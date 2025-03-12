Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2025, showing a position that's loaded through all stages of the draft. You'll want to be careful not to chase name value in the middle rounds.

The First-Rounders: Bobby Witt, Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz^, Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor

The Elite: Trea Turner, Corey Seager†

The Near-Elite: C.J. Abrams^

The Next-Best Things: Oneil Cruz, Bo Bichette, Willy Adames, Matt McLain

The Fallback Options: Xavier Edwards, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Zachary Neto

The Last Resorts: Masyn Winn, Anthony Volpe, Ezequiel Tovar, Jeremy Pena, Tyler Fitzgerald, Ceddanne Rafaela

The Leftovers: Trevor Story, Willi Castro, Josh H. Smith, David Hamilton, Jose Caballero, Jacob Wilson, Brooks Lee, Ha-seong Kim, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Dylan Moore, Ernie Clement Jordan Lawlar, Paul DeJong, Luisangel Acuna

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues