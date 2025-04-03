Everyone knows they shouldn't overreact to the first week of the MLB season, but even experienced Fantasy Baseball players struggle with it. It's easy to say not to react, but when you're staring at your team sitting in last place, it's hard to actually keep a cool head.

But if you're the type of player seeking out help right now, you're probably the type of player who knows to keep their cool. And if not, well, we've spent the whole week trying to remind you. So this might be one of your best opportunities to take advantage of those players who just can't help but overreact. So, with that in mind, before we get to the latest trade values for Week 2 of the Fantasy season, here are three players I'm looking to buy low on in my leagues, along with one I'd be trying to move after a fast start:

Three names to buy low

Devers might just be finished. I'm open to the idea, even if I don't think it's the likeliest path forward. But I think too many are convinced he's irreparably broken – or at least so broken that he'll need something drastic to repair him, something involving sterile gauze, scalpels, and a team of doctors – and I think that probably represents a nice buying opportunity with Devers, who is showing signs that reports of his demise have been overstated.

The most obvious sign of Devers' struggles comes in the form of BaseballSavant.com's bat speed metrics that show Devers' swing speed collapsed in the second half of last season and hasn't recovered in the early going. This could be a sign that he just isn't healthy after missing the end of last season with a shoulder injury that led to the bat speed collapse. Except we're already starting to see a turnaround here, as Devers' average swing speed in the first four days of the season was down to 70.8 mph, while it has been up to 73.4 mph over the past two games. That's a trend you'd like to see continue.

We're dealing with tiny sample sizes overall, of course, and cutting that up into an even smaller sample is tricky to do. But here's the thing: Devers' actual, career-long track record is incredibly strong, and that should be our baseline assumption for what he'll do moving forward as long as he's healthy. And if four days of a lower swing speed is enough to serve as evidence that he isn't healthy, even a couple of days of him looking more like himself isn't nothing. And if a bunch of people are convinced Devers' small-sample struggles this spring and in the first week of the season overrides the longer, much more successful track record, I'm willing to buy the discount.

He might not be fine, after all, but the upside is so high that I'm willing to buck what seems to be the conventional wisdom to chase the upside.

Like Devers, the concerns about Gray go back to the spring, as he got consistently crushed while pitching with diminished velocity and then revealed he had a pain-killing injection in his right forearm last September. An ominous portent, no doubt, though the diminished velocity might have had more to do with an illness Gray fought through during the spring, too.

That might look like cope with Gray sporting a 5.73 ERA through his first two starts, but I actually think Wednesday's start suggests he is more or less fine, despite the five earned runs he allowed. His velocity was back to 2024 levels in this one, and he actually cruised through the first six innings, allowing one run with nine strikeouts before he ran out of gas in the seventh. Without that one inning, where he allowed a grand slam without recording an out, Gray would be sitting on a 2.45 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP with 15 strikeouts to just two walks in his first 11 innings this season.

That seventh inning yesterday still counts, but I don't think it tells us much about where Gray is right now. He looks more or less like himself these days, even if the results don't show it yet. Take advantage of any panicky managers here.

Now with Crews, we have the terrible production without the backstop of several years of MVP-level production to go on. This might mean, whoever has him in your league is even more panicked about him, but it also means I'm much less confident that he'll figure it out.

But it's also only five games. 10 strikeouts in five games is concerning, but it's also hardly a death sentence – among others, Teoscar Hernandez, Oneil Cruz, Elly De La Cruz, and Brent Rooker all had at least 10 strikeouts in the first five games last season before going on to be must-start Fantasy options. That list also includes names like Luis Robert, Jackson Holliday, and Nolan Gorman, whose early struggles did portend disaster for the rest of their seasons, so I don't want to totally dismiss concerns about Crews, especially because he did struggle last season as well.

Ultimately, this is still more or less a blind-faith bet on a talented young player who hasn't even come close to putting it together at the major league level yet. But if that bet costs less than it did a week ago, all the more reason to make it.

One to sell high

Torpedo bats! Volpe is at the vanguard of this revolution that is sweeping the majors and changing the fundamental nature of baseball forever, or so say the most hysterical voices in sports media. And it's true that Volpe is doing some things really well, with three barrels to date in just five games, after having just 19 in 160 games all of last season.

I don't buy it.

This is small-sample-size theater all the way, with Volpe already hitting at least two homers that would have been lazy fly balls in most parks but were hit to the right part of Yankee Stadium. He's not hitting the ball any harder than he has in the past overall, and that makes me extremely skeptical that there's going to be some kind of consistent power breakthrough here. We've seen a version of Volpe that tried to swing for the fences as a rookie, and it came with a .209 batting average, as he had to sacrifice any semblance of batting average skill to make it work.

I'm not saying he's definitely on the same path here, but his .191 expected batting average in the early going suggests the approach is largely similar. Volpe has some skills, and he's young enough to take a step forward, still. But in the early going, he's still looking like the same guy he has always been, without enough raw power to make up for a middling approach at the plate and mediocre bat control.

But he's a Yankee, which has afforded him plenty of goodwill from the Fantasy community dating back to his prospect days, and now he's in the center of what might just be a bit of media-induced mass hysteria event around the likely marginal impacts of a new bat design. It all lines up to make Volpe a perfect target to try to move before the bottom falls out. It's what I expect to happen.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 46 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 37 DH-OF 8 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Gunnar Henderson 35 SS 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 13 Vladimir Guerrero 30 1B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 15 Bryce Harper 26 1B 16 Ketel Marte 26 2B-DH 17 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 18 Jarren Duran 25 OF 19 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 20 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 21 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 22 Paul Skenes 25 SP 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Matt Olson 24 1B 25 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 26 Corey Seager 23 SS 27 Manny Machado 23 3B-DH 28 William Contreras 23 C-DH 29 Jackson Merrill 22 OF 30 Trea Turner 21 SS 31 Corbin Burnes 21 SP 32 Jose Altuve 21 2B 33 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B-OF 34 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 35 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 36 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 37 Cole Ragans 20 SP 38 Dylan Cease 20 SP 39 Garrett Crochet 20 SP 40 Chris Sale 20 SP 41 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 42 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 43 Brent Rooker 20 DH 44 Michael King 19 SP 45 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 46 Pete Alonso 19 1B 47 Blake Snell 18 SP 48 Wyatt Langford 18 DH-OF 49 James Wood 17 OF 50 Teoscar Hernandez 17 OF 51 Framber Valdez 17 SP 52 Luis Castillo 17 SP 53 Pablo Lopez 17 SP 54 Logan Webb 17 SP 55 Aaron Nola 16 SP 56 Adley Rutschman 16 C-DH 57 Max Fried 16 SP 58 Jacob deGrom 16 SP 59 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 60 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 61 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 62 Bryce Miller 16 SP 63 Michael Harris 16 OF 64 Kris Bubic 16 RP 65 Marcus Semien 16 2B 66 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 67 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 16 SP 68 Devin Williams 16 RP 69 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 70 Joe Ryan 16 SP 71 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 72 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 73 Bailey Ober 15 SP 74 Josh Hader 15 RP 75 Zac Gallen 15 SP 76 Luis Robert 15 OF 77 Justin Steele 15 SP 78 Mason Miller 15 RP 79 Willy Adames 15 SS 80 Christian Walker 15 1B 81 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 82 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B 83 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 84 Josh Naylor 15 1B 85 George Kirby 15 SP 86 Hunter Greene 15 SP 87 Junior Caminero 15 3B 88 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 89 Triston Casas 15 1B 90 Mark Vientos 15 3B 91 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 92 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 93 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 94 Spencer Strider 15 SP 95 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 96 Brenton Doyle 15 OF 97 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 98 Bo Bichette 15 SS 99 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 100 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 101 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 102 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 103 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 104 Spencer Schwellenbach 15 SP 105 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 106 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 107 Mike Trout 15 OF 108 Hunter Brown 15 SP 109 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 110 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 111 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 112 Will Smith 15 C 113 Dylan Crews 15 OF 114 Ian Happ 15 OF 115 Bryan Woo 15 SP 116 Steven Kwan 15 OF 117 Robbie Ray 15 SP 118 Yusei Kikuchi 15 SP 119 Alex Bregman 15 3B 120 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 121 Seth Lugo 15 SP 122 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 123 Cal Raleigh 14 C 124 Carlos Correa 14 SS 125 J.T. Realmuto 14 C 126 Adolis Garcia 14 DH-OF 127 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 128 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 129 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 130 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 131 Matt Chapman 14 3B 132 Andres Munoz 14 RP 133 Jeff Hoffman 14 RP 134 Jack Leiter 14 SP 135 Jurickson Profar 14 OF 136 Spencer Arrighetti 13 SP 137 Roki Sasaki 13 SP 138 Jasson Dominguez 12 OF 139 Ryan Walker 12 RP 140 Tommy Edman 11 2B-OF 141 Zach Eflin 11 SP 142 Tyler O'Neill 10 OF 143 Nathan Eovaldi 9 SP 144 Tanner Houck 9 SP 145 Paul Goldschmidt 8 1B 146 Royce Lewis 8 3B-DH 147 Xander Bogaerts 8 2B-SS 148 Clay Holmes 8 RP 149 Alec Bohm 8 3B 150 Colton Cowser 8 OF 151 Shane Baz 8 SP 152 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 153 Jake Burger 8 1B-3B-DH 154 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 155 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 156 Taylor Ward 8 OF 157 Sonny Gray 8 SP 158 Jackson Jobe 8 RP 159 Kristian Campbell 7 2B 160 Nick Lodolo 7 SP 161 Jhoan Duran 7 RP 162 Robert Suarez 7 RP 163 Bowden Francis 7 RP-SP 164 Xavier Edwards 6 SS 165 Michael Toglia 6 1B 166 Luis Rengifo 6 2B-3B 167 Nico Hoerner 6 2B 168 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 169 Trevor Megill 5 RP 170 Nick Martinez 5 RP-SP 171 Zachary Neto 5 SS 172 Gavin Williams 5 SP 173 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 174 Nick Pivetta 5 SP 175 Felix Bautista 5 RP 176 Shea Langeliers 5 C 177 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 178 Heliot Ramos 5 OF 179 Justin Verlander 5 SP 180 Jackson Holliday 5 2B 181 Jonathan India 5 2B 182 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 5 1B 183 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 184 Max Muncy 5 3B 185 Anthony Volpe 5 SS 186 Andres Gimenez 4 2B 187 Jesus Luzardo 4 SP 188 Dennis Santana 4 RP 189 MacKenzie Gore 4 SP 190 Kyle Manzardo 4 DH 191 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 192 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 193 Bryson Stott 3 2B 194 Ceddanne Rafaela 3 OF-SS 195 Cam Smith 3 3B 196 Taj Bradley 3 SP 197 Tyler Stephenson 3 C 198 Kodai Senga 3 SP 199 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 200 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 201 Masyn Winn 3 SS 202 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 203 Spencer Steer 3 1B-OF 204 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 205 Brice Turang 3 2B 206 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 207 Michael Conforto 3 DH-OF 208 Josh Jung 3 3B 209 Lars Nootbaar 3 OF 210 Jose Alvarado 3 RP 211 Mitch Keller 3 SP 212 Matt Shaw 3 3B 213 Tyler Fitzgerald 3 2B-SS 214 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 215 Trevor Story 3 SS 216 Victor Robles 3 OF 217 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 218 Nolan Arenado 3 3B 219 Michael Busch 3 1B 220 Spencer Torkelson 3 1B 221 Lane Thomas 3 OF 222 George Springer 3 DH-OF 223 Alec Burleson 3 DH-OF 224 Byron Buxton 3 OF 225 Colt Keith 3 2B

Roto Trade Values Chart