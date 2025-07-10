2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Ronald Acuna
|44
|OF
|4
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|5
|Bobby Witt
|38
|SS
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|37
|3B-DH
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|9
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|10
|Ketel Marte
|37
|2B-DH
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|32
|SS
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|13
|James Wood
|30
|DH-OF
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|29
|OF
|15
|Francisco Lindor
|28
|SS
|16
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|17
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|18
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|20
|Garrett Crochet
|25
|SP
|21
|Freddie Freeman
|25
|1B
|22
|Trea Turner
|25
|SS
|23
|Pete Alonso
|24
|1B
|24
|Kyle Schwarber
|24
|DH-OF
|25
|Jazz Chisholm
|23
|2B-3B-OF
|26
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|27
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|Julio Rodriguez
|23
|OF
|29
|Brent Rooker
|22
|DH-OF
|30
|Jackson Chourio
|21
|OF
|31
|Jacob deGrom
|21
|SP
|32
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|33
|Cal Raleigh
|21
|C-DH
|34
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|35
|Matt Olson
|21
|1B
|36
|Bryce Harper
|21
|1B
|37
|Jarren Duran
|20
|OF
|38
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|20
|SP
|39
|Hunter Brown
|20
|SP
|40
|Carlos Rodon
|20
|SP
|41
|Joe Ryan
|20
|SP
|42
|Seiya Suzuki
|20
|DH-OF
|43
|Kris Bubic
|20
|RP-SP
|44
|Spencer Strider
|19
|SP
|45
|Teoscar Hernandez
|19
|OF
|46
|Jackson Merrill
|19
|OF
|47
|George Kirby
|18
|SP
|48
|Logan Gilbert
|18
|SP
|49
|Bryan Woo
|17
|SP
|50
|Josh Hader
|17
|RP
|51
|Freddy Peralta
|17
|SP
|52
|Austin Riley
|17
|3B
|53
|Corey Seager
|17
|DH-SS
|54
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|55
|Framber Valdez
|16
|SP
|56
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|57
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|58
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|59
|Isaac Paredes
|16
|3B
|60
|MacKenzie Gore
|16
|SP
|61
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|16
|OF
|62
|Cristopher Sanchez
|16
|SP
|63
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|64
|George Springer
|16
|DH-OF
|65
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|66
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|67
|Steven Kwan
|16
|OF
|68
|Robbie Ray
|16
|SP
|69
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|70
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|71
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|72
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|73
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|74
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|75
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|76
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|77
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|79
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|80
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|81
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|82
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|83
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|84
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|85
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|86
|Jacob Misiorowski
|15
|SP
|87
|Yordan Alvarez
|15
|DH-OF
|88
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|89
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|90
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|91
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|92
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|93
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|94
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|95
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|96
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|97
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|98
|Marcell Ozuna
|15
|DH
|99
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|100
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|101
|Nick Kurtz
|15
|1B
|102
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|103
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|104
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|105
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|106
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|107
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|108
|Chase Burns
|15
|SP
|109
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|110
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|111
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|112
|Maikel Garcia
|15
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|113
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|114
|Grant Holmes
|15
|RP-SP
|115
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|116
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|117
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B-DH
|118
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|119
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|120
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|121
|Trevor Megill
|14
|RP
|122
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|123
|Andrew Abbott
|14
|SP
|124
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|1B
|125
|Ryan Pepiot
|14
|SP
|126
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|127
|Ozzie Albies
|14
|2B
|128
|Eury Perez
|14
|SP
|129
|Kodai Senga
|14
|SP
|130
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|131
|Yandy Diaz
|14
|1B-DH
|132
|Yusei Kikuchi
|13
|SP
|133
|Luis Arraez
|13
|1B-2B-DH
|134
|Andy Pages
|12
|OF
|135
|Matthew Boyd
|12
|SP
|136
|Jung Hoo Lee
|11
|OF
|137
|Seth Lugo
|11
|SP
|138
|Nick Lodolo
|10
|SP
|139
|Gleyber Torres
|9
|2B-DH
|140
|Chris Sale
|9
|SP
|141
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|142
|Shea Langeliers
|8
|C
|143
|Brendan Donovan
|8
|2B-OF-SS
|144
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|145
|Addison Barger
|8
|3B-OF
|146
|Ryan Helsley
|8
|RP
|147
|Hunter Goodman
|8
|C-DH-OF
|148
|Jurickson Profar
|8
|OF
|149
|Nolan Schanuel
|8
|1B
|150
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|151
|Jackson Holliday
|8
|2B-SS
|152
|Matthew Liberatore
|7
|RP-SP
|153
|Marcus Semien
|7
|2B
|154
|Brice Turang
|7
|2B
|155
|Heliot Ramos
|7
|OF
|156
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|157
|Nick Castellanos
|6
|OF
|158
|Byron Buxton
|6
|OF
|159
|Jhoan Duran
|6
|RP
|160
|Anthony Santander
|6
|DH-OF
|161
|Alec Bohm
|5
|1B-3B
|162
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|163
|Drew Rasmussen
|5
|RP-SP
|164
|Tyler Soderstrom
|5
|1B-OF
|165
|Michael Harris
|5
|OF
|166
|Alec Burleson
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|167
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|168
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|DH-OF
|169
|Mike Soroka
|5
|RP-SP
|170
|J.T. Realmuto
|5
|C
|171
|Austin Hays
|5
|DH-OF
|172
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|173
|Cam Smith
|5
|3B-OF
|174
|Trevor Story
|5
|SS
|175
|Jo Adell
|5
|OF
|176
|Carlos Correa
|5
|SS
|177
|Michael Wacha
|5
|SP
|178
|Xavier Edwards
|5
|2B-SS
|179
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|180
|Merrill Kelly
|4
|SP
|181
|Pete Fairbanks
|4
|RP
|182
|Jack Leiter
|4
|SP
|183
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|184
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|185
|Colton Cowser
|4
|OF
|186
|Brenton Doyle
|4
|OF
|187
|Yainer Diaz
|4
|C-DH
|188
|Andrew Painter
|4
|SP
|189
|Mitch Keller
|4
|SP
|190
|Sandy Alcantara
|4
|SP
|191
|Joe Boyle
|4
|SP
|192
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|193
|Adley Rutschman
|3
|C-DH
|194
|Camilo Doval
|3
|RP
|195
|Cedric Mullins
|3
|OF
|196
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|197
|Matt McLain
|3
|2B-SS
|198
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|199
|Roman Anthony
|3
|DH-OF
|200
|Jeff McNeil
|3
|2B-OF
|201
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C-DH
|202
|Lourdes Gurriel
|3
|OF
|203
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|204
|Jordan Romano
|3
|RP
|205
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|206
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|207
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|208
|Jordan Beck
|3
|DH-OF
|209
|Zac Gallen
|3
|SP
|210
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|211
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|212
|Tyler Stephenson
|3
|C-DH
|213
|Jasson Dominguez
|3
|DH-OF
|214
|Emmet Sheehan
|3
|SP
|215
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|216
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|3
|SP
|217
|Agustin Ramirez
|3
|C-DH
|218
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|219
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|220
|Jacob Lopez
|3
|RP-SP
|221
|Pablo Lopez
|3
|SP
|222
|Kyle Manzardo
|3
|1B-DH
|223
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-SS
|224
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|225
|Jeff Hoffman
|3
|RP
|226
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|227
|Miguel Vargas
|3
|1B-3B-OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|4
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|9
|Tarik Skubal
|33
|SP
|10
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|11
|Ketel Marte
|32
|2B-DH
|12
|James Wood
|32
|DH-OF
|13
|Fernando Tatis
|30
|OF
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|15
|Trea Turner
|29
|SS
|16
|Francisco Lindor
|29
|SS
|17
|Manny Machado
|28
|3B-DH
|18
|Gunnar Henderson
|27
|DH-SS
|19
|Paul Skenes
|27
|SP
|20
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|21
|Freddie Freeman
|26
|1B
|22
|C.J. Abrams
|26
|SS
|23
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|24
|Jazz Chisholm
|25
|2B-3B-OF
|25
|Kyle Schwarber
|25
|DH-OF
|26
|Cal Raleigh
|24
|C-DH
|27
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|23
|OF
|28
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|29
|Jackson Chourio
|23
|OF
|30
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|31
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|32
|Bryce Harper
|23
|1B
|33
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|34
|Jackson Merrill
|21
|OF
|35
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|36
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|37
|Jacob deGrom
|21
|SP
|38
|Jarren Duran
|19
|OF
|39
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|40
|Matt Olson
|18
|1B
|41
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|42
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP
|43
|Emmanuel Clase
|18
|RP
|44
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|45
|Hunter Brown
|17
|SP
|46
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|47
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|48
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|49
|Riley Greene
|17
|DH-OF
|50
|Junior Caminero
|17
|3B
|51
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|52
|Logan Gilbert
|17
|SP
|53
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|54
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|55
|Austin Riley
|16
|3B
|56
|Oneil Cruz
|16
|OF-SS
|57
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|58
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|59
|Corey Seager
|16
|DH-SS
|60
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|61
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|62
|MacKenzie Gore
|16
|SP
|63
|Cristopher Sanchez
|16
|SP
|64
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|65
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|66
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|67
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|68
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|69
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|70
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|71
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|72
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|74
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|75
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|76
|Yordan Alvarez
|15
|DH-OF
|77
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|79
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|80
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|81
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|82
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|83
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|84
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|85
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|86
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|87
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|88
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|89
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|90
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|91
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|92
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|93
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|94
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|95
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|96
|Nick Kurtz
|15
|1B
|97
|Felix Bautista
|15
|RP
|98
|Marcell Ozuna
|15
|DH
|99
|Randy Arozarena
|14
|OF
|100
|Josh Naylor
|14
|1B-DH
|101
|Jacob Wilson
|14
|SS
|102
|Bo Bichette
|14
|SS
|103
|Jacob Misiorowski
|14
|SP
|104
|Jack Flaherty
|14
|SP
|105
|Maikel Garcia
|14
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|106
|Will Smith
|14
|C
|107
|Chase Burns
|14
|SP
|108
|Hunter Goodman
|14
|C-DH-OF
|109
|Andy Pages
|14
|OF
|110
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|111
|Tanner Bibee
|14
|SP
|112
|Shea Langeliers
|14
|C
|113
|Luis Castillo
|14
|SP
|114
|Shota Imanaga
|14
|SP
|115
|Trevor Megill
|14
|RP
|116
|Kevin Gausman
|13
|SP
|117
|Devin Williams
|13
|RP
|118
|Pete Fairbanks
|13
|RP
|119
|Michael King
|13
|SP
|120
|Hunter Greene
|13
|SP
|121
|Yandy Diaz
|13
|1B-DH
|122
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B-DH
|123
|Tommy Edman
|13
|2B-OF
|124
|Camilo Doval
|13
|RP
|125
|Andrew Abbott
|13
|SP
|126
|Marcus Semien
|12
|2B
|127
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|128
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|129
|Brice Turang
|12
|2B
|130
|Brandon Nimmo
|12
|OF
|131
|Kenley Jansen
|11
|RP
|132
|Heliot Ramos
|11
|OF
|133
|Michael Harris
|10
|OF
|134
|Aaron Nola
|10
|SP
|135
|Blake Snell
|9
|SP
|136
|Spencer Torkelson
|9
|1B-DH
|137
|Brenton Doyle
|8
|OF
|138
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|139
|Gleyber Torres
|8
|2B-DH
|140
|Brendan Donovan
|8
|2B-OF-SS
|141
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8
|SP
|142
|Jeff Hoffman
|8
|RP
|143
|Anthony Santander
|8
|DH-OF
|144
|Wilyer Abreu
|8
|OF
|145
|Agustin Ramirez
|8
|C-DH
|146
|Chris Sale
|8
|SP
|147
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|148
|Byron Buxton
|7
|OF
|149
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|SP
|150
|Ozzie Albies
|7
|2B
|151
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|152
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|153
|Brandon Lowe
|7
|2B-DH
|154
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C-DH
|155
|Michael Busch
|7
|1B
|156
|J.T. Realmuto
|7
|C
|157
|Paul Goldschmidt
|7
|1B
|158
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|159
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|160
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|161
|Austin Hays
|7
|DH-OF
|162
|Cam Smith
|7
|3B-OF
|163
|Jurickson Profar
|7
|OF
|164
|Eury Perez
|7
|SP
|165
|Grant Holmes
|6
|RP-SP
|166
|Jung Hoo Lee
|6
|OF
|167
|Alec Bohm
|6
|1B-3B
|168
|Kyle Finnegan
|6
|RP
|169
|Adolis Garcia
|6
|DH-OF
|170
|Jordan Beck
|6
|DH-OF
|171
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|172
|Anthony Volpe
|6
|SS
|173
|Jeremy Pena
|6
|SS
|174
|Geraldo Perdomo
|5
|SS
|175
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|176
|Aroldis Chapman
|5
|RP
|177
|Xavier Edwards
|5
|2B-SS
|178
|Trevor Story
|5
|SS
|179
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|180
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|181
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C-DH
|182
|Carlos Estevez
|5
|RP
|183
|Addison Barger
|5
|3B-OF
|184
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|185
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|186
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|187
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|188
|Adley Rutschman
|5
|C-DH
|189
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|190
|Joshua Lowe
|5
|OF
|191
|Clay Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|192
|Casey Mize
|4
|SP
|193
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|DH-OF
|194
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|195
|Sandy Alcantara
|4
|SP
|196
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|197
|Drew Rasmussen
|4
|RP-SP
|198
|Chandler Simpson
|4
|OF
|199
|Jac Caglianone
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|200
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|201
|Gavin Williams
|4
|SP
|202
|Matthew Boyd
|4
|SP
|203
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|204
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|205
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|206
|Roman Anthony
|4
|DH-OF
|207
|Colton Cowser
|4
|OF
|208
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|209
|Jonathan Aranda
|3
|1B-DH
|210
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|211
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|212
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|OF-SS
|213
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|214
|Tyler Stephenson
|3
|C-DH
|215
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|216
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|217
|Parker Meadows
|3
|OF
|218
|Daniel Palencia
|3
|RP
|219
|Matt McLain
|3
|2B-SS
|220
|Emmet Sheehan
|3
|SP
|221
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|OF
|222
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|223
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|224
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|3
|SP
|225
|Raisel Iglesias
|3
|RP
|226
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|227
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|228
|Alejandro Kirk
|3
|C-DH
|229
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|230
|Joe Boyle
|3
|SP
|231
|Andrew Painter
|2
|SP
|232
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|233
|Bailey Ober
|2
|SP
|234
|Jeff McNeil
|2
|2B-OF
|235
|Dustin May
|2
|SP
|236
|Miguel Vargas
|2
|1B-3B-OF
|237
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|238
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP
|239
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|240
|Zac Gallen
|2
|SP
|241
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|242
|Jose Caballero
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|243
|Tyler O'Neill
|2
|OF
|244
|Pablo Lopez
|2
|SP
|245
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|246
|Merrill Kelly
|2
|SP
|247
|Jacob Lopez
|2
|RP-SP
|248
|Ryan McMahon
|2
|3B
|249
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|250
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B