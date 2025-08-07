Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 2 Aaron Judge 44 DH-OF 3 Juan Soto 41 OF 4 Bobby Witt 38 SS 5 Jose Ramirez 37 3B-DH 6 Kyle Tucker 37 DH-OF 7 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 8 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 9 Elly De La Cruz 37 SS 10 Zack Wheeler 32 SP 11 Ketel Marte 30 2B-DH 12 Corbin Carroll 30 OF 13 Manny Machado 29 3B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 15 Kyle Schwarber 26 DH-OF 16 Pete Alonso 26 1B 17 James Wood 25 DH-OF 18 Paul Skenes 25 SP 19 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 20 Garrett Crochet 25 SP 21 Jacob deGrom 25 SP 22 Vladimir Guerrero 24 1B-DH 23 Gunnar Henderson 24 DH-SS 24 Logan Webb 23 SP 25 Rafael Devers 23 1B-3B-DH 26 Brent Rooker 23 DH-OF 27 Matt Olson 23 1B 28 Trea Turner 22 SS 29 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 30 Cal Raleigh 21 C-DH 31 Hunter Brown 21 SP 32 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 21 SP 33 Max Fried 21 SP 34 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B-OF 35 Joe Ryan 21 SP 36 Freddie Freeman 20 1B 37 Seiya Suzuki 48 DH-OF 38 Spencer Strider 20 SP 39 Bryan Woo 20 SP 40 Bryce Harper 20 1B 41 Jarren Duran 20 OF 42 Corey Seager 20 DH-SS 43 Nick Kurtz 20 1B-DH 44 George Kirby 19 SP 45 Cody Bellinger 19 1B-DH-OF 46 Riley Greene 19 DH-OF 47 Blake Snell 18 SP 48 Josh Hader 18 RP 49 Mookie Betts 17 OF-SS 50 Shota Imanaga 17 SP 51 Eugenio Suarez 17 3B 52 Dylan Cease 17 SP 53 Jackson Merrill 17 OF 54 Pete Crow-Armstrong 16 OF 55 Wyatt Langford 16 DH-OF 56 Ronald Acuna 16 OF 57 Teoscar Hernandez 16 OF 58 Luke Keaschall 16 2B-DH 59 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 60 Nathan Eovaldi 16 SP 61 Framber Valdez 16 SP 62 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 63 Brandon Woodruff 16 SP 64 Josh Naylor 16 1B-DH 65 Christian Yelich 16 DH-OF 66 Cristopher Sanchez 16 SP 67 Steven Kwan 16 OF 68 Vinnie Pasquantino 16 1B-DH 69 Robbie Ray 15 SP 70 Mike Trout 15 DH-OF 71 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 72 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 73 Luis Castillo 15 SP 74 Andres Munoz 15 RP 75 George Springer 15 DH-OF 76 Sonny Gray 15 SP 77 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 78 Will Smith 15 C 79 Hunter Greene 15 SP 80 Kevin Gausman 15 SP 81 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 82 Zachary Neto 15 SS 83 Nico Hoerner 15 2B 84 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B-DH 85 Ranger Suarez 15 SP 86 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 87 Aaron Nola 15 SP 88 Junior Caminero 15 3B-DH 89 Alex Bregman 15 3B 90 Jose Altuve 15 2B-DH-OF 91 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 92 Bo Bichette 15 DH-SS 93 Eury Perez 15 SP 94 Michael King 15 SP 95 Max Muncy 15 3B 96 Spencer Torkelson 15 1B-DH 97 Jacob Misiorowski 15 SP 98 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 99 Willy Adames 15 SS 100 Matthew Boyd 15 SP 101 Trevor Megill 15 RP 102 Ian Happ 15 OF 103 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 104 Seth Lugo 15 SP 105 Paul Goldschmidt 15 1B 106 Maikel Garcia 15 2B-3B-DH-OF-SS 107 Andrew Abbott 15 SP 108 Jesus Luzardo 15 SP 109 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 110 Kodai Senga 15 SP 111 Brandon Lowe 15 2B-DH 112 Yordan Alvarez 15 DH-OF 113 Jackson Chourio 15 OF 114 Jeremy Pena 15 SS 115 Ozzie Albies 15 2B 116 William Contreras 15 C-DH 117 Byron Buxton 15 OF 118 Yainer Diaz 15 C-DH 119 Yandy Diaz 15 1B-DH 120 Chase Burns 14 SP 121 Brice Turang 14 2B 122 Ryan Pepiot 14 SP 123 Luis Arraez 14 1B-2B-DH 124 Michael Busch 14 1B 125 Matt Chapman 14 3B 126 Addison Barger 14 3B-OF 127 MacKenzie Gore 14 SP 128 Chris Sale 14 SP 129 Bryan Reynolds 14 DH-OF 130 Hunter Goodman 14 C-DH-OF 131 Gleyber Torres 14 2B-DH 132 Marcus Semien 13 2B 133 Nolan Schanuel 13 1B 134 Geraldo Perdomo 12 SS 135 Xavier Edwards 12 2B-SS 136 Jack Flaherty 11 SP 137 Robert Suarez 11 RP 138 Adley Rutschman 10 C-DH 139 Kyle Stowers 9 DH-OF 140 Jung Hoo Lee 9 OF 141 Gavin Williams 8 SP 142 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 143 Cade Smith 8 RP 144 Shea Langeliers 8 C-DH 145 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 146 J.T. Realmuto 8 C 147 Jacob Wilson 8 SS 148 Rhys Hoskins 8 1B-DH 149 Yusei Kikuchi 8 SP 150 Jurickson Profar 8 OF 151 Austin Hays 8 DH-OF 152 Adolis Garcia 7 DH-OF 153 Andrew Vaughn 7 1B-DH 154 Jackson Holliday 7 2B-SS 155 Royce Lewis 7 3B-DH 156 Anthony Volpe 7 SS 157 Pete Fairbanks 6 RP 158 Kerry Carpenter 6 DH-OF 159 Michael Harris 6 OF 160 Brendan Donovan 6 2B-OF-SS 161 Shane Baz 5 SP 162 Jo Adell 5 OF 163 Sean Murphy 5 C-DH 164 Dansby Swanson 5 SS 165 Ben Rice 5 1B-C-DH 166 Colton Cowser 5 OF 167 Xander Bogaerts 5 2B-DH-SS 168 Sandy Alcantara 5 SP 169 Nick Lodolo 5 SP 170 Bryson Stott 5 2B 171 Randy Rodriguez 5 RP 172 Alec Burleson 5 1B-DH-OF 173 Austin Riley 5 3B 174 Jeff Hoffman 5 RP 175 Dylan Crews 5 OF 176 Tyler Freeman 5 2B-DH-OF 177 Ramon Laureano 5 DH-OF 178 Tanner Bibee 5 SP 179 Aroldis Chapman 5 RP 180 Merrill Kelly 4 SP 181 Andy Pages 4 OF 182 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 183 Tyler Soderstrom 4 1B-OF 184 Roman Anthony 4 DH-OF 185 Colson Montgomery 4 3B-SS 186 Brayan Bello 4 SP 187 Agustin Ramirez 4 C-DH 188 Lawrence Butler 4 OF 189 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 190 Jordan Beck 4 DH-OF 191 Ryne Nelson 4 RP-SP 192 Clay Holmes 3 RP-SP 193 Cole Ragans 3 SP 194 Sean Manaea 3 SP 195 Mitch Keller 3 SP 196 Ceddanne Rafaela 3 2B-OF-SS 197 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C-DH 198 Jasson Dominguez 3 DH-OF 199 Drew Rasmussen 3 RP-SP 200 Matthew Liberatore 3 RP-SP 201 Trevor Rogers 3 SP 202 Alec Bohm 3 1B-3B 203 Masyn Winn 3 SS 204 Jack Leiter 3 SP 205 Christian Walker 3 1B 206 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 207 Heliot Ramos 3 OF 208 Edward Cabrera 3 SP 209 Lenyn Sosa 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 210 Lourdes Gurriel 3 DH-OF 211 Matt McLain 3 2B-SS 212 Carlos Correa 3 SS 213 Brenton Doyle 3 OF 214 Otto Lopez 3 2B-SS 215 Taylor Ward 3 OF 216 Zac Gallen 3 SP 217 Sean Newcomb 3 RP-SP 218 Matt Shaw 3 3B 219 Taj Bradley 3 SP 220 Eric Lauer 3 SP 221 Willi Castro 3 2B-3B-OF-SS 222 Chandler Simpson 3 OF 223 Francisco Alvarez 3 C 224 TJ Friedl 3 OF 225 Luis Garcia 3 2B 226 Jakob Marsee 3 OF 227 Pablo Lopez 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart