Ranking most players is pretty easy. One of the easiest players to move up a whole bunch in the rankings over the past few weeks was Ronald Acuña, who is back to being ranked in the top-10 overall in both Roto and Head to Head points after returning from his torn ACL and looking immediately like one of the very best hitters in the world again.

It's easy to move Acuña up that much that quickly because we've seen it before. He has a .913 career OPS and has been one of the best hitters in the world basically since he stepped onto a field. There was some room for skepticism after he struggled coming off his previous torn ACL in 2022, but with Acuña sporting the 13th-best xwOBA in baseball since his debut (.434), it's easy enough to write that skepticism off. 

Not every player is that easy to rank. So, before we get to the updated trade values charts for this week, let's look at three players who are becoming increasingly difficult to rank:

Hunter Goodman, C, Rockies

I'm inclined to just rank Goodman as a top-five catcher and get it over with. He's certainly playing like one right now – only Cal Raleigh has outscored him so far in CBS Fantasy points leagues, and he is one of just three catchers currently ranked in the top-100 overall in Rotisserie League. Top-five doesn't even sound all that aggressive, does it?

Of course, it isn't that simple. Goodman is in the midst of a pretty massive hot streak, and we're still at the point in the season where a couple of great weeks can really change a player's outlook. At the end of May, Goodman was hitting .267/.317/.429 – good for a catcher, especially one who plays every day, but hardly the kind of player you'd need to rank in the top five at the position.

He's put himself into that conversation with an outrageous June that has seen him homer seven times already, while hitting .350/.361/.850. The plate discipline is still bad – he has 20 strikeouts to one walk in 61 trips to the plate – but Goodman has legitimate plus power going back to his minor-league days, and he could legitimately be a 30-homer guy, which is special from a catcher. No matter where he's ranked, you should be happy to have him on your roster right now.

But for as good as Goodman is, his expected wOBA for the season as a whole is 10th at the position. That's excellent, but it's still behind both Yainer Diaz and Salvador Perez, who have been major disappointments so far this season but who also have multi-year track records of the kind of performance Goodman has put together in fits and starts over two and a half months. Call me too slow to react to new information if you must, but two weeks ago, calling Goodman a top-five catcher would have looked ridiculous. I'm not going to go there yet. 

Wyatt Langford, OF, Rangers 

We know Langford is talented. If you were just doing a combine of all MLB outfielders, there aren't many who would succeed at more separate skills than Langford, who sports premium exit velocities and athleticism, and has even turned himself into a pretty good defensive outfielder after spending a lot of his rookie season as a DH.

But the whole picture right now still looks pretty underwhelming as a hitter. Not bad, but not the superstar many wanted him to be. Langford's plate discipline has taken a step back from his rookie season, and while his quality of contact has improved, it hasn't been quite enough to take him to the next level. And the problem might be the same one as his rookie season: Langford just hasn't quite shown the ability to punish right-handed pitchers yet. He had a .702 OPS against righties in 2024 and has only improved that to a .724 mark so far. And the under-the-hood metrics against righties continue to look mediocre – a .324 xwOBA this season, compared to a .321 mark last season. 

Most right-handed hitters don't have the same kind of platoon issues as many left-handed hitters, and in the long run, I'm betting on Langford figuring this out. But we made the assumption that he would do that after an offseason of work heading into his second season, and that hasn't actually happened yet. And I wonder if the two oblique injuries Langford dealt with early in the season haven't derailed what could have been a breakout for him – oblique injuries have a tendency to linger and spoil production even when a player is cleared to play.

There's clearly still plenty of upside here, and for as disappointing as he has been, Langford has 13 homers and 11 steals in 62 games, a 32-homer, 27-steal pace over 155 games. The batting average and counting stats are disappointing, but the power/speed combo and upside make it awfully tough to lower Langford too much in the rankings. There are other outfielders performing better than him, certainly, but how many truly have more upside? I don't think it's more than a dozen or so. So, we'll split the difference and keep him ranked around the No. 20 OF. 

Seth Lugo, SP, Royals

I just don't know what to do with Lugo at all. We have a lot of ways to judge how good a pitcher is these days. Take your pick, and they all suggest Lugo is overperforming more than just about any pitcher in the league with his 3.05 ERA right now. By xERA, his 1.86-run overperformance is the second-highest in the league; by FIP, his 1.47-run overperformance is the third-highest; if you prefer SIERA, his 1.15-run overperformances is "only" the 12th-biggest among qualifiers.

Of course, last season, Lugo overperformed his xERA by 0.74 runs, the eighth-biggest mark among qualifiers. In 2023, it was 0.85 runs. At some point, we just have to accept that Lugo is doing something that can't quite be captured by these ERA predictors, right?

I'm on board with that explanation, but it's worth noting that his overperformance this season is about a run greater than it was in either of the previous two seasons. He's sporting a 3.05 ERA despite his worst quality of contact metrics since 2020, his lowest strikeout rate since 2016, and his worst walk rate since 2021. I know Lugo has had a tendency to flummox our best efforts at understanding pitching, but he's taking it to a completely different level in 2025.

I'm a believer in those advanced metrics. I have a process, and those advanced metrics are a big part of it. I have found Lugo to be one of the most frustrating pitchers in Fantasy because of this, but I'm also going to stick to my guns. Lugo is one of the most obvious sell-high candidates in baseball right now, and he's not a top-40 SP for me. Maybe he'll keep making me look bad, but a man's gotta have a code. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Corbin Carroll41OF
6Ronald Acuna37OF
7Juan Soto37OF
3Bobby Witt37SS
8Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
9Tarik Skubal37SP
10Francisco Lindor37SS
11Fernando Tatis32OF
12Elly De La Cruz30SS
13Zack Wheeler30SP
14Manny Machado293B-DH
15Mookie Betts28OF-SS
16Ketel Marte262B-DH
17Julio Rodriguez26OF
18Freddie Freeman251B
19Rafael Devers253B-DH
20Paul Skenes25SP
21James Wood25DH-OF
22Bryce Harper251B
23Vladimir Guerrero241B-DH
24Garrett Crochet24SP
25Gunnar Henderson23DH-SS
26Austin Riley233B
27Pete Alonso231B
28Chris Sale23SP
29Jackson Chourio22OF
30Kyle Schwarber21DH-OF
31Trea Turner21SS
32Jarren Duran21OF
33Brent Rooker21DH-OF
34Marcell Ozuna21DH
35Matt Olson211B
36Jacob deGrom21SP
37Max Fried20SP
38Yoshinobu Yamamoto20SP
39Jazz Chisholm202B-3B-OF
40Logan Webb20SP
41Dylan Cease20SP
42Hunter Brown20SP
43Wyatt Langford20DH-OF
44Jackson Merrill19OF
45Seiya Suzuki19DH-OF
46Framber Valdez19SP
47Spencer Schwellenbach18SP
48Carlos Rodon18SP
49Joe Ryan17SP
50Teoscar Hernandez17OF
51Freddy Peralta17SP
52Yordan Alvarez17DH-OF
53Josh Hader17RP
54Kris Bubic16RP-SP
55Spencer Strider16SP
56Mason Miller16RP
57Corey Seager16DH-SS
58Riley Greene16DH-OF
59Logan Gilbert16SP
60Edwin Diaz16RP
61George Kirby16SP
62William Contreras16C-DH
63Bryan Woo16SP
64Emmanuel Clase16RP
65Ozzie Albies162B
66Oneil Cruz16OF-SS
67Cal Raleigh16C-DH
68Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
69Shota Imanaga15SP
70Jesus Luzardo15SP
71George Springer15DH-OF
72Isaac Paredes153B
73Michael Harris15OF
74MacKenzie Gore15SP
75Robbie Ray15SP
76Andres Munoz15RP
77Christian Yelich15DH-OF
78Steven Kwan15OF
79Lawrence Butler15OF
80Ian Happ15OF
81Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
82Junior Caminero153B
83Mike Trout15DH-OF
84Randy Arozarena15OF
85Sonny Gray15SP
86Josh Naylor151B-DH
87Cristopher Sanchez15SP
88Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
89Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
90Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
91C.J. Abrams15SS
92Eugenio Suarez153B
93Luis Castillo15SP
94Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
95Paul Goldschmidt151B
96Nick Pivetta15SP
97Adley Rutschman15C-DH
98Spencer Torkelson151B-DH
99Robert Suarez15RP
100Will Smith15C
101Bailey Ober15SP
102Jack Flaherty15SP
103Jacob Wilson15SS
104Nathan Eovaldi15SP
105Kevin Gausman15SP
106Jung Hoo Lee17OF
107Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
108Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
109Trevor Megill15RP
110Jeremy Pena15SS
111Aaron Nola15SP
112Brandon Nimmo15OF
113Clay Holmes15RP-SP
114Seth Lugo15SP
115Bo Bichette15SS
116Nico Hoerner152B
117Zachary Neto15SS
118Tanner Bibee15SP
119Brandon Lowe152B-DH
120Hunter Greene15SP
121Tommy Edman142B-OF
122Blake Snell14SP
123Jhoan Duran14RP
124Felix Bautista14RP
125Michael King14SP
126Brice Turang142B
127Kodai Senga14SP
128Ryan Pepiot14SP
129Gavin Williams14SP
130Christian Walker141B
131Zach Eflin14SP
132Yainer Diaz14C-DH
133Alex Bregman133B
134Zac Gallen13SP
135Willy Adames12SS
136Kerry Carpenter12DH-OF
137Brendan Donovan112B-OF-SS
138Matthew Boyd11SP
139Max Muncy103B
140Tyler Glasnow9SP
141Eury Perez9SP
142Maikel Garcia82B-3B-OF-SS
143Andrew Abbott8SP
144Ryan Helsley8RP
145Luis Arraez81B-2B-DH
146Grant Holmes8RP-SP
147Tyler Soderstrom81B-OF
148Anthony Santander8DH-OF
149Ranger Suarez8SP
150Matt Chapman83B
151Nick Lodolo8SP
152Matthew Liberatore8RP-SP
153Hunter Goodman7C-DH-OF
154Nick Castellanos7OF
155Devin Williams7RP
156Anthony Volpe7SS
157Dansby Swanson7SS
158Jackson Holliday62B-SS
159Rhys Hoskins61B-DH
160J.T. Realmuto6C
161Shane Baz6SP
162Logan O'Hoppe5C-DH
163Grayson Rodriguez5SP
164Jack Leiter5SP
165Bryson Stott52B
166Drew Rasmussen5RP-SP
167Heliot Ramos5OF
168Shea Langeliers5C
169Masyn Winn5SS
170Merrill Kelly5SP
171Pete Fairbanks5RP
172Ivan Herrera5C-DH
173Marcus Semien52B
174Alec Bohm51B-3B
175Xavier Edwards52B-SS
176Camilo Doval5RP
177Jurickson Profar5OF
178Kenley Jansen5RP
179Byron Buxton5OF
180Gleyber Torres52B-DH
181Andy Pages4OF
182Brenton Doyle4OF
183Geraldo Perdomo4SS
184Ben Rice41B-C-DH
185Jeff McNeil42B-OF
186Kristian Campbell42B-OF
187Lourdes Gurriel4OF
188Adolis Garcia4DH-OF
189Jordan Romano4RP
190Dylan Crews4OF
191Addison Barger43B-OF
192Agustin Ramirez4C-DH
193Cedric Mullins3OF
194Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
195Colton Cowser3OF
196Matt McLain32B-SS
197Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
198Logan Henderson3SP
199Mitch Keller3SP
200Roman Anthony3OF
201Nick Kurtz31B
202Carlos Correa3SS
203Taj Bradley3SP
204Josh Jung33B
205Cole Ragans3SP
206Kyle Manzardo31B-DH
207Mark Vientos33B-DH
208Marcelo Mayer33B-SS
209Luis Garcia32B
210Jacob Misiorowski3SP
211Sandy Alcantara3SP
212Gavin Sheets31B-DH-OF
213Luis Robert3OF
214Pablo Lopez3SP
215Kyle Finnegan3RP
216Yandy Diaz31B-DH
217Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
218Hayden Birdsong3RP-SP
219Jordan Beck3OF
220Raisel Iglesias3RP
221Bryce Miller3SP
222TJ Friedl3OF
223Nolan Schanuel31B
224Christian Encarnacion-Strand31B
225Austin Hays3DH-OF
226Michael Busch31B
227Taylor Ward3OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Corbin Carroll38OF
6Ronald Acuna37OF
7Kyle Tucker34DH-OF
8Elly De La Cruz34SS
9Julio Rodriguez33OF
10Fernando Tatis33OF
11Francisco Lindor32SS
12Tarik Skubal32SP
13Juan Soto30OF
14Zack Wheeler30SP
15Manny Machado293B-DH
16Freddie Freeman291B
17Ketel Marte282B-DH
18Rafael Devers273B-DH
19James Wood27DH-OF
20Mookie Betts26OF-SS
21Gunnar Henderson26DH-SS
22Vladimir Guerrero261B-DH
23Trea Turner26SS
24Paul Skenes25SP
25Bryce Harper251B
26Jackson Chourio24OF
27C.J. Abrams23SS
28Kyle Schwarber23DH-OF
29Pete Alonso231B
30Austin Riley233B
31Jackson Merrill23OF
32Oneil Cruz23OF-SS
33Jarren Duran23OF
34Marcell Ozuna21DH
35Pete Crow-Armstrong21OF
36Brent Rooker21DH-OF
37Chris Sale21SP
38Garrett Crochet19SP
39Yoshinobu Yamamoto19SP
40Wyatt Langford18DH-OF
41Jazz Chisholm182B-3B-OF
42Framber Valdez18SP
43Matt Olson181B
44Josh Hader18RP
45Jacob deGrom17SP
46Mason Miller17RP
47Emmanuel Clase17RP
48Logan Webb17SP
49Andres Munoz17RP
50Max Fried17SP
51Edwin Diaz17RP
52Hunter Brown17SP
53Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
54Yordan Alvarez16DH-OF
55Robert Suarez16RP
56Jhoan Duran16RP
57Riley Greene16DH-OF
58Spencer Schwellenbach16SP
59Junior Caminero163B
60William Contreras16C-DH
61Dylan Cease16SP
62Freddy Peralta16SP
63Joe Ryan16SP
64Cal Raleigh15C-DH
65Logan Gilbert15SP
66Corey Seager15DH-SS
67Teoscar Hernandez15OF
68Lawrence Butler15OF
69Bryan Woo15SP
70Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
71Michael Harris15OF
72George Kirby15SP
73Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
74Ian Happ15OF
75Robbie Ray15SP
76MacKenzie Gore15SP
77Carlos Rodon15SP
78Christian Yelich15DH-OF
79Josh Naylor151B-DH
80Mike Trout15DH-OF
81Spencer Strider15SP
82Kris Bubic15RP-SP
83Randy Arozarena15OF
84Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
85Isaac Paredes153B
86Steven Kwan15OF
87Cristopher Sanchez15SP
88George Springer15DH-OF
89Adley Rutschman15C-DH
90Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
91Jesus Luzardo15SP
92Shota Imanaga15SP
93Will Smith15C
94Sonny Gray15SP
95Ryan Helsley15RP
96Yainer Diaz15C-DH
97Brice Turang152B
98Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
99Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
100Ivan Herrera14C-DH
101Felix Bautista14RP
102Jack Flaherty14SP
103Nick Pivetta14SP
104Eugenio Suarez143B
105Camilo Doval14RP
106Kenley Jansen14RP
107Trevor Megill14RP
108Pete Fairbanks14RP
109Hunter Goodman14C-DH-OF
110Logan O'Hoppe14C-DH
111Zachary Neto14SS
112Bo Bichette14SS
113Nico Hoerner142B
114Nathan Eovaldi14SP
115Tommy Edman142B-OF
116Christian Walker131B
117Tanner Bibee13SP
118Spencer Torkelson131B-DH
119Agustin Ramirez13C-DH
120Ozzie Albies132B
121Luis Castillo13SP
122Kevin Gausman13SP
123Paul Goldschmidt131B
124Anthony Santander13DH-OF
125Kerry Carpenter13DH-OF
126Vinnie Pasquantino121B-DH
127Jacob Wilson12SS
128Jung Hoo Lee12OF
129Michael King12SP
130Hunter Greene12SP
131Brenton Doyle11OF
132Gavin Williams11SP
133Tyler Soderstrom101B-OF
134Alex Bregman103B
135Brendan Donovan92B-OF-SS
136Shea Langeliers9C
137Dansby Swanson8SS
138Maikel Garcia82B-3B-OF-SS
139Heliot Ramos8OF
140Nick Lodolo8SP
141Andrew Abbott8SP
142Marcus Semien82B
143Aaron Nola8SP
144J.T. Realmuto8C
145Jeff Hoffman8RP
146Jeremy Pena8SS
147Willy Adames7SS
148Ranger Suarez7SP
149Tyler Glasnow7SP
150Blake Snell7SP
151Jackson Holliday72B-SS
152Ryan Pepiot7SP
153Andy Pages7OF
154Nick Castellanos7OF
155Brandon Nimmo7OF
156Seth Lugo7SP
157Luis Robert7OF
158Wilyer Abreu7OF
159Zac Gallen7SP
160Shane Baz7SP
161Bailey Ober7SP
162Anthony Volpe7SS
163Brandon Lowe72B-DH
164Kyle Finnegan7RP
165Byron Buxton6OF
166Victor Scott II6OF
167Matt Chapman63B
168Geraldo Perdomo6SS
169Jasson Dominguez6DH-OF
170Masyn Winn6SS
171Clay Holmes6RP-SP
172Xavier Edwards62B-SS
173Bryson Stott62B
174Eury Perez5SP
175Alec Bohm51B-3B
176Max Muncy53B
177Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
178Devin Williams5RP
179Jordan Beck5OF
180Taylor Ward5OF
181Gleyber Torres52B-DH
182Aroldis Chapman5RP
183Adolis Garcia5DH-OF
184Carlos Estevez5RP
185Chris Bassitt5SP
186Casey Mize5SP
187Kodai Senga5SP
188Raisel Iglesias5RP
189Zach Eflin5SP
190Lars Nootbaar5OF
191Drew Rasmussen5RP-SP
192Mark Vientos43B-DH
193Nick Kurtz41B
194Tanner Scott4RP
195Jac Caglianone41B-OF
196Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
197Yandy Diaz41B-DH
198Cedric Mullins4OF
199Grant Holmes4RP-SP
200Ezequiel Tovar4SS
201Matthew Boyd4SP
202Austin Wells4C
203Ben Rice41B-C-DH
204Roman Anthony4OF
205Kristian Campbell42B-OF
206Joshua Lowe4OF
207Luis Garcia42B
208Cole Ragans3SP
209Dylan Crews3OF
210David Bednar3RP
211Carlos Correa3SS
212Parker Meadows3OF
213Sandy Alcantara3SP
214Matt McLain32B-SS
215Austin Hays3DH-OF
216Colton Cowser3OF
217Jeff McNeil32B-OF
218Josh Jung33B
219Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
220Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
221Shelby Miller3RP
222Marcelo Mayer33B-SS
223Dustin May3SP
224Jonathan Aranda31B
225Michael Busch31B
226Jake Burger31B-3B-DH
227Addison Barger33B-OF
228Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
229Logan Henderson3SP
230Bryce Miller3SP
231Daniel Palencia2RP
232Matt Shaw23B
233Mitch Keller2SP
234Will Warren2SP
235Miguel Vargas21B-3B-OF
236Pablo Lopez2SP
237Merrill Kelly2SP
238Jorge Polanco22B-3B-DH
239TJ Friedl2OF
240Edward Cabrera2SP
241David Peterson2SP
242Kyle Stowers2OF
243Taj Bradley2SP
244Jeffrey Springs2SP
245Andres Gimenez22B
246Jose Caballero22B-3B-OF-SS
247Emilio Pagan2RP
248Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
249Yusei Kikuchi2SP
250Spencer Arrighetti2SP