be after his trade to the Yankees. He had 11 homers and 18 steals in just 46 games post-trade, a 30-homer, 50-steal pace that would make him one of the most valuable players in Fantasy. You know the knocks: He can't stay healthy, having missed 38 games in 2021, 102 in 2022, and 65 in 2023; even in 2024, he played through a UCL sprain in his left elbow late in the season that could have sidelined him longer if the Yankees weren't in a playoff race. If he stays healthy, there aren't many players with more power/speed potential than Chisholm, but the injury risk will surely scare many drafters off at his cost.

Ronald Acuna RF ATL Atlanta • #13 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 30 Roto 28 Roto (OF) 13 H2H 25 H2H (OF) 11 2024 Stats AVG 0.25 HR 4 R 38 RBI 15 SB 16 SO 53 Acuña is going to miss the start of the season, but we still don't actually know when he's going to play this season. Does that mean he will return a few weeks into April, or does it mean he might not see the field until May? The Braves are taking a more conservative approach after Acuna struggled a bit in his return from the same injury in 2022, but we know he can be the best player in Fantasy when he's right. We just don't know when that's going to happen, so how draftable Acuna is will mostly come down to how much risk you can personally stomach.

Michael Harris CF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 74 Roto 42 Roto (OF) 14 H2H 61 H2H (OF) 17 2024 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 16 R 58 RBI 48 SB 10 SO 94 2024 was a disappointment for Harris, but the underlying skill set here still looks as strong as ever. His expected batting average was .284, right in line with his .287 career line, and his .344 xwOBA was also just a few points off his career mark. He remains one of the better bets for batting average out there, and should at least challenge for a 20-20 season with solid counting stats – his spot in the Braves lineup often keeps him from putting up the huge counting stats he is capable of, but with Acuna likely to miss the start of the season, this year could be an exception. I'm buying any discounts you might offer on Harris.

Oneil Cruz SS PIT Pittsburgh • #15 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 56 Roto 48 Roto (SS) 9 H2H 52 H2H (SS) 9 2024 Stats AVG 0.259 HR 21 R 72 RBI 76 SB 22 SO 181 Cruz remains more of an interesting collection of tools than a fully actualized baseball player at this point, and it's fair to wonder if it's ever going to really come together for the 26-year-old. But those tools remain tantalizing – nobody in baseball hits the ball harder than Cruz, and he ran at a 40-steal pace in the second half of last season. Is there a 30-40 ceiling here? Yeah, there might be. But he might also hit .230, and he hasn't actually tapped into anything close to that kind of upside in either category, so drafting Cruz still requires more reaching than some will be comfortable with. I might be in that group.

James Wood OF WAS Washington • #29 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 104 Roto 53 Roto (OF) 16 H2H 58 H2H (OF) 16 2024 Stats AVG 0.264 HR 9 R 43 RBI 41 SB 14 SO 97 Like Cruz, Wood isn't even close to fully actualizing as a baseball player, and yet he just finished his rookie season as a 21-year-old with nine homers and 14 steals in just 79 games. That came with a 55.1% groundball rate and just 64% success rate as a base stealer, so it doesn't take much imagination to see what Wood might be capable of if he irons out the kinks in his game. Of course, it doesn't always happen as quickly as we'd like – remember the multiple years spent waiting for Vladimir Guerrero to be more than an incredibly intriguing, but ultimately average Fantasy player. Wood's speed should give him a leg up even if the bat doesn't get all the way there, but a top-50 pick is an awfully steep price to pay for an unfinished product.

Wyatt Langford OF TEX Texas • #36 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 67 Roto 53 Roto (OF) 15 H2H 49 H2H (OF) 14 2024 Stats AVG 0.253 HR 16 R 74 RBI 74 SB 19 SO 115 Langford's rookie season was underwhelming, which mostly tells us how high the expectations were. And, frankly, should still be. He didn't put it all together in year one, but the tool set here remains incredibly tantalizing, as Langford had a terrific approach at the plate, made plenty of contact, and hit the ball hard enough to sport a 68th percentile expected wOBA as a rookie. He didn't tear the cover off the ball the way some expected, but it's clearly an above-average offensive profile even before accounting for the 25-steal upside that comes with his 98th percentile sprint speed. Langford comes off the board a few rounds after Chourio and Merrill, but the 2025 upside may not be that different.

Teoscar Hernandez RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #37 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 87 Roto 56 Roto (OF) 18 H2H 58 H2H (OF) 18 2024 Stats AVG 0.272 HR 33 R 84 RBI 99 SB 12 SO 188 We all knew the Dodgers were the perfect landing spot for Hernandez last offseason, and we're all happy he's returning to the same spot in 2025. Hernandez remains a relatively volatile hitter because of his poor plate discipline, and he's not going to chip in more than 10 or so steals these days, but the lineup and home park insulate him from much of the risk. Even if things go wrong, he's probably still a safe bet for 25 homers and 90 or so RBI.

Lawrence Butler CF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 119 Roto 65 Roto (OF) 19 H2H 68 H2H (OF) 19 2024 Stats AVG 0.262 HR 22 R 63 RBI 57 SB 18 SO 108 Butler had two pretty incredible months in 2024: July, when he had a 1.210 OPS with 10 homers, and August, when he had an .886 OPS and eight homers. Otherwise, he ranged from "fine" (.739 OPS, two homers in September) to "So bad he got sent back to Triple-A. The tools are loud, and we have a proof of concept for what it can look like when he's locked in. Is that enough to justify what is often a top-75 pick in Roto drafts? I think there's just too much risk there, but I can certainly see the upside – and there's a real chance we're talking about Butler as a second-round pick this time next year.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 212 Roto 77 Roto (OF) 22 H2H 90 H2H (OF) 25 2024 Stats AVG 0.26 HR 23 R 82 RBI 72 SB 30 SO 153 Doyle is a good example of how skill sets aren't as stable as we like to think. He looked like a downright bad hitter by basically every metric in 2023, and then he just got a lot better at basically everything in 2024. He cut his strikeout rate by 10 points and did so while hitting the ball significantly harder, leading to an increase in xwOBA from .258 to .329. And there might be even more room to grow, as Doyle could probably stand to benefit even more from Coors Field's inflationary effects. On the other hand, it's just a one-season sample to go off, and we've seen how useless Doyle can be when things go wrong. His defense keeps him insulated from playing time risk, and his speed will be helpful no matter what, but there's a chance Doyle is a legitimate drag on your offense.

Luis Robert CF CHW Chi. White Sox • #88 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 82 Roto 74 Roto (OF) 20 H2H 77 H2H (OF) 24 2024 Stats AVG 0.224 HR 14 R 47 RBI 35 SB 23 SO 141 Talk about a volatile skill set. Robert showed us the ceiling in 2023 (38 homers, 20 steals) and the floor in 2024 (14 homers, 23 steals, a .224 average), and between the volatility and the inability to stay healthy, many Fantasy drafts are just out on Robert. There's a discount for his services in 2025, but he'll still cost you something around a top-90 pick in most drafts, and that's a lot to risk on a profile with this many ways for it to go wrong. On the other hand, you only need one hand to count the number of players who have had a 35-homer, 20-steal season in the past two, and everyone else on that list is going inside of the top 30 in 2025.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 138 Roto 76 Roto (OF) 23 H2H 70 H2H (OF) 21 2024 Stats AVG 0.283 HR 21 R 74 RBI 73 SB 16 SO 160 Suzuki didn't quite live up to the loftiest expectations placed on him, but he was pretty awesome in 2024, and notably got better as the season went on. He posted an OPS of at least .849 in each of the final four months, and the underlying data largely backs it up. Suzuki could take another step forward and become more like a 30-homer guy at his peak, but right now, he looks like a 25-15 player with a helpful batting average in an improving lineup, and that'll help any Fantasy team.

Anthony Santander RF TOR Toronto • #25 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 112 Roto 82 Roto (OF) 21 H2H 78 H2H (OF) 22 2024 Stats AVG 0.235 HR 44 R 91 RBI 102 SB 2 SO 129 Santander parlayed a career-best season into a big contract with the Blue Jays, but it's not like he was a significantly different player in 2024 than previous years. The 44 homers are obviously the outlier, and you shouldn't expect any kind of repeat of that. But 30-plus feels like a safe bet, and there should be plenty of RBI to go with them. He's a fairly one-dimensional slugger, but also a fairly safe one who won't totally tank your batting average.