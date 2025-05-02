Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|37
|SS
|10
|Elly De La Cruz
|35
|SS
|11
|Yordan Alvarez
|32
|DH-OF
|12
|Fernando Tatis
|30
|OF
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|14
|Bryce Harper
|28
|1B
|15
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|16
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|17
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|18
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|20
|Ketel Marte
|25
|2B-DH
|21
|Jackson Chourio
|25
|OF
|22
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|23
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|24
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|25
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|26
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|27
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|28
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|29
|Jose Altuve
|22
|2B-DH-OF
|30
|Jackson Merrill
|21
|OF
|31
|Ronald Acuna
|21
|OF
|32
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|33
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|34
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|35
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|36
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|37
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|38
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH
|40
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH
|41
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|42
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|43
|Pete Alonso
|20
|1B
|44
|James Wood
|19
|OF
|45
|Teoscar Hernandez
|19
|OF
|46
|Framber Valdez
|19
|SP
|47
|Hunter Greene
|18
|SP
|48
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|49
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|17
|SP
|50
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|17
|SP
|51
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|52
|Adley Rutschman
|17
|C-DH
|53
|Jacob deGrom
|17
|SP
|54
|Corbin Burnes
|17
|SP
|55
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|56
|Seiya Suzuki
|16
|DH-OF
|57
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|58
|Jazz Chisholm
|16
|2B-3B-OF
|59
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|60
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|61
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|62
|Hunter Brown
|16
|SP
|63
|Aaron Nola
|16
|SP
|64
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|65
|Luis Castillo
|16
|SP
|66
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|67
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|68
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|69
|Kris Bubic
|16
|RP-SP
|70
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|71
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|72
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|74
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|75
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|76
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|77
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|78
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|79
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|80
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|81
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|82
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|83
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|84
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|85
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|86
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|87
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|88
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|89
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|90
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|91
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|92
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|93
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|94
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|95
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|96
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|97
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|98
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|99
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|100
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|101
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|102
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|103
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|104
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|105
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|106
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|107
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|108
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|109
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|110
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|111
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|112
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|113
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|114
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|115
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|116
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|117
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|118
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|119
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|120
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|121
|Adolis Garcia
|15
|DH-OF
|122
|Yainer Diaz
|14
|C-DH
|123
|Jung Hoo Lee
|14
|OF
|124
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|14
|OF
|125
|Mark Vientos
|14
|3B
|126
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|127
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|128
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|129
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|130
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|131
|Zach Eflin
|14
|SP
|132
|Tyler O'Neill
|14
|OF
|133
|Nathan Eovaldi
|14
|SP
|134
|Jeff Hoffman
|14
|RP
|135
|Ryan Helsley
|13
|RP
|136
|Devin Williams
|13
|RP
|137
|Tyler Soderstrom
|12
|1B-OF
|138
|Paul Goldschmidt
|12
|1B
|139
|Royce Lewis
|11
|3B-DH
|140
|Jack Leiter
|11
|SP
|141
|Nick Castellanos
|10
|OF
|142
|Brenton Doyle
|9
|OF
|143
|Dansby Swanson
|9
|SS
|144
|Lars Nootbaar
|8
|OF
|145
|Taylor Ward
|8
|OF
|146
|Kristian Campbell
|8
|2B-OF
|147
|Jordan Westburg
|8
|2B-3B-DH
|148
|MacKenzie Gore
|8
|SP
|149
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|150
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|151
|Grant Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|152
|Tanner Houck
|8
|SP
|153
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|154
|Robert Suarez
|8
|RP
|155
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|156
|Nico Hoerner
|8
|2B
|157
|Xander Bogaerts
|8
|2B-SS
|158
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|159
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|160
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|161
|Gavin Williams
|7
|SP
|162
|Spencer Torkelson
|7
|1B
|163
|Ben Rice
|6
|1B-DH
|164
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|165
|Felix Bautista
|6
|RP
|166
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|167
|Clay Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|168
|Shea Langeliers
|5
|C
|169
|Bryson Stott
|5
|2B
|170
|Brice Turang
|5
|2B
|171
|Jorge Polanco
|5
|2B-3B-DH
|172
|Alec Bohm
|5
|3B
|173
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|174
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|175
|Ryan Walker
|5
|RP
|176
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|177
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|178
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|179
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|180
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|181
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|182
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|183
|Jake Burger
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|184
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|185
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|186
|Kevin Gausman
|4
|SP
|187
|Sandy Alcantara
|4
|SP
|188
|Cedric Mullins
|4
|OF
|189
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|OF
|190
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B
|191
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|192
|Tyler Stephenson
|4
|C
|193
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|194
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|195
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|196
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|197
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|198
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|199
|Jacob Wilson
|3
|SS
|200
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|201
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|202
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|203
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|204
|Gleyber Torres
|3
|2B
|205
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|206
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|207
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|208
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|209
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|210
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|211
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|SP
|212
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|213
|George Springer
|3
|DH-OF
|214
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|215
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|216
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
|217
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|218
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
|219
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|220
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|221
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|222
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|223
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|224
|Noelvi Marte
|3
|3B
|225
|Connor Norby
|3
|3B
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|40
|3B-DH
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|38
|OF
|6
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Corbin Carroll
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|SS
|12
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|13
|Yordan Alvarez
|33
|DH-OF
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|15
|Jarren Duran
|30
|OF
|16
|Jackson Chourio
|29
|OF
|17
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B
|18
|Mookie Betts
|27
|OF-SS
|19
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|23
|Jackson Merrill
|26
|OF
|24
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|25
|Ronald Acuna
|25
|OF
|26
|Matt Olson
|24
|1B
|27
|William Contreras
|23
|C-DH
|28
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|29
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|30
|Jazz Chisholm
|23
|2B-3B-OF
|31
|Wyatt Langford
|23
|DH-OF
|32
|Jose Altuve
|23
|2B-DH-OF
|33
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|2B
|34
|Ketel Marte
|21
|2B-DH
|35
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|36
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|37
|Freddie Freeman
|21
|1B
|38
|Pete Alonso
|19
|1B
|39
|Michael Harris
|19
|OF
|40
|James Wood
|18
|OF
|41
|Oneil Cruz
|18
|OF-SS
|42
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|43
|Brent Rooker
|18
|DH
|44
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH
|45
|Chris Sale
|17
|SP
|46
|Garrett Crochet
|15
|SP
|47
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|48
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|49
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|50
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|15
|SP
|51
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|52
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|53
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|54
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|55
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|56
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|57
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|58
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|59
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|60
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|61
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|62
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|63
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|64
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|65
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|66
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|67
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|68
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|69
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|70
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|71
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|72
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|73
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|74
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|75
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|76
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|77
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|78
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|79
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|80
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|81
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|82
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|83
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|84
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|85
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|86
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|87
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|88
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|89
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|90
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|91
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|92
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|93
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|94
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|95
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|96
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|97
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|98
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|99
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|100
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|101
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|102
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|103
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|104
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|105
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|106
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|107
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|108
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|109
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|110
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|111
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|112
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|113
|Triston Casas
|15
|1B
|114
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|115
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|116
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|117
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|118
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|119
|Corey Seager
|14
|SS
|120
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|121
|Kristian Campbell
|14
|2B-OF
|122
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|123
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|124
|Nick Pivetta
|14
|SP
|125
|Robbie Ray
|14
|SP
|126
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B-OF
|127
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|128
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|129
|MacKenzie Gore
|14
|SP
|130
|Mark Vientos
|13
|3B
|131
|Eugenio Suarez
|13
|3B
|132
|Luis Robert
|13
|OF
|133
|Shea Langeliers
|12
|C
|134
|Dylan Crews
|11
|OF
|135
|Jasson Dominguez
|11
|OF
|136
|Tanner Scott
|10
|RP
|137
|Devin Williams
|10
|RP
|138
|Xavier Edwards
|9
|SS
|139
|Max Meyer
|9
|SP
|140
|Carlos Rodon
|9
|SP
|141
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8
|SP
|142
|Kris Bubic
|8
|RP-SP
|143
|Seth Lugo
|7
|SP
|144
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|145
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|146
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|147
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|148
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|149
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|3B
|150
|Royce Lewis
|7
|3B-DH
|151
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|152
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|153
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|154
|Trevor Megill
|7
|RP
|155
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|156
|Jose Alvarado
|7
|RP
|157
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|158
|Ryan Walker
|7
|RP
|159
|Tyler O'Neill
|7
|OF
|160
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|161
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|162
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|163
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|164
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|165
|Carlos Correa
|7
|SS
|166
|Ezequiel Tovar
|6
|SS
|167
|Kevin Gausman
|6
|SP
|168
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|169
|Jorge Polanco
|6
|2B-3B-DH
|170
|Jackson Holliday
|6
|2B-SS
|171
|Chris Bassitt
|6
|SP
|172
|Andres Gimenez
|6
|2B
|173
|Luis Garcia
|6
|2B
|174
|Ben Rice
|6
|1B-DH
|175
|Spencer Torkelson
|5
|1B
|176
|Paul Goldschmidt
|5
|1B
|177
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|178
|Jake Burger
|5
|1B-3B-DH
|179
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|180
|Luis Arraez
|5
|1B-2B-DH
|181
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|182
|Spencer Steer
|5
|1B-DH-OF
|183
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|184
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|185
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|186
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|187
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|188
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|189
|Agustin Ramirez
|5
|C
|190
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C
|191
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|192
|Austin Wells
|4
|C
|193
|David Bednar
|4
|RP
|194
|Jeremy Pena
|4
|SS
|195
|Byron Buxton
|4
|OF
|196
|Austin Hays
|4
|DH-OF
|197
|Jorge Soler
|4
|DH-OF
|198
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|199
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|200
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|201
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|202
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|203
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|204
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|205
|Clay Holmes
|4
|RP-SP
|206
|Grant Holmes
|4
|RP-SP
|207
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|208
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|SP
|209
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|210
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|211
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|212
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|213
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|214
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|215
|Chris Martin
|3
|RP
|216
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP
|217
|Tyler Fitzgerald
|3
|2B-SS
|218
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|219
|Noelvi Marte
|3
|3B
|220
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|221
|Cam Smith
|3
|3B-OF
|222
|Jordan Walker
|3
|OF
|223
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|224
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|225
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|226
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|227
|Kyle Finnegan
|3
|RP
|228
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|229
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|230
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|231
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|232
|Ryan Weathers
|2
|SP
|233
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|234
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|235
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|236
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|237
|Grayson Rodriguez
|2
|SP
|238
|Tanner Houck
|2
|SP
|239
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF
|240
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|2
|OF-SS
|241
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C
|242
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|243
|Jameson Taillon
|2
|SP
|244
|Drew Rasmussen
|2
|RP-SP
|245
|Ranger Suarez
|2
|SP
|246
|Ronel Blanco
|2
|SP
|247
|Gleyber Torres
|2
|2B
|248
|Maikel Garcia
|2
|2B-3B-OF