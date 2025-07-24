2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 18 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Juan Soto
|44
|OF
|4
|Ronald Acuna
|41
|OF
|5
|Bobby Witt
|38
|SS
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|37
|3B-DH
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|9
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|10
|Ketel Marte
|37
|2B-DH
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|32
|SS
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|30
|SP
|13
|Manny Machado
|30
|3B-DH
|14
|Corbin Carroll
|29
|OF
|15
|Fernando Tatis
|28
|OF
|16
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|17
|Kyle Schwarber
|26
|DH-OF
|18
|James Wood
|25
|DH-OF
|19
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|20
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|21
|Julio Rodriguez
|25
|OF
|22
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|23
|Rafael Devers
|24
|3B-DH
|24
|Jacob deGrom
|24
|SP
|25
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|26
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|27
|Garrett Crochet
|23
|SP
|28
|Max Fried
|23
|SP
|29
|Matt Olson
|22
|1B
|30
|Trea Turner
|21
|SS
|31
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|32
|Cal Raleigh
|21
|C-DH
|33
|Freddie Freeman
|21
|1B
|34
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|35
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B-OF
|36
|Hunter Brown
|21
|SP
|37
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|20
|SP
|38
|Carlos Rodon
|20
|SP
|39
|Joe Ryan
|20
|SP
|40
|Seiya Suzuki
|20
|DH-OF
|41
|Bryce Harper
|20
|1B
|42
|Spencer Strider
|20
|SP
|43
|Bryan Woo
|20
|SP
|44
|Mookie Betts
|19
|OF-SS
|45
|Jarren Duran
|19
|OF
|46
|George Kirby
|19
|SP
|47
|Corey Seager
|18
|DH-SS
|48
|Riley Greene
|18
|DH-OF
|49
|Cody Bellinger
|17
|1B-DH-OF
|50
|Jackson Merrill
|17
|OF
|51
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|17
|OF
|52
|Josh Hader
|17
|RP
|53
|Shota Imanaga
|17
|SP
|54
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|55
|Eugenio Suarez
|16
|3B
|56
|Wyatt Langford
|16
|DH-OF
|57
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|58
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|59
|Dylan Cease
|16
|SP
|60
|MacKenzie Gore
|16
|SP
|61
|Framber Valdez
|16
|SP
|62
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|63
|Austin Riley
|16
|3B
|64
|George Springer
|16
|DH-OF
|65
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|66
|Cristopher Sanchez
|16
|SP
|67
|Steven Kwan
|16
|OF
|68
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|69
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|70
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|72
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|73
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|74
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|75
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|76
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|77
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|78
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B-DH
|79
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|80
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|81
|Nick Kurtz
|15
|1B
|82
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|83
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|84
|Yordan Alvarez
|15
|DH-OF
|85
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|86
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|87
|Jacob Misiorowski
|15
|SP
|88
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|89
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|90
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|91
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|92
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|93
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|94
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|95
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|96
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|97
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|98
|Brendan Donovan
|15
|2B-OF-SS
|99
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|100
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|101
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|102
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|103
|Brice Turang
|15
|2B
|104
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B-DH
|105
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|106
|Grant Holmes
|15
|RP-SP
|107
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|108
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|109
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|110
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF
|111
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|112
|Trevor Megill
|15
|RP
|113
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|114
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|115
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|116
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|117
|Maikel Garcia
|15
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|118
|Andrew Abbott
|15
|SP
|119
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|120
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|1B
|121
|Michael King
|14
|SP
|122
|Brandon Lowe
|14
|2B-DH
|123
|Ozzie Albies
|14
|2B
|124
|Yusei Kikuchi
|14
|SP
|125
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|126
|Kodai Senga
|14
|SP
|127
|Yandy Diaz
|14
|1B-DH
|128
|Jackson Holliday
|14
|2B-SS
|129
|Jung Hoo Lee
|14
|OF
|130
|Chris Sale
|14
|SP
|131
|Chase Burns
|14
|SP
|132
|Nick Lodolo
|13
|SP
|133
|Ryan Pepiot
|13
|SP
|134
|Matthew Boyd
|12
|SP
|135
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|136
|Isaac Paredes
|11
|3B-DH
|137
|Rhys Hoskins
|11
|1B-DH
|138
|Addison Barger
|10
|3B-OF
|139
|Jeremy Pena
|9
|SS
|140
|Ryan Helsley
|9
|RP
|141
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|2B-SS
|142
|Matt Chapman
|8
|3B
|143
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|144
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|145
|Gleyber Torres
|8
|2B-DH
|146
|Jurickson Profar
|8
|OF
|147
|Marcus Semien
|8
|2B
|148
|Adley Rutschman
|8
|C-DH
|149
|Geraldo Perdomo
|8
|SS
|150
|Hunter Goodman
|8
|C-DH-OF
|151
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|152
|Matthew Liberatore
|7
|RP-SP
|153
|Max Muncy
|7
|3B
|154
|Dylan Lee
|7
|RP
|155
|Gavin Williams
|7
|SP
|156
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|157
|Nolan Schanuel
|6
|1B
|158
|Shea Langeliers
|6
|C-DH
|159
|Jack Flaherty
|6
|SP
|160
|Nick Castellanos
|6
|OF
|161
|Jhoan Duran
|5
|RP
|162
|Kyle Stowers
|5
|OF
|163
|J.T. Realmuto
|5
|C
|164
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|DH-OF
|165
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|166
|Royce Lewis
|5
|3B-DH
|167
|Alec Burleson
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|168
|Austin Hays
|5
|DH-OF
|169
|Pete Fairbanks
|5
|RP
|170
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|171
|Mike Soroka
|5
|RP-SP
|172
|Jo Adell
|5
|OF
|173
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C-DH
|174
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|175
|Merrill Kelly
|5
|SP
|176
|Camilo Doval
|5
|RP
|177
|Michael Harris
|5
|OF
|178
|Ben Rice
|5
|1B-C-DH
|179
|Colton Cowser
|5
|OF
|180
|Sandy Alcantara
|4
|SP
|181
|Tyler Freeman
|4
|2B-DH-OF
|182
|Kenley Jansen
|4
|RP
|183
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|184
|Logan O'Hoppe
|4
|C-DH
|185
|Tyler Soderstrom
|4
|1B-OF
|186
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|187
|Devin Williams
|4
|RP
|188
|Roman Anthony
|4
|DH-OF
|189
|Sean Manaea
|4
|SP
|190
|Alec Bohm
|4
|1B-3B
|191
|Andrew Painter
|4
|SP
|192
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|193
|Tommy Edman
|3
|2B-3B-OF
|194
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|195
|Andy Pages
|3
|OF
|196
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|197
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-DH-SS
|198
|Cedric Mullins
|3
|OF
|199
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|200
|Lourdes Gurriel
|3
|OF
|201
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|202
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|203
|Jordan Romano
|3
|RP
|204
|Jordan Beck
|3
|DH-OF
|205
|Agustin Ramirez
|3
|C-DH
|206
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|207
|Jasson Dominguez
|3
|DH-OF
|208
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|209
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|210
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|211
|Zac Gallen
|3
|SP
|212
|Matt McLain
|3
|2B-SS
|213
|Emmet Sheehan
|3
|SP
|214
|Felix Bautista
|3
|RP
|215
|Matt Shaw
|3
|3B
|216
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|217
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|218
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|219
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|3
|SP
|220
|Jeff Hoffman
|3
|RP
|221
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|222
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|223
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|224
|Brenton Doyle
|3
|OF
|225
|Pablo Lopez
|3
|SP
|226
|Kyle Manzardo
|3
|1B-DH
|227
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|4
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|7
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|9
|Tarik Skubal
|33
|SP
|10
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|11
|Ketel Marte
|32
|2B-DH
|12
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|SP
|13
|Cal Raleigh
|30
|C-DH
|14
|Francisco Lindor
|30
|SS
|15
|James Wood
|29
|DH-OF
|17
|Fernando Tatis
|29
|OF
|18
|Trea Turner
|28
|SS
|19
|Gunnar Henderson
|27
|DH-SS
|20
|Paul Skenes
|27
|SP
|21
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|22
|Kyle Schwarber
|26
|DH-OF
|16
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|23
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|26
|OF
|24
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|25
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|26
|C.J. Abrams
|24
|SS
|27
|Jazz Chisholm
|23
|2B-3B-OF
|28
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|29
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|30
|Garrett Crochet
|23
|SP
|31
|Bryce Harper
|23
|1B
|32
|Jacob deGrom
|23
|SP
|33
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|34
|Matt Olson
|21
|1B
|35
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|36
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|37
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|38
|Freddie Freeman
|19
|1B
|39
|Max Fried
|19
|SP
|40
|Jackson Merrill
|18
|OF
|41
|Hunter Brown
|18
|SP
|42
|Seiya Suzuki
|18
|DH-OF
|43
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|44
|Mason Miller
|18
|RP
|45
|Riley Greene
|17
|DH-OF
|46
|Emmanuel Clase
|17
|RP
|47
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|48
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|49
|Bryan Woo
|17
|SP
|50
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|51
|Junior Caminero
|17
|3B-DH
|52
|Mookie Betts
|17
|OF-SS
|53
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|54
|Cristopher Sanchez
|16
|SP
|55
|Corey Seager
|16
|DH-SS
|56
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|57
|Jarren Duran
|16
|OF
|58
|MacKenzie Gore
|16
|SP
|59
|Oneil Cruz
|16
|OF-SS
|60
|Carlos Rodon
|16
|SP
|61
|Eugenio Suarez
|16
|3B
|62
|Wyatt Langford
|16
|DH-OF
|63
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|64
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|65
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|66
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|67
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|68
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|70
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|71
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|72
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|73
|Yordan Alvarez
|15
|DH-OF
|74
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|75
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|76
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|77
|Nick Kurtz
|15
|1B
|78
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|79
|Austin Riley
|15
|3B
|80
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|81
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|82
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|83
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|84
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|85
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|86
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|87
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|88
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|89
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|90
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|91
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|92
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|93
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|94
|Jacob Wilson
|15
|SS
|95
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|96
|Brice Turang
|15
|2B
|97
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF
|98
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|99
|Bo Bichette
|14
|SS
|100
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|101
|William Contreras
|14
|C-DH
|102
|Jacob Misiorowski
|14
|SP
|103
|Maikel Garcia
|14
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|104
|Hunter Goodman
|14
|C-DH-OF
|105
|Luis Castillo
|14
|SP
|106
|Trevor Megill
|14
|RP
|107
|Kevin Gausman
|14
|SP
|108
|Pete Fairbanks
|14
|RP
|109
|Jesus Luzardo
|14
|SP
|110
|Hunter Greene
|14
|SP
|111
|Yandy Diaz
|14
|1B-DH
|112
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|113
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|114
|Camilo Doval
|14
|RP
|115
|Andrew Abbott
|14
|SP
|116
|Marcus Semien
|13
|2B
|117
|Nick Lodolo
|13
|SP
|118
|Willy Adames
|13
|SS
|119
|Geraldo Perdomo
|13
|SS
|120
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|RP
|121
|Michael King
|13
|SP
|122
|Aaron Nola
|13
|SP
|123
|Blake Snell
|13
|SP
|124
|Yainer Diaz
|13
|C-DH
|125
|Spencer Torkelson
|13
|1B-DH
|126
|Chase Burns
|12
|SP
|127
|Jackson Holliday
|12
|2B-SS
|128
|Shea Langeliers
|12
|C-DH
|129
|Kris Bubic
|12
|RP-SP
|130
|Kyle Stowers
|12
|OF
|131
|Yusei Kikuchi
|11
|SP
|132
|Brendan Donovan
|11
|2B-OF-SS
|133
|Jeff Hoffman
|10
|RP
|134
|Andy Pages
|10
|OF
|135
|Wilyer Abreu
|9
|OF
|136
|Agustin Ramirez
|9
|C-DH
|137
|Chris Sale
|8
|SP
|138
|Brandon Nimmo
|8
|OF
|139
|Isaac Paredes
|8
|3B-DH
|140
|Gleyber Torres
|8
|2B-DH
|141
|Matt Chapman
|8
|3B
|142
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|143
|Ozzie Albies
|8
|2B
|144
|Drake Baldwin
|8
|C-DH
|145
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|146
|J.T. Realmuto
|8
|C
|147
|Eury Perez
|7
|SP
|148
|Adley Rutschman
|7
|C-DH
|149
|Michael Harris
|7
|OF
|150
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|151
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C-DH
|152
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|153
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|2B-SS
|154
|Paul Goldschmidt
|7
|1B
|155
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|SP
|156
|Jack Flaherty
|7
|SP
|157
|Austin Hays
|7
|DH-OF
|158
|Jurickson Profar
|7
|OF
|159
|Chandler Simpson
|7
|OF
|160
|Grant Holmes
|7
|RP-SP
|161
|Kyle Finnegan
|7
|RP
|162
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|163
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|164
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|165
|Seth Lugo
|6
|SP
|166
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|167
|Jung Hoo Lee
|6
|OF
|168
|Devin Williams
|6
|RP
|169
|Jordan Beck
|6
|DH-OF
|170
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|171
|Jeremy Pena
|6
|SS
|172
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|6
|2B-OF-SS
|173
|Aroldis Chapman
|6
|RP
|174
|Heliot Ramos
|5
|OF
|175
|Brenton Doyle
|5
|OF
|176
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|177
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C-DH
|178
|Tyler Soderstrom
|5
|1B-OF
|179
|Carlos Estevez
|5
|RP
|180
|Addison Barger
|5
|3B-OF
|181
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C-DH
|182
|Royce Lewis
|5
|3B-DH
|183
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|184
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|185
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|186
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|187
|Tommy Edman
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|188
|Joshua Lowe
|5
|OF
|189
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|190
|Felix Bautista
|5
|RP
|191
|Casey Mize
|5
|SP
|192
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|DH-OF
|193
|Sandy Alcantara
|4
|SP
|194
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|195
|Alec Bohm
|4
|1B-3B
|196
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|197
|Roman Anthony
|4
|DH-OF
|198
|Clay Holmes
|4
|RP-SP
|199
|Max Muncy
|4
|3B
|200
|Jac Caglianone
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|201
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|202
|Matthew Boyd
|4
|SP
|203
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|204
|Cam Smith
|4
|3B-OF
|205
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|206
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|207
|Colton Cowser
|4
|OF
|208
|Anthony Volpe
|3
|SS
|209
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|210
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|211
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|212
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|213
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|214
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|215
|Shelby Miller
|3
|RP
|216
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|217
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|218
|Daniel Palencia
|3
|RP
|219
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|220
|Emmet Sheehan
|3
|SP
|221
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|222
|Tanner Scott
|3
|RP
|223
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|224
|Parker Meadows
|3
|OF
|225
|Anthony Santander
|3
|DH-OF
|226
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|3
|SP
|227
|Dylan Lee
|3
|RP
|228
|Raisel Iglesias
|3
|RP
|229
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|230
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-DH-SS
|231
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|232
|Spencer Steer
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|233
|Andrew Painter
|2
|SP
|234
|Tyler Freeman
|2
|2B-DH-OF
|235
|Marcell Ozuna
|2
|DH
|236
|Matt McLain
|2
|2B-SS
|237
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|238
|Bailey Ober
|2
|SP
|239
|Miguel Vargas
|2
|1B-3B-OF
|240
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|241
|Trevor Story
|2
|SS
|242
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|243
|Zac Gallen
|2
|SP
|244
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|245
|Jose Caballero
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|246
|Tyler O'Neill
|2
|DH-OF
|247
|Pablo Lopez
|2
|SP
|248
|Merrill Kelly
|2
|SP
|249
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B-DH
|250
|Alec Burleson
|2
|1B-DH-OF