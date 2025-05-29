corbin-carroll-arizona-diamondbacks-imagn-images-2.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt43SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Corbin Carroll40OF
7Francisco Lindor37SS
8Fernando Tatis37OF
9Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
10Julio Rodriguez35OF
11Tarik Skubal32SP
12Mookie Betts30OF-SS
13Elly De La Cruz30SS
14Freddie Freeman291B
15Vladimir Guerrero281B-DH
16Rafael Devers263B-DH
17Bryce Harper261B
18Zack Wheeler25SP
19Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
20Manny Machado253B-DH
21Jarren Duran25OF
22Ketel Marte252B-DH
23Yordan Alvarez24DH-OF
24Paul Skenes24SP
25Ronald Acuna23OF
26Wyatt Langford23DH-OF
27Austin Riley233B
28James Wood23DH-OF
29Garrett Crochet22SP
30Jackson Chourio21OF
31Jackson Merrill21OF
32Chris Sale21SP
33Pete Alonso211B
34Kyle Schwarber21DH
35Brent Rooker21DH-OF
36Trea Turner21SS
37Jacob deGrom20SP
38Hunter Greene20SP
39Matt Olson201B
40Marcell Ozuna20DH
41Max Fried20SP
42Dylan Cease20SP
43Yoshinobu Yamamoto20SP
44Ozzie Albies192B
45Logan Webb19SP
46Hunter Brown19SP
47Cole Ragans18SP
48Spencer Schwellenbach18SP
49Framber Valdez17SP
50Corbin Burnes17SP
51Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
52Michael King17SP
53Joe Ryan17SP
54Freddy Peralta16SP
55Spencer Strider16SP
56Pablo Lopez16SP
57Edwin Diaz16RP
58Josh Hader16RP
59Jesus Luzardo16SP
60Teoscar Hernandez16OF
61Michael Harris16OF
62George Kirby16SP
63Mason Miller16RP
64Riley Greene16DH-OF
65Emmanuel Clase16RP
66Carlos Rodon16SP
67Kris Bubic16RP-SP
68Bryan Woo16SP
69Bailey Ober15SP
70Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
71William Contreras15C-DH
72Cristopher Sanchez15SP
73Nathan Eovaldi15SP
74Shota Imanaga15SP
75Sonny Gray15SP
76Josh Naylor151B-DH
77Andres Munoz15RP
78Tyler Glasnow15SP
79Luis Castillo15SP
80Cal Raleigh15C-DH
81Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
82Randy Arozarena15OF
83Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
84Lawrence Butler15OF
85Robbie Ray15SP
86Steven Kwan15OF
87Logan Gilbert15SP
88Nick Pivetta15SP
89George Springer15DH-OF
90Seth Lugo15SP
91Isaac Paredes153B
92Christian Yelich15DH-OF
93Corey Seager15SS
94MacKenzie Gore15SP
95Zac Gallen15SP
96Jack Flaherty15SP
97Adley Rutschman15C-DH
98Will Smith15C
99Brandon Nimmo15OF
100Ian Happ15OF
101Jacob Wilson15SS
102Jazz Chisholm152B-3B-OF
103Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
104C.J. Abrams15SS
105Raisel Iglesias15RP
106Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
107Eugenio Suarez173B
108Willy Adames15SS
109Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
110Tommy Edman152B-OF
111Christian Walker151B
112Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
113J.T. Realmuto15C
114Paul Goldschmidt151B
115Blake Snell15SP
116Spencer Torkelson151B-DH
117Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
118Matt McLain152B-SS
119Robert Suarez15RP
120Aaron Nola15SP
121Junior Caminero143B
122Mike Trout14DH-OF
123Anthony Santander14DH-OF
124Royce Lewis143B-DH
125Ryan Helsley14RP
126Nico Hoerner142B
127Rhys Hoskins141B-DH
128Matthew Liberatore14RP-SP
129Kevin Gausman14SP
130Jack Leiter14SP
131Yainer Diaz14C-DH
132Luis Arraez141B-2B-DH
133Justin Martinez14RP
134Jung Hoo Lee13OF
135Dansby Swanson13SS
136Gavin Williams12SP
137Nick Lodolo12SP
138Shea Langeliers11C
139Bo Bichette11SS
140Kristian Campbell102B-OF
141Brice Turang92B
142Jhoan Duran9RP
143Zach Eflin8SP
144Luis Robert8OF
145Clay Holmes8RP-SP
146Anthony Volpe8SS
147Mark Vientos83B-DH
148Trevor Megill8RP
149Zachary Neto8SS
150Matt Chapman83B
151Tyler Soderstrom81B-OF
152Brandon Lowe82B-DH
153Jeremy Pena8SS
154Tanner Bibee8SP
155Felix Bautista8RP
156Nick Castellanos8OF
157Brendan Donovan72B-OF-SS
158Xavier Edwards7SS
159Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
160Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
161Kodai Senga7SP
162Maikel Garcia62B-3B-OF
163Brenton Doyle6OF
164Jordan Westburg62B-3B-DH
165Bryson Stott62B
166Jackson Holliday52B-SS
167Alec Bohm53B
168Tyler O'Neill5OF
169Bryce Miller5SP
170Logan O'Hoppe5C-DH
171Gavin Sheets51B-DH-OF
172Shane Baz5SP
173Jorge Polanco52B-3B-DH
174Ezequiel Tovar5SS
175Tanner Scott5RP
176Kyle Manzardo51B-DH
177Grayson Rodriguez5SP
178Alex Bregman53B
179Ryan Weathers5SP
180Grant Holmes5RP-SP
181Max Muncy53B
182Lourdes Gurriel5OF
183Jordan Romano5RP
184Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
185Ivan Herrera4C-DH
186Cedric Mullins4OF
187Chris Bassitt4SP
188Dylan Crews4OF
189Taj Bradley4SP
190Masyn Winn4SS
191A.J. Smith-Shawver4SP
192Jake Burger41B-3B-DH
193Luke Weaver3RP
194Max Meyer3SP
195Logan Henderson3SP
196Carlos Correa3SS
197Ryan Pepiot3SP
198Brandon Pfaadt3SP
199Hayden Birdsong3RP-SP
200Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
201Austin Hays3DH-OF
202Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
203Yandy Diaz31B-DH
204Gleyber Torres32B-DH
205Josh Jung33B
206Pete Fairbanks3RP
207Camilo Doval3RP
208Tony Gonsolin3SP
209Luis Garcia32B
210Michael Busch31B
211Byron Buxton3OF
212Kenley Jansen3RP
213Ranger Suarez3SP
214Ben Rice31B-DH
215Mitch Keller3SP
216Jeffrey Springs3SP
217Devin Williams3RP
218Justin Verlander3SP
219Nick Martinez3RP-SP
220Nolan Arenado33B
221Michael Wacha3SP
222Heliot Ramos3OF
223Jackson Jobe3RP-SP
224Marcus Semien32B
225Jose Berrios3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Corbin Carroll38OF
6Fernando Tatis37OF
7Kyle Tucker34DH-OF
8Julio Rodriguez34OF
9Juan Soto33OF
10Francisco Lindor33SS
11Elly De La Cruz33SS
12Freddie Freeman331B
13Rafael Devers303B-DH
14Tarik Skubal30SP
15Ronald Acuna29OF
16Mookie Betts29OF-SS
17Vladimir Guerrero281B-DH
18Bryce Harper271B
19Gunnar Henderson27DH-SS
20Zack Wheeler26SP
21Jarren Duran26OF
22Manny Machado263B-DH
23Yordan Alvarez26DH-OF
24James Wood25DH-OF
25Jackson Chourio25OF
26Jackson Merrill24OF
27Paul Skenes23SP
28Austin Riley233B
29Ketel Marte232B-DH
30C.J. Abrams23SS
31Kyle Schwarber23DH
32Trea Turner23SS
33Pete Alonso231B
34Wyatt Langford21DH-OF
35Oneil Cruz21OF-SS
36Brent Rooker21DH-OF
37Marcell Ozuna19DH
38Chris Sale19SP
39Garrett Crochet18SP
40Yoshinobu Yamamoto18SP
41Jacob deGrom18SP
42Framber Valdez18SP
43Cole Ragans21SP
44Matt Olson181B
45Josh Hader17RP
46Edwin Diaz15RP
47Mason Miller15RP
48Emmanuel Clase15RP
49Andres Munoz15RP
50Michael Harris15OF
51Max Fried15SP
52Logan Webb15SP
53Hunter Brown15SP
54Hunter Greene15SP
55Michael King15SP
56Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
57Dylan Cease15SP
58Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
59Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
60Corbin Burnes15SP
61Freddy Peralta15SP
62Ozzie Albies152B
63Joe Ryan15SP
64Pablo Lopez15SP
65Robert Suarez15RP
66Raisel Iglesias15RP
67Jhoan Duran15RP
68Ryan Helsley15RP
69Riley Greene15DH-OF
70Teoscar Hernandez15OF
71Cristopher Sanchez15SP
72George Kirby15SP
73Bryan Woo15SP
74Jesus Luzardo15SP
75Josh Naylor151B-DH
76Spencer Strider15SP
77William Contreras15C-DH
78Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
79Lawrence Butler15OF
80Cal Raleigh15C-DH
81Robbie Ray15SP
82MacKenzie Gore15SP
83Bailey Ober15SP
84Nathan Eovaldi15SP
85Randy Arozarena15OF
86Sonny Gray15SP
87Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
88Ian Happ15OF
89Tyler Glasnow15SP
90Kris Bubic15RP-SP
91Carlos Rodon15SP
92Jack Flaherty15SP
93Shota Imanaga15SP
94Nick Pivetta15SP
95Adley Rutschman15C-DH
96Logan Gilbert15SP
97Will Smith15C
98Corey Seager15SS
99Yainer Diaz15C-DH
100Junior Caminero153B
101Tommy Edman152B-OF
102Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
103Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
104Christian Yelich15DH-OF
105Brenton Doyle15OF
106Anthony Santander15DH-OF
107Brice Turang152B
108Ivan Herrera15C-DH
109Steven Kwan15OF
110Eugenio Suarez153B
111Mike Trout15DH-OF
112Isaac Paredes153B
113Luis Robert15OF
114J.T. Realmuto15C
115Shea Langeliers15C
116Seth Lugo15SP
117Zac Gallen15SP
118Luis Castillo15SP
119George Springer14DH-OF
120Jazz Chisholm142B-3B-OF
121Nico Hoerner142B
122Christian Walker141B
123Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
124Logan O'Hoppe14C-DH
125Tanner Scott14RP
126Camilo Doval14RP
127Luke Weaver14RP
128Felix Bautista14RP
129Kenley Jansen14RP
130Trevor Megill13RP
131Kevin Gausman13SP
132Pete Fairbanks12RP
133Zachary Neto11SS
134Bo Bichette11SS
135Willy Adames10SS
136Dansby Swanson10SS
137Jordan Westburg92B-3B-DH
138Royce Lewis93B-DH
139Matt McLain92B-SS
140Xavier Edwards8SS
141Brendan Donovan82B-OF-SS
142Chris Bassitt7SP
143Blake Snell7SP
144Aaron Nola7SP
145Tanner Bibee7SP
146Spencer Torkelson71B-DH
147Agustin Ramirez7C-DH
148Paul Goldschmidt71B
149Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
150Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
151Luis Arraez71B-2B-DH
152Tyler Soderstrom71B-OF
153Matt Chapman73B
154Maikel Garcia72B-3B-OF
155Mark Vientos73B-DH
156Jacob Wilson7SS
157Bryson Stott72B
158Anthony Volpe7SS
159Jackson Holliday72B-SS
160Kerry Carpenter7DH-OF
161Nick Castellanos7OF
162Jung Hoo Lee7OF
163Jasson Dominguez7DH-OF
164Brandon Nimmo7OF
165Alec Bohm63B
166Ryan Weathers6SP
167Bryce Miller6SP
168Gavin Williams6SP
169Kristian Campbell62B-OF
170Jorge Polanco62B-3B-DH
171Alex Bregman63B
172Shane Baz7SP
173Kodai Senga6SP
174Nick Lodolo5SP
175Adolis Garcia5DH-OF
176Yandy Diaz51B-DH
177Justin Martinez5RP
178Kyle Finnegan5RP
179Jeff Hoffman5RP
180Jeremy Pena5SS
181Wilyer Abreu5OF
182Taylor Ward5OF
183Victor Scott II5OF
184Cedric Mullins5OF
185Heliot Ramos5OF
186Austin Hays5DH-OF
187Byron Buxton5OF
188Gleyber Torres52B-DH
189Brandon Lowe52B-DH
190Xander Bogaerts52B-SS
191Marcus Semien42B
192Luis Garcia42B
193Chandler Simpson4OF
194Geraldo Perdomo4SS
195Masyn Winn4SS
196Ezequiel Tovar4SS
197Carlos Correa4SS
198Lars Nootbaar4OF
199Jordan Beck4OF
200Dylan Crews4OF
201Clay Holmes4RP-SP
202Aroldis Chapman4RP
203Casey Mize4SP
204Zach Eflin4SP
205Dustin May4SP
206Ranger Suarez4SP
207Max Meyer3SP
208Carlos Estevez3RP
209Josh Jung33B
210Jake Burger31B-3B-DH
211Max Muncy33B
212Hunter Goodman3C-DH-OF
213Austin Wells3C
214David Bednar3RP
215Joshua Lowe3OF
216Kyle Stowers3OF
217Tyler O'Neill3OF
218Jorge Soler3DH-OF
219Taj Bradley3SP
220Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
221Logan Henderson3SP
222Will Warren3SP
223Ryan Pepiot3SP
224Grant Holmes3RP-SP
225Devin Williams3RP
226Spencer Arrighetti3SP
227Jeffrey Springs3SP
228Landen Roupp3RP-SP
229Brandon Pfaadt3SP
230Jackson Jobe2RP-SP
231Andres Gimenez22B
232Ben Rice21B-DH
233Matt Shaw23B
234Noelvi Marte23B
235Jonathan Aranda21B
236Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
237Tony Gonsolin2SP
238Yusei Kikuchi2SP
239Sandy Alcantara2SP
240Michael Busch21B
241Jack Leiter2SP
242Tyler Mahle2SP
243Reese Olson2SP
244Mitch Keller2SP
245Grayson Rodriguez2SP
246A.J. Smith-Shawver2SP
247Trent Grisham2OF
248Parker Meadows2OF
249Colton Cowser2OF