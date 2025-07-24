Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Juan Soto 44 OF 4 Ronald Acuna 41 OF 5 Bobby Witt 38 SS 6 Jose Ramirez 37 3B-DH 7 Kyle Tucker 37 DH-OF 8 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Ketel Marte 37 2B-DH 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Zack Wheeler 30 SP 13 Manny Machado 30 3B-DH 14 Corbin Carroll 29 OF 15 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 16 Pete Alonso 26 1B 17 Kyle Schwarber 26 DH-OF 18 James Wood 25 DH-OF 19 Paul Skenes 25 SP 20 Gunnar Henderson 25 DH-SS 21 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 22 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 23 Rafael Devers 24 3B-DH 24 Jacob deGrom 24 SP 25 Brent Rooker 23 DH-OF 26 Vladimir Guerrero 23 1B-DH 27 Garrett Crochet 23 SP 28 Max Fried 23 SP 29 Matt Olson 22 1B 30 Trea Turner 21 SS 31 Logan Webb 21 SP 32 Cal Raleigh 21 C-DH 33 Freddie Freeman 21 1B 34 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 35 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B-OF 36 Hunter Brown 21 SP 37 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 20 SP 38 Carlos Rodon 20 SP 39 Joe Ryan 20 SP 40 Seiya Suzuki 20 DH-OF 41 Bryce Harper 20 1B 42 Spencer Strider 20 SP 43 Bryan Woo 20 SP 44 Mookie Betts 19 OF-SS 45 Jarren Duran 19 OF 46 George Kirby 19 SP 47 Corey Seager 18 DH-SS 48 Riley Greene 18 DH-OF 49 Cody Bellinger 17 1B-DH-OF 50 Jackson Merrill 17 OF 51 Pete Crow-Armstrong 17 OF 52 Josh Hader 17 RP 53 Shota Imanaga 17 SP 54 Teoscar Hernandez 16 OF 55 Eugenio Suarez 16 3B 56 Wyatt Langford 16 DH-OF 57 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 58 Mason Miller 16 RP 59 Dylan Cease 16 SP 60 MacKenzie Gore 16 SP 61 Framber Valdez 16 SP 62 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 63 Austin Riley 16 3B 64 George Springer 16 DH-OF 65 Christian Yelich 16 DH-OF 66 Cristopher Sanchez 16 SP 67 Steven Kwan 16 OF 68 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 69 Robbie Ray 15 SP 70 Mike Trout 15 DH-OF 71 Andres Munoz 15 RP 72 Jacob Wilson 15 SS 73 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 74 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 75 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 76 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 77 Sonny Gray 15 SP 78 Junior Caminero 15 3B-DH 79 Luis Castillo 15 SP 80 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 81 Nick Kurtz 15 1B 82 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 83 Aaron Nola 15 SP 84 Yordan Alvarez 15 DH-OF 85 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 86 Will Smith 15 C 87 Jacob Misiorowski 15 SP 88 Zachary Neto 15 SS 89 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B-DH 90 Ian Happ 15 OF 91 Nico Hoerner 15 2B 92 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 93 Alex Bregman 15 3B 94 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 95 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 96 Blake Snell 15 SP 97 Jose Altuve 15 2B-DH-OF 98 Brendan Donovan 15 2B-OF-SS 99 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 100 Kris Bubic 15 RP-SP 101 Bo Bichette 15 SS 102 Hunter Greene 15 SP 103 Brice Turang 15 2B 104 Spencer Torkelson 15 1B-DH 105 William Contreras 15 C-DH 106 Grant Holmes 15 RP-SP 107 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 108 Willy Adames 15 SS 109 Jesus Luzardo 15 SP 110 Byron Buxton 15 OF 111 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 112 Trevor Megill 15 RP 113 Eury Perez 15 SP 114 Seth Lugo 15 SP 115 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 116 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 117 Maikel Garcia 15 2B-3B-DH-OF-SS 118 Andrew Abbott 15 SP 119 Yainer Diaz 15 C-DH 120 Paul Goldschmidt 14 1B 121 Michael King 14 SP 122 Brandon Lowe 14 2B-DH 123 Ozzie Albies 14 2B 124 Yusei Kikuchi 14 SP 125 Robert Suarez 14 RP 126 Kodai Senga 14 SP 127 Yandy Diaz 14 1B-DH 128 Jackson Holliday 14 2B-SS 129 Jung Hoo Lee 14 OF 130 Chris Sale 14 SP 131 Chase Burns 14 SP 132 Nick Lodolo 13 SP 133 Ryan Pepiot 13 SP 134 Matthew Boyd 12 SP 135 Luis Arraez 12 1B-2B-DH 136 Isaac Paredes 11 3B-DH 137 Rhys Hoskins 11 1B-DH 138 Addison Barger 10 3B-OF 139 Jeremy Pena 9 SS 140 Ryan Helsley 9 RP 141 Xavier Edwards 8 2B-SS 142 Matt Chapman 8 3B 143 Michael Busch 8 1B 144 Clay Holmes 8 RP-SP 145 Gleyber Torres 8 2B-DH 146 Jurickson Profar 8 OF 147 Marcus Semien 8 2B 148 Adley Rutschman 8 C-DH 149 Geraldo Perdomo 8 SS 150 Hunter Goodman 8 C-DH-OF 151 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 152 Matthew Liberatore 7 RP-SP 153 Max Muncy 7 3B 154 Dylan Lee 7 RP 155 Gavin Williams 7 SP 156 Tanner Bibee 7 SP 157 Nolan Schanuel 6 1B 158 Shea Langeliers 6 C-DH 159 Jack Flaherty 6 SP 160 Nick Castellanos 6 OF 161 Jhoan Duran 5 RP 162 Kyle Stowers 5 OF 163 J.T. Realmuto 5 C 164 Adolis Garcia 5 DH-OF 165 Shane Baz 5 SP 166 Royce Lewis 5 3B-DH 167 Alec Burleson 5 1B-DH-OF 168 Austin Hays 5 DH-OF 169 Pete Fairbanks 5 RP 170 Kerry Carpenter 5 DH-OF 171 Mike Soroka 5 RP-SP 172 Jo Adell 5 OF 173 Sean Murphy 5 C-DH 174 Anthony Volpe 5 SS 175 Merrill Kelly 5 SP 176 Camilo Doval 5 RP 177 Michael Harris 5 OF 178 Ben Rice 5 1B-C-DH 179 Colton Cowser 5 OF 180 Sandy Alcantara 4 SP 181 Tyler Freeman 4 2B-DH-OF 182 Kenley Jansen 4 RP 183 Bryson Stott 4 2B 184 Logan O'Hoppe 4 C-DH 185 Tyler Soderstrom 4 1B-OF 186 Dylan Crews 4 OF 187 Devin Williams 4 RP 188 Roman Anthony 4 DH-OF 189 Sean Manaea 4 SP 190 Alec Bohm 4 1B-3B 191 Andrew Painter 4 SP 192 Willi Castro 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 193 Tommy Edman 3 2B-3B-OF 194 Heliot Ramos 3 OF 195 Andy Pages 3 OF 196 Jack Leiter 3 SP 197 Xander Bogaerts 3 2B-DH-SS 198 Cedric Mullins 3 OF 199 Mitch Keller 3 SP 200 Lourdes Gurriel 3 OF 201 Drew Rasmussen 3 RP-SP 202 Cole Ragans 3 SP 203 Jordan Romano 3 RP 204 Jordan Beck 3 DH-OF 205 Agustin Ramirez 3 C-DH 206 Kyle Finnegan 3 RP 207 Jasson Dominguez 3 DH-OF 208 Ceddanne Rafaela 3 2B-OF-SS 209 Luis Garcia 3 2B 210 Masyn Winn 3 SS 211 Zac Gallen 3 SP 212 Matt McLain 3 2B-SS 213 Emmet Sheehan 3 SP 214 Felix Bautista 3 RP 215 Matt Shaw 3 3B 216 Taj Bradley 3 SP 217 Christian Walker 3 1B 218 Edward Cabrera 3 SP 219 Spencer Schwellenbach 3 SP 220 Jeff Hoffman 3 RP 221 Carlos Correa 3 SS 222 TJ Friedl 3 OF 223 Otto Lopez 3 2B-SS 224 Brenton Doyle 3 OF 225 Pablo Lopez 3 SP 226 Kyle Manzardo 3 1B-DH 227 Taylor Ward 3 OF

Roto Trade Values Chart