The biggest moves in the rankings at this point in the season are going to come as a result of injuries. Spencer Arrighetti dropped a bunch this week after he fractured his thumb in a freak accident during batting practice, and Reynaldo Lopez is out of the picture entirely after having shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out for at least 12 weeks. And, of course, Jurickson Profar is largely out of the picture after his 80-game suspension -- and you can't even stash him in an IL spot, making him even less valuable than injured players who might be back later than him.

Otherwise, things remain pretty normal in the early going. I did move Kyren Paris up significantly in both Roto and H2H scoring formats, though more so in H2H -- he hasn't struck out much so far, but that was a huge issue for him in the minors, which makes it a lot easier to buy into him in a Roto league, where his base-stealing will have extra value. He was the biggest mover of this week, going from a total non-factor to someone I'm at least open to having some value the rest of the way.

Scott White wrote about his biggest rankings movers earlier this week, and while I tend to be a bit less aggressive with moving players this early, I've made some changes of my own. Here's a quick rundown of 10 players who saw their value change this week in the rankings:

Five up

Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees – Rice has started against a couple of lefties and held his own, and that's the biggest thing holding him back. He had some good quality of contact metrics as a rookie despite his struggles, and he's been hitting the ball even harder since the start of Spring. He might just be a good major-league hitter in a great park.

Dansby Swanson, SS, Cubs – Swanson was apparently playing through a core muscle injury that required surgery, but he's looked very healthy so far, sporting a 91.9 mph average exit velocity and two steals already.

Jordan Walker, OF, Cardinals – I'm not sure Walker is ever going to be the superstar we hoped for, but he reworked his swing this offseason to get back to what he was doing as a prospect, and he's off to a solid start – and the four steal attempts in 11 games are especially promising after he stole just one in 51 games last season.

Hunter Greene, SP, Reds – I was skeptical of the apparent gains Greene made last season, but he's been even better early on, mostly thanks to an even better fastball – he's up to 99.4 mph on average, from an already sizzling 97.6 mph average last season. He just might be an ace as long as he can hold up.

Spencer Strider, SP, Braves – Strider is on the verge of making his return after throwing 90 pitches for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He's been dominant on his rehab assignment, generating 15 swings and misses in that start and striking 27 in 13.2 innings total – that's not a typo, I double-checked. His velocity is down about 2 mph from 2023, but Strider has checked every other box you could want and looks ready to come back and be a difference-maker.

Five down

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers – Freeman's offseason ankle surgery was already going to require constant maintenance, and that was before he suffered an injury to it during an off-field incident. He's expected back from the IL shortly, but with the risk here, you have to downgrade him at least a little bit.

Ketel Marte, 2B, Diamondbacks – Marte is going to miss some time with his hamstring injury, and his absence is likely to be measured in weeks at the very least. And given his history, you have to expect the Diamondbacks to be careful with him, so I wouldn't be surprised if he was out until May. That's just a hunch, but it's enough to justify a move down.

Michael Toglia, 1B, Rockies – Toglia finally showed some signs of life Thursday, going 3 for 4 with three batted balls over 100 mph. But he's still hitting just .191 with little power, and he doesn't exactly have a long track record. I'm trying not to drop Toglia where I drafted him, but my breakout call isn't working out so far.

Roki Sasaki, SP, Dodgers – It's just been a very underwhelming start for Sasaki, who is averaging fewer than three innings in his first three starts. The command has been downright bad, and the stuff hasn't been overwhelmingly dominant so far. I still think he can be a useful Fantasy option in the long run, but Sasaki needs to prove it before you can trust him as a starter, let alone a foundational piece.

Jordan Romano, RP, Phillies – It's been a disastrous start for Romano, who has four walks and seven runs scored in his first four innings of work. It's not even clear he would be the lone closer option in Philly even if he was performing well, but with this kind of start, Romano doesn't even look rosterable. It doesn't help that his fastball velocity is down nearly 2 mph from last season. That elbow injury last season might've ruined him.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 46 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 37 DH-OF 8 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Gunnar Henderson 35 SS 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 13 Vladimir Guerrero 30 1B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 15 Bryce Harper 26 1B 16 Julio Rodriguez 26 OF 17 Jarren Duran 25 OF 18 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 19 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 20 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 21 Paul Skenes 25 SP 22 Austin Riley 25 3B 23 Matt Olson 24 1B 24 Corey Seager 24 SS 25 Manny Machado 24 3B-DH 26 William Contreras 23 C-DH 27 Jackson Merrill 23 OF 28 Trea Turner 23 SS 29 Corbin Burnes 22 SP 30 Jose Altuve 21 2B-OF 31 Jazz Chisholm 21 2B-3B-OF 32 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 33 Freddie Freeman 21 1B 34 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 35 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 36 Cole Ragans 21 SP 37 Dylan Cease 20 SP 38 Garrett Crochet 20 SP 39 Chris Sale 20 SP 40 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 41 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 42 Brent Rooker 20 DH 43 Michael King 20 SP 44 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 45 Pete Alonso 19 1B 46 James Wood 19 OF 47 Teoscar Hernandez 18 OF 48 Framber Valdez 18 SP 49 Pablo Lopez 17 SP 50 Logan Webb 17 SP 51 Aaron Nola 17 SP 52 Adley Rutschman 17 C-DH 53 Max Fried 17 SP 54 Hunter Greene 17 SP 55 Jacob deGrom 16 SP 56 Spencer Schwellenbach 16 SP 57 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 58 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 59 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 60 Bryce Miller 16 SP 61 Blake Snell 16 SP 62 Michael Harris 16 OF 63 Wyatt Langford 16 DH-OF 64 Kris Bubic 16 RP 65 Marcus Semien 16 2B 66 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 67 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 16 SP 68 Devin Williams 16 RP 69 Luis Castillo 16 SP 70 Freddy Peralta 15 SP 71 Spencer Strider 15 SP 72 Joe Ryan 15 SP 73 Lawrence Butler 15 OF 74 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 75 Bailey Ober 15 SP 76 Josh Hader 15 RP 77 Zac Gallen 15 SP 78 Mason Miller 15 RP 79 Willy Adames 15 SS 80 Christian Walker 15 1B 81 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 82 Alex Bregman 15 3B 83 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B 84 Ketel Marte 15 2B-DH 85 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 86 Josh Naylor 15 1B 87 George Kirby 15 SP 88 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 89 Junior Caminero 15 3B 90 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 91 Triston Casas 15 1B 92 Mark Vientos 15 3B 93 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 94 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 95 Luis Robert 15 OF 96 Hunter Brown 15 SP 97 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 98 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 99 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 100 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 101 Bo Bichette 15 SS 102 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 103 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 104 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 105 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 106 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 107 Mike Trout 15 OF 108 Bryan Woo 15 SP 109 Justin Steele 15 SP 110 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 111 Brenton Doyle 15 OF 112 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 113 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 114 Will Smith 15 C 115 Ian Happ 15 OF 116 Steven Kwan 15 OF 117 Dylan Crews 15 OF 118 Robbie Ray 15 SP 119 Yusei Kikuchi 15 SP 120 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 121 Seth Lugo 15 SP 122 Cal Raleigh 14 C 123 Carlos Correa 14 SS 124 Matt McLain 14 2B-SS 125 J.T. Realmuto 14 C 126 Adolis Garcia 14 DH-OF 127 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 128 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 129 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 130 Matt Chapman 14 3B 131 Andres Munoz 14 RP 132 Jeff Hoffman 14 RP 133 Jack Leiter 14 SP 134 MacKenzie Gore 14 SP 135 Roki Sasaki 13 SP 136 Jasson Dominguez 13 OF 137 Ryan Walker 12 RP 138 Tommy Edman 12 2B-OF 139 Zach Eflin 11 SP 140 Tyler O'Neill 11 OF 141 Nathan Eovaldi 10 SP 142 Tanner Houck 9 SP 143 Paul Goldschmidt 9 1B 144 Royce Lewis 8 3B-DH 145 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 146 Xander Bogaerts 8 2B-SS 147 Clay Holmes 8 RP 148 Alec Bohm 8 3B 149 Shane Baz 8 SP 150 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 151 Jake Burger 8 1B-3B-DH 152 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 153 Taylor Ward 8 OF 154 Sonny Gray 8 SP 155 Kristian Campbell 8 2B 156 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 157 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 158 Robert Suarez 7 RP 159 Bowden Francis 7 RP-SP 160 Jackson Jobe 7 RP 161 Xavier Edwards 7 SS 162 Nico Hoerner 7 2B 163 Ezequiel Tovar 6 SS 164 Trevor Megill 6 RP 165 Nick Martinez 6 RP-SP 166 Zachary Neto 6 SS 167 Gavin Williams 5 SP 168 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 169 Luis Rengifo 5 2B-3B 170 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 171 Nick Pivetta 5 SP 172 Felix Bautista 5 RP 173 Shea Langeliers 5 C 174 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 175 Heliot Ramos 5 OF 176 Justin Verlander 5 SP 177 Jonathan India 5 2B-3B-OF 178 Pete Crow-Armstrong 5 OF 179 Luis Garcia 5 2B 180 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 181 Max Muncy 5 3B 182 Anthony Volpe 5 SS 183 Andres Gimenez 5 2B 184 Jesus Luzardo 5 SP 185 Jose Alvarado 5 RP 186 Dennis Santana 4 RP 187 Kyle Manzardo 4 DH 188 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 189 Bryson Stott 4 2B 190 Ceddanne Rafaela 4 OF-SS 191 Taj Bradley 4 SP 192 Tyler Stephenson 4 C 193 Kodai Senga 3 SP 194 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 195 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 196 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 197 Masyn Winn 3 SS 198 Lars Nootbaar 3 OF 199 Jung Hoo Lee 3 OF 200 Spencer Steer 3 1B-DH-OF 201 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 202 Brice Turang 3 2B 203 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 204 Cedric Mullins 3 OF 205 Michael Conforto 3 DH-OF 206 Josh Jung 3 3B 207 Mitch Keller 3 SP 208 Spencer Arrighetti 3 SP 209 Matt Shaw 3 3B 210 Wilyer Abreu 3 OF 211 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 212 Colton Cowser 3 OF 213 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 214 Nolan Arenado 3 3B 215 Cam Smith 3 3B-OF 216 Ben Rice 3 1B-DH 217 Tyler Soderstrom 3 1B 218 Michael Toglia 3 1B 219 Spencer Torkelson 3 1B 220 Lane Thomas 3 OF 221 George Springer 3 DH-OF 222 Alec Burleson 3 1B-DH-OF 223 Michael Busch 3 1B 224 Byron Buxton 3 OF 225 Nate Lowe 3 1B

Roto Trade Values Chart