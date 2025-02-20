The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Below are the outfield tiers for 2025, once again showing a position that will dominate Round 1 but is no longer so hopeless in the rounds that follow. The depth is particularly notable in three-outfielder leagues, where you almost can't mess up the position. You'll need to show some care in five-outfielder leagues, though, lest you wind up with multiple from The Last Resorts tier.

You'll notice several DH-only players are included here, denoted by the parentheses. There aren't enough to tier independently of every other position, so I typically tier them at the position where they're most likely to gain eligibility, however unlikely it may be (see Ohtani, Shohei). By that criteria, most of this year's DH-only players are "outfielders." Don't let it fool you into thinking the position is deeper than it is.

The First-Rounders: (Shohei Ohtani), Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis, Julio Rodriguez, Yordan Alvarez

The Elite: Jackson Chourio, Jarren Duran, Jazz Chisholm, Jackson Merrill, Ronald Acuna

The Near-Elite: (Kyle Schwarber), (Marcell Ozuna), Wyatt Langford, James Wood

The Next-Best Things: Oneil Cruz, Teoscar Hernandez, (Brent Rooker), Michael Harris, Lawrence Butler, Anthony Santander, Luis Robert, Mike Trout, Bryan Reynolds, Seiya Suzuki, Riley Greene, Cody Bellinger, Brenton Doyle^, Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer, Randy Arozarena, Ian Happ, Brandon Nimmo, Dylan Crews^, Jasson Dominguez^

The Fallback Options: Jurickson Profar, Steven Kwan, Tyler O'Neill, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Joshua Lowe, Cedric Mullins, Adolis Garcia

The Last Resorts: Byron Buxton, Colton Cowser, Lane Thomas, Nick Castellanos, Heliot Ramos, George Springer, Tommy Edman, Parker Meadows, Michael Conforto, TJ Friedl, Jorge Soler, Lourdes Gurriel, Kerry Carpenter, Taylor Ward, Ceddanne Rafaela^, Alec Burleson, Evan Carter, Jordan Walker, Nolan Jones, Victor Robles^, Lars Nootbaar, (Giancarlo Stanton), Roman Anthony, Matt Wallner^, Wilyer Abreu, (Masataka Yoshida), Jake McCarthy^

The Leftovers: Jung Hoo Lee, Brendan Donovan, Heston Kjerstad, J.J. Bleday, (Joc Pederson), Willi Castro, Jo Adell, Garrett Mitchell, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Young, Daulton Varsho, Trevor Larnach, Andy Pages, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler, Sal Frelick, Jonny DeLuca, Luke Raley, Victor Scott II, Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil, Pavin Smith, Andrew Benintendi, MJ Melendez, Matt Vierling, Kris Bryant, Tommy Pham, Ryan O'Hearn, Dylan Moore, Leody Taveras, Jake Fraley

^: one tier lower in points leagues

(): DH-only