rafael-devers-boston-red-sox-usatsi-2.jpg
USATSI

Everyone knows they shouldn't overreact to the first week of the MLB season, but even experienced Fantasy Baseball players struggle with it. It's easy to say not to react, but when you're staring at your team sitting in last place, it's hard to actually keep a cool head. 

But if you're the type of player seeking out help right now, you're probably the type of player who knows to keep their cool. And if not, well, we've spent the whole week trying to remind you. So this might be one of your best opportunities to take advantage of those players who just can't help but overreact. So, with that in mind, before we get to the latest trade values for Week 2 of the Fantasy season, here are three players I'm looking to buy low on in my leagues, along with one I'd be trying to move after a fast start: 

Three names to buy low

Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox

Devers might just be finished. I'm open to the idea, even if I don't think it's the likeliest path forward. But I think too many are convinced he's irreparably broken – or at least so broken that he'll need something drastic to repair him, something involving sterile gauze, scalpels, and a team of doctors – and I think that probably represents a nice buying opportunity with Devers, who is showing signs that reports of his demise have been overstated. 

The most obvious sign of Devers' struggles comes in the form of BaseballSavant.com's bat speed metrics that show Devers' swing speed collapsed in the second half of last season and hasn't recovered in the early going. This could be a sign that he just isn't healthy after missing the end of last season with a shoulder injury that led to the bat speed collapse. Except we're already starting to see a turnaround here, as Devers' average swing speed in the first four days of the season was down to 70.8 mph, while it has been up to 73.4 mph over the past two games. That's a trend you'd like to see continue.

We're dealing with tiny sample sizes overall, of course, and cutting that up into an even smaller sample is tricky to do. But here's the thing: Devers' actual, career-long track record is incredibly strong, and that should be our baseline assumption for what he'll do moving forward as long as he's healthy. And if four days of a lower swing speed is enough to serve as evidence that he isn't healthy, even a couple of days of him looking more like himself isn't nothing. And if a bunch of people are convinced Devers' small-sample struggles this spring and in the first week of the season overrides the longer, much more successful track record, I'm willing to buy the discount.

He might not be fine, after all, but the upside is so high that I'm willing to buck what seems to be the conventional wisdom to chase the upside. 

Sonny Gray, SP, Cardinals

Like Devers, the concerns about Gray go back to the spring, as he got consistently crushed while pitching with diminished velocity and then revealed he had a pain-killing injection in his right forearm last September. An ominous portent, no doubt, though the diminished velocity might have had more to do with an illness Gray fought through during the spring, too.

That might look like cope with Gray sporting a 5.73 ERA through his first two starts, but I actually think Wednesday's start suggests he is more or less fine, despite the five earned runs he allowed. His velocity was back to 2024 levels in this one, and he actually cruised through the first six innings, allowing one run with nine strikeouts before he ran out of gas in the seventh. Without that one inning, where he allowed a grand slam without recording an out, Gray would be sitting on a 2.45 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP with 15 strikeouts to just two walks in his first 11 innings this season. 

That seventh inning yesterday still counts, but I don't think it tells us much about where Gray is right now. He looks more or less like himself these days, even if the results don't show it yet. Take advantage of any panicky managers here. 

Dylan Crews, OF, Nationals

Now with Crews, we have the terrible production without the backstop of several years of MVP-level production to go on. This might mean, whoever has him in your league is even more panicked about him, but it also means I'm much less confident that he'll figure it out.

But it's also only five games. 10 strikeouts in five games is concerning, but it's also hardly a death sentence – among others, Teoscar Hernandez, Oneil Cruz, Elly De La Cruz, and Brent Rooker all had at least 10 strikeouts in the first five games last season before going on to be must-start Fantasy options. That list also includes names like Luis Robert, Jackson Holliday, and Nolan Gorman, whose early struggles did portend disaster for the rest of their seasons, so I don't want to totally dismiss concerns about Crews, especially because he did struggle last season as well. 

Ultimately, this is still more or less a blind-faith bet on a talented young player who hasn't even come close to putting it together at the major league level yet. But if that bet costs less than it did a week ago, all the more reason to make it. 

One to sell high

Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

Torpedo bats! Volpe is at the vanguard of this revolution that is sweeping the majors and changing the fundamental nature of baseball forever, or so say the most hysterical voices in sports media. And it's true that Volpe is doing some things really well, with three barrels to date in just five games, after having just 19 in 160 games all of last season. 

I don't buy it. 

This is small-sample-size theater all the way, with Volpe already hitting at least two homers that would have been lazy fly balls in most parks but were hit to the right part of Yankee Stadium. He's not hitting the ball any harder than he has in the past overall, and that makes me extremely skeptical that there's going to be some kind of consistent power breakthrough here. We've seen a version of Volpe that tried to swing for the fences as a rookie, and it came with a .209 batting average, as he had to sacrifice any semblance of batting average skill to make it work.

I'm not saying he's definitely on the same path here, but his .191 expected batting average in the early going suggests the approach is largely similar. Volpe has some skills, and he's young enough to take a step forward, still. But in the early going, he's still looking like the same guy he has always been, without enough raw power to make up for a middling approach at the plate and mediocre bat control. 

But he's a Yankee, which has afforded him plenty of goodwill from the Fantasy community dating back to his prospect days, and now he's in the center of what might just be a bit of media-induced mass hysteria event around the likely marginal impacts of a new bat design. It all lines up to make Volpe a perfect target to try to move before the bottom falls out. It's what I expect to happen. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge46DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Yordan Alvarez37DH-OF
8Corbin Carroll37OF
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Gunnar Henderson35SS
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Mookie Betts30OF-SS
13Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
14Fernando Tatis28OF
15Bryce Harper261B
16Ketel Marte262B-DH
17Julio Rodriguez25OF
18Jarren Duran25OF
19Tarik Skubal25SP
20Zack Wheeler25SP
21Jackson Chourio25OF
22Paul Skenes25SP
23Austin Riley243B
24Matt Olson241B
25Freddie Freeman241B
26Corey Seager23SS
27Manny Machado233B-DH
28William Contreras23C-DH
29Jackson Merrill22OF
30Trea Turner21SS
31Corbin Burnes21SP
32Jose Altuve212B
33Jazz Chisholm212B-3B-OF
34Logan Gilbert21SP
35Ronald Acuna21OF
36Rafael Devers213B-DH
37Cole Ragans20SP
38Dylan Cease20SP
39Garrett Crochet20SP
40Chris Sale20SP
41Marcell Ozuna20DH
42Kyle Schwarber20DH
43Brent Rooker20DH
44Michael King19SP
45Ozzie Albies192B
46Pete Alonso191B
47Blake Snell18SP
48Wyatt Langford18DH-OF
49James Wood17OF
50Teoscar Hernandez17OF
51Framber Valdez17SP
52Luis Castillo17SP
53Pablo Lopez17SP
54Logan Webb17SP
55Aaron Nola16SP
56Adley Rutschman16C-DH
57Max Fried16SP
58Jacob deGrom16SP
59Emmanuel Clase16RP
60Shota Imanaga16SP
61Seiya Suzuki16DH-OF
62Bryce Miller16SP
63Michael Harris16OF
64Kris Bubic16RP
65Marcus Semien162B
66Edwin Diaz16RP
67Yoshinobu Yamamoto16SP
68Devin Williams16RP
69Freddy Peralta16SP
70Joe Ryan16SP
71Lawrence Butler15OF
72Christian Yelich15DH-OF
73Bailey Ober15SP
74Josh Hader15RP
75Zac Gallen15SP
76Luis Robert15OF
77Justin Steele15SP
78Mason Miller15RP
79Willy Adames15SS
80Christian Walker151B
81Riley Greene15DH-OF
82Jordan Westburg152B-3B
83Anthony Santander15DH-OF
84Josh Naylor151B
85George Kirby15SP
86Hunter Greene15SP
87Junior Caminero153B
88Tyler Glasnow15SP
89Triston Casas151B
90Mark Vientos153B
91Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
92Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
93Cristopher Sanchez15SP
94Spencer Strider15SP
95Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
96Brenton Doyle15OF
97Raisel Iglesias15RP
98Bo Bichette15SS
99Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
100C.J. Abrams15SS
101Brandon Nimmo15OF
102Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
103Sandy Alcantara15SP
104Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
105Ryan Helsley15RP
106Tanner Bibee15SP
107Mike Trout15OF
108Hunter Brown15SP
109Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
110Carlos Rodon15SP
111Jack Flaherty15SP
112Will Smith15C
113Dylan Crews15OF
114Ian Happ15OF
115Bryan Woo15SP
116Steven Kwan15OF
117Robbie Ray15SP
118Yusei Kikuchi15SP
119Alex Bregman153B
120Randy Arozarena15OF
121Seth Lugo15SP
122Matt McLain152B-SS
123Cal Raleigh14C
124Carlos Correa14SS
125J.T. Realmuto14C
126Adolis Garcia14DH-OF
127Yainer Diaz14C-DH
128Pete Crow-Armstrong14OF
129Isaac Paredes143B
130Eugenio Suarez143B
131Matt Chapman143B
132Andres Munoz14RP
133Jeff Hoffman14RP
134Jack Leiter14SP
135Jurickson Profar14OF
136Spencer Arrighetti13SP
137Roki Sasaki13SP
138Jasson Dominguez12OF
139Ryan Walker12RP
140Tommy Edman112B-OF
141Zach Eflin11SP
142Tyler O'Neill10OF
143Nathan Eovaldi9SP
144Tanner Houck9SP
145Paul Goldschmidt81B
146Royce Lewis83B-DH
147Xander Bogaerts82B-SS
148Clay Holmes8RP
149Alec Bohm83B
150Colton Cowser8OF
151Shane Baz8SP
152Ryan Pepiot8SP
153Jake Burger81B-3B-DH
154Nick Castellanos8OF
155Dansby Swanson8SS
156Taylor Ward8OF
157Sonny Gray8SP
158Jackson Jobe8RP
159Kristian Campbell72B
160Nick Lodolo7SP
161Jhoan Duran7RP
162Robert Suarez7RP
163Bowden Francis7RP-SP
164Xavier Edwards6SS
165Michael Toglia61B
166Luis Rengifo62B-3B
167Nico Hoerner62B
168Ezequiel Tovar5SS
169Trevor Megill5RP
170Nick Martinez5RP-SP
171Zachary Neto5SS
172Gavin Williams5SP
173Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
174Nick Pivetta5SP
175Felix Bautista5RP
176Shea Langeliers5C
177Brandon Lowe52B-DH
178Heliot Ramos5OF
179Justin Verlander5SP
180Jackson Holliday52B
181Jonathan India52B
182Christian Encarnacion-Strand51B
183Grayson Rodriguez5SP
184Max Muncy53B
185Anthony Volpe5SS
186Andres Gimenez42B
187Jesus Luzardo4SP
188Dennis Santana4RP
189MacKenzie Gore4SP
190Kyle Manzardo4DH
191Kevin Gausman4SP
192Cedric Mullins4OF
193Bryson Stott32B
194Ceddanne Rafaela3OF-SS
195Cam Smith33B
196Taj Bradley3SP
197Tyler Stephenson3C
198Kodai Senga3SP
199Jeffrey Springs3SP
200Logan O'Hoppe3C
201Masyn Winn3SS
202Jeremy Pena3SS
203Spencer Steer31B-OF
204Brandon Pfaadt3SP
205Brice Turang32B
206Yandy Diaz31B-DH
207Michael Conforto3DH-OF
208Josh Jung33B
209Lars Nootbaar3OF
210Jose Alvarado3RP
211Mitch Keller3SP
212Matt Shaw33B
213Tyler Fitzgerald32B-SS
214J.J. Bleday3OF
215Trevor Story3SS
216Victor Robles3OF
217Ronel Blanco3SP
218Nolan Arenado33B
219Michael Busch31B
220Spencer Torkelson31B
221Lane Thomas3OF
222George Springer3DH-OF
223Alec Burleson3DH-OF
224Byron Buxton3OF
225Colt Keith32B

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt48SS
2Aaron Judge48DH-OF
3Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Elly De La Cruz37SS
7Juan Soto34OF
8Fernando Tatis34OF
9Corbin Carroll33OF
10Julio Rodriguez33OF
11Gunnar Henderson33SS
12Francisco Lindor33SS
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Mookie Betts30OF-SS
16Jarren Duran29OF
17Jackson Chourio29OF
18Bryce Harper271B
19Trea Turner26SS
20Tarik Skubal26SP
21Zack Wheeler26SP
22Paul Skenes26SP
23Ketel Marte262B-DH
24Jazz Chisholm252B-3B-OF
25Jackson Merrill25OF
26Austin Riley243B
27Ronald Acuna23OF
28Corbin Burnes23SP
29Matt Olson231B
30Freddie Freeman231B
31William Contreras23C-DH
32Corey Seager23SS
33Manny Machado233B-DH
34Emmanuel Clase21RP
35Michael Harris21OF
36Jose Altuve212B
37Rafael Devers213B-DH
38Logan Gilbert19SP
39Ozzie Albies192B
40Cole Ragans18SP
41Marcell Ozuna18DH
42Pete Alonso181B
43C.J. Abrams18SS
44Marcus Semien182B
45Oneil Cruz17OF-SS
46Brent Rooker15DH
47Kyle Schwarber15DH
48Devin Williams15RP
49Josh Hader15RP
50Chris Sale15SP
51Edwin Diaz15RP
52Mason Miller15RP
53Garrett Crochet15SP
54Dylan Cease15SP
55Adley Rutschman15C-DH
56Framber Valdez15SP
57Michael King15SP
58Yoshinobu Yamamoto15SP
59James Wood15OF
60Teoscar Hernandez15OF
61Raisel Iglesias15RP
62Ryan Helsley15RP
63Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
64Jacob deGrom15SP
65Blake Snell15SP
66Max Fried15SP
67Jordan Westburg152B-3B
68Anthony Santander15DH-OF
69Bo Bichette15SS
70Brenton Doyle15OF
71Logan Webb15SP
72Luis Castillo15SP
73Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
74Lawrence Butler15OF
75Jhoan Duran15RP
76Willy Adames15SS
77Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
78Shota Imanaga15SP
79Andres Munoz15RP
80Luis Robert15OF
81Freddy Peralta15SP
82Joe Ryan15SP
83Hunter Greene15SP
84Pablo Lopez15SP
85Aaron Nola15SP
86Yainer Diaz15C-DH
87Jeff Hoffman15RP
88Bryce Miller15SP
89Riley Greene15DH-OF
90Josh Naylor151B
91Junior Caminero153B
92Zac Gallen15SP
93Justin Steele15SP
94Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
95Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
96Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
97Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
98Alex Bregman153B
99Christian Walker151B
100Triston Casas151B
101Tyler Glasnow15SP
102Bailey Ober15SP
103George Kirby15SP
104Jack Flaherty15SP
105Spencer Strider15SP
106Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
107Tanner Bibee15SP
108Cal Raleigh15C
109Hunter Brown15SP
110Will Smith15C
111Mike Trout15OF
112Mark Vientos153B
113Christian Yelich15DH-OF
114Randy Arozarena15OF
115Sonny Gray15SP
116Ian Happ15OF
117Bryan Woo15SP
118J.T. Realmuto15C
119Ryan Walker14RP
120Matt McLain142B-SS
121Dylan Crews14OF
122Felix Bautista14RP
123Sandy Alcantara14SP
124Robbie Ray14SP
125Jake Burger141B-3B-DH
126Cristopher Sanchez14SP
127Kodai Senga14SP
128Steven Kwan14OF
129Jasson Dominguez14OF
130Luis Garcia132B
131Yusei Kikuchi13SP
132Eugenio Suarez133B
133Matt Chapman123B
134Isaac Paredes113B
135Pete Crow-Armstrong11OF
136Tommy Edman102B-OF
137Robert Suarez10RP
138Shea Langeliers9C
139Michael Toglia91B
140Jurickson Profar9OF
141Trevor Megill8RP
142Brice Turang82B
143Xavier Edwards7SS
144Carlos Rodon7SP
145Colton Cowser7OF
146Tanner Scott7RP
147Shane Baz7SP
148Seth Lugo7SP
149Kristian Campbell72B
150Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
151Nick Castellanos7OF
152Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
153Dansby Swanson7SS
154Ceddanne Rafaela7OF-SS
155Spencer Steer71B-OF
156Nico Hoerner72B
157Alec Bohm73B
158Logan O'Hoppe7C
159Kenley Jansen7RP
160Spencer Arrighetti7SP
161Pete Fairbanks7RP
162Nick Pivetta7SP
163Zach Eflin7SP
164Tyler O'Neill7OF
165Brandon Nimmo7OF
166Ezequiel Tovar6SS
167Anthony Volpe6SS
168Carlos Correa6SS
169Kevin Gausman6SP
170Roki Sasaki6SP
171Victor Robles6OF
172Brandon Lowe62B-DH
173Jackson Holliday62B
174Royce Lewis63B-DH
175Jordan Romano5RP
176Nathan Eovaldi5SP
177Tanner Houck5SP
178Andres Gimenez52B
179Bryson Stott52B
180Taylor Ward5OF
181Paul Goldschmidt51B
182Luis Rengifo52B-3B
183Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
184Jonathan India52B
185Nick Lodolo5SP
186Ryan Pepiot5SP
187Taj Bradley5SP
188Jackson Jobe5RP
189Jesus Luzardo5SP
190Cedric Mullins5OF
191Gavin Williams5SP
192Ivan Herrera4C
193Jorge Soler4DH-OF
194Justin Martinez4RP
195Lane Thomas4OF
196Clay Holmes4RP
197Alec Burleson4DH-OF
198Heliot Ramos4OF
199Austin Wells4C
200David Bednar4RP
201Kris Bubic4RP
202Ryan Pressly4RP
203Christian Encarnacion-Strand41B
204Masyn Winn4SS
205Jeremy Pena4SS
206MacKenzie Gore4SP
207Victor Scott II3OF
208Lars Nootbaar3OF
209Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
210Matt Shaw33B
211A.J. Puk3RP
212Michael Conforto3DH-OF
213Shane McClanahan3SP
214Grayson Rodriguez3SP
215Bowden Francis3RP-SP
216Byron Buxton3OF
217Zachary Neto3SS
218Jose Alvarado3RP
219Lucas Erceg3RP
220Tyler Fitzgerald32B-SS
221Trevor Story3SS
222Cam Smith33B
223Nolan Arenado33B
224Josh Jung33B
225Carlos Estevez3RP
226Aroldis Chapman3RP
227Luke Jackson3RP
228Kyle Finnegan3RP
229Jeffrey Springs3SP
230Brandon Pfaadt2SP
231Kyle Manzardo2DH
232Yandy Diaz21B-DH
233Jack Leiter2SP
234Casey Mize2SP
235Mitch Keller2SP
236Colt Keith22B
237Ben Joyce2RP
238J.J. Bleday2OF
239Hunter Goodman2C-OF
240Tyler Stephenson2C
241TJ Friedl2OF
242Ronel Blanco2SP
243Maikel Garcia22B-3B
244Dennis Santana2RP
245Kirby Yates2RP
246Gabriel Moreno2C
247Yu Darvish2SP
248Michael Busch21B
249Joshua Lowe2OF
250Jung Hoo Lee2OF
251George Springer2DH-OF
252Max Muncy23B