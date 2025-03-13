Tiering signals where the biggest drop-offs are at a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by identifying the one whose active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2025, once again showing a position defined by a large mass of similarly impactful players. But while last year's mass was unenticing for Fantasy purposes (coming to be known as "the glob"), this year's is much more capable (coming to be known as ... "the good glob"). The tiers have been renamed to match.

The Elite: Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Zack Wheeler

The Near-Elite: Corbin Burnes, Chris Sale, Logan Gilbert, Cole Ragans, Garrett Crochet, Dylan Cease, Blake Snell^

Start of Good Glob: Framber Valdez, Michael King, Shota Imanaga, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bryce Miller, Bailey Ober, Pablo Lopez, Aaron Nola, Max Fried, Logan Webb, Spencer Strider, George Kirby

End of Good Glob: Justin Steele, Spencer Schwellenbach, Luis Castillo, Hunter Greene, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Hunter Brown, Zac Gallen, Roki Sasaki, Bryan Woo, Tanner Bibee, Shane McClanahan, Freddy Peralta, Jack Flaherty, Kodai Senga, Carlos Rodon, Jared Jones, Reynaldo Lopez, Seth Lugo

The Fallback Options: Robbie Ray, Gavin Williams, Clay Holmes*, Yusei Kikuchi, Cristopher Sanchez, Sandy Alcantara, Nick Pivetta, Spencer Arrighetti, Jackson Jobe*, Bowden Francis*, Kevin Gausman, MacKenzie Gore, Grayson Rodriguez, Sean Manaea, Shohei Ohtani, Ronel Blanco, Nathan Eovaldi, Jose Berrios, Yu Darvish, Shane Baz, Ryan Pepiot

The Last Resorts: Nick Lodolo, Jesus Luzardo, Walker Buehler, Zach Eflin, Taj Bradley, Reese Olson, Clarke Schmidt, Nick Martinez*, Cody Bradford, Tanner Houck, Max Scherzer, Jeffrey Springs, Grant Holmes*, Kris Bubic*, Mike Soroka*, Michael Wacha, Nestor Cortes, Mitch Keller, Drew Rasmussen*, Chris Bassitt, Ranger Suarez, Luis Severino, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryan Weathers, Max Meyer, Jose Soriano, Tomoyuki Sugano

The Leftovers: Merrill Kelly, Kutter Crawford, Brady Singer, Jameson Taillon, Brandon Woodruff, Erick Fedde, Zebby Matthews, David Festa, Davidjohn Herz, Matthew Boyd, Lucas Giolito, Kumar Rocker, Tobias Myers, David Peterson, Ryne Nelson, Justin Verlander, Clayton Kershaw, Charlie Morton, Brayan Bello, Eduardo Rodriguez, Andrew Painter, Bubba Chandler, Quinn Mathews, Reid Detmers, Triston McKenzie, Edward Cabrera, Dustin May, Andrew Abbott, Kyle Harrison, Luis Garcia, Shane Bieber, Eury Perez, Bobby Miller, Luis Gil, Osvaldo Bido, Zack Littell, Kyle Hart, Will Warren, Andrew Heaney, Luis Ortiz*, Andre Pallante, Dean Kremer, Jake Irvin, Frankie Montas, Jose Quintana, Albert Suarez, Hayden Wesneski*, JP Sears, Alex Cobb, Tyler Mahle, Kyle Gibson, Jon Gray, Aaron Civale, Lance Lynn, Marcus Stroman, Yariel Rodriguez, Rhett Lowder, Jordan Montgomery

^: one tier lower in points leagues

*: RP-eligible