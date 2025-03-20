With superstars like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani commanding $700 million contracts, it's more important than ever that teams extract maximum value from younger players on controlled contracts. That youth movement has also meant that keeping an eye on top MLB prospects is a critical element to experiencing success in season-long Fantasy baseball as well. With the league-wide MLB Opening Day 2025 quickly approaching on March 27, identifying potential 2025 Fantasy baseball breakouts should be a top priority as you put together your 2025 Fantasy baseball draft strategy.

Who should you be targeting among top Fantasy baseball prospects like Dylan Crews, Jackson Jobe, Andrew Painter and Marcelo Mayer? The Nationals led the majors with 223 steals and 296 attempts last year, which bodes well for a player like Crews, who swiped 12 bags on 15 attempts across 31 games during his big-league debut in 2024. Crews is currently being drafted No. 161 overall according to the latest 2025 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill.

A consensus top-20 prospect ahead of the 2024 MLB season, Merrill's 2024 Fantasy baseball ADP hovered in the low-220s because of a perceived blockage at his natural position (shortstop). However, Merrill made the shift to centerfield and won the Opening Day job in San Diego, then quickly made his presence known by slashing .292/.326/.500 with 24 home runs, 90 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

He finished second to Paul Skenes in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was a huge boon for Fantasy baseball managers. The model called the breakout campaign, predicting that he'd outperform that ADP by 8-10 rounds on average. Anyone who took a chance on Merrill at the end of their Fantasy baseball drafts got a multi-category contributor for their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2025 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2025 the model is high on: Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki, who has pitched three scoreless inning this spring and is set to start the second game of the Tokyo Series on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was a two-time all-star in Japan and threw a perfect game in 2022 before taking baseball by storm at the 2024 World Baseball Classic. His fastball regularly hits triple-digits and backs it up with an 80-grade splitter with significant movement on both planes at 88-90 mph. He's set to start the second game of the Tokyo Series on March 19.

Sasaki was signed by the Dodgers this offseason and should slot right into the starting rotation for the defending world champions. Los Angeles has exceptional starting pitching depth and will reportedly deploy a six-man rotation when Ohtani is ready to return to the mound, which should help protect Sasaki from being overworked. The model ranks the rookie ahead of established veterans like Jose Berrios and Reynaldo Lopez.

Another of the 2025 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model advises targeting: Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez. This is the sixth year in a row that the 22-year-old Dominican has been a consensus top-100 prospect and the expectation is that he'll finally have a chance to earn an everyday role for the Yankees in 2025 after playing 26 games in the Big Leagues spread out over the last two seasons.

Dominguez hit six home runs and stole six bases over his first 26 games in the majors and that power-speed combination should be alluring to Fantasy baseball managers. He has an .816 career OPS over 1,565 minor-league plate appearances and regularly showcased power that was well above average from both sides of the plate as he worked his way through the farm system. Now the model predicts he outperforms Teoscar Hernandez and Spencer Steer, who are both being drafted in the first 12 rounds on average in 12-team leagues. See more breakouts at SportsLine.

