The problem with a player like Mike Trout in Fantasy is, you're always waiting for bad news. He hasn't played 100 games since 2022 and hasn't played more than 120 since 2019, so you go into the draft process knowing that there's a pretty good chance he's going to have to miss some time. But the bargain is that you're going to get elite production from him for however long he's on the field, at least.

And he's not holding up his end of the bargain right now. Trout is hitting just .172/.275/.483 on the season, with his eight homers not doing nearly enough to make up for the putrid batting average. And, with a career-worst 29.6% strikeout rate, you might be inclined to think that the 33-year-old former MVP just isn't that dude anymore.

You'd be wrong to think that.

The eight homers are a good sign that he's still got plenty of juice left in his bat, of course. Trout is still absolutely mashing the ball, with a 92 mph average exit velocity that ranks as the third-best of his career and a .564 expected wOBA on contact that is the second-best of his career. No matter what else is going on, Trout remains one of the game's premier power hitters, and even amidst an otherwise slow start, that's still there.

But the strikeouts are a problem. There's no getting around that. A near-30% strikeout rate is a problem even if you're one of the game's premier power hitters … I just don't think that rate is likely to stay this high forever. His whiff rate is up to 31.4%, which is concerning, though not totally out of character – he was around 28-30% from 2021 through 2023, as well.

And the good news is that, while the overall whiff rate is high, where the whiffs are coming doesn't suggest a sudden collapse in Trout's hit tool. His contact rate on pitches in the strike zone is still 82%, right in line with the MLB average; that's the first place I'd look if I was looking to see a major dropoff in talent.

No, the problem is on chase pitches. Trout is both chasing more often than usual and making contact on those swings less often. That's concerning, but it's also such a huge outlier for Trout's career that I'm simply not willing to panic because of 25 games. Trout's swing decisions have almost always been one of the strongest parts of his game, and 25 games just isn't a big enough of a sample size for me to say it's suddenly become a problem, especially when he's still doing everything else so well.

And about that: No player is more due than Trout right now. He has 11 outs on batted balls with an expected batting average of .500 or higher, the highest mark in the league, as you'd expect from someone hitting the ball as hard as Trout is who is nonetheless saddled with a .135 BABIP. Trout's expected batting average for the season is .264, so, again, it just doesn't seem like there's been a sudden collapse in the skill set.

In fact, Trout's underlying numbers suggest he's still an absolute difference maker with the bat. Only six hitters are underperforming their expected wOBA by a larger mark than Trout's .093-point gap right now, and none of the other hitters have anywhere near the track record Trout does – for his career, Trout has underperformed his xwOBA by just .006.

Which is all to say, I'm still banking on Trout being that difference maker for as long as he's healthy. Maybe that won't be for long, but I'm still willing to bet on the talent, especially when the price is sure to be lower than it's ever been.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Yordan Alvarez 37 DH-OF 8 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 9 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 10 Gunnar Henderson 35 SS 11 Elly De La Cruz 32 SS 12 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 13 Vladimir Guerrero 30 1B-DH 14 Fernando Tatis 28 OF 15 Bryce Harper 26 1B 16 Ketel Marte 26 2B-DH 17 Julio Rodriguez 25 OF 18 Jarren Duran 25 OF 19 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 20 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 21 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 22 Paul Skenes 25 SP 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Matt Olson 24 1B 25 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 26 Manny Machado 23 3B-DH 27 William Contreras 23 C-DH 28 Jackson Merrill 23 OF 29 Trea Turner 22 SS 30 Jose Altuve 21 2B-DH-OF 31 Logan Gilbert 21 SP 32 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 33 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 34 Cole Ragans 21 SP 35 Garrett Crochet 21 SP 36 Corbin Burnes 21 SP 37 Chris Sale 20 SP 38 Dylan Cease 20 SP 39 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 40 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 41 Brent Rooker 20 DH 42 Michael King 20 SP 43 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 44 Jazz Chisholm 19 2B-3B-OF 45 Pete Alonso 19 1B 46 Corey Seager 19 SS 47 Wyatt Langford 18 DH-OF 48 James Wood 18 OF 49 Teoscar Hernandez 17 OF 50 Framber Valdez 17 SP 51 Hunter Greene 17 SP 52 Max Fried 17 SP 53 Spencer Schwellenbach 17 SP 54 Logan Webb 17 SP 55 Adley Rutschman 16 C-DH 56 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 16 SP 57 Jacob deGrom 16 SP 58 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 59 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 60 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 61 Alex Bregman 16 3B 62 Lawrence Butler 16 OF 63 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 64 Aaron Nola 16 SP 65 Devin Williams 16 RP 66 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 67 Hunter Brown 16 SP 68 Joe Ryan 16 SP 69 Luis Castillo 16 SP 70 Blake Snell 15 SP 71 Spencer Strider 15 SP 72 Pablo Lopez 15 SP 73 Josh Hader 15 RP 74 Kris Bubic 15 RP-SP 75 Zac Gallen 15 SP 76 Michael Harris 15 OF 77 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 78 Mason Miller 15 RP 79 Willy Adames 15 SS 80 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 81 Christian Walker 15 1B 82 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 83 Marcus Semien 15 2B 84 Jordan Westburg 15 2B-3B-DH 85 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 86 George Kirby 15 SP 87 Junior Caminero 15 3B 88 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 89 Triston Casas 15 1B 90 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 91 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 92 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 93 Bailey Ober 15 SP 94 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 95 Andres Munoz 15 RP 96 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 97 Bryce Miller 15 SP 98 Jesus Luzardo 15 SP 99 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 100 Sandy Alcantara 15 SP 101 Ryan Helsley 15 RP 102 Mike Trout 15 DH-OF 103 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 104 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 105 Will Smith 15 C 106 Ian Happ 15 OF 107 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 108 Bryan Woo 15 SP 109 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 110 Steven Kwan 15 OF 111 Robbie Ray 15 SP 112 Mark Vientos 15 3B 113 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 114 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 115 Shane Baz 15 SP 116 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 117 Max Meyer 15 SP 118 Seth Lugo 15 SP 119 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 120 Bo Bichette 15 SS 121 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 122 Cal Raleigh 14 C-DH 123 Willson Contreras 14 1B-C-DH 124 J.T. Realmuto 14 C 125 Adolis Garcia 14 DH-OF 126 Yusei Kikuchi 14 SP 127 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 128 Jung Hoo Lee 14 OF 129 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 130 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 131 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 132 Matt Chapman 14 3B 133 Jasson Dominguez 14 OF 134 Dylan Crews 14 OF 135 Tommy Edman 13 2B-OF 136 Zach Eflin 13 SP 137 Tyler O'Neill 12 OF 138 Nathan Eovaldi 12 SP 139 Jeff Hoffman 11 RP 140 Tyler Soderstrom 11 1B 141 Paul Goldschmidt 10 1B 142 Royce Lewis 9 3B-DH 143 Jack Leiter 9 SP 144 Alec Bohm 8 3B 145 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 146 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 147 Brenton Doyle 8 OF 148 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 149 Lars Nootbaar 8 OF 150 Taylor Ward 8 OF 151 Sonny Gray 8 SP 152 Kristian Campbell 8 2B 153 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 154 Grant Holmes 8 RP-SP 155 Tanner Houck 8 SP 156 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 157 Robert Suarez 8 RP 158 Xavier Edwards 7 SS 159 Carlos Correa 7 SS 160 Nico Hoerner 7 2B 161 Xander Bogaerts 7 2B-SS 162 Anthony Volpe 7 SS 163 Ezequiel Tovar 6 SS 164 Zachary Neto 6 SS 165 Gavin Williams 6 SP 166 Spencer Torkelson 6 1B 167 Luis Arraez 5 1B-2B-DH 168 Felix Bautista 5 RP 169 Kodai Senga 5 SP 170 Clay Holmes 5 RP-SP 171 Ryan Walker 5 RP 172 Shea Langeliers 5 C 173 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 174 Jose Alvarado 5 RP 175 Trevor Megill 5 RP 176 Luis Robert 5 OF 177 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 178 Nolan Arenado 5 3B 179 Luis Rengifo 5 2B-3B 180 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 181 Nick Kurtz 5 1B 182 Jake Burger 5 1B-3B-DH 183 Andres Gimenez 5 2B 184 Dennis Santana 5 RP 185 MacKenzie Gore 5 SP 186 Kyle Manzardo 4 DH 187 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 188 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 189 Bryson Stott 4 2B 190 Cam Smith 4 3B-OF 191 Taj Bradley 4 SP 192 Tyler Stephenson 4 C 193 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 194 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 195 Trevor Story 3 SS 196 Masyn Winn 3 SS 197 Roki Sasaki 3 SP 198 Justin Verlander 3 SP 199 Jacob Wilson 3 SS 200 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 201 Bowden Francis 3 RP-SP 202 Heliot Ramos 3 OF 203 Jose Berrios 3 SP 204 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 205 Brice Turang 3 2B 206 Luis Garcia 3 2B 207 Ben Rice 3 1B-DH 208 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 209 Josh Jung 3 3B 210 Max Muncy 3 3B 211 Mitch Keller 3 SP 212 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 213 Victor Robles 3 OF 214 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 215 Michael Busch 3 1B 216 George Springer 3 DH-OF 217 Austin Hays 3 OF 218 Byron Buxton 3 OF 219 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP 220 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 221 Jackson Jobe 3 RP 222 Nate Lowe 3 1B 223 Reese Olson 3 SP 224 Spencer Steer 3 1B-DH-OF 225 Kenley Jansen 3 RP

