Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.

That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.

Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.

We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.

H2H Trade Values Chart

Ranking Player Value Eligible 1 Aaron Judge 48 DH-OF 2 Shohei Ohtani 46 DH-SP 3 Bobby Witt 43 SS 4 Jose Ramirez 41 3B-DH 5 Juan Soto 41 OF 6 Kyle Tucker 40 OF 7 Corbin Carroll 37 OF 8 Francisco Lindor 37 SS 9 Fernando Tatis 37 OF 10 Julio Rodriguez 35 OF 11 Mookie Betts 32 OF-SS 12 Elly De La Cruz 30 SS 13 Freddie Freeman 30 1B 14 Gunnar Henderson 28 SS 15 Vladimir Guerrero 26 1B-DH 16 Bryce Harper 26 1B 17 Jarren Duran 25 OF 18 Tarik Skubal 25 SP 19 Yordan Alvarez 25 DH-OF 20 Zack Wheeler 25 SP 21 Ketel Marte 25 2B-DH 22 Austin Riley 25 3B 23 Paul Skenes 24 SP 24 Manny Machado 24 3B-DH 25 Ronald Acuna 24 OF 26 Jackson Chourio 23 OF 27 Wyatt Langford 23 DH-OF 28 Matt Olson 23 1B 29 Rafael Devers 22 3B-DH 30 Jackson Merrill 21 OF 31 Garrett Crochet 21 SP 32 Pete Alonso 21 1B 33 Chris Sale 21 SP 34 Kyle Schwarber 21 DH 35 Trea Turner 21 SS 36 Brent Rooker 21 DH-OF 37 Jacob deGrom 20 SP 38 James Wood 20 DH-OF 39 Hunter Greene 20 SP 40 Marcell Ozuna 20 DH 41 Michael King 20 SP 42 Dylan Cease 20 SP 43 Max Fried 20 SP 44 Yoshinobu Yamamoto 19 SP 45 Ozzie Albies 19 2B 46 Spencer Schwellenbach 19 SP 47 Cole Ragans 18 SP 48 Framber Valdez 18 SP 49 Corbin Burnes 17 SP 50 Logan Webb 17 SP 51 Seiya Suzuki 17 DH-OF 52 Hunter Brown 17 SP 53 Jose Altuve 17 2B-DH-OF 54 Joe Ryan 17 SP 55 Alex Bregman 16 3B 56 Freddy Peralta 16 SP 57 Spencer Strider 16 SP 58 Pablo Lopez 16 SP 59 Edwin Diaz 16 RP 60 Lawrence Butler 16 OF 61 Josh Hader 16 RP 62 Jesus Luzardo 16 SP 63 Teoscar Hernandez 16 OF 64 Michael Harris 16 OF 65 George Kirby 16 SP 66 Mason Miller 16 RP 67 Riley Greene 16 DH-OF 68 Emmanuel Clase 16 RP 69 Bryan Woo 16 SP 70 Shota Imanaga 15 SP 71 Oneil Cruz 15 OF-SS 72 Luis Castillo 15 SP 73 William Contreras 15 C-DH 74 Bailey Ober 15 SP 75 Cristopher Sanchez 15 SP 76 Carlos Rodon 15 SP 77 Kris Bubic 15 RP-SP 78 Willy Adames 15 SS 79 Josh Naylor 15 1B-DH 80 Nathan Eovaldi 15 SP 81 Adley Rutschman 15 C-DH 82 Andres Munoz 15 RP 83 Cal Raleigh 15 C-DH 84 Sonny Gray 15 SP 85 Zac Gallen 15 SP 86 Blake Snell 15 SP 87 Jack Flaherty 15 SP 88 Robbie Ray 15 SP 89 Aaron Nola 15 SP 90 Tyler Glasnow 15 SP 91 Randy Arozarena 15 OF 92 Will Smith 15 C 93 Bryan Reynolds 15 DH-OF 94 Logan Gilbert 15 SP 95 Nick Pivetta 15 SP 96 George Springer 15 DH-OF 97 Steven Kwan 15 OF 98 Corey Seager 15 SS 99 Seth Lugo 15 SP 100 Christian Walker 15 1B 101 Salvador Perez 15 1B-C-DH 102 Isaac Paredes 15 3B 103 Christian Yelich 15 DH-OF 104 C.J. Abrams 15 SS 105 Anthony Santander 15 DH-OF 106 Brandon Nimmo 15 OF 107 Raisel Iglesias 15 RP 108 MacKenzie Gore 15 SP 109 Ian Happ 15 OF 110 Jung Hoo Lee 15 OF 111 Bo Bichette 15 SS 112 Willson Contreras 15 1B-C-DH 113 J.T. Realmuto 15 C 114 Junior Caminero 15 3B 115 Cody Bellinger 15 1B-DH-OF 116 Eugenio Suarez 15 3B 117 Marcus Semien 15 2B 118 Yainer Diaz 15 C-DH 119 Pete Crow-Armstrong 15 OF 120 Royce Lewis 15 3B-DH 121 Mark Vientos 15 3B-DH 122 Tommy Edman 14 2B-OF 123 Vinnie Pasquantino 14 1B-DH 124 Robert Suarez 14 RP 125 Paul Goldschmidt 14 1B 126 Ryan Helsley 14 RP 127 Matt McLain 14 2B-SS 128 Jack Leiter 14 SP 129 Jazz Chisholm 14 2B-3B-OF 130 Matthew Liberatore 14 RP-SP 131 Spencer Torkelson 14 1B-DH 132 Matt Chapman 14 3B 133 Nico Hoerner 14 2B 134 Kristian Campbell 14 2B-OF 135 Mike Trout 13 DH-OF 136 Kevin Gausman 13 SP 137 Rhys Hoskins 12 1B-DH 138 Nick Lodolo 12 SP 139 Adolis Garcia 11 DH-OF 140 Luis Arraez 11 1B-2B-DH 141 Dansby Swanson 10 SS 142 Gavin Williams 9 SP 143 Jacob Wilson 9 SS 144 Max Meyer 8 SP 145 Jhoan Duran 8 RP 146 Nick Castellanos 8 OF 147 Ben Rice 8 1B-DH 148 Felix Bautista 8 RP 149 Shea Langeliers 8 C 150 Brice Turang 8 2B 151 Zach Eflin 8 SP 152 Clay Holmes 8 RP-SP 153 Jorge Polanco 8 2B-3B-DH 154 Anthony Volpe 8 SS 155 Trevor Megill 8 RP 156 Luis Robert 8 OF 157 Bryson Stott 8 2B 158 Brenton Doyle 7 OF 159 Zachary Neto 7 SS 160 Jordan Westburg 7 2B-3B-DH 161 Brandon Lowe 7 2B-DH 162 Jackson Holliday 7 2B-SS 163 Tyler Soderstrom 6 1B-OF 164 Jeremy Pena 6 SS 165 Brendan Donovan 6 2B-OF-SS 166 Tanner Bibee 6 SP 167 Tanner Scott 5 RP 168 Xavier Edwards 5 SS 169 Xander Bogaerts 5 2B-SS 170 Nolan Arenado 5 3B 171 Kodai Senga 5 SP 172 Tyler O'Neill 5 OF 173 Kyle Manzardo 5 1B-DH 174 Alec Bohm 5 3B 175 Grayson Rodriguez 5 SP 176 Shane Baz 5 SP 177 Maikel Garcia 5 2B-3B-OF 178 Bryce Miller 5 SP 179 Ezequiel Tovar 5 SS 180 Logan O'Hoppe 5 C-DH 181 Devin Williams 5 RP 182 Grant Holmes 5 RP-SP 183 Cedric Mullins 5 OF 184 Sandy Alcantara 5 SP 185 Max Muncy 5 3B 186 Jordan Romano 4 RP 187 Ryan Weathers 4 SP 188 Gleyber Torres 4 2B-DH 189 Ivan Herrera 4 C-DH 190 Kerry Carpenter 4 DH-OF 191 Trevor Story 4 SS 192 Luis Garcia 4 2B 193 Taj Bradley 3 SP 194 A.J. Smith-Shawver 3 SP 195 Dylan Crews 3 OF 196 Masyn Winn 3 SS 197 Chris Bassitt 3 SP 198 Logan Henderson 3 SP 199 Ryan Pepiot 3 SP 200 Nick Kurtz 3 1B 201 Brandon Pfaadt 3 SP 202 Carlos Correa 3 SS 203 Luke Weaver 3 RP 204 Hayden Birdsong 3 RP-SP 205 Ryan Walker 3 RP 206 Jasson Dominguez 3 DH-OF 207 Tony Gonsolin 3 SP 208 Josh Jung 3 3B 209 Austin Hays 3 DH-OF 210 Yandy Diaz 3 1B-DH 211 Michael Busch 3 1B 212 Pete Fairbanks 3 RP 213 Jeff Hoffman 3 RP 214 Mitch Keller 3 SP 215 Jake Burger 3 1B-3B-DH 216 Justin Verlander 3 SP 217 Jeffrey Springs 3 SP 218 Byron Buxton 3 OF 219 Michael Wacha 3 SP 220 Kenley Jansen 3 RP 221 Jose Berrios 3 SP 222 Jackson Jobe 3 RP-SP 223 Reese Olson 3 SP 224 Clarke Schmidt 3 SP

Roto Trade Values Chart