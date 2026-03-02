christian-yelich.jpg

I had an epiphany in between our annual AL- and NL-only auctions (otherwise known as salary cap drafts) last year. You may remember it -- more likely, you don't -- but what it boiled down to was this: I'm not going to outsmart anyone anymore.

By that, I mean that I can no longer be so rigid with my auction strategy, plotting out which players I want while trusting that I can get them for the most down-the-middle price. Our industry has become so sophisticated at evaluating players that there's hardly room for disagreement anymore. If I want a specific player, I'm not going to be alone in wanting said player. If I want a specific price, well, I'm just going to have to see which player actually meets that price.

When the point of the game is to allocate the few dollars you have in a way that builds the most maximum roster, the price would seem to be more important than the player. That's a tough admission because one of the appeals of an auction is that you can get whomever you want, no longer confined by the turn order of a draft. When everybody wants the same players, though, there's no edge to be gained there. The edge now is found less through player evaluation than budget discipline -- i.e., seeing value and seizing upon it. 

Unfortunately, this goes against my nature. It's less about planning than improvising, rejiggering expectations, and adapting loose concepts of a plan on the fly. Still, I've mostly followed it since the AL-only auction where I had that epiphany, beginning with the NL-only auction that came immediately afterward. And wouldn't you know I finished seventh in the former and second in the latter last year? Yes, I'd say budget discipline is even more important in leagues as deep as AL- or NL-only, where the low-dollar players are genuinely awful and the waiver wire is virtually nonexistent. In such a format, the penalty for a miss or an overpay is high.

That last point is why I've long contended that spreading the dollars is the way to go in these deepest of leagues. You need to get your picks right the first time, and any dollar plays that deep into the player pool are almost certain to be duds. So what happens when those two priorities conflict with each other? What happens when everyone is so committed to spreading their dollars that the high-priced players end up being some of the biggest bargains?

That's what happened in this year's NL-only auction, as you can see for yourself. I didn't go after the highest-end players, like Juan Soto and Ronald Acuna, who demanded their usual surcharge for being the best of the best, but the next rung down were so consistently going for less than I projected them for that I couldn't resist having a buying spree. There was Pete Crow-Armstrong for $29 (vs. the $32 I projected), Matt Olson for $28 (vs. $31), Freddie Freeman for $26 (vs. $29), Geraldo Perdomo for $24 (vs. $27), and Christian Yelich for $22 (vs. $24). I also grabbed Bo Bichette for $25, which was a little high even by my projections, but I knew that both third base (where he'll eventually qualify) and batting average could be a problem in this league.

The discounts continued from there (Ketel Marte for $28 particularly irks me), but I was forced to hit the brakes because 60 percent of my budget was gone and I didn't have a pitcher yet. I feel like I balanced the five hitting categories pretty well with those six hitters, which gave me some solace, and also I feel like I put together a competitive pitching staff on the limited budget I had. Still, the back half of my hitting roster took a hit. I wouldn't describe my approach as studs-and-duds given that I was the only team with no players priced at $30 or more, but I did tie for the most $1 players with five, which is an uncomfortable spot to be in. 

So why not pull back earlier and save some dollars for the other hitter spots? Perhaps I should have. I've had second thoughts about the Yelich bid in particular, though that's mainly because Kyle Schwarber went for only $29 a bit later. And doesn't that tell the story? The players I regret missing out on most were all in that price range. If you believe in the values you set and see players consistently coming in below them, then you know there will be relative overpays later to account for all the unspent dollars. There's no way I could justify spending $21 on Andy Pages, $18 on Alec Burleson, $18 on Ezequiel Tovar, or $17 on Adolis Garcia when I see the caliber of player I could have had for just a few dollars more. I wish I could have gone the extra dollar on a $3 Lourdes Gurriel, maybe, but the players priced in the teens seem like bad values, by and large.

Here's who all took part in this draft:

And here are the results, sorted by position and also team. You'll want to pay particular attention to B_Don of Razzball, who won the league last year.

(Note: Players listed as RES were selected in the reserve rounds immediately after the salary cap portion of the draft. They make up each team's bench.)

POSITION BY POSITION

 
 

TEAM BY TEAM

 

CATCHER

 
 

GREY ALBRIGHT

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

William Contreras, MIL

21

 

Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAD

44

Hunter Goodman, COL

21

 

James Wood, OF, WAS

30

Agustin Ramirez, MIA

21

 

Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN

27

Drake Baldwin, ATL

19

 

Willy Adames, SS, SF

18

Will Smith, LAD

19

 

Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

18

Francisco Alvarez, NYM

13

 

Nick Pivetta, SP, SD

18

Gabriel Moreno, ARI

10

 

Tyler Glasnow, SP, LAD

16

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

7

 

Michael King, SP, SD

14

Tyler Stephenson, CIN

7

 

Ryan O'Hearn, 1B, PIT

13

Patrick Bailey, SF

6

 

Trevor Megill, RP, MIL

11

Pedro Pages, STL

5

 

Logan Henderson, SP, MIL

10

Harry Ford, WAS

4

 

TJ Friedl, OF, CIN

9

Miguel Amaya, CHC

3

 

Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF

9

Carson Kelly, CHC

3

 

Ryne Nelson, SP, ARI

6

Freddy Fermin, SD

3

 

Spencer Horwitz, 1B, PIT

4

Joe Mack, MIA

3

 

Miguel Amaya, C, CHC

3

Keibert Ruiz, WAS

3

 

Edouard Julien, 2B, COL

3

Dalton Rushing, LAD

2

 

Miguel Andujar, 3B, SD

2

Jimmy Crooks, STL

2

 

Henry Davis, C, PIT

1

Liam Hicks, MIA

1

 

Brandon Sproat, SP, MIL

1

Joey Bart, PIT

1

 

Javier Sanoja, 3B, MIA

1

Gary Sanchez, MIL

1

 

Calvin Faucher, RP, MIA

1

Henry Davis, PIT

1

 

Luke Weaver, RP, NYM

1

Yohel Pozo, STL

1

 

Nate Lowe, 1B, CIN

RES

Sean Murphy, ATL

1

 

Jake Irvin, SP, WAS

RES

James McCann, ARI

1

 

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN

RES

Jonah Heim, ATL

RES

 

Griffin Canning, SP, SD

RES

Braxton Fulford, COL

RES

 

Will Benson, OF, CIN

RES

FIRST BASE

 
 

Alex Call, OF, LAD

RES

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Ramon Urias, 3B, STL

RES

Bryce Harper, PHI

30

 

B_DON

 

Rafael Devers, SF

29

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Matt Olson, ATL

28

 

Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI

33

Freddie Freeman, LAD

26

 

Jackson Merrill, OF, SD

24

Michael Busch, CHC

22

 

Freddy Peralta, SP, NYM

22

Alec Burleson, STL

18

 

Andy Pages, OF, LAD

21

Luis Arraez, SF

16

 

Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN

21

Sal Stewart, CIN

15

 

Brenton Doyle, OF, COL

17

Ryan O'Hearn, PIT

13

 

Matt Chapman, 3B, SF

16

Andrew Vaughn, MIL

12

 

Emmet Sheehan, SP, LAD

15

Spencer Steer, CIN

6

 

Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

15

Pavin Smith, ARI

5

 

Sal Stewart, 1B, CIN

15

Spencer Horwitz, PIT

4

 

Pete Fairbanks, RP, MIA

13

Charlie Condon, COL

2

 

Otto Lopez, SS, MIA

11

Carlos Santana, ARI

1

 

Mitch Keller, SP, PIT

6

Nate Lowe, CIN

RES

 

Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD

6

Jake Bauers, MIL

RES

 

Patrick Bailey, C, SF

6

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, CIN

RES

 

Pedro Pages, C, STL

5

Abimelec Ortiz, WAS

RES

 

Hurston Waldrep, SP, ATL

3

Blaine Crim, COL

RES

 

Clay Holmes, SP, NYM

3

Jonathon Long, CHC

RES

 

Paul Sewald, RP, ARI

2

Tyler Locklear, ARI

RES

 

Foster Griffin, SP, WAS

2

Ryan Clifford, NYM

RES

 

Jacob Young, OF, WAS

2

Andres Chaparro, WAS

RES

 

Nasim Nunez, SS, WAS

1

SECOND BASE

 
 

Alek Thomas, OF, ARI

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Cole Henry, RP, WAS

RES

Ketel Marte, ARI

28

 

Joshua Baez, OF, STL

RES

Brice Turang, MIL

25

 

Jake Bauers, 1B, MIL

RES

Nico Hoerner, CHC

19

 

Alex Vesia, RP, LAD

RES

Ozzie Albies, ATL

17

 

Jack Dreyer, RP, LAD

RES

Bryson Stott, PHI

15

 

Porter Hodge, RP, CHC

RES

Brandon Lowe, PIT

14

 

Javier Assad, SP, CHC

RES

Jorge Polanco, NYM

14

 

BRANT CHESSER

 

Matt McLain, CIN

13

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Luis Garcia, WAS

11

 

Paul Skenes, SP, PIT

38

Marcus Semien, NYM

10

 

Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC

23

Jake Cronenworth, SD

6

 

Michael Busch, 1B, CHC

22

Edouard Julien, COL

3

 

Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC

21

Tommy Edman, LAD

3

 

Will Smith, C, LAD

19

Tim Tawa, ARI

2

 

Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD

16

Sung-Mun Song, SD

1

 

Ramon Laureano, OF, SD

15

Nick Gonzales, PIT

1

 

Bubba Chandler, SP, PIT

15

David Hamilton, MIL

1

 

Bryson Stott, 2B, PHI

15

Hye Seong Kim, LAD

RES

 

Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI

12

Thomas Saggese, STL

RES

 

Abner Uribe, RP, MIL

11

Adael Amador, COL

RES

 

Mike Yastrzemski, OF, ATL

8

Roc Riggio, COL

RES

 

Harrison Bader, OF, SF

7

Nick Yorke, PIT

RES

 

JoJo Romero, RP, STL

5

THIRD BASE

 
 

Braxton Ashcraft, SP, PIT

5

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Max Meyer, SP, MIA

5

Manny Machado, SD

29

 

Cade Cavalli, SP, WAS

5

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

27

 

Harry Ford, C, WAS

4

Austin Riley, ATL

24

 

Jeremiah Estrada, RP, SD

3

Alex Bregman, CHC

21

 

Mauricio Dubon, SS, ATL

3

Noelvi Marte, CIN

21

 

Edmundo Sosa, 3B, PHI

3

Matt Chapman, SF

16

 

Ben Brown, SP, CHC

3

Alec Bohm, PHI

12

 

Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL

2

Nolan Gorman, STL

12

 

Orion Kerkering, RP, PHI

RES

Max Muncy, LAD

11

 

Heriberto Hernandez, OF, MIA

RES

Mark Vientos, NYM

10

 

Colin Rea, SP, CHC

RES

Willi Castro, COL

10

 

Nathan Church, OF, STL

RES

Brett Baty, NYM

9

 

Braxton Fulford, C, COL

RES

Nolan Arenado, ARI

8

 

Carmen Mlodzinski, RP, PIT

RES

Brady House, WAS

7

 

Walker Buehler, SP, SD

RES

Luis Rengifo, MIL

6

 

DOC EISENHAUER

 

Connor Norby, MIA

6

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Jordan Lawlar, ARI

5

 

Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI

30

Matt Shaw, CHC

5

 

Manny Machado, 3B, SD

29

Edmundo Sosa, PHI

3

 

Kyle Stowers, OF, MIA

24

Miguel Andujar, SD

2

 

Logan Webb, SP, SF

23

Ke'Bryan Hayes, CIN

2

 

Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC

19

Kyle Karros, COL

1

 

Ivan Herrera, DH, STL

18

Javier Sanoja, MIA

1

 

Jakob Marsee, OF, MIA

17

Alex Freeland, LAD

RES

 

Andrew Vaughn, 1B, MIL

12

Casey Schmitt, SF

RES

 

Nolan Gorman, 3B, STL

12

Graham Pauley, MIA

RES

 

Ryan Walker, RP, SF

11

Ronny Mauricio, NYM

RES

 

Victor Scott, OF, STL

9

Brock Wilken, MIL

RES

 

Andrew Painter, SP, PHI

9

Otto Kemp, PHI

RES

 

Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI

8

Jose Miranda, SD

RES

 

Carson Benge, OF, NYM

7

Ramon Urias, STL

RES

 

Riley O'Brien, RP, STL

7

SHORTSTOP

 
 

Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI

5

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Jared Jones, SP, PIT

4

Elly De La Cruz, CIN

43

 

Justin Steele, SP, CHC

4

Trea Turner, PHI

32

 

Matthew Liberatore, SP, STL

4

Francisco Lindor, NYM

31

 

Dalton Rushing, C, LAD

2

Mookie Betts, LAD

26

 

Michael McGreevy, SP, STL

2

C.J. Abrams, WAS

26

 

Jimmy Crooks, C, STL

2

Bo Bichette, NYM

25

 

Aidan Miller, SS, PHI

2

Geraldo Perdomo, ARI

24

 

Thomas Saggese, 2B, STL

RES

Dansby Swanson, CHC

21

 

Quinn Mathews, SP, STL

RES

Xavier Edwards, MIA

20

 

Brock Wilken, 3B, MIL

RES

Konnor Griffin, PIT

18

 

Hayden Birdsong, SP, SF

RES

Willy Adames, SF

18

 

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF, PIT

RES

Ezequiel Tovar, COL

18

 

Kemp Alderman, OF, MIA

RES

Xander Bogaerts, SD

16

 

Andre Pallante, SP, STL

RES

JJ Wetherholt, STL

14

 

MIKE GIANELLA

 

Masyn Winn, STL

14

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Otto Lopez, MIA

11

 

Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM

31

Joseph Ortiz, MIL

4

 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, SP, LAD

28

Jared Triolo, PIT

4

 

Edwin Diaz, RP, LAD

24

Ha-seong Kim, ATL

3

 

William Contreras, C, MIL

21

Mauricio Dubon, ATL

3

 

Agustin Ramirez, C, MIA

21

Aidan Miller, PHI

2

 

Jhoan Duran, RP, PHI

21

Nasim Nunez, WAS

1

 

Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD

16

Jett Williams, MIL

1

 

Jurickson Profar, OF, ATL

15

Jesus Made, MIL

RES

 

Matt McLain, 2B, CIN

13

Ryan Ritter, COL

RES

 

Daylen Lile, OF, WAS

13

Miguel Rojas, LAD

RES

 

Max Muncy, 3B, LAD

11

OUTFIELD

 
 

Mickey Moniak, OF, COL

11

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Marcus Semien, 2B, NYM

10

Juan Soto, NYM

43

 

Luis Rengifo, 3B, MIL

6

Ronald Acuna, ATL

42

 

Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL

5

Kyle Tucker, LAD

38

 

Ha-seong Kim, SS, ATL

3

Fernando Tatis, SD

35

 

Grant Holmes, SP, ATL

3

Jackson Chourio, MIL

34

 

Spencer Schwellenbach, SP, ATL

2

Corbin Carroll, ARI

33

 

Charlie Condon, 1B, COL

2

James Wood, WAS

30

 

Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, ARI

1

Pete Crow-Armstrong, CHC

29

 

Brad Lord, SP, WAS

1

Jackson Merrill, SD

24

 

Adrian Morejon, RP, SD

1

Kyle Stowers, MIA

24

 

Brad Keller, RP, PHI

1

Seiya Suzuki, CHC

23

 

Lucas Giolito, SP, FA

RES

Andy Pages, LAD

21

 

Josiah Gray, SP, WAS

RES

Dylan Crews, WAS

20

 

JR Ritchie, SP, ATL

RES

Michael Harris, ATL

19

 

Jorge Mateo, OF, ATL

RES

Luis Robert, NYM

19

 

Chris Paddack, SP, MIA

RES

Oneil Cruz, PIT

19

 

Randy Vasquez, SP, SD

RES

Adolis Garcia, PHI

17

 

Andres Chaparro, 1B, WAS

RES

Jakob Marsee, MIA

17

 

JEREMY LATZKE

 

Brenton Doyle, COL

17

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Teoscar Hernandez, LAD

16

 

Kyle Tucker, OF, LAD

38

Ian Happ, CHC

16

 

Trea Turner, SS, PHI

32

Ramon Laureano, SD

15

 

Cristopher Sanchez, SP, PHI

28

Jurickson Profar, ATL

15

 

Alex Bregman, 3B, CHC

21

Bryan Reynolds, PIT

15

 

Drake Baldwin, C, ATL

19

Daylen Lile, WAS

13

 

Daniel Palencia, RP, CHC

18

Heliot Ramos, SF

13

 

Adolis Garcia, OF, PHI

17

Sal Frelick, MIL

13

 

Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA

13

Justin Crawford, PHI

11

 

Matthew Boyd, SP, CHC

12

Mickey Moniak, COL

11

 

Brett Baty, 3B, NYM

9

Jordan Beck, COL

11

 

Jake McCarthy, OF, COL

9

Victor Scott, STL

9

 

Gavin Sheets, OF, SD

7

Jake McCarthy, COL

9

 

David Peterson, SP, NYM

6

TJ Friedl, CIN

9

 

Connor Norby, 3B, MIA

6

Jung Hoo Lee, SF

9

 

Pavin Smith, 1B, ARI

5

Mike Yastrzemski, ATL

8

 

Robert Suarez, RP, ATL

5

Carson Benge, NYM

7

 

Joseph Ortiz, SS, MIL

4

Gavin Sheets, SD

7

 

Carson Kelly, C, CHC

3

Owen Caissie, MIA

7

 

Clayton Beeter, RP, WAS

3

Harrison Bader, SF

7

 

Bryce Elder, SP, ATL

2

Jordan Walker, STL

7

 

J.J. Bleday, OF, CIN

1

Jake Mangum, PIT

5

 

Adrian Houser, SP, SF

1

Lars Nootbaar, STL

5

 

David Hamilton, 2B, MIL

1

Brandon Marsh, PHI

5

 

Justin Wrobleski, RP, LAD

RES

Nick Castellanos, SD

4

 

Janson Junk, SP, MIA

RES

Tyler Freeman, COL

3

 

Abimelec Ortiz, 1B, WAS

RES

Troy Johnston, COL

3

 

Gavin Stone, SP, LAD

RES

Lourdes Gurriel, ARI

3

 

Ryan Ritter, SS, COL

RES

Ryan Waldschmidt, ARI

2

 

Ryan Clifford, 1B, NYM

RES

Jacob Young, WAS

2

 

Ben Casparius, RP, LAD

RES

Garrett Mitchell, MIL

2

 

CHRIS MITCHELL

 

Jhostynxon Garcia, PIT

1

 

PLAYER

SALARY

J.J. Bleday, CIN

1

 

Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN

43

Christopher Morel, MIA

1

 

Brice Turang, 2B, MIL

25

Zac Veen, COL

1

 

Nolan McLean, SP, NYM

21

Alek Thomas, ARI

1

 

Hunter Goodman, C, COL

21

Robert Hassell, WAS

1

 

Xavier Edwards, SS, MIA

20

Esteury Ruiz, MIA

1

 

Dylan Crews, OF, WAS

20

Griffin Conine, MIA

RES

 

Oneil Cruz, OF, PIT

19

Joshua Baez, STL

RES

 

Chase Burns, SP, CIN

18

Heriberto Hernandez, MIA

RES

 

Jacob Misiorowski, SP, MIL

16

Tyrone Taylor, NYM

RES

 

Cade Horton, SP, CHC

16

Luis Matos, SF

RES

 

Willi Castro, 3B, COL

10

Jorge Mateo, ATL

RES

 

Moises Ballesteros, DH, CHC

5

Nathan Church, STL

RES

 

Jonah Tong, SP, NYM

5

Mike Tauchman, NYM

RES

 

Matt Shaw, 3B, CHC

5

Esmerlyn Valdez, PIT

RES

 

Corbin Burnes, SP, ARI

3

Will Benson, CIN

RES

 

Thomas White, SP, MIA

3

Alex Call, LAD

RES

 

Troy Johnston, OF, COL

3

Kemp Alderman, MIA

RES

 

Tim Tawa, 2B, ARI

2

Blake Perkins, MIL

RES

 

Carlos Santana, 1B, ARI

1

A.J. Ewing, NYM

RES

 

Gary Sanchez, C, MIL

1

DESIGNATED HITTER

 
 

Mike Soroka, SP, ARI

1

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Miles Mikolas, SP, WAS

1

Shohei Ohtani, LAD

44

 

Esteury Ruiz, OF, MIA

1

Kyle Schwarber, PHI

29

 

Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI

RES

Christian Yelich, MIL

22

 

Tyrone Taylor, OF, NYM

RES

Ivan Herrera, STL

18

 

Jose Urquidy, SP, PIT

RES

Marcell Ozuna, PIT

11

 

Adael Amador, 2B, COL

RES

Bryce Eldridge, SF

8

 

Jonah Heim, C, ATL

RES

Moises Ballesteros, CHC

5

 

Michael Lorenzen, SP, COL

RES

Adrian Del Castillo , ARI

RES

 

Juan Mejia, RP, COL

RES

STARTING PITCHER

 
 

JEFF NIX

 

PLAYER

SALARY

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Paul Skenes, PIT

38

 

Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL

34

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD

28

 

Rafael Devers, 1B, SF

29

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI

28

 

Kyle Schwarber, DH, PHI

29

Chris Sale, ATL

27

 

Austin Riley, 3B, ATL

24

Hunter Greene, CIN

27

 

Mason Miller, RP, SD

23

Logan Webb, SF

23

 

Eury Perez, SP, MIA

18

Jesus Luzardo, PHI

23

 

Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL

17

Freddy Peralta, NYM

22

 

Masyn Winn, SS, STL

14

Nolan McLean, NYM

21

 

Luis Garcia, 2B, WAS

11

Chase Burns, CIN

18

 

Aaron Nola, SP, PHI

9

Nick Pivetta, SD

18

 

Sean Manaea, SP, NYM

8

Eury Perez, MIA

18

 

J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI

7

Shota Imanaga, CHC

18

 

Owen Caissie, OF, MIA

7

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

17

 

Brady House, 3B, WAS

7

Jacob Misiorowski, MIL

16

 

Tyler Mahle, SP, SF

6

Tyler Glasnow, LAD

16

 

Jake Mangum, OF, PIT

5

Cade Horton, CHC

16

 

Dustin May, SP, STL

3

Bubba Chandler, PIT

15

 

Tommy Edman, 2B, LAD

3

Spencer Strider, ATL

15

 

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, ARI

2

Emmet Sheehan, LAD

15

 

Yohel Pozo, C, STL

1

Nick Lodolo, CIN

15

 

Jett Williams, SS, MIL

1

Robbie Ray, SF

14

 

Kyle Leahy, RP, STL

1

Michael King, SD

14

 

Jason Adam, RP, SD

1

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

13

 

Hye Seong Kim, 2B, LAD

RES

Blake Snell, LAD

13

 

Dylan Lee, RP, ATL

RES

Zack Wheeler, PHI

13

 

Luis Matos, OF, SF

RES

Joe Musgrove, SD

13

 

Mike Tauchman, OF, NYM

RES

Matthew Boyd, CHC

12

 

Matt Svanson, RP, STL

RES

Edward Cabrera, CHC

11

 

Liam Doyle, SP, STL

RES

Andrew Abbott, CIN

11

 

Blake Perkins, OF, MIL

RES

Zac Gallen, ARI

11

 

DEAN PETERSON

 

Logan Henderson, MIL

10

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Aaron Nola, PHI

9

 

Ronald Acuna, OF, ATL

42

Andrew Painter, PHI

9

 

Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI

28

Merrill Kelly, ARI

8

 

Chris Sale, SP, ATL

27

Quinn Priester, MIL

8

 

Mookie Betts, SS, LAD

26

Jameson Taillon, CHC

8

 

Luis Robert, OF, NYM

19

Sean Manaea, NYM

8

 

Shota Imanaga, SP, CHC

18

Roki Sasaki, LAD

7

 

Emilio Pagan, RP, CIN

15

Kodai Senga, NYM

7

 

Dennis Santana, RP, PIT

14

Robby Snelling, MIA

7

 

Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

13

Mitch Keller, PIT

6

 

Justin Crawford, OF, PHI

11

Ryne Nelson, ARI

6

 

Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI

10

David Peterson, NYM

6

 

Bryce Eldridge, DH, SF

8

Tyler Mahle, SF

6

 

Robby Snelling, SP, MIA

7

Jonah Tong, NYM

5

 

Braxton Garrett, SP, MIA

4

Braxton Ashcraft, PIT

5

 

Jared Triolo, SS, PIT

4

Brady Singer, CIN

5

 

Richard Fitts, SP, STL

3

Max Meyer, MIA

5

 

Lourdes Gurriel, OF, ARI

3

Cade Cavalli, WAS

5

 

Seth Halvorsen, RP, COL

2

Jared Jones, PIT

4

 

Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, CIN

2

Justin Steele, CHC

4

 

Nick Gonzales, 2B, PIT

1

Matthew Liberatore, STL

4

 

Robert Hassell, OF, WAS

1

Braxton Garrett, MIA

4

 

Kyle Karros, 3B, COL

1

Hurston Waldrep, ATL

3

 

Chase Dollander, SP, COL

1

Corbin Burnes, ARI

3

 

Adrian Del Castillo , DH, ARI

RES

Thomas White, MIA

3

 

Graham Pauley, 3B, MIA

RES

Dustin May, STL

3

 

Jose Miranda, 3B, SD

RES

Grant Holmes, ATL

3

 

Kyle Harrison, SP, MIL

RES

Brandon Pfaadt, ARI

3

 

Tyler Locklear, 1B, ARI

RES

Reynaldo Lopez, ATL

3

 

Hunter Dobbins, SP, STL

RES

Richard Fitts, STL

3

 

Kyle Freeland, SP, COL

RES

Clay Holmes, NYM

3

 

MICHAEL POLIDORO

 

Ben Brown, CHC

3

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Spencer Schwellenbach, ATL

2

 

Fernando Tatis, OF, SD

35

Bryce Elder, ATL

2

 

C.J. Abrams, SS, WAS

26

Michael McGreevy, STL

2

 

Jesus Luzardo, SP, PHI

23

Foster Griffin, WAS

2

 

Michael Harris, OF, ATL

19

Chad Patrick, MIL

2

 

Devin Williams, RP, NYM

19

Landen Roupp, SF

1

 

Konnor Griffin, SS, PIT

18

Rhett Lowder, CIN

1

 

Alec Burleson, 1B, STL

18

Mike Soroka, ARI

1

 

Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL

17

Eduardo Rodriguez, ARI

1

 

Spencer Strider, SP, ATL

15

Adrian Houser, SF

1

 

Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT

15

Brad Lord, WAS

1

 

Edward Cabrera, SP, CHC

11

Miles Mikolas, WAS

1

 

Mark Vientos, 3B, NYM

10

Brandon Sproat, MIL

1

 

Jordan Walker, OF, STL

7

Chase Dollander, COL

1

 

Brady Singer, SP, CIN

5

Taijuan Walker, PHI

RES

 

Victor Vodnik, RP, COL

4

Lucas Giolito, FA

RES

 

Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI

4

Janson Junk, MIA

RES

 

Freddy Fermin, C, SD

3

Jake Irvin, WAS

RES

 

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI

3

Josiah Gray, WAS

RES

 

Keibert Ruiz, C, WAS

3

Zack Littell, FA

RES

 

Liam Hicks, C, MIA

1

Quinn Mathews, STL

RES

 

Joey Bart, C, PIT

1

Jose Urquidy, PIT

RES

 

Tanner Scott, RP, LAD

1

Colin Rea, CHC

RES

 

Christopher Morel, OF, MIA

1

JR Ritchie, ATL

RES

 

Griffin Conine, OF, MIA

RES

River Ryan, LAD

RES

 

Jesus Made, SS, MIL

RES

Gavin Stone, LAD

RES

 

Ronny Mauricio, 3B, NYM

RES

Griffin Canning, SD

RES

 

Aaron Ashby, RP, MIL

RES

Kyle Harrison, MIL

RES

 

JP Sears, SP, SD

RES

Hayden Birdsong, SF

RES

 

Christian Scott, SP, NYM

RES

JP Sears, SD

RES

 

Garrett Hawkins, RP, SD

RES

Chris Paddack, MIA

RES

 

PHIL PONEBSHEK

 

Jaxon Wiggins, CHC

RES

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Hunter Dobbins, STL

RES

 

Juan Soto, OF, NYM

43

Randy Vasquez, SD

RES

 

Hunter Greene, SP, CIN

27

Liam Doyle, STL

RES

 

Ian Happ, OF, CHC

16

Christian Scott, NYM

RES

 

Luis Arraez, 1B, SF

16

Michael Lorenzen, COL

RES

 

JJ Wetherholt, SS, STL

14

Walker Buehler, SD

RES

 

Robbie Ray, SP, SF

14

Andre Pallante, STL

RES

 

Brandon Lowe, 2B, PIT

14

Javier Assad, CHC

RES

 

Jorge Polanco, 2B, NYM

14

Kyle Freeland, COL

RES

 

Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI

13

RELIEF PITCHER

 
 

Heliot Ramos, OF, SF

13

PLAYER

SALARY

 

Sal Frelick, OF, MIL

13

Edwin Diaz, LAD

24

 

Marcell Ozuna, DH, PIT

11

Mason Miller, SD

23

 

Jordan Beck, OF, COL

11

Jhoan Duran, PHI

21

 

Quinn Priester, SP, MIL

8

Devin Williams, NYM

19

 

Nolan Arenado, 3B, ARI

8

Daniel Palencia, CHC

18

 

Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN

7

Raisel Iglesias, ATL

17

 

Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN

6

Emilio Pagan, CIN

15

 

Joe Mack, C, MIA

3

Dennis Santana, PIT

14

 

Reynaldo Lopez, SP, ATL

3

Pete Fairbanks, MIA

13

 

Phil Maton, RP, CHC

2

Trevor Megill, MIL

11

 

Jose Alvarado, RP, PHI

2

Abner Uribe, MIL

11

 

Landen Roupp, SP, SF

1

Ryan Walker, SF

11

 

Rhett Lowder, SP, CIN

1

Riley O'Brien, STL

7

 

Tony Santillan, RP, CIN

RES

JoJo Romero, STL

5

 

Casey Schmitt, 3B, SF

RES

Robert Suarez, ATL

5

 

Hunter Harvey, RP, CHC

RES

Victor Vodnik, COL

4

 

River Ryan, SP, LAD

RES

Kevin Ginkel, ARI

4

 

Miguel Rojas, SS, LAD

RES

Clayton Beeter, WAS

3

 

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, CHC

RES

Jeremiah Estrada, SD

3

 

Nick Yorke, 2B, PIT

RES

Phil Maton, CHC

2

 

SCOTT WHITE

 

Jose Alvarado, PHI

2

 

PLAYER

SALARY

Seth Halvorsen, COL

2

 

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, CHC

29

Paul Sewald, ARI

2

 

Matt Olson, 1B, ATL

28

Tanner Scott, LAD

1

 

Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD

26

Adrian Morejon, SD

1

 

Bo Bichette, SS, NYM

25

Brad Keller, PHI

1

 

Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI

24

Kyle Leahy, STL

1

 

Christian Yelich, DH, MIL

22

Calvin Faucher, MIA

1

 

Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL

17

Jason Adam, SD

1

 

Blake Snell, SP, LAD

13

Luke Weaver, NYM

1

 

Joe Musgrove, SP, SD

13

Orion Kerkering, PHI

RES

 

Andrew Abbott, SP, CIN

11

Cole Henry, WAS

RES

 

Zac Gallen, SP, ARI

11

Justin Wrobleski, LAD

RES

 

Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC

8

Tony Santillan, CIN

RES

 

Roki Sasaki, SP, LAD

7

Dylan Lee, ATL

RES

 

Kodai Senga, SP, NYM

7

Hunter Harvey, CHC

RES

 

Jordan Lawlar, 3B, ARI

5

Alex Vesia, LAD

RES

 

Nick Castellanos, OF, SD

4

Aaron Ashby, MIL

RES

 

Tyler Freeman, OF, COL

3

Matt Svanson, STL

RES

 

Chad Patrick, SP, MIL

2

Jack Dreyer, LAD

RES

 

Jhostynxon Garcia, OF, PIT

1

Porter Hodge, CHC

RES

 

Sung-Mun Song, 2B, SD

1

Carmen Mlodzinski, PIT

RES

 

Zac Veen, OF, COL

1

Juan Mejia, COL

RES

 

Sean Murphy, C, ATL

1

Garrett Hawkins, SD

RES

 

James McCann, C, ARI

1

Ben Casparius, LAD

RES

 

Alex Freeland, 3B, LAD

RES

 
 
 

Zack Littell, SP, FA

RES

 
 
 

Otto Kemp, 3B, PHI

RES

 
 
 

Blaine Crim, 1B, COL

RES

 
 
 

Jonathon Long, 1B, CHC

RES

 
 
 

Roc Riggio, 2B, COL

RES

 
 
 

A.J. Ewing, OF, NYM

RES