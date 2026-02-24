You're in the thick of the draft and can't decide between two players. The logical choice is to target the one whose position is nearest to dropping off. But where are the drop-offs? That's what these tiers denote. Players whose impact is essentially the same are bundled together, revealing at a glance how many alike choices remain. With these tiers in hand, you'll have all you need to determine in real time which position is most appropriate to draft next.

Below are the catcher tiers for 2026, depicting an embarrassment of riches at what's always been regarded as a weak position. It's so deep, in fact, that in 12-team leagues that require only one catcher, the draft will end with nearly half a dozen Fallback Options still on the board, to say nothing for the handful of Last Resorts to follow. How can you go wrong?

The Elite: Cal Raleigh

The Near-Elite: Hunter Goodman, William Contreras, Ben Rice, Shea Langeliers

The Next-Best Things: Will Smith, Agustin Ramirez, Salvador Perez, Drake Baldwin, Adley Rutschman

The Fallback Options: Samuel Basallo, Yainer Diaz, Carter Jensen, Gabriel Moreno, Kyle Teel, (Ivan Herrera), Francisco Alvarez

The Last Resorts: J.T. Realmuto, Alejandro Kirk, Austin Wells, Dillon Dingler, Logan O'Hoppe

The Leftovers: Carson Kelly, Edgar Quero, Tyler Stephenson, (Moises Ballesteros), Harry Ford, Victor Caratini, Ryan Jeffers, Sean Murphy, Miguel Amaya, Carlos Narvaez, Danny Jansen, Bo Naylor

( ): DH-only, but with some hope of becoming eligible here