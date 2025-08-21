usatsi-24508585-shohei-ohtani-dodgers-hr-8th-2024-nlcs-g3-1400.jpg

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
2Aaron Judge44DH-OF
3Juan Soto41OF
4Bobby Witt38SS
5Ronald Acuna Jr.37OF
6Jose Ramirez373B-DH
7Tarik Skubal37SP
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Elly De La Cruz37SS
10Julio Rodriguez32OF
11Ketel Marte302B-DH
12Manny Machado303B-DH
13Corbin Carroll29OF
14Kyle Schwarber28DH-OF
15Pete Alonso261B
16Paul Skenes26SP
17Fernando Tatis Jr.24OF
18Vladimir Guerrero Jr.241B-DH
19Kyle Tucker24DH-OF
20Gunnar Henderson24DH-SS
21Garrett Crochet24SP
22Rafael Devers231B-3B-DH
23Brent Rooker23DH-OF
24Trea Turner22SS
25Matt Olson221B
26Logan Gilbert22SP
27James Wood22DH-OF
28Logan Webb21SP
29Hunter Brown20SP
30Cal Raleigh20C-DH
31Cody Bellinger201B-DH-OF
32Seiya Suzuki19DH-OF
33Freddie Freeman191B
34Jacob deGrom19SP
35Hunter Greene19SP
36Blake Snell18SP
37Bryce Harper181B
38Joe Ryan18SP
39Bryan Woo18SP
40Nick Kurtz181B-DH
41Jazz Chisholm182B-3B-OF
42Jarren Duran18OF
43Yoshinobu Yamamoto18SP
44Corey Seager17DH-SS
45Cristopher Sanchez17SP
46Dylan Cease17SP
47Luke Keaschall162B-DH
48George Kirby16SP
49Freddy Peralta15SP
50Shota Imanaga15SP
51Riley Greene15DH-OF
52Eugenio Suarez153B
53Brandon Woodruff15SP
54Max Fried14SP
55Nathan Eovaldi14SP
56Edwin Diaz14RP
57Framber Valdez14SP
58Nick Pivetta14SP
59Christian Yelich14DH-OF
60Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
61George Springer14DH-OF
62Sonny Gray14SP
63Robbie Ray14SP
64Andres Munoz14RP
65Mookie Betts14OF-SS
66Will Smith14C
67Bo Bichette14DH-SS
68Pete Crow-Armstrong14OF
69Zachary Neto13SS
70Jackson Merrill13OF
71Carlos Rodon13SP
72Mike Trout13DH-OF
73Teoscar Hernandez13OF
74Randy Arozarena13OF
75Junior Caminero133B-DH
76Alex Bregman133B
77Matthew Boyd13SP
78Jose Altuve132B-DH-OF
79Luis Castillo13SP
80Eury Perez13SP
81C.J. Abrams13SS
82Tyler Glasnow13SP
83Kevin Gausman13SP
84Spencer Torkelson131B-DH
85Steven Kwan13OF
86Josh Naylor131B-DH
87Brice Turang132B
88Seth Lugo13SP
89Jordan Westburg132B-3B-DH
90Nico Hoerner132B-SS
91Willy Adames13SS
92Brandon Nimmo13OF
93Byron Buxton13OF
94Trevor Rogers13SP
95Jackson Chourio13OF
96Ranger Suarez13SP
97Trevor Megill13RP
98Jeremy Pena13SS
99Aaron Nola13SP
100Shea Langeliers13C-DH
101Willson Contreras131B-C-DH
102Maikel Garcia122B-3B-DH-OF-SS
103Andrew Abbott12SP
104Jesus Luzardo12SP
105Bryan Reynolds12DH-OF
106Michael Harris12OF
107Jurickson Profar12OF
108Luis Arraez121B-2B-DH
109Yordan Alvarez12DH-OF
110Matt Shaw123B
111Xavier Edwards122B-SS
112Jacob Misiorowski12SP
113Wyatt Langford12DH-OF
114Chris Sale12SP
115Ian Happ12OF
116Salvador Perez121B-C-DH
117MacKenzie Gore12SP
118Geraldo Perdomo12SS
119Andrew Vaughn121B-DH
120Aroldis Chapman11RP
121William Contreras11C-DH
122Gleyber Torres112B-DH
123Yandy Diaz111B-DH
124Max Muncy113B
125Hunter Goodman11C-DH-OF
126Nolan Schanuel111B
127Ramon Laureano10DH-OF
128Roman Anthony10DH-OF
129Edward Cabrera10SP
130Cade Smith10RP
131Kyle Stowers10DH-OF
132Robert Suarez9RP
133Kerry Carpenter9DH-OF
134Ryan Pepiot8SP
135Michael Busch81B
136Jhoan Duran8RP
137Ben Rice81B-C-DH
138Yainer Diaz7C-DH
139Addison Barger63B-OF
140Adolis Garcia6DH-OF
141Spencer Strider6SP
142Kodai Senga6SP
143Tyler Soderstrom61B-OF
144Xander Bogaerts62B-DH-SS
145Gavin Williams6SP
146Dansby Swanson6SS
147Randy Rodriguez6RP
148Jackson Holliday62B-SS
149Brandon Lowe62B-DH
150Anthony Volpe6SS
151Ozzie Albies62B
152Brendan Donovan52B-OF-SS
153Yusei Kikuchi5SP
154Jo Adell5OF
155Rhys Hoskins51B-DH
156Oneil Cruz5OF-SS
157Jeff Hoffman4RP
158Giancarlo Stanton4DH-OF
159Bryson Stott42B
160Jakob Marsee4OF
161Shane Bieber4SP
162Hurston Waldrep4SP
163Drew Rasmussen4RP-SP
164Jack Flaherty4SP
165Jacob Wilson4SS
166Dylan Crews4OF
167Nick Lodolo4SP
168Matt Chapman43B
169Colson Montgomery43B-SS
170Jordan Beck4DH-OF
171Colton Cowser4OF
172Kyle Manzardo41B-DH
173Jung Hoo Lee4OF
174Bryan Abreu4RP
175Michael King4SP
176Andy Pages4OF
177Alec Burleson41B-DH-OF
178Tyler Freeman42B-DH-OF
179Ryne Nelson4RP-SP
180Lenyn Sosa31B-2B-3B-DH
181Bailey Ober3SP
182Marcus Semien32B
183Shane Baz3SP
184Agustin Ramirez3C-DH
185Jacob Lopez3RP-SP
186Paul Goldschmidt31B
187Royce Lewis33B-DH
188Cole Ragans3SP
189Samuel Basallo3C
190Ivan Herrera3C-DH
191Lawrence Butler3OF
192Merrill Kelly2SP
193Kenley Jansen2RP
194Taylor Ward2OF
195Pete Fairbanks2RP
196Jasson Dominguez2DH-OF
197Brayan Bello2SP
198Nick Castellanos2OF
199Chandler Simpson2OF
200Mitch Keller2SP
201Noelvi Marte23B-OF
202Chase Burns2SP
203Clay Holmes2RP-SP
204Christian Walker21B
205Masyn Winn2SS
206J.T. Realmuto2C
207Heliot Ramos2OF
208Alec Bohm21B-3B
209Ceddanne Rafaela22B-OF-SS
210Luis Robert2OF
211Matthew Liberatore2RP-SP
212Otto Lopez22B-SS
213Carlos Correa23B-SS
214Cedric Mullins2OF
215Sean Manaea2SP
216Jack Leiter2SP
217Austin Hays2DH-OF
218Noah Cameron2SP
219Sean Newcomb2RP-SP
220Bryce Miller2SP
221Sandy Alcantara2SP
222Lourdes Gurriel2DH-OF
223Sean Murphy2C-DH
224Dean Kremer2SP
225Zac Gallen2SP
226Trevor Story2SS

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Shohei Ohtani45DH-SP
2Bobby Witt44SS
3Aaron Judge43DH-OF
4Jose Ramirez383B-DH
5Elly De La Cruz37SS
6Corbin Carroll34OF
7Tarik Skubal34SP
8Juan Soto33OF
9Julio Rodriguez33OF
10Ronald Acuna Jr.32OF
11Francisco Lindor32SS
12Ketel Marte302B-DH
13Cal Raleigh30C-DH
14Trea Turner29SS
15Paul Skenes29SP
16Kyle Schwarber28DH-OF
17Fernando Tatis Jr.26OF
18Manny Machado263B-DH
19Kyle Tucker25DH-OF
20Pete Alonso251B
21Gunnar Henderson25DH-SS
22Vladimir Guerrero Jr.251B-DH
23Garrett Crochet24SP
24Bryce Harper241B
25James Wood23DH-OF
26Cristopher Sanchez22SP
27Logan Gilbert22SP
28Nick Kurtz221B-DH
29Rafael Devers221B-3B-DH
30C.J. Abrams22SS
31Jazz Chisholm222B-3B-OF
32Matt Olson211B
33Brent Rooker19DH-OF
34Hunter Brown19SP
35Logan Webb19SP
36Seiya Suzuki19DH-OF
37Pete Crow-Armstrong17OF
38Edwin Diaz17RP
39Andres Munoz16RP
40Freddie Freeman161B
41Bryan Woo16SP
42Hunter Greene16SP
43Yoshinobu Yamamoto16SP
44Jacob deGrom16SP
45Joe Ryan15SP
46Corey Seager15DH-SS
47Framber Valdez15SP
48Riley Greene15DH-OF
49George Kirby15SP
50Jarren Duran15OF
51Junior Caminero153B-DH
52Alex Bregman153B
53Freddy Peralta15SP
54Christian Yelich14DH-OF
55Eugenio Suarez143B
56Nathan Eovaldi14SP
57Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
58Jackson Merrill14OF
59Nick Pivetta14SP
60Robbie Ray14SP
61Max Fried14SP
62Jose Altuve142B-DH-OF
63Blake Snell14SP
64Zachary Neto13SS
65Shota Imanaga13SP
66Jhoan Duran13RP
67Bo Bichette13DH-SS
68Will Smith13C
69Sonny Gray13SP
70Dylan Cease13SP
71Randy Arozarena13OF
72Mike Trout13DH-OF
73George Springer13DH-OF
74Tyler Glasnow13SP
75Michael Harris13OF
76Mookie Betts13OF-SS
77Shea Langeliers13C-DH
78Byron Buxton13OF
79Willson Contreras131B-C-DH
80Teoscar Hernandez13OF
81Hunter Goodman13C-DH-OF
82Jordan Westburg132B-3B-DH
83Brice Turang132B
84Maikel Garcia132B-3B-DH-OF-SS
85Nico Hoerner132B-SS
86Trevor Megill13RP
87Steven Kwan13OF
88Jeff Hoffman13RP
89Salvador Perez131B-C-DH
90Ranger Suarez13SP
91Robert Suarez13RP
92Aroldis Chapman13RP
93Geraldo Perdomo13SS
94Carlos Rodon13SP
95Jackson Chourio13OF
96Vinnie Pasquantino131B-DH
97Josh Naylor131B-DH
98Yordan Alvarez13DH-OF
99Andrew Abbott12SP
100Jesus Luzardo12SP
101Willy Adames12SS
102Kyle Stowers11DH-OF
103Yandy Diaz111B-DH
104Luis Castillo11SP
105Ian Happ11OF
106Spencer Torkelson111B-DH
107Brandon Woodruff11SP
108Eury Perez11SP
109Kevin Gausman11SP
110Bryan Reynolds11DH-OF
111Yainer Diaz11C-DH
112William Contreras11C-DH
113Jurickson Profar11OF
114Chandler Simpson11OF
115Brandon Nimmo11OF
116Wyatt Langford11DH-OF
117Andy Pages10OF
118Agustin Ramirez10C-DH
119MacKenzie Gore10SP
120Gleyber Torres102B-DH
121Ivan Herrera10C-DH
122Chris Sale10SP
123Matthew Boyd10SP
124Wilyer Abreu10OF
125Edward Cabrera10SP
126Trevor Rogers10SP
127Jacob Misiorowski8SP
128Xavier Edwards82B-SS
129Luke Keaschall82B-DH
130Jeremy Pena8SS
131Cade Smith8RP
132Pete Fairbanks8RP
133Bryan Abreu8RP
134Kenley Jansen7RP
135Roman Anthony7DH-OF
136Adolis Garcia6DH-OF
137Seth Lugo6SP
138Aaron Nola6SP
139Jordan Beck6DH-OF
140Tyler Soderstrom61B-OF
141Michael Busch61B
142Trevor Story6SS
143Dansby Swanson6SS
144Oneil Cruz6OF-SS
145Luis Arraez61B-2B-DH
146Carlos Estevez6RP
147Randy Rodriguez6RP
148Kerry Carpenter5DH-OF
149Andrew Vaughn51B-DH
150Noelvi Marte53B-OF
151Luis Robert5OF
152Jackson Holliday52B-SS
153Ramon Laureano5DH-OF
154Taylor Ward5OF
155Jakob Marsee5OF
156Giancarlo Stanton5DH-OF
157Matt Shaw53B
158Marcus Semien52B
159Shane Bieber5SP
160Ryan Pepiot5SP
161Yusei Kikuchi5SP
162Casey Mize5SP
163Nick Lodolo5SP
164Hurston Waldrep5SP
165Spencer Strider5SP
166Kodai Senga4SP
167Gavin Williams4SP
168Max Muncy43B
169Ben Rice41B-C-DH
170Samuel Basallo4C
171Matt Chapman43B
172Jack Flaherty4SP
173Michael King4SP
174Ceddanne Rafaela42B-OF-SS
175Bryson Stott42B
176Ozzie Albies42B
177Lars Nootbaar4OF
178Colson Montgomery43B-SS
179Addison Barger43B-OF
180Jasson Dominguez4DH-OF
181Lawrence Butler4OF
182Joshua Lowe4OF
183Bailey Ober4SP
184Ezequiel Tovar4SS
185Anthony Volpe4SS
186Shane Baz4SP
187J.T. Realmuto4C
188Heliot Ramos4OF
189Xander Bogaerts42B-DH-SS
190Brendan Donovan42B-OF-SS
191Brandon Lowe42B-DH
192Chris Bassitt4SP
193Drake Baldwin3C-DH
194Brenton Doyle3OF
195Jacob Wilson3SS
196Chase Burns3SP
197Christian Walker31B
198Jo Adell3OF
199Drew Rasmussen3RP-SP
200Cole Ragans3SP
201Dylan Crews3OF
202Otto Lopez32B-SS
203Royce Lewis33B-DH
204Nick Castellanos3OF
205Austin Hays3DH-OF
206Sal Frelick3OF
207Carlos Correa33B-SS
208David Bednar3RP
209Daniel Palencia2RP
210Colton Cowser2OF
211Noah Cameron2SP
212Isaac Collins2OF
213Masyn Winn2SS
214Anthony Santander2DH-OF
215Alec Bohm21B-3B
216Emilio Pagan2RP
217Cedric Mullins2OF
218Ryne Nelson2RP-SP
219Jacob Lopez2RP-SP
220Dennis Santana2RP
221Jung Hoo Lee2OF
222Paul Goldschmidt21B
223Kyle Finnegan2RP
224Will Vest2RP
225Sean Newcomb2RP-SP
226Raisel Iglesias2RP
227Nolan Schanuel21B
228Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
229Bryce Miller2SP
230Tanner Scott2RP