2026 Fantasy Baseball: 12 trade deadline winners and losers include Luke Weaver, Kade Anderson, Taylor Ward

Luke Weaver RP PIT Pittsburgh • Age: 32 2026 Stats SV 1 ERA 1.84 WHIP 0.82 INN 44 BB 11 K 45 The Pirates haven't officially designated Luke Weaver as their closer yet, but rarely do teams adhere to such formalities these days. They were the contender with the most obvious need for a closer, and Weaver was the most obvious closer candidate of the middle relievers on the market. The fit was easily telegraphed and indeed came to fruition on deadline day. My one reservation going in was that the Pirates were lefty-heavy at the back end of games, with Gregory Soto and Mason Montgomery being their highest leverage relievers, which might incentivize them to keep the one late-inning righty, Weaver, flexible, but they addressed that concern by also landing Kirby Yates and Lake Bachar at the deadline. I suppose a committee approach isn't out of the question, particularly to start out, but the more likely scenario is that Weaver takes the job and runs with it.

Kade Anderson SP SEA Seattle • #13 • 2026 Minors W-L 9-1 ERA 1.20 WHIP 0.66 INN 82.1 BB 12 K 119 The Mariners held onto George Kirby and Emerson Hancock at the deadline, which tamps down the urgency to promote Kade Anderson. Trading Luis Castillo brought their rotation down to five, and they can work with that, as most teams do, but they ran six deep for so long that they'll likely be willing to do so again to get their top prospect involved. Anderson has been a force of nature at Double-A, as you can see from the numbers, and the Mariners have a long history of promoting their top pitching prospects directly from that level, as was true for Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller. Maybe they stick with a five-man rotation and deploy Anderson out of the bullpen at first, but the Castillo trade makes a rotation bid possible for the 22-year-old. It's just a question of now or two weeks from now, thus preserving Anderson's rookie status for next year, but with the Mariners slipping in the standings, I'm not sure they can afford to wait.

Freddy Peralta SP TB Tampa Bay • #51 • Age: 30 2026 Stats W-L 5-9 ERA 4.99 WHIP 1.48 INN 113.2 BB 48 K 113 So ends Freddy Peralta's turbulent stint with the Mets. The 30-year-old seemed as steady as they come during the previous five years with the Brewers and, in fact, had his best season in 2025. He managed to do that despite cutting the use of his best pitch, the slider, in half, and he halved it again in his partial season with the Mets. Perhaps that was the tipping point, or perhaps straying from the slider in the first place was always the wrong idea, even if he got away with it in 2025. The results on it are still phenomenal, but he's throwing it just 6 percent of the time. It's why I'm so hopeful the Rays can fix him. They have a reputation for getting the most out of pitchers, including ones of far lower stature than Peralta, usually by accentuating their strengths. The fact that they gave up real prospect capital to get him shows the strength of their convictions.

Jeff Hoffman RP MIN Minnesota • Age: 33 2026 Stats SV 5 ERA 3.94 WHIP 1.38 INN 48 BB 18 K 75 It's not 100 percent that Luke Weaver is the new Pirates closer, and it's not even 50 percent that Jeff Hoffman is the new Twins closer, at least not right away. But I think he immediately becomes the Twins' best reliever, which means it's only a matter of time before he steps into the top role. But wait, doesn't Yoendrys Gomez, who has settled in as the closer over the past couple months, have the better ERA at 3.42? Yes, but all of the damage against Hoffman came in the first two months. Since the start of June, a span of 23 appearances, he has a 1.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 12.1 K/9. Those numbers are certainly closer-caliber. Granted, Gomez's numbers also look better when you reduce them to just his time with the Twins, but he's simply not as dominant as Hoffman at his best. Maybe manager Derek Shelton sticks with Gomez for now because the right-hander hasn't given him a reason to make a change yet, but there will come a point when he does. And Hoffman will be waiting.

Moises Ballesteros DH LAA L.A. Angels • Age: 22 MLB career AVG .249 HR 8 OPS .736 AB 213 BB 26 K 48 Moises Ballesteros wasn't even the headliner of his deal. Most outlets reported it as Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn going to the Cubs. You have to dig in to find out what they gave up for him, and wow, it's a guy who was on every top prospect list coming into the season. Baseball America had him 36th overall, even. Ballesteros got off to a roaring start, batting .338 with a 1.012 through April 30, but then slumped badly enough that he got sent to Triple-A, where he's also scuffled. Still, he's demonstrating tremendous bat-to-ball skills, a quality batting eye and good enough exit velocities, so at 22, his stock should be holding fairly steady. The more likely reason for this trade is that he was always an awkward fit for the Cubs, an organization replete with catching talent. They couldn't justify having a work-in-progress like him behind the plate, and his short and stocky build made him unplayable anywhere else on the diamond. He had to hit well enough to be a full-time DH for the Cubs, and that's a high bar for any 22-year-old to meet. He'll get a more honest look behind the plate with the Angels, who just traded away primary catcher Logan O'Hoppe a few days ago, and early indications are that it'll happen right away.