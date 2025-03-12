Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C 1B 2B 3B SS OF

Below are the outfield tiers for 2025, once again showing a position that will dominate Round 1 but doesn't deplete as quickly in the rounds that follow. The depth is particularly notable in three-outfielder leagues, where you almost can't mess up the position. You'll need to show some care in five-outfielder leagues, though, lest you wind up with multiple from The Last Resorts tier.

You'll notice that several DH-only players are included here, denoted by the parentheses. There aren't enough to tier independently of every other position, so I typically tier them at the position where they're most likely to gain eligibility, however unlikely it may be (see Ohtani, Shohei). By that criteria, most of this year's DH-only players are "outfielders." Don't let it fool you into thinking the position is deeper than it is.

The First-Rounders: (Shohei Ohtani), Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis, Julio Rodriguez, Yordan Alvarez

The Elite: Jackson Chourio, Jarren Duran, Jazz Chisholm, Jackson Merrill, Ronald Acuna

The Near-Elite: (Kyle Schwarber), (Marcell Ozuna), Wyatt Langford, James Wood

The Next-Best Things: Oneil Cruz, Teoscar Hernandez, (Brent Rooker), Michael Harris, Lawrence Butler, Anthony Santander, Luis Robert, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Bryan Reynolds, Riley Greene, Brenton Doyle^, Christian Yelich, Ian Happ, Dylan Crews^, Randy Arozarena^, Jasson Dominguez^

The Fallback Options: Brandon Nimmo, Jurickson Profar, Steven Kwan, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Joshua Lowe, Victor Robles, Cedric Mullins^, Adolis Garcia, Tyler O'Neill

The Last Resorts: Byron Buxton, Colton Cowser, Lane Thomas, Nick Castellanos, Heliot Ramos, George Springer, Tommy Edman, Michael Conforto, Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl, Jorge Soler, Lourdes Gurriel, Kerry Carpenter, Taylor Ward, Ceddanne Rafaela^, Alec Burleson, Nolan Jones, Evan Carter, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Roman Anthony, Matt Wallner^, Jake McCarthy^

The Leftovers: Jung Hoo Lee, Brendan Donovan, Parker Meadows, Wilyer Abreu, (Masataka Yoshida), Heston Kjerstad, J.J. Bleday, (Joc Pederson), Willi Castro, (Giancarlo Stanton), Jo Adell, Garrett Mitchell, Jesus Sanchez, Jacob Young, Daulton Varsho, Trevor Larnach, Andy Pages, Brandon Marsh, Max Kepler, Sal Frelick, Jonny DeLuca, Luke Raley, Victor Scott II, Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil, Pavin Smith, MJ Melendez, Kris Bryant, Tommy Pham, Zac Veen, Ryan O'Hearn, Dylan Moore, Leody Taveras, Jake Fraley, Austin Hays, Matt Vierling, Andrew Benintendi

^: one tier lower in points leagues

(): DH-only