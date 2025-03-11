Tarik Skubal SP DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 11 Roto 16 Roto (SP) 1 H2H 16 H2H (SP) 1 2024 Stats INN 192 W 18 K's 228 ERA 2.39 WHIP 0.92 How dominant was Skubal in 2024? He came within one run and seven hits (or walks) from leading the majors in ERA, WHIP, wins, and strikeouts. Clayton Kershaw never did that. Neither did Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer. Or, like, Roger Clemens or Pedro Martinez. It would have been a monumental achievement, in other words. Nothing about his production looks even a little bit flukey, so as long as he's past the elbow issues that derailed him in 2022, it's hard to make a case against Skubal as the top pitcher in Fantasy.

Paul Skenes SP PIT Pittsburgh • #30 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 9 Roto 20 Roto (SP) 2 H2H 19 H2H (SP) 3 2024 Stats INN 133 W 11 K's 170 ERA 1.96 WHIP 0.95 All Skenes is missing is the proven workload. He threw 160.1 innings between the majors last season, the most he's ever thrown in a season and is in line for a normal workload in 2025. Skenes threw at least six innings in 16 of 23 starts, and one of the seven exceptions was a planned two-inning victory lap in his final start of the season. Skenes is probably already the best pitcher on a per-inning basis in baseball, a strikeout machine who also limits hard contact, so the only knock on him is that we haven't seen him do it for 180 innings. I won't take him as the No. 1 pitcher, but I can see why people are.

Zack Wheeler SP PHI Philadelphia • #45 • Age: 34 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 16 Roto 22 Roto (SP) 3 H2H 18 H2H (SP) 2 2024 Stats INN 200 W 16 K's 224 ERA 2.57 WHIP 0.96 Wheeler is viewed by many as the boring pick among the aces. He has an ERA below 3.00 in four of the past five seasons, and has thrown at least as many innings as Tarik Skubal's career high in four of the past six seasons, but sure, let's go with "boring." In an era where basically nobody throws 200 innings, Wheeler just did it, and his per-inning production isn't that much worse than what we're expecting from Skubal or Skenes. He's going to be the third pitcher taken in nearly every league, and if you're the one who takes him, you should be thankful.

Corbin Burnes SP ARI Arizona • #39 • Age: 30 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 31 Roto 30 Roto (SP) 4 H2H 28 H2H (SP) 4 2024 Stats INN 194.1 W 15 K's 181 ERA 2.92 WHIP 1.1 I think Corbin Burnes' upside is being underrated a bit here. Yes, his strikeout rate was basically average in 2024, as he struggled with the feel for his cutter, his main whiff pitch. However, he rediscovered it in September and ran a 28% strikeout rate in that month. Burnes is one of the true workhorses in baseball these days, and if he gets back to being more of a strikeout pitcher, there really isn't a flaw in his profile. He's the clear SP4 for me.

Logan Gilbert SP SEA Seattle • #36 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 25 Roto 35 Roto (SP) 5 H2H 30 H2H (SP) 5 2024 Stats INN 208.2 W 9 K's 220 ERA 3.23 WHIP 0.89 Those Mariners pitchers are always tinkering, and Gilbert added a cutter and refined his splitter in 2024, which pushed him to a new level. If he sustains the strikeout gains he made (fueled by a helpful home park), he is both one of the highest-floor pitchers in Fantasy and a good bet for 200-plus strikeouts. Gilbert has never been on the IL in four MLB seasons, and I can't find a reported injury for him going back to his time in college besides one start being pushed back a few days two years ago.

Cole Ragans RP KC Kansas City • #55 • Age: 27 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 27 Roto 37 Roto (RP) NR H2H 38 H2H (RP) NR 2024 Stats INN 186.1 W 11 K's 223 ERA 3.14 WHIP 1.14 Ragans lost a bit of velocity last season – and a bit more as the season went on – but it really didn't seem to impact his effectiveness. He carried his 2023 breakout over and was just as effective in the second half as he was in the first. The WHIP might be a little higher than you'd like for your ace, and that's something you'll have to keep in mind as you are building your staff. But Ragans should give you a nice base of strikeouts and solid ratios.

Chris Sale SP ATL Atlanta • #51 • Age: 35 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 26 Roto 39 Roto (SP) 6 H2H 36 H2H (SP) 6 2024 Stats INN 177.2 W 18 K's 225 ERA 2.38 WHIP 1.01 The Braves were careful with Sale's innings in 2024, as he made just seven starts on regular rest and threw fewer than 100 pitches in just 13 of 29 starts. It worked exceedingly well right up until it didn't, as Sale missed at least the last two weeks of the season with a back injury. Sale won the Cy Young and was one of the best pitchers in Fantasy, but he didn't quite put the health concerns behind him. When he's on the mound, Sale should still pitch like an ace, but he's just not as good a bet to stay on the mound as you'd like for this price. This is where he should rank, but I admittedly have a hard time actually clicking his name when the time comes.

Garrett Crochet RP BOS Boston • #35 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 41 Roto 41 Roto (RP) NR H2H 39 H2H (RP) NR 2024 Stats INN 146 W 6 K's 209 ERA 3.58 WHIP 1.07 Crochet is going off the board as the SP5 in many drafts, and I can see the rationale behind it. On a per-inning basis, he was arguably the best pitcher in baseball last season, leading the way in key metrics like FIP and K-BB% despite all the weirdness about the way the White Sox handled him in the second half of the season. But SP5 is an awfully hefty price to pay for a guy who has never thrown 150 innings in a season before. In fact, he had thrown just 153.2 innings combined from 2019 through 2023. If he stays healthy, Crochet looks like an ace, but I don't think there's ever been a more unproven pitcher being drafted this early in Fantasy Baseball history.

Dylan Cease SP SD San Diego • #84 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 42 Roto 45 Roto (SP) 9 H2H 40 H2H (SP) 9 2024 Stats INN 189.1 W 14 K's 224 ERA 3.47 WHIP 1.07 Cease is kind of a headache to have on your team, but as long as you know that going in, he's a fine pitcher to snag. There's significant ratio risk here – he had a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP two years ago! – but he hasn't missed a start in years and is a great bet for strikeouts. You probably need to target a WHIP specialist with one of your other high-end pitchers to manage the risk there, but he's the only pitcher with at least 200 strikeouts in each of the past four seasons, so he gives you a big cushion there.

Framber Valdez SP HOU Houston • #59 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 48 Roto 49 Roto (SP) 10 H2H 46 H2H (SP) 11 2024 Stats INN 176.1 W 15 K's 169 ERA 2.91 WHIP 1.11 Valdez generally doesn't have the strikeout upside we typically look for from an ace, but he's one of the better bets out there for quality volume – The Athletic's Eno Sarris notes that only four pitchers have a better ERA than Valdez's 3.08 mark since 2021 while also throwing at least 500 innings. If you take one of the riskier aces, doubling up with Valdez makes a lot of sense as a stabilizing option, but even as a standalone ace, he's a solid option who allows you to take more risks later on with your staff.

Blake Snell SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #7 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 55 Roto 51 Roto (SP) 11 H2H 48 H2H (SP) 12 2024 Stats INN 104 W 5 K's 145 ERA 3.12 WHIP 1.05 People treat Snell like he's some kind of enigma, but we know who he is at this point. When he's on, he's unhittable; when he's off, he's barely startable. In those seasons where he's on more often than not, he tends to put up really solid ratios, but he's also thrown 130 innings in an MLB season just twice in nine tries. The volume probably isn't going to be there, especially with the Dodgers likely to use a six-man rotation all season long, so if you're taking him as a top-10 pitcher, you'd better hope we don't get one of those two-month stretches where he's unusable. It's usually a roller coaster ride, and the worst thing you can do is try to jump off the ride at the bottom.

Michael King RP SD San Diego • #34 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 68 Roto 59 Roto (RP) NR H2H 45 H2H (RP) NR 2024 Stats INN 173.2 W 13 K's 201 ERA 2.95 WHIP 1.19 King was stunningly effective in 2024, making the move from the bullpen to the rotation and putting up 30 mostly excellent starts. He gets by more with command and pitchability than with pure stuff, and as we saw in April, things can really go sideways for him if he isn't at the top of his game. Given that and his lengthy injury history, there's some real implosion risk here for King, who is definitely more of a No. 2 for Fantasy than an ace.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #18 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 60 Roto 61 Roto (SP) 13 H2H 56 H2H (SP) 14 2024 Stats INN 90 W 7 K's 105 ERA 3 WHIP 1.11 Yamamoto largely came to the majors as advertised, but a shoulder injury cost him enough time that his first season in the majors was largely a disappointment. He doesn't have a particularly extensive injury history going back to Japan, but the fact that he'll likely be in a six-man rotation all season probably limits his upside enough to take him out of the ace level at the position. But 150 really good innings could be well within reach.

Shota Imanaga RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #18 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 65 Roto 63 Roto (RP) NR H2H 57 H2H (RP) NR 2024 Stats INN 173.1 W 15 K's 174 ERA 2.91 WHIP 1.02 How did a 5-foot-10 lefty with a 92-mph fastball become one of the best pitchers in baseball as a rookie? Well, for one thing, the fact that there isn't another pitcher like him in baseball right now probably helps because batters just aren't used to pitches coming from that angle. Plus, for all we focus on it, velocity isn't everything – his four-seamer has near-elite physical characteristics that allow it to outperform the middling velocity, and his splitter pairs nearly perfectly with it. He had a merely good strikeout rate and gave up a lot of solo homers, so it isn't the safest profile for a high-end pitcher, and I could see a Nestor Cortes-like outcome where he isn't quite as precise and sees his ERA balloon. But the WHIP should be very good, and his ability to limit baserunners could help him keep avoiding crooked numbers on the board.

Jacob deGrom SP TEX Texas • #48 • Age: 36 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 90 Roto 62 Roto (SP) 14 H2H 62 H2H (SP) 17 2024 Stats INN 10.2 W 0 K's 14 ERA 1.69 WHIP 1.13 Alright, we're done with the part of the rankings where you're going to get a relatively boring 200-ish innings. deGrom hasn't even thrown 200 innings combined over the past four seasons, but he's put up pretty bonkers numbers when healthy, with a combined 2.01 ERA and 0.679. He's going to go off the board ahead of at least a few of the guys ranked above him here in nearly every draft, and if he's still that guy, he could be worth it even if he only throws 120 innings. The stuff mostly seemed to be there in his brief cameo coming back from his second Tommy John surgery last season, and he should be an absolute difference-maker for as long as he holds up.

Pablo Lopez SP MIN Minnesota • #49 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 57 Roto 71 Roto (SP) 16 H2H 53 H2H (SP) 13 2024 Stats INN 185.1 W 15 K's 198 ERA 4.08 WHIP 1.19 It always feels like Lopez should be better than he is, but he hasn't posted an ERA lower than 3.67 since 2021. This ranking probably represents something like the ceiling for Lopez unless he runs hot on run prevention. But he's a good bet for 200 strikeouts, won't hurt you in the ratio stats, and could have a bit more upside than expected if he can get back to 2023 levels of bat-missing.

Tyler Glasnow SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 96 Roto 77 Roto (SP) 22 H2H 67 H2H (SP) 22 2024 Stats INN 134 W 9 K's 168 ERA 3.49 WHIP 0.95 When Glasnow is on the mound, he's a top-10 pitcher at least. But his 134 innings last season were a career-high mark, which kind of tells the whole story here. The fact that he ended last season with his elbow barking is an ominous sign for a guy who is surrounded by ominous signs even during the best times, and he deserves to rank significantly lower than this in leagues without an IL spot.

Aaron Nola SP PHI Philadelphia • #27 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 58 Roto 83 Roto (SP) 19 H2H 59 H2H (SP) 16 2024 Stats INN 199.1 W 14 K's 197 ERA 3.57 WHIP 1.2 There's a theme to this part of the rankings. Nola isn't an ace, and if you're chasing ace upside, look elsewhere. If you're looking for 200 strikeouts and a lot of solid volume, he's your guy. There's that whole "every other year" thing going on, where he has alternated mid-3.00s ERAs with mid-4.00s marks, but his xERA has remained much more consistent. There could be times when he is a drag on your ERA, but everything else should be very strong.

Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 91 Roto 78 Roto (SP) 21 H2H 64 H2H (SP) 21 2024 Stats AVG 0 HR 0 R 0 RBI 0 SB 0 SO 0 In some ways, Ober is just a cheaper version of Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, an elite source of WHIP who will give you better-than-you-think strikeout numbers with some ERA risk. Last season, that mark was inflated by a few blowup starts, and his underlying metrics all suggest there was at least some bad luck at play there. He isn't a hard thrower, but his elite extension allows his stuff to play up, and his strikeout rates have been solid since joining the rotation. Homers are an issue that might keep the ERA inflated, but there's a path to a low-3.00s ERA here.

Logan Webb SP SF San Francisco • #62 • Age: 28 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 59 Roto 78 Roto (SP) 21 H2H 65 H2H (SP) 20 2024 Stats INN 204.2 W 13 K's 172 ERA 3.47 WHIP 1.23 Alright, well, back to the boring volume plays. Webb makes a ton of sense to pair with someone like deGrom at the top of your rotation, especially since it's not that hard to see a path to a little more upside from Webb – his changeup was weirdly ineffective for stretches of 2024, so if there's a bit more consistency there, the strikeout rate could tick back up. He plays in an excellent home park, with a good defense behind him, and he pitches deep into games, so he should be very good at everything besides strikeouts, and 190-plus of those aren't out of the question.

Max Fried SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #54 • Age: 31 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 106 Roto 74 Roto (SP) 19 H2H 67 H2H (SP) 21 2024 Stats INN 174.1 W 11 K's 166 ERA 3.25 WHIP 1.16 It always feels like there's something going on with Fried. A back injury in 2020; a hamstring injury followed by a blister in 2021; a concussion in 2022; the other hamstring and then a forearm issue and then another blister in 2023; and then another forearm injury in 2024. But he keeps getting off the mat and more or less pitching like an ace, and at the end of the season, that's more or less what you get. He has missed five or fewer starts in five of the past six seasons and has gone at least six innings in 67% of his starts over the past four, the seventh-highest mark among all starters. But he also doesn't miss as many bats as the other players in this range, and he's getting a ballpark downgrade with the move to the Yankees, so there are things to be worried about even without the "What if he doesn't get up the next time he gets knocked down?" concerns. Aaron Nola

Bryce Miller SP SEA Seattle • #50 • Age: 26 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 73 Roto 82 Roto (SP) 17 H2H 66 H2H (SP) 20 2024 Stats INN 180.1 W 12 K's 171 ERA 2.94 WHIP 0.98 Miller is such an interesting pitcher. When he came up from the minors, he was armed with an elite fastball … and basically nothing else. Forced to adapt, he has developed a seven-pitch mix that helped him take a big step forward in year two. Like every other Mariners starter, he has elite control, and his home park helps him out a ton, even if there isn't as much strikeout upside here as you might like. He's a WHIP specialist who should have a mid-3.00s ERA, and if the strikeout rate takes a step forward, there could be Cy Young outcomes here.

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #58 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 48 Roto 75 Roto (SP) 18 H2H 63 H2H (SP) 18 2024 Stats INN 175.1 W 11 K's 175 ERA 3.64 WHIP 1.17 Earlier in the offseason, I think many were scared off Castillo for concerns about a possible trade. But he's reporting along with the rest of the Mariners, so we have to assume he's still going to be calling T-Mobile Park home, and that's a big deal. Castillo saw a decline in his strikeout rate last season that was tied to a dip in effectiveness for his four-seamer, a bad sign for a 32-year-old. I still think the floor is relatively high here, but Castillo is probably more of a mid-3.00s ERA guy now, which means he's probably more of a stabilizer than a true ace.