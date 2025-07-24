032824-juansoto.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Juan Soto44OF
4Ronald Acuna41OF
5Bobby Witt38SS
6Jose Ramirez373B-DH
7Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
8Tarik Skubal37SP
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Ketel Marte372B-DH
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Zack Wheeler30SP
13Manny Machado303B-DH
14Corbin Carroll29OF
15Fernando Tatis28OF
16Pete Alonso261B
17Kyle Schwarber26DH-OF
18James Wood25DH-OF
19Paul Skenes25SP
20Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
21Julio Rodriguez25OF
22Jackson Chourio25OF
23Rafael Devers243B-DH
24Jacob deGrom24SP
25Brent Rooker23DH-OF
26Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
27Garrett Crochet23SP
28Max Fried23SP
29Matt Olson221B
30Trea Turner21SS
31Logan Webb21SP
32Cal Raleigh21C-DH
33Freddie Freeman211B
34Logan Gilbert21SP
35Jazz Chisholm212B-3B-OF
36Hunter Brown21SP
37Yoshinobu Yamamoto20SP
38Carlos Rodon20SP
39Joe Ryan20SP
40Seiya Suzuki20DH-OF
41Bryce Harper201B
42Spencer Strider20SP
43Bryan Woo20SP
44Mookie Betts19OF-SS
45Jarren Duran19OF
46George Kirby19SP
47Corey Seager18DH-SS
48Riley Greene18DH-OF
49Cody Bellinger171B-DH-OF
50Jackson Merrill17OF
51Pete Crow-Armstrong17OF
52Josh Hader17RP
53Shota Imanaga17SP
54Teoscar Hernandez16OF
55Eugenio Suarez163B
56Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
57Freddy Peralta16SP
58Mason Miller16RP
59Dylan Cease16SP
60MacKenzie Gore16SP
61Framber Valdez16SP
62Edwin Diaz16RP
63Austin Riley163B
64George Springer16DH-OF
65Christian Yelich16DH-OF
66Cristopher Sanchez16SP
67Steven Kwan16OF
68Emmanuel Clase16RP
69Robbie Ray15SP
70Mike Trout15DH-OF
71Andres Munoz15RP
72Jacob Wilson15SS
73Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
74Nick Pivetta15SP
75Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
76Josh Naylor151B-DH
77Sonny Gray15SP
78Junior Caminero153B-DH
79Luis Castillo15SP
80Lawrence Butler15OF
81Nick Kurtz151B
82C.J. Abrams15SS
83Aaron Nola15SP
84Yordan Alvarez15DH-OF
85Kevin Gausman15SP
86Will Smith15C
87Jacob Misiorowski15SP
88Zachary Neto15SS
89Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
90Ian Happ15OF
91Nico Hoerner152B
92Ranger Suarez15SP
93Alex Bregman153B
94Randy Arozarena15OF
95Nathan Eovaldi15SP
96Blake Snell15SP
97Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
98Brendan Donovan152B-OF-SS
99Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
100Kris Bubic15RP-SP
101Bo Bichette15SS
102Hunter Greene15SP
103Brice Turang152B
104Spencer Torkelson151B-DH
105William Contreras15C-DH
106Grant Holmes15RP-SP
107Tyler Glasnow15SP
108Willy Adames15SS
109Jesus Luzardo15SP
110Byron Buxton15OF
111Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
112Trevor Megill15RP
113Eury Perez15SP
114Seth Lugo15SP
115Brandon Nimmo15OF
116Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
117Maikel Garcia152B-3B-DH-OF-SS
118Andrew Abbott15SP
119Yainer Diaz15C-DH
120Paul Goldschmidt141B
121Michael King14SP
122Brandon Lowe142B-DH
123Ozzie Albies142B
124Yusei Kikuchi14SP
125Robert Suarez14RP
126Kodai Senga14SP
127Yandy Diaz141B-DH
128Jackson Holliday142B-SS
129Jung Hoo Lee14OF
130Chris Sale14SP
131Chase Burns14SP
132Nick Lodolo13SP
133Ryan Pepiot13SP
134Matthew Boyd12SP
135Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
136Isaac Paredes113B-DH
137Rhys Hoskins111B-DH
138Addison Barger103B-OF
139Jeremy Pena9SS
140Ryan Helsley9RP
141Xavier Edwards82B-SS
142Matt Chapman83B
143Michael Busch81B
144Clay Holmes8RP-SP
145Gleyber Torres82B-DH
146Jurickson Profar8OF
147Marcus Semien82B
148Adley Rutschman8C-DH
149Geraldo Perdomo8SS
150Hunter Goodman8C-DH-OF
151Dansby Swanson8SS
152Matthew Liberatore7RP-SP
153Max Muncy73B
154Dylan Lee7RP
155Gavin Williams7SP
156Tanner Bibee7SP
157Nolan Schanuel61B
158Shea Langeliers6C-DH
159Jack Flaherty6SP
160Nick Castellanos6OF
161Jhoan Duran5RP
162Kyle Stowers5OF
163J.T. Realmuto5C
164Adolis Garcia5DH-OF
165Shane Baz5SP
166Royce Lewis53B-DH
167Alec Burleson51B-DH-OF
168Austin Hays5DH-OF
169Pete Fairbanks5RP
170Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
171Mike Soroka5RP-SP
172Jo Adell5OF
173Sean Murphy5C-DH
174Anthony Volpe5SS
175Merrill Kelly5SP
176Camilo Doval5RP
177Michael Harris5OF
178Ben Rice51B-C-DH
179Colton Cowser5OF
180Sandy Alcantara4SP
181Tyler Freeman42B-DH-OF
182Kenley Jansen4RP
183Bryson Stott42B
184Logan O'Hoppe4C-DH
185Tyler Soderstrom41B-OF
186Dylan Crews4OF
187Devin Williams4RP
188Roman Anthony4DH-OF
189Sean Manaea4SP
190Alec Bohm41B-3B
191Andrew Painter4SP
192Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
193Tommy Edman32B-3B-OF
194Heliot Ramos3OF
195Andy Pages3OF
196Jack Leiter3SP
197Xander Bogaerts32B-DH-SS
198Cedric Mullins3OF
199Mitch Keller3SP
200Lourdes Gurriel3OF
201Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
202Cole Ragans3SP
203Jordan Romano3RP
204Jordan Beck3DH-OF
205Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
206Kyle Finnegan3RP
207Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
208Ceddanne Rafaela32B-OF-SS
209Luis Garcia32B
210Masyn Winn3SS
211Zac Gallen3SP
212Matt McLain32B-SS
213Emmet Sheehan3SP
214Felix Bautista3RP
215Matt Shaw33B
216Taj Bradley3SP
217Christian Walker31B
218Edward Cabrera3SP
219Spencer Schwellenbach3SP
220Jeff Hoffman3RP
221Carlos Correa3SS
222TJ Friedl3OF
223Otto Lopez32B-SS
224Brenton Doyle3OF
225Pablo Lopez3SP
226Kyle Manzardo31B-DH
227Taylor Ward3OF

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
3Bobby Witt44SS
4Ronald Acuna43OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
7Elly De La Cruz34SS
8Corbin Carroll34OF
9Tarik Skubal33SP
10Juan Soto33OF
11Ketel Marte322B-DH
12Zack Wheeler32SP
13Cal Raleigh30C-DH
14Francisco Lindor30SS
15James Wood29DH-OF
17Fernando Tatis29OF
18Trea Turner28SS
19Gunnar Henderson27DH-SS
20Paul Skenes27SP
21Julio Rodriguez26OF
22Kyle Schwarber26DH-OF
16Manny Machado263B-DH
23Pete Crow-Armstrong26OF
24Jackson Chourio25OF
25Pete Alonso251B
26C.J. Abrams24SS
27Jazz Chisholm232B-3B-OF
28Rafael Devers233B-DH
29Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
30Garrett Crochet23SP
31Bryce Harper231B
32Jacob deGrom23SP
33Brent Rooker23DH-OF
34Matt Olson211B
35Logan Gilbert21SP
36Logan Webb21SP
37Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
38Freddie Freeman191B
39Max Fried19SP
40Jackson Merrill18OF
41Hunter Brown18SP
42Seiya Suzuki18DH-OF
43Josh Hader18RP
44Mason Miller18RP
45Riley Greene17DH-OF
46Emmanuel Clase17RP
47Andres Munoz17RP
48Joe Ryan17SP
49Bryan Woo17SP
50Edwin Diaz17RP
51Junior Caminero173B-DH
52Mookie Betts17OF-SS
53Framber Valdez17SP
54Cristopher Sanchez16SP
55Corey Seager16DH-SS
56George Kirby16SP
57Jarren Duran16OF
58MacKenzie Gore16SP
59Oneil Cruz16OF-SS
60Carlos Rodon16SP
61Eugenio Suarez163B
62Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
63Christian Yelich16DH-OF
64Spencer Strider15SP
65Alex Bregman153B
66Teoscar Hernandez15OF
67Freddy Peralta15SP
68Mike Trout15DH-OF
69Robbie Ray15SP
70Lawrence Butler15OF
71Shota Imanaga15SP
72Steven Kwan15OF
73Yordan Alvarez15DH-OF
74George Springer15DH-OF
75Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
76Nick Pivetta15SP
77Nick Kurtz151B
78Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
79Austin Riley153B
80Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
81Zachary Neto15SS
82Robert Suarez15RP
83Sonny Gray15SP
84Ian Happ15OF
85Nico Hoerner152B
86Jhoan Duran15RP
87Ranger Suarez15SP
88Ryan Helsley15RP
89Josh Naylor151B-DH
90Will Smith15C
91Dylan Cease15SP
92Randy Arozarena15OF
93Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
94Jacob Wilson15SS
95Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
96Brice Turang152B
97Byron Buxton15OF
98Tyler Glasnow15SP
99Bo Bichette14SS
100Nathan Eovaldi14SP
101William Contreras14C-DH
102Jacob Misiorowski14SP
103Maikel Garcia142B-3B-DH-OF-SS
104Hunter Goodman14C-DH-OF
105Luis Castillo14SP
106Trevor Megill14RP
107Kevin Gausman14SP
108Pete Fairbanks14RP
109Jesus Luzardo14SP
110Hunter Greene14SP
111Yandy Diaz141B-DH
112Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
113Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
114Camilo Doval14RP
115Andrew Abbott14SP
116Marcus Semien132B
117Nick Lodolo13SP
118Willy Adames13SS
119Geraldo Perdomo13SS
120Kenley Jansen13RP
121Michael King13SP
122Aaron Nola13SP
123Blake Snell13SP
124Yainer Diaz13C-DH
125Spencer Torkelson131B-DH
126Chase Burns12SP
127Jackson Holliday122B-SS
128Shea Langeliers12C-DH
129Kris Bubic12RP-SP
130Kyle Stowers12OF
131Yusei Kikuchi11SP
132Brendan Donovan112B-OF-SS
133Jeff Hoffman10RP
134Andy Pages10OF
135Wilyer Abreu9OF
136Agustin Ramirez9C-DH
137Chris Sale8SP
138Brandon Nimmo8OF
139Isaac Paredes83B-DH
140Gleyber Torres82B-DH
141Matt Chapman83B
142Dansby Swanson8SS
143Ozzie Albies82B
144Drake Baldwin8C-DH
145Michael Busch81B
146J.T. Realmuto8C
147Eury Perez7SP
148Adley Rutschman7C-DH
149Michael Harris7OF
150Tanner Bibee7SP
151Logan O'Hoppe7C-DH
152Kodai Senga7SP
153Xavier Edwards72B-SS
154Paul Goldschmidt71B
155Ryan Pepiot7SP
156Jack Flaherty7SP
157Austin Hays7DH-OF
158Jurickson Profar7OF
159Chandler Simpson7OF
160Grant Holmes7RP-SP
161Kyle Finnegan7RP
162Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
163Shane Baz7SP
164Nick Castellanos7OF
165Seth Lugo6SP
166Brandon Lowe62B-DH
167Jung Hoo Lee6OF
168Devin Williams6RP
169Jordan Beck6DH-OF
170Luis Arraez61B-2B-DH
171Jeremy Pena6SS
172Ceddanne Rafaela62B-OF-SS
173Aroldis Chapman6RP
174Heliot Ramos5OF
175Brenton Doyle5OF
176Gavin Williams5SP
177Ivan Herrera5C-DH
178Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
179Carlos Estevez5RP
180Addison Barger53B-OF
181Sean Murphy5C-DH
182Royce Lewis53B-DH
183Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
184David Bednar5RP
185Taylor Ward5OF
186Luis Robert5OF
187Tommy Edman52B-3B-OF
188Joshua Lowe5OF
189Bryson Stott52B
190Felix Bautista5RP
191Casey Mize5SP
192Jasson Dominguez4DH-OF
193Sandy Alcantara4SP
194Lars Nootbaar4OF
195Alec Bohm41B-3B
196Ezequiel Tovar4SS
197Roman Anthony4DH-OF
198Clay Holmes4RP-SP
199Max Muncy43B
200Jac Caglianone41B-DH-OF
201Cedric Mullins4OF
202Matthew Boyd4SP
203Austin Wells4C
204Cam Smith43B-OF
205Chris Bassitt4SP
206Ben Rice41B-C-DH
207Colton Cowser4OF
208Anthony Volpe3SS
209Christian Walker31B
210Jo Adell3OF
211Cole Ragans3SP
212Dylan Crews3OF
213Otto Lopez32B-SS
214Carlos Correa3SS
215Shelby Miller3RP
216Edward Cabrera3SP
217Luis Garcia32B
218Daniel Palencia3RP
219Masyn Winn3SS
220Emmet Sheehan3SP
221Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
222Tanner Scott3RP
223Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
224Parker Meadows3OF
225Anthony Santander3DH-OF
226Spencer Schwellenbach3SP
227Dylan Lee3RP
228Raisel Iglesias3RP
229Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
230Xander Bogaerts32B-DH-SS
231Mitch Keller2SP
232Spencer Steer21B-DH-OF
233Andrew Painter2SP
234Tyler Freeman22B-DH-OF
235Marcell Ozuna2DH
236Matt McLain22B-SS
237Will Warren2SP
238Bailey Ober2SP
239Miguel Vargas21B-3B-OF
240Noah Cameron2SP
241Trevor Story2SS
242TJ Friedl2OF
243Zac Gallen2SP
244Reese Olson2SP
245Jose Caballero22B-3B-OF-SS
246Tyler O'Neill2DH-OF
247Pablo Lopez2SP
248Merrill Kelly2SP
249Jonathan Aranda21B-DH
250Alec Burleson21B-DH-OF