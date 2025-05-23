Every week, we update our Fantasy Baseball rankings to reflect the latest injuries, standout performances, and more to help you make the best lineup decisions you can.
That includes trade advice, with the latest Trade Values Chart here to help you make the right trades to build a championship roster. Here's how it works: Look for the value of the player(s) you're giving up, compare it to the value of the player(s) you're getting in return, and if you've got more points coming back to you than you're giving up, go ahead and pull the trigger on that trade.
Now, of course, it's not an exact science; if the values are pretty close but you like the player you're getting back more than I do, go ahead and make the trade. And, the more lopsided the trade is in terms of the number of players moved on each side, the less you have to adhere to the values; trading three quarters, two dimes, and a nickel for a dollar is usually not going to work out well for the person getting all that change.
We've got values for both H2H points and Roto/categories leagues below, and you can also use these as rest-of-season rankings for both formats as well. And, if you don't see a player listed here, I'm treating them as if they have very minimal trade value.
H2H Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|48
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|46
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|43
|SS
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|41
|3B-DH
|5
|Juan Soto
|41
|OF
|6
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|7
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|8
|Francisco Lindor
|37
|SS
|9
|Fernando Tatis
|37
|OF
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|35
|OF
|11
|Mookie Betts
|32
|OF-SS
|12
|Elly De La Cruz
|30
|SS
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|30
|1B
|14
|Gunnar Henderson
|28
|SS
|15
|Vladimir Guerrero
|26
|1B-DH
|16
|Bryce Harper
|26
|1B
|17
|Jarren Duran
|25
|OF
|18
|Tarik Skubal
|25
|SP
|19
|Yordan Alvarez
|25
|DH-OF
|20
|Zack Wheeler
|25
|SP
|21
|Ketel Marte
|25
|2B-DH
|22
|Austin Riley
|25
|3B
|23
|Paul Skenes
|24
|SP
|24
|Manny Machado
|24
|3B-DH
|25
|Ronald Acuna
|24
|OF
|26
|Jackson Chourio
|23
|OF
|27
|Wyatt Langford
|23
|DH-OF
|28
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|29
|Rafael Devers
|22
|3B-DH
|30
|Jackson Merrill
|21
|OF
|31
|Garrett Crochet
|21
|SP
|32
|Pete Alonso
|21
|1B
|33
|Chris Sale
|21
|SP
|34
|Kyle Schwarber
|21
|DH
|35
|Trea Turner
|21
|SS
|36
|Brent Rooker
|21
|DH-OF
|37
|Jacob deGrom
|20
|SP
|38
|James Wood
|20
|DH-OF
|39
|Hunter Greene
|20
|SP
|40
|Marcell Ozuna
|20
|DH
|41
|Michael King
|20
|SP
|42
|Dylan Cease
|20
|SP
|43
|Max Fried
|20
|SP
|44
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|19
|SP
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|19
|2B
|46
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|19
|SP
|47
|Cole Ragans
|18
|SP
|48
|Framber Valdez
|18
|SP
|49
|Corbin Burnes
|17
|SP
|50
|Logan Webb
|17
|SP
|51
|Seiya Suzuki
|17
|DH-OF
|52
|Hunter Brown
|17
|SP
|53
|Jose Altuve
|17
|2B-DH-OF
|54
|Joe Ryan
|17
|SP
|55
|Alex Bregman
|16
|3B
|56
|Freddy Peralta
|16
|SP
|57
|Spencer Strider
|16
|SP
|58
|Pablo Lopez
|16
|SP
|59
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|RP
|60
|Lawrence Butler
|16
|OF
|61
|Josh Hader
|16
|RP
|62
|Jesus Luzardo
|16
|SP
|63
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|OF
|64
|Michael Harris
|16
|OF
|65
|George Kirby
|16
|SP
|66
|Mason Miller
|16
|RP
|67
|Riley Greene
|16
|DH-OF
|68
|Emmanuel Clase
|16
|RP
|69
|Bryan Woo
|16
|SP
|70
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|71
|Oneil Cruz
|15
|OF-SS
|72
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|73
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|74
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|75
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|76
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|77
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|78
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|79
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|80
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|81
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|82
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|83
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|84
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|85
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|86
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|87
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|88
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|89
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|90
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|91
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|92
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|93
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|94
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|95
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|96
|George Springer
|15
|DH-OF
|97
|Steven Kwan
|15
|OF
|98
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|99
|Seth Lugo
|15
|SP
|100
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|101
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|102
|Isaac Paredes
|15
|3B
|103
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|104
|C.J. Abrams
|15
|SS
|105
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|106
|Brandon Nimmo
|15
|OF
|107
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|108
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|109
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|110
|Jung Hoo Lee
|15
|OF
|111
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|112
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|113
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|114
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|115
|Cody Bellinger
|15
|1B-DH-OF
|116
|Eugenio Suarez
|15
|3B
|117
|Marcus Semien
|15
|2B
|118
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|119
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|120
|Royce Lewis
|15
|3B-DH
|121
|Mark Vientos
|15
|3B-DH
|122
|Tommy Edman
|14
|2B-OF
|123
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|14
|1B-DH
|124
|Robert Suarez
|14
|RP
|125
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|1B
|126
|Ryan Helsley
|14
|RP
|127
|Matt McLain
|14
|2B-SS
|128
|Jack Leiter
|14
|SP
|129
|Jazz Chisholm
|14
|2B-3B-OF
|130
|Matthew Liberatore
|14
|RP-SP
|131
|Spencer Torkelson
|14
|1B-DH
|132
|Matt Chapman
|14
|3B
|133
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|134
|Kristian Campbell
|14
|2B-OF
|135
|Mike Trout
|13
|DH-OF
|136
|Kevin Gausman
|13
|SP
|137
|Rhys Hoskins
|12
|1B-DH
|138
|Nick Lodolo
|12
|SP
|139
|Adolis Garcia
|11
|DH-OF
|140
|Luis Arraez
|11
|1B-2B-DH
|141
|Dansby Swanson
|10
|SS
|142
|Gavin Williams
|9
|SP
|143
|Jacob Wilson
|9
|SS
|144
|Max Meyer
|8
|SP
|145
|Jhoan Duran
|8
|RP
|146
|Nick Castellanos
|8
|OF
|147
|Ben Rice
|8
|1B-DH
|148
|Felix Bautista
|8
|RP
|149
|Shea Langeliers
|8
|C
|150
|Brice Turang
|8
|2B
|151
|Zach Eflin
|8
|SP
|152
|Clay Holmes
|8
|RP-SP
|153
|Jorge Polanco
|8
|2B-3B-DH
|154
|Anthony Volpe
|8
|SS
|155
|Trevor Megill
|8
|RP
|156
|Luis Robert
|8
|OF
|157
|Bryson Stott
|8
|2B
|158
|Brenton Doyle
|7
|OF
|159
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|160
|Jordan Westburg
|7
|2B-3B-DH
|161
|Brandon Lowe
|7
|2B-DH
|162
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|163
|Tyler Soderstrom
|6
|1B-OF
|164
|Jeremy Pena
|6
|SS
|165
|Brendan Donovan
|6
|2B-OF-SS
|166
|Tanner Bibee
|6
|SP
|167
|Tanner Scott
|5
|RP
|168
|Xavier Edwards
|5
|SS
|169
|Xander Bogaerts
|5
|2B-SS
|170
|Nolan Arenado
|5
|3B
|171
|Kodai Senga
|5
|SP
|172
|Tyler O'Neill
|5
|OF
|173
|Kyle Manzardo
|5
|1B-DH
|174
|Alec Bohm
|5
|3B
|175
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5
|SP
|176
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|177
|Maikel Garcia
|5
|2B-3B-OF
|178
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|179
|Ezequiel Tovar
|5
|SS
|180
|Logan O'Hoppe
|5
|C-DH
|181
|Devin Williams
|5
|RP
|182
|Grant Holmes
|5
|RP-SP
|183
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|184
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|185
|Max Muncy
|5
|3B
|186
|Jordan Romano
|4
|RP
|187
|Ryan Weathers
|4
|SP
|188
|Gleyber Torres
|4
|2B-DH
|189
|Ivan Herrera
|4
|C-DH
|190
|Kerry Carpenter
|4
|DH-OF
|191
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|192
|Luis Garcia
|4
|2B
|193
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|194
|A.J. Smith-Shawver
|3
|SP
|195
|Dylan Crews
|3
|OF
|196
|Masyn Winn
|3
|SS
|197
|Chris Bassitt
|3
|SP
|198
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|199
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|SP
|200
|Nick Kurtz
|3
|1B
|201
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|202
|Carlos Correa
|3
|SS
|203
|Luke Weaver
|3
|RP
|204
|Hayden Birdsong
|3
|RP-SP
|205
|Ryan Walker
|3
|RP
|206
|Jasson Dominguez
|3
|DH-OF
|207
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|SP
|208
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|209
|Austin Hays
|3
|DH-OF
|210
|Yandy Diaz
|3
|1B-DH
|211
|Michael Busch
|3
|1B
|212
|Pete Fairbanks
|3
|RP
|213
|Jeff Hoffman
|3
|RP
|214
|Mitch Keller
|3
|SP
|215
|Jake Burger
|3
|1B-3B-DH
|216
|Justin Verlander
|3
|SP
|217
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|218
|Byron Buxton
|3
|OF
|219
|Michael Wacha
|3
|SP
|220
|Kenley Jansen
|3
|RP
|221
|Jose Berrios
|3
|SP
|222
|Jackson Jobe
|3
|RP-SP
|223
|Reese Olson
|3
|SP
|224
|Clarke Schmidt
|3
|SP
Roto Trade Values Chart
|Ranking
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|1
|Aaron Judge
|49
|DH-OF
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|48
|DH-SP
|3
|Bobby Witt
|45
|SS
|4
|Kyle Tucker
|40
|OF
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|3B-DH
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|37
|OF
|7
|Fernando Tatis
|34
|OF
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|34
|OF
|9
|Juan Soto
|33
|OF
|10
|Francisco Lindor
|33
|SS
|11
|Elly De La Cruz
|33
|SS
|12
|Freddie Freeman
|33
|1B
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|33
|1B-DH
|14
|Bryce Harper
|30
|1B
|15
|Gunnar Henderson
|30
|SS
|16
|Jarren Duran
|29
|OF
|17
|Mookie Betts
|29
|OF-SS
|18
|Yordan Alvarez
|27
|DH-OF
|19
|Jackson Chourio
|26
|OF
|20
|Tarik Skubal
|26
|SP
|21
|Zack Wheeler
|26
|SP
|22
|Austin Riley
|26
|3B
|23
|Ronald Acuna
|26
|OF
|24
|Jackson Merrill
|25
|OF
|25
|Paul Skenes
|25
|SP
|26
|Manny Machado
|24
|3B-DH
|27
|Rafael Devers
|23
|3B-DH
|28
|Ketel Marte
|23
|2B-DH
|29
|C.J. Abrams
|23
|SS
|30
|Kyle Schwarber
|23
|DH
|31
|Trea Turner
|23
|SS
|32
|Pete Alonso
|23
|1B
|33
|Matt Olson
|23
|1B
|34
|James Wood
|21
|DH-OF
|35
|Wyatt Langford
|21
|DH-OF
|36
|Oneil Cruz
|21
|OF-SS
|37
|Brent Rooker
|19
|DH-OF
|38
|Marcell Ozuna
|19
|DH
|39
|Chris Sale
|18
|SP
|40
|Garrett Crochet
|18
|SP
|41
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|18
|SP
|42
|Jacob deGrom
|18
|SP
|43
|Framber Valdez
|21
|SP
|44
|Michael King
|18
|SP
|45
|Cole Ragans
|17
|SP
|46
|Josh Hader
|15
|RP
|47
|Edwin Diaz
|15
|RP
|48
|Mason Miller
|15
|RP
|49
|Alex Bregman
|15
|3B
|50
|Emmanuel Clase
|15
|RP
|51
|Andres Munoz
|15
|RP
|52
|Michael Harris
|15
|OF
|53
|Lawrence Butler
|15
|OF
|54
|Max Fried
|15
|SP
|55
|Hunter Greene
|15
|SP
|56
|Jose Altuve
|15
|2B-DH-OF
|57
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|15
|SP
|58
|Dylan Cease
|15
|SP
|59
|Logan Webb
|15
|SP
|60
|Seiya Suzuki
|15
|DH-OF
|61
|Corbin Burnes
|15
|SP
|62
|Hunter Brown
|15
|SP
|63
|Freddy Peralta
|15
|SP
|64
|Ozzie Albies
|15
|2B
|65
|Joe Ryan
|15
|SP
|66
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|SP
|67
|Robert Suarez
|15
|RP
|68
|Raisel Iglesias
|15
|RP
|69
|Ryan Helsley
|15
|RP
|70
|Jhoan Duran
|15
|RP
|71
|Riley Greene
|15
|DH-OF
|72
|Teoscar Hernandez
|15
|OF
|73
|Cristopher Sanchez
|15
|SP
|74
|George Kirby
|15
|SP
|75
|Bryan Woo
|15
|SP
|76
|Jesus Luzardo
|15
|SP
|77
|Josh Naylor
|15
|1B-DH
|78
|Spencer Strider
|15
|SP
|79
|William Contreras
|15
|C-DH
|80
|Adley Rutschman
|15
|C-DH
|81
|Cal Raleigh
|15
|C-DH
|82
|Salvador Perez
|15
|1B-C-DH
|83
|Robbie Ray
|15
|SP
|84
|Jack Flaherty
|15
|SP
|85
|Anthony Santander
|15
|DH-OF
|86
|Shota Imanaga
|15
|SP
|87
|Yainer Diaz
|15
|C-DH
|88
|Bailey Ober
|15
|SP
|89
|Will Smith
|15
|C
|90
|Nathan Eovaldi
|15
|SP
|91
|Junior Caminero
|15
|3B
|92
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|OF
|93
|Sonny Gray
|15
|SP
|94
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|15
|OF
|95
|Bryan Reynolds
|15
|DH-OF
|96
|Brenton Doyle
|15
|OF
|97
|Ian Happ
|15
|OF
|98
|Tyler Glasnow
|15
|SP
|99
|MacKenzie Gore
|15
|SP
|100
|Kris Bubic
|15
|RP-SP
|101
|Carlos Rodon
|15
|SP
|102
|Nick Pivetta
|15
|SP
|103
|Logan Gilbert
|15
|SP
|104
|Corey Seager
|15
|SS
|105
|Willy Adames
|15
|SS
|106
|Bo Bichette
|15
|SS
|107
|Zac Gallen
|15
|SP
|108
|Luis Castillo
|15
|SP
|109
|Aaron Nola
|15
|SP
|110
|Blake Snell
|15
|SP
|111
|Christian Walker
|15
|1B
|112
|Willson Contreras
|15
|1B-C-DH
|113
|Ivan Herrera
|15
|C-DH
|114
|J.T. Realmuto
|15
|C
|115
|Tommy Edman
|15
|2B-OF
|116
|Christian Yelich
|15
|DH-OF
|117
|Brice Turang
|15
|2B
|118
|Tanner Scott
|15
|RP
|119
|Felix Bautista
|14
|RP
|120
|Steven Kwan
|14
|OF
|121
|Eugenio Suarez
|14
|3B
|122
|Mike Trout
|14
|DH-OF
|123
|Isaac Paredes
|14
|3B
|124
|Luis Robert
|14
|OF
|125
|Shea Langeliers
|14
|C
|126
|Seth Lugo
|14
|SP
|127
|George Springer
|14
|DH-OF
|128
|Nico Hoerner
|14
|2B
|129
|Mark Vientos
|14
|3B-DH
|130
|Jordan Westburg
|13
|2B-3B-DH
|131
|Marcus Semien
|13
|2B
|132
|Cody Bellinger
|13
|1B-DH-OF
|133
|Royce Lewis
|12
|3B-DH
|134
|Matt Chapman
|11
|3B
|135
|Logan O'Hoppe
|11
|C-DH
|136
|Luke Weaver
|10
|RP
|137
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|RP
|138
|Trevor Megill
|9
|RP
|139
|Jeff Hoffman
|9
|RP
|140
|Kevin Gausman
|9
|SP
|141
|Pete Fairbanks
|8
|RP
|142
|Jung Hoo Lee
|8
|OF
|143
|Zachary Neto
|7
|SS
|144
|Dansby Swanson
|7
|SS
|145
|Matt McLain
|7
|2B-SS
|146
|Xavier Edwards
|7
|SS
|147
|Bryson Stott
|7
|2B
|148
|Jazz Chisholm
|7
|2B-3B-OF
|149
|Brendan Donovan
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|150
|Nick Castellanos
|7
|OF
|151
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|DH-OF
|152
|Jorge Polanco
|7
|2B-3B-DH
|153
|Jackson Holliday
|7
|2B-SS
|154
|Chris Bassitt
|7
|SP
|155
|Max Meyer
|7
|SP
|156
|Tanner Bibee
|7
|SP
|157
|Luis Garcia
|7
|2B
|158
|Spencer Torkelson
|7
|1B-DH
|159
|Paul Goldschmidt
|7
|1B
|160
|Rhys Hoskins
|7
|1B-DH
|161
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|7
|1B-DH
|162
|Luis Arraez
|7
|1B-2B-DH
|163
|Tyler Soderstrom
|7
|1B-OF
|164
|Kristian Campbell
|7
|2B-OF
|165
|Ben Rice
|7
|1B-DH
|166
|Maikel Garcia
|6
|2B-3B-OF
|167
|Anthony Volpe
|6
|SS
|168
|Kerry Carpenter
|6
|DH-OF
|169
|Jasson Dominguez
|6
|DH-OF
|170
|Brandon Nimmo
|6
|OF
|171
|Alec Bohm
|6
|3B
|172
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|2B-DH
|173
|Gleyber Torres
|6
|2B-DH
|174
|Nick Lodolo
|6
|SP
|175
|Ryan Weathers
|5
|SP
|176
|Bryce Miller
|5
|SP
|177
|Gavin Williams
|5
|SP
|178
|Shane Baz
|5
|SP
|179
|Kodai Senga
|5
|SP
|180
|Sandy Alcantara
|5
|SP
|181
|Cedric Mullins
|5
|OF
|182
|Agustin Ramirez
|5
|C-DH
|183
|Austin Wells
|5
|C
|184
|Yandy Diaz
|5
|1B-DH
|185
|Nick Kurtz
|5
|1B
|186
|Kyle Finnegan
|5
|RP
|187
|Ryan Walker
|5
|RP
|188
|Devin Williams
|5
|RP
|189
|Jeremy Pena
|5
|SS
|190
|Wilyer Abreu
|5
|OF
|191
|Taylor Ward
|5
|OF
|192
|Victor Scott II
|4
|OF
|193
|Byron Buxton
|4
|OF
|194
|Heliot Ramos
|4
|OF
|195
|Austin Hays
|4
|DH-OF
|196
|Xander Bogaerts
|4
|2B-SS
|197
|Chandler Simpson
|4
|OF
|198
|Jacob Wilson
|4
|SS
|199
|Geraldo Perdomo
|4
|SS
|200
|Masyn Winn
|4
|SS
|201
|Trevor Story
|4
|SS
|202
|Ezequiel Tovar
|4
|SS
|203
|Carlos Correa
|4
|SS
|204
|Lars Nootbaar
|4
|OF
|205
|Jordan Beck
|4
|OF
|206
|Dylan Crews
|4
|OF
|207
|Clay Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|208
|Aroldis Chapman
|3
|RP
|209
|Casey Mize
|3
|SP
|210
|Zach Eflin
|3
|SP
|211
|Dustin May
|3
|SP
|212
|Carlos Estevez
|3
|RP
|213
|Josh Jung
|3
|3B
|214
|Max Muncy
|3
|3B
|215
|David Bednar
|3
|RP
|216
|Nolan Arenado
|3
|3B
|217
|Joshua Lowe
|3
|OF
|218
|Kyle Stowers
|3
|OF
|219
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|OF
|220
|Jorge Soler
|3
|DH-OF
|221
|Taj Bradley
|3
|SP
|222
|Matthew Liberatore
|3
|RP-SP
|223
|Logan Henderson
|3
|SP
|224
|Will Warren
|3
|SP
|225
|Ryan Pepiot
|3
|SP
|226
|Grant Holmes
|3
|RP-SP
|227
|Spencer Arrighetti
|3
|SP
|228
|Jeffrey Springs
|3
|SP
|229
|Brandon Pfaadt
|3
|SP
|230
|Jackson Jobe
|2
|RP-SP
|231
|Andres Gimenez
|2
|2B
|232
|Jake Burger
|2
|1B-3B-DH
|233
|Noelvi Marte
|2
|3B
|234
|Jonathan Aranda
|2
|1B
|235
|Kyle Manzardo
|2
|1B-DH
|236
|Spencer Steer
|2
|1B-DH-OF
|237
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|SP
|238
|Yusei Kikuchi
|2
|SP
|239
|Michael Busch
|2
|1B
|240
|Jack Leiter
|2
|SP
|241
|Tyler Mahle
|2
|SP
|242
|Reese Olson
|2
|SP
|243
|Ranger Suarez
|2
|SP
|244
|Mitch Keller
|2
|SP
|245
|Grayson Rodriguez
|2
|SP
|246
|Jordan Walker
|2
|OF
|247
|A.J. Smith-Shawver
|2
|SP
|248
|Trent Grisham
|2
|OF
|249
|Hunter Goodman
|2
|C-DH-OF