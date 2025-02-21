The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2025, once again depicting a position defined by a large mass of similarly impactful players. But while last year's mass was unappealing for Fantasy purposes (coming to be known as "the glob"), this year's is much more capable (coming to be known as ... "the good glob"). The tiers have been renamed appropriately.

The First-Rounders: Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler

The Elite: Corbin Burnes, Chris Sale, Logan Gilbert, Cole Ragans, Garrett Crochet, Dylan Cease, Blake Snell^

The Near-Elite: George Kirby, Gerrit Cole, Framber Valdez, Michael King

Start of Good Glob: Shota Imanaga, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Pablo Lopez, Aaron Nola, Max Fried, Luis Castillo, Logan Webb, Bryce Miller, Bailey Ober, Hunter Greene, Spencer Strider, Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom

End of Good Glob: Justin Steele, Spencer Schwellenbach, Sonny Gray, Hunter Brown, Zac Gallen, Joe Ryan, Grayson Rodriguez, Jack Flaherty, Freddy Peralta, Roki Sasaki, Bryan Woo, Tanner Bibee, Shane McClanahan, Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Carlos Rodon, Jared Jones, Reynaldo Lopez, Seth Lugo

The Fallback Options: Yusei Kikuchi, Cristopher Sanchez, Sandy Alcantara, Spencer Arrighetti, Bowden Francis*, Kevin Gausman, Robbie Ray, Ronel Blanco, Luis Gil, Nathan Eovaldi, Jose Berrios, Yu Darvish, MacKenzie Gore, Shane Baz, Nick Pivetta, Ryan Pepiot

The Last Resorts: Clay Holmes*, Jackson Jobe*, Nick Lodolo, Walker Buehler, Taj Bradley, Gavin Williams, Zach Eflin, Reese Olson, Clarke Schmidt, Jesus Luzardo, Nick Martinez*, Cody Bradford, Tanner Houck, Jeffrey Springs, Michael Wacha, Nestor Cortes, Mitch Keller, Drew Rasmussen*, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Ranger Suarez, Luis Severino, Brandon Pfaadt, Grant Holmes*, Kris Bubic*

The Leftovers: Jose Soriano, Merrill Kelly, Kutter Crawford, Brady Singer, Jameson Taillon, Brandon Woodruff, Tomoyuki Sugano, Erick Fedde, David Festa, Davidjohn Herz, Matthew Boyd, Lucas Giolito, Kumar Rocker, Tobias Myers, David Peterson, Ryne Nelson, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Charlie Morton, Brayan Bello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler, Quinn Mathews, Ryan Weathers, Mike Soroka*, Reid Detmers, Edward Cabrera, Dustin May, Andrew Abbott, Kyle Harrison, Luis Garcia, Shane Bieber, Eury Perez, Bobby Miller, Osvaldo Bido, Zack Littell, Luis Ortiz*, Andre Pallante, Dean Kremer, Jake Irvin, Frankie Montas, Jose Quintana, Albert Suarez, Hayden Wesneski*, JP Sears, Alex Cobb, Tyler Mahle, Kyle Gibson, Jon Gray, Aaron Civale, Lance Lynn, Marcus Stroman, Yariel Rodriguez, Rhett Lowder, Jordan Montgomery

^: one tier lower in points leagues

*: RP-eligible