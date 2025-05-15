usatsi-aaron-judge-yankees.jpg
Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt43SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Corbin Carroll37OF
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Elly De La Cruz37SS
10Fernando Tatis35OF
11Gunnar Henderson32SS
12Julio Rodriguez30OF
13Mookie Betts30OF-SS
14Freddie Freeman281B
15Vladimir Guerrero261B-DH
16Bryce Harper261B
17Jarren Duran25OF
18Yordan Alvarez25DH-OF
19Tarik Skubal25SP
20Zack Wheeler25SP
21Ketel Marte252B-DH
22Paul Skenes25SP
23Austin Riley243B
24Jackson Chourio24OF
25Manny Machado243B-DH
26Matt Olson231B
27Trea Turner23SS
28Jackson Merrill23OF
29Ronald Acuna22OF
30Wyatt Langford21DH-OF
31Rafael Devers213B-DH
32Cole Ragans21SP
33Garrett Crochet21SP
34Pete Alonso211B
35Chris Sale21SP
36Kyle Schwarber21DH
37Marcell Ozuna20DH
38James Wood20DH-OF
39Brent Rooker20DH-OF
40Hunter Greene20SP
41Michael King20SP
42Ozzie Albies202B
43Dylan Cease20SP
44Framber Valdez19SP
45Max Fried19SP
46Yoshinobu Yamamoto19SP
47Spencer Schwellenbach18SP
48Logan Webb18SP
49Jacob deGrom17SP
50Corbin Burnes17SP
51Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
52Jose Altuve172B-DH-OF
53Alex Bregman173B
54Freddy Peralta17SP
55Hunter Brown16SP
56Joe Ryan16SP
57Edwin Diaz16RP
58Spencer Strider16SP
59Bryan Woo16SP
60Pablo Lopez16SP
61Lawrence Butler16OF
62Josh Hader16RP
63Shota Imanaga16SP
64Zac Gallen16SP
65Jesus Luzardo16SP
66Michael Harris16OF
67Mason Miller16RP
68Emmanuel Clase16RP
69Riley Greene16DH-OF
70Teoscar Hernandez15OF
71Kris Bubic15RP-SP
72George Kirby15SP
73Logan Gilbert15SP
74Aaron Nola15SP
75Luis Castillo15SP
76Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
77Willy Adames15SS
78Corey Seager15SS
79Josh Naylor151B-DH
80William Contreras15C-DH
81Cristopher Sanchez15SP
82Nathan Eovaldi15SP
83Bailey Ober15SP
84Blake Snell15SP
85Andres Munoz15RP
86Christian Yelich15DH-OF
87Adley Rutschman15C-DH
88Raisel Iglesias15RP
89Carlos Rodon15SP
90Jack Flaherty15SP
91Cal Raleigh15C-DH
92Anthony Santander15DH-OF
93Brandon Nimmo15OF
94Kristian Campbell152B-OF
95Robbie Ray15SP
96Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
97Steven Kwan15OF
98Sonny Gray15SP
99Tyler Glasnow15SP
100Randy Arozarena15OF
101Christian Walker151B
102Will Smith15C
103Tanner Bibee15SP
104Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
105Nick Pivetta15SP
106Max Meyer15SP
107Bryce Miller15SP
108Seth Lugo15SP
109Matt McLain152B-SS
110Bo Bichette15SS
111C.J. Abrams15SS
112Shane Baz15SP
113Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
114J.T. Realmuto15C
115MacKenzie Gore15SP
116Adolis Garcia15DH-OF
117Yainer Diaz15C-DH
118Jung Hoo Lee15OF
119Ian Happ15OF
120Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
121Junior Caminero153B
122Royce Lewis143B-DH
123Isaac Paredes143B
124Mark Vientos143B
125Eugenio Suarez143B
126Dylan Crews14OF
127Tommy Edman142B-OF
128Marcus Semien142B
129Zach Eflin14SP
130Tyler O'Neill14OF
131Ryan Helsley14RP
132Robert Suarez14RP
133Tyler Soderstrom141B-OF
134Spencer Torkelson141B-DH
135Vinnie Pasquantino131B-DH
136Cody Bellinger131B-DH-OF
137Matthew Liberatore12RP-SP
138Paul Goldschmidt121B
139Jack Leiter11SP
140Nick Castellanos11OF
141Mike Trout10DH-OF
142Brenton Doyle9OF
143Zachary Neto9SS
144Jacob Wilson8SS
145Dansby Swanson8SS
146Devin Williams8RP
147Matt Chapman83B
148Jazz Chisholm82B-3B-OF
149Nick Lodolo8SP
150Ryan Pepiot8SP
151Jhoan Duran8RP
152Nico Hoerner82B
153Xavier Edwards8SS
154Kevin Gausman8SP
155Gavin Williams8SP
156Rhys Hoskins81B-DH
157Ben Rice81B-DH
158Luis Arraez71B-2B-DH
159Jordan Westburg72B-3B-DH
160Felix Bautista7RP
161Kodai Senga7SP
162Clay Holmes7RP-SP
163Shea Langeliers6C
164Bryson Stott62B
165Brice Turang62B
166George Springer6DH-OF
167Jorge Polanco52B-3B-DH
168Alec Bohm53B
169Brandon Lowe52B-DH
170Jeremy Pena5SS
171Anthony Volpe5SS
172Xander Bogaerts52B-SS
173Trevor Megill5RP
174Luis Robert5OF
175Maikel Garcia52B-3B-OF
176Jackson Holliday52B-SS
177Nolan Arenado53B
178Tanner Scott5RP
179Ryan Weathers5SP
180Grayson Rodriguez5SP
181Nick Kurtz51B
182Andres Gimenez52B
183Kyle Manzardo51B-DH
184Sandy Alcantara5SP
185Cedric Mullins5OF
186Jasson Dominguez4OF
187Ezequiel Tovar4SS
188Brendan Donovan42B-OF-SS
189Carlos Correa4SS
190Luis Rengifo42B-3B
191Taj Bradley4SP
192Ronel Blanco4SP
193Ivan Herrera3C
194Logan O'Hoppe3C
195Trevor Story3SS
196Masyn Winn3SS
197Michael Wacha3SP
198Grant Holmes3RP-SP
199Jeff Hoffman3RP
200Justin Verlander3SP
201Tony Gonsolin3SP
202Ryan Walker3RP
203Chris Bassitt3SP
204Jose Berrios3SP
205Brandon Pfaadt3SP
206Yusei Kikuchi3SP
207Gleyber Torres32B
208Luis Garcia32B
209Yandy Diaz31B-DH
210Josh Jung33B
211Max Muncy33B
212Mitch Keller3SP
213Michael Busch31B
214Austin Hays3DH-OF
215Byron Buxton3OF
216Logan Henderson3SP
217Clarke Schmidt3SP
218Pete Fairbanks3RP
219Nate Lowe31B
220Jeffrey Springs3SP
221A.J. Smith-Shawver3SP
222Reese Olson3SP
223Bubba Chandler3SP
224Kerry Carpenter3DH-OF
225Jonathan Aranda31B

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Kyle Tucker40OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Corbin Carroll37OF
7Fernando Tatis34OF
8Elly De La Cruz34SS
9Julio Rodriguez33OF
10Juan Soto33OF
11Francisco Lindor33SS
12Gunnar Henderson33SS
13Freddie Freeman331B
14Vladimir Guerrero301B-DH
15Bryce Harper301B
16Jackson Chourio29OF
17Jarren Duran29OF
18Yordan Alvarez27DH-OF
19Mookie Betts26OF-SS
20Jackson Merrill26OF
21Trea Turner26SS
22Tarik Skubal26SP
23Zack Wheeler26SP
24Paul Skenes25SP
25Austin Riley253B
26Ronald Acuna24OF
27Manny Machado233B-DH
28Rafael Devers233B-DH
29Matt Olson231B
30Kyle Schwarber23DH
31Ketel Marte232B-DH
32Cole Ragans23SP
33Pete Alonso231B
34James Wood21DH-OF
35Marcell Ozuna21DH
36Wyatt Langford21DH-OF
37C.J. Abrams19SS
38Oneil Cruz19OF-SS
39Brent Rooker18DH-OF
40Chris Sale18SP
41Garrett Crochet18SP
42Framber Valdez18SP
43Michael King21SP
44Yoshinobu Yamamoto18SP
45Josh Hader17RP
46Edwin Diaz15RP
47Mason Miller15RP
48Alex Bregman153B
49Emmanuel Clase15RP
50Andres Munoz15RP
51Raisel Iglesias15RP
52Michael Harris15OF
53Lawrence Butler15OF
54Jacob deGrom15SP
55Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
56Max Fried15SP
57Hunter Greene15SP
58Dylan Cease15SP
59Logan Webb15SP
60Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
61Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
62Ozzie Albies152B
63Freddy Peralta15SP
64Bryan Woo15SP
65Corbin Burnes15SP
66Ryan Helsley15RP
67Hunter Brown15SP
68Joe Ryan15SP
69Pablo Lopez15SP
70Jhoan Duran15RP
71Robert Suarez15RP
72Riley Greene15DH-OF
73Anthony Santander15DH-OF
74Brenton Doyle15OF
75Josh Naylor151B-DH
76Cristopher Sanchez15SP
77Shota Imanaga15SP
78Jesus Luzardo15SP
79Spencer Strider15SP
80George Kirby15SP
81Logan Gilbert15SP
82Zac Gallen15SP
83William Contreras15C-DH
84Adley Rutschman15C-DH
85Jack Flaherty15SP
86Cal Raleigh15C-DH
87Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
88Robbie Ray15SP
89Tanner Bibee15SP
90Nathan Eovaldi15SP
91Kris Bubic15RP-SP
92Aaron Nola15SP
93Yainer Diaz15C-DH
94Bailey Ober15SP
95Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
96Teoscar Hernandez15OF
97Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
98Will Smith15C
99Christian Yelich15DH-OF
100Junior Caminero153B
101Randy Arozarena15OF
102Willy Adames15SS
103Bryce Miller15SP
104Sonny Gray15SP
105Blake Snell15SP
106Tyler Glasnow15SP
107Luis Castillo15SP
108Bo Bichette15SS
109MacKenzie Gore15SP
110Max Meyer15SP
111Carlos Rodon15SP
112Nick Pivetta15SP
113Shane Baz15SP
114Christian Walker151B
115Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
116Ivan Herrera15C
117J.T. Realmuto15C
118Kristian Campbell152B-OF
119Matt McLain142B-SS
120Tommy Edman142B-OF
121Mike Trout14DH-OF
122Zachary Neto14SS
123Corey Seager14SS
124Brice Turang142B
125Jordan Westburg142B-3B-DH
126Tanner Scott14RP
127Felix Bautista14RP
128Jeff Hoffman14RP
129Tyler Soderstrom141B-OF
130Ian Happ13OF
131Steven Kwan13OF
132Mark Vientos133B
133Eugenio Suarez123B
134Royce Lewis113B-DH
135Luis Robert11OF
136Shea Langeliers10C
137Seth Lugo10SP
138Nick Castellanos9OF
139Adolis Garcia9DH-OF
140Dylan Crews9OF
141Dansby Swanson8SS
142Nico Hoerner82B
143Marcus Semien72B
144Matt Chapman73B
145Isaac Paredes73B
146Logan O'Hoppe7C
147Kenley Jansen7RP
148Trevor Megill7RP
149Kevin Gausman7SP
150Pete Fairbanks7RP
151Devin Williams7RP
152Jose Alvarado7RP
153Jung Hoo Lee7OF
154Jasson Dominguez7OF
155Spencer Torkelson71B-DH
156Cody Bellinger71B-DH-OF
157Bryson Stott72B
158Jorge Polanco72B-3B-DH
159Brandon Nimmo7OF
160Jazz Chisholm72B-3B-OF
161Maikel Garcia72B-3B-OF
162Alec Bohm73B
163Jackson Holliday72B-SS
164Xavier Edwards7SS
165Chris Bassitt7SP
166Ryan Weathers6SP
167Kodai Senga6SP
168Paul Goldschmidt61B
169Vinnie Pasquantino61B-DH
170Ben Rice61B-DH
171Rhys Hoskins61B-DH
172Nick Kurtz61B
173Luis Arraez61B-2B-DH
174Luis Garcia62B
175Tyler O'Neill5OF
176Andres Gimenez52B
177Brandon Lowe52B-DH
178Nick Lodolo5SP
179Sandy Alcantara5SP
180Zach Eflin5SP
181Ryan Pepiot5SP
182Cedric Mullins5OF
183Taj Bradley5SP
184Agustin Ramirez5C-DH
185Jonathan Aranda51B
186Yandy Diaz51B-DH
187Hunter Goodman5C-DH-OF
188Austin Wells5C
189Kyle Finnegan5RP
190Ryan Walker5RP
191Jeremy Pena5SS
192Jacob Wilson4SS
193Anthony Volpe4SS
194Xander Bogaerts42B-SS
195Carlos Correa4SS
196Byron Buxton4OF
197Wilyer Abreu4OF
198George Springer4DH-OF
199Heliot Ramos4OF
200Spencer Steer41B-DH-OF
201Victor Scott II4OF
202Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
203Austin Hays4DH-OF
204Masyn Winn4SS
205Trevor Story4SS
206Geraldo Perdomo4SS
207Lars Nootbaar3OF
208Clay Holmes3RP-SP
209Aroldis Chapman3RP
210Gavin Williams3SP
211Bubba Chandler3SP
212Spencer Arrighetti3SP
213Yusei Kikuchi3SP
214Dustin May3SP
215Carlos Estevez3RP
216David Bednar3RP
217Dennis Santana3RP
218Chris Martin3RP
219Josh Jung33B
220Luis Rengifo32B-3B
221Nolan Arenado33B
222Noelvi Marte33B
223Joshua Lowe3OF
224Max Kepler3OF
225Kyle Stowers3OF
226Taylor Ward3OF
227Jorge Soler3DH-OF
228Brendan Donovan32B-OF-SS
229Jordan Lawlar3SS
230Ezequiel Tovar2SS
231Gleyber Torres22B
232Jordan Walker2OF
233Matthew Liberatore2RP-SP
234Tony Gonsolin2SP
235Ronel Blanco2SP
236Jeffrey Springs2SP
237Casey Mize2SP
238Brandon Pfaadt2SP
239Reese Olson2SP
240Grant Holmes2RP-SP
241Jackson Jobe2RP-SP
242Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
243Michael Busch21B
244Jack Leiter2SP
245Tyler Mahle2SP
246Mitch Keller2SP
247Logan Henderson2SP