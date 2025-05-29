Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 43 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Corbin Carroll 40 OF 7 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 8 Fernando Tatis 37 OF 9 Kyle Tucker 37 DH-OF 10 Julio Rodriguez 35 OF 11 Tarik Skubal 32 SP 12 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 13 Elly De La Cruz 30 SS 14 Freddie Freeman 29 1B 15 Vladimir Guerrero 28 1B-DH 16 Rafael Devers 26 3B-DH 17 Bryce Harper 26 1B 18 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 19 Gunnar Henderson 25 DH-SS 20 Manny Machado 25 3B-DH 21 Jarren Duran 25 OF 22 Ketel Marte 25 2B-DH 23 Yordan Alvarez 24 DH-OF 24 Paul Skenes 24 SP 25 Ronald Acuna 23 OF 26 Wyatt Langford 23 DH-OF 27 Austin Riley 23 3B 28 James Wood 23 DH-OF 29 Garrett Crochet 22 SP 30 Jackson Chourio 21 OF 31 Jackson Merrill 21 OF 32 Chris Sale 21 SP 33 Pete Alonso 21 1B 34 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH 35 Brent Rooker 21 DH-OF 36 Trea Turner 21 SS 37 Jacob deGrom 20 SP 38 Hunter Greene 20 SP 39 Matt Olson 20 1B 40 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 41 Max Fried 20 SP 42 Dylan Cease 20 SP 43 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 20 SP 44 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 45 Logan Webb 19 SP 46 Hunter Brown 19 SP 47 Cole Ragans 18 SP 48 Spencer Schwellenbach 18 SP 49 Framber Valdez 17 SP 50 Corbin Burnes 17 SP 51 Seiya Suzuki 17 DH-OF 52 Michael King 17 SP 53 Joe Ryan 17 SP 54 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 55 Spencer Strider 16 SP 56 Pablo Lopez 16 SP 57 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 58 Josh Hader 16 RP 59 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 60 Teoscar Hernandez 16 OF 61 Michael Harris 16 OF 62 George Kirby 16 SP 63 Mason Miller 16 RP 64 Riley Greene 16 DH-OF 65 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 66 Carlos Rodon 16 SP 67 Kris Bubic 16 RP-SP 68 Bryan Woo 16 SP 69 Bailey Ober 15 SP 70 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 71 William Contreras 15 C-DH 72 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 73 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 74 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 75 Sonny Gray 15 SP 76 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 77 Andres Munoz 15 RP 78 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 79 Luis Castillo 15 SP 80 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 81 Pete Crow-Armstrong 15 OF 82 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 83 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 84 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 85 Robbie Ray 15 SP 86 Steven Kwan 15 OF 87 Logan Gilbert 15 SP 88 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 89 George Springer 15 DH-OF 90 Seth Lugo 15 SP 91 Isaac Paredes 15 3B 92 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 93 Corey Seager 15 SS 94 MacKenzie Gore 15 SP 95 Zac Gallen 15 SP 96 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 97 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 98 Will Smith 15 C 99 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 100 Ian Happ 15 OF 101 Jacob Wilson 15 SS 102 Jazz Chisholm 15 2B-3B-OF 103 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 104 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 105 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 106 Jose Altuve 15 2B-DH-OF 107 Eugenio Suarez 17 3B 108 Willy Adames 15 SS 109 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 110 Tommy Edman 15 2B-OF 111 Christian Walker 15 1B 112 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 113 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 114 Paul Goldschmidt 15 1B 115 Blake Snell 15 SP 116 Spencer Torkelson 15 1B-DH 117 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 118 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 119 Robert Suarez 15 RP 120 Aaron Nola 15 SP 121 Junior Caminero 14 3B 122 Mike Trout 14 DH-OF 123 Anthony Santander 14 DH-OF 124 Royce Lewis 14 3B-DH 125 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 126 Nico Hoerner 14 2B 127 Rhys Hoskins 14 1B-DH 128 Matthew Liberatore 14 RP-SP 129 Kevin Gausman 14 SP 130 Jack Leiter 14 SP 131 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 132 Luis Arraez 14 1B-2B-DH 133 Justin Martinez 14 RP 134 Jung Hoo Lee 13 OF 135 Dansby Swanson 13 SS 136 Gavin Williams 12 SP 137 Nick Lodolo 12 SP 138 Shea Langeliers 11 C 139 Bo Bichette 11 SS 140 Kristian Campbell 10 2B-OF 141 Brice Turang 9 2B 142 Jhoan Duran 9 RP 143 Zach Eflin 8 SP 144 Luis Robert 8 OF 145 Clay Holmes 8 RP-SP 146 Anthony Volpe 8 SS 147 Mark Vientos 8 3B-DH 148 Trevor Megill 8 RP 149 Zachary Neto 8 SS 150 Matt Chapman 8 3B 151 Tyler Soderstrom 8 1B-OF 152 Brandon Lowe 8 2B-DH 153 Jeremy Pena 8 SS 154 Tanner Bibee 8 SP 155 Felix Bautista 8 RP 156 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 157 Brendan Donovan 7 2B-OF-SS 158 Xavier Edwards 7 SS 159 Xander Bogaerts 7 2B-SS 160 Adolis Garcia 7 DH-OF 161 Kodai Senga 7 SP 162 Maikel Garcia 6 2B-3B-OF 163 Brenton Doyle 6 OF 164 Jordan Westburg 6 2B-3B-DH 165 Bryson Stott 6 2B 166 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 167 Alec Bohm 5 3B 168 Tyler O'Neill 5 OF 169 Bryce Miller 5 SP 170 Logan O'Hoppe 5 C-DH 171 Gavin Sheets 5 1B-DH-OF 172 Shane Baz 5 SP 173 Jorge Polanco 5 2B-3B-DH 174 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 175 Tanner Scott 5 RP 176 Kyle Manzardo 5 1B-DH 177 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 178 Alex Bregman 5 3B 179 Ryan Weathers 5 SP 180 Grant Holmes 5 RP-SP 181 Max Muncy 5 3B 182 Lourdes Gurriel 5 OF 183 Jordan Romano 5 RP 184 Kerry Carpenter 5 DH-OF 185 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 186 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 187 Chris Bassitt 4 SP 188 Dylan Crews 4 OF 189 Taj Bradley 4 SP 190 Masyn Winn 4 SS 191 A.J. Smith-Shawver 4 SP 192 Jake Burger 4 1B-3B-DH 193 Luke Weaver 3 RP 194 Max Meyer 3 SP 195 Logan Henderson 3 SP 196 Carlos Correa 3 SS 197 Ryan Pepiot 3 SP 198 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 199 Hayden Birdsong 3 RP-SP 200 Jasson Dominguez 3 DH-OF 201 Austin Hays 3 DH-OF 202 Agustin Ramirez 3 C-DH 203 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 204 Gleyber Torres 3 2B-DH 205 Josh Jung 3 3B 206 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 207 Camilo Doval 3 RP 208 Tony Gonsolin 3 SP 209 Luis Garcia 3 2B 210 Michael Busch 3 1B 211 Byron Buxton 3 OF 212 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 213 Ranger Suarez 3 SP 214 Ben Rice 3 1B-DH 215 Mitch Keller 3 SP 216 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 217 Devin Williams 3 RP 218 Justin Verlander 3 SP 219 Nick Martinez 3 RP-SP 220 Nolan Arenado 3 3B 221 Michael Wacha 3 SP 222 Heliot Ramos 3 OF 223 Jackson Jobe 3 RP-SP 224 Marcus Semien 3 2B 225 Jose Berrios 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart