usatsi-aaron-judge-yankees.jpg
Imagn Images

Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can. 

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change. 

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge48DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani46DH-SP
3Bobby Witt43SS
4Jose Ramirez413B-DH
5Juan Soto41OF
6Kyle Tucker40OF
7Corbin Carroll37OF
8Francisco Lindor37SS
9Fernando Tatis37OF
10Julio Rodriguez35OF
11Mookie Betts32OF-SS
12Elly De La Cruz30SS
13Freddie Freeman301B
14Gunnar Henderson28SS
15Vladimir Guerrero261B-DH
16Bryce Harper261B
17Jarren Duran25OF
18Tarik Skubal25SP
19Yordan Alvarez25DH-OF
20Zack Wheeler25SP
21Ketel Marte252B-DH
22Austin Riley253B
23Paul Skenes24SP
24Manny Machado243B-DH
25Ronald Acuna24OF
26Jackson Chourio23OF
27Wyatt Langford23DH-OF
28Matt Olson231B
29Rafael Devers223B-DH
30Jackson Merrill21OF
31Garrett Crochet21SP
32Pete Alonso211B
33Chris Sale21SP
34Kyle Schwarber21DH
35Trea Turner21SS
36Brent Rooker21DH-OF
37Jacob deGrom20SP
38James Wood20DH-OF
39Hunter Greene20SP
40Marcell Ozuna20DH
41Michael King20SP
42Dylan Cease20SP
43Max Fried20SP
44Yoshinobu Yamamoto19SP
45Ozzie Albies192B
46Spencer Schwellenbach19SP
47Cole Ragans18SP
48Framber Valdez18SP
49Corbin Burnes17SP
50Logan Webb17SP
51Seiya Suzuki17DH-OF
52Hunter Brown17SP
53Jose Altuve172B-DH-OF
54Joe Ryan17SP
55Alex Bregman163B
56Freddy Peralta16SP
57Spencer Strider16SP
58Pablo Lopez16SP
59Edwin Diaz16RP
60Lawrence Butler16OF
61Josh Hader16RP
62Jesus Luzardo16SP
63Teoscar Hernandez16OF
64Michael Harris16OF
65George Kirby16SP
66Mason Miller16RP
67Riley Greene16DH-OF
68Emmanuel Clase16RP
69Bryan Woo16SP
70Shota Imanaga15SP
71Oneil Cruz15OF-SS
72Luis Castillo15SP
73William Contreras15C-DH
74Bailey Ober15SP
75Cristopher Sanchez15SP
76Carlos Rodon15SP
77Kris Bubic15RP-SP
78Willy Adames15SS
79Josh Naylor151B-DH
80Nathan Eovaldi15SP
81Adley Rutschman15C-DH
82Andres Munoz15RP
83Cal Raleigh15C-DH
84Sonny Gray15SP
85Zac Gallen15SP
86Blake Snell15SP
87Jack Flaherty15SP
88Robbie Ray15SP
89Aaron Nola15SP
90Tyler Glasnow15SP
91Randy Arozarena15OF
92Will Smith15C
93Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
94Logan Gilbert15SP
95Nick Pivetta15SP
96George Springer15DH-OF
97Steven Kwan15OF
98Corey Seager15SS
99Seth Lugo15SP
100Christian Walker151B
101Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
102Isaac Paredes153B
103Christian Yelich15DH-OF
104C.J. Abrams15SS
105Anthony Santander15DH-OF
106Brandon Nimmo15OF
107Raisel Iglesias15RP
108MacKenzie Gore15SP
109Ian Happ15OF
110Jung Hoo Lee15OF
111Bo Bichette15SS
112Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
113J.T. Realmuto15C
114Junior Caminero153B
115Cody Bellinger151B-DH-OF
116Eugenio Suarez153B
117Marcus Semien152B
118Yainer Diaz15C-DH
119Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
120Royce Lewis153B-DH
121Mark Vientos153B-DH
122Tommy Edman142B-OF
123Vinnie Pasquantino141B-DH
124Robert Suarez14RP
125Paul Goldschmidt141B
126Ryan Helsley14RP
127Matt McLain142B-SS
128Jack Leiter14SP
129Jazz Chisholm142B-3B-OF
130Matthew Liberatore14RP-SP
131Spencer Torkelson141B-DH
132Matt Chapman143B
133Nico Hoerner142B
134Kristian Campbell142B-OF
135Mike Trout13DH-OF
136Kevin Gausman13SP
137Rhys Hoskins121B-DH
138Nick Lodolo12SP
139Adolis Garcia11DH-OF
140Luis Arraez111B-2B-DH
141Dansby Swanson10SS
142Gavin Williams9SP
143Jacob Wilson9SS
144Max Meyer8SP
145Jhoan Duran8RP
146Nick Castellanos8OF
147Ben Rice81B-DH
148Felix Bautista8RP
149Shea Langeliers8C
150Brice Turang82B
151Zach Eflin8SP
152Clay Holmes8RP-SP
153Jorge Polanco82B-3B-DH
154Anthony Volpe8SS
155Trevor Megill8RP
156Luis Robert8OF
157Bryson Stott82B
158Brenton Doyle7OF
159Zachary Neto7SS
160Jordan Westburg72B-3B-DH
161Brandon Lowe72B-DH
162Jackson Holliday72B-SS
163Tyler Soderstrom61B-OF
164Jeremy Pena6SS
165Brendan Donovan62B-OF-SS
166Tanner Bibee6SP
167Tanner Scott5RP
168Xavier Edwards5SS
169Xander Bogaerts52B-SS
170Nolan Arenado53B
171Kodai Senga5SP
172Tyler O'Neill5OF
173Kyle Manzardo51B-DH
174Alec Bohm53B
175Grayson Rodriguez5SP
176Shane Baz5SP
177Maikel Garcia52B-3B-OF
178Bryce Miller5SP
179Ezequiel Tovar5SS
180Logan O'Hoppe5C-DH
181Devin Williams5RP
182Grant Holmes5RP-SP
183Cedric Mullins5OF
184Sandy Alcantara5SP
185Max Muncy53B
186Jordan Romano4RP
187Ryan Weathers4SP
188Gleyber Torres42B-DH
189Ivan Herrera4C-DH
190Kerry Carpenter4DH-OF
191Trevor Story4SS
192Luis Garcia42B
193Taj Bradley3SP
194A.J. Smith-Shawver3SP
195Dylan Crews3OF
196Masyn Winn3SS
197Chris Bassitt3SP
198Logan Henderson3SP
199Ryan Pepiot3SP
200Nick Kurtz31B
201Brandon Pfaadt3SP
202Carlos Correa3SS
203Luke Weaver3RP
204Hayden Birdsong3RP-SP
205Ryan Walker3RP
206Jasson Dominguez3DH-OF
207Tony Gonsolin3SP
208Josh Jung33B
209Austin Hays3DH-OF
210Yandy Diaz31B-DH
211Michael Busch31B
212Pete Fairbanks3RP
213Jeff Hoffman3RP
214Mitch Keller3SP
215Jake Burger31B-3B-DH
216Justin Verlander3SP
217Jeffrey Springs3SP
218Byron Buxton3OF
219Michael Wacha3SP
220Kenley Jansen3RP
221Jose Berrios3SP
222Jackson Jobe3RP-SP
223Reese Olson3SP
224Clarke Schmidt3SP

Roto Trade Values Chart

RankingPlayerValueEligible
1Aaron Judge49DH-OF
2Shohei Ohtani48DH-SP
3Bobby Witt45SS
4Kyle Tucker40OF
5Jose Ramirez383B-DH
6Corbin Carroll37OF
7Fernando Tatis34OF
8Julio Rodriguez34OF
9Juan Soto33OF
10Francisco Lindor33SS
11Elly De La Cruz33SS
12Freddie Freeman331B
13Vladimir Guerrero331B-DH
14Bryce Harper301B
15Gunnar Henderson30SS
16Jarren Duran29OF
17Mookie Betts29OF-SS
18Yordan Alvarez27DH-OF
19Jackson Chourio26OF
20Tarik Skubal26SP
21Zack Wheeler26SP
22Austin Riley263B
23Ronald Acuna26OF
24Jackson Merrill25OF
25Paul Skenes25SP
26Manny Machado243B-DH
27Rafael Devers233B-DH
28Ketel Marte232B-DH
29C.J. Abrams23SS
30Kyle Schwarber23DH
31Trea Turner23SS
32Pete Alonso231B
33Matt Olson231B
34James Wood21DH-OF
35Wyatt Langford21DH-OF
36Oneil Cruz21OF-SS
37Brent Rooker19DH-OF
38Marcell Ozuna19DH
39Chris Sale18SP
40Garrett Crochet18SP
41Yoshinobu Yamamoto18SP
42Jacob deGrom18SP
43Framber Valdez21SP
44Michael King18SP
45Cole Ragans17SP
46Josh Hader15RP
47Edwin Diaz15RP
48Mason Miller15RP
49Alex Bregman153B
50Emmanuel Clase15RP
51Andres Munoz15RP
52Michael Harris15OF
53Lawrence Butler15OF
54Max Fried15SP
55Hunter Greene15SP
56Jose Altuve152B-DH-OF
57Spencer Schwellenbach15SP
58Dylan Cease15SP
59Logan Webb15SP
60Seiya Suzuki15DH-OF
61Corbin Burnes15SP
62Hunter Brown15SP
63Freddy Peralta15SP
64Ozzie Albies152B
65Joe Ryan15SP
66Pablo Lopez15SP
67Robert Suarez15RP
68Raisel Iglesias15RP
69Ryan Helsley15RP
70Jhoan Duran15RP
71Riley Greene15DH-OF
72Teoscar Hernandez15OF
73Cristopher Sanchez15SP
74George Kirby15SP
75Bryan Woo15SP
76Jesus Luzardo15SP
77Josh Naylor151B-DH
78Spencer Strider15SP
79William Contreras15C-DH
80Adley Rutschman15C-DH
81Cal Raleigh15C-DH
82Salvador Perez151B-C-DH
83Robbie Ray15SP
84Jack Flaherty15SP
85Anthony Santander15DH-OF
86Shota Imanaga15SP
87Yainer Diaz15C-DH
88Bailey Ober15SP
89Will Smith15C
90Nathan Eovaldi15SP
91Junior Caminero153B
92Randy Arozarena15OF
93Sonny Gray15SP
94Pete Crow-Armstrong15OF
95Bryan Reynolds15DH-OF
96Brenton Doyle15OF
97Ian Happ15OF
98Tyler Glasnow15SP
99MacKenzie Gore15SP
100Kris Bubic15RP-SP
101Carlos Rodon15SP
102Nick Pivetta15SP
103Logan Gilbert15SP
104Corey Seager15SS
105Willy Adames15SS
106Bo Bichette15SS
107Zac Gallen15SP
108Luis Castillo15SP
109Aaron Nola15SP
110Blake Snell15SP
111Christian Walker151B
112Willson Contreras151B-C-DH
113Ivan Herrera15C-DH
114J.T. Realmuto15C
115Tommy Edman152B-OF
116Christian Yelich15DH-OF
117Brice Turang152B
118Tanner Scott15RP
119Felix Bautista14RP
120Steven Kwan14OF
121Eugenio Suarez143B
122Mike Trout14DH-OF
123Isaac Paredes143B
124Luis Robert14OF
125Shea Langeliers14C
126Seth Lugo14SP
127George Springer14DH-OF
128Nico Hoerner142B
129Mark Vientos143B-DH
130Jordan Westburg132B-3B-DH
131Marcus Semien132B
132Cody Bellinger131B-DH-OF
133Royce Lewis123B-DH
134Matt Chapman113B
135Logan O'Hoppe11C-DH
136Luke Weaver10RP
137Kenley Jansen10RP
138Trevor Megill9RP
139Jeff Hoffman9RP
140Kevin Gausman9SP
141Pete Fairbanks8RP
142Jung Hoo Lee8OF
143Zachary Neto7SS
144Dansby Swanson7SS
145Matt McLain72B-SS
146Xavier Edwards7SS
147Bryson Stott72B
148Jazz Chisholm72B-3B-OF
149Brendan Donovan72B-OF-SS
150Nick Castellanos7OF
151Adolis Garcia7DH-OF
152Jorge Polanco72B-3B-DH
153Jackson Holliday72B-SS
154Chris Bassitt7SP
155Max Meyer7SP
156Tanner Bibee7SP
157Luis Garcia72B
158Spencer Torkelson71B-DH
159Paul Goldschmidt71B
160Rhys Hoskins71B-DH
161Vinnie Pasquantino71B-DH
162Luis Arraez71B-2B-DH
163Tyler Soderstrom71B-OF
164Kristian Campbell72B-OF
165Ben Rice71B-DH
166Maikel Garcia62B-3B-OF
167Anthony Volpe6SS
168Kerry Carpenter6DH-OF
169Jasson Dominguez6DH-OF
170Brandon Nimmo6OF
171Alec Bohm63B
172Brandon Lowe62B-DH
173Gleyber Torres62B-DH
174Nick Lodolo6SP
175Ryan Weathers5SP
176Bryce Miller5SP
177Gavin Williams5SP
178Shane Baz5SP
179Kodai Senga5SP
180Sandy Alcantara5SP
181Cedric Mullins5OF
182Agustin Ramirez5C-DH
183Austin Wells5C
184Yandy Diaz51B-DH
185Nick Kurtz51B
186Kyle Finnegan5RP
187Ryan Walker5RP
188Devin Williams5RP
189Jeremy Pena5SS
190Wilyer Abreu5OF
191Taylor Ward5OF
192Victor Scott II4OF
193Byron Buxton4OF
194Heliot Ramos4OF
195Austin Hays4DH-OF
196Xander Bogaerts42B-SS
197Chandler Simpson4OF
198Jacob Wilson4SS
199Geraldo Perdomo4SS
200Masyn Winn4SS
201Trevor Story4SS
202Ezequiel Tovar4SS
203Carlos Correa4SS
204Lars Nootbaar4OF
205Jordan Beck4OF
206Dylan Crews4OF
207Clay Holmes3RP-SP
208Aroldis Chapman3RP
209Casey Mize3SP
210Zach Eflin3SP
211Dustin May3SP
212Carlos Estevez3RP
213Josh Jung33B
214Max Muncy33B
215David Bednar3RP
216Nolan Arenado33B
217Joshua Lowe3OF
218Kyle Stowers3OF
219Tyler O'Neill3OF
220Jorge Soler3DH-OF
221Taj Bradley3SP
222Matthew Liberatore3RP-SP
223Logan Henderson3SP
224Will Warren3SP
225Ryan Pepiot3SP
226Grant Holmes3RP-SP
227Spencer Arrighetti3SP
228Jeffrey Springs3SP
229Brandon Pfaadt3SP
230Jackson Jobe2RP-SP
231Andres Gimenez22B
232Jake Burger21B-3B-DH
233Noelvi Marte23B
234Jonathan Aranda21B
235Kyle Manzardo21B-DH
236Spencer Steer21B-DH-OF
237Tony Gonsolin2SP
238Yusei Kikuchi2SP
239Michael Busch21B
240Jack Leiter2SP
241Tyler Mahle2SP
242Reese Olson2SP
243Ranger Suarez2SP
244Mitch Keller2SP
245Grayson Rodriguez2SP
246Jordan Walker2OF
247A.J. Smith-Shawver2SP
248Trent Grisham2OF
249Hunter Goodman2C-DH-OF