2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 11 Trade Values: Assessing concerns surrounding Jesus Luzardo
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
For the first 11 starts of the season, Jesus Luzardo looked like a potential league-winning pick. He wasn't just good for a late-round pick, he looked like one of the absolute best pitchers in baseball, sporting a 2.15 ERA and three different double-digit strikeout efforts, giving him 77 strikeouts, the seventh-most in the league through May 25.
Two starts later, his ERA is up to 4.46 and he's managed to either erase all the good he did for your season-long stats or almost singlehandedly cost you your matchup in the past two weeks. Thursday against the Blue Jays wasn't quite as bad as his previous outing, but eight runs in 2.1 innings is hardly good, even if it's not quite as bad as 12 runs in 3.1 innings.
But you know what's weird about Luzardo's performance Thursday? It doesn't seem unfixable.
Now, don't get me wrong: He was awful. His command was terrible, especially with his slider and sweeper, neither of which went where he wanted them to go. He threw just nine of 24 sweepers/sliders in the strike zone and often missed big. That allowed hitters to sit on his fastballs and changeups – his weaker pitches – which mostly caught too much of the outside half of the zone to the righty-heavy Blue Jays lineup, who didn't miss much when they swung. It got to the point where Luzardo said he'll look into whether he was tipping his pitches after the start.
But, as bad as Luzardo was in his past two outings, nothing looks unsalvageable. The first place we'd typically look when things go wrong for Luzardo is at the radar gun, but all looks well there – he averaged 96.5 mph with his four-seamer and 96.1 with his sinker in this one, right in line with his season-long averages. Nothing looks amiss there.
And the movement profiles on his pitches mostly looked okay, too. His four-seamer was getting a bit more run than usual, which might explain why he was missing so much to the glove side. And his sweeper was getting a couple inches less vertical break, which is probably a sign that he just wasn't feeling the pitch well – and if you watched the start, it's clear he wasn't.
But it's also worth noting that, while he was bad Thursday, it's not like he was getting clobbered on every pitch. Only five of the 14 batted balls against him had an expected batting average over .500, and while there were a few more in the .470-.490 xBA range, it's not like the Blue Jays were just teeing off on him and crushing 100-mph liners all over the field. I don't want to say it was bad luck – Luzardo's command was bad enough to earn these results, especially on that sweeper, which has been his best pitch this season. But I don't think it was quite the disaster it looked to be from the line, and I do wonder if Luzardo might have been tipping his pitches, which could be something relatively easy to fix.
So, where does that leave Luzardo moving forward? Honestly, I think I'm probably viewing him as a buy-low candidate at this point. I moved him down in my rankings this week – how could I not after 20 runs in two starts? – but I didn't bury him. He's still a top-100 player for me and a top-40 SP, and while I understand you might have trouble believing that after how bad the last two starts have been, I'm standing by it. His FIP for the season is still a very strong 2.90, while his xERA is worse but still in the 3.50 range.
Which is to say, I think it would certainly be a mistake to drop Luzardo. And if you don't have him on your team, I think right now is the perfect time to try to trade for him. See if you can offer someone like Kodai Senga or Tyler Mahle for him straight up; their pretty ERAs hide much worse underlying metrics in both cases.
Okay, sure, maybe you sit him the next time out, just to make sure he doesn't let this totally derail him – the fact that his next matchup is against the Cubs makes it easier to make the call to sit him, too. But Luzardo gets the Marlins the next time out after that, and I definitely want him around for that one.
Obviously, given Luzardo's injury history, there's a chance he's working through something, which would change my view entirely. But as long as Luzardo is healthy and throwing in the high-90s consistently, I'm going to bet on him getting back on track. That suddenly looks like a much bolder call than it did just a week or so ago.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|40
|OF
|7
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|8
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|11
|Tarik Skubal
|32
|SP
|12
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|13
|Elly De La Cruz
|30
|SS
|14
|Ketel Marte
|29
|2B-DH
|15
|Rafael Devers
|28
|3B-DH
|16
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|17
|Freddie Freeman
|26
|1B
|18
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|20
|Manny Machado
|25
|3B-DH
|21
|Vladimir Guerrero
|25
|1B-DH
|22
|Ronald Acuna
|25
|OF
|23
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|24
|Jarren Duran
|24
|OF
|25
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|26
|James Wood
|23
|DH-OF
|27
|Garrett Crochet
|23
|SP
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|29
|Chris Sale
|22
|SP
|30
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|31
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|32
|Jackson Chourio
|21
|OF
|33
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH
|34
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|35
|Trea Turner
|21
|SS
|36
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|37
|Matt Olson
|20
|1B
|38
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|39
|Jacob deGrom
|20
|SP
|40
|Max Fried
|20
|SP
|41
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|20
|SP
|42
|Jazz Chisholm
|20
|2B-3B-OF
|43
|Logan Webb
|20
|SP
|44
|Cole Ragans
|19
|SP
|45
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|DH-OF
|46
|Hunter Brown
|19
|SP
|47
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|18
|SP
|48
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|49
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|50
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|51
|Freddy Peralta
|17
|SP
|52
|Carlos Rodon
|17
|SP
|53
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|OF
|54
|Kris Bubic
|16
|RP-SP
|55
|Ozzie Albies
|16
|2B
|56
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|57
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|58
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|59
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|60
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|61
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|62
|William Contreras
|16
|C-DH
|63
|Michael King
|16
|SP
|64
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|65
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|66
|Luis Castillo
|16
|SP
|67
|Oneil Cruz
|16
|OF-SS
|68
|Corey Seager
|16
|SS
|69
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|70
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|71
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|72
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|73
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|74
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|75
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|76
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|77
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|78
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|79
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|80
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|81
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|82
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|83
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|84
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|85
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|86
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|87
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|88
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|89
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|90
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|91
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|92
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|93
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|94
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|95
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|96
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|97
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|98
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|99
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|100
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|101
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|102
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B
|103
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|104
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B-DH
|105
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|106
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|107
|Willson Contreras
|17
|1B-C-DH
|108
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|109
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|110
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|111
|Tommy Edman
|15
|2B-OF
|112
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|113
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|114
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|115
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|116
|Rhys Hoskins
|15
|1B-DH
|117
|Jung Hoo Lee
|15
|OF
|118
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|119
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|120
|Gavin Williams
|15
|SP
|121
|Justin Martinez
|14
|RP
|122
|Nick Lodolo
|14
|SP
|123
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|124
|Matthew Liberatore
|14
|RP-SP
|125
|Jacob Wilson
|14
|SS
|126
|Clay Holmes
|14
|RP-SP
|127
|Bo Bichette
|14
|SS
|128
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|129
|Zach Eflin
|14
|SP
|130
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|131
|Trevor Megill
|14
|RP
|132
|Anthony Santander
|14
|DH-OF
|133
|Jhoan Duran
|13
|RP
|134
|Matt Chapman
|13
|3B
|135
|Nick Castellanos
|12
|OF
|136
|Ryan Helsley
|12
|RP
|137
|Zachary Neto
|11
|SS
|138
|Tanner Bibee
|11
|SP
|139
|Felix Bautista
|10
|RP
|140
|Yainer Diaz
|9
|C-DH
|141
|Jeremy Pena
|9
|SS
|142
|Shea Langeliers
|8
|C
|143
|Jordan Westburg
|8
|2B-3B-DH
|144
|Kodai Senga
|8
|SP
|145
|Luis Arraez
|8
|1B-2B-DH
|146
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|147
|Bryce Miller
|8
|SP
|148
|Jack Leiter
|8
|SP
|149
|Kristian Campbell
|8
|2B-OF
|150
|Tyler Soderstrom
|8
|1B-OF
|151
|Royce Lewis
|8
|3B-DH
|152
|Max Muncy
|8
|3B
|153
|Brendan Donovan
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|154
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|155
|Kerry Carpenter
|7
|DH-OF
|156
|Eury Perez
|7
|SP
|157
|Corbin Burnes
|7
|SP
|158
|Alex Bregman
|6
|3B
|159
|Ryan Weathers
|6
|SP
|160
|J.T. Realmuto
|6
|C
|161
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|162
|Anthony Volpe
|6
|SS
|163
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|164
|Matt McLain
|5
|2B-SS
|165
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|166
|Andrew Abbott
|5
|SP
|167
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|168
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|169
|Logan O'Hoppe
|5
|C-DH
|170
|Matthew Boyd
|5
|SP
|171
|Gavin Sheets
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|172
|Dylan Crews
|5
|OF
|173
|Masyn Winn
|5
|SS
|174
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|DH-OF
|175
|Ranger Suarez
|5
|SP
|176
|Xander Bogaerts
|5
|2B-SS
|177
|Devin Williams
|5
|RP
|178
|Jasson Dominguez
|5
|DH-OF
|179
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|180
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|181
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|182
|Lourdes Gurriel
|5
|OF
|183
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|184
|Alec Bohm
|4
|1B-3B
|185
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|186
|Drew Rasmussen
|4
|RP-SP
|187
|Marcelo Mayer
|4
|3B-SS
|188
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|189
|Agustin Ramirez
|4
|C-DH
|190
|Jordan Romano
|4
|RP
|191
|Camilo Doval
|4
|RP
|192
|Miguel Vargas
|3
|1B-3B-OF
|193
|Mark Vientos
|3
|3B-DH
|194
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|195
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|196
|Addison Barger
|3
|3B-OF
|197
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|198
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|199
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|200
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|201
|Cedric Mullins
|3
|OF
|202
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|203
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|204
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|205
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|206
|Jake Burger
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|207
|Tanner Scott
|3
|RP
|208
|Hayden Birdsong
|3
|RP-SP
|209
|Gleyber Torres
|3
|2B-DH
|210
|Brenton Doyle
|3
|OF
|211
|Chris Bassitt
|3
|SP
|212
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|SP
|213
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|214
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|215
|Ben Rice
|3
|1B-DH
|216
|Jorge Polanco
|3
|2B-3B-DH
|217
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|218
|Nick Martinez
|3
|RP-SP
|219
|Nolan Schanuel
|3
|1B
|220
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|38
|OF
|6
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|34
|DH-OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|SS
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|12
|Ronald Acuna
|33
|OF
|13
|Rafael Devers
|30
|3B-DH
|14
|Tarik Skubal
|30
|SP
|15
|Freddie Freeman
|29
|1B
|16
|Mookie Betts
|29
|OF-SS
|17
|Bryce Harper
|28
|1B
|18
|Gunnar Henderson
|27
|DH-SS
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|27
|SP
|20
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|21
|Ketel Marte
|26
|2B-DH
|22
|James Wood
|26
|DH-OF
|23
|Vladimir Guerrero
|26
|1B-DH
|24
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|25
|Jackson Merrill
|25
|OF
|26
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|27
|Austin Riley
|23
|3B
|28
|Jackson Chourio
|23
|OF
|29
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|30
|Kyle Schwarber
|23
|DH
|31
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|32
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|33
|Oneil Cruz
|23
|OF-SS
|34
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|35
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|36
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|37
|Garrett Crochet
|19
|SP
|38
|Cole Ragans
|19
|SP
|39
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|40
|Wyatt Langford
|18
|DH-OF
|41
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|2B-3B-OF
|42
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|43
|Yordan Alvarez
|21
|DH-OF
|44
|Matt Olson
|18
|1B
|45
|Josh Hader
|17
|RP
|46
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|47
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|48
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|49
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|50
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|51
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|52
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|53
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|54
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|55
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|56
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|57
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|58
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|59
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|60
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|61
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|62
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|63
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|64
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|65
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|66
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|67
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|68
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|69
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|70
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|71
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|72
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|73
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|74
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|75
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|76
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|77
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|78
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|79
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|80
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|81
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|82
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|83
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|84
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|85
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|86
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|87
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|88
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|89
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|90
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|91
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|92
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|93
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|94
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|95
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|96
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|97
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|98
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|99
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|100
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|101
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|102
|Brice Turang
|15
|2B
|103
|Tommy Edman
|15
|2B-OF
|104
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|105
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|106
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|107
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|108
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|109
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|110
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|111
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|112
|Camilo Doval
|15
|RP
|113
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|114
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|115
|Felix Bautista
|15
|RP
|116
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|117
|Kenley Jansen
|15
|RP
|118
|Trevor Megill
|15
|RP
|119
|Jordan Westburg
|14
|2B-3B-DH
|120
|Anthony Santander
|14
|DH-OF
|121
|Shea Langeliers
|14
|C
|122
|Kevin Gausman
|14
|SP
|123
|Pete Fairbanks
|14
|RP
|124
|Logan O'Hoppe
|14
|C-DH
|125
|Zachary Neto
|14
|SS
|126
|Bo Bichette
|14
|SS
|127
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|128
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|129
|Blake Snell
|14
|SP
|130
|Aaron Nola
|13
|SP
|131
|Christian Walker
|13
|1B
|132
|Tanner Bibee
|12
|SP
|133
|Spencer Torkelson
|11
|1B-DH
|134
|Xavier Edwards
|11
|SS
|135
|Agustin Ramirez
|10
|C-DH
|136
|Paul Goldschmidt
|10
|1B
|137
|Kerry Carpenter
|9
|DH-OF
|138
|Willy Adames
|9
|SS
|139
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|1B-DH
|140
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|8
|1B-DH
|141
|Matt Chapman
|8
|3B
|142
|Jacob Wilson
|7
|SS
|143
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|144
|Brendan Donovan
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|145
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|146
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|147
|Jasson Dominguez
|7
|DH-OF
|148
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|149
|Ryan Weathers
|7
|SP
|150
|Bryce Miller
|7
|SP
|151
|Brenton Doyle
|7
|OF
|152
|Gavin Williams
|7
|SP
|153
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|154
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|155
|Alex Bregman
|7
|3B
|156
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|157
|Hunter Goodman
|7
|C-DH-OF
|158
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|159
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|160
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|161
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B
|162
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|163
|Andrew Abbott
|7
|SP
|164
|J.T. Realmuto
|7
|C
|165
|Chris Bassitt
|6
|SP
|166
|Justin Martinez
|6
|RP
|167
|Kyle Finnegan
|6
|RP
|168
|Jeff Hoffman
|6
|RP
|169
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|170
|Jeremy Pena
|6
|SS
|171
|Royce Lewis
|6
|3B-DH
|172
|Corbin Burnes
|7
|SP
|173
|Ranger Suarez
|6
|SP
|174
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|175
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|176
|Heliot Ramos
|5
|OF
|177
|Matt McLain
|5
|2B-SS
|178
|Byron Buxton
|5
|OF
|179
|Victor Scott II
|5
|OF
|180
|Geraldo Perdomo
|5
|SS
|181
|Masyn Winn
|5
|SS
|182
|Kristian Campbell
|5
|2B-OF
|183
|Lars Nootbaar
|5
|OF
|184
|Jac Caglianone
|5
|1B
|185
|Dylan Crews
|5
|OF
|186
|Clay Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|187
|Alec Bohm
|5
|1B-3B
|188
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|189
|Devin Williams
|5
|RP
|190
|Jordan Beck
|5
|OF
|191
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|192
|Gleyber Torres
|4
|2B-DH
|193
|Aroldis Chapman
|4
|RP
|194
|Adolis Garcia
|4
|DH-OF
|195
|Casey Mize
|4
|SP
|196
|Zach Eflin
|4
|SP
|197
|Drew Rasmussen
|4
|RP-SP
|198
|Eury Perez
|4
|SP
|199
|Austin Hays
|4
|DH-OF
|200
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|201
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|2B-DH
|202
|Mark Vientos
|4
|3B-DH
|203
|Marcus Semien
|4
|2B
|204
|Yandy Diaz
|4
|1B-DH
|205
|Carlos Estevez
|4
|RP
|206
|Luis Garcia
|4
|2B
|207
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|208
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|209
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|210
|Austin Wells
|3
|C
|211
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|212
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-SS
|213
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|214
|Parker Meadows
|3
|OF
|215
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|216
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|217
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|OF
|218
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|OF
|219
|Jorge Polanco
|3
|2B-3B-DH
|220
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|221
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|222
|Matthew Boyd
|3
|SP
|223
|Marcelo Mayer
|3
|3B-SS
|224
|Jonathan Aranda
|3
|1B
|225
|Jake Burger
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|226
|Addison Barger
|3
|3B-OF
|227
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|228
|Matt Shaw
|3
|3B
|229
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|230
|Jorge Soler
|2
|DH-OF
|231
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|232
|Miguel Vargas
|2
|1B-3B-OF
|233
|Pablo Lopez
|2
|SP
|234
|Ben Rice
|2
|1B-DH
|235
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|236
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|237
|Ryan Pepiot
|2
|SP
|238
|Edward Cabrera
|2
|SP
|239
|Grant Holmes
|2
|RP-SP
|240
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|241
|Landen Roupp
|2
|RP-SP
|242
|Andres Gimenez
|2
|2B
|243
|Jose Caballero
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|244
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|245
|Max Meyer
|2
|SP
|246
|Emilio Pagan
|2
|RP
|247
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|248
|Yusei Kikuchi
|2
|SP
|249
|Sandy Alcantara
|2
|SP