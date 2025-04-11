The biggest moves in the rankings at this point in the season are going to come as a result of injuries. Spencer Arrighetti dropped a bunch this week after he fractured his thumb in a freak accident during batting practice, and Reynaldo Lopez is out of the picture entirely after having shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out for at least 12 weeks. And, of course, Jurickson Profar is largely out of the picture after his 80-game suspension -- and you can't even stash him in an IL spot, making him even less valuable than injured players who might be back later than him.
Otherwise, things remain pretty normal in the early going. I did move Kyren Paris up significantly in both Roto and H2H scoring formats, though more so in H2H -- he hasn't struck out much so far, but that was a huge issue for him in the minors, which makes it a lot easier to buy into him in a Roto league, where his base-stealing will have extra value. He was the biggest mover of this week, going from a total non-factor to someone I'm at least open to having some value the rest of the way.
Scott White wrote about his biggest rankings movers earlier this week, and while I tend to be a bit less aggressive with moving players this early, I've made some changes of my own. Here's a quick rundown of 10 players who saw their value change this week in the rankings:
Five up
- Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees – Rice has started against a couple of lefties and held his own, and that's the biggest thing holding him back. He had some good quality of contact metrics as a rookie despite his struggles, and he's been hitting the ball even harder since the start of Spring. He might just be a good major-league hitter in a great park.
- Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs – Swanson was apparently playing through a core muscle injury that required surgery, but he's looked very healthy so far, sporting a 91.9 mph average exit velocity and two steals already.
- Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals – I'm not sure Walker is ever going to be the superstar we hoped for, but he reworked his swing this offseason to get back to what he was doing as a prospect, and he's off to a solid start – and the four steal attempts in 11 games are especially promising after he stole just one in 51 games last season.
- Hunter Greene, SP, Reds – I was skeptical of the apparent gains Greene made last season, but he's been even better early on, mostly thanks to an even better fastball – he's up to 99.4 mph on average, from an already sizzling 97.6 mph average last season. He just might be an ace as long as he can hold up.
- Spencer Strider, SP, Braves – Strider is on the verge of making his return after throwing 90 pitches for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He's been dominant on his rehab assignment, generating 15 swings and misses in that start and striking 27 in 13.2 innings total – that's not a typo, I double-checked. His velocity is down about 2 mph from 2023, but Strider has checked every other box you could want and looks ready to come back and be a difference-maker.
Five down
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers – Freeman's offseason ankle surgery was already going to require constant maintenance, and that was before he suffered an injury to it during an off-field incident. He's expected back from the IL shortly, but with the risk here, you have to downgrade him at least a little bit.
- Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks – Marte is going to miss some time with his hamstring injury, and his absence is likely to be measured in weeks at the very least. And given his history, you have to expect the Diamondbacks to be careful with him, so I wouldn't be surprised if he was out until May. That's just a hunch, but it's enough to justify a move down.
- Michael Toglia, 1B, Rockies – Toglia finally showed some signs of life Thursday, going 3 for 4 with three batted balls over 100 mph. But he's still hitting just .191 with little power, and he doesn't exactly have a long track record. I'm trying not to drop Toglia where I drafted him, but my breakout call isn't working out so far.
- Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers – It's just been a very underwhelming start for Sasaki, who is averaging fewer than three innings in his first three starts. The command has been downright bad, and the stuff hasn't been overwhelmingly dominant so far. I still think he can be a useful Fantasy option in the long run, but Sasaki needs to prove it before you can trust him as a starter, let alone a foundational piece.
- Jordan Romano, RP, Phillies – It's been a disastrous start for Romano, who has four walks and seven runs scored in his first four innings of work. It's not even clear he would be the lone closer option in Philly even if he was performing well, but with this kind of start, Romano doesn't even look rosterable. It doesn't help that his fastball velocity is down nearly 2 mph from last season. That elbow injury last season might've ruined him.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|46
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|37
|DH-OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|9
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|35
|SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|32
|SS
|12
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|28
|OF
|15
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|16
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|17
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|18
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|20
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|21
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|22
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|23
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|24
|Corey Seager
|24
|SS
|25
|Manny Machado
|24
|3B-DH
|26
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|27
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|28
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|29
|Corbin Burnes
|22
|SP
|30
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-OF
|31
|Jazz Chisholm
|21
|2B-3B-OF
|32
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|33
|Freddie Freeman
|21
|1B
|34
|Ronald Acuna
|21
|OF
|35
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|36
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|37
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|38
|Garrett Crochet
|20
|SP
|39
|Chris Sale
|20
|SP
|40
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|41
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH
|42
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH
|43
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|19
|2B
|45
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|46
|James Wood
|19
|OF
|47
|Teoscar Hernandez
|18
|OF
|48
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|49
|Pablo Lopez
|17
|SP
|50
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|51
|Aaron Nola
|17
|SP
|52
|Adley Rutschman
|17
|C-DH
|53
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|54
|Hunter Greene
|17
|SP
|55
|Jacob deGrom
|16
|SP
|56
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|16
|SP
|57
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|58
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|59
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|DH-OF
|60
|Bryce Miller
|16
|SP
|61
|Blake Snell
|16
|SP
|62
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|63
|Wyatt Langford
|16
|DH-OF
|64
|Kris Bubic
|16
|RP
|65
|Marcus Semien
|16
|2B
|66
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|67
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|16
|SP
|68
|Devin Williams
|16
|RP
|69
|Luis Castillo
|16
|SP
|70
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|71
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|72
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|73
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|74
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|75
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|76
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|77
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|78
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|79
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|80
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|81
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|82
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|83
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B
|84
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B-DH
|85
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B
|87
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|88
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|89
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|90
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|91
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|92
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|93
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|94
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|95
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|96
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|97
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|98
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|99
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|100
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|101
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|102
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|103
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|104
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|105
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|106
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|107
|Mike Trout
|15
|OF
|108
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|109
|Justin Steele
|15
|SP
|110
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|111
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|112
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|113
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|114
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|115
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|116
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|117
|Dylan Crews
|15
|OF
|118
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|119
|Yusei Kikuchi
|15
|SP
|120
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|121
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|122
|Cal Raleigh
|14
|C
|123
|Carlos Correa
|14
|SS
|124
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|125
|J.T. Realmuto
|14
|C
|126
|Adolis Garcia
|14
|DH-OF
|127
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|128
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|129
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|130
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|131
|Andres Munoz
|14
|RP
|132
|Jeff Hoffman
|14
|RP
|133
|Jack Leiter
|14
|SP
|134
|MacKenzie Gore
|14
|SP
|135
|Roki Sasaki
|13
|SP
|136
|Jasson Dominguez
|13
|OF
|137
|Ryan Walker
|12
|RP
|138
|Tommy Edman
|12
|2B-OF
|139
|Zach Eflin
|11
|SP
|140
|Tyler O'Neill
|11
|OF
|141
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10
|SP
|142
|Tanner Houck
|9
|SP
|143
|Paul Goldschmidt
|9
|1B
|144
|Royce Lewis
|8
|3B-DH
|145
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|146
|Xander Bogaerts
|8
|2B-SS
|147
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP
|148
|Alec Bohm
|8
|3B
|149
|Shane Baz
|8
|SP
|150
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|151
|Jake Burger
|8
|1B-3B-DH
|152
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|153
|Taylor Ward
|8
|OF
|154
|Sonny Gray
|8
|SP
|155
|Kristian Campbell
|8
|2B
|156
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|157
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|158
|Robert Suarez
|7
|RP
|159
|Bowden Francis
|7
|RP-SP
|160
|Jackson Jobe
|7
|RP
|161
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|162
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|163
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|164
|Trevor Megill
|6
|RP
|165
|Nick Martinez
|6
|RP-SP
|166
|Zachary Neto
|6
|SS
|167
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|168
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|169
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|170
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|171
|Nick Pivetta
|5
|SP
|172
|Felix Bautista
|5
|RP
|173
|Shea Langeliers
|5
|C
|174
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|175
|Heliot Ramos
|5
|OF
|176
|Justin Verlander
|5
|SP
|177
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|178
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|5
|OF
|179
|Luis Garcia
|5
|2B
|180
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|181
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|182
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|183
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|184
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|SP
|185
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|186
|Dennis Santana
|4
|RP
|187
|Kyle Manzardo
|4
|DH
|188
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|SP
|189
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|190
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|OF-SS
|191
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|192
|Tyler Stephenson
|4
|C
|193
|Kodai Senga
|3
|SP
|194
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|195
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|196
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|197
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|198
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|199
|Jung Hoo Lee
|3
|OF
|200
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|201
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|202
|Brice Turang
|3
|2B
|203
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|204
|Cedric Mullins
|3
|OF
|205
|Michael Conforto
|3
|DH-OF
|206
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|207
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|208
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|209
|Matt Shaw
|3
|3B
|210
|Wilyer Abreu
|3
|OF
|211
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|212
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|213
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|SP
|214
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|215
|Cam Smith
|3
|3B-OF
|216
|Ben Rice
|3
|1B-DH
|217
|Tyler Soderstrom
|3
|1B
|218
|Michael Toglia
|3
|1B
|219
|Spencer Torkelson
|3
|1B
|220
|Lane Thomas
|3
|OF
|221
|George Springer
|3
|DH-OF
|222
|Alec Burleson
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|223
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|224
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|225
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Bobby Witt
|48
|SS
|2
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|7
|Juan Soto
|34
|OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|33
|OF
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|SS
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|15
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|16
|Jarren Duran
|29
|OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|29
|OF
|18
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B
|19
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|23
|Jazz Chisholm
|26
|2B-3B-OF
|24
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|25
|Ronald Acuna
|25
|OF
|26
|Corbin Burnes
|24
|SP
|27
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|28
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|29
|Corey Seager
|23
|SS
|30
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|31
|Emmanuel Clase
|23
|RP
|32
|Michael Harris
|23
|OF
|33
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|34
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-OF
|35
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|36
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|37
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|38
|Cole Ragans
|19
|SP
|39
|Marcell Ozuna
|19
|DH
|40
|Pete Alonso
|18
|1B
|41
|Freddie Freeman
|18
|1B
|42
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|43
|Marcus Semien
|18
|2B
|44
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|OF-SS
|45
|Brent Rooker
|17
|DH
|46
|Kyle Schwarber
|15
|DH
|47
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|48
|Chris Sale
|15
|SP
|49
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|50
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|51
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|52
|Garrett Crochet
|15
|SP
|53
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|54
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|55
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|56
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|57
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|15
|SP
|58
|James Wood
|15
|OF
|59
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|60
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|61
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|62
|Wyatt Langford
|15
|DH-OF
|63
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|64
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|65
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|66
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B
|67
|Ketel Marte
|15
|2B-DH
|68
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|69
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|70
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|71
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|72
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|73
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|74
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|75
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|76
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|77
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|78
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|79
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|80
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|81
|Luis Robert
|15
|OF
|82
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|83
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|84
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|85
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|86
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|87
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|88
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|89
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|90
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B
|91
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|92
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|93
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|94
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|95
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|96
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|97
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|98
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|99
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|100
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|101
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|102
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|103
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|104
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|105
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|106
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|107
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C
|108
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|109
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|110
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|111
|Mike Trout
|15
|OF
|112
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|113
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|114
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|115
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|116
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|117
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|118
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|119
|Ryan Walker
|14
|RP
|120
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|121
|Sandy Alcantara
|14
|SP
|122
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|123
|Jake Burger
|14
|1B-3B-DH
|124
|Justin Steele
|14
|SP
|125
|Kodai Senga
|14
|SP
|126
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|127
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|128
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|129
|Jasson Dominguez
|14
|OF
|130
|Yusei Kikuchi
|13
|SP
|131
|Eugenio Suarez
|13
|3B
|132
|Matt Chapman
|13
|3B
|133
|Isaac Paredes
|12
|3B
|134
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|11
|OF
|135
|Robert Suarez
|11
|RP
|136
|Felix Bautista
|10
|RP
|137
|Shea Langeliers
|10
|C
|138
|Trevor Megill
|9
|RP
|139
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B
|140
|Nico Hoerner
|9
|2B
|141
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|142
|Carlos Rodon
|8
|SP
|143
|Tanner Scott
|7
|RP
|144
|Shane Baz
|7
|SP
|145
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|146
|Kristian Campbell
|7
|2B
|147
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|148
|Luis Garcia
|7
|2B
|149
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|150
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|151
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|152
|Spencer Steer
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|153
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|154
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|155
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|156
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|157
|Nick Pivetta
|7
|SP
|158
|Zach Eflin
|7
|SP
|159
|Tyler O'Neill
|7
|OF
|160
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|161
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|162
|Ezequiel Tovar
|7
|SS
|163
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|164
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|7
|OF-SS
|165
|Kevin Gausman
|7
|SP
|166
|MacKenzie Gore
|6
|SP
|167
|Roki Sasaki
|6
|SP
|168
|Jackson Holliday
|6
|2B-SS
|169
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|170
|Royce Lewis
|6
|3B-DH
|171
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6
|SP
|172
|Tanner Houck
|6
|SP
|173
|Andres Gimenez
|6
|2B
|174
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|175
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|176
|Paul Goldschmidt
|5
|1B
|177
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|178
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|179
|Michael Toglia
|5
|1B
|180
|Jonathan India
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|181
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|182
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|183
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|184
|Kris Bubic
|5
|RP
|185
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|186
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|SP
|187
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|188
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|189
|Jorge Soler
|5
|DH-OF
|190
|Justin Martinez
|5
|RP
|191
|TJ Friedl
|5
|OF
|192
|Lane Thomas
|4
|OF
|193
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|194
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|195
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|196
|Jackson Jobe
|4
|RP
|197
|Clay Holmes
|4
|RP
|198
|Jeremy Pena
|4
|SS
|199
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|200
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|201
|Alec Burleson
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|202
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|203
|Matt Shaw
|4
|3B
|204
|A.J. Puk
|4
|RP
|205
|Ryan Pressly
|4
|RP
|206
|Jung Hoo Lee
|4
|OF
|207
|Michael Conforto
|3
|DH-OF
|208
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|SP
|209
|Grayson Rodriguez
|3
|SP
|210
|Bowden Francis
|3
|RP-SP
|211
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|212
|Zachary Neto
|3
|SS
|213
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|214
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|215
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|216
|Luke Jackson
|3
|RP
|217
|Lucas Erceg
|3
|RP
|218
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|219
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|220
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|221
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|222
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|223
|Kyle Manzardo
|3
|DH
|224
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|225
|Jack Leiter
|3
|SP
|226
|Casey Mize
|3
|SP
|227
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|228
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|229
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|230
|Jordan Walker
|2
|OF
|231
|George Springer
|2
|DH-OF
|232
|Wilyer Abreu
|2
|OF
|233
|Zac Veen
|2
|OF
|234
|Cam Smith
|2
|3B-OF
|235
|Hunter Goodman
|2
|C-OF
|236
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C
|237
|Ronel Blanco
|2
|SP
|238
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|2B-3B
|239
|Blake Treinen
|2
|RP
|240
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|241
|Gabriel Moreno
|2
|C
|242
|Ivan Herrera
|2
|C
|243
|Yu Darvish
|2
|SP
|244
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|245
|Joshua Lowe
|2
|OF
|246
|Max Muncy
|2
|3B
|247
|Trevor Story
|2
|SS
|248
|Jose Caballero
|2
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|249
|Brendan Donovan
|2
|2B-OF
|250
|Kyren Paris
|2
|2B
|251
|Jacob Wilson
|2
|SS