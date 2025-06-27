2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 14 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|4
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|7
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|8
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|9
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|10
|Tarik Skubal
|33
|SP
|11
|Juan Soto
|32
|OF
|12
|Manny Machado
|32
|3B-DH
|13
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|30
|1B
|15
|Rafael Devers
|29
|3B-DH
|16
|Julio Rodriguez
|29
|OF
|17
|James Wood
|28
|DH-OF
|18
|Zack Wheeler
|27
|SP
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|27
|DH-SS
|20
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|21
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|22
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|23
|C.J. Abrams
|26
|SS
|24
|Kyle Schwarber
|25
|DH-OF
|25
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|26
|Jackson Chourio
|24
|OF
|27
|Jarren Duran
|23
|OF
|28
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|29
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|23
|OF
|30
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|31
|Cal Raleigh
|23
|C-DH
|32
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|33
|Garrett Crochet
|23
|SP
|34
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|35
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|36
|Jacob deGrom
|21
|SP
|37
|Oneil Cruz
|21
|OF-SS
|38
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|39
|Austin Riley
|19
|3B
|40
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|2B-3B-OF
|41
|Bryce Harper
|18
|1B
|42
|Matt Olson
|18
|1B
|43
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|44
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP
|45
|Emmanuel Clase
|17
|RP
|46
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|47
|Hunter Brown
|17
|SP
|48
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|49
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|50
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|51
|Riley Greene
|17
|DH-OF
|52
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|53
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|17
|SP
|54
|Yordan Alvarez
|16
|DH-OF
|55
|Logan Gilbert
|16
|SP
|56
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|57
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|58
|Dylan Cease
|16
|SP
|59
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|60
|Junior Caminero
|16
|3B
|61
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|62
|Robert Suarez
|16
|RP
|63
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|64
|Corey Seager
|15
|DH-SS
|65
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|66
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|67
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|68
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|69
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|70
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|72
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|73
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|74
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|75
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|76
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|77
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|78
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|79
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|80
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|81
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|82
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|83
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|84
|Corbin Carroll
|15
|OF
|85
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|87
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|88
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|89
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|90
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|91
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|92
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|93
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|94
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|95
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|96
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|97
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|98
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|99
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|100
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|101
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|102
|Nick Kurtz
|14
|1B
|103
|Jacob Misiorowski
|14
|SP
|104
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|105
|Will Smith
|14
|C
|106
|Jacob Wilson
|14
|SS
|107
|Salvador Perez
|14
|1B-C-DH
|108
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|109
|Bo Bichette
|14
|SS
|110
|Brendan Donovan
|14
|2B-OF-SS
|111
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|112
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|113
|Maikel Garcia
|14
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|114
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|1B
|115
|Chase Burns
|14
|SP
|116
|Hunter Goodman
|13
|C-DH-OF
|117
|Tanner Bibee
|13
|SP
|118
|Luis Castillo
|13
|SP
|119
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|120
|Kevin Gausman
|13
|SP
|121
|Pete Fairbanks
|13
|RP
|122
|Tommy Edman
|13
|2B-OF
|123
|Michael King
|13
|SP
|124
|Logan O'Hoppe
|13
|C-DH
|125
|Hunter Greene
|13
|SP
|126
|Tyler Glasnow
|12
|SP
|127
|Jeremy Pena
|12
|SS
|128
|Heliot Ramos
|12
|OF
|129
|Camilo Doval
|12
|RP
|130
|Ozzie Albies
|12
|2B
|131
|Andrew Abbott
|11
|SP
|132
|Marcus Semien
|11
|2B
|133
|Jung Hoo Lee
|10
|OF
|134
|Brenton Doyle
|10
|OF
|135
|Dansby Swanson
|9
|SS
|136
|Kerry Carpenter
|9
|DH-OF
|137
|Spencer Torkelson
|8
|1B-DH
|138
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|139
|Chris Sale
|8
|SP
|140
|Willy Adames
|8
|SS
|141
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|142
|Kenley Jansen
|8
|RP
|143
|Aaron Nola
|8
|SP
|144
|Blake Snell
|8
|SP
|145
|Jackson Holliday
|8
|2B-SS
|146
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|147
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7
|SP
|148
|Jeff Hoffman
|7
|RP
|149
|Andy Pages
|7
|OF
|150
|Anthony Santander
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|152
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|153
|Wilyer Abreu
|7
|OF
|154
|Agustin Ramirez
|7
|C-DH
|155
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|156
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|157
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|158
|Brandon Lowe
|7
|2B-DH
|159
|Shea Langeliers
|7
|C
|160
|Gleyber Torres
|7
|2B-DH
|161
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|162
|J.T. Realmuto
|7
|C
|163
|Byron Buxton
|7
|OF
|164
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|165
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|166
|Yandy Diaz
|6
|1B-DH
|167
|Clay Holmes
|6
|RP-SP
|168
|Xavier Edwards
|6
|2B-SS
|169
|Eury Perez
|6
|SP
|170
|Luis Robert
|6
|OF
|171
|Alec Bohm
|6
|1B-3B
|172
|Kyle Finnegan
|6
|RP
|173
|Devin Williams
|6
|RP
|174
|Jordan Beck
|5
|OF
|175
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|176
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|177
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|178
|Aroldis Chapman
|5
|RP
|179
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C-DH
|180
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|DH-OF
|181
|Carlos Estevez
|5
|RP
|182
|Addison Barger
|5
|3B-OF
|183
|Adley Rutschman
|5
|C-DH
|184
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|SP
|185
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|186
|Casey Mize
|5
|SP
|187
|Jasson Dominguez
|5
|DH-OF
|188
|Grant Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|189
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|190
|Lars Nootbaar
|5
|OF
|191
|Geraldo Perdomo
|5
|SS
|192
|Drew Rasmussen
|4
|RP-SP
|193
|Jeff McNeil
|4
|2B-OF
|194
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|195
|Tanner Scott
|4
|RP
|196
|Chandler Simpson
|4
|OF
|197
|Jac Caglianone
|4
|1B-OF
|198
|Rhys Hoskins
|4
|1B-DH
|199
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|200
|Matthew Boyd
|4
|SP
|201
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|202
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|203
|Bailey Ober
|4
|SP
|204
|Roman Anthony
|4
|OF
|205
|Zach Eflin
|4
|SP
|206
|Christian Walker
|4
|1B
|207
|Joshua Lowe
|4
|OF
|208
|Raisel Iglesias
|3
|RP
|209
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|210
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|211
|Tyler Stephenson
|3
|C-DH
|212
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|213
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|214
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|215
|Parker Meadows
|3
|OF
|216
|Matt McLain
|3
|2B-SS
|217
|Emmet Sheehan
|3
|SP
|218
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|219
|Mark Vientos
|3
|3B-DH
|220
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|221
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|222
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|OF-SS
|223
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|224
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|225
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|226
|Shelby Miller
|3
|RP
|227
|Marcelo Mayer
|3
|3B-SS
|228
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|229
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|230
|Jonathan Aranda
|3
|1B-DH
|231
|Miguel Vargas
|2
|1B-3B-OF
|232
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|233
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|234
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP
|235
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|236
|Josh Jung
|2
|3B
|237
|Zac Gallen
|2
|SP
|238
|Daniel Palencia
|2
|RP
|239
|Jose Caballero
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|240
|Drake Baldwin
|2
|C
|241
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|242
|Tyler O'Neill
|2
|OF
|243
|Pablo Lopez
|2
|SP
|244
|Merrill Kelly
|2
|SP
|245
|Jacob Lopez
|2
|RP-SP
|246
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|247
|Jorge Polanco
|2
|2B-3B-DH
|248
|Edward Cabrera
|2
|SP