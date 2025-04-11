ben-rice.jpg

The biggest moves in the rankings at this point in the season are going to come as a result of injuries. Spencer Arrighetti dropped a bunch this week after he fractured his thumb in a freak accident during batting practice, and Reynaldo Lopez is out of the picture entirely after having shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out for at least 12 weeks. And, of course, Jurickson Profar is largely out of the picture after his 80-game suspension -- and you can't even stash him in an IL spot, making him even less valuable than injured players who might be back later than him.

Otherwise, things remain pretty normal in the early going. I did move Kyren Paris up significantly in both Roto and H2H scoring formats, though more so in H2H -- he hasn't struck out much so far, but that was a huge issue for him in the minors, which makes it a lot easier to buy into him in a Roto league, where his base-stealing will have extra value. He was the biggest mover of this week, going from a total non-factor to someone I'm at least open to having some value the rest of the way

Scott White wrote about his biggest rankings movers earlier this week, and while I tend to be a bit less aggressive with moving players this early, I've made some changes of my own. Here's a quick rundown of 10 players who saw their value change this week in the rankings:

Five up

  • Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees – Rice has started against a couple of lefties and held his own, and that's the biggest thing holding him back. He had some good quality of contact metrics as a rookie despite his struggles, and he's been hitting the ball even harder since the start of Spring. He might just be a good major-league hitter in a great park. 
  • Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs – Swanson was apparently playing through a core muscle injury that required surgery, but he's looked very healthy so far, sporting a 91.9 mph average exit velocity and two steals already. 
  • Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals – I'm not sure Walker is ever going to be the superstar we hoped for, but he reworked his swing this offseason to get back to what he was doing as a prospect, and he's off to a solid start – and the four steal attempts in 11 games are especially promising after he stole just one in 51 games last season. 
  • Hunter Greene, SP, Reds – I was skeptical of the apparent gains Greene made last season, but he's been even better early on, mostly thanks to an even better fastball – he's up to 99.4 mph on average, from an already sizzling 97.6 mph average last season. He just might be an ace as long as he can hold up. 
  • Spencer Strider, SP, Braves – Strider is on the verge of making his return after throwing 90 pitches for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He's been dominant on his rehab assignment, generating 15 swings and misses in that start and striking 27 in 13.2 innings total – that's not a typo, I double-checked. His velocity is down about 2 mph from 2023, but Strider has checked every other box you could want and looks ready to come back and be a difference-maker. 

Five down

  • Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers – Freeman's offseason ankle surgery was already going to require constant maintenance, and that was before he suffered an injury to it during an off-field incident. He's expected back from the IL shortly, but with the risk here, you have to downgrade him at least a little bit. 
  • Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks – Marte is going to miss some time with his hamstring injury, and his absence is likely to be measured in weeks at the very least. And given his history, you have to expect the Diamondbacks to be careful with him, so I wouldn't be surprised if he was out until May. That's just a hunch, but it's enough to justify a move down. 
  • Michael Toglia, 1B, Rockies – Toglia finally showed some signs of life Thursday, going 3 for 4 with three batted balls over 100 mph. But he's still hitting just .191 with little power, and he doesn't exactly have a long track record. I'm trying not to drop Toglia where I drafted him, but my breakout call isn't working out so far. 
  • Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers – It's just been a very underwhelming start for Sasaki, who is averaging fewer than three innings in his first three starts. The command has been downright bad, and the stuff hasn't been overwhelmingly dominant so far. I still think he can be a useful Fantasy option in the long run, but Sasaki needs to prove it before you can trust him as a starter, let alone a foundational piece. 
  • Jordan Romano, RP, Phillies – It's been a disastrous start for Romano, who has four walks and seven runs scored in his first four innings of work. It's not even clear he would be the lone closer option in Philly even if he was performing well, but with this kind of start, Romano doesn't even look rosterable. It doesn't help that his fastball velocity is down nearly 2 mph from last season. That elbow injury last season might've ruined him. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge46DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Yordan Alvarez37DH-OF
8Corbin Carroll37OF
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Gunnar Henderson35SS
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Mookie Betts30OF-SS
13Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
14Fernando Tatis28OF
15Bryce Harper261B
16Julio Rodriguez26OF
17Jarren Duran25OF
18Tarik Skubal25SP
19Zack Wheeler25SP
20Jackson Chourio25OF
21Paul Skenes25SP
22Austin Riley253B
23Matt Olson241B
24Corey Seager24SS
25Manny Machado243B-DH
26William Contreras23C-DH
27Jackson Merrill23OF
28Trea Turner23SS
29Corbin Burnes22SP
30Jose Altuve212B-OF
31Jazz Chisholm212B-3B-OF
32Logan Gilbert21SP
33Freddie Freeman211B
34Ronald Acuna21OF
35Rafael Devers213B-DH
36Cole Ragans21SP
37Dylan Cease20SP
38Garrett Crochet20SP
39Chris Sale20SP
40Marcell Ozuna20DH
41Kyle Schwarber20DH
42Brent Rooker20DH
43Michael King20SP
44Ozzie Albies192B
45Pete Alonso191B
46James Wood19OF
47Teoscar Hernandez18OF
48Framber Valdez18SP
49Pablo Lopez17SP
50Logan Webb17SP
51Aaron Nola17SP
52Adley Rutschman17C-DH
53Max Fried17SP
54Hunter Greene17SP
55Jacob deGrom16SP
56Spencer Schwellenbach16SP
57Emmanuel Clase16RP
58Shota Imanaga16SP
59Seiya Suzuki16DH-OF
60Bryce Miller16SP
61Blake Snell16SP
62Michael Harris16OF
63Wyatt Langford16DH-OF
64Kris Bubic16RP
65Marcus Semien162B
66Edwin Diaz16RP
67Yoshinobu Yamamoto16SP
68Devin Williams16RP
69Luis Castillo16SP
70Freddy Peralta15SP
71Spencer Strider15SP
72Joe Ryan15SP
73Lawrence Butler15OF
74Christian Yelich15DH-OF
75Bailey Ober15SP
76Josh Hader15RP
77Zac Gallen15SP
78Mason Miller15RP
79Willy Adames15SS
80Christian Walker151B
81Riley Greene15DH-OF
82Alex Bregman153B
83Jordan Westburg152B-3B
84Ketel Marte152B-DH
85Anthony Santander15DH-OF
86Josh Naylor151B
87George Kirby15SP
88Cristopher Sanchez15SP
89Junior Caminero153B
90Tyler Glasnow15SP
91Triston Casas151B
92Mark Vientos153B
93Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
94Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
95Luis Robert15OF
96Hunter Brown15SP
97Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
98Raisel Iglesias15RP
99Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
100C.J. Abrams15SS
101Bo Bichette15SS
102Brandon Nimmo15OF
103Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
104Sandy Alcantara15SP
105Ryan Helsley15RP
106Tanner Bibee15SP
107Mike Trout15OF
108Bryan Woo15SP
109Justin Steele15SP
110Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
111Brenton Doyle15OF
112Carlos Rodon15SP
113Jack Flaherty15SP
114Will Smith15C
115Ian Happ15OF
116Steven Kwan15OF
117Dylan Crews15OF
118Robbie Ray15SP
119Yusei Kikuchi15SP
120Randy Arozarena15OF
121Seth Lugo15SP
122Cal Raleigh14C
123Carlos Correa14SS
124Matt McLain142B-SS
125J.T. Realmuto14C
126Adolis Garcia14DH-OF
127Yainer Diaz14C-DH
128Isaac Paredes143B
129Eugenio Suarez143B
130Matt Chapman143B
131Andres Munoz14RP
132Jeff Hoffman14RP
133Jack Leiter14SP
134MacKenzie Gore14SP
135Roki Sasaki13SP
136Jasson Dominguez13OF
137Ryan Walker12RP
138Tommy Edman122B-OF
139Zach Eflin11SP
140Tyler O'Neill11OF
141Nathan Eovaldi10SP
142Tanner Houck9SP
143Paul Goldschmidt91B
144Royce Lewis83B-DH
145Dansby Swanson8SS
146Xander Bogaerts82B-SS
147Clay Holmes8RP
148Alec Bohm83B
149Shane Baz8SP
150Ryan Pepiot8SP
151Jake Burger81B-3B-DH
152Nick Castellanos8OF
153Taylor Ward8OF
154Sonny Gray8SP
155Kristian Campbell82B
156Nick Lodolo8SP
157Jhoan Duran8RP
158Robert Suarez7RP
159Bowden Francis7RP-SP
160Jackson Jobe7RP
161Xavier Edwards7SS
162Nico Hoerner72B
163Ezequiel Tovar6SS
164Trevor Megill6RP
165Nick Martinez6RP-SP
166Zachary Neto6SS
167Gavin Williams5SP
168Jackson Holliday52B-SS
169Luis Rengifo52B-3B
170Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
171Nick Pivetta5SP
172Felix Bautista5RP
173Shea Langeliers5C
174Brandon Lowe52B-DH
175Heliot Ramos5OF
176Justin Verlander5SP
177Jonathan India52B-3B-OF
178Pete Crow-Armstrong5OF
179Luis Garcia52B
180Grayson Rodriguez5SP
181Max Muncy53B
182Anthony Volpe5SS
183Andres Gimenez52B
184Jesus Luzardo5SP
185Jose Alvarado5RP
186Dennis Santana4RP
187Kyle Manzardo4DH
188Kevin Gausman4SP
189Bryson Stott42B
190Ceddanne Rafaela4OF-SS
191Taj Bradley4SP
192Tyler Stephenson4C
193Kodai Senga3SP
194Jeffrey Springs3SP
195Logan O'Hoppe3C
196Jeremy Pena3SS
197Masyn Winn3SS
198Lars Nootbaar3OF
199Jung Hoo Lee3OF
200Spencer Steer31B-DH-OF
201Brandon Pfaadt3SP
202Brice Turang32B
203Yandy Diaz31B-DH
204Cedric Mullins3OF
205Michael Conforto3DH-OF
206Josh Jung33B
207Mitch Keller3SP
208Spencer Arrighetti3SP
209Matt Shaw33B
210Wilyer Abreu3OF
211J.J. Bleday3OF
212Colton Cowser3OF
213Ronel Blanco3SP
214Nolan Arenado33B
215Cam Smith33B-OF
216Ben Rice31B-DH
217Tyler Soderstrom31B
218Michael Toglia31B
219Spencer Torkelson31B
220Lane Thomas3OF
221George Springer3DH-OF
222Alec Burleson31B-DH-OF
223Michael Busch31B
224Byron Buxton3OF
225Nate Lowe31B

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Bobby Witt48SS
2Aaron Judge48DH-OF
3Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Elly De La Cruz37SS
7Juan Soto34OF
8Corbin Carroll34OF
9Julio Rodriguez33OF
10Fernando Tatis33OF
11Gunnar Henderson33SS
12Francisco Lindor33SS
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Mookie Betts30OF-SS
16Jarren Duran29OF
17Jackson Chourio29OF
18Bryce Harper271B
19Trea Turner26SS
20Tarik Skubal26SP
21Zack Wheeler26SP
22Paul Skenes26SP
23Jazz Chisholm262B-3B-OF
24Austin Riley253B
25Ronald Acuna25OF
26Corbin Burnes24SP
27Matt Olson231B
28William Contreras23C-DH
29Corey Seager23SS
30Manny Machado233B-DH
31Emmanuel Clase23RP
32Michael Harris23OF
33Jackson Merrill23OF
34Jose Altuve212B-OF
35Rafael Devers213B-DH
36Logan Gilbert21SP
37Ozzie Albies212B
38Cole Ragans19SP
39Marcell Ozuna19DH
40Pete Alonso181B
41Freddie Freeman181B
42C.J. Abrams18SS
43Marcus Semien182B
44Oneil Cruz18OF-SS
45Brent Rooker17DH
46Kyle Schwarber15DH
47Josh Hader15RP
48Chris Sale15SP
49Edwin Diaz15RP
50Mason Miller15RP
51Devin Williams15RP
52Garrett Crochet15SP
53Dylan Cease15SP
54Adley Rutschman15C-DH
55Framber Valdez15SP
56Michael King15SP
57Yoshinobu Yamamoto15SP
58James Wood15OF
59Teoscar Hernandez15OF
60Raisel Iglesias15RP
61Ryan Helsley15RP
62Wyatt Langford15DH-OF
63Jacob deGrom15SP
64Hunter Greene15SP
65Max Fried15SP
66Jordan Westburg152B-3B
67Ketel Marte152B-DH
68Bo Bichette15SS
69Brenton Doyle15OF
70Anthony Santander15DH-OF
71Logan Webb15SP
72Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
73Lawrence Butler15OF
74Willy Adames15SS
75Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
76Freddy Peralta15SP
77Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
78Shota Imanaga15SP
79Andres Munoz15RP
80Jhoan Duran15RP
81Luis Robert15OF
82Luis Castillo15SP
83Spencer Strider15SP
84Blake Snell15SP
85Joe Ryan15SP
86Aaron Nola15SP
87Yainer Diaz15C-DH
88Jeff Hoffman15RP
89Bryce Miller15SP
90Josh Naylor151B
91Junior Caminero153B
92Zac Gallen15SP
93Riley Greene15DH-OF
94Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
95Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
96Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
97Alex Bregman153B
98Christian Walker151B
99Triston Casas151B
100Tyler Glasnow15SP
101Pablo Lopez15SP
102Bailey Ober15SP
103George Kirby15SP
104Jack Flaherty15SP
105Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
106Tanner Bibee15SP
107Cal Raleigh15C
108Cristopher Sanchez15SP
109Hunter Brown15SP
110Will Smith15C
111Mike Trout15OF
112Mark Vientos153B
113Christian Yelich15DH-OF
114Randy Arozarena15OF
115Sonny Gray15SP
116Ian Happ15OF
117Bryan Woo15SP
118J.T. Realmuto15C
119Ryan Walker14RP
120Matt McLain142B-SS
121Sandy Alcantara14SP
122Robbie Ray14SP
123Jake Burger141B-3B-DH
124Justin Steele14SP
125Kodai Senga14SP
126Steven Kwan14OF
127Tommy Edman142B-OF
128Dylan Crews14OF
129Jasson Dominguez14OF
130Yusei Kikuchi13SP
131Eugenio Suarez133B
132Matt Chapman133B
133Isaac Paredes123B
134Pete Crow-Armstrong11OF
135Robert Suarez11RP
136Felix Bautista10RP
137Shea Langeliers10C
138Trevor Megill9RP
139Brice Turang92B
140Nico Hoerner92B
141Xavier Edwards8SS
142Carlos Rodon8SP
143Tanner Scott7RP
144Shane Baz7SP
145Seth Lugo7SP
146Kristian Campbell72B
147Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
148Luis Garcia72B
149Nick Castellanos7OF
150Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
151Dansby Swanson7SS
152Spencer Steer71B-DH-OF
153Alec Bohm73B
154Logan O'Hoppe7C
155Kenley Jansen7RP
156Pete Fairbanks7RP
157Nick Pivetta7SP
158Zach Eflin7SP
159Tyler O'Neill7OF
160Brandon Nimmo7OF
161Anthony Volpe7SS
162Ezequiel Tovar7SS
163Carlos Correa7SS
164Ceddanne Rafaela7OF-SS
165Kevin Gausman7SP
166MacKenzie Gore6SP
167Roki Sasaki6SP
168Jackson Holliday62B-SS
169Brandon Lowe62B-DH
170Royce Lewis63B-DH
171Nathan Eovaldi6SP
172Tanner Houck6SP
173Andres Gimenez62B
174Bryson Stott62B
175Taylor Ward5OF
176Paul Goldschmidt51B
177Luis Rengifo52B-3B
178Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
179Michael Toglia51B
180Jonathan India52B-3B-OF
181Nick Lodolo5SP
182Ryan Pepiot5SP
183Taj Bradley5SP
184Kris Bubic5RP
185Jose Alvarado5RP
186Jesus Luzardo5SP
187Cedric Mullins5OF
188Gavin Williams5SP
189Jorge Soler5DH-OF
190Justin Martinez5RP
191TJ Friedl5OF
192Lane Thomas4OF
193Heliot Ramos4OF
194Austin Wells4C
195David Bednar4RP
196Jackson Jobe4RP
197Clay Holmes4RP
198Jeremy Pena4SS
199Victor Scott II4OF
200Lars Nootbaar4OF
201Alec Burleson41B-DH-OF
202Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
203Matt Shaw43B
204A.J. Puk4RP
205Ryan Pressly4RP
206Jung Hoo Lee4OF
207Michael Conforto3DH-OF
208Shane McClanahan3SP
209Grayson Rodriguez3SP
210Bowden Francis3RP-SP
211Byron Buxton3OF
212Zachary Neto3SS
213Masyn Winn3SS
214Carlos Estevez3RP
215Aroldis Chapman3RP
216Luke Jackson3RP
217Lucas Erceg3RP
218Nolan Arenado33B
219Josh Jung33B
220Kyle Finnegan3RP
221Jeffrey Springs3SP
222Brandon Pfaadt3SP
223Kyle Manzardo3DH
224Yandy Diaz31B-DH
225Jack Leiter3SP
226Casey Mize3SP
227Mitch Keller3SP
228J.J. Bleday3OF
229Colton Cowser3OF
230Jordan Walker2OF
231George Springer2DH-OF
232Wilyer Abreu2OF
233Zac Veen2OF
234Cam Smith23B-OF
235Hunter Goodman2C-OF
236Tyler Stephenson2C
237Ronel Blanco2SP
238Maikel Garcia22B-3B
239Blake Treinen2RP
240Dennis Santana2RP
241Gabriel Moreno2C
242Ivan Herrera2C
243Yu Darvish2SP
244Michael Busch21B
245Joshua Lowe2OF
246Max Muncy23B
247Trevor Story2SS
248Jose Caballero22B-3B-OF-SS
249Brendan Donovan22B-OF
250Kyren Paris22B
251Jacob Wilson2SS