The draft was your biggest chance to put your stamp on your Fantasy Baseball team, but it's not your last or even best chance. There's the waiver wire, of course, where you can pick through the leftovers from your draft to try to find help. That'll come in handy throughout the season, but there probably aren't a ton of difference makers available on the wire right after the draft -- if they were likely to be must-start players, you probably would have drafted them. Those players will come available eventually, but with little new information available since you drafted, you're just taking stabs in the dark, mostly.

So, at least for now, your best bet to fill any holes that might have come open will be through the trade market. I've got a few leagues where I was betting on Evan Carter being a useful fifth outfielder, so his demotion to Triple-A puts me in a bit of a bind, for sure. And, with waivers having already run in most leagues, I'm looking to the trade market to try to fill that hole in my lineup -- and I'm looking at names like Lars Nootbaar, Matt Wallner, and Jung Hoo Lee, who slipped in drafts and likely won't cost me a ton but could be really solid starters thanks to their spots at (or near, in the case of Hoo Lee) the top of the lineup.

If you're looking to make a trade, the trade values charts can help. Right now, these are basically my preseason draft rankings and Salary Cap values, but as the season goes on, they'll be updated to reflect any changes in the rankings based on performance, role changes, and more. The first few weeks won't see many big changes -- I tend to mostly leave my rankings alone until May -- but we'll still publish them every week.

And don't get too caught up on whether the values all match exactly in your deal. If you have a trade you want to make and my values are a few points off, that's fine -- it's more about making sure you're in the right neighborhood for values. But I will say this: If you're making a three-for-one deal, especially in a shallower league, you should make sure the side getting multiple players back is getting a surplus in value. Remember, you also have to account for the players you are adding or dropping at the end of the deal, too.

Here are my values ahead of Opening Day:

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 2 Aaron Judge 46 DH-OF 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 37 DH-OF 8 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Elly De La Cruz 35 SS 11 Gunnar Henderson 35 SS 12 Vladimir Guerrero 28 1B-DH 13 Fernando Tatis 26 OF 14 Jarren Duran 25 OF 15 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 16 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 17 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 18 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 19 Mookie Betts 25 OF-SS 20 Paul Skenes 25 SP 21 Ketel Marte 25 2B-DH 22 Bryce Harper 25 1B 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 25 Matt Olson 24 1B 26 Corey Seager 23 SS 27 William Contreras 23 C-DH 28 Manny Machado 23 3B-DH 29 Jackson Merrill 22 OF 30 Jose Altuve 21 2B 31 Rafael Devers 21 3B 32 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 33 Corbin Burnes 21 SP 34 Jazz Chisholm 21 3B-OF 35 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 36 Trea Turner 21 SS 37 Garrett Crochet 20 SP 38 Cole Ragans 20 SP 39 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 40 Chris Sale 20 SP 41 Dylan Cease 20 SP 42 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 43 Pete Alonso 20 1B 44 Brent Rooker 19 DH 45 Michael King 19 SP 46 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 47 Wyatt Langford 18 DH-OF 48 Blake Snell 18 SP 49 Pablo Lopez 17 SP 50 Aaron Nola 17 SP 51 Luis Castillo 17 SP 52 James Wood 17 OF 53 Teoscar Hernandez 17 OF 54 Framber Valdez 17 SP 55 Max Fried 16 SP 56 Logan Webb 16 SP 57 Lawrence Butler 16 OF 58 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 16 SP 59 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 60 Joe Ryan 16 SP 61 Jacob deGrom 16 SP 62 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 63 Marcus Semien 16 2B 64 Adley Rutschman 16 C-DH 65 Michael Harris 16 OF 66 Bailey Ober 16 SP 67 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 68 Devin Williams 16 RP 69 Bryce Miller 16 SP 70 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 71 Justin Steele 15 SP 72 Willson Contreras 15 C-DH 73 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 74 Mike Trout 15 OF 75 Willy Adames 15 SS 76 Ian Happ 15 OF 77 Mason Miller 15 RP 78 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 79 Spencer Schwellenbach 15 SP 80 Christian Walker 15 1B 81 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 82 Spencer Strider 15 SP 83 Junior Caminero 15 3B 84 Will Smith 15 C 85 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 86 Dylan Crews 15 OF 87 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 88 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 89 Bryan Woo 15 SP 90 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 91 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 92 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 93 Seth Lugo 15 SP 94 Triston Casas 15 1B 95 Luis Robert 15 OF 96 Brenton Doyle 15 OF 97 Yusei Kikuchi 15 SP 98 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 99 Steven Kwan 15 OF 100 George Kirby 15 SP 101 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 102 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 103 Josh Hader 15 RP 104 Bo Bichette 15 SS 105 Alex Bregman 15 3B 106 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 107 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 108 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 109 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 110 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 111 Cal Raleigh 15 C 112 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 113 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 114 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 115 Josh Naylor 15 1B 116 Matt McLain 15 SS 117 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B 118 Zac Gallen 15 SP 119 Hunter Greene 15 SP 120 Hunter Brown 15 SP 121 Mark Vientos 15 3B 122 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 123 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 124 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 125 Ryan Walker 14 RP 126 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 127 Andres Munoz 14 RP 128 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 129 Jeff Hoffman 14 RP 130 Matt Chapman 14 3B 131 Jurickson Profar 14 OF 132 Jasson Dominguez 14 OF 133 Carlos Correa 14 SS 134 Spencer Arrighetti 14 SP 135 Adolis Garcia 14 DH-OF 136 Tommy Edman 13 OF 137 Roki Sasaki 13 SP 138 Zach Eflin 12 SP 139 Tyler O'Neill 12 OF 140 Xander Bogaerts 11 2B-SS 141 Nathan Eovaldi 11 SP 142 Tanner Houck 10 SP 143 Paul Goldschmidt 9 1B 144 Royce Lewis 9 3B-DH 145 Alec Bohm 8 3B 146 Nick Martinez 8 RP-SP 147 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 148 Masyn Winn 8 SS 149 Jake Burger 8 1B-3B-DH 150 Sonny Gray 8 SP 151 Colton Cowser 8 OF 152 Robert Suarez 8 RP 153 Taylor Ward 8 OF 154 Clay Holmes 8 RP 155 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 156 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 157 Shea Langeliers 8 C 158 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 159 Kris Bubic 7 RP 160 Jackson Jobe 7 RP 161 Bowden Francis 7 RP-SP 162 Shane Baz 7 SP 163 Nick Lodolo 7 SP 164 Michael Toglia 6 1B 165 Reynaldo Lopez 6 SP 166 Xavier Edwards 6 SS 167 Nico Hoerner 6 2B 168 Gavin Williams 5 SP 169 Zachary Neto 5 SS 170 Luis Rengifo 5 2B-3B 171 Kristian Campbell 5 2B 172 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 173 Max Muncy 5 3B 174 Heliot Ramos 5 OF 175 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 5 1B 176 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 177 Trevor Megill 5 RP 178 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 179 Nick Pivetta 5 SP 180 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 181 Jonathan India 5 2B 182 Robbie Ray 5 SP 183 Jackson Holliday 5 2B 184 Felix Bautista 5 RP 185 Spencer Steer 5 1B-OF 186 Anthony Volpe 4 SS 187 Kodai Senga 4 SP 188 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 189 Andres Gimenez 4 2B 190 MacKenzie Gore 4 SP 191 Jesus Luzardo 4 SP 192 Tyler Stephenson 4 C 193 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 194 Cedric Mullins 3 OF 195 Victor Robles 3 OF 196 Reese Olson 3 SP 197 Trevor Story 3 SS 198 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 199 Byron Buxton 3 OF 200 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 201 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 202 Mitch Keller 3 SP 203 Matt Shaw 3 3B 204 Michael Conforto 3 DH-OF 205 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 206 Josh Jung 3 3B 207 Bryson Stott 3 2B 208 Taj Bradley 3 SP 209 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 210 Lane Thomas 3 OF 211 Nate Lowe 3 1B 212 Cam Smith 3 3B 213 Jose Berrios 3 SP 214 Brice Turang 3 2B 215 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP 216 Colt Keith 3 2B 217 Tyler Fitzgerald 3 SS 218 George Springer 3 DH-OF 219 Ceddanne Rafaela 3 OF-SS 220 Walker Buehler 3 SP 221 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 222 Brandon Woodruff 3 SP 223 Michael Busch 3 1B 224 Nolan Arenado 3 3B 225 Shane McClanahan 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart