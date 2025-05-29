Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|40
|OF
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|8
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|32
|SP
|12
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|13
|Elly De La Cruz
|30
|SS
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|29
|1B
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|28
|1B-DH
|16
|Rafael Devers
|26
|3B-DH
|17
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|18
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|20
|Manny Machado
|25
|3B-DH
|21
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|22
|Ketel Marte
|25
|2B-DH
|23
|Yordan Alvarez
|24
|DH-OF
|24
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|25
|Ronald Acuna
|23
|OF
|26
|Wyatt Langford
|23
|DH-OF
|27
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|28
|James Wood
|23
|DH-OF
|29
|Garrett Crochet
|22
|SP
|30
|Jackson Chourio
|21
|OF
|31
|Jackson Merrill
|21
|OF
|32
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|33
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|34
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH
|35
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|36
|Trea Turner
|21
|SS
|37
|Jacob deGrom
|20
|SP
|38
|Hunter Greene
|20
|SP
|39
|Matt Olson
|20
|1B
|40
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|41
|Max Fried
|20
|SP
|42
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|43
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|20
|SP
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|19
|2B
|45
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|46
|Hunter Brown
|19
|SP
|47
|Cole Ragans
|18
|SP
|48
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|18
|SP
|49
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|50
|Corbin Burnes
|17
|SP
|51
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|52
|Michael King
|17
|SP
|53
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|55
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|56
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|57
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|58
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|59
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|60
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|61
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|62
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|63
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|64
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|65
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|66
|Carlos Rodon
|16
|SP
|67
|Kris Bubic
|16
|RP-SP
|68
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|69
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|70
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|71
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|72
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|73
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|74
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|75
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|76
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|77
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|78
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|79
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|80
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|81
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|82
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|83
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|84
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|85
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|86
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|87
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|88
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|89
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|90
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|91
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|92
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|93
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|94
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|95
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|96
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|97
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|98
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|99
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|100
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|101
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|102
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|2B-3B-OF
|103
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|104
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|105
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|106
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|107
|Eugenio Suarez
|17
|3B
|108
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|109
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|110
|Tommy Edman
|15
|2B-OF
|111
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|112
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|113
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|114
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B
|115
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|116
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B-DH
|117
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|118
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|119
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|120
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|121
|Junior Caminero
|14
|3B
|122
|Mike Trout
|14
|DH-OF
|123
|Anthony Santander
|14
|DH-OF
|124
|Royce Lewis
|14
|3B-DH
|125
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|126
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|127
|Rhys Hoskins
|14
|1B-DH
|128
|Matthew Liberatore
|14
|RP-SP
|129
|Kevin Gausman
|14
|SP
|130
|Jack Leiter
|14
|SP
|131
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|132
|Luis Arraez
|14
|1B-2B-DH
|133
|Justin Martinez
|14
|RP
|134
|Jung Hoo Lee
|13
|OF
|135
|Dansby Swanson
|13
|SS
|136
|Gavin Williams
|12
|SP
|137
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|138
|Shea Langeliers
|11
|C
|139
|Bo Bichette
|11
|SS
|140
|Kristian Campbell
|10
|2B-OF
|141
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B
|142
|Jhoan Duran
|9
|RP
|143
|Zach Eflin
|8
|SP
|144
|Luis Robert
|8
|OF
|145
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|146
|Anthony Volpe
|8
|SS
|147
|Mark Vientos
|8
|3B-DH
|148
|Trevor Megill
|8
|RP
|149
|Zachary Neto
|8
|SS
|150
|Matt Chapman
|8
|3B
|151
|Tyler Soderstrom
|8
|1B-OF
|152
|Brandon Lowe
|8
|2B-DH
|153
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|154
|Tanner Bibee
|8
|SP
|155
|Felix Bautista
|8
|RP
|156
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|157
|Brendan Donovan
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|158
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|159
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|160
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|161
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|162
|Maikel Garcia
|6
|2B-3B-OF
|163
|Brenton Doyle
|6
|OF
|164
|Jordan Westburg
|6
|2B-3B-DH
|165
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|166
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|167
|Alec Bohm
|5
|3B
|168
|Tyler O'Neill
|5
|OF
|169
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|170
|Logan O'Hoppe
|5
|C-DH
|171
|Gavin Sheets
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|172
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|173
|Jorge Polanco
|5
|2B-3B-DH
|174
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|175
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|176
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|177
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|178
|Alex Bregman
|5
|3B
|179
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|180
|Grant Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|181
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|182
|Lourdes Gurriel
|5
|OF
|183
|Jordan Romano
|5
|RP
|184
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|185
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|186
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|187
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|188
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|189
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|190
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|191
|A.J. Smith-Shawver
|4
|SP
|192
|Jake Burger
|4
|1B-3B-DH
|193
|Luke Weaver
|3
|RP
|194
|Max Meyer
|3
|SP
|195
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|196
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|197
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|SP
|198
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|199
|Hayden Birdsong
|3
|RP-SP
|200
|Jasson Dominguez
|3
|DH-OF
|201
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|202
|Agustin Ramirez
|3
|C-DH
|203
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|204
|Gleyber Torres
|3
|2B-DH
|205
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|206
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|207
|Camilo Doval
|3
|RP
|208
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|SP
|209
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|210
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|211
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|212
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|213
|Ranger Suarez
|3
|SP
|214
|Ben Rice
|3
|1B-DH
|215
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|216
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|217
|Devin Williams
|3
|RP
|218
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|219
|Nick Martinez
|3
|RP-SP
|220
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|221
|Michael Wacha
|3
|SP
|222
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|223
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP-SP
|224
|Marcus Semien
|3
|2B
|225
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|DH-OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|SS
|12
|Freddie Freeman
|33
|1B
|13
|Rafael Devers
|30
|3B-DH
|14
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|15
|Ronald Acuna
|29
|OF
|16
|Mookie Betts
|29
|OF-SS
|17
|Vladimir Guerrero
|28
|1B-DH
|18
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|27
|DH-SS
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|21
|Jarren Duran
|26
|OF
|22
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|23
|Yordan Alvarez
|26
|DH-OF
|24
|James Wood
|25
|DH-OF
|25
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|26
|Jackson Merrill
|24
|OF
|27
|Paul Skenes
|23
|SP
|28
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|29
|Ketel Marte
|23
|2B-DH
|30
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|31
|Kyle Schwarber
|23
|DH
|32
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|33
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|34
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|35
|Oneil Cruz
|21
|OF-SS
|36
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|37
|Marcell Ozuna
|19
|DH
|38
|Chris Sale
|19
|SP
|39
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|SP
|40
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|41
|Jacob deGrom
|18
|SP
|42
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|43
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|44
|Matt Olson
|18
|1B
|45
|Josh Hader
|17
|RP
|46
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|47
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|48
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|49
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|50
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|51
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|52
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|53
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|54
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|55
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|56
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|57
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|58
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|59
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|60
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|61
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|62
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|63
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|64
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|65
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|66
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|67
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|68
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|69
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|70
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|71
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|72
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|73
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|74
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|75
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|76
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|77
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|78
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|79
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|80
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|81
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|82
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|83
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|84
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|85
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|86
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|87
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|88
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|89
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|90
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|91
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|92
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|93
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|94
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|95
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|96
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|97
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|98
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|99
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|100
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|101
|Tommy Edman
|15
|2B-OF
|102
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|103
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|104
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|105
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|106
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|107
|Brice Turang
|15
|2B
|108
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|109
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|110
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|111
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|112
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|113
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|114
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|115
|Shea Langeliers
|15
|C
|116
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|117
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|118
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|119
|George Springer
|14
|DH-OF
|120
|Jazz Chisholm
|14
|2B-3B-OF
|121
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|122
|Christian Walker
|14
|1B
|123
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|124
|Logan O'Hoppe
|14
|C-DH
|125
|Tanner Scott
|14
|RP
|126
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|127
|Luke Weaver
|14
|RP
|128
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|129
|Kenley Jansen
|14
|RP
|130
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|131
|Kevin Gausman
|13
|SP
|132
|Pete Fairbanks
|12
|RP
|133
|Zachary Neto
|11
|SS
|134
|Bo Bichette
|11
|SS
|135
|Willy Adames
|10
|SS
|136
|Dansby Swanson
|10
|SS
|137
|Jordan Westburg
|9
|2B-3B-DH
|138
|Royce Lewis
|9
|3B-DH
|139
|Matt McLain
|9
|2B-SS
|140
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|141
|Brendan Donovan
|8
|2B-OF-SS
|142
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|143
|Blake Snell
|7
|SP
|144
|Aaron Nola
|7
|SP
|145
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|146
|Spencer Torkelson
|7
|1B-DH
|147
|Agustin Ramirez
|7
|C-DH
|148
|Paul Goldschmidt
|7
|1B
|149
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|150
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|151
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|152
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|153
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|154
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|155
|Mark Vientos
|7
|3B-DH
|156
|Jacob Wilson
|7
|SS
|157
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B
|158
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|159
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|160
|Kerry Carpenter
|7
|DH-OF
|161
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|162
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|163
|Jasson Dominguez
|7
|DH-OF
|164
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|165
|Alec Bohm
|6
|3B
|166
|Ryan Weathers
|6
|SP
|167
|Bryce Miller
|6
|SP
|168
|Gavin Williams
|6
|SP
|169
|Kristian Campbell
|6
|2B-OF
|170
|Jorge Polanco
|6
|2B-3B-DH
|171
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B
|172
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|173
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|174
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|175
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|DH-OF
|176
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|177
|Justin Martinez
|5
|RP
|178
|Kyle Finnegan
|5
|RP
|179
|Jeff Hoffman
|5
|RP
|180
|Jeremy Pena
|5
|SS
|181
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|182
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|183
|Victor Scott II
|5
|OF
|184
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|185
|Heliot Ramos
|5
|OF
|186
|Austin Hays
|5
|DH-OF
|187
|Byron Buxton
|5
|OF
|188
|Gleyber Torres
|5
|2B-DH
|189
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|190
|Xander Bogaerts
|5
|2B-SS
|191
|Marcus Semien
|4
|2B
|192
|Luis Garcia
|4
|2B
|193
|Chandler Simpson
|4
|OF
|194
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|195
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|196
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|197
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|198
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|199
|Jordan Beck
|4
|OF
|200
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|201
|Clay Holmes
|4
|RP-SP
|202
|Aroldis Chapman
|4
|RP
|203
|Casey Mize
|4
|SP
|204
|Zach Eflin
|4
|SP
|205
|Dustin May
|4
|SP
|206
|Ranger Suarez
|4
|SP
|207
|Max Meyer
|3
|SP
|208
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|209
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|210
|Jake Burger
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|211
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|212
|Hunter Goodman
|3
|C-DH-OF
|213
|Austin Wells
|3
|C
|214
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|215
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|216
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|OF
|217
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|OF
|218
|Jorge Soler
|3
|DH-OF
|219
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|220
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|221
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|222
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|223
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|SP
|224
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|225
|Devin Williams
|3
|RP
|226
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|227
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|228
|Landen Roupp
|3
|RP-SP
|229
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|230
|Jackson Jobe
|2
|RP-SP
|231
|Andres Gimenez
|2
|2B
|232
|Ben Rice
|2
|1B-DH
|233
|Matt Shaw
|2
|3B
|234
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|235
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|236
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|237
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|SP
|238
|Yusei Kikuchi
|2
|SP
|239
|Sandy Alcantara
|2
|SP
|240
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|241
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|242
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|243
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|244
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|245
|Grayson Rodriguez
|2
|SP
|246
|A.J. Smith-Shawver
|2
|SP
|247
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF
|248
|Parker Meadows
|2
|OF
|249
|Colton Cowser
|2
|OF