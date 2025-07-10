ronald-acuna.jpg

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Ronald Acuna44OF
4Juan Soto41OF
5Bobby Witt38SS
6Jose Ramirez373B-DH
7Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
8Tarik Skubal37SP
9Corbin Carroll37OF
10Ketel Marte372B-DH
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Zack Wheeler30SP
13James Wood30DH-OF
14Fernando Tatis29OF
15Francisco Lindor28SS
16Mookie Betts26OF-SS
17Manny Machado263B-DH
18Paul Skenes25SP
19Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
20Garrett Crochet25SP
21Freddie Freeman251B
22Trea Turner25SS
23Pete Alonso241B
24Kyle Schwarber24DH-OF
25Jazz Chisholm232B-3B-OF
26Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
27Rafael Devers233B-DH
28Julio Rodriguez23OF
29Brent Rooker22DH-OF
30Jackson Chourio21OF
31Jacob deGrom21SP
32Max Fried21SP
33Cal Raleigh21C-DH
34Logan Webb21SP
35Matt Olson211B
36Bryce Harper211B
37Jarren Duran20OF
38Yoshinobu Yamamoto20SP
39Hunter Brown20SP
40Carlos Rodon20SP
41Joe Ryan20SP
42Seiya Suzuki20DH-OF
43Kris Bubic20RP-SP
44Spencer Strider19SP
45Teoscar Hernandez19OF
46Jackson Merrill19OF
47George Kirby18SP
48Logan Gilbert18SP
49Bryan Woo17SP
50Josh Hader17RP
51Freddy Peralta17SP
52Austin Riley173B
53Corey Seager17DH-SS
54Riley Greene16DH-OF
55Framber Valdez16SP
56Jesus Luzardo16SP
57Mason Miller16RP
58Edwin Diaz16RP
59Isaac Paredes163B
60MacKenzie Gore16SP
61Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
62Cristopher Sanchez16SP
63Emmanuel Clase16RP
64George Springer16DH-OF
65Alex Bregman163B
66Christian Yelich16DH-OF
67Steven Kwan16OF
68Robbie Ray16SP
69Mike Trout15DH-OF
70Tyler Glasnow15SP
71Eugenio Suarez153B
72Dylan Cease15SP
73Lawrence Butler15OF
74Sonny Gray15SP
75Nick Pivetta15SP
76Junior Caminero153B
77Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
78Andres Munoz15RP
79Jacob Wilson15SS
80Nathan Eovaldi15SP
81Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
82Ian Happ15OF
83Luis Castillo15SP
84William Contreras15C-DH
85C.J. Abrams15SS
86Jacob Misiorowski15SP
87Yordan Alvarez15DH-OF
88Nico Hoerner152B
89Zachary Neto15SS
90Ranger Suarez15SP
91Brandon Nimmo15OF
92Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
93Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
94Devin Williams15RP
95Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
96Kevin Gausman15SP
97Shota Imanaga15SP
98Marcell Ozuna15DH
99Aaron Nola15SP
100Randy Arozarena15OF
101Nick Kurtz151B
102Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
103Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
104Bo Bichette15SS
105Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
106Josh Naylor151B-DH
107Jack Flaherty15SP
108Chase Burns15SP
109Brandon Lowe152B-DH
110Will Smith15C
111Blake Snell15SP
112Maikel Garcia152B-3B-DH-OF-SS
113Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
114Grant Holmes15RP-SP
115Hunter Greene15SP
116Tanner Bibee15SP
117Spencer Torkelson151B-DH
118Willy Adames15SS
119Michael King15SP
120Felix Bautista14RP
121Trevor Megill14RP
122Robert Suarez14RP
123Andrew Abbott14SP
124Paul Goldschmidt141B
125Ryan Pepiot14SP
126Tommy Edman142B-OF
127Ozzie Albies142B
128Eury Perez14SP
129Kodai Senga14SP
130Matt Chapman143B
131Yandy Diaz141B-DH
132Yusei Kikuchi13SP
133Luis Arraez131B-2B-DH
134Andy Pages12OF
135Matthew Boyd12SP
136Jung Hoo Lee11OF
137Seth Lugo11SP
138Nick Lodolo10SP
139Gleyber Torres92B-DH
140Chris Sale9SP
141Clay Holmes8RP-SP
142Shea Langeliers8C
143Brendan Donovan82B-OF-SS
144Jeremy Pena8SS
145Addison Barger83B-OF
146Ryan Helsley8RP
147Hunter Goodman8C-DH-OF
148Jurickson Profar8OF
149Nolan Schanuel81B
150Michael Busch81B
151Jackson Holliday82B-SS
152Matthew Liberatore7RP-SP
153Marcus Semien72B
154Brice Turang72B
155Heliot Ramos7OF
156Dansby Swanson7SS
157Nick Castellanos6OF
158Byron Buxton6OF
159Jhoan Duran6RP
160Anthony Santander6DH-OF
161Alec Bohm51B-3B
162Anthony Volpe5SS
163Drew Rasmussen5RP-SP
164Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
165Michael Harris5OF
166Alec Burleson51B-DH-OF
167Bryson Stott52B
168Adolis Garcia5DH-OF
169Mike Soroka5RP-SP
170J.T. Realmuto5C
171Austin Hays5DH-OF
172Grayson Rodriguez5SP
173Cam Smith53B-OF
174Trevor Story5SS
175Jo Adell5OF
176Carlos Correa5SS
177Michael Wacha5SP
178Xavier Edwards52B-SS
179Shane Baz5SP
180Merrill Kelly4SP
181Pete Fairbanks4RP
182Jack Leiter4SP
183Ben Rice41B-C-DH
184Geraldo Perdomo4SS
185Colton Cowser4OF
186Brenton Doyle4OF
187Yainer Diaz4C-DH
188Andrew Painter4SP
189Mitch Keller4SP
190Sandy Alcantara4SP
191Joe Boyle4SP
192Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
193Adley Rutschman3C-DH
194Camilo Doval3RP
195Cedric Mullins3OF
196Dylan Crews3OF
197Matt McLain32B-SS
198Kenley Jansen3RP
199Roman Anthony3DH-OF
200Jeff McNeil32B-OF
201Logan O'Hoppe3C-DH
202Lourdes Gurriel3OF
203Logan Henderson3SP
204Jordan Romano3RP
205Gavin Williams3SP
206Cole Ragans3SP
207Luis Garcia32B
208Jordan Beck3DH-OF
209Zac Gallen3SP
210Masyn Winn3SS
211Taj Bradley3SP
212Tyler Stephenson3C-DH
213Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
214Emmet Sheehan3SP
215Kyle Finnegan3RP
216Spencer Schwellenbach3SP
217Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
218Christian Walker31B
219TJ Friedl3OF
220Jacob Lopez3RP-SP
221Pablo Lopez3SP
222Kyle Manzardo31B-DH
223Xander Bogaerts32B-SS
224Edward Cabrera3SP
225Jeff Hoffman3RP
226Zach Eflin3SP
227Miguel Vargas31B-3B-OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
3Bobby Witt44SS
4Ronald Acuna43OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
7Corbin Carroll34OF
8Elly De La Cruz34SS
9Tarik Skubal33SP
10Juan Soto33OF
11Ketel Marte322B-DH
12James Wood32DH-OF
13Fernando Tatis30OF
14Zack Wheeler30SP
15Trea Turner29SS
16Francisco Lindor29SS
17Manny Machado283B-DH
18Gunnar Henderson27DH-SS
19Paul Skenes27SP
20Mookie Betts26OF-SS
21Freddie Freeman261B
22C.J. Abrams26SS
23Julio Rodriguez26OF
24Jazz Chisholm252B-3B-OF
25Kyle Schwarber25DH-OF
26Cal Raleigh24C-DH
27Pete Crow-Armstrong23OF
28Pete Alonso231B
29Jackson Chourio23OF
30Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
31Rafael Devers233B-DH
32Bryce Harper231B
33Brent Rooker23DH-OF
34Jackson Merrill21OF
35Garrett Crochet21SP
36Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
37Jacob deGrom21SP
38Jarren Duran19OF
39Logan Webb19SP
40Matt Olson181B
41Josh Hader18RP
42Mason Miller18RP
43Emmanuel Clase18RP
44Max Fried18SP
45Hunter Brown17SP
46Edwin Diaz17RP
47Framber Valdez17SP
48Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
49Riley Greene17DH-OF
50Junior Caminero173B
51Andres Munoz17RP
52Logan Gilbert17SP
53Joe Ryan17SP
54Bryan Woo16SP
55Austin Riley163B
56Oneil Cruz16OF-SS
57George Kirby16SP
58Teoscar Hernandez16OF
59Corey Seager16DH-SS
60Lawrence Butler16OF
61Freddy Peralta16SP
62MacKenzie Gore16SP
63Cristopher Sanchez16SP
64Carlos Rodon15SP
65Christian Yelich15DH-OF
66Spencer Strider15SP
67Mike Trout15DH-OF
68Robbie Ray15SP
69Kris Bubic15RP-SP
70Alex Bregman153B
71Isaac Paredes153B
72Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
73Jesus Luzardo15SP
74Ian Happ15OF
75Steven Kwan15OF
76Yordan Alvarez15DH-OF
77George Springer15DH-OF
78Tyler Glasnow15SP
79Sonny Gray15SP
80Nick Pivetta15SP
81Eugenio Suarez153B
82Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
83William Contreras15C-DH
84Zachary Neto15SS
85Robert Suarez15RP
86Nico Hoerner152B
87Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
88Jhoan Duran15RP
89Ranger Suarez15SP
90Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
91Nathan Eovaldi15SP
92Dylan Cease15SP
93Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
94Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
95Ryan Helsley15RP
96Nick Kurtz151B
97Felix Bautista15RP
98Marcell Ozuna15DH
99Randy Arozarena14OF
100Josh Naylor141B-DH
101Jacob Wilson14SS
102Bo Bichette14SS
103Jacob Misiorowski14SP
104Jack Flaherty14SP
105Maikel Garcia142B-3B-DH-OF-SS
106Will Smith14C
107Chase Burns14SP
108Hunter Goodman14C-DH-OF
109Andy Pages14OF
110Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
111Tanner Bibee14SP
112Shea Langeliers14C
113Luis Castillo14SP
114Shota Imanaga14SP
115Trevor Megill14RP
116Kevin Gausman13SP
117Devin Williams13RP
118Pete Fairbanks13RP
119Michael King13SP
120Hunter Greene13SP
121Yandy Diaz131B-DH
122Vinnie Pasquantino131B-DH
123Tommy Edman132B-OF
124Camilo Doval13RP
125Andrew Abbott13SP
126Marcus Semien122B
127Nick Lodolo12SP
128Willy Adames12SS
129Brice Turang122B
130Brandon Nimmo12OF
131Kenley Jansen11RP
132Heliot Ramos11OF
133Michael Harris10OF
134Aaron Nola10SP
135Blake Snell9SP
136Spencer Torkelson91B-DH
137Brenton Doyle8OF
138Dansby Swanson8SS
139Gleyber Torres82B-DH
140Brendan Donovan82B-OF-SS
141Yusei Kikuchi8SP
142Jeff Hoffman8RP
143Anthony Santander8DH-OF
144Wilyer Abreu8OF
145Agustin Ramirez8C-DH
146Chris Sale8SP
147Jackson Holliday72B-SS
148Byron Buxton7OF
149Ryan Pepiot7SP
150Ozzie Albies72B
151Matt Chapman73B
152Yainer Diaz7C-DH
153Brandon Lowe72B-DH
154Logan O'Hoppe7C-DH
155Michael Busch71B
156J.T. Realmuto7C
157Paul Goldschmidt71B
158Tyler Soderstrom71B-OF
159Kodai Senga7SP
160Nick Castellanos7OF
161Austin Hays7DH-OF
162Cam Smith73B-OF
163Jurickson Profar7OF
164Eury Perez7SP
165Grant Holmes6RP-SP
166Jung Hoo Lee6OF
167Alec Bohm61B-3B
168Kyle Finnegan6RP
169Adolis Garcia6DH-OF
170Jordan Beck6DH-OF
171Luis Arraez61B-2B-DH
172Anthony Volpe6SS
173Jeremy Pena6SS
174Geraldo Perdomo5SS
175Shane Baz5SP
176Aroldis Chapman5RP
177Xavier Edwards52B-SS
178Trevor Story5SS
179Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
180Bryson Stott52B
181Ivan Herrera5C-DH
182Carlos Estevez5RP
183Addison Barger53B-OF
184Luis Robert5OF
185Seth Lugo5SP
186Tanner Scott5RP
187David Bednar5RP
188Adley Rutschman5C-DH
189Taylor Ward5OF
190Joshua Lowe5OF
191Clay Holmes5RP-SP
192Casey Mize4SP
193Jasson Dominguez4DH-OF
194Carlos Correa4SS
195Sandy Alcantara4SP
196Lars Nootbaar4OF
197Drew Rasmussen4RP-SP
198Chandler Simpson4OF
199Jac Caglianone41B-DH-OF
200Cedric Mullins4OF
201Gavin Williams4SP
202Matthew Boyd4SP
203Austin Wells4C
204Chris Bassitt4SP
205Ben Rice41B-C-DH
206Roman Anthony4DH-OF
207Colton Cowser4OF
208Christian Walker31B
209Jonathan Aranda31B-DH
210Luis Garcia32B
211Jo Adell3OF
212Ceddanne Rafaela3OF-SS
213Cole Ragans3SP
214Tyler Stephenson3C-DH
215Dylan Crews3OF
216Masyn Winn3SS
217Parker Meadows3OF
218Daniel Palencia3RP
219Matt McLain32B-SS
220Emmet Sheehan3SP
221Kyle Stowers3OF
222Ezequiel Tovar3SS
223Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
224Spencer Schwellenbach3SP
225Raisel Iglesias3RP
226Mitch Keller3SP
227Otto Lopez32B-SS
228Alejandro Kirk3C-DH
229Edward Cabrera3SP
230Joe Boyle3SP
231Andrew Painter2SP
232Will Warren2SP
233Bailey Ober2SP
234Jeff McNeil22B-OF
235Dustin May2SP
236Miguel Vargas21B-3B-OF
237Noah Cameron2SP
238Logan Henderson2SP
239TJ Friedl2OF
240Zac Gallen2SP
241Reese Olson2SP
242Jose Caballero22B-3B-OF-SS
243Tyler O'Neill2OF
244Pablo Lopez2SP
245Noelvi Marte23B
246Merrill Kelly2SP
247Jacob Lopez2RP-SP
248Ryan McMahon23B
249Alec Burleson21B-DH-OF
250Nolan Schanuel21B