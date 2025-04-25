mike-trout-cbs-2.jpg
Imagn Images

The problem with a player like Mike Trout in Fantasy is, you're always waiting for bad news. He hasn't played 100 games since 2022 and hasn't played more than 120 since 2019, so you go into the draft process knowing that there's a pretty good chance he's going to have to miss some time. But the bargain is that you're going to get elite production from him for however long he's on the field, at least.

And he's not holding up his end of the bargain right now. Trout is hitting just .172/.275/.483 on the season, with his eight homers not doing nearly enough to make up for the putrid batting average. And, with a career-worst 29.6% strikeout rate, you might be inclined to think that the 33-year-old former MVP just isn't that dude anymore.

You'd be wrong to think that. 

The eight homers are a good sign that he's still got plenty of juice left in his bat, of course. Trout is still absolutely mashing the ball, with a 92 mph average exit velocity that ranks as the third-best of his career and a .564 expected wOBA on contact that is the second-best of his career. No matter what else is going on, Trout remains one of the game's premier power hitters, and even amidst an otherwise slow start, that's still there. 

But the strikeouts are a problem. There's no getting around that. A near-30% strikeout rate is a problem even if you're one of the game's premier power hitters … I just don't think that rate is likely to stay this high forever. His whiff rate is up to 31.4%, which is concerning, though not totally out of character – he was around 28-30% from 2021 through 2023, as well. 

And the good news is that, while the overall whiff rate is high, where the whiffs are coming doesn't suggest a sudden collapse in Trout's hit tool. His contact rate on pitches in the strike zone is still 82%, right in line with the MLB average; that's the first place I'd look if I was looking to see a major dropoff in talent. 

No, the problem is on chase pitches. Trout is both chasing more often than usual and making contact on those swings less often. That's concerning, but it's also such a huge outlier for Trout's career that I'm simply not willing to panic because of 25 games. Trout's swing decisions have almost always been one of the strongest parts of his game, and 25 games just isn't a big enough of a sample size for me to say it's suddenly become a problem, especially when he's still doing everything else so well.

And about that: No player is more due than Trout right now. He has 11 outs on batted balls with an expected batting average of .500 or higher, the highest mark in the league, as you'd expect from someone hitting the ball as hard as Trout is who is nonetheless saddled with a .135 BABIP. Trout's expected batting average for the season is .264, so, again, it just doesn't seem like there's been a sudden collapse in the skill set.

In fact, Trout's underlying numbers suggest he's still an absolute difference maker with the bat. Only six hitters are underperforming their expected wOBA by a larger mark than Trout's .093-point gap right now, and none of the other hitters have anywhere near the track record Trout does – for his career, Trout has underperformed his xwOBA by just .006. 

Which is all to say, I'm still banking on Trout being that difference maker for as long as he's healthy. Maybe that won't be for long, but I'm still willing to bet on the talent, especially when the price is sure to be lower than it's ever been. 

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Yordan Alvarez37DH-OF
8Corbin Carroll37OF
9Francisco Lindor37SS
10Gunnar Henderson35SS
11Elly De La Cruz32SS
12Mookie Betts30OF-SS
13Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
14Fernando Tatis28OF
15Bryce Harper261B
16Ketel Marte262B-DH
17Julio Rodriguez25OF
18Jarren Duran25OF
19Tarik Skubal25SP
20Zack Wheeler25SP
21Jackson Chourio25OF
22Paul Skenes25SP
23Austin Riley243B
24Matt Olson241B
25Freddie Freeman241B
26Manny Machado233B-DH
27William Contreras23C-DH
28Jackson Merrill23OF
29Trea Turner22SS
30Jose Altuve212B-DH-OF
31Logan Gilbert21SP
32Ronald Acuna21OF
33Rafael Devers213B-DH
34Cole Ragans21SP
35Garrett Crochet21SP
36Corbin Burnes21SP
37Chris Sale20SP
38Dylan Cease20SP
39Marcell Ozuna20DH
40Kyle Schwarber20DH
41Brent Rooker20DH
42Michael King20SP
43Ozzie Albies202B
44Jazz Chisholm192B-3B-OF
45Pete Alonso191B
46Corey Seager19SS
47Wyatt Langford18DH-OF
48James Wood18OF
49Teoscar Hernandez17OF
50Framber Valdez17SP
51Hunter Greene17SP
52Max Fried17SP
53Spencer Schwellenbach17SP
54Logan Webb17SP
55Adley Rutschman16C-DH
56Yoshinobu Yamamoto16SP
57Jacob deGrom16SP
58Emmanuel Clase16RP
59Shota Imanaga16SP
60Seiya Suzuki16DH-OF
61Alex Bregman163B
62Lawrence Butler16OF
63Edwin Diaz16RP
64Aaron Nola16SP
65Devin Williams16RP
66Freddy Peralta16SP
67Hunter Brown16SP
68Joe Ryan16SP
69Luis Castillo16SP
70Blake Snell15SP
71Spencer Strider15SP
72Pablo Lopez15SP
73Josh Hader15RP
74Kris Bubic15RP-SP
75Zac Gallen15SP
76Michael Harris15OF
77Christian Yelich15DH-OF
78Mason Miller15RP
79Willy Adames15SS
80Josh Naylor151B-DH
81Christian Walker151B
82Riley Greene15DH-OF
83Marcus Semien152B
84Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
85Anthony Santander15DH-OF
86George Kirby15SP
87Junior Caminero153B
88Tyler Glasnow15SP
89Triston Casas151B
90Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
91Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
92Cristopher Sanchez15SP
93Bailey Ober15SP
94Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
95Andres Munoz15RP
96Raisel Iglesias15RP
97Bryce Miller15SP
98Jesus Luzardo15SP
99Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
100Sandy Alcantara15SP
101Ryan Helsley15RP
102Mike Trout15DH-OF
103Carlos Rodon15SP
104Jack Flaherty15SP
105Will Smith15C
106Ian Happ15OF
107Brandon Nimmo15OF
108Bryan Woo15SP
109Tanner Bibee15SP
110Steven Kwan15OF
111Robbie Ray15SP
112Mark Vientos153B
113Randy Arozarena15OF
114Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
115Shane Baz15SP
116Nick Pivetta15SP
117Max Meyer15SP
118Seth Lugo15SP
119Matt McLain152B-SS
120Bo Bichette15SS
121C.J. Abrams15SS
122Cal Raleigh14C-DH
123Willson Contreras141B-C-DH
124J.T. Realmuto14C
125Adolis Garcia14DH-OF
126Yusei Kikuchi14SP
127Yainer Diaz14C-DH
128Jung Hoo Lee14OF
129Pete Crow-Armstrong14OF
130Isaac Paredes143B
131Eugenio Suarez143B
132Matt Chapman143B
133Jasson Dominguez14OF
134Dylan Crews14OF
135Tommy Edman132B-OF
136Zach Eflin13SP
137Tyler O'Neill12OF
138Nathan Eovaldi12SP
139Jeff Hoffman11RP
140Tyler Soderstrom111B
141Paul Goldschmidt101B
142Royce Lewis93B-DH
143Jack Leiter9SP
144Alec Bohm83B
145Ryan Pepiot8SP
146Nick Castellanos8OF
147Brenton Doyle8OF
148Dansby Swanson8SS
149Lars Nootbaar8OF
150Taylor Ward8OF
151Sonny Gray8SP
152Kristian Campbell82B
153Nick Lodolo8SP
154Grant Holmes8RP-SP
155Tanner Houck8SP
156Jhoan Duran8RP
157Robert Suarez8RP
158Xavier Edwards7SS
159Carlos Correa7SS
160Nico Hoerner72B
161Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
162Anthony Volpe7SS
163Ezequiel Tovar6SS
164Zachary Neto6SS
165Gavin Williams6SP
166Spencer Torkelson61B
167Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
168Felix Bautista5RP
169Kodai Senga5SP
170Clay Holmes5RP-SP
171Ryan Walker5RP
172Shea Langeliers5C
173Brandon Lowe52B-DH
174Jose Alvarado5RP
175Trevor Megill5RP
176Luis Robert5OF
177Jackson Holliday52B-SS
178Nolan Arenado53B
179Luis Rengifo52B-3B
180Grayson Rodriguez5SP
181Nick Kurtz51B
182Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
183Andres Gimenez52B
184Dennis Santana5RP
185MacKenzie Gore5SP
186Kyle Manzardo4DH
187Kevin Gausman4SP
188Cedric Mullins4OF
189Bryson Stott42B
190Cam Smith43B-OF
191Taj Bradley4SP
192Tyler Stephenson4C
193Jeffrey Springs3SP
194Logan O'Hoppe3C
195Trevor Story3SS
196Masyn Winn3SS
197Roki Sasaki3SP
198Justin Verlander3SP
199Jacob Wilson3SS
200Jeremy Pena3SS
201Bowden Francis3RP-SP
202Heliot Ramos3OF
203Jose Berrios3SP
204Brandon Pfaadt3SP
205Brice Turang32B
206Luis Garcia32B
207Ben Rice31B-DH
208Yandy Diaz31B-DH
209Josh Jung33B
210Max Muncy33B
211Mitch Keller3SP
212J.J. Bleday3OF
213Victor Robles3OF
214Ronel Blanco3SP
215Michael Busch31B
216George Springer3DH-OF
217Austin Hays3OF
218Byron Buxton3OF
219Clarke Schmidt3SP
220Pete Fairbanks3RP
221Jackson Jobe3RP
222Nate Lowe31B
223Reese Olson3SP
224Spencer Steer31B-DH-OF
225Kenley Jansen3RP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt47SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Elly De La Cruz37SS
7Fernando Tatis34OF
8Corbin Carroll34OF
9Juan Soto33OF
10Julio Rodriguez33OF
11Gunnar Henderson33SS
12Francisco Lindor33SS
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Mookie Betts30OF-SS
16Jarren Duran29OF
17Jackson Chourio29OF
18Bryce Harper271B
19Trea Turner26SS
20Tarik Skubal26SP
21Zack Wheeler26SP
22Paul Skenes26SP
23Jackson Merrill26OF
24Austin Riley253B
25Ronald Acuna25OF
26Matt Olson241B
27Freddie Freeman231B
28William Contreras23C-DH
29Manny Machado233B-DH
30Jazz Chisholm232B-3B-OF
31Jose Altuve232B-DH-OF
32Rafael Devers233B-DH
33Logan Gilbert23SP
34Ozzie Albies212B
35Ketel Marte212B-DH
36Cole Ragans21SP
37Marcell Ozuna21DH
38Pete Alonso191B
39Michael Harris19OF
40Oneil Cruz18OF-SS
41James Wood18OF
42Wyatt Langford18DH-OF
43C.J. Abrams18SS
44Brent Rooker18DH
45Kyle Schwarber17DH
46Emmanuel Clase15RP
47Chris Sale15SP
48Garrett Crochet15SP
49Corbin Burnes15SP
50Dylan Cease15SP
51Adley Rutschman15C-DH
52Framber Valdez15SP
53Michael King15SP
54Yoshinobu Yamamoto15SP
55Devin Williams15RP
56Josh Hader15RP
57Edwin Diaz15RP
58Mason Miller15RP
59Andres Munoz15RP
60Raisel Iglesias15RP
61Ryan Helsley15RP
62Teoscar Hernandez15OF
63Jacob deGrom15SP
64Max Fried15SP
65Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
66Marcus Semien152B
67Lawrence Butler15OF
68Anthony Santander15DH-OF
69Corey Seager15SS
70Hunter Greene15SP
71Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
72Logan Webb15SP
73Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
74Willy Adames15SS
75Bo Bichette15SS
76Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
77Brenton Doyle15OF
78Shota Imanaga15SP
79Freddy Peralta15SP
80Hunter Brown15SP
81Spencer Strider15SP
82Joe Ryan15SP
83Pablo Lopez15SP
84Yainer Diaz15C-DH
85Jeff Hoffman15RP
86Jhoan Duran15RP
87Riley Greene15DH-OF
88Josh Naylor151B-DH
89Junior Caminero153B
90Alex Bregman153B
91Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
92Christian Walker151B
93Triston Casas151B
94Tyler Glasnow15SP
95Luis Castillo15SP
96George Kirby15SP
97Cristopher Sanchez15SP
98Zac Gallen15SP
99Bryce Miller15SP
100Jack Flaherty15SP
101Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
102Tanner Bibee15SP
103Aaron Nola15SP
104Cal Raleigh15C-DH
105Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
106Bailey Ober15SP
107Will Smith15C
108Mike Trout15DH-OF
109Mark Vientos153B
110Christian Yelich15DH-OF
111Randy Arozarena15OF
112Sonny Gray15SP
113Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
114Ian Happ15OF
115Bryan Woo15SP
116Blake Snell15SP
117Shane Baz15SP
118J.T. Realmuto15C
119Robert Suarez14RP
120Matt McLain142B-SS
121Felix Bautista14RP
122Sandy Alcantara14SP
123Nick Pivetta14SP
124Robbie Ray14SP
125Tyler Soderstrom141B
126Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
127Steven Kwan14OF
128Yusei Kikuchi14SP
129Eugenio Suarez143B
130Matt Chapman133B
131Isaac Paredes133B
132Luis Robert13OF
133Tommy Edman122B-OF
134Shea Langeliers11C
135Dylan Crews11OF
136Jasson Dominguez10OF
137Tanner Scott10RP
138Ryan Walker9RP
139Kristian Campbell92B
140Brice Turang92B
141Xavier Edwards8SS
142Jesus Luzardo8SP
143Carlos Rodon7SP
144Kris Bubic7RP-SP
145Seth Lugo7SP
146Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
147Nick Castellanos7OF
148Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
149Dansby Swanson7SS
150Nico Hoerner72B
151Luis Garcia72B
152Alec Bohm73B
153Logan O'Hoppe7C
154Justin Martinez7RP
155Kenley Jansen7RP
156Trevor Megill7RP
157Max Meyer7SP
158Kodai Senga7SP
159Jose Alvarado7RP
160Pete Fairbanks7RP
161Tyler O'Neill7OF
162Jung Hoo Lee7OF
163Brandon Nimmo7OF
164Zachary Neto7SS
165Anthony Volpe7SS
166Carlos Correa6SS
167Ezequiel Tovar6SS
168Kevin Gausman6SP
169Jackson Holliday62B-SS
170Royce Lewis63B-DH
171Nathan Eovaldi6SP
172Andres Gimenez62B
173Bryson Stott62B
174Brandon Lowe62B-DH
175Spencer Torkelson51B
176Paul Goldschmidt51B
177Ben Rice51B-DH
178Nick Kurtz51B
179Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
180Luis Rengifo52B-3B
181Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
182Spencer Steer51B-DH-OF
183Nick Lodolo5SP
184Ryan Pepiot5SP
185Cedric Mullins5OF
186Chris Bassitt5SP
187Taj Bradley5SP
188Sean Murphy5C
189Agustin Ramirez5C
190Ivan Herrera5C
191Luke Keaschall52B
192Yandy Diaz41B-DH
193Heliot Ramos4OF
194Austin Wells4C
195David Bednar4RP
196Jeremy Pena4SS
197Byron Buxton4OF
198Ceddanne Rafaela4OF-SS
199Austin Hays4OF
200Jorge Soler4DH-OF
201Taylor Ward4OF
202Jacob Wilson4SS
203Masyn Winn4SS
204MacKenzie Gore4SP
205Victor Scott II4OF
206Lars Nootbaar4OF
207Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
208Clay Holmes3RP-SP
209Grant Holmes3RP-SP
210Ryan Pressly3RP
211Aroldis Chapman3RP
212Luke Jackson3RP
213Shane McClanahan3SP
214Grayson Rodriguez3SP
215Roki Sasaki3SP
216Gavin Williams3SP
217Spencer Arrighetti3SP
218Zach Eflin3SP
219Dustin May3SP
220Jackson Jobe3RP
221Tyler Fitzgerald32B-SS
222Trevor Story3SS
223Nolan Arenado33B
224Cam Smith33B-OF
225Jordan Walker3OF
226Colton Cowser3OF
227Josh Jung33B
228Carlos Estevez3RP
229Kyle Finnegan3RP
230Jeffrey Springs2SP
231Brandon Pfaadt2SP
232Kyle Manzardo2DH
233Jack Leiter2SP
234Tyler Mahle2SP
235Casey Mize2SP
236Mitch Keller2SP
237Bowden Francis2RP-SP
238Tanner Houck2SP
239J.J. Bleday2OF
240Tyler Stephenson2C
241TJ Friedl2OF
242Ronel Blanco2SP
243Maikel Garcia22B-3B-OF
244Dennis Santana2RP
245A.J. Puk2RP
246Lucas Erceg2RP
247Gabriel Moreno2C
248Michael Busch21B
249Joshua Lowe2OF
250George Springer2DH-OF