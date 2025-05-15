Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Elly De La Cruz
|37
|SS
|10
|Fernando Tatis
|35
|OF
|11
|Gunnar Henderson
|32
|SS
|12
|Julio Rodriguez
|30
|OF
|13
|Mookie Betts
|30
|OF-SS
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|28
|1B
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|26
|1B-DH
|16
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|17
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|18
|Yordan Alvarez
|25
|DH-OF
|19
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|21
|Ketel Marte
|25
|2B-DH
|22
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|23
|Austin Riley
|24
|3B
|24
|Jackson Chourio
|24
|OF
|25
|Manny Machado
|24
|3B-DH
|26
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|27
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|28
|Jackson Merrill
|23
|OF
|29
|Ronald Acuna
|22
|OF
|30
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|31
|Rafael Devers
|21
|3B-DH
|32
|Cole Ragans
|21
|SP
|33
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|34
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|35
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|36
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH
|37
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|38
|James Wood
|20
|DH-OF
|39
|Brent Rooker
|20
|DH-OF
|40
|Hunter Greene
|20
|SP
|41
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|42
|Ozzie Albies
|20
|2B
|43
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|44
|Framber Valdez
|19
|SP
|45
|Max Fried
|19
|SP
|46
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|19
|SP
|47
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|18
|SP
|48
|Logan Webb
|18
|SP
|49
|Jacob deGrom
|17
|SP
|50
|Corbin Burnes
|17
|SP
|51
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|52
|Jose Altuve
|17
|2B-DH-OF
|53
|Alex Bregman
|17
|3B
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|17
|SP
|55
|Hunter Brown
|16
|SP
|56
|Joe Ryan
|16
|SP
|57
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|58
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|59
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|60
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|61
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|62
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|63
|Shota Imanaga
|16
|SP
|64
|Zac Gallen
|16
|SP
|65
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|66
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|67
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|68
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|69
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|70
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|71
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|72
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|73
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|74
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|75
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|76
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|77
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|78
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|79
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|80
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|81
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|82
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|83
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|84
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|85
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|86
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|87
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|88
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|89
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|90
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|91
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|92
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|93
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|94
|Kristian Campbell
|15
|2B-OF
|95
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|96
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|97
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|98
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|99
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|100
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|101
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|102
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|103
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|104
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|105
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|106
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|107
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|108
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|109
|Matt McLain
|15
|2B-SS
|110
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|111
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|112
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|113
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|114
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|115
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|116
|Adolis Garcia
|15
|DH-OF
|117
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|118
|Jung Hoo Lee
|15
|OF
|119
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|120
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|121
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|122
|Royce Lewis
|14
|3B-DH
|123
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|124
|Mark Vientos
|14
|3B
|125
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|126
|Dylan Crews
|14
|OF
|127
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|128
|Marcus Semien
|14
|2B
|129
|Zach Eflin
|14
|SP
|130
|Tyler O'Neill
|14
|OF
|131
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|132
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|133
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B-OF
|134
|Spencer Torkelson
|14
|1B-DH
|135
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|13
|1B-DH
|136
|Cody Bellinger
|13
|1B-DH-OF
|137
|Matthew Liberatore
|12
|RP-SP
|138
|Paul Goldschmidt
|12
|1B
|139
|Jack Leiter
|11
|SP
|140
|Nick Castellanos
|11
|OF
|141
|Mike Trout
|10
|DH-OF
|142
|Brenton Doyle
|9
|OF
|143
|Zachary Neto
|9
|SS
|144
|Jacob Wilson
|8
|SS
|145
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|146
|Devin Williams
|8
|RP
|147
|Matt Chapman
|8
|3B
|148
|Jazz Chisholm
|8
|2B-3B-OF
|149
|Nick Lodolo
|8
|SP
|150
|Ryan Pepiot
|8
|SP
|151
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|152
|Nico Hoerner
|8
|2B
|153
|Xavier Edwards
|8
|SS
|154
|Kevin Gausman
|8
|SP
|155
|Gavin Williams
|8
|SP
|156
|Rhys Hoskins
|8
|1B-DH
|157
|Ben Rice
|8
|1B-DH
|158
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|159
|Jordan Westburg
|7
|2B-3B-DH
|160
|Felix Bautista
|7
|RP
|161
|Kodai Senga
|7
|SP
|162
|Clay Holmes
|7
|RP-SP
|163
|Shea Langeliers
|6
|C
|164
|Bryson Stott
|6
|2B
|165
|Brice Turang
|6
|2B
|166
|George Springer
|6
|DH-OF
|167
|Jorge Polanco
|5
|2B-3B-DH
|168
|Alec Bohm
|5
|3B
|169
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|170
|Jeremy Pena
|5
|SS
|171
|Anthony Volpe
|5
|SS
|172
|Xander Bogaerts
|5
|2B-SS
|173
|Trevor Megill
|5
|RP
|174
|Luis Robert
|5
|OF
|175
|Maikel Garcia
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|176
|Jackson Holliday
|5
|2B-SS
|177
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|178
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|179
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|180
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|181
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|182
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|183
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|184
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|185
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|186
|Jasson Dominguez
|4
|OF
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|188
|Brendan Donovan
|4
|2B-OF-SS
|189
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|190
|Luis Rengifo
|4
|2B-3B
|191
|Taj Bradley
|4
|SP
|192
|Ronel Blanco
|4
|SP
|193
|Ivan Herrera
|3
|C
|194
|Logan O'Hoppe
|3
|C
|195
|Trevor Story
|3
|SS
|196
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|197
|Michael Wacha
|3
|SP
|198
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|199
|Jeff Hoffman
|3
|RP
|200
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|201
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|SP
|202
|Ryan Walker
|3
|RP
|203
|Chris Bassitt
|3
|SP
|204
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|205
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|206
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|207
|Gleyber Torres
|3
|2B
|208
|Luis Garcia
|3
|2B
|209
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|210
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|211
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|212
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|213
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|214
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|215
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|216
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|217
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
|218
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|219
|Nate Lowe
|3
|1B
|220
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|221
|A.J. Smith-Shawver
|3
|SP
|222
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|223
|Bubba Chandler
|3
|SP
|224
|Kerry Carpenter
|3
|DH-OF
|225
|Jonathan Aranda
|3
|1B
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|34
|SS
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|33
|OF
|10
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|12
|Gunnar Henderson
|33
|SS
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|33
|1B
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|30
|1B-DH
|15
|Bryce Harper
|30
|1B
|16
|Jackson Chourio
|29
|OF
|17
|Jarren Duran
|29
|OF
|18
|Yordan Alvarez
|27
|DH-OF
|19
|Mookie Betts
|26
|OF-SS
|20
|Jackson Merrill
|26
|OF
|21
|Trea Turner
|26
|SS
|22
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|23
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|24
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|25
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|26
|Ronald Acuna
|24
|OF
|27
|Manny Machado
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|29
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|30
|Kyle Schwarber
|23
|DH
|31
|Ketel Marte
|23
|2B-DH
|32
|Cole Ragans
|23
|SP
|33
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|34
|James Wood
|21
|DH-OF
|35
|Marcell Ozuna
|21
|DH
|36
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|37
|C.J. Abrams
|19
|SS
|38
|Oneil Cruz
|19
|OF-SS
|39
|Brent Rooker
|18
|DH-OF
|40
|Chris Sale
|18
|SP
|41
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|SP
|42
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|43
|Michael King
|21
|SP
|44
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|45
|Josh Hader
|17
|RP
|46
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|47
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|48
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|49
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|50
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|51
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|52
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|53
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|54
|Jacob deGrom
|15
|SP
|55
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|56
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|57
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|58
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|59
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|60
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|61
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|62
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|63
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|64
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|65
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|66
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|67
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|68
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|69
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|70
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|71
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|72
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|73
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|74
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|75
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|76
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|77
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|78
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|79
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|80
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|81
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|82
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|83
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|84
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|85
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|86
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|87
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|88
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|89
|Tanner Bibee
|15
|SP
|90
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|91
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|92
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|93
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|94
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|95
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|96
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|97
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|98
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|99
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|100
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|101
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|102
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|103
|Bryce Miller
|15
|SP
|104
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|105
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|106
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|107
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|108
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|109
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|110
|Max Meyer
|15
|SP
|111
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|112
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|113
|Shane Baz
|15
|SP
|114
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|115
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|116
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C
|117
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|118
|Kristian Campbell
|15
|2B-OF
|119
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|120
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|121
|Mike Trout
|14
|DH-OF
|122
|Zachary Neto
|14
|SS
|123
|Corey Seager
|14
|SS
|124
|Brice Turang
|14
|2B
|125
|Jordan Westburg
|14
|2B-3B-DH
|126
|Tanner Scott
|14
|RP
|127
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|128
|Jeff Hoffman
|14
|RP
|129
|Tyler Soderstrom
|14
|1B-OF
|130
|Ian Happ
|13
|OF
|131
|Steven Kwan
|13
|OF
|132
|Mark Vientos
|13
|3B
|133
|Eugenio Suarez
|12
|3B
|134
|Royce Lewis
|11
|3B-DH
|135
|Luis Robert
|11
|OF
|136
|Shea Langeliers
|10
|C
|137
|Seth Lugo
|10
|SP
|138
|Nick Castellanos
|9
|OF
|139
|Adolis Garcia
|9
|DH-OF
|140
|Dylan Crews
|9
|OF
|141
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|SS
|142
|Nico Hoerner
|8
|2B
|143
|Marcus Semien
|7
|2B
|144
|Matt Chapman
|7
|3B
|145
|Isaac Paredes
|7
|3B
|146
|Logan O'Hoppe
|7
|C
|147
|Kenley Jansen
|7
|RP
|148
|Trevor Megill
|7
|RP
|149
|Kevin Gausman
|7
|SP
|150
|Pete Fairbanks
|7
|RP
|151
|Devin Williams
|7
|RP
|152
|Jose Alvarado
|7
|RP
|153
|Jung Hoo Lee
|7
|OF
|154
|Jasson Dominguez
|7
|OF
|155
|Spencer Torkelson
|7
|1B-DH
|156
|Cody Bellinger
|7
|1B-DH-OF
|157
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B
|158
|Jorge Polanco
|7
|2B-3B-DH
|159
|Brandon Nimmo
|7
|OF
|160
|Jazz Chisholm
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|161
|Maikel Garcia
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|162
|Alec Bohm
|7
|3B
|163
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|164
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|165
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|166
|Ryan Weathers
|6
|SP
|167
|Kodai Senga
|6
|SP
|168
|Paul Goldschmidt
|6
|1B
|169
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|6
|1B-DH
|170
|Ben Rice
|6
|1B-DH
|171
|Rhys Hoskins
|6
|1B-DH
|172
|Nick Kurtz
|6
|1B
|173
|Luis Arraez
|6
|1B-2B-DH
|174
|Luis Garcia
|6
|2B
|175
|Tyler O'Neill
|5
|OF
|176
|Andres Gimenez
|5
|2B
|177
|Brandon Lowe
|5
|2B-DH
|178
|Nick Lodolo
|5
|SP
|179
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|180
|Zach Eflin
|5
|SP
|181
|Ryan Pepiot
|5
|SP
|182
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|183
|Taj Bradley
|5
|SP
|184
|Agustin Ramirez
|5
|C-DH
|185
|Jonathan Aranda
|5
|1B
|186
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|187
|Hunter Goodman
|5
|C-DH-OF
|188
|Austin Wells
|5
|C
|189
|Kyle Finnegan
|5
|RP
|190
|Ryan Walker
|5
|RP
|191
|Jeremy Pena
|5
|SS
|192
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|193
|Anthony Volpe
|4
|SS
|194
|Xander Bogaerts
|4
|2B-SS
|195
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|196
|Byron Buxton
|4
|OF
|197
|Wilyer Abreu
|4
|OF
|198
|George Springer
|4
|DH-OF
|199
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|200
|Spencer Steer
|4
|1B-DH-OF
|201
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|202
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|203
|Austin Hays
|4
|DH-OF
|204
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|205
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|206
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|207
|Lars Nootbaar
|3
|OF
|208
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|209
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|210
|Gavin Williams
|3
|SP
|211
|Bubba Chandler
|3
|SP
|212
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|213
|Yusei Kikuchi
|3
|SP
|214
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|215
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|216
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|217
|Dennis Santana
|3
|RP
|218
|Chris Martin
|3
|RP
|219
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|220
|Luis Rengifo
|3
|2B-3B
|221
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|222
|Noelvi Marte
|3
|3B
|223
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|224
|Max Kepler
|3
|OF
|225
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|OF
|226
|Taylor Ward
|3
|OF
|227
|Jorge Soler
|3
|DH-OF
|228
|Brendan Donovan
|3
|2B-OF-SS
|229
|Jordan Lawlar
|3
|SS
|230
|Ezequiel Tovar
|2
|SS
|231
|Gleyber Torres
|2
|2B
|232
|Jordan Walker
|2
|OF
|233
|Matthew Liberatore
|2
|RP-SP
|234
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|SP
|235
|Ronel Blanco
|2
|SP
|236
|Jeffrey Springs
|2
|SP
|237
|Casey Mize
|2
|SP
|238
|Brandon Pfaadt
|2
|SP
|239
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|240
|Grant Holmes
|2
|RP-SP
|241
|Jackson Jobe
|2
|RP-SP
|242
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|243
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|244
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|245
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|246
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|247
|Logan Henderson
|2
|SP