2025 Fantasy Baseball Week 22 Trade Values: Rest of season rankings for Roto, H2H points
The trade values chart aims to help you make the best value trades you can
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|2
|Aaron Judge
|44
|DH-OF
|3
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|4
|Bobby Witt
|38
|SS
|5
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|37
|OF
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|37
|3B-DH
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|37
|SP
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|32
|OF
|11
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|12
|Manny Machado
|30
|3B-DH
|13
|Corbin Carroll
|29
|OF
|14
|Kyle Schwarber
|28
|DH-OF
|15
|Pete Alonso
|26
|1B
|16
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|17
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|24
|OF
|18
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|24
|1B-DH
|19
|Kyle Tucker
|24
|DH-OF
|20
|Gunnar Henderson
|24
|DH-SS
|21
|Garrett Crochet
|24
|SP
|22
|Rafael Devers
|23
|1B-3B-DH
|23
|Brent Rooker
|23
|DH-OF
|24
|Trea Turner
|22
|SS
|25
|Matt Olson
|22
|1B
|26
|Logan Gilbert
|22
|SP
|27
|James Wood
|22
|DH-OF
|28
|Logan Webb
|21
|SP
|29
|Hunter Brown
|20
|SP
|30
|Cal Raleigh
|20
|C-DH
|31
|Cody Bellinger
|20
|1B-DH-OF
|32
|Seiya Suzuki
|19
|DH-OF
|33
|Freddie Freeman
|19
|1B
|34
|Jacob deGrom
|19
|SP
|35
|Hunter Greene
|19
|SP
|36
|Blake Snell
|18
|SP
|37
|Bryce Harper
|18
|1B
|38
|Joe Ryan
|18
|SP
|39
|Bryan Woo
|18
|SP
|40
|Nick Kurtz
|18
|1B-DH
|41
|Jazz Chisholm
|18
|2B-3B-OF
|42
|Jarren Duran
|18
|OF
|43
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|44
|Corey Seager
|17
|DH-SS
|45
|Cristopher Sanchez
|17
|SP
|46
|Dylan Cease
|17
|SP
|47
|Luke Keaschall
|16
|2B-DH
|48
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|49
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|50
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|51
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|52
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|53
|Brandon Woodruff
|15
|SP
|54
|Max Fried
|14
|SP
|55
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|56
|Edwin Diaz
|14
|RP
|57
|Framber Valdez
|14
|SP
|58
|Nick Pivetta
|14
|SP
|59
|Christian Yelich
|14
|DH-OF
|60
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|61
|George Springer
|14
|DH-OF
|62
|Sonny Gray
|14
|SP
|63
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|64
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|65
|Mookie Betts
|14
|OF-SS
|66
|Will Smith
|14
|C
|67
|Bo Bichette
|14
|DH-SS
|68
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|14
|OF
|69
|Zachary Neto
|13
|SS
|70
|Jackson Merrill
|13
|OF
|71
|Carlos Rodon
|13
|SP
|72
|Mike Trout
|13
|DH-OF
|73
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|OF
|74
|Randy Arozarena
|13
|OF
|75
|Junior Caminero
|13
|3B-DH
|76
|Alex Bregman
|13
|3B
|77
|Matthew Boyd
|13
|SP
|78
|Jose Altuve
|13
|2B-DH-OF
|79
|Luis Castillo
|13
|SP
|80
|Eury Perez
|13
|SP
|81
|C.J. Abrams
|13
|SS
|82
|Tyler Glasnow
|13
|SP
|83
|Kevin Gausman
|13
|SP
|84
|Spencer Torkelson
|13
|1B-DH
|85
|Steven Kwan
|13
|OF
|86
|Josh Naylor
|13
|1B-DH
|87
|Brice Turang
|13
|2B
|88
|Seth Lugo
|13
|SP
|89
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B-DH
|90
|Nico Hoerner
|13
|2B-SS
|91
|Willy Adames
|13
|SS
|92
|Brandon Nimmo
|13
|OF
|93
|Byron Buxton
|13
|OF
|94
|Trevor Rogers
|13
|SP
|95
|Jackson Chourio
|13
|OF
|96
|Ranger Suarez
|13
|SP
|97
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|98
|Jeremy Pena
|13
|SS
|99
|Aaron Nola
|13
|SP
|100
|Shea Langeliers
|13
|C-DH
|101
|Willson Contreras
|13
|1B-C-DH
|102
|Maikel Garcia
|12
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|103
|Andrew Abbott
|12
|SP
|104
|Jesus Luzardo
|12
|SP
|105
|Bryan Reynolds
|12
|DH-OF
|106
|Michael Harris
|12
|OF
|107
|Jurickson Profar
|12
|OF
|108
|Luis Arraez
|12
|1B-2B-DH
|109
|Yordan Alvarez
|12
|DH-OF
|110
|Matt Shaw
|12
|3B
|111
|Xavier Edwards
|12
|2B-SS
|112
|Jacob Misiorowski
|12
|SP
|113
|Wyatt Langford
|12
|DH-OF
|114
|Chris Sale
|12
|SP
|115
|Ian Happ
|12
|OF
|116
|Salvador Perez
|12
|1B-C-DH
|117
|MacKenzie Gore
|12
|SP
|118
|Geraldo Perdomo
|12
|SS
|119
|Andrew Vaughn
|12
|1B-DH
|120
|Aroldis Chapman
|11
|RP
|121
|William Contreras
|11
|C-DH
|122
|Gleyber Torres
|11
|2B-DH
|123
|Yandy Diaz
|11
|1B-DH
|124
|Max Muncy
|11
|3B
|125
|Hunter Goodman
|11
|C-DH-OF
|126
|Nolan Schanuel
|11
|1B
|127
|Ramon Laureano
|10
|DH-OF
|128
|Roman Anthony
|10
|DH-OF
|129
|Edward Cabrera
|10
|SP
|130
|Cade Smith
|10
|RP
|131
|Kyle Stowers
|10
|DH-OF
|132
|Robert Suarez
|9
|RP
|133
|Kerry Carpenter
|9
|DH-OF
|134
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|135
|Michael Busch
|8
|1B
|136
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|137
|Ben Rice
|8
|1B-C-DH
|138
|Yainer Diaz
|7
|C-DH
|139
|Addison Barger
|6
|3B-OF
|140
|Adolis Garcia
|6
|DH-OF
|141
|Spencer Strider
|6
|SP
|142
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|143
|Tyler Soderstrom
|6
|1B-OF
|144
|Xander Bogaerts
|6
|2B-DH-SS
|145
|Gavin Williams
|6
|SP
|146
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|147
|Randy Rodriguez
|6
|RP
|148
|Jackson Holliday
|6
|2B-SS
|149
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|150
|Anthony Volpe
|6
|SS
|151
|Ozzie Albies
|6
|2B
|152
|Brendan Donovan
|5
|2B-OF-SS
|153
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|SP
|154
|Jo Adell
|5
|OF
|155
|Rhys Hoskins
|5
|1B-DH
|156
|Oneil Cruz
|5
|OF-SS
|157
|Jeff Hoffman
|4
|RP
|158
|Giancarlo Stanton
|4
|DH-OF
|159
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|160
|Jakob Marsee
|4
|OF
|161
|Shane Bieber
|4
|SP
|162
|Hurston Waldrep
|4
|SP
|163
|Drew Rasmussen
|4
|RP-SP
|164
|Jack Flaherty
|4
|SP
|165
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|166
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|167
|Nick Lodolo
|4
|SP
|168
|Matt Chapman
|4
|3B
|169
|Colson Montgomery
|4
|3B-SS
|170
|Jordan Beck
|4
|DH-OF
|171
|Colton Cowser
|4
|OF
|172
|Kyle Manzardo
|4
|1B-DH
|173
|Jung Hoo Lee
|4
|OF
|174
|Bryan Abreu
|4
|RP
|175
|Michael King
|4
|SP
|176
|Andy Pages
|4
|OF
|177
|Alec Burleson
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|178
|Tyler Freeman
|4
|2B-DH-OF
|179
|Ryne Nelson
|4
|RP-SP
|180
|Lenyn Sosa
|3
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|181
|Bailey Ober
|3
|SP
|182
|Marcus Semien
|3
|2B
|183
|Shane Baz
|3
|SP
|184
|Agustin Ramirez
|3
|C-DH
|185
|Jacob Lopez
|3
|RP-SP
|186
|Paul Goldschmidt
|3
|1B
|187
|Royce Lewis
|3
|3B-DH
|188
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|189
|Samuel Basallo
|3
|C
|190
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C-DH
|191
|Lawrence Butler
|3
|OF
|192
|Merrill Kelly
|2
|SP
|193
|Kenley Jansen
|2
|RP
|194
|Taylor Ward
|2
|OF
|195
|Pete Fairbanks
|2
|RP
|196
|Jasson Dominguez
|2
|DH-OF
|197
|Brayan Bello
|2
|SP
|198
|Nick Castellanos
|2
|OF
|199
|Chandler Simpson
|2
|OF
|200
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|201
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B-OF
|202
|Chase Burns
|2
|SP
|203
|Clay Holmes
|2
|RP-SP
|204
|Christian Walker
|2
|1B
|205
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|206
|J.T. Realmuto
|2
|C
|207
|Heliot Ramos
|2
|OF
|208
|Alec Bohm
|2
|1B-3B
|209
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|2
|2B-OF-SS
|210
|Luis Robert
|2
|OF
|211
|Matthew Liberatore
|2
|RP-SP
|212
|Otto Lopez
|2
|2B-SS
|213
|Carlos Correa
|2
|3B-SS
|214
|Cedric Mullins
|2
|OF
|215
|Sean Manaea
|2
|SP
|216
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|217
|Austin Hays
|2
|DH-OF
|218
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|219
|Sean Newcomb
|2
|RP-SP
|220
|Bryce Miller
|2
|SP
|221
|Sandy Alcantara
|2
|SP
|222
|Lourdes Gurriel
|2
|DH-OF
|223
|Sean Murphy
|2
|C-DH
|224
|Dean Kremer
|2
|SP
|225
|Zac Gallen
|2
|SP
|226
|Trevor Story
|2
|SS
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|45
|DH-SP
|2
|Bobby Witt
|44
|SS
|3
|Aaron Judge
|43
|DH-OF
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|7
|Tarik Skubal
|34
|SP
|8
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|10
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|32
|OF
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|32
|SS
|12
|Ketel Marte
|30
|2B-DH
|13
|Cal Raleigh
|30
|C-DH
|14
|Trea Turner
|29
|SS
|15
|Paul Skenes
|29
|SP
|16
|Kyle Schwarber
|28
|DH-OF
|17
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|26
|OF
|18
|Manny Machado
|26
|3B-DH
|19
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|DH-OF
|20
|Pete Alonso
|25
|1B
|21
|Gunnar Henderson
|25
|DH-SS
|22
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|25
|1B-DH
|23
|Garrett Crochet
|24
|SP
|24
|Bryce Harper
|24
|1B
|25
|James Wood
|23
|DH-OF
|26
|Cristopher Sanchez
|22
|SP
|27
|Logan Gilbert
|22
|SP
|28
|Nick Kurtz
|22
|1B-DH
|29
|Rafael Devers
|22
|1B-3B-DH
|30
|C.J. Abrams
|22
|SS
|31
|Jazz Chisholm
|22
|2B-3B-OF
|32
|Matt Olson
|21
|1B
|33
|Brent Rooker
|19
|DH-OF
|34
|Hunter Brown
|19
|SP
|35
|Logan Webb
|19
|SP
|36
|Seiya Suzuki
|19
|DH-OF
|37
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|17
|OF
|38
|Edwin Diaz
|17
|RP
|39
|Andres Munoz
|16
|RP
|40
|Freddie Freeman
|16
|1B
|41
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|42
|Hunter Greene
|16
|SP
|43
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|16
|SP
|44
|Jacob deGrom
|16
|SP
|45
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|46
|Corey Seager
|15
|DH-SS
|47
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|48
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|49
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|50
|Jarren Duran
|15
|OF
|51
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B-DH
|52
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|53
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|54
|Christian Yelich
|14
|DH-OF
|55
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|56
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|57
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|58
|Jackson Merrill
|14
|OF
|59
|Nick Pivetta
|14
|SP
|60
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|61
|Max Fried
|14
|SP
|62
|Jose Altuve
|14
|2B-DH-OF
|63
|Blake Snell
|14
|SP
|64
|Zachary Neto
|13
|SS
|65
|Shota Imanaga
|13
|SP
|66
|Jhoan Duran
|13
|RP
|67
|Bo Bichette
|13
|DH-SS
|68
|Will Smith
|13
|C
|69
|Sonny Gray
|13
|SP
|70
|Dylan Cease
|13
|SP
|71
|Randy Arozarena
|13
|OF
|72
|Mike Trout
|13
|DH-OF
|73
|George Springer
|13
|DH-OF
|74
|Tyler Glasnow
|13
|SP
|75
|Michael Harris
|13
|OF
|76
|Mookie Betts
|13
|OF-SS
|77
|Shea Langeliers
|13
|C-DH
|78
|Byron Buxton
|13
|OF
|79
|Willson Contreras
|13
|1B-C-DH
|80
|Teoscar Hernandez
|13
|OF
|81
|Hunter Goodman
|13
|C-DH-OF
|82
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B-DH
|83
|Brice Turang
|13
|2B
|84
|Maikel Garcia
|13
|2B-3B-DH-OF-SS
|85
|Nico Hoerner
|13
|2B-SS
|86
|Trevor Megill
|13
|RP
|87
|Steven Kwan
|13
|OF
|88
|Jeff Hoffman
|13
|RP
|89
|Salvador Perez
|13
|1B-C-DH
|90
|Ranger Suarez
|13
|SP
|91
|Robert Suarez
|13
|RP
|92
|Aroldis Chapman
|13
|RP
|93
|Geraldo Perdomo
|13
|SS
|94
|Carlos Rodon
|13
|SP
|95
|Jackson Chourio
|13
|OF
|96
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B-DH
|97
|Josh Naylor
|13
|1B-DH
|98
|Yordan Alvarez
|13
|DH-OF
|99
|Andrew Abbott
|12
|SP
|100
|Jesus Luzardo
|12
|SP
|101
|Willy Adames
|12
|SS
|102
|Kyle Stowers
|11
|DH-OF
|103
|Yandy Diaz
|11
|1B-DH
|104
|Luis Castillo
|11
|SP
|105
|Ian Happ
|11
|OF
|106
|Spencer Torkelson
|11
|1B-DH
|107
|Brandon Woodruff
|11
|SP
|108
|Eury Perez
|11
|SP
|109
|Kevin Gausman
|11
|SP
|110
|Bryan Reynolds
|11
|DH-OF
|111
|Yainer Diaz
|11
|C-DH
|112
|William Contreras
|11
|C-DH
|113
|Jurickson Profar
|11
|OF
|114
|Chandler Simpson
|11
|OF
|115
|Brandon Nimmo
|11
|OF
|116
|Wyatt Langford
|11
|DH-OF
|117
|Andy Pages
|10
|OF
|118
|Agustin Ramirez
|10
|C-DH
|119
|MacKenzie Gore
|10
|SP
|120
|Gleyber Torres
|10
|2B-DH
|121
|Ivan Herrera
|10
|C-DH
|122
|Chris Sale
|10
|SP
|123
|Matthew Boyd
|10
|SP
|124
|Wilyer Abreu
|10
|OF
|125
|Edward Cabrera
|10
|SP
|126
|Trevor Rogers
|10
|SP
|127
|Jacob Misiorowski
|8
|SP
|128
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|2B-SS
|129
|Luke Keaschall
|8
|2B-DH
|130
|Jeremy Pena
|8
|SS
|131
|Cade Smith
|8
|RP
|132
|Pete Fairbanks
|8
|RP
|133
|Bryan Abreu
|8
|RP
|134
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|135
|Roman Anthony
|7
|DH-OF
|136
|Adolis Garcia
|6
|DH-OF
|137
|Seth Lugo
|6
|SP
|138
|Aaron Nola
|6
|SP
|139
|Jordan Beck
|6
|DH-OF
|140
|Tyler Soderstrom
|6
|1B-OF
|141
|Michael Busch
|6
|1B
|142
|Trevor Story
|6
|SS
|143
|Dansby Swanson
|6
|SS
|144
|Oneil Cruz
|6
|OF-SS
|145
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|146
|Carlos Estevez
|6
|RP
|147
|Randy Rodriguez
|6
|RP
|148
|Kerry Carpenter
|5
|DH-OF
|149
|Andrew Vaughn
|5
|1B-DH
|150
|Noelvi Marte
|5
|3B-OF
|151
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|152
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|153
|Ramon Laureano
|5
|DH-OF
|154
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|155
|Jakob Marsee
|5
|OF
|156
|Giancarlo Stanton
|5
|DH-OF
|157
|Matt Shaw
|5
|3B
|158
|Marcus Semien
|5
|2B
|159
|Shane Bieber
|5
|SP
|160
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|161
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|SP
|162
|Casey Mize
|5
|SP
|163
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|164
|Hurston Waldrep
|5
|SP
|165
|Spencer Strider
|5
|SP
|166
|Kodai Senga
|4
|SP
|167
|Gavin Williams
|4
|SP
|168
|Max Muncy
|4
|3B
|169
|Ben Rice
|4
|1B-C-DH
|170
|Samuel Basallo
|4
|C
|171
|Matt Chapman
|4
|3B
|172
|Jack Flaherty
|4
|SP
|173
|Michael King
|4
|SP
|174
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|175
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|176
|Ozzie Albies
|4
|2B
|177
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|178
|Colson Montgomery
|4
|3B-SS
|179
|Addison Barger
|4
|3B-OF
|180
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|DH-OF
|181
|Lawrence Butler
|4
|OF
|182
|Joshua Lowe
|4
|OF
|183
|Bailey Ober
|4
|SP
|184
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|185
|Anthony Volpe
|4
|SS
|186
|Shane Baz
|4
|SP
|187
|J.T. Realmuto
|4
|C
|188
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|189
|Xander Bogaerts
|4
|2B-DH-SS
|190
|Brendan Donovan
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|191
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|2B-DH
|192
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|SP
|193
|Drake Baldwin
|3
|C-DH
|194
|Brenton Doyle
|3
|OF
|195
|Jacob Wilson
|3
|SS
|196
|Chase Burns
|3
|SP
|197
|Christian Walker
|3
|1B
|198
|Jo Adell
|3
|OF
|199
|Drew Rasmussen
|3
|RP-SP
|200
|Cole Ragans
|3
|SP
|201
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|202
|Otto Lopez
|3
|2B-SS
|203
|Royce Lewis
|3
|3B-DH
|204
|Nick Castellanos
|3
|OF
|205
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|206
|Sal Frelick
|3
|OF
|207
|Carlos Correa
|3
|3B-SS
|208
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|209
|Daniel Palencia
|2
|RP
|210
|Colton Cowser
|2
|OF
|211
|Noah Cameron
|2
|SP
|212
|Isaac Collins
|2
|OF
|213
|Masyn Winn
|2
|SS
|214
|Anthony Santander
|2
|DH-OF
|215
|Alec Bohm
|2
|1B-3B
|216
|Emilio Pagan
|2
|RP
|217
|Cedric Mullins
|2
|OF
|218
|Ryne Nelson
|2
|RP-SP
|219
|Jacob Lopez
|2
|RP-SP
|220
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|221
|Jung Hoo Lee
|2
|OF
|222
|Paul Goldschmidt
|2
|1B
|223
|Kyle Finnegan
|2
|RP
|224
|Will Vest
|2
|RP
|225
|Sean Newcomb
|2
|RP-SP
|226
|Raisel Iglesias
|2
|RP
|227
|Nolan Schanuel
|2
|1B
|228
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|229
|Bryce Miller
|2
|SP
|230
|Tanner Scott
|2
|RP