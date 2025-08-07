2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|2
|Aaron Judge
|44
|DH-OF
|3
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|4
|Bobby Witt
|38
|SS
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|37
|3B-DH
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|SP
|11
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|12
|Corbin Carroll
|30
|OF
|13
|Manny Machado
|29
|3B-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|28
|OF
|15
|Kyle Schwarber
|26
|DH-OF
|16
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|17
|James Wood
|25
|DH-OF
|18
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|19
|Julio Rodriguez
|25
|OF
|20
|Garrett Crochet
|25
|SP
|21
|Jacob deGrom
|25
|SP
|22
|Vladimir Guerrero
|24
|1B-DH
|23
|Gunnar Henderson
|24
|DH-SS
|24
|Logan Webb
|23
|SP
|25
|Rafael Devers
|23
|1B-3B-DH
|26
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|27
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|28
|Trea Turner
|22
|SS
|29
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|30
|Cal Raleigh
|21
|C-DH
|31
|Hunter Brown
|21
|SP
|32
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|33
|Max Fried
|21
|SP
|34
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B-OF
|35
|Joe Ryan
|21
|SP
|36
|Freddie Freeman
|20
|1B
|37
|Seiya Suzuki
|48
|DH-OF
|38
|Spencer Strider
|20
|SP
|39
|Bryan Woo
|20
|SP
|40
|Bryce Harper
|20
|1B
|41
|Jarren Duran
|20
|OF
|42
|Corey Seager
|20
|DH-SS
|43
|Nick Kurtz
|20
|1B-DH
|44
|George Kirby
|19
|SP
|45
|Cody Bellinger
|19
|1B-DH-OF
|46
|Riley Greene
|19
|DH-OF
|47
|Blake Snell
|18
|SP
|48
|Josh Hader
|18
|RP
|49
|Mookie Betts
|17
|OF-SS
|50
|Shota Imanaga
|17
|SP
|51
|Eugenio Suarez
|17
|3B
|52
|Dylan Cease
|17
|SP
|53
|Jackson Merrill
|17
|OF
|54
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|16
|OF
|55
|Wyatt Langford
|16
|DH-OF
|56
|Ronald Acuna
|16
|OF
|57
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|58
|Luke Keaschall
|16
|2B-DH
|59
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|60
|Nathan Eovaldi
|16
|SP
|61
|Framber Valdez
|16
|SP
|62
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|63
|Brandon Woodruff
|16
|SP
|64
|Josh Naylor
|16
|1B-DH
|65
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|66
|Cristopher Sanchez
|16
|SP
|67
|Steven Kwan
|16
|OF
|68
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|16
|1B-DH
|69
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|70
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|72
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|73
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|74
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|75
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|76
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|77
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|78
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|79
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|80
|Kevin Gausman
|15
|SP
|81
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|82
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|83
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|84
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|85
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|86
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|87
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|88
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B-DH
|89
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|90
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|91
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|92
|Bo Bichette
|15
|DH-SS
|93
|Eury Perez
|15
|SP
|94
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|95
|Max Muncy
|15
|3B
|96
|Spencer Torkelson
|15
|1B-DH
|97
|Jacob Misiorowski
|15
|SP
|98
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|99
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|100
|Matthew Boyd
|15
|SP
|101
|Trevor Megill
|15
|RP
|102
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|103
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|104
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|105
|Paul Goldschmidt
|15
|1B
|106
|Maikel Garcia
|15
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|107
|Andrew Abbott
|15
|SP
|108
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|109
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|110
|Kodai Senga
|15
|SP
|111
|Brandon Lowe
|15
|2B-DH
|112
|Yordan Alvarez
|15
|DH-OF
|113
|Jackson Chourio
|15
|OF
|114
|Jeremy Pena
|15
|SS
|115
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|116
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|117
|Byron Buxton
|15
|OF
|118
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|119
|Yandy Diaz
|15
|1B-DH
|120
|Chase Burns
|14
|SP
|121
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|122
|Ryan Pepiot
|14
|SP
|123
|Luis Arraez
|14
|1B-2B-DH
|124
|Michael Busch
|14
|1B
|125
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|126
|Addison Barger
|14
|3B-OF
|127
|MacKenzie Gore
|14
|SP
|128
|Chris Sale
|14
|SP
|129
|Bryan Reynolds
|14
|DH-OF
|130
|Hunter Goodman
|14
|C-DH-OF
|131
|Gleyber Torres
|14
|2B-DH
|132
|Marcus Semien
|13
|2B
|133
|Nolan Schanuel
|13
|1B
|134
|Geraldo Perdomo
|12
|SS
|135
|Xavier Edwards
|12
|2B-SS
|136
|Jack Flaherty
|11
|SP
|137
|Robert Suarez
|11
|RP
|138
|Adley Rutschman
|10
|C-DH
|139
|Kyle Stowers
|9
|DH-OF
|140
|Jung Hoo Lee
|9
|OF
|141
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|142
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|143
|Cade Smith
|8
|RP
|144
|Shea Langeliers
|8
|C-DH
|145
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|146
|J.T. Realmuto
|8
|C
|147
|Jacob Wilson
|8
|SS
|148
|Rhys Hoskins
|8
|1B-DH
|149
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8
|SP
|150
|Jurickson Profar
|8
|OF
|151
|Austin Hays
|8
|DH-OF
|152
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|153
|Andrew Vaughn
|7
|1B-DH
|154
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|155
|Royce Lewis
|7
|3B-DH
|156
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|157
|Pete Fairbanks
|6
|RP
|158
|Kerry Carpenter
|6
|DH-OF
|159
|Michael Harris
|6
|OF
|160
|Brendan Donovan
|6
|2B-OF-SS
|161
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|162
|Jo Adell
|5
|OF
|163
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C-DH
|164
|Dansby Swanson
|5
|SS
|165
|Ben Rice
|5
|1B-C-DH
|166
|Colton Cowser
|5
|OF
|167
|Xander Bogaerts
|5
|2B-DH-SS
|168
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|169
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|170
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|171
|Randy Rodriguez
|5
|RP
|172
|Alec Burleson
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|173
|Austin Riley
|5
|3B
|174
|Jeff Hoffman
|5
|RP
|175
|Dylan Crews
|5
|OF
|176
|Tyler Freeman
|5
|2B-DH-OF
|177
|Ramon Laureano
|5
|DH-OF
|178
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|179
|Aroldis Chapman
|5
|RP
|180
|Merrill Kelly
|4
|SP
|181
|Andy Pages
|4
|OF
|182
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|183
|Tyler Soderstrom
|4
|1B-OF
|184
|Roman Anthony
|4
|DH-OF
|185
|Colson Montgomery
|4
|3B-SS
|186
|Brayan Bello
|4
|SP
|187
|Agustin Ramirez
|4
|C-DH
|188
|Lawrence Butler
|4
|OF
|189
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|190
|Jordan Beck
|4
|DH-OF
|191
|Ryne Nelson
|4
|RP-SP
|192
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|193
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|194
|Sean Manaea
|3
|SP
|195
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|196
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|197
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C-DH
|198
|Jasson Dominguez
|3
|DH-OF
|199
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|200
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|201
|Trevor Rogers
|3
|SP
|202
|Alec Bohm
|3
|1B-3B
|203
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|204
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|205
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|206
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|207
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|208
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|209
|Lenyn Sosa
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|210
|Lourdes Gurriel
|3
|DH-OF
|211
|Matt McLain
|3
|2B-SS
|212
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|213
|Brenton Doyle
|3
|OF
|214
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|215
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
|216
|Zac Gallen
|3
|SP
|217
|Sean Newcomb
|3
|RP-SP
|218
|Matt Shaw
|3
|3B
|219
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|220
|Eric Lauer
|3
|SP
|221
|Willi Castro
|3
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|222
|Chandler Simpson
|3
|OF
|223
|Francisco Alvarez
|3
|C
|224
|TJ Friedl
|3
|OF
|225
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|226
|Jakob Marsee
|3
|OF
|227
|Pablo Lopez
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|2
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|3
|Aaron Judge
|43
|DH-OF
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|37
|DH-OF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|8
|Tarik Skubal
|33
|SP
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|SP
|11
|Cal Raleigh
|32
|C-DH
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|30
|SS
|13
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|14
|James Wood
|29
|DH-OF
|15
|Fernando Tatis
|29
|OF
|16
|Trea Turner
|28
|SS
|17
|Paul Skenes
|27
|SP
|18
|Julio Rodriguez
|27
|OF
|19
|Kyle Schwarber
|26
|DH-OF
|20
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|21
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|26
|OF
|22
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|23
|Garrett Crochet
|25
|SP
|24
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|25
|C.J. Abrams
|24
|SS
|26
|Jazz Chisholm
|23
|2B-3B-OF
|27
|Vladimir Guerrero
|23
|1B-DH
|28
|Bryce Harper
|23
|1B
|29
|Jacob deGrom
|23
|SP
|30
|Logan Gilbert
|23
|SP
|31
|Logan Webb
|23
|SP
|32
|Rafael Devers
|23
|1B-3B-DH
|33
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|21
|SP
|34
|Matt Olson
|21
|1B
|35
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|36
|Hunter Brown
|21
|SP
|37
|Nick Kurtz
|19
|1B-DH
|38
|Seiya Suzuki
|19
|DH-OF
|39
|Josh Hader
|49
|RP
|40
|Jackson Merrill
|18
|OF
|41
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|42
|Riley Greene
|18
|DH-OF
|43
|Joe Ryan
|18
|SP
|44
|Bryan Woo
|18
|SP
|45
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|46
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|47
|Andres Munoz
|17
|RP
|48
|Cristopher Sanchez
|17
|SP
|49
|Corey Seager
|17
|DH-SS
|50
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|51
|Ronald Acuna
|17
|OF
|52
|George Kirby
|17
|SP
|53
|Jarren Duran
|17
|OF
|54
|Oneil Cruz
|16
|OF-SS
|55
|Eugenio Suarez
|16
|3B
|56
|Wyatt Langford
|16
|DH-OF
|57
|Mookie Betts
|16
|OF-SS
|58
|Christian Yelich
|16
|DH-OF
|59
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|60
|Junior Caminero
|16
|3B-DH
|61
|Nathan Eovaldi
|16
|SP
|62
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|63
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|64
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|65
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|66
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|67
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|68
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|69
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|70
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|71
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|72
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|73
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|74
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|75
|Zachary Neto
|15
|SS
|76
|Nico Hoerner
|15
|2B
|77
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|78
|Ranger Suarez
|15
|SP
|79
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|80
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|81
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|82
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|83
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|84
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|85
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|86
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|87
|Hunter Goodman
|15
|C-DH-OF
|88
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|89
|Bo Bichette
|15
|DH-SS
|90
|Maikel Garcia
|15
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|91
|Trevor Megill
|15
|RP
|92
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|93
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|94
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|95
|Pete Fairbanks
|15
|RP
|96
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|97
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|98
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|99
|Yordan Alvarez
|14
|DH-OF
|100
|Yandy Diaz
|14
|1B-DH
|101
|Byron Buxton
|14
|OF
|102
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|103
|Kevin Gausman
|14
|SP
|104
|Andrew Abbott
|14
|SP
|105
|Marcus Semien
|14
|2B
|106
|Ivan Herrera
|14
|C-DH
|107
|Jesus Luzardo
|14
|SP
|108
|Willy Adames
|14
|SS
|109
|Geraldo Perdomo
|14
|SS
|110
|William Contreras
|14
|C-DH
|111
|Kyle Stowers
|14
|DH-OF
|112
|Jacob Misiorowski
|14
|SP
|113
|Jackson Chourio
|14
|OF
|114
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B-DH
|115
|Chase Burns
|14
|SP
|116
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|117
|Shea Langeliers
|13
|C-DH
|118
|Brandon Woodruff
|13
|SP
|119
|Agustin Ramirez
|13
|C-DH
|120
|Eury Perez
|13
|SP
|121
|Andy Pages
|13
|OF
|122
|Yainer Diaz
|13
|C-DH
|123
|Wilyer Abreu
|13
|OF
|124
|Brandon Nimmo
|13
|OF
|125
|Aaron Nola
|13
|SP
|126
|Matt Chapman
|13
|3B
|127
|Drake Baldwin
|12
|C-DH
|128
|Michael Busch
|12
|1B
|129
|MacKenzie Gore
|12
|SP
|130
|J.T. Realmuto
|12
|C
|131
|Gleyber Torres
|12
|2B-DH
|132
|Michael Harris
|11
|OF
|133
|Bryan Reynolds
|11
|DH-OF
|134
|Ozzie Albies
|10
|2B
|135
|Kodai Senga
|10
|SP
|136
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B
|137
|Jack Flaherty
|9
|SP
|138
|Max Muncy
|8
|3B
|139
|Chris Sale
|8
|SP
|140
|Austin Hays
|8
|DH-OF
|141
|Chandler Simpson
|8
|OF
|142
|Adley Rutschman
|8
|C-DH
|143
|Matthew Boyd
|8
|SP
|144
|Luke Keaschall
|8
|2B-DH
|145
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|146
|Cade Smith
|8
|RP
|147
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|148
|Aroldis Chapman
|7
|RP
|149
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|150
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|152
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|2B-SS
|153
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|154
|Brandon Lowe
|7
|2B-DH
|155
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|156
|Jordan Beck
|7
|DH-OF
|157
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7
|SP
|158
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|159
|Nick Lodolo
|7
|SP
|160
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|161
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|162
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|163
|Jurickson Profar
|7
|OF
|164
|Brenton Doyle
|7
|OF
|165
|Gavin Williams
|7
|SP
|166
|Logan O'Hoppe
|6
|C-DH
|167
|Carlos Estevez
|6
|RP
|168
|Randy Rodriguez
|6
|RP
|169
|Jacob Wilson
|6
|SS
|170
|Addison Barger
|6
|3B-OF
|171
|Sean Murphy
|6
|C-DH
|172
|Royce Lewis
|6
|3B-DH
|173
|Kerry Carpenter
|6
|DH-OF
|174
|Taylor Ward
|6
|OF
|175
|Tanner Bibee
|5
|SP
|176
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|177
|Tyler Soderstrom
|5
|1B-OF
|178
|Joshua Lowe
|5
|OF
|179
|Lawrence Butler
|5
|OF
|180
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|181
|Casey Mize
|5
|SP
|182
|Jung Hoo Lee
|5
|OF
|183
|Trevor Story
|5
|SS
|184
|Jasson Dominguez
|5
|DH-OF
|185
|Andrew Vaughn
|5
|1B-DH
|186
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|187
|Lars Nootbaar
|5
|OF
|188
|Colson Montgomery
|5
|3B-SS
|189
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|190
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|191
|Heliot Ramos
|5
|OF
|192
|Austin Riley
|5
|3B
|193
|Roman Anthony
|4
|DH-OF
|194
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|195
|Brendan Donovan
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|196
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|197
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|198
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|199
|Colton Cowser
|4
|OF
|200
|Christian Walker
|4
|1B
|201
|Jo Adell
|4
|OF
|202
|Cole Ragans
|4
|SP
|203
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|204
|Otto Lopez
|4
|2B-SS
|205
|Xander Bogaerts
|4
|2B-DH-SS
|206
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|207
|Noelvi Marte
|4
|3B-OF
|208
|Jac Caglianone
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|209
|Edward Cabrera
|3
|SP
|210
|Ramon Laureano
|3
|DH-OF
|211
|Alec Bohm
|3
|1B-3B
|212
|Daniel Palencia
|3
|RP
|213
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|214
|Jakob Marsee
|3
|OF
|215
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|216
|Cam Smith
|3
|3B-OF
|217
|Tanner Scott
|3
|RP
|218
|Anthony Santander
|3
|DH-OF
|219
|Dylan Lee
|3
|RP
|220
|Emilio Pagan
|3
|RP
|221
|Mason Miller
|3
|RP
|222
|Dennis Santana
|3
|RP
|223
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|224
|Sean Newcomb
|3
|RP-SP
|225
|Devin Williams
|3
|RP
|226
|Felix Bautista
|3
|RP
|227
|Raisel Iglesias
|3
|RP
|228
|Ryne Nelson
|3
|RP-SP
|229
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|230
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|231
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|232
|Tyler Freeman
|2
|2B-DH-OF
|233
|Quinn Priester
|2
|SP
|234
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B
|235
|Marcell Ozuna
|2
|DH
|236
|Trevor Rogers
|2
|SP
|237
|Matt McLain
|2
|2B-SS
|238
|Luis Garcia
|2
|2B
|239
|Will Warren
|2
|SP
|240
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|2
|SP
|241
|Bailey Ober
|2
|SP
|242
|Miguel Vargas
|2
|1B-3B-OF
|243
|Cade Horton
|2
|SP
|244
|Tommy Edman
|2
|2B-3B-OF
|245
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|246
|Matthew Liberatore
|2
|RP-SP
|247
|Clay Holmes
|2
|RP-SP
|248
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|249
|Zac Gallen
|2
|SP
|250
|Francisco Alvarez
|2
|C