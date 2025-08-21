Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 2 Aaron Judge 44 DH-OF 3 Juan Soto 41 OF 4 Bobby Witt 38 SS 5 Ronald Acuna Jr. 37 OF 6 Jose Ramirez 37 3B-DH 7 Tarik Skubal 37 SP 8 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 9 Elly De La Cruz 37 SS 10 Julio Rodriguez 32 OF 11 Ketel Marte 30 2B-DH 12 Manny Machado 30 3B-DH 13 Corbin Carroll 29 OF 14 Kyle Schwarber 28 DH-OF 15 Pete Alonso 26 1B 16 Paul Skenes 26 SP 17 Fernando Tatis Jr. 24 OF 18 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 24 1B-DH 19 Kyle Tucker 24 DH-OF 20 Gunnar Henderson 24 DH-SS 21 Garrett Crochet 24 SP 22 Rafael Devers 23 1B-3B-DH 23 Brent Rooker 23 DH-OF 24 Trea Turner 22 SS 25 Matt Olson 22 1B 26 Logan Gilbert 22 SP 27 James Wood 22 DH-OF 28 Logan Webb 21 SP 29 Hunter Brown 20 SP 30 Cal Raleigh 20 C-DH 31 Cody Bellinger 20 1B-DH-OF 32 Seiya Suzuki 19 DH-OF 33 Freddie Freeman 19 1B 34 Jacob deGrom 19 SP 35 Hunter Greene 19 SP 36 Blake Snell 18 SP 37 Bryce Harper 18 1B 38 Joe Ryan 18 SP 39 Bryan Woo 18 SP 40 Nick Kurtz 18 1B-DH 41 Jazz Chisholm 18 2B-3B-OF 42 Jarren Duran 18 OF 43 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 18 SP 44 Corey Seager 17 DH-SS 45 Cristopher Sanchez 17 SP 46 Dylan Cease 17 SP 47 Luke Keaschall 16 2B-DH 48 George Kirby 16 SP 49 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 50 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 51 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 52 Eugenio Suarez 15 3B 53 Brandon Woodruff 15 SP 54 Max Fried 14 SP 55 Nathan Eovaldi 14 SP 56 Edwin Diaz 14 RP 57 Framber Valdez 14 SP 58 Nick Pivetta 14 SP 59 Christian Yelich 14 DH-OF 60 Vinnie Pasquantino 14 1B-DH 61 George Springer 14 DH-OF 62 Sonny Gray 14 SP 63 Robbie Ray 14 SP 64 Andres Munoz 14 RP 65 Mookie Betts 14 OF-SS 66 Will Smith 14 C 67 Bo Bichette 14 DH-SS 68 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 69 Zachary Neto 13 SS 70 Jackson Merrill 13 OF 71 Carlos Rodon 13 SP 72 Mike Trout 13 DH-OF 73 Teoscar Hernandez 13 OF 74 Randy Arozarena 13 OF 75 Junior Caminero 13 3B-DH 76 Alex Bregman 13 3B 77 Matthew Boyd 13 SP 78 Jose Altuve 13 2B-DH-OF 79 Luis Castillo 13 SP 80 Eury Perez 13 SP 81 C.J. Abrams 13 SS 82 Tyler Glasnow 13 SP 83 Kevin Gausman 13 SP 84 Spencer Torkelson 13 1B-DH 85 Steven Kwan 13 OF 86 Josh Naylor 13 1B-DH 87 Brice Turang 13 2B 88 Seth Lugo 13 SP 89 Jordan Westburg 13 2B-3B-DH 90 Nico Hoerner 13 2B-SS 91 Willy Adames 13 SS 92 Brandon Nimmo 13 OF 93 Byron Buxton 13 OF 94 Trevor Rogers 13 SP 95 Jackson Chourio 13 OF 96 Ranger Suarez 13 SP 97 Trevor Megill 13 RP 98 Jeremy Pena 13 SS 99 Aaron Nola 13 SP 100 Shea Langeliers 13 C-DH 101 Willson Contreras 13 1B-C-DH 102 Maikel Garcia 12 2B-3B-DH-OF-SS 103 Andrew Abbott 12 SP 104 Jesus Luzardo 12 SP 105 Bryan Reynolds 12 DH-OF 106 Michael Harris 12 OF 107 Jurickson Profar 12 OF 108 Luis Arraez 12 1B-2B-DH 109 Yordan Alvarez 12 DH-OF 110 Matt Shaw 12 3B 111 Xavier Edwards 12 2B-SS 112 Jacob Misiorowski 12 SP 113 Wyatt Langford 12 DH-OF 114 Chris Sale 12 SP 115 Ian Happ 12 OF 116 Salvador Perez 12 1B-C-DH 117 MacKenzie Gore 12 SP 118 Geraldo Perdomo 12 SS 119 Andrew Vaughn 12 1B-DH 120 Aroldis Chapman 11 RP 121 William Contreras 11 C-DH 122 Gleyber Torres 11 2B-DH 123 Yandy Diaz 11 1B-DH 124 Max Muncy 11 3B 125 Hunter Goodman 11 C-DH-OF 126 Nolan Schanuel 11 1B 127 Ramon Laureano 10 DH-OF 128 Roman Anthony 10 DH-OF 129 Edward Cabrera 10 SP 130 Cade Smith 10 RP 131 Kyle Stowers 10 DH-OF 132 Robert Suarez 9 RP 133 Kerry Carpenter 9 DH-OF 134 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 135 Michael Busch 8 1B 136 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 137 Ben Rice 8 1B-C-DH 138 Yainer Diaz 7 C-DH 139 Addison Barger 6 3B-OF 140 Adolis Garcia 6 DH-OF 141 Spencer Strider 6 SP 142 Kodai Senga 6 SP 143 Tyler Soderstrom 6 1B-OF 144 Xander Bogaerts 6 2B-DH-SS 145 Gavin Williams 6 SP 146 Dansby Swanson 6 SS 147 Randy Rodriguez 6 RP 148 Jackson Holliday 6 2B-SS 149 Brandon Lowe 6 2B-DH 150 Anthony Volpe 6 SS 151 Ozzie Albies 6 2B 152 Brendan Donovan 5 2B-OF-SS 153 Yusei Kikuchi 5 SP 154 Jo Adell 5 OF 155 Rhys Hoskins 5 1B-DH 156 Oneil Cruz 5 OF-SS 157 Jeff Hoffman 4 RP 158 Giancarlo Stanton 4 DH-OF 159 Bryson Stott 4 2B 160 Jakob Marsee 4 OF 161 Shane Bieber 4 SP 162 Hurston Waldrep 4 SP 163 Drew Rasmussen 4 RP-SP 164 Jack Flaherty 4 SP 165 Jacob Wilson 4 SS 166 Dylan Crews 4 OF 167 Nick Lodolo 4 SP 168 Matt Chapman 4 3B 169 Colson Montgomery 4 3B-SS 170 Jordan Beck 4 DH-OF 171 Colton Cowser 4 OF 172 Kyle Manzardo 4 1B-DH 173 Jung Hoo Lee 4 OF 174 Bryan Abreu 4 RP 175 Michael King 4 SP 176 Andy Pages 4 OF 177 Alec Burleson 4 1B-DH-OF 178 Tyler Freeman 4 2B-DH-OF 179 Ryne Nelson 4 RP-SP 180 Lenyn Sosa 3 1B-2B-3B-DH 181 Bailey Ober 3 SP 182 Marcus Semien 3 2B 183 Shane Baz 3 SP 184 Agustin Ramirez 3 C-DH 185 Jacob Lopez 3 RP-SP 186 Paul Goldschmidt 3 1B 187 Royce Lewis 3 3B-DH 188 Cole Ragans 3 SP 189 Samuel Basallo 3 C 190 Ivan Herrera 3 C-DH 191 Lawrence Butler 3 OF 192 Merrill Kelly 2 SP 193 Kenley Jansen 2 RP 194 Taylor Ward 2 OF 195 Pete Fairbanks 2 RP 196 Jasson Dominguez 2 DH-OF 197 Brayan Bello 2 SP 198 Nick Castellanos 2 OF 199 Chandler Simpson 2 OF 200 Mitch Keller 2 SP 201 Noelvi Marte 2 3B-OF 202 Chase Burns 2 SP 203 Clay Holmes 2 RP-SP 204 Christian Walker 2 1B 205 Masyn Winn 2 SS 206 J.T. Realmuto 2 C 207 Heliot Ramos 2 OF 208 Alec Bohm 2 1B-3B 209 Ceddanne Rafaela 2 2B-OF-SS 210 Luis Robert 2 OF 211 Matthew Liberatore 2 RP-SP 212 Otto Lopez 2 2B-SS 213 Carlos Correa 2 3B-SS 214 Cedric Mullins 2 OF 215 Sean Manaea 2 SP 216 Jack Leiter 2 SP 217 Austin Hays 2 DH-OF 218 Noah Cameron 2 SP 219 Sean Newcomb 2 RP-SP 220 Bryce Miller 2 SP 221 Sandy Alcantara 2 SP 222 Lourdes Gurriel 2 DH-OF 223 Sean Murphy 2 C-DH 224 Dean Kremer 2 SP 225 Zac Gallen 2 SP 226 Trevor Story 2 SS

Roto Trade Values Chart