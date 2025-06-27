ronald-acuna-braves-imagn.jpg
Imagn Images

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Ronald Acuna44OF
4Juan Soto41OF
5Bobby Witt38SS
6Jose Ramirez373B-DH
7Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
8Tarik Skubal37SP
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Fernando Tatis37OF
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Manny Machado303B-DH
13Ketel Marte302B-DH
14Rafael Devers293B-DH
15Zack Wheeler28SP
16Freddie Freeman261B
17Mookie Betts26OF-SS
18Paul Skenes25SP
19James Wood25DH-OF
20Garrett Crochet25SP
21Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
22Pete Alonso251B
23Julio Rodriguez24OF
24Kyle Schwarber24DH-OF
25Jarren Duran23OF
26Brent Rooker23DH-OF
27Trea Turner23SS
28Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
29Jackson Chourio22OF
30Jacob deGrom21SP
31Logan Webb21SP
32Max Fried21SP
33Marcell Ozuna21DH
34Matt Olson211B
35Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
36Cal Raleigh21C-DH
37Austin Riley203B
38Hunter Brown20SP
39Bryce Harper201B
40Jazz Chisholm202B-3B-OF
41Dylan Cease20SP
42Carlos Rodon20SP
43Seiya Suzuki20DH-OF
44Spencer Schwellenbach19SP
45Joe Ryan19SP
46Kris Bubic19RP-SP
47Jackson Merrill18OF
48Freddy Peralta18SP
49Spencer Strider17SP
50Teoscar Hernandez17OF
51Logan Gilbert17SP
52George Kirby17SP
53Yordan Alvarez17DH-OF
54Josh Hader16RP
55Riley Greene16DH-OF
56Framber Valdez16SP
57Bryan Woo16SP
58Mason Miller16RP
59Corey Seager16DH-SS
60Edwin Diaz16RP
61Shota Imanaga16SP
62Jesus Luzardo16SP
63Emmanuel Clase16RP
64Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
65Isaac Paredes163B
66MacKenzie Gore16SP
67Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
68George Springer16DH-OF
69Christian Yelich15DH-OF
70Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
71Ozzie Albies152B
72Steven Kwan15OF
73Robbie Ray15SP
74Mike Trout15DH-OF
75Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
76Lawrence Butler15OF
77Eugenio Suarez153B
78Andres Munoz15RP
79Sonny Gray15SP
80Josh Naylor151B-DH
81Cristopher Sanchez15SP
82Nick Pivetta15SP
83Jacob Wilson15SS
84Corbin Carroll15OF
85Junior Caminero153B
86Ian Happ15OF
87Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
88Paul Goldschmidt151B
89Jacob Misiorowski15SP
90Jack Flaherty15SP
91C.J. Abrams15SS
92Michael Harris15OF
93Luis Castillo15SP
94Nathan Eovaldi15SP
95Jeremy Pena15SS
96Randy Arozarena15OF
97Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
98William Contreras15C-DH
99Nico Hoerner152B
100Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
101Ranger Suarez15SP
102Zachary Neto15SS
103Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
104Kevin Gausman15SP
105Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
106Robert Suarez15RP
107Alex Bregman153B
108Clay Holmes15RP-SP
109Seth Lugo15SP
110Nick Kurtz151B
111Jung Hoo Lee15OF
112Aaron Nola15SP
113Will Smith15C
114Bo Bichette15SS
115Brendan Donovan152B-OF-SS
116Brandon Lowe152B-DH
117Max Muncy153B
118Chase Burns15SP
119Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
120Hunter Greene14SP
121Blake Snell14SP
122Spencer Torkelson141B-DH
123Tyler Glasnow14SP
124Maikel Garcia142B-3B-DH-OF-SS
125Brandon Nimmo14OF
126Tanner Bibee14SP
127Michael King14SP
128Trevor Megill14RP
129Ryan Pepiot14SP
130Felix Bautista14RP
131Tommy Edman142B-OF
132Brice Turang132B
133Willy Adames13SS
134Chris Sale12SP
135Andrew Abbott12SP
136Jhoan Duran11RP
137Grant Holmes11RP-SP
138Eury Perez10SP
139Matthew Boyd9SP
140Gavin Williams9SP
141Kodai Senga8SP
142Luis Arraez81B-2B-DH
143Addison Barger83B-OF
144Yusei Kikuchi8SP
145Zach Eflin8SP
146Yainer Diaz8C-DH
147Kerry Carpenter8DH-OF
148Matt Chapman83B
149Nick Lodolo8SP
150Ryan Helsley8RP
151Devin Williams8RP
152Anthony Volpe7SS
153Jackson Holliday72B-SS
154Nick Castellanos7OF
155Dansby Swanson7SS
156Matthew Liberatore7RP-SP
157Heliot Ramos6OF
158Gleyber Torres62B-DH
159Hunter Goodman6C-DH-OF
160Rhys Hoskins61B-DH
161Jeff McNeil52B-OF
162Marcus Semien52B
163Drew Rasmussen5RP-SP
164Alec Burleson51B-DH-OF
165Alec Bohm51B-3B
166Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
167Xavier Edwards52B-SS
168Anthony Santander5DH-OF
169Grayson Rodriguez5SP
170Logan O'Hoppe5C-DH
171Jack Leiter5SP
172Bryson Stott52B
173Merrill Kelly5SP
174Byron Buxton5OF
175Andy Pages5OF
176J.T. Realmuto5C
177Shane Baz5SP
178Ben Rice51B-C-DH
179Pete Fairbanks5RP
180Brenton Doyle4OF
181Adolis Garcia4DH-OF
182Yandy Diaz41B-DH
183Sandy Alcantara4SP
184Jurickson Profar4OF
185Adley Rutschman4C-DH
186Shea Langeliers4C
187Mike Soroka4RP-SP
188Masyn Winn4SS
189Dylan Crews4OF
190Cedric Mullins4OF
191Lourdes Gurriel4OF
192Matt McLain32B-SS
193Jo Adell3OF
194Camilo Doval3RP
195Colton Cowser3OF
196Roman Anthony3OF
197Jordan Romano3RP
198Logan Henderson3SP
199Carlos Correa3SS
200Geraldo Perdomo3SS
201Mitch Keller3SP
202Cole Ragans3SP
203Luis Garcia32B
204Bailey Ober3SP
205Zac Gallen3SP
206Marcelo Mayer33B-SS
207Kenley Jansen3RP
208Jordan Beck3OF
209Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
210Taj Bradley3SP
211Tyler Stephenson3C-DH
212Emmet Sheehan3SP
213Kyle Manzardo31B-DH
214TJ Friedl3OF
215Christian Walker31B
216Jacob Lopez3RP-SP
217Pablo Lopez3SP
218Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
219Josh Jung33B
220Kyle Finnegan3RP
221Taylor Ward3OF
222Gavin Sheets31B-DH-OF
223Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
224Luis Robert3OF
225Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
226Chris Bassitt3SP
227Miguel Vargas31B-3B-OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
3Bobby Witt44SS
4Ronald Acuna43OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
7Elly De La Cruz34SS
8Fernando Tatis34OF
9Francisco Lindor33SS
10Tarik Skubal33SP
11Juan Soto32OF
12Manny Machado323B-DH
13Ketel Marte302B-DH
14Freddie Freeman301B
15Rafael Devers293B-DH
16Julio Rodriguez29OF
17James Wood28DH-OF
18Zack Wheeler27SP
19Gunnar Henderson27DH-SS
20Trea Turner26SS
21Paul Skenes26SP
22Mookie Betts26OF-SS
23C.J. Abrams26SS
24Kyle Schwarber25DH-OF
25Pete Alonso251B
26Jackson Chourio24OF
27Jarren Duran23OF
28Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
29Pete Crow-Armstrong23OF
30Brent Rooker23DH-OF
31Cal Raleigh23C-DH
32Jackson Merrill23OF
33Garrett Crochet23SP
34Marcell Ozuna21DH
35Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
36Jacob deGrom21SP
37Oneil Cruz21OF-SS
38Logan Webb19SP
39Austin Riley193B
40Jazz Chisholm182B-3B-OF
41Bryce Harper181B
42Matt Olson181B
43Josh Hader18RP
44Mason Miller18RP
45Emmanuel Clase17RP
46Max Fried17SP
47Hunter Brown17SP
48Edwin Diaz17RP
49Framber Valdez17SP
50Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
51Riley Greene17DH-OF
52Andres Munoz17RP
53Spencer Schwellenbach17SP
54Yordan Alvarez16DH-OF
55Logan Gilbert16SP
56Freddy Peralta16SP
57Joe Ryan16SP
58Dylan Cease16SP
59Bryan Woo16SP
60Junior Caminero163B
61George Kirby16SP
62Robert Suarez16RP
63Teoscar Hernandez16OF
64Corey Seager15DH-SS
65Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
66Lawrence Butler15OF
67Jhoan Duran15RP
68MacKenzie Gore15SP
69Carlos Rodon15SP
70Christian Yelich15DH-OF
71Spencer Strider15SP
72Kris Bubic15RP-SP
73Mike Trout15DH-OF
74Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
75Josh Naylor151B-DH
76Robbie Ray15SP
77Isaac Paredes153B
78Ian Happ15OF
79Jesus Luzardo15SP
80Shota Imanaga15SP
81Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
82Cristopher Sanchez15SP
83Steven Kwan15OF
84Corbin Carroll15OF
85George Springer15DH-OF
86Jack Flaherty15SP
87Michael Harris15OF
88Sonny Gray15SP
89Nick Pivetta15SP
90Eugenio Suarez153B
91Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
92Randy Arozarena15OF
93William Contreras15C-DH
94Zachary Neto15SS
95Nico Hoerner152B
96Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
97Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
98Ranger Suarez15SP
99Brice Turang142B
100Nathan Eovaldi14SP
101Ryan Helsley14RP
102Nick Kurtz141B
103Jacob Misiorowski14SP
104Felix Bautista14RP
105Will Smith14C
106Jacob Wilson14SS
107Salvador Perez141B-C-DH
108Alex Bregman143B
109Bo Bichette14SS
110Brendan Donovan142B-OF-SS
111Yainer Diaz14C-DH
112Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
113Maikel Garcia142B-3B-DH-OF-SS
114Paul Goldschmidt141B
115Chase Burns14SP
116Hunter Goodman13C-DH-OF
117Tanner Bibee13SP
118Luis Castillo13SP
119Trevor Megill13RP
120Kevin Gausman13SP
121Pete Fairbanks13RP
122Tommy Edman132B-OF
123Michael King13SP
124Logan O'Hoppe13C-DH
125Hunter Greene13SP
126Tyler Glasnow12SP
127Jeremy Pena12SS
128Heliot Ramos12OF
129Camilo Doval12RP
130Ozzie Albies122B
131Andrew Abbott11SP
132Marcus Semien112B
133Jung Hoo Lee10OF
134Brenton Doyle10OF
135Dansby Swanson9SS
136Kerry Carpenter9DH-OF
137Spencer Torkelson81B-DH
138Nick Lodolo8SP
139Chris Sale8SP
140Willy Adames8SS
141Gavin Williams8SP
142Kenley Jansen8RP
143Aaron Nola8SP
144Blake Snell8SP
145Jackson Holliday82B-SS
146Ryan Pepiot8SP
147Yusei Kikuchi7SP
148Jeff Hoffman7RP
149Andy Pages7OF
150Anthony Santander7DH-OF
151Max Muncy73B
152Seth Lugo7SP
153Wilyer Abreu7OF
154Agustin Ramirez7C-DH
155Nick Castellanos7OF
156Anthony Volpe7SS
157Tyler Soderstrom71B-OF
158Brandon Lowe72B-DH
159Shea Langeliers7C
160Gleyber Torres72B-DH
161Brandon Nimmo7OF
162J.T. Realmuto7C
163Byron Buxton7OF
164Matt Chapman73B
165Kodai Senga6SP
166Yandy Diaz61B-DH
167Clay Holmes6RP-SP
168Xavier Edwards62B-SS
169Eury Perez6SP
170Luis Robert6OF
171Alec Bohm61B-3B
172Kyle Finnegan6RP
173Devin Williams6RP
174Jordan Beck5OF
175Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
176Taylor Ward5OF
177Shane Baz5SP
178Aroldis Chapman5RP
179Ivan Herrera5C-DH
180Adolis Garcia5DH-OF
181Carlos Estevez5RP
182Addison Barger53B-OF
183Adley Rutschman5C-DH
184Chris Bassitt5SP
185Bryson Stott52B
186Casey Mize5SP
187Jasson Dominguez5DH-OF
188Grant Holmes5RP-SP
189Sandy Alcantara5SP
190Lars Nootbaar5OF
191Geraldo Perdomo5SS
192Drew Rasmussen4RP-SP
193Jeff McNeil42B-OF
194Masyn Winn4SS
195Tanner Scott4RP
196Chandler Simpson4OF
197Jac Caglianone41B-OF
198Rhys Hoskins41B-DH
199Cedric Mullins4OF
200Matthew Boyd4SP
201Austin Wells4C
202Ben Rice41B-C-DH
203Bailey Ober4SP
204Roman Anthony4OF
205Zach Eflin4SP
206Christian Walker41B
207Joshua Lowe4OF
208Raisel Iglesias3RP
209Luis Garcia32B
210Cole Ragans3SP
211Tyler Stephenson3C-DH
212Dylan Crews3OF
213David Bednar3RP
214Carlos Correa3SS
215Parker Meadows3OF
216Matt McLain32B-SS
217Emmet Sheehan3SP
218Austin Hays3DH-OF
219Mark Vientos33B-DH
220Ezequiel Tovar3SS
221Colton Cowser3OF
222Ceddanne Rafaela3OF-SS
223Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
224Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
225Will Warren3SP
226Shelby Miller3RP
227Marcelo Mayer33B-SS
228Dustin May3SP
229Jo Adell3OF
230Jonathan Aranda31B-DH
231Miguel Vargas21B-3B-OF
232Noah Cameron2SP
233Michael Busch21B
234Logan Henderson2SP
235TJ Friedl2OF
236Josh Jung23B
237Zac Gallen2SP
238Daniel Palencia2RP
239Jose Caballero22B-3B-OF-SS
240Drake Baldwin2C
241Mitch Keller2SP
242Tyler O'Neill2OF
243Pablo Lopez2SP
244Merrill Kelly2SP
245Jacob Lopez2RP-SP
246Alec Burleson21B-DH-OF
247Jorge Polanco22B-3B-DH
248Edward Cabrera2SP