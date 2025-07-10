Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Ronald Acuna 44 OF 4 Juan Soto 41 OF 5 Bobby Witt 38 SS 6 Jose Ramirez 37 3B-DH 7 Kyle Tucker 37 DH-OF 8 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 9 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 10 Ketel Marte 37 2B-DH 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 13 James Wood 30 DH-OF 14 Fernando Tatis 29 OF 15 Francisco Lindor 28 SS 16 Mookie Betts 26 OF-SS 17 Manny Machado 26 3B-DH 18 Paul Skenes 25 SP 19 Gunnar Henderson 25 DH-SS 20 Garrett Crochet 25 SP 21 Freddie Freeman 25 1B 22 Trea Turner 25 SS 23 Pete Alonso 24 1B 24 Kyle Schwarber 24 DH-OF 25 Jazz Chisholm 23 2B-3B-OF 26 Vladimir Guerrero 23 1B-DH 27 Rafael Devers 23 3B-DH 28 Julio Rodriguez 23 OF 29 Brent Rooker 22 DH-OF 30 Jackson Chourio 21 OF 31 Jacob deGrom 21 SP 32 Max Fried 21 SP 33 Cal Raleigh 21 C-DH 34 Logan Webb 21 SP 35 Matt Olson 21 1B 36 Bryce Harper 21 1B 37 Jarren Duran 20 OF 38 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 20 SP 39 Hunter Brown 20 SP 40 Carlos Rodon 20 SP 41 Joe Ryan 20 SP 42 Seiya Suzuki 20 DH-OF 43 Kris Bubic 20 RP-SP 44 Spencer Strider 19 SP 45 Teoscar Hernandez 19 OF 46 Jackson Merrill 19 OF 47 George Kirby 18 SP 48 Logan Gilbert 18 SP 49 Bryan Woo 17 SP 50 Josh Hader 17 RP 51 Freddy Peralta 17 SP 52 Austin Riley 17 3B 53 Corey Seager 17 DH-SS 54 Riley Greene 16 DH-OF 55 Framber Valdez 16 SP 56 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 57 Mason Miller 16 RP 58 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 59 Isaac Paredes 16 3B 60 MacKenzie Gore 16 SP 61 Pete Crow-Armstrong 16 OF 62 Cristopher Sanchez 16 SP 63 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 64 George Springer 16 DH-OF 65 Alex Bregman 16 3B 66 Christian Yelich 16 DH-OF 67 Steven Kwan 16 OF 68 Robbie Ray 16 SP 69 Mike Trout 15 DH-OF 70 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 71 Eugenio Suarez 15 3B 72 Dylan Cease 15 SP 73 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 74 Sonny Gray 15 SP 75 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 76 Junior Caminero 15 3B 77 Wyatt Langford 15 DH-OF 78 Andres Munoz 15 RP 79 Jacob Wilson 15 SS 80 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 81 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 82 Ian Happ 15 OF 83 Luis Castillo 15 SP 84 William Contreras 15 C-DH 85 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 86 Jacob Misiorowski 15 SP 87 Yordan Alvarez 15 DH-OF 88 Nico Hoerner 15 2B 89 Zachary Neto 15 SS 90 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 91 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 92 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 93 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 94 Devin Williams 15 RP 95 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 96 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 97 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 98 Marcell Ozuna 15 DH 99 Aaron Nola 15 SP 100 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 101 Nick Kurtz 15 1B 102 Jose Altuve 15 2B-DH-OF 103 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 104 Bo Bichette 15 SS 105 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 106 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 107 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 108 Chase Burns 15 SP 109 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 110 Will Smith 15 C 111 Blake Snell 15 SP 112 Maikel Garcia 15 2B-3B-DH-OF-SS 113 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B-DH 114 Grant Holmes 15 RP-SP 115 Hunter Greene 15 SP 116 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 117 Spencer Torkelson 15 1B-DH 118 Willy Adames 15 SS 119 Michael King 15 SP 120 Felix Bautista 14 RP 121 Trevor Megill 14 RP 122 Robert Suarez 14 RP 123 Andrew Abbott 14 SP 124 Paul Goldschmidt 14 1B 125 Ryan Pepiot 14 SP 126 Tommy Edman 14 2B-OF 127 Ozzie Albies 14 2B 128 Eury Perez 14 SP 129 Kodai Senga 14 SP 130 Matt Chapman 14 3B 131 Yandy Diaz 14 1B-DH 132 Yusei Kikuchi 13 SP 133 Luis Arraez 13 1B-2B-DH 134 Andy Pages 12 OF 135 Matthew Boyd 12 SP 136 Jung Hoo Lee 11 OF 137 Seth Lugo 11 SP 138 Nick Lodolo 10 SP 139 Gleyber Torres 9 2B-DH 140 Chris Sale 9 SP 141 Clay Holmes 8 RP-SP 142 Shea Langeliers 8 C 143 Brendan Donovan 8 2B-OF-SS 144 Jeremy Pena 8 SS 145 Addison Barger 8 3B-OF 146 Ryan Helsley 8 RP 147 Hunter Goodman 8 C-DH-OF 148 Jurickson Profar 8 OF 149 Nolan Schanuel 8 1B 150 Michael Busch 8 1B 151 Jackson Holliday 8 2B-SS 152 Matthew Liberatore 7 RP-SP 153 Marcus Semien 7 2B 154 Brice Turang 7 2B 155 Heliot Ramos 7 OF 156 Dansby Swanson 7 SS 157 Nick Castellanos 6 OF 158 Byron Buxton 6 OF 159 Jhoan Duran 6 RP 160 Anthony Santander 6 DH-OF 161 Alec Bohm 5 1B-3B 162 Anthony Volpe 5 SS 163 Drew Rasmussen 5 RP-SP 164 Tyler Soderstrom 5 1B-OF 165 Michael Harris 5 OF 166 Alec Burleson 5 1B-DH-OF 167 Bryson Stott 5 2B 168 Adolis Garcia 5 DH-OF 169 Mike Soroka 5 RP-SP 170 J.T. Realmuto 5 C 171 Austin Hays 5 DH-OF 172 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 173 Cam Smith 5 3B-OF 174 Trevor Story 5 SS 175 Jo Adell 5 OF 176 Carlos Correa 5 SS 177 Michael Wacha 5 SP 178 Xavier Edwards 5 2B-SS 179 Shane Baz 5 SP 180 Merrill Kelly 4 SP 181 Pete Fairbanks 4 RP 182 Jack Leiter 4 SP 183 Ben Rice 4 1B-C-DH 184 Geraldo Perdomo 4 SS 185 Colton Cowser 4 OF 186 Brenton Doyle 4 OF 187 Yainer Diaz 4 C-DH 188 Andrew Painter 4 SP 189 Mitch Keller 4 SP 190 Sandy Alcantara 4 SP 191 Joe Boyle 4 SP 192 Kerry Carpenter 3 DH-OF 193 Adley Rutschman 3 C-DH 194 Camilo Doval 3 RP 195 Cedric Mullins 3 OF 196 Dylan Crews 3 OF 197 Matt McLain 3 2B-SS 198 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 199 Roman Anthony 3 DH-OF 200 Jeff McNeil 3 2B-OF 201 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C-DH 202 Lourdes Gurriel 3 OF 203 Logan Henderson 3 SP 204 Jordan Romano 3 RP 205 Gavin Williams 3 SP 206 Cole Ragans 3 SP 207 Luis Garcia 3 2B 208 Jordan Beck 3 DH-OF 209 Zac Gallen 3 SP 210 Masyn Winn 3 SS 211 Taj Bradley 3 SP 212 Tyler Stephenson 3 C-DH 213 Jasson Dominguez 3 DH-OF 214 Emmet Sheehan 3 SP 215 Kyle Finnegan 3 RP 216 Spencer Schwellenbach 3 SP 217 Agustin Ramirez 3 C-DH 218 Christian Walker 3 1B 219 TJ Friedl 3 OF 220 Jacob Lopez 3 RP-SP 221 Pablo Lopez 3 SP 222 Kyle Manzardo 3 1B-DH 223 Xander Bogaerts 3 2B-SS 224 Edward Cabrera 3 SP 225 Jeff Hoffman 3 RP 226 Zach Eflin 3 SP 227 Miguel Vargas 3 1B-3B-OF

Roto Trade Values Chart