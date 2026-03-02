2026 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: NL-only Rotisserie salary cap (auction) results, along with recap
Improvisation seems like the way to go in auctions these days, but it may take you out of your comfort zone
I had an epiphany in between our annual AL- and NL-only auctions (otherwise known as salary cap drafts) last year. You may remember it -- more likely, you don't -- but what it boiled down to was this: I'm not going to outsmart anyone anymore.
By that, I mean that I can no longer be so rigid with my auction strategy, plotting out which players I want while trusting that I can get them for the most down-the-middle price. Our industry has become so sophisticated at evaluating players that there's hardly room for disagreement anymore. If I want a specific player, I'm not going to be alone in wanting said player. If I want a specific price, well, I'm just going to have to see which player actually meets that price.
When the point of the game is to allocate the few dollars you have in a way that builds the most maximum roster, the price would seem to be more important than the player. That's a tough admission because one of the appeals of an auction is that you can get whomever you want, no longer confined by the turn order of a draft. When everybody wants the same players, though, there's no edge to be gained there. The edge now is found less through player evaluation than budget discipline -- i.e., seeing value and seizing upon it.
Unfortunately, this goes against my nature. It's less about planning than improvising, rejiggering expectations, and adapting loose concepts of a plan on the fly. Still, I've mostly followed it since the AL-only auction where I had that epiphany, beginning with the NL-only auction that came immediately afterward. And wouldn't you know I finished seventh in the former and second in the latter last year? Yes, I'd say budget discipline is even more important in leagues as deep as AL- or NL-only, where the low-dollar players are genuinely awful and the waiver wire is virtually nonexistent. In such a format, the penalty for a miss or an overpay is high.
That last point is why I've long contended that spreading the dollars is the way to go in these deepest of leagues. You need to get your picks right the first time, and any dollar plays that deep into the player pool are almost certain to be duds. So what happens when those two priorities conflict with each other? What happens when everyone is so committed to spreading their dollars that the high-priced players end up being some of the biggest bargains?
That's what happened in this year's NL-only auction, as you can see for yourself. I didn't go after the highest-end players, like Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna, who demanded their usual surcharge for being the best of the best, but the next rung down were so consistently going for less than I projected them for that I couldn't resist having a buying spree. There was Pete Crow-Armstrong for $29 (vs. the $32 I projected), Matt Olson for $28 (vs. $31), Freddie Freeman for $26 (vs. $29), Geraldo Perdomo for $24 (vs. $27), and Christian Yelich for $22 (vs. $24). I also grabbed Bo Bichette for $25, which was a little high even by my projections, but I knew that both third base (where he'll eventually qualify) and batting average could be a problem in this league.
The discounts continued from there (Ketel Marte for $28 particularly irks me), but I was forced to hit the brakes because 60 percent of my budget was gone and I didn't have a pitcher yet. I feel like I balanced the five hitting categories pretty well with those six hitters, which gave me some solace, and also I feel like I put together a competitive pitching staff on the limited budget I had. Still, the back half of my hitting roster took a hit. I wouldn't describe my approach as studs-and-duds given that I was the only team with no players priced at $30 or more, but I did tie for the most $1 players with five, which is an uncomfortable spot to be in.
So why not pull back earlier and save some dollars for the other hitter spots? Perhaps I should have. I've had second thoughts about the Yelich bid in particular, though that's mainly because Kyle Schwarber went for only $29 a bit later. And doesn't that tell the story? The players I regret missing out on most were all in that price range. If you believe in the values you set and see players consistently coming in below them, then you know there will be relative overpays later to account for all the unspent dollars. There's no way I could justify spending $21 on Andy Pages, $18 on Alec Burleson, $18 on Ezequiel Tovar, or $17 on Adolis Garcia when I see the caliber of player I could have had for just a few dollars more. I wish I could have gone the extra dollar on a $3 Lourdes Gurriel, maybe, but the players priced in the teens seem like bad values, by and large.
Here's who all took part in this draft:
- Grey Albright, Razzball (@Razzball)
- B_Don, Razzball (@RazzBDon)
- Brant Chesser, Baseball HQ (@BrantChesser)
- Doc Eisenhauer, Prospects Live (@DocEisenhauer)
- Mike Gianella, Baseball Prospectus (@MikeGianella)
- Jeremy Latzke, Razzball (@jeremylatzke)
- Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)
- Jeff Nix, lucky reader (and former champ!)
- Dean Peterson, NFBC
- Michael Polidoro, The Can-Am Super Show (@CanAmSuperShow)
- Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company
- Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
And here are the results, sorted by position and also team. You'll want to pay particular attention to B_Don of Razzball, who won the league last year.
(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)
POSITION BY POSITION
|
|
TEAM BY TEAM
|
CATCHER
|
|
GREY ALBRIGHT
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
William Contreras, MIL
21
|
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD
44
Hunter Goodman, COL
21
|
James Wood, OF, WAS
30
Agustin Ramirez, MIA
21
|
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
27
Drake Baldwin, ATL
19
|
Willy Adames, SS, SF
18
Will Smith, LAD
19
|
Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
18
Francisco Alvarez, NYM
13
|
Nick Pivetta, SP, SD
18
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
10
|
Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD
16
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
7
|
Michael King, SP, SD
14
Tyler Stephenson, CIN
7
|
Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, PIT
13
Patrick Bailey, SF
6
|
Trevor Megill, RP, MIL
11
Pedro Pages, STL
5
|
Logan Henderson, SP, MIL
10
Harry Ford, WAS
4
|
TJ Friedl, OF, CIN
9
Miguel Amaya, CHC
3
|
Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF
9
Carson Kelly, CHC
3
|
Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI
6
Freddy Fermin, SD
3
|
Spencer Horwitz, 1B, PIT
4
Joe Mack, MIA
3
|
Miguel Amaya, C, CHC
3
Keibert Ruiz, WAS
3
|
Edouard Julien, 2B, COL
3
Dalton Rushing, LAD
2
|
Miguel Andujar, 3B, SD
2
Jimmy Crooks, STL
2
|
Henry Davis, C, PIT
1
Liam Hicks, MIA
1
|
Brandon Sproat, SP, MIL
1
Joey Bart, PIT
1
|
Javier Sanoja, 3B, MIA
1
Gary Sanchez, MIL
1
|
Calvin Faucher, RP, MIA
1
Henry Davis, PIT
1
|
Luke Weaver, RP, NYM
1
Yohel Pozo, STL
1
|
Nate Lowe, 1B, CIN
RES
Sean Murphy, ATL
1
|
Jake Irvin, SP, WAS
RES
James McCann, ARI
1
|
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN
RES
Jonah Heim, ATL
RES
|
Griffin Canning, SP, SD
RES
Braxton Fulford, COL
RES
|
Will Benson, OF, CIN
RES
FIRST BASE
|
|
Alex Call, OF, LAD
RES
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Ramon Urias, 3B, STL
RES
Bryce Harper, PHI
30
|
B_DON
|
Rafael Devers, SF
29
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Matt Olson, ATL
28
|
Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
33
Freddie Freeman, LAD
26
|
Jackson Merrill, OF, SD
24
Michael Busch, CHC
22
|
Freddy Peralta, SP, NYM
22
Alec Burleson, STL
18
|
Andy Pages, OF, LAD
21
Luis Arraez, SF
16
|
Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN
21
Sal Stewart, CIN
15
|
Brenton Doyle, OF, COL
17
Ryan O'Hearn, PIT
13
|
Matt Chapman, 3B, SF
16
Andrew Vaughn, MIL
12
|
Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD
15
Spencer Steer, CIN
6
|
Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
15
Pavin Smith, ARI
5
|
Sal Stewart, 1B, CIN
15
Spencer Horwitz, PIT
4
|
Pete Fairbanks, RP, MIA
13
Charlie Condon, COL
2
|
Otto Lopez, SS, MIA
11
Carlos Santana, ARI
1
|
Mitch Keller, SP, PIT
6
Nate Lowe, CIN
RES
|
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
6
Jake Bauers, MIL
RES
|
Patrick Bailey, C, SF
6
Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN
RES
|
Pedro Pages, C, STL
5
Abimelec Ortiz, WAS
RES
|
Hurston Waldrep, SP, ATL
3
Blaine Crim, COL
RES
|
Clay Holmes, SP, NYM
3
Jonathon Long, CHC
RES
|
Paul Sewald, RP, ARI
2
Tyler Locklear, ARI
RES
|
Foster Griffin, SP, WAS
2
Ryan Clifford, NYM
RES
|
Jacob Young, OF, WAS
2
Andres Chaparro, WAS
RES
|
Nasim Nunez, SS, WAS
1
SECOND BASE
|
|
Alek Thomas, OF, ARI
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Cole Henry, RP, WAS
RES
Ketel Marte, ARI
28
|
Joshua Baez, OF, STL
RES
Brice Turang, MIL
25
|
Jake Bauers, 1B, MIL
RES
Nico Hoerner, CHC
19
|
Alex Vesia, RP, LAD
RES
Ozzie Albies, ATL
17
|
Jack Dreyer, RP, LAD
RES
Bryson Stott, PHI
15
|
Porter Hodge, RP, CHC
RES
Brandon Lowe, PIT
14
|
Javier Assad, SP, CHC
RES
Jorge Polanco, NYM
14
|
BRANT CHESSER
|
Matt McLain, CIN
13
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Luis Garcia, WAS
11
|
Paul Skenes, SP, PIT
38
Marcus Semien, NYM
10
|
Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
23
Jake Cronenworth, SD
6
|
Michael Busch, 1B, CHC
22
Edouard Julien, COL
3
|
Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
21
Tommy Edman, LAD
3
|
Will Smith, C, LAD
19
Tim Tawa, ARI
2
|
Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
16
Sung-Mun Song, SD
1
|
Ramon Laureano, OF, SD
15
Nick Gonzales, PIT
1
|
Bubba Chandler, SP, PIT
15
David Hamilton, MIL
1
|
Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI
15
Hye Seong Kim, LAD
RES
|
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
12
Thomas Saggese, STL
RES
|
Abner Uribe, RP, MIL
11
Adael Amador, COL
RES
|
Mike Yastrzemski, OF, ATL
8
Roc Riggio, COL
RES
|
Harrison Bader, OF, SF
7
Nick Yorke, PIT
RES
|
JoJo Romero, RP, STL
5
THIRD BASE
|
|
Braxton Ashcraft, SP, PIT
5
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Max Meyer, SP, MIA
5
Manny Machado, SD
29
|
Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS
5
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
27
|
Harry Ford, C, WAS
4
Austin Riley, ATL
24
|
Jeremiah Estrada, RP, SD
3
Alex Bregman, CHC
21
|
Mauricio Dubon, SS, ATL
3
Noelvi Marte, CIN
21
|
Edmundo Sosa, 3B, PHI
3
Matt Chapman, SF
16
|
Ben Brown, SP, CHC
3
Alec Bohm, PHI
12
|
Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL
2
Nolan Gorman, STL
12
|
Orion Kerkering, RP, PHI
RES
Max Muncy, LAD
11
|
Heriberto Hernandez, OF, MIA
RES
Mark Vientos, NYM
10
|
Colin Rea, SP, CHC
RES
Willi Castro, COL
10
|
Nathan Church, OF, STL
RES
Brett Baty, NYM
9
|
Braxton Fulford, C, COL
RES
Nolan Arenado, ARI
8
|
Carmen Mlodzinski, RP, PIT
RES
Brady House, WAS
7
|
Walker Buehler, SP, SD
RES
Luis Rengifo, MIL
6
|
DOC EISENHAUER
|
Connor Norby, MIA
6
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Jordan Lawlar, ARI
5
|
Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
30
Matt Shaw, CHC
5
|
Manny Machado, 3B, SD
29
Edmundo Sosa, PHI
3
|
Kyle Stowers, OF, MIA
24
Miguel Andujar, SD
2
|
Logan Webb, SP, SF
23
Ke'Bryan Hayes, CIN
2
|
Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
19
Kyle Karros, COL
1
|
Ivan Herrera, DH, STL
18
Javier Sanoja, MIA
1
|
Jakob Marsee, OF, MIA
17
Alex Freeland, LAD
RES
|
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, MIL
12
Casey Schmitt, SF
RES
|
Nolan Gorman, 3B, STL
12
Graham Pauley, MIA
RES
|
Ryan Walker, RP, SF
11
Ronny Mauricio, NYM
RES
|
Victor Scott, OF, STL
9
Brock Wilken, MIL
RES
|
Andrew Painter, SP, PHI
9
Otto Kemp, PHI
RES
|
Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI
8
Jose Miranda, SD
RES
|
Carson Benge, OF, NYM
7
Ramon Urias, STL
RES
|
Riley O'Brien, RP, STL
7
SHORTSTOP
|
|
Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI
5
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Jared Jones, SP, PIT
4
Elly De La Cruz, CIN
43
|
Justin Steele, SP, CHC
4
Trea Turner, PHI
32
|
Matthew Liberatore, SP, STL
4
Francisco Lindor, NYM
31
|
Dalton Rushing, C, LAD
2
Mookie Betts, LAD
26
|
Michael McGreevy, SP, STL
2
C.J. Abrams, WAS
26
|
Jimmy Crooks, C, STL
2
Bo Bichette, NYM
25
|
Aidan Miller, SS, PHI
2
Geraldo Perdomo, ARI
24
|
Thomas Saggese, 2B, STL
RES
Dansby Swanson, CHC
21
|
Quinn Mathews, SP, STL
RES
Xavier Edwards, MIA
20
|
Brock Wilken, 3B, MIL
RES
Konnor Griffin, PIT
18
|
Hayden Birdsong, SP, SF
RES
Willy Adames, SF
18
|
Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, PIT
RES
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
18
|
Kemp Alderman, OF, MIA
RES
Xander Bogaerts, SD
16
|
Andre Pallante, SP, STL
RES
JJ Wetherholt, STL
14
|
MIKE GIANELLA
|
Masyn Winn, STL
14
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Otto Lopez, MIA
11
|
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
31
Joseph Ortiz, MIL
4
|
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD
28
Jared Triolo, PIT
4
|
Edwin Diaz, RP, LAD
24
Ha-seong Kim, ATL
3
|
William Contreras, C, MIL
21
Mauricio Dubon, ATL
3
|
Agustin Ramirez, C, MIA
21
Aidan Miller, PHI
2
|
Jhoan Duran, RP, PHI
21
Nasim Nunez, WAS
1
|
Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
16
Jett Williams, MIL
1
|
Jurickson Profar, OF, ATL
15
Jesus Made, MIL
RES
|
Matt McLain, 2B, CIN
13
Ryan Ritter, COL
RES
|
Daylen Lile, OF, WAS
13
Miguel Rojas, LAD
RES
|
Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
11
OUTFIELD
|
|
Mickey Moniak, OF, COL
11
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Marcus Semien, 2B, NYM
10
Juan Soto, NYM
43
|
Luis Rengifo, 3B, MIL
6
Ronald Acuna, ATL
42
|
Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
5
Kyle Tucker, LAD
38
|
Ha-seong Kim, SS, ATL
3
Fernando Tatis, SD
35
|
Grant Holmes, SP, ATL
3
Jackson Chourio, MIL
34
|
Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL
2
Corbin Carroll, ARI
33
|
Charlie Condon, 1B, COL
2
James Wood, WAS
30
|
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI
1
Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC
29
|
Brad Lord, SP, WAS
1
Jackson Merrill, SD
24
|
Adrian Morejon, RP, SD
1
Kyle Stowers, MIA
24
|
Brad Keller, RP, PHI
1
Seiya Suzuki, CHC
23
|
Lucas Giolito, SP, FA
RES
Andy Pages, LAD
21
|
Josiah Gray, SP, WAS
RES
Dylan Crews, WAS
20
|
JR Ritchie, SP, ATL
RES
Michael Harris, ATL
19
|
Jorge Mateo, OF, ATL
RES
Luis Robert, NYM
19
|
Chris Paddack, SP, MIA
RES
Oneil Cruz, PIT
19
|
Randy Vasquez, SP, SD
RES
Adolis Garcia, PHI
17
|
Andres Chaparro, 1B, WAS
RES
Jakob Marsee, MIA
17
|
JEREMY LATZKE
|
Brenton Doyle, COL
17
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Teoscar Hernandez, LAD
16
|
Kyle Tucker, OF, LAD
38
Ian Happ, CHC
16
|
Trea Turner, SS, PHI
32
Ramon Laureano, SD
15
|
Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI
28
Jurickson Profar, ATL
15
|
Alex Bregman, 3B, CHC
21
Bryan Reynolds, PIT
15
|
Drake Baldwin, C, ATL
19
Daylen Lile, WAS
13
|
Daniel Palencia, RP, CHC
18
Heliot Ramos, SF
13
|
Adolis Garcia, OF, PHI
17
Sal Frelick, MIL
13
|
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
13
Justin Crawford, PHI
11
|
Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC
12
Mickey Moniak, COL
11
|
Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
9
Jordan Beck, COL
11
|
Jake McCarthy, OF, COL
9
Victor Scott, STL
9
|
Gavin Sheets, OF, SD
7
Jake McCarthy, COL
9
|
David Peterson, SP, NYM
6
TJ Friedl, CIN
9
|
Connor Norby, 3B, MIA
6
Jung Hoo Lee, SF
9
|
Pavin Smith, 1B, ARI
5
Mike Yastrzemski, ATL
8
|
Robert Suarez, RP, ATL
5
Carson Benge, NYM
7
|
Joseph Ortiz, SS, MIL
4
Gavin Sheets, SD
7
|
Carson Kelly, C, CHC
3
Owen Caissie, MIA
7
|
Clayton Beeter, RP, WAS
3
Harrison Bader, SF
7
|
Bryce Elder, SP, ATL
2
Jordan Walker, STL
7
|
J.J. Bleday, OF, CIN
1
Jake Mangum, PIT
5
|
Adrian Houser, SP, SF
1
Lars Nootbaar, STL
5
|
David Hamilton, 2B, MIL
1
Brandon Marsh, PHI
5
|
Justin Wrobleski, RP, LAD
RES
Nick Castellanos, SD
4
|
Janson Junk, SP, MIA
RES
Tyler Freeman, COL
3
|
Abimelec Ortiz, 1B, WAS
RES
Troy Johnston, COL
3
|
Gavin Stone, SP, LAD
RES
Lourdes Gurriel, ARI
3
|
Ryan Ritter, SS, COL
RES
Ryan Waldschmidt, ARI
2
|
Ryan Clifford, 1B, NYM
RES
Jacob Young, WAS
2
|
Ben Casparius, RP, LAD
RES
Garrett Mitchell, MIL
2
|
CHRIS MITCHELL
|
Jhostynxon Garcia, PIT
1
|
PLAYER
SALARY
J.J. Bleday, CIN
1
|
Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
43
Christopher Morel, MIA
1
|
Brice Turang, 2B, MIL
25
Zac Veen, COL
1
|
Nolan McLean, SP, NYM
21
Alek Thomas, ARI
1
|
Hunter Goodman, C, COL
21
Robert Hassell, WAS
1
|
Xavier Edwards, SS, MIA
20
Esteury Ruiz, MIA
1
|
Dylan Crews, OF, WAS
20
Griffin Conine, MIA
RES
|
Oneil Cruz, OF, PIT
19
Joshua Baez, STL
RES
|
Chase Burns, SP, CIN
18
Heriberto Hernandez, MIA
RES
|
Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL
16
Tyrone Taylor, NYM
RES
|
Cade Horton, SP, CHC
16
Luis Matos, SF
RES
|
Willi Castro, 3B, COL
10
Jorge Mateo, ATL
RES
|
Moises Ballesteros, DH, CHC
5
Nathan Church, STL
RES
|
Jonah Tong, SP, NYM
5
Mike Tauchman, NYM
RES
|
Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC
5
Esmerlyn Valdez, PIT
RES
|
Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI
3
Will Benson, CIN
RES
|
Thomas White, SP, MIA
3
Alex Call, LAD
RES
|
Troy Johnston, OF, COL
3
Kemp Alderman, MIA
RES
|
Tim Tawa, 2B, ARI
2
Blake Perkins, MIL
RES
|
Carlos Santana, 1B, ARI
1
A.J. Ewing, NYM
RES
|
Gary Sanchez, C, MIL
1
DESIGNATED HITTER
|
|
Mike Soroka, SP, ARI
1
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Miles Mikolas, SP, WAS
1
Shohei Ohtani, LAD
44
|
Esteury Ruiz, OF, MIA
1
Kyle Schwarber, PHI
29
|
Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI
RES
Christian Yelich, MIL
22
|
Tyrone Taylor, OF, NYM
RES
Ivan Herrera, STL
18
|
Jose Urquidy, SP, PIT
RES
Marcell Ozuna, PIT
11
|
Adael Amador, 2B, COL
RES
Bryce Eldridge, SF
8
|
Jonah Heim, C, ATL
RES
Moises Ballesteros, CHC
5
|
Michael Lorenzen, SP, COL
RES
Adrian Del Castillo , ARI
RES
|
Juan Mejia, RP, COL
RES
STARTING PITCHER
|
|
JEFF NIX
|
PLAYER
SALARY
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Paul Skenes, PIT
38
|
Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
34
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
28
|
Rafael Devers, 1B, SF
29
Cristopher Sanchez, PHI
28
|
Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI
29
Chris Sale, ATL
27
|
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
24
Hunter Greene, CIN
27
|
Mason Miller, RP, SD
23
Logan Webb, SF
23
|
Eury Perez, SP, MIA
18
Jesus Luzardo, PHI
23
|
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
17
Freddy Peralta, NYM
22
|
Masyn Winn, SS, STL
14
Nolan McLean, NYM
21
|
Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS
11
Chase Burns, CIN
18
|
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
9
Nick Pivetta, SD
18
|
Sean Manaea, SP, NYM
8
Eury Perez, MIA
18
|
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
7
Shota Imanaga, CHC
18
|
Owen Caissie, OF, MIA
7
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
17
|
Brady House, 3B, WAS
7
Jacob Misiorowski, MIL
16
|
Tyler Mahle, SP, SF
6
Tyler Glasnow, LAD
16
|
Jake Mangum, OF, PIT
5
Cade Horton, CHC
16
|
Dustin May, SP, STL
3
Bubba Chandler, PIT
15
|
Tommy Edman, 2B, LAD
3
Spencer Strider, ATL
15
|
Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, ARI
2
Emmet Sheehan, LAD
15
|
Yohel Pozo, C, STL
1
Nick Lodolo, CIN
15
|
Jett Williams, SS, MIL
1
Robbie Ray, SF
14
|
Kyle Leahy, RP, STL
1
Michael King, SD
14
|
Jason Adam, RP, SD
1
Sandy Alcantara, MIA
13
|
Hye Seong Kim, 2B, LAD
RES
Blake Snell, LAD
13
|
Dylan Lee, RP, ATL
RES
Zack Wheeler, PHI
13
|
Luis Matos, OF, SF
RES
Joe Musgrove, SD
13
|
Mike Tauchman, OF, NYM
RES
Matthew Boyd, CHC
12
|
Matt Svanson, RP, STL
RES
Edward Cabrera, CHC
11
|
Liam Doyle, SP, STL
RES
Andrew Abbott, CIN
11
|
Blake Perkins, OF, MIL
RES
Zac Gallen, ARI
11
|
DEAN PETERSON
|
Logan Henderson, MIL
10
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Aaron Nola, PHI
9
|
Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL
42
Andrew Painter, PHI
9
|
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
28
Merrill Kelly, ARI
8
|
Chris Sale, SP, ATL
27
Quinn Priester, MIL
8
|
Mookie Betts, SS, LAD
26
Jameson Taillon, CHC
8
|
Luis Robert, OF, NYM
19
Sean Manaea, NYM
8
|
Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC
18
Roki Sasaki, LAD
7
|
Emilio Pagan, RP, CIN
15
Kodai Senga, NYM
7
|
Dennis Santana, RP, PIT
14
Robby Snelling, MIA
7
|
Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
13
Mitch Keller, PIT
6
|
Justin Crawford, OF, PHI
11
Ryne Nelson, ARI
6
|
Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
10
David Peterson, NYM
6
|
Bryce Eldridge, DH, SF
8
Tyler Mahle, SF
6
|
Robby Snelling, SP, MIA
7
Jonah Tong, NYM
5
|
Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA
4
Braxton Ashcraft, PIT
5
|
Jared Triolo, SS, PIT
4
Brady Singer, CIN
5
|
Richard Fitts, SP, STL
3
Max Meyer, MIA
5
|
Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI
3
Cade Cavalli, WAS
5
|
Seth Halvorsen, RP, COL
2
Jared Jones, PIT
4
|
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, CIN
2
Justin Steele, CHC
4
|
Nick Gonzales, 2B, PIT
1
Matthew Liberatore, STL
4
|
Robert Hassell, OF, WAS
1
Braxton Garrett, MIA
4
|
Kyle Karros, 3B, COL
1
Hurston Waldrep, ATL
3
|
Chase Dollander, SP, COL
1
Corbin Burnes, ARI
3
|
Adrian Del Castillo , DH, ARI
RES
Thomas White, MIA
3
|
Graham Pauley, 3B, MIA
RES
Dustin May, STL
3
|
Jose Miranda, 3B, SD
RES
Grant Holmes, ATL
3
|
Kyle Harrison, SP, MIL
RES
Brandon Pfaadt, ARI
3
|
Tyler Locklear, 1B, ARI
RES
Reynaldo Lopez, ATL
3
|
Hunter Dobbins, SP, STL
RES
Richard Fitts, STL
3
|
Kyle Freeland, SP, COL
RES
Clay Holmes, NYM
3
|
MICHAEL POLIDORO
|
Ben Brown, CHC
3
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL
2
|
Fernando Tatis, OF, SD
35
Bryce Elder, ATL
2
|
C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS
26
Michael McGreevy, STL
2
|
Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI
23
Foster Griffin, WAS
2
|
Michael Harris, OF, ATL
19
Chad Patrick, MIL
2
|
Devin Williams, RP, NYM
19
Landen Roupp, SF
1
|
Konnor Griffin, SS, PIT
18
Rhett Lowder, CIN
1
|
Alec Burleson, 1B, STL
18
Mike Soroka, ARI
1
|
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
17
Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI
1
|
Spencer Strider, SP, ATL
15
Adrian Houser, SF
1
|
Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
15
Brad Lord, WAS
1
|
Edward Cabrera, SP, CHC
11
Miles Mikolas, WAS
1
|
Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM
10
Brandon Sproat, MIL
1
|
Jordan Walker, OF, STL
7
Chase Dollander, COL
1
|
Brady Singer, SP, CIN
5
Taijuan Walker, PHI
RES
|
Victor Vodnik, RP, COL
4
Lucas Giolito, FA
RES
|
Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI
4
Janson Junk, MIA
RES
|
Freddy Fermin, C, SD
3
Jake Irvin, WAS
RES
|
Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI
3
Josiah Gray, WAS
RES
|
Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS
3
Zack Littell, FA
RES
|
Liam Hicks, C, MIA
1
Quinn Mathews, STL
RES
|
Joey Bart, C, PIT
1
Jose Urquidy, PIT
RES
|
Tanner Scott, RP, LAD
1
Colin Rea, CHC
RES
|
Christopher Morel, OF, MIA
1
JR Ritchie, ATL
RES
|
Griffin Conine, OF, MIA
RES
River Ryan, LAD
RES
|
Jesus Made, SS, MIL
RES
Gavin Stone, LAD
RES
|
Ronny Mauricio, 3B, NYM
RES
Griffin Canning, SD
RES
|
Aaron Ashby, RP, MIL
RES
Kyle Harrison, MIL
RES
|
JP Sears, SP, SD
RES
Hayden Birdsong, SF
RES
|
Christian Scott, SP, NYM
RES
JP Sears, SD
RES
|
Garrett Hawkins, RP, SD
RES
Chris Paddack, MIA
RES
|
PHIL PONEBSHEK
|
Jaxon Wiggins, CHC
RES
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Hunter Dobbins, STL
RES
|
Juan Soto, OF, NYM
43
Randy Vasquez, SD
RES
|
Hunter Greene, SP, CIN
27
Liam Doyle, STL
RES
|
Ian Happ, OF, CHC
16
Christian Scott, NYM
RES
|
Luis Arraez, 1B, SF
16
Michael Lorenzen, COL
RES
|
JJ Wetherholt, SS, STL
14
Walker Buehler, SD
RES
|
Robbie Ray, SP, SF
14
Andre Pallante, STL
RES
|
Brandon Lowe, 2B, PIT
14
Javier Assad, CHC
RES
|
Jorge Polanco, 2B, NYM
14
Kyle Freeland, COL
RES
|
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
13
RELIEF PITCHER
|
|
Heliot Ramos, OF, SF
13
PLAYER
SALARY
|
Sal Frelick, OF, MIL
13
Edwin Diaz, LAD
24
|
Marcell Ozuna, DH, PIT
11
Mason Miller, SD
23
|
Jordan Beck, OF, COL
11
Jhoan Duran, PHI
21
|
Quinn Priester, SP, MIL
8
Devin Williams, NYM
19
|
Nolan Arenado, 3B, ARI
8
Daniel Palencia, CHC
18
|
Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
7
Raisel Iglesias, ATL
17
|
Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN
6
Emilio Pagan, CIN
15
|
Joe Mack, C, MIA
3
Dennis Santana, PIT
14
|
Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL
3
Pete Fairbanks, MIA
13
|
Phil Maton, RP, CHC
2
Trevor Megill, MIL
11
|
Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI
2
Abner Uribe, MIL
11
|
Landen Roupp, SP, SF
1
Ryan Walker, SF
11
|
Rhett Lowder, SP, CIN
1
Riley O'Brien, STL
7
|
Tony Santillan, RP, CIN
RES
JoJo Romero, STL
5
|
Casey Schmitt, 3B, SF
RES
Robert Suarez, ATL
5
|
Hunter Harvey, RP, CHC
RES
Victor Vodnik, COL
4
|
River Ryan, SP, LAD
RES
Kevin Ginkel, ARI
4
|
Miguel Rojas, SS, LAD
RES
Clayton Beeter, WAS
3
|
Jaxon Wiggins, SP, CHC
RES
Jeremiah Estrada, SD
3
|
Nick Yorke, 2B, PIT
RES
Phil Maton, CHC
2
|
SCOTT WHITE
|
Jose Alvarado, PHI
2
|
PLAYER
SALARY
Seth Halvorsen, COL
2
|
Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC
29
Paul Sewald, ARI
2
|
Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
28
Tanner Scott, LAD
1
|
Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
26
Adrian Morejon, SD
1
|
Bo Bichette, SS, NYM
25
Brad Keller, PHI
1
|
Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI
24
Kyle Leahy, STL
1
|
Christian Yelich, DH, MIL
22
Calvin Faucher, MIA
1
|
Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL
17
Jason Adam, SD
1
|
Blake Snell, SP, LAD
13
Luke Weaver, NYM
1
|
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
13
Orion Kerkering, PHI
RES
|
Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN
11
Cole Henry, WAS
RES
|
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
11
Justin Wrobleski, LAD
RES
|
Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC
8
Tony Santillan, CIN
RES
|
Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD
7
Dylan Lee, ATL
RES
|
Kodai Senga, SP, NYM
7
Hunter Harvey, CHC
RES
|
Jordan Lawlar, 3B, ARI
5
Alex Vesia, LAD
RES
|
Nick Castellanos, OF, SD
4
Aaron Ashby, MIL
RES
|
Tyler Freeman, OF, COL
3
Matt Svanson, STL
RES
|
Chad Patrick, SP, MIL
2
Jack Dreyer, LAD
RES
|
Jhostynxon Garcia, OF, PIT
1
Porter Hodge, CHC
RES
|
Sung-Mun Song, 2B, SD
1
Carmen Mlodzinski, PIT
RES
|
Zac Veen, OF, COL
1
Juan Mejia, COL
RES
|
Sean Murphy, C, ATL
1
Garrett Hawkins, SD
RES
|
James McCann, C, ARI
1
Ben Casparius, LAD
RES
|
Alex Freeland, 3B, LAD
RES
|
|
|
Zack Littell, SP, FA
RES
|
|
|
Otto Kemp, 3B, PHI
RES
|
|
|
Blaine Crim, 1B, COL
RES
|
|
|
Jonathon Long, 1B, CHC
RES
|
|
|
Roc Riggio, 2B, COL
RES
|
|
|
A.J. Ewing, OF, NYM
RES