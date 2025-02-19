The goal of tiering is to signal where the biggest drop-offs are within a position so that you can determine the most optimal time to draft said position. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With every position's tiers in hand, you can know during the heat of the draft which position to target next by observing which one's active tier is closest to depletion.

Position Tiers: C | 1B | 2B 3B

Below are the third base tiers for 2025, revealing a position with nothing to offer in The Near-Elite range -- except in points leagues, where one player in particular stands out.

The First-Rounders: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Jazz Chisholm, Austin RIley, Rafael Devers, Manny Machado

The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman†

The Next-Best Things: Jordan Westburg, Junior Caminero, Matt Chapman, Royce Lewis, Mark Vientos, Isaac Paredes, Jake Burger^

The Fallback Options: Alec Bohm, Eugenio Suarez, Luis Rengifo, Max Muncy, Matt Shaw

The Last Resorts: Nolan Arenado, Josh Jung

The Leftovers: Connor Norby, Ryan McMahon, Maikel Garcia, Jeimer Candelario, Christopher Morel, Willi Castro, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Coby Mayo, Noelvi Marte, Josh H. Smith, Jose Caballero, Joseph Ortiz, Matt Vierling, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Dylan Moore, Ernie Clement, Yoan Moncada, Jose Miranda, Jace Jung

^: one tier lower in points leagues

†: one tier lower in categories leagues