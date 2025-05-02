Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 45 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 8 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 9 Gunnar Henderson 37 SS 10 Elly De La Cruz 35 SS 11 Yordan Alvarez 32 DH-OF 12 Fernando Tatis 30 OF 13 Vladimir Guerrero 30 1B-DH 14 Bryce Harper 28 1B 15 Julio Rodriguez 26 OF 16 Mookie Betts 26 OF-SS 17 Jarren Duran 25 OF 18 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 19 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 20 Ketel Marte 25 2B-DH 21 Jackson Chourio 25 OF 22 Paul Skenes 25 SP 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Matt Olson 24 1B 25 Freddie Freeman 24 1B 26 Manny Machado 23 3B-DH 27 William Contreras 23 C-DH 28 Trea Turner 23 SS 29 Jose Altuve 22 2B-DH-OF 30 Jackson Merrill 21 OF 31 Ronald Acuna 21 OF 32 Wyatt Langford 21 DH-OF 33 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 34 Cole Ragans 21 SP 35 Garrett Crochet 21 SP 36 Chris Sale 21 SP 37 Dylan Cease 20 SP 38 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 39 Kyle Schwarber 20 DH 40 Brent Rooker 20 DH 41 Michael King 20 SP 42 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 43 Pete Alonso 20 1B 44 James Wood 19 OF 45 Teoscar Hernandez 19 OF 46 Framber Valdez 19 SP 47 Hunter Greene 18 SP 48 Max Fried 18 SP 49 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 17 SP 50 Spencer Schwellenbach 17 SP 51 Logan Webb 17 SP 52 Adley Rutschman 17 C-DH 53 Jacob deGrom 17 SP 54 Corbin Burnes 17 SP 55 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 56 Seiya Suzuki 16 DH-OF 57 Alex Bregman 16 3B 58 Jazz Chisholm 16 2B-3B-OF 59 Lawrence Butler 16 OF 60 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 61 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 62 Hunter Brown 16 SP 63 Aaron Nola 16 SP 64 Joe Ryan 16 SP 65 Luis Castillo 16 SP 66 Spencer Strider 16 SP 67 Pablo Lopez 16 SP 68 Josh Hader 16 RP 69 Kris Bubic 16 RP-SP 70 Zac Gallen 15 SP 71 Michael Harris 15 OF 72 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 73 Mason Miller 15 RP 74 Emmanuel Clase 15 RP 75 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 76 Riley Greene 15 DH-OF 77 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 78 George Kirby 15 SP 79 Logan Gilbert 15 SP 80 Junior Caminero 15 3B 81 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 82 Willy Adames 15 SS 83 Corey Seager 15 SS 84 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 85 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 86 Bailey Ober 15 SP 87 Jesus Luzardo 15 SP 88 Blake Snell 15 SP 89 Andres Munoz 15 RP 90 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 91 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 92 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 93 Will Smith 15 C 94 Ian Happ 15 OF 95 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 96 Mike Trout 15 DH-OF 97 Bryan Woo 15 SP 98 Bryce Miller 15 SP 99 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 100 Steven Kwan 15 OF 101 Sonny Gray 15 SP 102 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 103 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 104 Christian Walker 15 1B 105 Vinnie Pasquantino 15 1B-DH 106 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 107 Triston Casas 15 1B 108 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 109 Shane Baz 15 SP 110 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 111 Max Meyer 15 SP 112 Seth Lugo 15 SP 113 Robbie Ray 15 SP 114 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 115 Marcus Semien 15 2B 116 Bo Bichette 15 SS 117 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 118 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 119 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 120 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 121 Adolis Garcia 15 DH-OF 122 Yainer Diaz 14 C-DH 123 Jung Hoo Lee 14 OF 124 Pete Crow-Armstrong 14 OF 125 Mark Vientos 14 3B 126 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 127 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 128 Matt Chapman 14 3B 129 Dylan Crews 14 OF 130 Tommy Edman 14 2B-OF 131 Zach Eflin 14 SP 132 Tyler O'Neill 14 OF 133 Nathan Eovaldi 14 SP 134 Jeff Hoffman 14 RP 135 Ryan Helsley 13 RP 136 Devin Williams 13 RP 137 Tyler Soderstrom 12 1B-OF 138 Paul Goldschmidt 12 1B 139 Royce Lewis 11 3B-DH 140 Jack Leiter 11 SP 141 Nick Castellanos 10 OF 142 Brenton Doyle 9 OF 143 Dansby Swanson 9 SS 144 Lars Nootbaar 8 OF 145 Taylor Ward 8 OF 146 Kristian Campbell 8 2B-OF 147 Jordan Westburg 8 2B-3B-DH 148 MacKenzie Gore 8 SP 149 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 150 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 151 Grant Holmes 8 RP-SP 152 Tanner Houck 8 SP 153 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 154 Robert Suarez 8 RP 155 Xavier Edwards 8 SS 156 Nico Hoerner 8 2B 157 Xander Bogaerts 8 2B-SS 158 Anthony Volpe 7 SS 159 Carlos Correa 7 SS 160 Zachary Neto 7 SS 161 Gavin Williams 7 SP 162 Spencer Torkelson 7 1B 163 Ben Rice 6 1B-DH 164 Luis Arraez 6 1B-2B-DH 165 Felix Bautista 6 RP 166 Kodai Senga 6 SP 167 Clay Holmes 5 RP-SP 168 Shea Langeliers 5 C 169 Bryson Stott 5 2B 170 Brice Turang 5 2B 171 Jorge Polanco 5 2B-3B-DH 172 Alec Bohm 5 3B 173 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 174 Jose Alvarado 5 RP 175 Ryan Walker 5 RP 176 Trevor Megill 5 RP 177 Luis Robert 5 OF 178 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 179 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 180 Nolan Arenado 5 3B 181 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 182 Nick Kurtz 5 1B 183 Jake Burger 5 1B-3B-DH 184 Andres Gimenez 5 2B 185 Kyle Manzardo 5 1B-DH 186 Kevin Gausman 4 SP 187 Sandy Alcantara 4 SP 188 Cedric Mullins 4 OF 189 Jasson Dominguez 4 OF 190 Luis Rengifo 4 2B-3B 191 Taj Bradley 4 SP 192 Tyler Stephenson 4 C 193 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 194 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 195 Trevor Story 3 SS 196 Masyn Winn 3 SS 197 Roki Sasaki 3 SP 198 Justin Verlander 3 SP 199 Jacob Wilson 3 SS 200 Jeremy Pena 3 SS 201 Jose Berrios 3 SP 202 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 203 Yusei Kikuchi 3 SP 204 Gleyber Torres 3 2B 205 Luis Garcia 3 2B 206 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 207 Josh Jung 3 3B 208 Max Muncy 3 3B 209 Mitch Keller 3 SP 210 J.J. Bleday 3 OF 211 Ronel Blanco 3 SP 212 Michael Busch 3 1B 213 George Springer 3 DH-OF 214 Austin Hays 3 DH-OF 215 Byron Buxton 3 OF 216 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP 217 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 218 Jackson Jobe 3 RP 219 Nate Lowe 3 1B 220 Reese Olson 3 SP 221 Kerry Carpenter 3 DH-OF 222 Spencer Steer 3 1B-DH-OF 223 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 224 Noelvi Marte 3 3B 225 Connor Norby 3 3B

Roto Trade Values Chart