2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|2
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|3
|Aaron Judge
|43
|DH-OF
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|34
|SP
|8
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|10
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|SP
|11
|Ronald Acuna
|32
|OF
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|30
|SS
|13
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|14
|Cal Raleigh
|29
|C-DH
|15
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|29
|OF
|16
|Trea Turner
|28
|SS
|17
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|18
|Kyle Tucker
|26
|DH-OF
|19
|Kyle Schwarber
|25
|DH-OF
|20
|Manny Machado
|25
|3B-DH
|21
|James Wood
|25
|DH-OF
|22
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|23
|Gunnar Henderson
|24
|DH-SS
|24
|Jazz Chisholm
|24
|2B-3B-OF
|25
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|23
|1B-DH
|26
|Garrett Crochet
|22
|SP
|27
|Bryce Harper
|22
|1B
|28
|Jacob deGrom
|22
|SP
|29
|Logan Gilbert
|22
|SP
|30
|Rafael Devers
|22
|1B-3B-DH
|31
|C.J. Abrams
|22
|SS
|32
|Matt Olson
|21
|1B
|33
|Brent Rooker
|19
|DH-OF
|34
|Hunter Brown
|19
|SP
|35
|Nick Kurtz
|19
|1B-DH
|36
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|37
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|38
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|17
|SP
|39
|Jackson Merrill
|16
|OF
|40
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|41
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|42
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|16
|OF
|43
|Andres Munoz
|16
|RP
|44
|Freddie Freeman
|16
|1B
|45
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|46
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|47
|Corey Seager
|15
|DH-SS
|48
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|49
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|50
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|51
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF
|52
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B-DH
|53
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|54
|Alex Bregman
|14
|3B
|55
|Freddy Peralta
|14
|SP
|56
|Christian Yelich
|14
|DH-OF
|57
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|58
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|59
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|60
|Nick Pivetta
|14
|SP
|61
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|62
|Hunter Greene
|14
|SP
|63
|Jose Altuve
|14
|2B-DH-OF
|64
|Blake Snell
|13
|SP
|65
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B-DH
|66
|Zachary Neto
|13
|SS
|67
|Mike Trout
|13
|DH-OF
|68
|Shota Imanaga
|13
|SP
|69
|Nico Hoerner
|13
|2B
|70
|Jhoan Duran
|13
|RP
|71
|Bo Bichette
|13
|DH-SS
|72
|Will Smith
|13
|C
|73
|Sonny Gray
|13
|SP
|74
|Dylan Cease
|13
|SP
|75
|Randy Arozarena
|13
|OF
|76
|George Springer
|13
|DH-OF
|77
|Tyler Glasnow
|13
|SP
|78
|Mookie Betts
|13
|OF-SS
|79
|Byron Buxton
|13
|OF
|80
|Michael King
|13
|SP
|81
|Willson Contreras
|13
|1B-C-DH
|82
|Salvador Perez
|13
|1B-C-DH
|83
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|OF
|84
|Hunter Goodman
|13
|C-DH-OF
|85
|Maikel Garcia
|13
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|86
|Josh Naylor
|13
|1B-DH
|87
|Shea Langeliers
|13
|C-DH
|88
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|89
|Steven Kwan
|13
|OF
|90
|Jeff Hoffman
|13
|RP
|91
|Ranger Suarez
|13
|SP
|92
|Michael Harris
|13
|OF
|93
|Pete Fairbanks
|13
|RP
|94
|Geraldo Perdomo
|13
|SS
|95
|Carlos Rodon
|13
|SP
|96
|Jackson Chourio
|13
|OF
|97
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B-DH
|98
|William Contreras
|13
|C-DH
|99
|Robert Suarez
|12
|RP
|100
|Yordan Alvarez
|12
|DH-OF
|101
|Andrew Abbott
|12
|SP
|102
|Ivan Herrera
|11
|C-DH
|103
|Jesus Luzardo
|11
|SP
|104
|Willy Adames
|11
|SS
|105
|Kyle Stowers
|11
|DH-OF
|106
|Yandy Diaz
|11
|1B-DH
|107
|Luis Castillo
|11
|SP
|108
|Spencer Strider
|11
|SP
|109
|Jacob Misiorowski
|11
|SP
|110
|Ian Happ
|11
|OF
|111
|Spencer Torkelson
|11
|1B-DH
|112
|Chase Burns
|11
|SP
|113
|Brandon Woodruff
|11
|SP
|114
|Oneil Cruz
|11
|OF-SS
|115
|Eury Perez
|11
|SP
|116
|Brice Turang
|11
|2B
|117
|Kevin Gausman
|10
|SP
|118
|Wyatt Langford
|10
|DH-OF
|119
|Max Muncy
|10
|3B
|120
|Bryan Reynolds
|10
|DH-OF
|121
|Yainer Diaz
|10
|C-DH
|122
|Brandon Nimmo
|10
|OF
|123
|Aaron Nola
|10
|SP
|124
|Agustin Ramirez
|10
|C-DH
|125
|Matt Chapman
|10
|3B
|126
|Andy Pages
|10
|OF
|127
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|128
|Gleyber Torres
|8
|2B-DH
|129
|Kodai Senga
|8
|SP
|130
|Drake Baldwin
|8
|C-DH
|131
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|132
|Chris Sale
|8
|SP
|133
|Chandler Simpson
|8
|OF
|134
|Ozzie Albies
|7
|2B
|135
|Adley Rutschman
|7
|C-DH
|136
|Matthew Boyd
|6
|SP
|137
|Wilyer Abreu
|6
|OF
|138
|Edward Cabrera
|6
|SP
|139
|Luke Keaschall
|6
|2B-DH
|140
|Jeremy Pena
|6
|SS
|141
|Cade Smith
|6
|RP
|142
|Ryan Pepiot
|6
|SP
|143
|Aroldis Chapman
|6
|RP
|144
|Kenley Jansen
|6
|RP
|145
|Josh Hader
|6
|RP
|146
|Adolis Garcia
|6
|DH-OF
|147
|Xavier Edwards
|6
|2B-SS
|148
|Seth Lugo
|5
|SP
|149
|Jordan Beck
|5
|DH-OF
|150
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|SP
|151
|Tyler Soderstrom
|5
|1B-OF
|152
|Dansby Swanson
|5
|SS
|153
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|154
|Jurickson Profar
|5
|OF
|155
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|156
|Roman Anthony
|5
|DH-OF
|157
|Bryan Abreu
|5
|RP
|158
|Carlos Estevez
|5
|RP
|159
|Randy Rodriguez
|5
|RP
|160
|Royce Lewis
|5
|3B-DH
|161
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|162
|Andrew Vaughn
|5
|1B-DH
|163
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|164
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|165
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|166
|Ramon Laureano
|4
|DH-OF
|167
|Trevor Rogers
|4
|SP
|168
|Giancarlo Stanton
|4
|DH-OF
|169
|Marcus Semien
|4
|2B
|170
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|171
|Casey Mize
|4
|SP
|172
|Jakob Marsee
|4
|OF
|173
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|174
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|2B-DH
|175
|Jack Flaherty
|4
|SP
|176
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|DH-OF
|177
|Lawrence Butler
|4
|OF
|178
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|179
|Addison Barger
|4
|3B-OF
|180
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|181
|Colson Montgomery
|4
|3B-SS
|182
|Joshua Lowe
|4
|OF
|183
|Bailey Ober
|4
|SP
|184
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|185
|Anthony Volpe
|4
|SS
|186
|Shane Baz
|4
|SP
|187
|J.T. Realmuto
|4
|C
|188
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|189
|Brendan Donovan
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|190
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|191
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|192
|Brenton Doyle
|4
|OF
|193
|Jacob Wilson
|3
|SS
|194
|Tanner Bibee
|3
|SP
|195
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
|196
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|197
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|198
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|199
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|200
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|201
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|202
|Austin Riley
|3
|3B
|203
|Nick Castellanos
|3
|OF
|204
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|205
|Sal Frelick
|3
|OF
|206
|Xander Bogaerts
|3
|2B-DH-SS
|207
|Carlos Correa
|3
|3B-SS
|208
|Noelvi Marte
|3
|3B-OF
|209
|Matt Shaw
|2
|3B
|210
|David Bednar
|2
|RP
|211
|Daniel Palencia
|2
|RP
|212
|Colton Cowser
|2
|OF
|213
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|214
|Austin Wells
|2
|C
|215
|Isaac Collins
|2
|OF
|216
|Sean Murphy
|2
|C-DH
|217
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|218
|Anthony Santander
|2
|DH-OF
|219
|Alec Bohm
|2
|1B-3B
|220
|Emilio Pagan
|2
|RP
|221
|Cedric Mullins
|2
|OF
|222
|Ryne Nelson
|2
|RP-SP
|223
|Zebby Matthews
|2
|SP
|224
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|225
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|226
|Paul Goldschmidt
|2
|1B
|227
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|228
|Will Vest
|2
|RP
|229
|Sean Newcomb
|2
|RP-SP
|230
|Raisel Iglesias
|2
|RP
|231
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B