Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Corbin Carroll37OF
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Gunnar Henderson37SS
10Elly De La Cruz35SS
11Yordan Alvarez32DH-OF
12Fernando Tatis30OF
13Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
14Bryce Harper281B
15Julio Rodriguez26OF
16Mookie Betts26OF-SS
17Jarren Duran25OF
18Tarik Skubal25SP
19Zack Wheeler25SP
20Ketel Marte252B-DH
21Jackson Chourio25OF
22Paul Skenes25SP
23Austin Riley243B
24Matt Olson241B
25Freddie Freeman241B
26Manny Machado233B-DH
27William Contreras23C-DH
28Trea Turner23SS
29Jose Altuve222B-DH-OF
30Jackson Merrill21OF
31Ronald Acuna21OF
32Wyatt Langford21DH-OF
33Rafael Devers213B-DH
34Cole Ragans21SP
35Garrett Crochet21SP
36Chris Sale21SP
37Dylan Cease20SP
38Marcell Ozuna20DH
39Kyle Schwarber20DH
40Brent Rooker20DH
41Michael King20SP
42Ozzie Albies202B
43Pete Alonso201B
44James Wood19OF
45Teoscar Hernandez19OF
46Framber Valdez19SP
47Hunter Greene18SP
48Max Fried18SP
49Yoshinobu Yamamoto17SP
50Spencer Schwellenbach17SP
51Logan Webb17SP
52Adley Rutschman17C-DH
53Jacob deGrom17SP
54Corbin Burnes17SP
55Shota Imanaga16SP
56Seiya Suzuki16DH-OF
57Alex Bregman163B
58Jazz Chisholm162B-3B-OF
59Lawrence Butler16OF
60Edwin Diaz16RP
61Freddy Peralta16SP
62Hunter Brown16SP
63Aaron Nola16SP
64Joe Ryan16SP
65Luis Castillo16SP
66Spencer Strider16SP
67Pablo Lopez16SP
68Josh Hader16RP
69Kris Bubic16RP-SP
70Zac Gallen15SP
71Michael Harris15OF
72Christian Yelich15DH-OF
73Mason Miller15RP
74Emmanuel Clase15RP
75Josh Naylor151B-DH
76Riley Greene15DH-OF
77Anthony Santander15DH-OF
78George Kirby15SP
79Logan Gilbert15SP
80Junior Caminero153B
81Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
82Willy Adames15SS
83Corey Seager15SS
84Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
85Cristopher Sanchez15SP
86Bailey Ober15SP
87Jesus Luzardo15SP
88Blake Snell15SP
89Andres Munoz15RP
90Raisel Iglesias15RP
91Carlos Rodon15SP
92Jack Flaherty15SP
93Will Smith15C
94Ian Happ15OF
95Brandon Nimmo15OF
96Mike Trout15DH-OF
97Bryan Woo15SP
98Bryce Miller15SP
99Tanner Bibee15SP
100Steven Kwan15OF
101Sonny Gray15SP
102Tyler Glasnow15SP
103Randy Arozarena15OF
104Christian Walker151B
105Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
106Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
107Triston Casas151B
108Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
109Shane Baz15SP
110Nick Pivetta15SP
111Max Meyer15SP
112Seth Lugo15SP
113Robbie Ray15SP
114Matt McLain152B-SS
115Marcus Semien152B
116Bo Bichette15SS
117C.J. Abrams15SS
118Cal Raleigh15C-DH
119Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
120J.T. Realmuto15C
121Adolis Garcia15DH-OF
122Yainer Diaz14C-DH
123Jung Hoo Lee14OF
124Pete Crow-Armstrong14OF
125Mark Vientos143B
126Eugenio Suarez143B
127Isaac Paredes143B
128Matt Chapman143B
129Dylan Crews14OF
130Tommy Edman142B-OF
131Zach Eflin14SP
132Tyler O'Neill14OF
133Nathan Eovaldi14SP
134Jeff Hoffman14RP
135Ryan Helsley13RP
136Devin Williams13RP
137Tyler Soderstrom121B-OF
138Paul Goldschmidt121B
139Royce Lewis113B-DH
140Jack Leiter11SP
141Nick Castellanos10OF
142Brenton Doyle9OF
143Dansby Swanson9SS
144Lars Nootbaar8OF
145Taylor Ward8OF
146Kristian Campbell82B-OF
147Jordan Westburg82B-3B-DH
148MacKenzie Gore8SP
149Nick Lodolo8SP
150Ryan Pepiot8SP
151Grant Holmes8RP-SP
152Tanner Houck8SP
153Jhoan Duran8RP
154Robert Suarez8RP
155Xavier Edwards8SS
156Nico Hoerner82B
157Xander Bogaerts82B-SS
158Anthony Volpe7SS
159Carlos Correa7SS
160Zachary Neto7SS
161Gavin Williams7SP
162Spencer Torkelson71B
163Ben Rice61B-DH
164Luis Arraez61B-2B-DH
165Felix Bautista6RP
166Kodai Senga6SP
167Clay Holmes5RP-SP
168Shea Langeliers5C
169Bryson Stott52B
170Brice Turang52B
171Jorge Polanco52B-3B-DH
172Alec Bohm53B
173Brandon Lowe52B-DH
174Jose Alvarado5RP
175Ryan Walker5RP
176Trevor Megill5RP
177Luis Robert5OF
178Ezequiel Tovar5SS
179Jackson Holliday52B-SS
180Nolan Arenado53B
181Grayson Rodriguez5SP
182Nick Kurtz51B
183Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
184Andres Gimenez52B
185Kyle Manzardo51B-DH
186Kevin Gausman4SP
187Sandy Alcantara4SP
188Cedric Mullins4OF
189Jasson Dominguez4OF
190Luis Rengifo42B-3B
191Taj Bradley4SP
192Tyler Stephenson4C
193Jeffrey Springs3SP
194Logan O'Hoppe3C
195Trevor Story3SS
196Masyn Winn3SS
197Roki Sasaki3SP
198Justin Verlander3SP
199Jacob Wilson3SS
200Jeremy Pena3SS
201Jose Berrios3SP
202Brandon Pfaadt3SP
203Yusei Kikuchi3SP
204Gleyber Torres32B
205Luis Garcia32B
206Yandy Diaz31B-DH
207Josh Jung33B
208Max Muncy33B
209Mitch Keller3SP
210J.J. Bleday3OF
211Ronel Blanco3SP
212Michael Busch31B
213George Springer3DH-OF
214Austin Hays3DH-OF
215Byron Buxton3OF
216Clarke Schmidt3SP
217Pete Fairbanks3RP
218Jackson Jobe3RP
219Nate Lowe31B
220Reese Olson3SP
221Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
222Spencer Steer31B-DH-OF
223Kenley Jansen3RP
224Noelvi Marte33B
225Connor Norby33B

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt47SS
4Jose Ramirez403B-DH
5Kyle Tucker38OF
6Elly De La Cruz37SS
7Fernando Tatis34OF
8Corbin Carroll34OF
9Juan Soto33OF
10Julio Rodriguez33OF
11Gunnar Henderson33SS
12Francisco Lindor33SS
13Yordan Alvarez33DH-OF
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Jarren Duran30OF
16Jackson Chourio29OF
17Bryce Harper291B
18Mookie Betts27OF-SS
19Trea Turner26SS
20Tarik Skubal26SP
21Zack Wheeler26SP
22Paul Skenes26SP
23Jackson Merrill26OF
24Austin Riley253B
25Ronald Acuna25OF
26Matt Olson241B
27William Contreras23C-DH
28Manny Machado233B-DH
29Rafael Devers233B-DH
30Jazz Chisholm232B-3B-OF
31Wyatt Langford23DH-OF
32Jose Altuve232B-DH-OF
33Ozzie Albies232B
34Ketel Marte212B-DH
35Cole Ragans21SP
36Marcell Ozuna21DH
37Freddie Freeman211B
38Pete Alonso191B
39Michael Harris19OF
40James Wood18OF
41Oneil Cruz18OF-SS
42C.J. Abrams18SS
43Brent Rooker18DH
44Kyle Schwarber18DH
45Chris Sale17SP
46Garrett Crochet15SP
47Dylan Cease15SP
48Framber Valdez15SP
49Michael King15SP
50Yoshinobu Yamamoto15SP
51Josh Hader15RP
52Edwin Diaz15RP
53Mason Miller15RP
54Emmanuel Clase15RP
55Andres Munoz15RP
56Raisel Iglesias15RP
57Ryan Helsley15RP
58Lawrence Butler15OF
59Teoscar Hernandez15OF
60Jacob deGrom15SP
61Max Fried15SP
62Anthony Santander15DH-OF
63Hunter Greene15SP
64Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
65Logan Webb15SP
66Adley Rutschman15C-DH
67Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
68Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
69Brenton Doyle15OF
70Shota Imanaga15SP
71Freddy Peralta15SP
72Corbin Burnes15SP
73Hunter Brown15SP
74Joe Ryan15SP
75Pablo Lopez15SP
76Jeff Hoffman15RP
77Jhoan Duran15RP
78Riley Greene15DH-OF
79Josh Naylor151B-DH
80Junior Caminero153B
81Alex Bregman153B
82Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
83Cristopher Sanchez15SP
84Luis Castillo15SP
85Willy Adames15SS
86Bo Bichette15SS
87George Kirby15SP
88Logan Gilbert15SP
89Zac Gallen15SP
90Spencer Strider15SP
91Bryan Woo15SP
92Bryce Miller15SP
93Jack Flaherty15SP
94Tanner Bibee15SP
95Aaron Nola15SP
96Yainer Diaz15C-DH
97Cal Raleigh15C-DH
98Bailey Ober15SP
99Jordan Westburg152B-3B-DH
100Marcus Semien152B
101Will Smith15C
102Mike Trout15DH-OF
103Christian Yelich15DH-OF
104Randy Arozarena15OF
105Sonny Gray15SP
106Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
107Ian Happ15OF
108Blake Snell15SP
109Tyler Glasnow15SP
110Jesus Luzardo15SP
111Shane Baz15SP
112Christian Walker151B
113Triston Casas151B
114Vinnie Pasquantino151B-DH
115Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
116J.T. Realmuto15C
117Robert Suarez15RP
118Matt McLain152B-SS
119Corey Seager14SS
120Tommy Edman142B-OF
121Kristian Campbell142B-OF
122Brice Turang142B
123Felix Bautista14RP
124Nick Pivetta14SP
125Robbie Ray14SP
126Tyler Soderstrom141B-OF
127Cody Bellinger141B-DH-OF
128Steven Kwan14OF
129MacKenzie Gore14SP
130Mark Vientos133B
131Eugenio Suarez133B
132Luis Robert13OF
133Shea Langeliers12C
134Dylan Crews11OF
135Jasson Dominguez11OF
136Tanner Scott10RP
137Devin Williams10RP
138Xavier Edwards9SS
139Max Meyer9SP
140Carlos Rodon9SP
141Nathan Eovaldi8SP
142Kris Bubic8RP-SP
143Seth Lugo7SP
144Nick Castellanos7OF
145Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
146Dansby Swanson7SS
147Nico Hoerner72B
148Matt Chapman73B
149Isaac Paredes73B
150Royce Lewis73B-DH
151Alec Bohm73B
152Logan O'Hoppe7C
153Kenley Jansen7RP
154Trevor Megill7RP
155Kodai Senga7SP
156Jose Alvarado7RP
157Pete Fairbanks7RP
158Ryan Walker7RP
159Tyler O'Neill7OF
160Jung Hoo Lee7OF
161Brandon Nimmo7OF
162Zachary Neto7SS
163Xander Bogaerts72B-SS
164Anthony Volpe7SS
165Carlos Correa7SS
166Ezequiel Tovar6SS
167Kevin Gausman6SP
168Bryson Stott62B
169Jorge Polanco62B-3B-DH
170Jackson Holliday62B-SS
171Chris Bassitt6SP
172Andres Gimenez62B
173Luis Garcia62B
174Ben Rice61B-DH
175Spencer Torkelson51B
176Paul Goldschmidt51B
177Nick Kurtz51B
178Jake Burger51B-3B-DH
179Luis Rengifo52B-3B
180Luis Arraez51B-2B-DH
181Brandon Lowe52B-DH
182Spencer Steer51B-DH-OF
183Nick Lodolo5SP
184Sandy Alcantara5SP
185Ryan Pepiot5SP
186Cedric Mullins5OF
187Taj Bradley5SP
188Sean Murphy5C
189Agustin Ramirez5C
190Ivan Herrera5C
191Yandy Diaz51B-DH
192Austin Wells4C
193David Bednar4RP
194Jeremy Pena4SS
195Byron Buxton4OF
196Austin Hays4DH-OF
197Jorge Soler4DH-OF
198Taylor Ward4OF
199Heliot Ramos4OF
200Jacob Wilson4SS
201Masyn Winn4SS
202Victor Scott II4OF
203Lars Nootbaar4OF
204Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
205Clay Holmes4RP-SP
206Grant Holmes4RP-SP
207Aroldis Chapman3RP
208Shane McClanahan3SP
209Roki Sasaki3SP
210Gavin Williams3SP
211Spencer Arrighetti3SP
212Yusei Kikuchi3SP
213Zach Eflin3SP
214Dustin May3SP
215Chris Martin3RP
216Jackson Jobe3RP
217Tyler Fitzgerald32B-SS
218Trevor Story3SS
219Noelvi Marte33B
220Nolan Arenado33B
221Cam Smith33B-OF
222Jordan Walker3OF
223Joshua Lowe3OF
224Colton Cowser3OF
225Josh Jung33B
226Carlos Estevez3RP
227Kyle Finnegan3RP
228Jeffrey Springs3SP
229Brandon Pfaadt3SP
230Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
231Jack Leiter2SP
232Ryan Weathers2SP
233Tyler Mahle2SP
234Reese Olson2SP
235Casey Mize2SP
236Mitch Keller2SP
237Grayson Rodriguez2SP
238Tanner Houck2SP
239J.J. Bleday2OF
240Ceddanne Rafaela2OF-SS
241Tyler Stephenson2C
242TJ Friedl2OF
243Jameson Taillon2SP
244Drew Rasmussen2RP-SP
245Ranger Suarez2SP
246Ronel Blanco2SP
247Gleyber Torres22B
248Maikel Garcia22B-3B-OF