Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
2Aaron Judge44DH-OF
3Juan Soto41OF
4Bobby Witt38SS
5Jose Ramirez373B-DH
6Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
7Tarik Skubal37SP
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Elly De La Cruz37SS
10Zack Wheeler32SP
11Ketel Marte302B-DH
12Corbin Carroll30OF
13Manny Machado293B-DH
14Fernando Tatis28OF
15Kyle Schwarber26DH-OF
16Pete Alonso261B
17James Wood25DH-OF
18Paul Skenes25SP
19Julio Rodriguez25OF
20Garrett Crochet25SP
21Jacob deGrom25SP
22Vladimir Guerrero241B-DH
23Gunnar Henderson24DH-SS
24Logan Webb23SP
25Rafael Devers231B-3B-DH
26Brent Rooker23DH-OF
27Matt Olson231B
28Trea Turner22SS
29Logan Gilbert21SP
30Cal Raleigh21C-DH
31Hunter Brown21SP
32Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
33Max Fried21SP
34Jazz Chisholm212B-3B-OF
35Joe Ryan21SP
36Freddie Freeman201B
37Seiya Suzuki48DH-OF
38Spencer Strider20SP
39Bryan Woo20SP
40Bryce Harper201B
41Jarren Duran20OF
42Corey Seager20DH-SS
43Nick Kurtz201B-DH
44George Kirby19SP
45Cody Bellinger191B-DH-OF
46Riley Greene19DH-OF
47Blake Snell18SP
48Josh Hader18RP
49Mookie Betts17OF-SS
50Shota Imanaga17SP
51Eugenio Suarez173B
52Dylan Cease17SP
53Jackson Merrill17OF
54Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
55Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
56Ronald Acuna16OF
57Teoscar Hernandez16OF
58Luke Keaschall162B-DH
59Freddy Peralta16SP
60Nathan Eovaldi16SP
61Framber Valdez16SP
62Edwin Diaz16RP
63Brandon Woodruff16SP
64Josh Naylor161B-DH
65Christian Yelich16DH-OF
66Cristopher Sanchez16SP
67Steven Kwan16OF
68Vinnie Pasquantino161B-DH
69Robbie Ray15SP
70Mike Trout15DH-OF
71Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
72Nick Pivetta15SP
73Luis Castillo15SP
74Andres Munoz15RP
75George Springer15DH-OF
76Sonny Gray15SP
77Carlos Rodon15SP
78Will Smith15C
79Hunter Greene15SP
80Kevin Gausman15SP
81C.J. Abrams15SS
82Zachary Neto15SS
83Nico Hoerner152B
84Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
85Ranger Suarez15SP
86Randy Arozarena15OF
87Aaron Nola15SP
88Junior Caminero153B-DH
89Alex Bregman153B
90Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
91Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
92Bo Bichette15DH-SS
93Eury Perez15SP
94Michael King15SP
95Max Muncy153B
96Spencer Torkelson151B-DH
97Jacob Misiorowski15SP
98Tyler Glasnow15SP
99Willy Adames15SS
100Matthew Boyd15SP
101Trevor Megill15RP
102Ian Happ15OF
103Brandon Nimmo15OF
104Seth Lugo15SP
105Paul Goldschmidt151B
106Maikel Garcia152B-3B-DH-OF-SS
107Andrew Abbott15SP
108Jesus Luzardo15SP
109Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
110Kodai Senga15SP
111Brandon Lowe152B-DH
112Yordan Alvarez15DH-OF
113Jackson Chourio15OF
114Jeremy Pena15SS
115Ozzie Albies152B
116William Contreras15C-DH
117Byron Buxton15OF
118Yainer Diaz15C-DH
119Yandy Diaz151B-DH
120Chase Burns14SP
121Brice Turang142B
122Ryan Pepiot14SP
123Luis Arraez141B-2B-DH
124Michael Busch141B
125Matt Chapman143B
126Addison Barger143B-OF
127MacKenzie Gore14SP
128Chris Sale14SP
129Bryan Reynolds14DH-OF
130Hunter Goodman14C-DH-OF
131Gleyber Torres142B-DH
132Marcus Semien132B
133Nolan Schanuel131B
134Geraldo Perdomo12SS
135Xavier Edwards122B-SS
136Jack Flaherty11SP
137Robert Suarez11RP
138Adley Rutschman10C-DH
139Kyle Stowers9DH-OF
140Jung Hoo Lee9OF
141Gavin Williams8SP
142Jhoan Duran8RP
143Cade Smith8RP
144Shea Langeliers8C-DH
145Nick Castellanos8OF
146J.T. Realmuto8C
147Jacob Wilson8SS
148Rhys Hoskins81B-DH
149Yusei Kikuchi8SP
150Jurickson Profar8OF
151Austin Hays8DH-OF
152Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
153Andrew Vaughn71B-DH
154Jackson Holliday72B-SS
155Royce Lewis73B-DH
156Anthony Volpe7SS
157Pete Fairbanks6RP
158Kerry Carpenter6DH-OF
159Michael Harris6OF
160Brendan Donovan62B-OF-SS
161Shane Baz5SP
162Jo Adell5OF
163Sean Murphy5C-DH
164Dansby Swanson5SS
165Ben Rice51B-C-DH
166Colton Cowser5OF
167Xander Bogaerts52B-DH-SS
168Sandy Alcantara5SP
169Nick Lodolo5SP
170Bryson Stott52B
171Randy Rodriguez5RP
172Alec Burleson51B-DH-OF
173Austin Riley53B
174Jeff Hoffman5RP
175Dylan Crews5OF
176Tyler Freeman52B-DH-OF
177Ramon Laureano5DH-OF
178Tanner Bibee5SP
179Aroldis Chapman5RP
180Merrill Kelly4SP
181Andy Pages4OF
182Ivan Herrera4C-DH
183Tyler Soderstrom41B-OF
184Roman Anthony4DH-OF
185Colson Montgomery43B-SS
186Brayan Bello4SP
187Agustin Ramirez4C-DH
188Lawrence Butler4OF
189Cedric Mullins4OF
190Jordan Beck4DH-OF
191Ryne Nelson4RP-SP
192Clay Holmes3RP-SP
193Cole Ragans3SP
194Sean Manaea3SP
195Mitch Keller3SP
196Ceddanne Rafaela32B-OF-SS
197Logan O'Hoppe3C-DH
198Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
199Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
200Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
201Trevor Rogers3SP
202Alec Bohm31B-3B
203Masyn Winn3SS
204Jack Leiter3SP
205Christian Walker31B
206Kenley Jansen3RP
207Heliot Ramos3OF
208Edward Cabrera3SP
209Lenyn Sosa31B-2B-3B-DH
210Lourdes Gurriel3DH-OF
211Matt McLain32B-SS
212Carlos Correa3SS
213Brenton Doyle3OF
214Otto Lopez32B-SS
215Taylor Ward3OF
216Zac Gallen3SP
217Sean Newcomb3RP-SP
218Matt Shaw33B
219Taj Bradley3SP
220Eric Lauer3SP
221Willi Castro32B-3B-OF-SS
222Chandler Simpson3OF
223Francisco Alvarez3C
224TJ Friedl3OF
225Luis Garcia32B
226Jakob Marsee3OF
227Pablo Lopez3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
2Bobby Witt44SS
3Aaron Judge43DH-OF
4Jose Ramirez383B-DH
5Kyle Tucker37DH-OF
6Elly De La Cruz34SS
7Corbin Carroll34OF
8Tarik Skubal33SP
9Juan Soto33OF
10Zack Wheeler32SP
11Cal Raleigh32C-DH
12Francisco Lindor30SS
13Ketel Marte302B-DH
14James Wood29DH-OF
15Fernando Tatis29OF
16Trea Turner28SS
17Paul Skenes27SP
18Julio Rodriguez27OF
19Kyle Schwarber26DH-OF
20Manny Machado263B-DH
21Pete Crow-Armstrong26OF
22Pete Alonso261B
23Garrett Crochet25SP
24Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
25C.J. Abrams24SS
26Jazz Chisholm232B-3B-OF
27Vladimir Guerrero231B-DH
28Bryce Harper231B
29Jacob deGrom23SP
30Logan Gilbert23SP
31Logan Webb23SP
32Rafael Devers231B-3B-DH
33Yoshinobu Yamamoto21SP
34Matt Olson211B
35Brent Rooker21DH-OF
36Hunter Brown21SP
37Nick Kurtz191B-DH
38Seiya Suzuki19DH-OF
39Josh Hader49RP
40Jackson Merrill18OF
41Freddie Freeman181B
42Riley Greene18DH-OF
43Joe Ryan18SP
44Bryan Woo18SP
45Max Fried17SP
46Edwin Diaz17RP
47Andres Munoz17RP
48Cristopher Sanchez17SP
49Corey Seager17DH-SS
50Framber Valdez17SP
51Ronald Acuna17OF
52George Kirby17SP
53Jarren Duran17OF
54Oneil Cruz16OF-SS
55Eugenio Suarez163B
56Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
57Mookie Betts16OF-SS
58Christian Yelich16DH-OF
59Spencer Strider16SP
60Junior Caminero163B-DH
61Nathan Eovaldi16SP
62Alex Bregman163B
63Teoscar Hernandez16OF
64Freddy Peralta15SP
65Mike Trout15DH-OF
66Robbie Ray15SP
67Shota Imanaga15SP
68Steven Kwan15OF
69Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
70Nick Pivetta15SP
71Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
72Josh Naylor151B-DH
73Blake Snell15SP
74Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
75Zachary Neto15SS
76Nico Hoerner152B
77Jhoan Duran15RP
78Ranger Suarez15SP
79Will Smith15C
80Sonny Gray15SP
81Dylan Cease15SP
82Randy Arozarena15OF
83George Springer15DH-OF
84Hunter Greene15SP
85Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
86Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
87Hunter Goodman15C-DH-OF
88Tyler Glasnow15SP
89Bo Bichette15DH-SS
90Maikel Garcia152B-3B-DH-OF-SS
91Trevor Megill15RP
92Michael King15SP
93Ian Happ15OF
94Jeff Hoffman15RP
95Pete Fairbanks15RP
96Luis Castillo15SP
97Carlos Rodon15SP
98Robert Suarez15RP
99Yordan Alvarez14DH-OF
100Yandy Diaz141B-DH
101Byron Buxton14OF
102Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
103Kevin Gausman14SP
104Andrew Abbott14SP
105Marcus Semien142B
106Ivan Herrera14C-DH
107Jesus Luzardo14SP
108Willy Adames14SS
109Geraldo Perdomo14SS
110William Contreras14C-DH
111Kyle Stowers14DH-OF
112Jacob Misiorowski14SP
113Jackson Chourio14OF
114Spencer Torkelson
1B-DH
115Chase Burns14SP
116Brice Turang142B
117Shea Langeliers13C-DH
118Brandon Woodruff13SP
119Agustin Ramirez13C-DH
120Eury Perez13SP
121Andy Pages13OF
122Yainer Diaz13C-DH
123Wilyer Abreu13OF
124Brandon Nimmo13OF
125Aaron Nola13SP
126Matt Chapman133B
127Drake Baldwin12C-DH
128Michael Busch121B
129MacKenzie Gore12SP
130J.T. Realmuto12C
131Gleyber Torres122B-DH
132Michael Harris11OF
133Bryan Reynolds11DH-OF
134Ozzie Albies102B
135Kodai Senga10SP
136Paul Goldschmidt91B
137Jack Flaherty9SP
138Max Muncy83B
139Chris Sale8SP
140Austin Hays8DH-OF
141Chandler Simpson8OF
142Adley Rutschman8C-DH
143Matthew Boyd8SP
144Luke Keaschall82B-DH
145Jeremy Pena8SS
146Cade Smith8RP
147Ryan Pepiot8SP
148Aroldis Chapman7RP
149Kenley Jansen7RP
150Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
151Nick Castellanos7OF
152Xavier Edwards72B-SS
153Seth Lugo7SP
154Brandon Lowe72B-DH
155Jackson Holliday72B-SS
156Jordan Beck7DH-OF
157Yusei Kikuchi7SP
158Dansby Swanson7SS
159Nick Lodolo7SP
160Luis Arraez71B-2B-DH
161Shane Baz7SP
162Ceddanne Rafaela72B-OF-SS
163Jurickson Profar7OF
164Brenton Doyle7OF
165Gavin Williams7SP
166Logan O'Hoppe6C-DH
167Carlos Estevez6RP
168Randy Rodriguez6RP
169Jacob Wilson6SS
170Addison Barger63B-OF
171Sean Murphy6C-DH
172Royce Lewis63B-DH
173Kerry Carpenter6DH-OF
174Taylor Ward6OF
175Tanner Bibee5SP
176Luis Robert5OF
177Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
178Joshua Lowe5OF
179Lawrence Butler5OF
180Bryson Stott52B
181Casey Mize5SP
182Jung Hoo Lee5OF
183Trevor Story5SS
184Jasson Dominguez5DH-OF
185Andrew Vaughn51B-DH
186Sandy Alcantara5SP
187Lars Nootbaar5OF
188Colson Montgomery53B-SS
189Ezequiel Tovar5SS
190Anthony Volpe5SS
191Heliot Ramos5OF
192Austin Riley53B
193Roman Anthony4DH-OF
194Cedric Mullins4OF
195Brendan Donovan42B-OF-SS
196Austin Wells4C
197Chris Bassitt4SP
198Ben Rice41B-C-DH
199Colton Cowser4OF
200Christian Walker41B
201Jo Adell4OF
202Cole Ragans4SP
203Dylan Crews4OF
204Otto Lopez42B-SS
205Xander Bogaerts42B-DH-SS
206Carlos Correa4SS
207Noelvi Marte43B-OF
208Jac Caglianone41B-DH-OF
209Edward Cabrera3SP
210Ramon Laureano3DH-OF
211Alec Bohm31B-3B
212Daniel Palencia3RP
213David Bednar3RP
214Jakob Marsee3OF
215Masyn Winn3SS
216Cam Smith33B-OF
217Tanner Scott3RP
218Anthony Santander3DH-OF
219Dylan Lee3RP
220Emilio Pagan3RP
221Mason Miller3RP
222Dennis Santana3RP
223Kyle Finnegan3RP
224Sean Newcomb3RP-SP
225Devin Williams3RP
226Felix Bautista3RP
227Raisel Iglesias3RP
228Ryne Nelson3RP-SP
229Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
230Mitch Keller3SP
231Spencer Steer31B-DH-OF
232Tyler Freeman22B-DH-OF
233Quinn Priester2SP
234Nolan Schanuel21B
235Marcell Ozuna2DH
236Trevor Rogers2SP
237Matt McLain22B-SS
238Luis Garcia22B
239Will Warren2SP
240Spencer Schwellenbach2SP
241Bailey Ober2SP
242Miguel Vargas21B-3B-OF
243Cade Horton2SP
244Tommy Edman22B-3B-OF
245Noah Cameron2SP
246Matthew Liberatore2RP-SP
247Clay Holmes2RP-SP
248TJ Friedl2OF
249Zac Gallen2SP
250Francisco Alvarez2C