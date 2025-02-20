The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2025, showing a position that's loaded at both the top and bottom. Some high-profile names are also available in the middle stages of the draft, but they may not offer the best bang for the buck.

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz^, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor

The Elite: Trea Turner

The Near-Elite: Corey Seager, C.J. Abrams^

The Next-Best Things: Oneil Cruz, Bo Bichette, Willy Adames, Matt McLain

The Fallback Options: Xander Bogaerts, Xavier Edwards, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Zachary Neto

The Last Resorts: Anthony Volpe, Ezequiel Tovar, Jeremy Pena, Masyn Winn, Tyler Fitzgerald, Ceddanne Rafaela^

The Leftovers: Trevor Story, Willi Castro, Josh H. Smith, David Hamilton, Jose Caballero, Jacob Wilson, Brooks Lee, Ha-seong Kim, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Dylan Moore, Ernie Clement, Jordan Lawlar, Luisangel Acuna

^: one tier lower in points leagues