The draft was your biggest chance to put your stamp on your Fantasy Baseball team, but it's not your last or even best chance. There's the waiver wire, of course, where you can pick through the leftovers from your draft to try to find help. That'll come in handy throughout the season, but there probably aren't a ton of difference makers available on the wire right after the draft -- if they were likely to be must-start players, you probably would have drafted them. Those players will come available eventually, but with little new information available since you drafted, you're just taking stabs in the dark, mostly.

So, at least for now, your best bet to fill any holes that might have come open will be through the trade market. I've got a few leagues where I was betting on Evan Carter being a useful fifth outfielder, so his demotion to Triple-A puts me in a bit of a bind, for sure. And, with waivers having already run in most leagues, I'm looking to the trade market to try to fill that hole in my lineup -- and I'm looking at names like Lars Nootbaar, Matt Wallner, and Jung Hoo Lee, who slipped in drafts and likely won't cost me a ton but could be really solid starters thanks to their spots at (or near, in the case of Hoo Lee) the top of the lineup. 

If you're looking to make a trade, the trade values charts can help. Right now, these are basically my preseason draft rankings and Salary Cap values, but as the season goes on, they'll be updated to reflect any changes in the rankings based on performance, role changes, and more. The first few weeks won't see many big changes -- I tend to mostly leave my rankings alone until May -- but we'll still publish them every week. 

And don't get too caught up on whether the values all match exactly in your deal. If you have a trade you want to make and my values are a few points off, that's fine -- it's more about making sure you're in the right neighborhood for values. But I will say this: If you're making a three-for-one deal, especially in a shallower league, you should make sure the side getting multiple players back is getting a surplus in value. Remember, you also have to account for the players you are adding or dropping at the end of the deal, too. 

Here are my values ahead of Opening Day: 

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible
1Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
2Aaron Judge46DH-OF
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Yordan Alvarez37DH-OF
8Corbin Carroll37OF
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Elly De La Cruz35SS
11Gunnar Henderson35SS
12Vladimir Guerrero281B-DH
13Fernando Tatis26OF
14Jarren Duran25OF
15Zack Wheeler25SP
16Jackson Chourio25OF
17Tarik Skubal25SP
18Julio Rodriguez25OF
19Mookie Betts25OF-SS
20Paul Skenes25SP
21Ketel Marte252B-DH
22Bryce Harper251B
23Austin Riley243B
24Freddie Freeman241B
25Matt Olson241B
26Corey Seager23SS
27William Contreras23C-DH
28Manny Machado233B-DH
29Jackson Merrill22OF
30Jose Altuve212B
31Rafael Devers213B
32Logan Gilbert21SP
33Corbin Burnes21SP
34Jazz Chisholm213B-OF
35Ronald Acuna21OF
36Trea Turner21SS
37Garrett Crochet20SP
38Cole Ragans20SP
39Marcell Ozuna20DH
40Chris Sale20SP
41Dylan Cease20SP
42Kyle Schwarber20DH
43Pete Alonso201B
44Brent Rooker19DH
45Michael King19SP
46Ozzie Albies192B
47Wyatt Langford18DH-OF
48Blake Snell18SP
49Pablo Lopez17SP
50Aaron Nola17SP
51Luis Castillo17SP
52James Wood17OF
53Teoscar Hernandez17OF
54Framber Valdez17SP
55Max Fried16SP
56Logan Webb16SP
57Lawrence Butler16OF
58Yoshinobu Yamamoto16SP
59Shota Imanaga16SP
60Joe Ryan16SP
61Jacob deGrom16SP
62Seiya Suzuki16DH-OF
63Marcus Semien162B
64Adley Rutschman16C-DH
65Michael Harris16OF
66Bailey Ober16SP
67Emmanuel Clase16RP
68Devin Williams16RP
69Bryce Miller16SP
70Edwin Diaz16RP
71Justin Steele15SP
72Willson Contreras15C-DH
73Carlos Rodon15SP
74Mike Trout15OF
75Willy Adames15SS
76Ian Happ15OF
77Mason Miller15RP
78Riley Greene15DH-OF
79Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
80Christian Walker151B
81Tyler Glasnow15SP
82Spencer Strider15SP
83Junior Caminero153B
84Will Smith15C
85Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
86Dylan Crews15OF
87Sandy Alcantara15SP
88Christian Yelich15DH-OF
89Bryan Woo15SP
90Raisel Iglesias15RP
91Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
92Freddy Peralta15SP
93Seth Lugo15SP
94Triston Casas151B
95Luis Robert15OF
96Brenton Doyle15OF
97Yusei Kikuchi15SP
98Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
99Steven Kwan15OF
100George Kirby15SP
101Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
102Cristopher Sanchez15SP
103Josh Hader15RP
104Bo Bichette15SS
105Alex Bregman153B
106Ryan Helsley15RP
107C.J. Abrams15SS
108Brandon Nimmo15OF
109J.T. Realmuto15C
110Jack Flaherty15SP
111Cal Raleigh15C
112Randy Arozarena15OF
113Anthony Santander15DH-OF
114Tanner Bibee15SP
115Josh Naylor151B
116Matt McLain15SS
117Jordan Westburg152B-3B
118Zac Gallen15SP
119Hunter Greene15SP
120Hunter Brown15SP
121Mark Vientos153B
122Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
123Eugenio Suarez143B
124Isaac Paredes143B
125Ryan Walker14RP
126Pete Crow-Armstrong14OF
127Andres Munoz14RP
128Yainer Diaz14C-DH
129Jeff Hoffman14RP
130Matt Chapman143B
131Jurickson Profar14OF
132Jasson Dominguez14OF
133Carlos Correa14SS
134Spencer Arrighetti14SP
135Adolis Garcia14DH-OF
136Tommy Edman13OF
137Roki Sasaki13SP
138Zach Eflin12SP
139Tyler O'Neill12OF
140Xander Bogaerts112B-SS
141Nathan Eovaldi11SP
142Tanner Houck10SP
143Paul Goldschmidt91B
144Royce Lewis93B-DH
145Alec Bohm83B
146Nick Martinez8RP-SP
147Dansby Swanson8SS
148Masyn Winn8SS
149Jake Burger81B-3B-DH
150Sonny Gray8SP
151Colton Cowser8OF
152Robert Suarez8RP
153Taylor Ward8OF
154Clay Holmes8RP
155Jhoan Duran8RP
156Nick Castellanos8OF
157Shea Langeliers8C
158Ryan Pepiot8SP
159Kris Bubic7RP
160Jackson Jobe7RP
161Bowden Francis7RP-SP
162Shane Baz7SP
163Nick Lodolo7SP
164Michael Toglia61B
165Reynaldo Lopez6SP
166Xavier Edwards6SS
167Nico Hoerner62B
168Gavin Williams5SP
169Zachary Neto5SS
170Luis Rengifo52B-3B
171Kristian Campbell52B
172Grayson Rodriguez5SP
173Max Muncy53B
174Heliot Ramos5OF
175Christian Encarnacion-Strand51B
176Ezequiel Tovar5SS
177Trevor Megill5RP
178Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
179Nick Pivetta5SP
180Brandon Lowe52B-DH
181Jonathan India52B
182Robbie Ray5SP
183Jackson Holliday52B
184Felix Bautista5RP
185Spencer Steer51B-OF
186Anthony Volpe4SS
187Kodai Senga4SP
188Kevin Gausman4SP
189Andres Gimenez42B
190MacKenzie Gore4SP
191Jesus Luzardo4SP
192Tyler Stephenson4C
193Brandon Pfaadt3SP
194Cedric Mullins3OF
195Victor Robles3OF
196Reese Olson3SP
197Trevor Story3SS
198Jeffrey Springs3SP
199Byron Buxton3OF
200Yandy Diaz31B-DH
201Logan O'Hoppe3C
202Mitch Keller3SP
203Matt Shaw33B
204Michael Conforto3DH-OF
205Jeremy Pena3SS
206Josh Jung33B
207Bryson Stott32B
208Taj Bradley3SP
209Ronel Blanco3SP
210Lane Thomas3OF
211Nate Lowe31B
212Cam Smith33B
213Jose Berrios3SP
214Brice Turang32B
215Clarke Schmidt3SP
216Colt Keith32B
217Tyler Fitzgerald3SS
218George Springer3DH-OF
219Ceddanne Rafaela3OF-SS
220Walker Buehler3SP
221J.J. Bleday3OF
222Brandon Woodruff3SP
223Michael Busch31B
224Nolan Arenado33B
225Shane McClanahan3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible
1Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
2Aaron Judge48DH-OF
3Bobby Witt48SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Elly De La Cruz37SS
7Fernando Tatis34OF
8Juan Soto34OF
9Corbin Carroll33OF
10Julio Rodriguez33OF
11Francisco Lindor33SS
12Gunnar Henderson33SS
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Mookie Betts30OF-SS
16Jarren Duran29OF
17Jackson Chourio29OF
18Bryce Harper271B
19Zack Wheeler26SP
20Ketel Marte262B-DH
21Tarik Skubal26SP
22Paul Skenes26SP
23Trea Turner26SS
24Jackson Merrill25OF
25Jazz Chisholm253B-OF
26Austin Riley243B
27Manny Machado233B-DH
28Corbin Burnes23SP
29Matt Olson231B
30Corey Seager23SS
31Ronald Acuna23OF
32Freddie Freeman231B
33William Contreras23C-DH
34Jose Altuve212B
35Rafael Devers213B
36Emmanuel Clase21RP
37Michael Harris21OF
38Ozzie Albies192B
39Logan Gilbert19SP
40Cole Ragans18SP
41Marcell Ozuna18DH
42Pete Alonso181B
43Marcus Semien182B
44C.J. Abrams18SS
45Oneil Cruz17OF-SS
46Ryan Walker15RP
47Alex Bregman153B
48Adley Rutschman15C-DH
49Junior Caminero153B
50Anthony Santander15DH-OF
51Randy Arozarena15OF
52Luis Robert15OF
53Tanner Bibee15SP
54Triston Casas151B
55Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
56Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
57Devin Williams15RP
58Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
59Josh Hader15RP
60Brenton Doyle15OF
61Bo Bichette15SS
62Ryan Helsley15RP
63Bryan Woo15SP
64Willy Adames15SS
65Justin Steele15SP
66Freddy Peralta15SP
67Pablo Lopez15SP
68Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
69Jeff Hoffman15RP
70Dylan Cease15SP
71J.T. Realmuto15C
72Sonny Gray15SP
73Riley Greene15DH-OF
74Jordan Westburg152B-3B
75Willson Contreras15C-DH
76Yoshinobu Yamamoto15SP
77Teoscar Hernandez15OF
78Jack Flaherty15SP
79Ian Happ15OF
80Raisel Iglesias15RP
81Yainer Diaz15C-DH
82Shota Imanaga15SP
83Josh Naylor151B
84Cal Raleigh15C
85Christian Walker151B
86Bailey Ober15SP
87Garrett Crochet15SP
88Framber Valdez15SP
89Kyle Schwarber15DH
90Logan Webb15SP
91Hunter Brown15SP
92Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
93Jacob deGrom15SP
94Luis Castillo15SP
95Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
96Tyler Glasnow15SP
97Joe Ryan15SP
98Brent Rooker15DH
99George Kirby15SP
100Spencer Strider15SP
101Mike Trout15OF
102Bryce Miller15SP
103Andres Munoz15RP
104James Wood15OF
105Edwin Diaz15RP
106Lawrence Butler15OF
107Chris Sale15SP
108Mason Miller15RP
109Zac Gallen15SP
110Jhoan Duran15RP
111Hunter Greene15SP
112Will Smith15C
113Max Fried15SP
114Aaron Nola15SP
115Mark Vientos153B
116Michael King15SP
117Blake Snell15SP
118Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
119Robbie Ray14SP
120Luis Garcia142B
121Jake Burger141B-3B-DH
122Shea Langeliers14C
123Dylan Crews14OF
124Felix Bautista14RP
125Sandy Alcantara14SP
126Steven Kwan14OF
127Matt McLain14SS
128Jasson Dominguez14OF
129Kodai Senga14SP
130Yusei Kikuchi13SP
131Christian Yelich13DH-OF
132Shane McClanahan13SP
133Matt Chapman123B
134Isaac Paredes113B
135Spencer Steer111B-OF
136Pete Crow-Armstrong10OF
137Eugenio Suarez103B
138Tommy Edman9OF
139Michael Toglia91B
140Robert Suarez9RP
141Jurickson Profar8OF
142Trevor Megill8RP
143Ceddanne Rafaela7OF-SS
144Nick Castellanos7OF
145Dansby Swanson7SS
146Spencer Arrighetti7SP
147Nico Hoerner72B
148Alec Bohm73B
149Colton Cowser7OF
150Xavier Edwards7SS
151Nick Pivetta7SP
152Brice Turang72B
153Carlos Rodon7SP
154Cristopher Sanchez7SP
155Masyn Winn7SS
156Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
157Joshua Lowe7OF
158Seth Lugo7SP
159Alexis Diaz7RP
160Pete Fairbanks7RP
161Kenley Jansen7RP
162Logan O'Hoppe7C
163Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
164Zach Eflin7SP
165Tanner Scott7RP
166Tyler O'Neill6OF
167Kevin Gausman6SP
168Victor Robles6OF
169Carlos Correa6SS
170Roki Sasaki6SP
171Ezequiel Tovar6SS
172Shane Baz6SP
173Anthony Volpe6SS
174Brandon Nimmo6OF
175Bryson Stott52B
176Jordan Romano5RP
177Taylor Ward5OF
178Nick Lodolo5SP
179Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
180Lucas Erceg5RP
181Kristian Campbell52B
182Paul Goldschmidt51B
183Jackson Holliday52B
184Jonathan India52B
185Tanner Houck5SP
186Yu Darvish5SP
187Nathan Eovaldi5SP
188Royce Lewis53B-DH
189Brandon Lowe52B-DH
190Andres Gimenez52B
191Luis Rengifo52B-3B
192Austin Wells4C
193Alec Burleson4DH-OF
194Jorge Soler4DH-OF
195Gavin Williams4SP
196Cedric Mullins4OF
197Justin Martinez4RP
198Taj Bradley4SP
199Clay Holmes4RP
200Ivan Herrera4C
201Jesus Luzardo4SP
202Evan Carter4OF
203Heliot Ramos4OF
204Ryan Pepiot4SP
205Lane Thomas4OF
206Jackson Jobe4RP
207Bowden Francis3RP-SP
208Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
209Zachary Neto3SS
210Cam Smith33B
211Michael Conforto3DH-OF
212Jeffrey Springs3SP
213Byron Buxton3OF
214A.J. Puk3RP
215Nolan Arenado33B
216Tyler Fitzgerald3SS
217Christian Encarnacion-Strand31B
218Jeremy Pena3SS
219Brandon Pfaadt3SP
220Ryan Pressly3RP
221Kirby Yates3RP
222MacKenzie Gore3SP
223Carlos Estevez3RP
224Yandy Diaz31B-DH
225David Bednar3RP
226Grayson Rodriguez3SP
227Trevor Story3SS
228Matt Shaw33B
229Josh Jung33B
230Connor Norby23B
231Gleyber Torres22B
232Reynaldo Lopez2SP
233Mitch Keller2SP
234Nolan Jones2OF
235Zack Gelof22B
236Michael Busch21B
237Max Muncy23B
238Brendan Donovan22B-OF
239TJ Friedl2OF
240Jose Caballero22B-3B-SS
241George Springer2DH-OF
242Ronel Blanco2SP
243Ben Joyce2RP
244Tyler Stephenson2C
245J.J. Bleday2OF
246Jung Hoo Lee2OF
247Colt Keith22B
248Thairo Estrada22B
249Gabriel Moreno2C
250Maikel Garcia22B-3B
251Victor Scott II2OF
252Jose Berrios2SP