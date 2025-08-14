aaron-judge-cbs-3.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
2Aaron Judge44DH-OF
3Juan Soto41OF
4Bobby Witt38SS
5Ronald Acuna37OF
6Jose Ramirez373B-DH
7Tarik Skubal37SP
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Elly De La Cruz37SS
10Zack Wheeler32SP
11Julio Rodriguez30OF
12Ketel Marte302B-DH
13Corbin Carroll29OF
14Manny Machado283B-DH
15Fernando Tatis Jr.26OF
16Kyle Schwarber26DH-OF
17Pete Alonso241B
18Paul Skenes24SP
19Kyle Tucker24DH-OF
20Jacob deGrom24SP
21Vladimir Guerrero Jr.241B-DH
22Gunnar Henderson23DH-SS
23Garrett Crochet23SP
24Rafael Devers221B-3B-DH
25James Wood22DH-OF
26Brent Rooker22DH-OF
27Matt Olson221B
28Trea Turner21SS
29Logan Gilbert20SP
30Logan Webb20SP
31Hunter Brown20SP
32Jazz Chisholm192B-3B-OF
33Joe Ryan19SP
34Cal Raleigh19C-DH
35Cody Bellinger191B-DH-OF
36Seiya Suzuki18DH-OF
37Yoshinobu Yamamoto18SP
38Blake Snell18SP
39Freddie Freeman181B
40Bryce Harper181B
41Jarren Duran18OF
42Bryan Woo18SP
43Corey Seager18DH-SS
44Max Fried17SP
45Nick Kurtz171B-DH
46George Kirby17SP
47Dylan Cease16SP
48Freddy Peralta16SP
49Shota Imanaga15SP
50Jackson Merrill15OF
51Riley Greene15DH-OF
52Eugenio Suarez153B
53Luke Keaschall152B-DH
54Nathan Eovaldi14SP
55Edwin Diaz14RP
56Hunter Greene14SP
57Brandon Woodruff14SP
58Framber Valdez14SP
59Nick Pivetta14SP
60Christian Yelich14DH-OF
61Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
62Cristopher Sanchez14SP
63Robbie Ray14SP
64George Springer14DH-OF
65Sonny Gray14SP
66Mookie Betts14OF-SS
67Andres Munoz14RP
68Will Smith14C
69Mike Trout13DH-OF
70Zachary Neto13SS
71Bo Bichette13DH-SS
72Pete Crow-Armstrong13OF
73Carlos Rodon13SP
74Jordan Westburg132B-3B-DH
75Nico Hoerner132B
76Max Muncy133B
77Teoscar Hernandez13OF
78Josh Naylor131B-DH
79Randy Arozarena13OF
80Junior Caminero133B-DH
81Alex Bregman133B
82Jose Altuve132B-DH-OF
83Michael King13SP
84Luis Castillo13SP
85Aaron Nola13SP
86Spencer Strider13SP
87C.J. Abrams13SS
88Willson Contreras131B-C-DH
89Tyler Glasnow13SP
90Steven Kwan13OF
91Eury Perez13SP
92Spencer Torkelson131B-DH
93Matthew Boyd13SP
94Kevin Gausman13SP
95Jacob Misiorowski13SP
96Willy Adames13SS
97Byron Buxton13OF
98Jackson Chourio13OF
99Ranger Suarez13SP
100Trevor Megill13RP
101Seth Lugo13SP
102Brandon Nimmo12OF
103Maikel Garcia122B-3B-DH-OF-SS
104Andrew Abbott12SP
105Jesus Luzardo12SP
106Kodai Senga12SP
107William Contreras12C-DH
108Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
109Jeremy Pena12SS
110Yordan Alvarez12DH-OF
111Shea Langeliers12C-DH
112Ozzie Albies122B
113Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
114Bryan Reynolds12DH-OF
115Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
116Yainer Diaz12C-DH
117Chase Burns12SP
118Ryan Pepiot12SP
119Ian Happ12OF
120Geraldo Perdomo11SS
121Michael Harris11OF
122Brice Turang112B
123Chris Sale11SP
124Matt Chapman113B
125Yandy Diaz111B-DH
126MacKenzie Gore11SP
127Michael Busch101B
128Hunter Goodman10C-DH-OF
129Gleyber Torres102B-DH
130Nolan Schanuel101B
131Xavier Edwards102B-SS
132Andrew Vaughn91B-DH
133Oneil Cruz9OF-SS
134Brandon Lowe82B-DH
135Adley Rutschman8C-DH
136Gavin Williams8SP
137Trevor Rogers8SP
138Kyle Stowers7DH-OF
139Ramon Laureano6DH-OF
140Addison Barger63B-OF
141Jhoan Duran6RP
142Edward Cabrera6SP
143Robert Suarez6RP
144Cade Smith6RP
145Jurickson Profar6OF
146Yusei Kikuchi6SP
147Royce Lewis63B-DH
148Kerry Carpenter6DH-OF
149Roman Anthony6DH-OF
150Adolis Garcia6DH-OF
151Anthony Volpe6SS
152Rhys Hoskins51B-DH
153Josh Hader5RP
154Brendan Donovan52B-OF-SS
155Pete Fairbanks5RP
156Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
157Jo Adell4OF
158Dansby Swanson4SS
159Ben Rice41B-C-DH
160Bryson Stott42B
161Randy Rodriguez4RP
162Matt Shaw43B
163Jackson Holliday42B-SS
164Xander Bogaerts42B-DH-SS
165Drew Rasmussen4RP-SP
166Jeff Hoffman4RP
167Jacob Wilson4SS
168Dylan Crews4OF
169Jack Flaherty4SP
170Nick Lodolo4SP
171Aroldis Chapman4RP
172Ivan Herrera4C-DH
173Colson Montgomery43B-SS
174Colton Cowser4OF
175Alec Burleson41B-DH-OF
176Giancarlo Stanton4DH-OF
177Kyle Manzardo41B-DH
178Jung Hoo Lee4OF
179Austin Riley43B
180Jordan Beck3DH-OF
181Tyler Freeman32B-DH-OF
182Jakob Marsee3OF
183Bailey Ober3SP
184Ryne Nelson3RP-SP
185Shane Baz3SP
186Andy Pages3OF
187Lawrence Butler3OF
188Merrill Kelly3SP
189Cole Ragans3SP
190Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
191Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
192Brayan Bello2SP
193Paul Goldschmidt21B
194Marcus Semien22B
195Nick Castellanos2OF
196Tanner Bibee2SP
197Clay Holmes2RP-SP
198Bryan Abreu2RP
199Jacob Lopez2RP-SP
200Christian Walker21B
201Kenley Jansen2RP
202Sean Manaea2SP
203Mitch Keller2SP
204J.T. Realmuto2C
205Heliot Ramos2OF
206Matthew Liberatore2RP-SP
207Masyn Winn2SS
208Jack Leiter2SP
209Sean Murphy2C-DH
210Alec Bohm21B-3B
211Otto Lopez22B-SS
212Ceddanne Rafaela22B-OF-SS
213Carlos Correa23B-SS
214Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
215Chandler Simpson2OF
216Austin Hays2DH-OF
217Cedric Mullins2OF
218Lenyn Sosa21B-2B-3B-DH
219Noah Cameron2SP
220Francisco Alvarez2C

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
2Bobby Witt44SS
3Aaron Judge43DH-OF
4Jose Ramirez383B-DH
5Elly De La Cruz37SS
6Corbin Carroll34OF
7Tarik Skubal34SP
8Juan Soto33OF
9Julio Rodriguez33OF
10Zack Wheeler32SP
11Ronald Acuna32OF
12Francisco Lindor30SS
13Ketel Marte302B-DH
14Cal Raleigh29C-DH
15Fernando Tatis Jr.29OF
16Trea Turner28SS
17Paul Skenes26SP
18Kyle Tucker26DH-OF
19Kyle Schwarber25DH-OF
20Manny Machado253B-DH
21James Wood25DH-OF
22Pete Alonso251B
23Gunnar Henderson24DH-SS
24Jazz Chisholm242B-3B-OF
25Vladimir Guerrero Jr.231B-DH
26Garrett Crochet22SP
27Bryce Harper221B
28Jacob deGrom22SP
29Logan Gilbert22SP
30Rafael Devers221B-3B-DH
31C.J. Abrams22SS
32Matt Olson211B
33Brent Rooker19DH-OF
34Hunter Brown19SP
35Nick Kurtz191B-DH
36Logan Webb19SP
37Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
38Yoshinobu Yamamoto17SP
39Jackson Merrill16OF
40Joe Ryan16SP
41Edwin Diaz16RP
42Pete Crow-Armstrong16OF
43Andres Munoz16RP
44Freddie Freeman161B
45Bryan Woo15SP
46Cristopher Sanchez15SP
47Corey Seager15DH-SS
48Framber Valdez15SP
49Riley Greene15DH-OF
50George Kirby15SP
51Jarren Duran15OF
52Junior Caminero153B-DH
53Max Fried15SP
54Alex Bregman143B
55Freddy Peralta14SP
56Christian Yelich14DH-OF
57Eugenio Suarez143B
58Nathan Eovaldi14SP
59Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
60Nick Pivetta14SP
61Robbie Ray14SP
62Hunter Greene14SP
63Jose Altuve142B-DH-OF
64Blake Snell13SP
65Jordan Westburg132B-3B-DH
66Zachary Neto13SS
67Mike Trout13DH-OF
68Shota Imanaga13SP
69Nico Hoerner132B
70Jhoan Duran13RP
71Bo Bichette13DH-SS
72Will Smith13C
73Sonny Gray13SP
74Dylan Cease13SP
75Randy Arozarena13OF
76George Springer13DH-OF
77Tyler Glasnow13SP
78Mookie Betts13OF-SS
79Byron Buxton13OF
80Michael King13SP
81Willson Contreras131B-C-DH
82Salvador Perez131B-C-DH
83Teoscar Hernandez13OF
84Hunter Goodman13C-DH-OF
85Maikel Garcia132B-3B-DH-OF-SS
86Josh Naylor131B-DH
87Shea Langeliers13C-DH
88Trevor Megill13RP
89Steven Kwan13OF
90Jeff Hoffman13RP
91Ranger Suarez13SP
92Michael Harris13OF
93Pete Fairbanks13RP
94Geraldo Perdomo13SS
95Carlos Rodon13SP
96Jackson Chourio13OF
97Vinnie Pasquantino131B-DH
98William Contreras13C-DH
99Robert Suarez12RP
100Yordan Alvarez12DH-OF
101Andrew Abbott12SP
102Ivan Herrera11C-DH
103Jesus Luzardo11SP
104Willy Adames11SS
105Kyle Stowers11DH-OF
106Yandy Diaz111B-DH
107Luis Castillo11SP
108Spencer Strider11SP
109Jacob Misiorowski11SP
110Ian Happ11OF
111Spencer Torkelson111B-DH
112Chase Burns11SP
113Brandon Woodruff11SP
114Oneil Cruz11OF-SS
115Eury Perez11SP
116Brice Turang112B
117Kevin Gausman10SP
118Wyatt Langford10DH-OF
119Max Muncy103B
120Bryan Reynolds10DH-OF
121Yainer Diaz10C-DH
122Brandon Nimmo10OF
123Aaron Nola10SP
124Agustin Ramirez10C-DH
125Matt Chapman103B
126Andy Pages10OF
127MacKenzie Gore8SP
128Gleyber Torres82B-DH
129Kodai Senga8SP
130Drake Baldwin8C-DH
131Michael Busch81B
132Chris Sale8SP
133Chandler Simpson8OF
134Ozzie Albies72B
135Adley Rutschman7C-DH
136Matthew Boyd6SP
137Wilyer Abreu6OF
138Edward Cabrera6SP
139Luke Keaschall62B-DH
140Jeremy Pena6SS
141Cade Smith6RP
142Ryan Pepiot6SP
143Aroldis Chapman6RP
144Kenley Jansen6RP
145Josh Hader6RP
146Adolis Garcia6DH-OF
147Xavier Edwards62B-SS
148Seth Lugo5SP
149Jordan Beck5DH-OF
150Yusei Kikuchi5SP
151Tyler Soderstrom51B-OF
152Dansby Swanson5SS
153Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
154Jurickson Profar5OF
155Gavin Williams5SP
156Roman Anthony5DH-OF
157Bryan Abreu5RP
158Carlos Estevez5RP
159Randy Rodriguez5RP
160Royce Lewis53B-DH
161Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
162Andrew Vaughn51B-DH
163Luis Robert5OF
164Nick Lodolo5SP
165Jackson Holliday52B-SS
166Ramon Laureano4DH-OF
167Trevor Rogers4SP
168Giancarlo Stanton4DH-OF
169Marcus Semien42B
170Bryson Stott42B
171Casey Mize4SP
172Jakob Marsee4OF
173Trevor Story4SS
174Brandon Lowe42B-DH
175Jack Flaherty4SP
176Jasson Dominguez4DH-OF
177Lawrence Butler4OF
178Ceddanne Rafaela42B-OF-SS
179Addison Barger43B-OF
180Lars Nootbaar4OF
181Colson Montgomery43B-SS
182Joshua Lowe4OF
183Bailey Ober4SP
184Ezequiel Tovar4SS
185Anthony Volpe4SS
186Shane Baz4SP
187J.T. Realmuto4C
188Heliot Ramos4OF
189Brendan Donovan42B-OF-SS
190Chris Bassitt4SP
191Ben Rice41B-C-DH
192Brenton Doyle4OF
193Jacob Wilson3SS
194Tanner Bibee3SP
195Taylor Ward3OF
196Christian Walker31B
197Jo Adell3OF
198Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
199Cole Ragans3SP
200Dylan Crews3OF
201Otto Lopez32B-SS
202Austin Riley33B
203Nick Castellanos3OF
204Austin Hays3DH-OF
205Sal Frelick3OF
206Xander Bogaerts32B-DH-SS
207Carlos Correa33B-SS
208Noelvi Marte33B-OF
209Matt Shaw23B
210David Bednar2RP
211Daniel Palencia2RP
212Colton Cowser2OF
213Noah Cameron2SP
214Austin Wells2C
215Isaac Collins2OF
216Sean Murphy2C-DH
217Masyn Winn2SS
218Anthony Santander2DH-OF
219Alec Bohm21B-3B
220Emilio Pagan2RP
221Cedric Mullins2OF
222Ryne Nelson2RP-SP
223Zebby Matthews2SP
224Dennis Santana2RP
225Jung Hoo Lee2OF
226Paul Goldschmidt21B
227Kyle Finnegan2RP
228Will Vest2RP
229Sean Newcomb2RP-SP
230Raisel Iglesias2RP
231Nolan Schanuel21B