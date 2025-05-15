Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 43 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 8 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 9 Elly De La Cruz 37 SS 10 Fernando Tatis 35 OF 11 Gunnar Henderson 32 SS 12 Julio Rodriguez 30 OF 13 Mookie Betts 30 OF-SS 14 Freddie Freeman 28 1B 15 Vladimir Guerrero 26 1B-DH 16 Bryce Harper 26 1B 17 Jarren Duran 25 OF 18 Yordan Alvarez 25 DH-OF 19 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 20 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 21 Ketel Marte 25 2B-DH 22 Paul Skenes 25 SP 23 Austin Riley 24 3B 24 Jackson Chourio 24 OF 25 Manny Machado 24 3B-DH 26 Matt Olson 23 1B 27 Trea Turner 23 SS 28 Jackson Merrill 23 OF 29 Ronald Acuna 22 OF 30 Wyatt Langford 21 DH-OF 31 Rafael Devers 21 3B-DH 32 Cole Ragans 21 SP 33 Garrett Crochet 21 SP 34 Pete Alonso 21 1B 35 Chris Sale 21 SP 36 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH 37 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 38 James Wood 20 DH-OF 39 Brent Rooker 20 DH-OF 40 Hunter Greene 20 SP 41 Michael King 20 SP 42 Ozzie Albies 20 2B 43 Dylan Cease 20 SP 44 Framber Valdez 19 SP 45 Max Fried 19 SP 46 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 19 SP 47 Spencer Schwellenbach 18 SP 48 Logan Webb 18 SP 49 Jacob deGrom 17 SP 50 Corbin Burnes 17 SP 51 Seiya Suzuki 17 DH-OF 52 Jose Altuve 17 2B-DH-OF 53 Alex Bregman 17 3B 54 Freddy Peralta 17 SP 55 Hunter Brown 16 SP 56 Joe Ryan 16 SP 57 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 58 Spencer Strider 16 SP 59 Bryan Woo 16 SP 60 Pablo Lopez 16 SP 61 Lawrence Butler 16 OF 62 Josh Hader 16 RP 63 Shota Imanaga 16 SP 64 Zac Gallen 16 SP 65 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 66 Michael Harris 16 OF 67 Mason Miller 16 RP 68 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 69 Riley Greene 16 DH-OF 70 Teoscar Hernandez 15 OF 71 Kris Bubic 15 RP-SP 72 George Kirby 15 SP 73 Logan Gilbert 15 SP 74 Aaron Nola 15 SP 75 Luis Castillo 15 SP 76 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 77 Willy Adames 15 SS 78 Corey Seager 15 SS 79 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 80 William Contreras 15 C-DH 81 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 82 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 83 Bailey Ober 15 SP 84 Blake Snell 15 SP 85 Andres Munoz 15 RP 86 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 87 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 88 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 89 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 90 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 91 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 92 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 93 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 94 Kristian Campbell 15 2B-OF 95 Robbie Ray 15 SP 96 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 97 Steven Kwan 15 OF 98 Sonny Gray 15 SP 99 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 100 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 101 Christian Walker 15 1B 102 Will Smith 15 C 103 Tanner Bibee 15 SP 104 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 105 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 106 Max Meyer 15 SP 107 Bryce Miller 15 SP 108 Seth Lugo 15 SP 109 Matt McLain 15 2B-SS 110 Bo Bichette 15 SS 111 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 112 Shane Baz 15 SP 113 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 114 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 115 MacKenzie Gore 15 SP 116 Adolis Garcia 15 DH-OF 117 Yainer Diaz 15 C-DH 118 Jung Hoo Lee 15 OF 119 Ian Happ 15 OF 120 Pete Crow-Armstrong 15 OF 121 Junior Caminero 15 3B 122 Royce Lewis 14 3B-DH 123 Isaac Paredes 14 3B 124 Mark Vientos 14 3B 125 Eugenio Suarez 14 3B 126 Dylan Crews 14 OF 127 Tommy Edman 14 2B-OF 128 Marcus Semien 14 2B 129 Zach Eflin 14 SP 130 Tyler O'Neill 14 OF 131 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 132 Robert Suarez 14 RP 133 Tyler Soderstrom 14 1B-OF 134 Spencer Torkelson 14 1B-DH 135 Vinnie Pasquantino 13 1B-DH 136 Cody Bellinger 13 1B-DH-OF 137 Matthew Liberatore 12 RP-SP 138 Paul Goldschmidt 12 1B 139 Jack Leiter 11 SP 140 Nick Castellanos 11 OF 141 Mike Trout 10 DH-OF 142 Brenton Doyle 9 OF 143 Zachary Neto 9 SS 144 Jacob Wilson 8 SS 145 Dansby Swanson 8 SS 146 Devin Williams 8 RP 147 Matt Chapman 8 3B 148 Jazz Chisholm 8 2B-3B-OF 149 Nick Lodolo 8 SP 150 Ryan Pepiot 8 SP 151 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 152 Nico Hoerner 8 2B 153 Xavier Edwards 8 SS 154 Kevin Gausman 8 SP 155 Gavin Williams 8 SP 156 Rhys Hoskins 8 1B-DH 157 Ben Rice 8 1B-DH 158 Luis Arraez 7 1B-2B-DH 159 Jordan Westburg 7 2B-3B-DH 160 Felix Bautista 7 RP 161 Kodai Senga 7 SP 162 Clay Holmes 7 RP-SP 163 Shea Langeliers 6 C 164 Bryson Stott 6 2B 165 Brice Turang 6 2B 166 George Springer 6 DH-OF 167 Jorge Polanco 5 2B-3B-DH 168 Alec Bohm 5 3B 169 Brandon Lowe 5 2B-DH 170 Jeremy Pena 5 SS 171 Anthony Volpe 5 SS 172 Xander Bogaerts 5 2B-SS 173 Trevor Megill 5 RP 174 Luis Robert 5 OF 175 Maikel Garcia 5 2B-3B-OF 176 Jackson Holliday 5 2B-SS 177 Nolan Arenado 5 3B 178 Tanner Scott 5 RP 179 Ryan Weathers 5 SP 180 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 181 Nick Kurtz 5 1B 182 Andres Gimenez 5 2B 183 Kyle Manzardo 5 1B-DH 184 Sandy Alcantara 5 SP 185 Cedric Mullins 5 OF 186 Jasson Dominguez 4 OF 187 Ezequiel Tovar 4 SS 188 Brendan Donovan 4 2B-OF-SS 189 Carlos Correa 4 SS 190 Luis Rengifo 4 2B-3B 191 Taj Bradley 4 SP 192 Ronel Blanco 4 SP 193 Ivan Herrera 3 C 194 Logan O'Hoppe 3 C 195 Trevor Story 3 SS 196 Masyn Winn 3 SS 197 Michael Wacha 3 SP 198 Grant Holmes 3 RP-SP 199 Jeff Hoffman 3 RP 200 Justin Verlander 3 SP 201 Tony Gonsolin 3 SP 202 Ryan Walker 3 RP 203 Chris Bassitt 3 SP 204 Jose Berrios 3 SP 205 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 206 Yusei Kikuchi 3 SP 207 Gleyber Torres 3 2B 208 Luis Garcia 3 2B 209 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 210 Josh Jung 3 3B 211 Max Muncy 3 3B 212 Mitch Keller 3 SP 213 Michael Busch 3 1B 214 Austin Hays 3 DH-OF 215 Byron Buxton 3 OF 216 Logan Henderson 3 SP 217 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP 218 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 219 Nate Lowe 3 1B 220 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 221 A.J. Smith-Shawver 3 SP 222 Reese Olson 3 SP 223 Bubba Chandler 3 SP 224 Kerry Carpenter 3 DH-OF 225 Jonathan Aranda 3 1B

Roto Trade Values Chart