The term "sell-high candidate" implies something in a Fantasy Baseball context. People often read it to mean, "This player isn't good, trade him for anything while you can," but of course, that's an extremely un-nuanced reading. A player can be good and also be a sell-high candidate. It just means they probably aren't as good as they appear in the moment.
Take Nathan Eovaldi, for example. Very little about his current production screams "sell-high." I mean, sure, his 2.03 ERA isn't backed up by his underlying skills, but his 3.50 xERA is hardly something you need to run from – it's the 25th-best mark among starting pitchers, and with names like Landen Roupp, Eduardo Rodriguez, Tyler Anderson, and JP Sears ahead of him who don't seem particularly likely to sustain that, I don't have much trouble saying that Eovaldi is probably a top-20 starting pitcher for Fantasy right now.
He's done it by reinventing himself as a pitcher, reacting to his lower fastball velocity by simply throwing that pitch less often than ever before – he's down to a 29.6% usage rate with his four-seamer, and with no sinker in his arsenal anymore, he's basically become 70% "secondaries" pitcher. And it's working, with his splitter and curveball both generating tons of whiffs and weak contact, and his cutter supplementing his fastball well enough.
The other thing that makes it easier to buy into Eovaldi's early-season success than some others is that he almost always gets off to strong starts to the season:
Nathan Eovaldi's first-half ERA
- 2024: 2.97
- 2023: 2.83
- 2022: 3.34
- 2021: 3.66
Eovaldi's success so far is "real," in that the underlying skill set and track record back it up. This isn't a fluke, Eovaldi is actually this good.
He's also a sell-high candidate. Because his history tells us that, eventually, he'll stop pitching this well.
The point of stats like xERA – or even the less sophisticated ERA estimators like FIP or xFIP that have been around even longer – is to try to cut through the inherent noise in pitching results and try to identify something approximating a pitcher's "true" talent level. That's the point of the entire advanced stats movement, from Bill James' groundbreaking work nearly 40 years ago right through to the latest research being done online these days.
But there's something we have to keep in mind with all of these stats: Talent level isn't static. Players make tweaks to their arsenal in response to – or in anticipation of – changes in their underlying talent level, like we're seeing with Eovaldi, whose once-blazing fastball is now roughly average in velocity. Sometimes, guys are just locked in – like Ranger Suarez early last season, who didn't really change his pitch mix and wasn't throwing harder than usual, but was just executing at a high level for a few months. Sometimes, guys are just slumping.
In Eovaldi's case, for as impressive as he has been in the first half of seasons lately, he has pretty consistently fallen apart in the end:
Nathan Eovaldi's second-half ERA
- 2024: 4.81
- 2023: 7.18
- 2022: 4.91
- 2021: 3.87
Sometimes, it's an injury that sends Eovaldi's season spiraling, but that wasn't the case last season. He just faded, losing a bit of velocity on his four-seamer and a lot of effectiveness on that and the cutter especially.
The increased focus on the curveball and splitter in the early going could be designed to avoid that issue this season, and maybe it'll work. But one thing you often see with older pitchers is decreased focus on their fastball until they reach a point where they just can't realistically adjust anymore. I don't think Eovaldi necessarily has that problem right now, but I do wonder what the adjustment will be if and when things go sideways at some point in the future.
Which they almost certainly will. That's just been the way Eovaldi's seasons have gone for the past half-decade. Which creates a world in which, if we were ranking starting pitchers based on how confident I am in their next start, I would probably put Eovaldi in the top 20 right now; but if we're ranking for the rest of the season (as we are), you have to account for some degree of regression from this point.
The biggest question is, how long can he hold on? Can you count on two more excellent months from Eovaldi? Three? At some point, it makes sense to start looking to sell high on Eovaldi, but I'm not sure that point is right now. But if you wait too long and he starts to regress before you've moved him, you run the risk of missing the sell window.
For now, I'm looking to hold Eovaldi but will be looking into some sell-high moves in the next month or so. But it also depends on what the rest of your staff looks like. Eovaldi went late enough in drafts that he might be relatively superfluous to your specific team, to the point where it might make a lot of sense to look at moving him right now for someone like Spencer Strider, who should be more valuable from June through September.
But attrition hits hard at the starting pitcher position, and moving a healthy, effective starting pitcher is always a risk. Eovaldi seems likely to fall apart at some point, but that's true of most pitchers. If you can't move him for someone you are sure is a difference-maker in the long run, hanging on to Eovaldi makes plenty of sense. You'll have other chances to sell high. Until those opportunities run out.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|35
|OF
|11
|Vladimir Guerrero
|32
|1B-DH
|12
|Bryce Harper
|30
|1B
|13
|Gunnar Henderson
|30
|SS
|14
|Yordan Alvarez
|28
|DH-OF
|15
|Julio Rodriguez
|26
|OF
|16
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|17
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|18
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|19
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|20
|Ketel Marte
|25
|2B-DH
|21
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|22
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|24
|1B
|24
|Jackson Chourio
|24
|OF
|25
|Manny Machado
|24
|3B-DH
|26
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|27
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|29
|Ronald Acuna
|22
|OF
|30
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|31
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|32
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-DH-OF
|33
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|34
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|35
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|36
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|37
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|38
|James Wood
|20
|DH-OF
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|20
|DH
|40
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH
|41
|Hunter Greene
|20
|SP
|42
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|43
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|44
|Dylan Cease
|19
|SP
|45
|Corey Seager
|19
|SS
|46
|Framber Valdez
|19
|SP
|47
|Max Fried
|18
|SP
|48
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|49
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|17
|SP
|50
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|51
|Jacob deGrom
|17
|SP
|52
|Corbin Burnes
|17
|SP
|53
|Teoscar Hernandez
|17
|OF
|54
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|55
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|56
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|57
|Hunter Brown
|16
|SP
|58
|Aaron Nola
|16
|SP
|59
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|60
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|61
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|62
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|63
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|64
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|65
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|66
|Zac Gallen
|16
|SP
|67
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|68
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|69
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|70
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|71
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|72
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|74
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|75
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|76
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|77
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|78
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|79
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|80
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|81
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|82
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|83
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|84
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|85
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|86
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|87
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|88
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|89
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|90
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|91
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|92
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|93
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|94
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|95
|Kristian Campbell
|15
|2B-OF
|96
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|97
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|98
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|99
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|100
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|101
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|102
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|103
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|104
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|105
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|15
|1B-DH
|106
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|107
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|108
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|109
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|110
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|111
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|112
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|113
|Jazz Chisholm
|15
|2B-3B-OF
|114
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|115
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|116
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|117
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|118
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|119
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|120
|Adolis Garcia
|15
|DH-OF
|121
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|122
|Jung Hoo Lee
|14
|OF
|123
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|14
|OF
|124
|Royce Lewis
|14
|3B-DH
|125
|Mike Trout
|14
|DH-OF
|126
|Mark Vientos
|14
|3B
|127
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|128
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|129
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|130
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|131
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|132
|Marcus Semien
|14
|2B
|133
|Zach Eflin
|14
|SP
|134
|Tyler O'Neill
|14
|OF
|135
|Nathan Eovaldi
|13
|SP
|136
|Jeff Hoffman
|13
|RP
|137
|Ryan Helsley
|12
|RP
|138
|Robert Suarez
|12
|RP
|139
|Tyler Soderstrom
|11
|1B-OF
|140
|Paul Goldschmidt
|11
|1B
|141
|Jack Leiter
|10
|SP
|142
|Nick Castellanos
|9
|OF
|143
|Brenton Doyle
|9
|OF
|144
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|145
|Devin Williams
|8
|RP
|146
|Jordan Westburg
|8
|2B-3B-DH
|147
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|148
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|149
|Grant Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|150
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|151
|Nico Hoerner
|8
|2B
|152
|Xander Bogaerts
|8
|2B-SS
|153
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|154
|Zachary Neto
|8
|SS
|155
|Kevin Gausman
|8
|SP
|156
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|157
|Spencer Torkelson
|8
|1B
|158
|Ben Rice
|7
|1B-DH
|159
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|160
|Felix Bautista
|7
|RP
|161
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|162
|Clay Holmes
|7
|RP-SP
|163
|Shea Langeliers
|6
|C
|164
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|165
|Taylor Ward
|6
|OF
|166
|Brice Turang
|6
|2B
|167
|George Springer
|5
|DH-OF
|168
|Jorge Polanco
|5
|2B-3B-DH
|169
|Alec Bohm
|5
|3B
|170
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|171
|Jose Alvarado
|5
|RP
|172
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|173
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|174
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|175
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|176
|Tanner Houck
|5
|SP
|177
|Carlos Correa
|5
|SS
|178
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|179
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|180
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|181
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|182
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|183
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|184
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|185
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|186
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|OF
|187
|Maikel Garcia
|4
|2B-3B-OF
|188
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|189
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B
|190
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|191
|Tyler Stephenson
|4
|C
|192
|Logan O'Hoppe
|4
|C
|193
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|194
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|195
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|196
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|197
|Jacob Wilson
|3
|SS
|198
|Ryan Walker
|3
|RP
|199
|Jeremy Pena
|3
|SS
|200
|Chris Bassitt
|3
|SP
|201
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|202
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|203
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|204
|Gleyber Torres
|3
|2B
|205
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|206
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|207
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|208
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|209
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|210
|J.J. Bleday
|3
|OF
|211
|Michael Wacha
|3
|SP
|212
|Ronel Blanco
|3
|SP
|213
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|214
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|215
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|216
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
|217
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|218
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|219
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|220
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|221
|Bubba Chandler
|3
|SP
|222
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|223
|Spencer Steer
|3
|1B-DH-OF
|224
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|47
|SS
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|12
|Vladimir Guerrero
|33
|1B-DH
|13
|Jarren Duran
|33
|OF
|14
|Yordan Alvarez
|30
|DH-OF
|15
|Jackson Chourio
|30
|OF
|16
|Bryce Harper
|29
|1B
|17
|Gunnar Henderson
|29
|SS
|18
|Mookie Betts
|27
|OF-SS
|19
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Paul Skenes
|26
|SP
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|26
|1B
|24
|Jackson Merrill
|25
|OF
|25
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|26
|Ronald Acuna
|24
|OF
|27
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|29
|Wyatt Langford
|23
|DH-OF
|30
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|31
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|2B
|32
|Ketel Marte
|23
|2B-DH
|33
|Cole Ragans
|23
|SP
|34
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|35
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|36
|Jose Altuve
|21
|2B-DH-OF
|37
|James Wood
|21
|DH-OF
|38
|Oneil Cruz
|19
|OF-SS
|39
|Michael Harris
|19
|OF
|40
|C.J. Abrams
|18
|SS
|41
|Corey Seager
|18
|SS
|42
|Brent Rooker
|18
|DH
|43
|Kyle Schwarber
|18
|DH
|44
|Chris Sale
|18
|SP
|45
|Garrett Crochet
|17
|SP
|46
|Framber Valdez
|15
|SP
|47
|Michael King
|15
|SP
|48
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|15
|SP
|49
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|50
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|51
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|52
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|53
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|54
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|55
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|56
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|57
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|58
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|59
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|60
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|61
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|62
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|63
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|64
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|65
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|66
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|67
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|68
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|69
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|70
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|71
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|72
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|73
|Jeff Hoffman
|15
|RP
|74
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|75
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|76
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|77
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|78
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|79
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|80
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|81
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|82
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|83
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|84
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|85
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|86
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|87
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|88
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|89
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|90
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|91
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|92
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|93
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|94
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|95
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|96
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|97
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|98
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|99
|Kristian Campbell
|15
|2B-OF
|100
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|101
|Jordan Westburg
|15
|2B-3B-DH
|102
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|103
|Mike Trout
|15
|DH-OF
|104
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|105
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|106
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|107
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|108
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|109
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|110
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|111
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|112
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|113
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|114
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|115
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|116
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|117
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|118
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|119
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|120
|Willson Contreras
|14
|1B-C-DH
|121
|J.T. Realmuto
|14
|C
|122
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|123
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|124
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|125
|Tanner Scott
|14
|RP
|126
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|127
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B-OF
|128
|Cody Bellinger
|14
|1B-DH-OF
|129
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|130
|Mark Vientos
|13
|3B
|131
|Eugenio Suarez
|13
|3B
|132
|Royce Lewis
|13
|3B-DH
|133
|Jazz Chisholm
|12
|2B-3B-OF
|134
|Luis Robert
|11
|OF
|135
|Shea Langeliers
|11
|C
|136
|Dylan Crews
|10
|OF
|137
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10
|SP
|138
|Kris Bubic
|9
|RP-SP
|139
|Seth Lugo
|9
|SP
|140
|Jasson Dominguez
|9
|OF
|141
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|142
|Adolis Garcia
|8
|DH-OF
|143
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|144
|Nico Hoerner
|7
|2B
|145
|Marcus Semien
|7
|2B
|146
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|147
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|3B
|148
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|149
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|150
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|151
|Trevor Megill
|7
|RP
|152
|Kevin Gausman
|7
|SP
|153
|Jose Alvarado
|7
|RP
|154
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|155
|Devin Williams
|7
|RP
|156
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|157
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|158
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|159
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|160
|Xander Bogaerts
|7
|2B-SS
|161
|Anthony Volpe
|7
|SS
|162
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B
|163
|Jorge Polanco
|7
|2B-3B-DH
|164
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|165
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|166
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|167
|Luis Garcia
|6
|2B
|168
|Ben Rice
|6
|1B-DH
|169
|Spencer Torkelson
|6
|1B
|170
|Paul Goldschmidt
|6
|1B
|171
|Nick Kurtz
|6
|1B
|172
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|173
|Maikel Garcia
|6
|2B-3B-OF
|174
|Tyler O'Neill
|6
|OF
|175
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|176
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|177
|Luis Rengifo
|5
|2B-3B
|178
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|179
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|180
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|181
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|182
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|183
|Agustin Ramirez
|5
|C-DH
|184
|Ivan Herrera
|5
|C
|185
|Sean Murphy
|5
|C
|186
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|187
|Austin Wells
|5
|C
|188
|David Bednar
|5
|RP
|189
|Kyle Finnegan
|5
|RP
|190
|Ryan Walker
|5
|RP
|191
|Jeremy Pena
|5
|SS
|192
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|193
|Byron Buxton
|4
|OF
|194
|Wilyer Abreu
|4
|OF
|195
|Spencer Steer
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|196
|George Springer
|4
|DH-OF
|197
|Jorge Soler
|4
|DH-OF
|198
|Taylor Ward
|4
|OF
|199
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|200
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|201
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|202
|Austin Hays
|4
|DH-OF
|203
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|204
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|205
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|206
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|207
|Ezequiel Tovar
|3
|SS
|208
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|209
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|210
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|211
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|212
|Shane McClanahan
|3
|SP
|213
|Roki Sasaki
|3
|SP
|214
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|215
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|216
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|217
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|218
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|219
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|220
|Chris Martin
|3
|RP
|221
|Noelvi Marte
|3
|3B
|222
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|223
|Jordan Walker
|3
|OF
|224
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|225
|Max Kepler
|3
|OF
|226
|Colton Cowser
|3
|OF
|227
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|228
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|229
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|230
|Ryan Weathers
|2
|SP
|231
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|232
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|233
|Jackson Jobe
|2
|RP-SP
|234
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|235
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|236
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|237
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|238
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|239
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|240
|Grayson Rodriguez
|2
|SP
|241
|Tanner Houck
|2
|SP
|242
|J.J. Bleday
|2
|OF
|243
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF
|244
|Cam Smith
|2
|3B-OF
|245
|Tyler Stephenson
|2
|C
|246
|TJ Friedl
|2
|OF
|247
|Bubba Chandler
|2
|SP
|248
|Jameson Taillon
|2
|SP
|249
|Camilo Doval
|2
|RP