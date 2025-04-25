The problem with a player like Mike Trout in Fantasy is, you're always waiting for bad news. He hasn't played 100 games since 2022 and hasn't played more than 120 since 2019, so you go into the draft process knowing that there's a pretty good chance he's going to have to miss some time. But the bargain is that you're going to get elite production from him for however long he's on the field, at least.
And he's not holding up his end of the bargain right now. Trout is hitting just .172/.275/.483 on the season, with his eight homers not doing nearly enough to make up for the putrid batting average. And, with a career-worst 29.6% strikeout rate, you might be inclined to think that the 33-year-old former MVP just isn't that dude anymore.
You'd be wrong to think that.
The eight homers are a good sign that he's still got plenty of juice left in his bat, of course. Trout is still absolutely mashing the ball, with a 92 mph average exit velocity that ranks as the third-best of his career and a .564 expected wOBA on contact that is the second-best of his career. No matter what else is going on, Trout remains one of the game's premier power hitters, and even amidst an otherwise slow start, that's still there.
But the strikeouts are a problem. There's no getting around that. A near-30% strikeout rate is a problem even if you're one of the game's premier power hitters … I just don't think that rate is likely to stay this high forever. His whiff rate is up to 31.4%, which is concerning, though not totally out of character – he was around 28-30% from 2021 through 2023, as well.
And the good news is that, while the overall whiff rate is high, where the whiffs are coming doesn't suggest a sudden collapse in Trout's hit tool. His contact rate on pitches in the strike zone is still 82%, right in line with the MLB average; that's the first place I'd look if I was looking to see a major dropoff in talent.
No, the problem is on chase pitches. Trout is both chasing more often than usual and making contact on those swings less often. That's concerning, but it's also such a huge outlier for Trout's career that I'm simply not willing to panic because of 25 games. Trout's swing decisions have almost always been one of the strongest parts of his game, and 25 games just isn't a big enough of a sample size for me to say it's suddenly become a problem, especially when he's still doing everything else so well.
And about that: No player is more due than Trout right now. He has 11 outs on batted balls with an expected batting average of .500 or higher, the highest mark in the league, as you'd expect from someone hitting the ball as hard as Trout is who is nonetheless saddled with a .135 BABIP. Trout's expected batting average for the season is .264, so, again, it just doesn't seem like there's been a sudden collapse in the skill set.
In fact, Trout's underlying numbers suggest he's still an absolute difference maker with the bat. Only six hitters are underperforming their expected wOBA by a larger mark than Trout's .093-point gap right now, and none of the other hitters have anywhere near the track record Trout does – for his career, Trout has underperformed his xwOBA by just .006.
Which is all to say, I'm still banking on Trout being that difference maker for as long as he's healthy. Maybe that won't be for long, but I'm still willing to bet on the talent, especially when the price is sure to be lower than it's ever been.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|37
|DH-OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|9
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|10
|Gunnar Henderson
|35
|SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|32
|SS
|12
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|28
|OF
|15
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|16
|Ketel Marte
|26
|2B-DH
|17
|Julio Rodriguez
|25
|OF
|18
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|21
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|22
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|23
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|24
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|25
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|26
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|27
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|29
|Trea Turner
|22
|SS
|30
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-DH-OF
|31
|Logan Gilbert
|21
|SP
|32
|Ronald Acuna
|21
|OF
|33
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|34
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|35
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|36
|Corbin Burnes
|21
|SP
|37
|Chris Sale
|20
|SP
|38
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|39
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH
|41
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH
|42
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|43
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|44
|Jazz Chisholm
|19
|2B-3B-OF
|45
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|46
|Corey Seager
|19
|SS
|47
|Wyatt Langford
|18
|DH-OF
|48
|James Wood
|18
|OF
|49
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|OF
|50
|Framber Valdez
|17
|SP
|51
|Hunter Greene
|17
|SP
|52
|Max Fried
|17
|SP
|53
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|17
|SP
|54
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|55
|Adley Rutschman
|16
|C-DH
|56
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|16
|SP
|57
|Jacob deGrom
|16
|SP
|58
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|59
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|60
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|DH-OF
|61
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|62
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|63
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|64
|Aaron Nola
|16
|SP
|65
|Devin Williams
|16
|RP
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|67
|Hunter Brown
|16
|SP
|68
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|69
|Luis Castillo
|16
|SP
|70
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|71
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|72
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|73
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|74
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|75
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|76
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|77
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|79
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|80
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|81
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|82
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|83
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|84
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|85
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|87
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|88
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|89
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|90
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|91
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|92
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|93
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|94
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|95
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|96
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|97
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|98
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|99
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|100
|Sandy Alcantara
|15
|SP
|101
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|102
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|103
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|104
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|105
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|106
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|107
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|108
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|109
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|110
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|111
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|112
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|113
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|114
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|115
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|116
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|117
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|118
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|119
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|120
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|121
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|122
|Cal Raleigh
|14
|C-DH
|123
|Willson Contreras
|14
|1B-C-DH
|124
|J.T. Realmuto
|14
|C
|125
|Adolis Garcia
|14
|DH-OF
|126
|Yusei Kikuchi
|14
|SP
|127
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|128
|Jung Hoo Lee
|14
|OF
|129
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|14
|OF
|130
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|131
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|132
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|133
|Jasson Dominguez
|14
|OF
|134
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|135
|Tommy Edman
|13
|2B-OF
|136
|Zach Eflin
|13
|SP
|137
|Tyler O'Neill
|12
|OF
|138
|Nathan Eovaldi
|12
|SP
|139
|Jeff Hoffman
|11
|RP
|140
|Tyler Soderstrom
|11
|1B
|141
|Paul Goldschmidt
|10
|1B
|142
|Royce Lewis
|9
|3B-DH
|143
|Jack Leiter
|9
|SP
|144
|Alec Bohm
|8
|3B
|145
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|146
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|147
|Brenton Doyle
|8
|OF
|148
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|149
|Lars Nootbaar
|8
|OF
|150
|Taylor Ward
|8
|OF
|151
|Sonny Gray
|8
|SP
|152
|Kristian Campbell
|8
|2B
|153
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|154
|Grant Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|155
|Tanner Houck
|8
|SP
|156
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|157
|Robert Suarez
|8
|RP
|158
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|159
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|160
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|161
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|162
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|163
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|164
|Zachary Neto
|6
|SS
|165
|Gavin Williams
|6
|SP
|166
|Spencer Torkelson
|6
|1B
|167
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|168
|Felix Bautista
|5
|RP
|169
|Kodai Senga
|5
|SP
|170
|Clay Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|171
|Ryan Walker
|5
|RP
|172
|Shea Langeliers
|5
|C
|173
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|174
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|175
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|176
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|177
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|178
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|179
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|180
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|181
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|182
|Jake Burger
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|183
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|184
|Dennis Santana
|5
|RP
|185
|MacKenzie Gore
|5
|SP
|186
|Kyle Manzardo
|4
|DH
|187
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|SP
|188
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|189
|Bryson Stott
|4
|2B
|190
|Cam Smith
|4
|3B-OF
|191
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|192
|Tyler Stephenson
|4
|C
|193
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|194
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|195
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|196
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|197
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|198
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|199
|Jacob Wilson
|3
|SS
|200
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|201
|Bowden Francis
|3
|RP-SP
|202
|Heliot Ramos
|3
|OF
|203
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|204
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|205
|Brice Turang
|3
|2B
|206
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|207
|Ben Rice
|3
|1B-DH
|208
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|209
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|210
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|211
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|212
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|213
|Victor Robles
|3
|OF
|214
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|SP
|215
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|216
|George Springer
|3
|DH-OF
|217
|Austin Hays
|3
|OF
|218
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|219
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
|220
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|221
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
|222
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|223
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|224
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|225
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|SS
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|15
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|16
|Jarren Duran
|29
|OF
|17
|Jackson Chourio
|29
|OF
|18
|Bryce Harper
|27
|1B
|19
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|23
|Jackson Merrill
|26
|OF
|24
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|25
|Ronald Acuna
|25
|OF
|26
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|27
|Freddie Freeman
|23
|1B
|28
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|29
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|30
|Jazz Chisholm
|23
|2B-3B-OF
|31
|Jose Altuve
|23
|2B-DH-OF
|32
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|33
|Logan Gilbert
|23
|SP
|34
|Ozzie Albies
|21
|2B
|35
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|36
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|37
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|38
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|39
|Michael Harris
|19
|OF
|40
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|OF-SS
|41
|James Wood
|18
|OF
|42
|Wyatt Langford
|18
|DH-OF
|43
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|44
|Brent Rooker
|18
|DH
|45
|Kyle Schwarber
|17
|DH
|46
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|47
|Chris Sale
|15
|SP
|48
|Garrett Crochet
|15
|SP
|49
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|50
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|51
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|52
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|53
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|54
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|15
|SP
|55
|Devin Williams
|15
|RP
|56
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|57
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|58
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|59
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|60
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|61
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|62
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|63
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|64
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|65
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|66
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|67
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|68
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|70
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|71
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|72
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|73
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|74
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|75
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|76
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|77
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|78
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|79
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|80
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|81
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|82
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|83
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|84
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|85
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|86
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|87
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|88
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|89
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|90
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|91
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|92
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|93
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|94
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|95
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|96
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|97
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|98
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|99
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|100
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|101
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|102
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|103
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|104
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|105
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|106
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|107
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|108
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|109
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B
|110
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|111
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|112
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|113
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|114
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|115
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|116
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|117
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|118
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|119
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|120
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|121
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|122
|Sandy Alcantara
|14
|SP
|123
|Nick Pivetta
|14
|SP
|124
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|125
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B
|126
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|127
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|128
|Yusei Kikuchi
|14
|SP
|129
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|130
|Matt Chapman
|13
|3B
|131
|Isaac Paredes
|13
|3B
|132
|Luis Robert
|13
|OF
|133
|Tommy Edman
|12
|2B-OF
|134
|Shea Langeliers
|11
|C
|135
|Dylan Crews
|11
|OF
|136
|Jasson Dominguez
|10
|OF
|137
|Tanner Scott
|10
|RP
|138
|Ryan Walker
|9
|RP
|139
|Kristian Campbell
|9
|2B
|140
|Brice Turang
|9
|2B
|141
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|142
|Jesus Luzardo
|8
|SP
|143
|Carlos Rodon
|7
|SP
|144
|Kris Bubic
|7
|RP-SP
|145
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|146
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|147
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|148
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|149
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|150
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|151
|Luis Garcia
|7
|2B
|152
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|153
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|154
|Justin Martinez
|7
|RP
|155
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|156
|Trevor Megill
|7
|RP
|157
|Max Meyer
|7
|SP
|158
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|159
|Jose Alvarado
|7
|RP
|160
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|161
|Tyler O'Neill
|7
|OF
|162
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|163
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|164
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|165
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|166
|Carlos Correa
|6
|SS
|167
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|168
|Kevin Gausman
|6
|SP
|169
|Jackson Holliday
|6
|2B-SS
|170
|Royce Lewis
|6
|3B-DH
|171
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6
|SP
|172
|Andres Gimenez
|6
|2B
|173
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|174
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|175
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|176
|Paul Goldschmidt
|5
|1B
|177
|Ben Rice
|5
|1B-DH
|178
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|179
|Jake Burger
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|180
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|181
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|182
|Spencer Steer
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|183
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|184
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|185
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|186
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|SP
|187
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|188
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|189
|Agustin Ramirez
|5
|C
|190
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C
|191
|Luke Keaschall
|5
|2B
|192
|Yandy Diaz
|4
|1B-DH
|193
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|194
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|195
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|196
|Jeremy Pena
|4
|SS
|197
|Byron Buxton
|4
|OF
|198
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|4
|OF-SS
|199
|Austin Hays
|4
|OF
|200
|Jorge Soler
|4
|DH-OF
|201
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|202
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|203
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|204
|MacKenzie Gore
|4
|SP
|205
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|206
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|207
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|208
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|209
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|210
|Ryan Pressly
|3
|RP
|211
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|212
|Luke Jackson
|3
|RP
|213
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|SP
|214
|Grayson Rodriguez
|3
|SP
|215
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|216
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|217
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|218
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|219
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|220
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
|221
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|3
|2B-SS
|222
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|223
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|224
|Cam Smith
|3
|3B-OF
|225
|Jordan Walker
|3
|OF
|226
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|227
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|228
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|229
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|230
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|231
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|232
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|DH
|233
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|234
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|235
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|236
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|237
|Bowden Francis
|2
|RP-SP
|238
|Tanner Houck
|2
|SP
|239
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF
|240
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C
|241
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|242
|Ronel Blanco
|2
|SP
|243
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|2B-3B-OF
|244
|Dennis Santana
|2
|RP
|245
|A.J. Puk
|2
|RP
|246
|Lucas Erceg
|2
|RP
|247
|Gabriel Moreno
|2
|C
|248
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|249
|Joshua Lowe
|2
|OF
|250
|George Springer
|2
|DH-OF